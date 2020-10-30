Friday's Best Deals: NordVPN, Baby Yoda Plush, Animal Crossing Switch Console, Sony Noise Canceling Headphones, and More

NordVPN service and a Baby Yoda plush toy lead Fri day’s best deals.



Featured Deal: 2 Years + One Free Plan | $89 | NordVPN

2 Years + One Free Plan Image : NordVPN

In his roundup of the best VPNs at Gizmodo, Andrew Couts called NordVPN “fast and easy to use,” citing accessibility and affordability as reasons to subscribe. Though it’s almost always marked down from its $287 list price, the 2-year plan is nonetheless the cheapest option to get started with the service and continue using it long-term. For a limited time only, though, it’s not only 68% off, bringing your total to just $89 for 730 days, but it also comes with an extra plan on top of that—chosen at random by the Nordic gods. Couts says in his abbreviated review:

No matter what you pay, you’ll get access to more than 5,400 servers in more than 60 countries, a bunch of features you may or may not want, and, because the company is based in Panama, assurances that your data—or lack of data, as the case may be—is outside of U.S. and European jurisdictions. Like every other VPN on this list, NordVPN claims to have a “strict no-logs policy,” so most of your data isn’t collected, the company says. It does still collect your email address, payment information, and the timestamp of the last time you launched the VPN.

But NordVPN isn’t without its downsized. “...some researchers have found that it sends your email address and Google Ad ID to a marketing company when you register through the Android app and contains some trackers,” Couts explains. “Another downside is that some of NordVPN’s servers are rented, which means another company you need to trust is in the mix. And yes, one of those servers got hacked in 2018.”

Still, if you want the one of the most reliable VPN clients, with the budget to support its robust infrastructure, you can’t go wrong with NordVPN. Plus, with availability on virtually every platform you can think of—from macOS to Android TV—it’s equal parts ubiquitous and acclaimed. Endorsed by PCMag, Wired, CNET, Business Insider, and more, it may be time to board the Nord hype train if you’re somehow unwedded to a VPN already.

TCL 55" S434 4K Smart TV Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Best Buy has an insane deal going for a brand new 55" 4K TCL smart TV. It’s the S434, which is pretty baseline for TCL’s lineup, but at just $200, there’s little to complain about. TCL’s panels are plenty sharp and accurate, and with this set, you’ll get HDR10 compliance for enhanced color and brightness in supported games and video content. This model has Android TV onboard for all your app needs, and with an included voice remote, all your favorite content is just a shout away with the help of Google Assistant.

Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC Wireless Headphones $278 | BuyDig Image : Daryl Baxter

Sony’s new WH-1000XM4 headphones are leading the way in their noise-cancellation technology, alongside the gestures that come with these new models. They were down to $298 during Prime Day and $284 at Newegg just a couple of weeks ago, but BuyDig is piledriving the competition with a $278 sticker price today.

They will pause the track once it detects you’re speaking, and will also switch off the noise-cancellation when a hand is put on the right-cup. They feature fantastic sound and are able to be paired for up to two devices, so you can switch between your phone and your tablet with ease.

Amazon Fire Stick Lite Image : Ignacia Fulcher

If you really don’t care about your Fire Stick having volume controls, or just love having two remotes, Amazon Fire Stick Lite could be your jam. At only $18, it’s the newest version of the Fire TV Stick and can get you linked up with Netflix, Hulu, and all the other streaming services you love. Just plug it in the back of your TV in the HDMI plug and you’re good to go. It’s a pretty good bargain, so if you’re in the mood and want a deal, I’d snatch it up. Quick.

Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones Image : Sheilah Villari

I have many friends that swear by Beats. And I get it. Their products are beautifully designed, powerful, and produce so of the most pristine sound. Best Buy is sneaking out some Black Friday deals now and these Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones are among them. They are 36% off in this sale.

The Powerbeats Pro earphones are built to be secure and comfortable. They’re sweat and water resistance so they can handle the most intense workouts. Each earbud has volume and track controls to perfect the most balanced sound. You’ll get up to 9 hours of playtime on one charge. With the case, you can add another 24 hours. And with just a quick 5-minute charge you’ll have almost 2 hours of listening pleasure in case you are in a rush. It pairs easily via Bluetooth and you can take calls from either earbud. The Beats team worked with athletes to develop a tough and formfitting earbud that will go the distance during training sessions or marathon runs. If durability and power are your dealbreakers the Powerbeats Pro earphones are for you. The black, red, and yellow colors are the ones currently on sale.

This item ships for free.

Insignia 2.1-Channel 80W Soundbar & Wireless Subwoofer Image : Sheilah Villari

I’ve recently learned a lot about sound and setting up your own systems at home from a musician friend of mine who helped me install a record player. I now know more than I care to about Subwoofers. If you’re looking for high-quality robust sounds for your next movie night Insignia might be able to help with this 2.1-Channel 80W Soundbar & Wireless Subwoofer set that’s over 50% off today.

Maybe you’ve noticed you aren’t getting the most out of your viewing experience if you been binging Netflix during the lockdown. Sound is such an integral part of the full enjoyment of film and tv shows especially if there’s a lot of action. This Insignia 2.1-channel soundbar can improve not just the sound for your TV but your sound system as well. Optimize all your audio with this sleek soundbar that can be mounted on the wall if real estate is limited. The remote lets you control everything right from the sofa. This is a great deal for both the soundbar and subwoofer because I’ve seen just one of these go for this price or at least one of quality. This is system is Bluetooth enabled do you can connect it to your phone to amp up Spotify. Insignia is a trusted brand and this pair has lots of happy customers. If you’re looking for more dynamic sound in your home theater this is the sale for you.

This item will ship for free.

JBL Charge 4 Image : Jordan McMahon

Our days may be blending together, but there are still a few things we can do to switch things up. A new playlist or two will help sprinkle in some variety, or maybe finding a new podcast to sink into will do the trick. Either way, a good Bluetooth speaker is a nice wall to fill your room with sound while you work, so long as it won’t bug anyone else. Right now, JBL’s Charge 4 speaker is down from $180 to $140 at Crutchfield, saving you $40 on a solid way to bump your favorite tunes.

Sony 65" Smart TV X750H Image : Elizabeth Lanier

If you’re in the market for a new smart TV, Best Buy has you covered with a great deal on a Sony 65" option. Complete with Sony’s speedy X1 processor and X-Reality Pro engine, the TV—being a Sony after all—is optimized for PlayStation, thanks to its built-in Game Mode. If you’re planning on getting a new next gen console, this may be the perfect companion purchase. HDR 10 and Android TV sweeten the deal, making it not only visually stunning but user friendly as well.

The X750H model (original retail $999) has mostly positive reviews on Best Buy and Amazon. Take advantage of the savings while you can!

JBL Tune 120TWS True Wireless Headphone Image : Andrew Hayward

Audiophiles rejoice, JBL True Wireless Headphones are $70, which is 30% off the list price. You’ll get bumping bass and four hours of audio playback, increasing to 12 once you charge the case they live in. What else is there to say? Hop on it before it’s gone.

Anker Soundcore 2 Bluetooth Speaker Image : Quentyn Kennemer

For all the music nerds, the Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speaker is down to $34. If you like to blast your music while you’re hiking or even sunbathing in the backyard, this device is perfect for you. It has about 66 feet of range between you and your phone, so all the barbecues you have to pass the time will be filled with dope music. I would hop on this deal before it’s gone!

If you’re an iPhone user with some cash to blow, skip the pretenders and even the lesser AirPods to go for something better. The AirPods Pro stepped the game up with rubber tips, noise cancellation, and better overall audio quality. They’re a bit expensive and the price has dropped bit by bit over time, leading up to today’s opportunity to save $50 on a pair of your own, complete with a wireless charging case. With active noise canceling, automatic pairing on iPhones and iPads, and water/sweat resistance, picking ‘em now is a no-brainer if you were already in the market for them.



We saw these drop just before Amazon Prime Day, and the price has held steady since. However, B&H Photo has a similar offer that’s set to expire October 30, which may be a signal that the opportunity is about to pass. Be sure to get your order in while there’s still time!

This story was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 5/1/2020 and updated by Gabe Carey with new information on 10/27/2020.

If you’re going to give OLED a try, this might be the time to start considering. I’ll contend you can still get away with an LG B7, the baseline from a couple of generations ago, but the TVs have gotten exceptional. Burn-in and input lag are two of the biggest knocks against OLED, especially for gamers, but according to reviews, that should be a non-issue on the LG CX. So long as you’re not watching the news or playing games with the same HUD for many consecutive hours on end, you shouldn’t run into any nasty image retention issues anytime soon.

Now down to its all-time low price of $1,397 on Amazon and at BuyDig, this 55" TV is one of the best LG currently has to offer. It begins with that beautiful OLED panel, of course, which bids sayonara to muddy grays and backlight bleed thanks to its per-pixel lighting. For movies, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision HDR return to give you the best cinematic experience possible, the latter adding a feature that automatically tunes the picture around your ambient lighting conditions and the content you’re watching.

The TV also includes both AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync, both of which are gaming features that eliminate screen tearing with little (if any) added input lag.

25% off Totallee iPhone Cases KINJA25NOW Graphic : Gabe Carey

Have you bought or are you thinking about buying an iPhone 12 or one of its three alternative variants? Well you better wrap that shit up because no one is exempt from accidental drops, not to mention the natural wear and tear that comes with ordinary use over time. That’s why Totallee is offering Kinja Deals readers an exclusive 25% off its whole catalog of iPhone cases—including those designed specifically for Apple’s latest—using the promo code KINJA25NOW.



Known for its super thin, “almost invisible” phone cases, Totallee was dubbed “the best super thin case we’ve found” by Wirecutter in its rundown of the best iPhone X/XS-era cases. In his iPhone 12 accessories guide, our own Daryl Baxter called Totallee’s colorful iPhone 12 outfits “well-made and at a great price if you’d like something other than from Apple.”

While the staggered iPhone 12 launch is admittedly confusing, our handy pre-order guide should tell you everything you need to know about buying the recently released iPhone 12 and 12 Pro as well as the upcoming iPhone 12 Mini and Pro Max. In addition to the iPhone 12, this discount from Totallee applies to cases made for older iPhone models as well, from the iPhone 7 all the way up to the 12 Pro Max. This deal ends November 1, meaning non-case havers should take advantage before it’s too late.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is all about vibing out and literally minding your business, so why not hop on a themed Nintendo Switch for $270? It’s refurbished via Best Buy Geek Squad, so there’s a 90-day warranty if things go wrong. You’ll get the Joy-Cons in those calming colors which just set up a mood of relaxation. And while you’re at it, if you still haven’t bought it, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is only $50, $10 off its original list price. What are you waiting for? That weird owl thing is waiting for you.

Baby Yoda Plush Image : Ignacia Fulcher

I don’t know about you, but as a tangental Star Wars fan, I only made it through the first season of The Mandalorian because of Baby Yoda. Luckily, the masses have done us all a favor and gave us what we all need—a plush of our favorite character for a decent $18. You can cuddle with him when the new season drops in a few days. Thank me later.

Whether you’re buying a new Switch for the holidays or stocking up on new controllers for the little ones to eventually destroy, these cheap PowerA controllers come through in the clutch. They’re 50% off today, your final total being just $12 each. There’s one in Mario White (red-accented), a star-studded Mario Vintage, and a Triforce-donning Zelda: Breath of the Wild model. Take your pick.

Disney Colorbrain Board Game Image : Sheilah Villari

Are you and your fam mad Disney fans? Are you a Disney adult still not ready to head to the parks? Well, bring all that love and knowledge to the Disney Colorbrain Board Game. It’s 40% off today and will make a great addition to a family fun night.

Make it pink, make it blue? The game will heavily test your color familiarity with all things from the house of mouse. You’ll get eleven color cards to answer the questions and the first team to ten correct answers wins. Pretty simple, I mean it’s simple if you know what color Elsa’s eyes are? Even I can’t help with that one. There are 250 questions to show your epic trivia skills on animated tones and tints. You can form up to four teams for a fun time of facts on hues from Snow White to Toy Story.

Prime members enjoy free shipping.

Advertisement

For longer than I’ve been employed here at Kinja Deals, Speks have been a smash-hit with our readers, and it’s not hard to see why. Available in single- and multi-toned colorways, the toys are comprised of either 512 or 1,000 tiny earth magnets perfect for those times you’re tempted to bite your nails or take up smoking again. Which, in the midst of a strenuous pandemic, is most of the time for me. As someone who’s tried Speks for myself, I can attest to the satisfaction of playing with them at your desk during those times when writer’s block kicks in and it’s not 2017 enough to own a fidget spinner.



Unlike other fidget toys, Speks allow you to tap into your creative side. On the company’s Instagram, for example, you’ll find a thorough demonstration on how to make your very own jack-o’-lantern out of Speks—a seasonally appropriate activity that takes way less space and effort (not to mention clean-up) than, say, carving an actual pumpkin. Add this adorbs trinket on your work-from-home setup and get a late start to your Halloween decorations while Speks are 20% off using the promo code SPOOKYSPEKS. Before long, you’ll be mashing, smashing, and building away in lieu of swearing at your computer screen when your boss starts getting on your nerves.

Norton 360 for Gamers Image : Quentyn Kennemer

If you already have antivirus, you don’t really need this deal on Norton 360 for Gamers. However, if you do need antivirus, then this year-long subscription for $30 is a great bargain for any user still roaming the murky digital streets unprotected. Amazon has it going that cheap for today only.

Usable on up to three devices, Norton 360 offers protections against virus, busts DDoS doxing attempts with the help of a VPN, monitors the dark web to ensure your information hasn’t leaked anywhere, and it even alerts you if it detects someone attempting to access your webcam.

Amazon also has regular old Norton annual subscriptions for one, three or ten devices starting at $25.

So, you’ve been lucky enough to get your hands on a Nintendo Switch despite the extremely shoddy stock. Great! But now you’ll need some games. The Switch has a great library of excellent games, but many of them are first-party and Nintendo games rarely go on sale. Not so right now, luckily. Best Buy has a bunch of big bargains right now, and at least as of this writing, games like New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Super Mario Party, Yoshi’s Crafted World, and Splatoon 2 are all down to $40. Super Mario Party, Yoshi’s Crafted World, and Splatoon 2, specifically, are available for the same price on Amazon.



You can now commemorate your digital rags to riches story in Animal Crossing with a real world bell bag, now bundled with the game for $55. The bag alone is normally $20, and with Animal Crossing: New Horizons usually hovering around $50 these days, it’s a nice $15 value. We’ve talked at length about the game ‘round here, but this rave is all about that bag!



One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 ( PS4 Xbox One Switch Screenshot : Bandai Namco

If you’ve somehow built an immunity to beat-em-up fatigue from Warriors games and you also happen to be a Strawhat disciple, then you already know about One Piece Pirate Warriors 4. Today, you can find it for $22 at Amazon for the Xbox One, and $30 on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. Play solo or hop online and battle your friends in PVP. I hear it’s a great way to get into One Piece instead of committing to nearly 1,000 episodes in the anime it’s based on, so if that also sounds like torture to you, don’t hesitate to give the game a go.

Today, you can score a wired Nintendo Switch controller by PDP that resembles a GameCube pad, which some Super Smash Bros. purists will tell you is one of many prerequisites to call yourself a true fighter. The C-Stick is interchangeable with a standard analog stick, too. Only $18 (25% off), you’ll get heavy Super Mario Odyssey vibes from this red beaut. There’s also a Luigi model going for the same price.

I just bought Minecraft for my five-year-old nephew. Seeing his elated reaction from completing a simple dirt house is rekindling the fire in me that wants to frack the hell out of all the blocky 8-bit biomes I can find. Just keep those damned Endermen away from me! It’s one of the best games to pick up and get shit done in between your boring real life tasks, and with a Nintendo Switch copy down to $24, that can happen anytime, anyplace.

Huckberry Towel Sale Image : Huckberry

Though they’re mostly for keeping things clean, even towels get dirty eventually. Sure, it might’ve started as a way to rinse off after a shower karaoke sesh, but eventually that white will start to fade and might not look as nice hanging up. Or maybe after a few too many pup accidents in the house, it’s just time for a new set of linens.



Huckberry’s Turkish towels usually sell for a bit over $40, but right now they’re down to just below $30, and you’re getting some pretty fancy looking towels for your money. The striped towels come in plenty of variants to match your decor, and their unique design will certainly earn a few compliments if we’re ever safe to have people over.

Echo Auto Image : Ignacia Fulcher

If you want all your Alexa tunes playing in your car then you’re in luck! For $20, which is a good 60% off the original list price, you can connect to the Alexa app on your phone and play music through your vehicle’s speakers via auxiliary or Bluetooth. The Echo Auto has eight microphones so it can hear your voice through loud noises throughout the duration of your trip. You’ll also be able to stream Amazon music, Apple Music, Spotify, and other services with just the sound of your voice. I would grab this deal before it is gone!

Levo II LEVO20 Image : Levo

If you’ve felt the stress of the pandemic sinking in, or you’ve found cannabis to be a good treatment for your ailments, it’s worth considering switching to edibles and oils. We’re still in the middle of a pandemic, so we should be taking care of our lungs. Edibles are a great alternative to smoking that can still get THC and CBD into your system without the concerns smoking and vaping bring. They might be in short supply, though, depending on your dispensary. If you can’t get your hand on your favorite gummies, or you’d like to start experimenting with making your own after-work treats, Levo is offering 20% off its products using the promo code LEVO20. I reviewed the Levo II several months back, and its ease of use makes it easy to get your flower-infused into oils for use in baking, candy, or even making infused butter.



Eight Sleep Pod Pro Cover KINJA175 Image : Eight Sleep

For a short time, you can grab an Eight Sleep Pod Pro Cover for $1359+. Here’s the deets from one of our wonderful writers, Chaya:



Ranging from $1,445 to $1,745 depending on the size of your bed (or $175 off using our exclusive promo code KINJA175), the Pod Pro Cover from popular mattress brand Eight Sleep turns ANY mattress into a five-star sleeping experience. In short, Eight Sleep took the very best technology from their mattress and turned it into what is essentially a cover that transforms any bed into a smart bed. The encasement is placed on top of your current mattress and appends bed cooling and heating technology, a virtually silent vibration alarm system, sleep tracking, and a whole lot more. The cover is a two-part system: the encasement, which retrofits your mattress for a “PerfectFit TM” and the Active Grid cover, which adheres securely to the encasement to make your new smart bed manageable by app. A water hose and small hub connected to the Active Grid make the whole thing possible so that you can keep the rest of the bedding you’ve already got—no unnecessary spending or excess waste required.

Grab it before it’s gone!

30% Off Le Cruset Kitchenware Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Get your fill of needed kitchenware before the holidays at Amazon. For a short time, you can grab tea kettles, grills, roasters, salt and pepper shakers, and so much more for 30% off their original list price. Why not become the chef you want to be? Grab ‘em before they’re gone!

I don’t know about y’all, but I’ve been getting through this socially-distant life on the power of caffeine and stubbornness, alone. Luckily for you, though, I’ve found a deal to get you to explore the world of coffee with a subscription to Atlas Coffee Club and $10 off your first bag! The price per shipment is about $4, so that’s super cheap. Featuring beans from Kenya, my home country of Brazil, and a number of other places around the world, you can have your caffeine fix and imagine yourself on vacation in paradise whenever the world gets a vaccine. Sounds peaceful. Take me there.



Even if we weren’t in a global pandemic with constantly cleaning and wiping things down I’d still recommend a giant box of Antibacterial Wipes. With a pack like this, you can literally use them on anything. You’re only paying $20 so this is a pretty great deal. Heck, I think I’m going to grab these myself.

540 wipes for just twenty bucks is a steal, that’s something like four cents per wipe. With the six-packs, you can toss one in your bag and in every room you might need them. These are probably helpful if you’ve got kids but I usually have them for my dog as he gets into everything when I take him to the park. These sheets are hypoallergenic and paraben-free so they won’t dry your skin. They’re able to kill about 99.9% of bacteria as well. So outside of actual messes and accidents, these are just what you are looking for if you’re all about keeping things clean and sanitary. Surfaces, hands, paws, handles, boxes whatever it maybe these won’t go to waste. The multi-function aspect makes these a must buy.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Take 45% off One Item TAKE45 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Our new partnership with one of the most well-known adult goodie companies comes with a Halloween perk. Adam & Eve want you to pick the perfect treat for the spookiest day of the year and then take 45% off of it. Just use the code TAKE45 at checkout.



Grab one of the brand’s best sellers in this deal! This is the ultimate trick for your treat, Eve’s Rechargeable Thrusting Rabbit ($55). This trusty little bunny is 9 inches of soft silicone curved to hit all the right spots. Because it’s got more punch than the average vibe there are three motors with 10 settings for speeds, pulses, and patterns. Let the rabbit ears tickle your candy corn while the rest does its lusty job. You’ll get over one hour or vibe time off of one charge if you’re using it at the max settings. But if you like to keep it low and steady you’ll get around 4 hours. It’s waterproof so the Rabbit is splish-splash approved.

Something for everyone. Let’s mix it up since I’m always on about lady vibes. This Big O Multi-Stage Vibrating Ring ($11). I believe it was the poet Beyonce who said, “Cause if you like it, then you shoulda put a ring on it.” And if you really like it you should put a vibrating ring on it. This is one of the site’s number one sellers. With 9 stages of pleasure pulses, it’s definitely that little extra you were looking for in your next snuggle session. Tickle your significant other while you keep the party going a little longer. Stretchy and nubbed for comfort. The battery will run up to 80 minutes and is changeable.

Standard shipping is $8 on all orders.

Ole Henriksen Balance It All Set Image : Sheilah Villari

This is the only system I swear by to keep my fairly oily forehead in check. If you like me have a T-zone that runneth over you have to put up barriers and this Ole Henriksen Balance It All Set is the protection we need. Anytime this goes on sale I snatch it up. It’s 30% off right now and is worth every penny.

Cleanse, tone, and moisturize. These steps help get all skin types in order but if you’re someone with a few issues top quality products are needed. This set from Ole Henriksen really does help your face find its balance again. The cleanser deep cleans pores and has a great lather to it because it contains green tea. The toner removes the extra oil and grim, which is our goal here. I really only need this on my forehead but somedays a swipe all around really does that trick. Refining those pores is key. The hydrator is the perfect final step as it’s super lightweight and gives just the right amount of moisture to replenish the face. If you wear foundation it blends extremely well with your chosen brand. Each of these has a refreshing feeling as well as a soothing eucalyptus/peppermint scent. This is a clean beauty item and is a best seller for a reason. It works.

Free shipping on all orders with the code FREESHIP.

Vegan AF CBD Gummies for Chillin’ Image : Sunday Scaries

There’s nothing more vegan than letting everyone know you’re vegan, and while I don’t partake in the diet myself, I do try to reduce my animal-based intake where possible. And for avid CBD users like myself, it can be hard to find gummies that don’t use gelatin or other animal products to get their chewy mouthfeel. Complete with vitamins D3 and B12, Sunday Scaries Vegan AF gummies yield all the benefits of its classic Gummies for Chillin’ except, you know, without the dissuasive ingredients. Made from broad spectrum CBD oil and coconut oil, unlike some competing brands, Sunday Scaries’ gummies contain no THC, not even like trace amounts of the stuff. So if you’re trying to cut down on the devil’s lettuce, let our exclusive discount help with that.



Because CBD lacks the psychoactive chemical found in THC, it doesn’t get you “high” per se. Instead, it makes you feel relaxed while sober. Just pop a tasty gummy or two and you’re set to lie down for the night, free from racing thoughts about the impending doom of work tomorrow, hence the name Sunday Scaries. For a limited time, you can save 25% on these vegan CBD gummies using the promo code ESINV25 to see what it’s all about. Automatically applied at checkout, this brings the grand total down to $35, or $31 if you choose to subscribe and save. Before long, you’ll be singing its praises without ethical concern for environmental impact (well, save for the packaging I presume).

MySmile Teeth Whitening Kit Image : Sheilah Villari

Over 11,000 customers can’t be wrong. 60% of Amazon reviewers have given the MySmile Teeth Whitening Kit a 5-star rating. If you’ve been looking to clean up a few coffee stains or make those pearly whites a little brighter this is the kit you’ve been searching for. Save 30% on this kit today.



If you’ve seen these sets before you know it comes with a LED light that helps accelerate the whitening process. It has a built-in timer so you don’t need to worry about setting one yourself and each session will be accurate. Also in this kit are the three 3mL teeth whitening gel syringes and the mouth trays for top and bottom. This kit provides enough gel for nine treatments. The trays don’t need to be molded which alleviates a huge headache and is usually my biggest gripe when I’ve tried kits akin to this one. Several customers have mentioned this worked just as well with their sensitive teeth which are really nice to know if you’re on the delicate side. Use these bad boys once a day for ten minutes and see stains from your life fade away even after one treatment. If only you could remove other problems that easily.

Prime members will enjoy free one-day shipping.

Rael Beauty Pimple Patches Image : Ignacia Fulcher

If you have the occasional pimple, much like me, chances are you don’t want it to be there. You should check out Rael Pimple Patches. Only $16, they’re made with hydrocolloid that’ll extract all the nasty-ass puss straight from your pimple without ever having to pop them. Which means no acne scars! They also come in two sizes, 10mm and 12mm for regular and extra-large pimples. Shoot, I might buy some!

2 Halloween Gifts With $75 Purchase Image : Ella Paradis

Our pals at Elle Paradis want to treat you not trick you this week unless you’re into that. As a lead up to the spookiest day of the year grab 2 extra goodies when you spend $100.

A handful of bundles are on sale for All Hallows’ Eve too. This Ghouls Just Wanna Have Fun Bundle ($55) that’s discounted 77% in this deal. I do like the variety in this set though. A little something for the backdoor and the front door. Two massagers and a G-spot vibe. Stimulate the spirits just remember to clean the ectoplasm after.



Free shipping on all orders.

Greedy Girl Rabbit Vibe SPOOKY Image : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re looking for a cute way to get off, try out this Fifty Shades of Gray Greedy Girl Rabbit Vibe. It’s only $54 with the promo code SPOOKY, which is $25 off the original list price. It has three speeds and seven unique vibration patterns to really shake things up. Plus is cute and can be packed discreetly if you’re traveling. What are you waiting for? Orgasms are just a click away.

It’s mask-wearing season, and MQDirect has come through for us once again with a steep discount on “FDA and CE approved” KN95 face masks. While I’ve yet to pull the trigger on any of these deals for myself so far, the company claims “at least 95 percent filtration efficiency” and a full five layers of protection. Like most disposable face masks, these face masks feature two straps—one for each ear—and the CDC recommends throwing ‘em out after 2-3 uses.



“If used for extensive periods of time,” the listing on the MQDirect site reads, “handle with proper care and apply disinfecting procedures.”

To stave off irritable skin conditions, such as “mask-ne,” or mask acne, that often result from prolonged mask usage, the company claims its masks forego a woven fabric design in favor of a non-woven interior fabric. Though it says its KN95s are “compatible with eye wear protection and face shields,” I wouldn’t bank on total fog elimination for glasses wearers like myself. But who can say for sure!? All I know is these masks are driving a hard bargain, starting at $10 for a 20-pack or $15 for 50, all the way up to $1,500 for 10,000 using our exclusive promo code KINJA50, in case you’re not so optimistic about the outcome of the presidential election and don’t trust our current administration to help “flatten the curve” any time soon.

If you’ve purchased a pack ‘o KN95 masks, either from a Kinja Deal, or from MQ Direct itself, sound off with your impressions in the comments below. I’m curious to see how the quality stacks up to its competitors, in case you’re finding better deals on masks elsewhere we might’ve overlooked.

23andMe DNA Test Kit Image : Quentyn Kennemer

I can’t speak for anyone else’s experience, but trying to figure out your lineage in a black family can be quite the task. We’re cut from all different stocks of humanity, and many of us don’t have recorded family history to preserve legacies. But with options like this comprehensive 23andMe DNA test kit, you can start to peel back layers you never thought possible. It’s now $89 at Amazon.

And it’s not just about uncovering your heritage:

HEALTH FEATURES: Know your genes. Own your health. Learn how genetics can influence your chances of developing certain health conditions. Find out if you’re a carrier for certain inherited conditions. Discover what your DNA has to say about your well-being and how it can influence certain lifestyle choices.*



ANCESTRY AND TRAITS FEATURES: Know your personal story in a whole new way. Discover your ancestry composition and where in the world your DNA is from across 2000+ regions. Automatically start your Family Tree using your DNA. See what your DNA might have to say about your taste and smell preferences. Discover how DNA can affect your ability to match a musical pitch or whether you hate the sound of chewing.

PRIVATE AND PROTECTED: Everyone deserves a secure, private place to explore and understand their genetics. Your data is encrypted, protected, and under your control. You decide what you want to learn and what you want to share

Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed more than this second stimulus check we’re supposedly getting. Thankfully, you can still bury your head deep in Cyberpunk lore with The World of Cyberpunk 2077 Deluxe Edition. This hardcover book is 26% off ($74) with 192 pages of information about Night City and all its inhabitants.

Step into a dark future where violence, oppression, and cyberware implants aren’t just common—they’re necessary tools to get ahead. Explore the various districts, gangs, and history of Night City. Learn all there is to know about the technology of tomorrow and research the cybernetics, weapons, and vehicles of Cyberpunk 2077.

Here’s what you’ll find with the Deluxe Edition alongside the book:

An exclusive Night City map cover.

A slipcase featuring Night City graffiti.

Temporary Tattoos: show your alignment with any of Night City’s varied, colorful gangs.

Johnny Silverhand Poster: a memorial to the gone-but-not-forgotten superstar, Johnny Silverhand.

Vehicle Postcards: Four postcards that each showcase a vehicle from one of Night City’s diverse and unique lifestyles.

Find it at Amazon, and if you don’t need all the extras, the standard hardcover alone is also 16% off at $34. don’t forget you can still pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 for $50 and have it the day the game launches!

Cats (2019) [Blu-ray] Image : Universal Pictures

I’m not a fan of musicals. No particular reason why, they’ve just never clicked with me ... that is until I saw Cats on the big screen back when you could still do that last year. A grotesque, obscene film starring some of your favorite celebrities—James Corden, Rebel Wilson, Idris Elba, Taylor Swift, and Jason Derulo—as feverishly horny anthropomorphic cats, watching it I finally understood the genre’s longstanding appeal. The absurdity isn’t a distraction from the plot, it’s the main attraction.



Alex Cranz from Gizmodo summed it up best in her delightful review which originally sold me on Cats at the time of its release:

The plot of Cats isn’t necessarily important. When Andrew Lloyd Webber adapted T.S. Eliot’s book of poems in 1981 he wasn’t trying to create a narratively complex musical. He was just making an experience—all dance and Spandex and discordant crooning. Everything you need to know is in the opening number when the cats explain that there will be a Jellicle Ball and old Deuteronomy will choose one cat to ascend to a higher plane of existence.

You have to witness Cats because you cannot comprehend it otherwise. And you still might not comprehend it even after you spend an hour and 50 minutes with these characters. But you will witness things no eyes should see and things nobody should be able to do, and you will be in awe. And that’s more than enough.

Experience the madness for yourself for just $13 on Amazon.

