Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A patio umbrella, NCAA hoodies, REI Summer clearance, and noise-canceling headphones lead of Friday’s best deals from around the web.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

The Razer Blade Stealth is a beautifully designed ultrabook with a lot of features gamers love, and right now you can pick it up for $400 less than its regular price just in time for back-to-school.



This particular 13" model offers an i7 4-core processor, an GeForce MX150 graphics card, 16GB RAM, and 256GB SSD. It promises up to 13 hours long battery life. That graphics card means you can actually game on it. There’s only a few remaining, so pick yours up ASAP.

While I’m sure the sound quality and noise cancellation abilities of these Mpow over-ear Bluetooth headphones don’t live up to the likes of Sony’s WH1000XM3s line or Bose’s QC35s, they annihilate the competition on price at just $24 (with promo code MPOW161AB).



Advertisement

We’ve seen a lot of ~$40 noise canceling headphones, including several from Mpow, but $24 is basically unprecedented. I haven’t tried this exact model, but I’ve tried others from Mpow, and they’ve all been perfectly decent.

If you’re on a budget, and want to drown out airplane noise or your annoying coworkers, they could be worth trying out. Just be sure to use promo code MPOW161AB at checkout to get the deal.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you’re using a laptop on a desk without anything to prop it up, you’re neck is gonna have a bad time. Prop up your laptop with this discounted laptop stand and use a mouse and keyboard. The best part: this thing is freakin’ portable. Take it places.



Use the coupon code VS3S5FSZ at checkout to bring the price down to just $16.

Photo: Amazon

If you don’t like to leave dishes on your limited counter space, you’re in luck. You can get the X-Chef Roll Up Dish Drying Rack for $17 on Amazon when you clip 10% coupon and use promo code U92RPA36. The dish rack is designed to fit most kitchen sinks and can be rolled up for easy storage after use. It also comes with a silicone sponge holder that is easy to wash off.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

The best food storage containers are glass food storage containers, because they’re microwave, freezer, dishwasher, and even oven-safe. This set of four small containers from Anchor Hocking is a no-brainer at just $7, especially if you’re like me and have slowly lost a lot of containers and lids (but never a container and its matching lid) over the years.



Advertisement

Today’s price is an all-time low, and the first time Amazon’s had it for under $10.

Photo: Amazon

Personally, I’m the kind of person who believes that if something costs less than $10 and I like it, I have no excuse not to buy it. That has probably cost me $10,000 at this point, but who’s to say. You have no reason not to buy a delicious six-pound back of Black Forest Gummy Bears when it only costs $9 on Amazon.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

If your smoke alarm or carbon monoxide detector came with your home, you might want to update that ASAP. You need to change the batteries in the alarm every year, and the entire system every 10 years. Do yourself a favor and snag a Kidde alarm for up to 25% at Home Depot, today only.



Advertisement

During this sale, you can get a Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Combination Detector with Voice Alarm and Ionization Sensor (6-pack) for 25% off. If your smoke detector is up to date, you can still get other fire safety equipment. You can stay prepared for anything with a $22 Kidde Recreational Fire Extinguisher (2-pack).

Photo: Kamil Kalbarczyk (( ( ( (Unsplash), Donald Giannatti (( ( ( (Unsplash)

Butcher Box just added a new meat to its arsenal: wild-caught Atlantic sea scallops! Yes, the chicken nuggets of the sea can be delivered to your front door, and if you sign up for a new membership right now, you’ll get a pound of scallops and a pack of bacon thrown in for free, in addition to whatever else would have been in your box anyway.



Advertisement

You may be tempted to make bacon-wrapped scallops, and I wouldn’t blame you if you did, but there’s nothing wrong with enjoying them separately, on their own merits.

Your bonus come bundled with any of Butcher Box’s pre-selected boxes, which are priced at $129 for 24 servings, or $238 for 48 servings, which can be delivered every 30 or 60 days. For a nominal surcharge, you can also build a completely custom box, with your choices of proteins.



8 Essential Bacon Hacks Today is International Bacon Day and to celebrate here are 8 of our favorite bacon hacks covered at … Read more Read

Anker’s home goods brand, Eufy, put its uber-popular copper string lights back on sale today for $10, or about $7 than usual. They’re one of the most popular products in Kinja Deals history, and come with a remote to control and dim them that you’ll definitely never lose.



Advertisement

No dorm room is complete without a set of these haphazardly draped from something.

Bestsellers: Anker Copper String Lights Our readers have been buying various brands of copper string lights by the thousands for years, but … Read more Read

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

If you’re looking for a giant patio umbrella, we’ve got one just for you. You’ll never be struggling to find shade in your backyard again when you buy the Le Papillon Market Outdoor Umbrella. It is 15-feet wide and has three wind vents at the top to allow airflow and reduce the wind pressure to enhance stability. Right now, the umbrella is only $90 on Amazon when you use the promo code VTRNJZ3S.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

You don’t need a Shop-Vac until you really, really need a Shop-Vac, so prepare for the leaks life throws your way with this 8-gallon model, marked down to an all-time low $73 today. Unlike a regular vacuum that you can only use on dry messes, a Shop-Vac can suck up liquids as well.



Advertisement

You might not use this for your every day house cleaning, it’s one of those things that everyone should have in their garage, because life comes at you fast.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

That sponge you use to clean off the plates that touch your food? Yeah, it’s absolutely covered in germs. Throw that disgusting thing in the trash ASAP, and order these $6 silicone dishwashing gloves, complete with built-in scrubbers on the palms, from Amazon. Silicone won’t trap water, and thus, tons of mildew, like sponges will, plus they’ll keep your hands safe from all that dishwater and old stuck-on food. Just be sure to buy before this deal goes down the drain.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re taking your kids on a long road trip, and don’t want your backseat to look like an episode of Hoarders...I’m sorry, you’re probably out of luck, even with these seatback organizers. But they’re cheap ($14 for two of them), they have built-in tablet holders, and they can’t hurt, right?



Summer is drawing to a close, and that means it’s time once again for REI’s annual summer clearance, offering huge markdowns on thousands of past-season styles from the biggest brands.



Advertisement

Just because it’s Summer Clearance doesn’t mean you can’t find gear for the upcoming colder weather. For example, Patagonia’s ultra popular Better Sweater (men | women), the Arc’teryx Proton FL Insulated Hoodie (men) and The North Face’s ThermoBall insulated jacket (men | women) are all 50% off, while supplies last.

If you have affinity for certain outdoor brands, you can also just head to REI’s All Sales page, and sort by your favorite brands.



Have any specific recommendations from the sale? Drop them in the comments!

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Fall is almost here! And Patagonia has vests, puffers, pullovers, and zip-ups galore, all of which are great for wearing alone on warmer days or all at once when it’s an arctic tundra outside. Right now, the the anti-Silicon Valley folks are majorly marking down their Web Specials section for a limited time with up to 50% off their past season products. So it would behoove you to pile everything you can into your cart ASAP, so you can pile everything onto yourself during the cold months ahead.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Not to throw shade, but your sunglasses could probably use an upgrade. Hit up Nordstrom Rack where, this weekend only, more than 300 pairs of already discounted designer pairs are an extra 25% off. Save on shades from Chloe, Ray-Ban, Tom Ford, Balenciaga, and more, and look cooler than ever while the temperatures are high.



Image: Backcountry

Backcountry’s Semi Annual Sale has been happening for a few weeks, but this weekend only, there’s an extra downpour of deals on rainwear and insulation. Stay dry with an extra 20% off select gear from brands including Marmot, Patagonia, The North Face, and more. But don’t wait until you’re soaked to stock up; this storm of a sale will pass after this weekend.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Football season (and colder weather) is fast approaching. Make sure you’re repping your team this fall with this E5 Men’s NCAA Hoodie, on sale for just $25 in Amazon’s Gold Box. Sure, not every alma mater is included in the sale, but for those institutions that are, that’s half the price of what you’d usually for a sweatshirt like this. Just be sure to get that gear today; this touchdown of a deal will be gone tomorrow.

Back in March, Private Internet Access (our readers’ favorite VPN service) raised its prices for the first time ever. And while our readers can still get an exclusive 3-years for $99 plan, they just lowered their other plans back to their old prices for a limited time.



The reason this is a big deal is that you can renew your membership as many times as you want at whatever price you originally paid. Once the prices go back to normal, you’ll still be locked into the lower rate.

Here are the new (old) promotional prices, along with what you’d normally pay:

1 month: $6.95 (down from $9.99)

1 year: $39.95 (down from $71.88)

Clearly, the annual plan is the sweet spot here if you don’t want to commit to the three-year plan, but $6.95/month for 10 simultaneous connections, clients for just about every conceivable device, and servers in 32 countries (foreign Netflix, anyone?). We aren’t sure when the prices will go back up, so you probably want to lock in your account ASAP.

Image: Amazon

You don’t have to be a music major to get an extensive musical education, thanks to Amazon. Right now, Prime Students can enjoy Amazon Music Unlimited for just $1 per month—because you should be putting your money toward more important things, like tuition and books and stuff. You’ll gain unlimited access to over 50 million songs on-demand, with the ability to listen offline and via Alexa. Finally, all those hours in class have paid off.



The PlayStation Classic doesn’t have Suikoden II, which means it’s a skip for me. But people who know better than me say it’s relatively straightforward to add some yourself. And even if you don’t bother hacking it, there’s still plenty worthwhile pre-loaded games to keep you entertained.



$20 PlayStation Classic 1902 bought by readers GMG may get a commission Buy now

While $100 was a lot to ask, this sale makes it *a lot* easier to just bite the bullet and buy it for $20 already.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Labo is Nintendo at its weird, wonderful best. The cardboard Variety Kit can turn your Nintendo Switch into a fishing pole, a motorcycle, a piano, and more fun toys. Again, this is cardboard!



So if you have a Switch and you have a kid (that second part is optional, it’s okay to play with this yourself), $25 is a solid $35 discount on the Variety Kit, and the Robot Kit, which literally turns your Switch into a freakin’ mech suit, is also on sale for $25 at Best Buy.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

What’s better than begging three other people to trade you a single brick in exchange for two wheats? Begging five other people, one by one, to trade you a single brick for two wheats!



Advertisement

Normally $20, the Catan 5-6 player expansion is down to $15 today after you clip the coupon on the page. But I swear, I’ll buy it for you if you give me that brick, I’m not even joking.

Jackbox Party Packs are a great addition to any party, and now you can get a bunch of them for not that much money with Humble’s latest bundle.



As usual, you can pledge as much or as little money as you want (as long as it’s at least a dollar), but you’ll only unlock every title by giving $15 or more. Games include all of the first four Party Packs, a bunch of volumes of the classic You Don’t Know Jack trivia game, and a handful of other standalone games as well.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, Party Pack 5 (the best one) isn’t included, but there are still a bunch of great party games in the other four.

Tech

Home

Lifestyle

Shibari Premium Lubricated Latex Condoms, 36 Count | $5 | Amazon | After 50% Off Coupon

XTERRA Fitness ERG200 Folding Magnetic Resistance Rower | $159 | Amazon | After $20 Digital Coupon

Media

Gaming

Deals You May Have Missed

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You don’t need to buy a new car to experience Apple CarPlay or Android Auto; you just need $236 for this Sony receiver, plus whatever it costs to install it (if you can’t do it yourself).



Advertisement

That’s one of the best deals we’ve seen on a CarPlay receiver, and it comes just in time for the major CarPlay enhancements Apple is rolling out for iOS 13.

Twelve South’s HiRise is the most attractive smartphone stand you can buy, and according to The Verge, a pretty great Nintendo Switch dock to boot. It normally sells for $40, but the black model is marked down to just $28 right now. We’ve seen it as low as $20, albeit very briefly, but otherwise, this is a very good deal.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

This is everything you could want in a $11 surge protector. Six outlets, two USB ports, and a swiveling design that minimizes the distance the whole setup will project out from your wall once everything’s plugged in.



Advertisement

This price is $5 less than usual and is the lowest price we’ve seen since August.

While it might not be cold and flu season right now, that doesn’t mean that fevers don’t exist. If you hate spreading germs, you probably despise thermometers that go in your mouth. If that sounds like you, you should get the iHealth Thermometer because it doesn’t even need to touch you to read your temperature. Right now, it is $20 when you clip the $7 coupon. You can get a reading in as fast as one second, which makes it the perfect thermometer to use on little kids who can’t sit still.



Contributing Gizmodo Editor Andrew Liszewski said:

About the size of a candy bar, the iHealth looks more like a scifi prop than a medical device, with an all-white finish, a glossy top, and a single button on the face for taking measurements. It’s easy to clean, which is a big part of the device’s appeal, given it never actually has to make physical contact with someone who’s sick.

Photo: Amazon

Do your steak knives need to be made from Japanese Damascus Steel, complete with undulating ripples that you’d expect to see on like, Jon Snow’s sword? No, they’re steak knives.



Advertisement

But when do you pull out steak knives? On steak night. And on steak night, you want to feel fancy. I say treat yourself. Get a set of four for $129 with promo code KYOKUXE6.

And invite me over for steak night, please.

Image: ThermoWorks

Our readers are big fans of the ever reliable Thermapen, but quality comes with a price tag to match. That’s why you should take advantage of this Open Box Sale on like-new Thermapen Mk4 models, down from its usual price of $99 to $76 in any color. The sale lasts for a limited time, so don’t get burnt by waiting too long to add one to your kitchen tool box.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

For those who don’t need a gooseneck kettle for pourover coffee, and aren’t willing to spring for the ultimate tea maker, the Cuisinart PerfecTemp is one of the best (and best looking) electric kettles around. It’s down to $43 at Walmart right now, the best price we’ve ever seen. Just be sure to grab yours before this deal boils dry.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

College move-in day is almost here, which means young adults are on the hunt for mini fridges. If you love a good retro aesthetic, this Daewoo Retro Compact Refrigerator is on sale in three colors: Mint Green, City Blue, and Cream Beige. Those colors are marked down by $30 each. The mint green model would look stylish on any Pinterest board.



Advertisement

For something mini, this fridge has plenty of space for meals, snacks, and beverages, with two shelves and a drawer unit. The shelf on the door can hold full bottles of soda, milk, and tea and even has a little compartment to store your butter. Some Amazon reviewers have even removed the inner freezer door to use it as added fridge space. If you’re not moving into a dorm, this still works great for a home office or man cave. It also appears to be a hit for tiny homes!

Wool dryer balls are the hottest laundry invention of the decade, and you can get six extra large ones for $10 with promo code BAK2SKL42. Just toss them in your dryer, and your clothes will dry faster, come out softer, and have fewer wrinkles at the end of the cycle.



Advertisement

At the very least, you should use dryer balls instead of fabric softener or dryer sheets when drying towels and workout gear, as chemical fabric softener leaves a residue that makes fabrics less water absorbent, which is obviously an issue in both cases.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

I’m baby. You’re baby. We’re all baby. But most importantly, this wine fridge is baby. This little baby RCA 4-Bottle Wine Fridge is 50% off at Walmart right now. It can store four bottles of wine (not safe for actual babies to drink) and keep them nice and chilled.



Lysol wipes are one of the easiest ways to wipe down cabinets, and they’re a gift sent from the heavens whenever someone in your house has a cold. Assuming you’ve got some extra cabinet space, you should definitely pick up 320 wipes for $7 by clipping the coupon on the page, using Subscribe & Save, where you’ll get an additional $2.08 of savings at checkout.



Photo: Ana Luisa Suarez

If your Tupperware is so stained from years of use, you really need to toss it out. Get yourself a brand new set with the AmazonBasics 10-Piece Locking Food Storage Containers for only $13. Included in the set are two 1.3-cup containers with lids, two 3.2-cup containers with lids, and one 9.6-cup container with a lid. The locking lids provide an air-tight seal, so you won’t have to worry about food leaking in your fridge or lunchbox.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

A lot of people are reflexively appalled by the idea of a bidet, which makes no sense, because they’re amazing. Today on Amazon, you can score a Luxe Bidet Neo 120 that will work with just about any toilet for just $31, one of the best prices we’ve seen.



Advertisement

That’s basically nothing for a product you’ll use (hopefully) every day, and it’s particularly good for a model with a self-cleaning and retracting nozzle, let alone one with a 4.6 star average on over 5,000 reviews. This deal could sell out any time though, so purchase or get off the pot.

Photo: Amazon

You’ve probably stocked up on reusable grocery bags by now, but what about the thin plastic produce bags that you grab at the store to hold your fruits and vegetables?



Advertisement

Turns out, you can get reusable sack