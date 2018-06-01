Start your Friday with 40% off pet food for Prime members, a white noise machine, a Qi charging car mount, and more great deals.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a deal.



Graphic: Razer

Most gaming mice look like futuristic EMP grenades or snacks for Optimus Prime, but Razer’s DeathAdder series is appealing because it keeps things clean and simple.



Advertisement

The DeathAdder Elite raises the bar with a truly ridiculous 16,000 DPI sensor, Omron mechanical switches, full RGB backlighting, and every other feature you could want, and you can order it from Amazon for $48 today, the best price we’ve seen outside of a short-lived Black Friday sale last year.

Photo: Amazon

Despite the proliferation of affordable smart outlet switches over the past couple of years, we haven’t seen many weatherproof options yet, and we’ve seen even fewer models with multiple outlets that can be controlled separately. This $25 option from iClever though has both of those features, and can be controlled with your phone, your voice assistant, or even IFTTT. Just be sure to use promo code WIFIPLUG6 at checkout to save a few bucks.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

This isn’t just the best deal we’ve seen on the simple-but-capable Garmin Forerunner 35; it’s one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on any GPS-equipped fitness tracker, period, as long as you don’t mind buying a refurb.



Advertisement

$112 gets you a fitness-focused wearable that can track all of your activity, monitor your heart rate, and even precisely measure the distance of your runs with GPS. Just note that this price is only available today, so sprint over to Amazon to get your order in.

Photo: Amazon

Whether your current mouse is giving you chronic wrist pain, or you just want to try something different, this 4.2 star rated wireless ergonomic vertical mouse from Anker is only $14 today with promo code ANKER987. In addition to the clever design, it even comes with three adjustable DPI settings and forward/back buttons, which are pretty rare at this price level.



You can also save an extra $2 by opting for the wired model, with promo code ANKER98A.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you want a Qi charger in your car (you do), there’s now a solid, affordable option from TaoTronics, and it’s even more affordable today with promo code GIZTTSH004.



Advertisement

$20 is easily the best price we’ve seen on any wireless charging car mount, but just note with this one, you’ll probably also want to buy these mounting discs for a secure suction cup grip, since it doesn’t include one.

Screenshot: DIRECTV Now

Update: This promotion was scheduled to end on May 31, but they extended it to June 8. Once this deal does go away, I can’t imagine we’ll see a better Apple TV deal for a very long time.

Advertisement

DirecTV Now is one of the better over-the-top cable replacements out there, and with this deal, there’s very little reason not to give it a try.



For a limited time, if you prepay for three months of the service at $35 per month, you’ll get a 4K Apple TV included for free. That Apple TV costs $179 normally, so you’re basically getting a $74 discount on the box, plus three months of live TV. No brainer.

If you’re ready to make the switch to a projector-based home theater, or if you recently picked up a portable projector, this is one of the most affordable screens we’ve ever seen. Just use promo code 8WUFNTEI at checkout to get the 120" screen for $10, complete with 20 Velcro strips to help you hang it up.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Apple’s latest entry-level iPad is a little faster than the previous model, and supports the Apple Pencil. But if you don’t really care about such things, you can get a great deal on the old one.



Advertisement

Walmart has the 32GB fifth-gen tablet marked down to $249 ($80 less than the equivalent 6th gen), as well as the 128GB model for $329 ($100 less). This is the iPad I currently own, and yes, it can run Civilization VI.

Photo: Amazon

Luminoodle’s new professional bias lights aren’t the cheapest bias light strips out there, but there’s good reason for that: They’re one of the few options that can output true 6500K white. AV geeks strive for this, as 6500K won’t affect your eyes’ perception of the screen’s color accuracy.



Advertisement

With the press of a button on the included wireless remote, you can also choose from 15 different backlighting colors too, if you’re in the mood for a more festive look. Today, you can save 20% on both the large (meant for TVs 40" and below) and XL (75" and below) model with promo code 20DX5WM7.

Photo: Gizmodo

For a limited time, Verizon’s offering up $50 prepaid Mastercards as a rebate when you spend $200 on select mobile accessories. You can find all of the accessories here, though the promotion is only eligible for accessories with the “Spend $200 get $50 back” banner.



Advertisement

Note: After you place your order, you’ll have to go to this page, enter promo code GET50, and submit your order details to get the rebate.

Eligible items include Fitbits, Ring doorbells, and Nest products, though the most intriguing option is Apple’s AirPods. You’ll need to buy two of them to get over the $200 threshold, but they’re excellent, and basically never go on sale, so find a friend who wants a pair, and split the $50 bounty.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You’d expect a $220 TV to be stripped of basically all features, but this 49" set from Hisense actually has smart apps, HDR support (though not Dolby Vision, sorry), and yes, even 4K resolution. It’s obviously not the best TV you can buy, but it’s a hell of a bargain.



Update: The 3' cables are sold out, but the 6' deal is still available.

We see deals with some regularity on Anker’s 6' nylon-wrapped Lightning cables, but today, you can also upgrade your standard 3' cords for just $8 each . These cables feel ridiculously nice in the hand, are way more durable than Apple’s first party cable, and comes with a lifetime warranty, so what’s not to love? Just use promo code AKLTNNEW on any color of either size to save.

Advertisement

If you’re still listening to your computer through its built-in speakers, stop torturing yourself and buy Logitech’s MX Sound 2.0 audio system for $70, or $30 less than usual.



In addition to connecting to your PC with a 3.5mm cable, the MX Sound also includes Bluetooth to pair to your phones and tablets, with one-touch switching between devices. And not for nothing, they happen to look way better than most computer speakers, which matters for something that sits out on your desk all day.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Advertisement

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

A good oscillating tool can help you with cutting and sanding projects around the house, and if you don’t already own one, today’s the day to fix that.



Advertisement

This DEWALT model comes bundled with a three-piece accessory kit for $99 as part of an Amazon Gold Box. For context, buying the tool by itself today would cost $139, and its all-time low is $104, so you’re getting the best price ever and getting some bonus accessories.

Just remember that like all Gold Box deals, this price is only available today.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’ve got Prime and a pet, here’s your no-brainer deal of the day. For a limited time, Prime members who use Subscribe & Save to order pretty much any kind of pet food that Amazon sells will get a whopping 40% off your their delivery. After your first order ships, you can always cancel the subscription, so there’s no commitment, just massively discounted pet food.

Advertisement

The top of the promo page advertises the standard “up to 15% off” Subscribe & Save discount, but Prime members should see this paragraph below:

For a limited time, members of Amazon Prime qualify for a 40% discount, up to $50, on the first order of their first Subscribe and Save dog or cat food subscription. Certain product exclusions apply; qualifying items will display the coupon offer. The promotion is limited to one unit and one coupon per household.

To get the deal, you’ll need to clip this coupon on the product page.

Photo: Corey Foster

Anker’s Eufy RoboVac line has been a hit with our readers, to say the least, and now you can save on their brand new slim model.



Advertisement

The RoboVac 11s actually features stronger suction than the original RoboVac 11 (1300Pa vs. 1000, and the old RoboVac 10 only had 400), and yet is nearly 1/4" thinner. That doesn’t seem like much, but it can be the difference between the vacuum scooting comfortably under the couch or getting itself stuck.

The 11s will usually sell for $220, but for a limited time, you can snag one for $187, no promo code required.

Screenshot: Amazon

Amazon recently updated its Prime Pantry product with a new, optional, subscription model. Rather than paying $6 shipping for every Prime Pantry box, you can now pay $5 per month (on top of your Prime membership) to get free shipping on all Pantry orders over $40. Or, you can continue paying separately for each order, though it now costs $8 instead of $6.



Advertisement

For a limited time, if you sign up for a Pantry membership (which includes a 30 day free trial) and use promo code PANTRY5 at checkout on your first order, you’ll get $5 off. Plus, if you add five items from this page to your box, you’ll get an additional $6 off. With these deals, you can definitely save versus grocery store prices, and you’ll get your items delivered straight to your door.

Pantry got a lot of great new items after Amazon bought Whole Foods, so if you haven’t tried the service in awhile, it’s worth another look.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

The Breville One Touch is our favorite tea kettle, but if you’re not ready to shell out $200+ for one, this Gourmia Gold Box has some cheaper alternatives. Of course they don’t have all the features of the features of some more expensive kettles, but they do have several varieties to pick from including ones with gooseneck spouts, ones with tea steepers inside the water tank, ones that boil fast, and more. This sale will only last through the end of the day or until the products sell out, so don’t wait these deals to cool down.

Photo: Amazon

So you’ve finally invested in some great knives, but they’ll still need a little tender loving care to keep them sharp. Linkyo’s electric knife sharpener boasts a 4.3 star review average from over 2,000 Amazon customers, and you can pick one up for $20 today after clipping the $3 coupon.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Clean off soap scum, hard water stains, grime from grout, and all the other typical bathroom mess with these Mr. Clean Magic Eraser Bath pads. They have rough side to scuff away gunk and they foam up, so you see where you’ve cleaned. Amazon is scrubbing $4 off the price today, bringing it down to just $7 for eight erasers (two 4 packs).

Advertisement

The $4 off coupon is only available on Subscribe & Save orders, but you can cancel your subscription anytime after your first order ships.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If excessive noise or utter silence makes it difficult for you to doze off, this white noise machine might be the key to a better night’s sleep.



Advertisement

Marpac’s Dohm-DS boasts a 4.4-star average on over 6,000 reviews, so it’s safe to say it’s a well-vetted product. We’ve seen it get down to $40 a on a few occasions, and $31 once, but $41 is a solid deal, and $9 less than usual.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Without any wiring to futz with, these solar-powered, motion-sensing spotlights are the easiest way to illuminate your front porch or lawn, and you can get two of them for just $8 today with promo code AZ9BZNMZ.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

In a small apartment, a laundry basket is an albatross that takes up far too much floor space, which is what makes this collapsible model so ingenious. When not in use, it folds up flat enough to squeeze it into the gap next to your washer and dryer, or you could just lean it against the wall in your closet. Today’s price is an all-time low, so go ahead, reclaim a few square feet.



Screenshot: Walmart

It’s a great day to stock up on snacks: For a limited time, if you buy two 12-count bags of Red Rock deli chips for the standard $18 each (they go for that much on Amazon), you’ll get a $20 Walmart gift card thrown in for good measure. For each of your two boxes, you can either get a variety pack with all three flavors, or choose just Himalayan Pink Salt, Red Curry Coconut, or Lime & Cracked Pepper.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Everyone has fond memories of smelling the Yankee Candle store from halfway down the shopping mall’s hallways. It’s a rite of passage to attempt to walk by without getting a headache. But their candles really are great, and with this sale, you can have those scents in your home for even less.



Advertisement

You can add any two of their large jar candles to your cart for $30 (basically a BOGO), or five for $55, plus extra savings at checkout when you use promo code JUNE15. These candles burn for 110-150 hours each, so at these prices, they’re a terrific value.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you missed it during its brief window of availability earlier this month, Amazon’s snack sample box up for order, and it’s basically free.



Advertisement

Spend $10 to get eight or more snack samples to munch on, and then use the included $10 credit to buy more of your favorites. The exact contents of the box will vary, but RXBARS cost about $2 each at the store, and it seems like you’ll get a nice mix of healthy options and indulgent junk food.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

When changing your chair isn’t an option, BackJoy can improve your posture and add cushioning to any seat, whether it’s at home, in your car, or at your office.



Advertisement

For a limited time, promo code LFHKR20 will save you 20% sitewide at Backjoy when you spend $45, including accessories like their massage products and their strap-on lumbar pillow, which I tested out and really liked. Plus, when you add $45 of products to your cart, you’ll get a trigger point self-massager added for free.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

If you’re still living like some kind of wild animal and keeping all your toiletries in the front pocket of your suitcase when you travel, upgrade to this AmazonBasics hanging toiletry bag for just $12 today. The best part is you won’t use up any (often very limited) hotel bathroom counter space, since this bag’s hanger clip can hold all your stuff on the back of the door when not in use. Plus, it’s made with a leakproof lining, so it won’t cause a disaster if anything explodes during travel.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Boiling isn’t the only way to cook eggs in your Instant Pot. This $7 silicone tray lets you create scrambled egg bits filled with the veggies, spices, and meats of your choice. Just pour your scramble into each hole, cover, and cook it for 5-10 minutes at pressure, and boom: you’ve got breakfast. It also works in the microwave.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

What’s better than $25 worth of pizza? $30 worth of pizza, obviously. Now, you can get the latter for the cost of the former.



Here’s how it works:

1. Download the Swych app for iOS or Android.

2. Click on the Domino’s gift card in the gift card directory.

3. Select the $30 card.

4. Use promo code summerfun to get $5 off.

5. Check out and receive your digital gift card.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Our readers buy a lot of tools, so it’s easy to assume that you guys have plenty of screws, nails, washers, and other little pieces to store as well. This AmazonBasics small parts organizer can keep everything easy to find with 25 adjustable compartments and a snap-on transparent lid. The coolest part about it is, if you buy more than one, you can snap them together, so your tool box will grow with you.

Advertisement

This is a newer product, so we don’t have a ton of price history to draw from. But, it was recently listed at $18 so today’s $14 price tag is pretty good.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Our readers have bought thousands of Yi’s home security cameras, and today, you can get a 1080p model for $38 with code 6NHSQU3U.



Advertisement

Yi now offers an online cloud DVR service that will store seven days of motion detection footage (six second clips when it detects movement) for free, or more footage if you pay. That said, you can choose for forego the cloud service altogether, and just store your clips locally on a microSD card. The camera also has two-way intercom and live broadcast built in, so you can check in on your house any time you want.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Fried foods are delicious. Fried foods will kill you. These are the laws of our cruel existence, and generally-speaking, there’s no avoiding them. But this Black & Decker air fryer uses convection to achieve fried-like crispiness using no oil at all. Are the results as delicious as the real thing? Probably not, but if you believe the reviews, it comes pretty damn close.



Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Kickstarter

It was only a matter of time until Anker dove into the home security camera market, and you can save big on the impressive new Eufy EverCam by preordering through Kickstarter right now.



Advertisement

The EverCam is a truly wireless camera designed for outdoor use that can operate for up to a year on a charge thanks to its built-in Anker battery. Mind you, it won’t record 24/7 for a year, but rather uses motion detection and facial recognition to record only when it detects someone on your property that doesn’t belong.

Rather than streaming this footage to the cloud and charging you a monthly fee to access the recordings the EverCam, records to an included base station for free, which also has a built-in backup battery to operate for up to two days in a power outage. If you’d like to back up your recordings to the cloud, you can do that too for $3 per month, per camera.

The closest analog to the EverCam is NETGEAR’s Arlo system, but Arlo cameras only run for a few months on a charge, aren’t as water-resistant, don’t include human or facial recognition, and can’t record footage locally for free. It seems like an easy call.

Advertisement

By preordering through Kickstarter today, you can save $110 off the expected MSRP for one camera, or $160 off the 2-pack.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s a common enough occurrence, but you probably don’t have a great solution for it: When you travel with your pet, how do you transport their food? This $5 container is designed just for this purpose, and includes two built-in bowls too.It’s a pen. It’s a flashlight. It’s a multi-tool. It’s an emergency glass breaker. Most importantly though, it’s $10 with promo code T35CVTMD.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you have any camping trips on the horizon, this collapsible camping cookware set and cookware set is small enough to fit in the palm of your hand. Note: Don’t operate this while holding it in the palm of your hand.



Despite its small size when collapsed, it includes all of the following:

Anodized Aluminum Nonstick Pot (1 Liter Capacity) + Pot Cover + Nonstick Pan + 2 BPA Free Bowls + Folding Stainless Steel Spork + BPA Free Soup Spoon + Wooden Spoon Spatula + Cleaning Sponge + Nylon Travel Bag Drawstring Pouch

Personally, I’ll plan a camping trip once there’s an outdoor-friendly sous-vide set.

Photo: Amazon

Waterpik is an easier (and they would argue more effective) way to “floss” between your teeth, and Amazon is taking discounting the Waterpick Cordless Advanced Water Flosser to just $60 after you clip the $10 coupon. That’s a whole lot less than a visit to the dentist to fix a cavity.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Amazon’s back at it again with another sample box, this time featuring 10 samples of women’s skin and hair care for $10, plus a $10 credit that you can spend on eligible items afterwards. Assuming you use the credit, that’s like getting samples of lotions, shampoo and conditioner, makeup removing towels, whitening strips, and more for free.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

If you don’t know about Dallas-based Breda, you need to. The watch brand creates minimalist, easy-to-wear styles of watches that aren’t overworked or over priced. And we’ve got an exclusive discount in time for Father’s Day, or a great graduation gift. Use the code 35DADGRAD and grab any colorway of their Visser, Rand, Valor, or Belmont styles for 35% off.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

The sunny weather is coming and it’s time to grab a new pair of shades. Get ready to get out into the sunshine with a new pair of Ray-Bans during Nordstrom Rack’s sale. With some pairs discounted up to 50%, you’ll be able to find some that work for you. Just hurry up, because styles are already selling out.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

In a world where bra shopping feels more like a slow form of torture than anything remotely resembling an enjoyable experience, Journelle is a salvation. The lingerie they make and carry is beautiful, and it carries up to M in cup size. Right now their Semi-Annual Sale is happening, which means 30% off over 750 bras, undies, robes, PJ sets, tights, and more.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Whether you’re using them at home or on the road, this resistance band set lets you get a full workout basically anywhere, and at $14 (with promo code 4RLUR85I), it’s quite a bit more cost-effective than joining a gym.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Nose hair is a problem a lot of people have but, for some reason, few people take care of. For a limited time, score this Panasonic nose hair trimmer for just $10, and you can be one of those people doing something about it.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

You can disappear into Middle Earth with Bilbo and the gang with this Blu-ray box set of The Hobbit Trilogy. It’ll cost you 44 bucks today. It’s a full 8 hours of content and bonus features, so I’d say you’re definitely getting your money’s worth.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Switch Pro controller isn’t just one of the best ways to control your Nintendo Switch, it might be one of the best gamepads ever made, period. If you have a Switch and still haven’t picked one up, $59 is within $9 of the best price we’ve seen, and a solid $5-$10 less than usual.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Nintendo’s AA Joy-Con battery grips allow your controllers to run for longer on a charge, yes. But just as importantly, they make them a lot more comfortable to hold. Get a set for an all-time low $17, and throw a few rechargeable AAs in your cart while you’re at it.



Graphic: Twitch

If you have Amazon Prime, congrats, you also have Twitch Prime. And if you have Twitch Prime, you get some free PC games every month, no strings attached.



Advertisement

Starting on today (yes, I know it’s not actually June yet), you’ll get access to five new games, including Tumblestone, The Banner Saga 1 and 2, and Strafe. All you have to do is connect your Prime and Twitch accounts here, then check back on May 1 to download your games. Just click the loot icon on the top of your Twitch homepage to find all of the freebies. Once you add them to your library, they’re yours to keep, even if you cancel your Prime membership further down the road.



Humble ArmA Bundle | Humble

If you enjoy realistic army shooters, it doesn’t get much better than ArmA, and Humble just kicked off a huge bundle with all three games, plus a ton of DLC.

Advertisement

Humble kept things simple for this one: You have to pay $1 to unlock all the ArmA content, the average price (currently about $7) for ArmA 2, $15 for ArmA 3, and $20 to get ArmA 3's Apex DLC. Let’s be honest though, you’re going to spend most of your time playing the April Fool’s kart racing DLC.

TECH

Anker Wireless Vertical Mouse | $14 | Amazon | Promo code ANKER987

| $14 | Amazon | Promo code ANKER987 Anker Wired Vertical Mouse | $12 | Amazon | Promo code ANKER98A

HOME

LIFESTYLE

MEDIA

GAMING