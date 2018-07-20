Huge sales at Nordstrom and Wayfair, $25 off an Instant Pot, and many more kick off today’s best deals.

If you’re ready to make the switch to a projector-based home theater, or if you recently picked up a portable projector, this is one of the most affordable screens we’ve ever seen. Just use promo code 6VNY6PAG at checkout to get the 120" screen for $5, complete with 20 Velcro strips to help you hang it up.

Update: We’re having some trouble with this promo code. We reached out to Elevation Lab, and will update this post when we hear back.

Apple’s Magic Mouse has a lot of good things going for it—I’ve been using one for years now—but ergonomically, it’s a mess. And while Elevation Lab’s Magic Grips don’t exactly turn it into a palm-shaped Logitech, they do make it noticably more comfortable to use for extended periods, and you can save 25% on a set today with promo code KINJAMAGIC.



Each pack of Magic Grips includes a few pieces of molded silicone designed the fit the contours of the mouse’s sides. Just pick the width you want, peel off the 3M adhesive backing, and stick them on. The product costs about $10, installation takes under a minute, and it’ll make the mouse you use for hours per day noticeably more comfortable, possibly for years to come. That’s a pretty great value proposition.

Elevation Lab’s Anchor headphone stand is so simple, but so genius, that it really ought to be built into every desk in existence. Nominally, it’s a hook to store your headphones so they don’t take up desk space, but you could also use it for hats, jackets, umbrellas, or really anything else that hangs.

The Anchor doesn’t see discounts often, but for a limited time, you can save over 20% with promo code NOCLUTTER.

Twelve South’s HiRise is the most attractive smartphone stand you can buy, and according to The Verge, a pretty great Nintendo Switch dock to boot. It normally sells for $40, but the black model is marked down to $20 right now, easily the best price we’ve ever seen.

Need an easier way to move files between your phones, tablets, and computers? This 64GB flash drive doubles as a tiny little wireless server, allowing iOS and Android devices to transfer files back and forth without ever plugging anything in.



This means that if your tablet is low on storage, you could store a few movies on the drive and stream them to the screen. Or if you take a lot of vacation photos on your phone, you could offload them to the drive to save space and transfer them more easily. The use cases are admittedly a little niche, but you’ll be glad you bought this thing when they arise.

Today’s price is an all-time low, and wouldn’t be a particularly bad price for a 64GB flash drive without freakin’ built-in Wi-Fi.

We’ve posted a lot of SSD deals around these parts, but I’m pretty confident this is the first time we’ve seen a ~1TB drive fall below $140. It’s not the fastest drive you can buy, but it’ll still be a massive improvement over any mechanical hard drive. Just be sure to use promo code AD24 at checkout (must be signed in) to get it for just $136.

Smart plugs are the gateway drug to home automation, and TP-Link’s model with energy monitoring is down to $20 right now, the best price we’ve ever seen. This thing adds smartphone and Alexa control to any power outlet, and unlike some less expensive models, it’ll also tell you how much electricity is running through it so you can identify what’s running up your power bill.

If you missed out on Prime Day’s Philips Hue deals, you’re not totally out of luck.



This two-bulb color starter kit is marked down to $100, from its usual $150. It’s just like the four bulb kit, but, you know, has half as many bulbs.

If you already have a Hue hub, you can add a Lightstrip to your setup for $70, if you’re a Prime member. That’s a few bucks more than it was on Prime Day, but still a great deal. Just note that you won’t see the discount until checkout.



Snapchat Spectacles (1st Generation) | $60 | eBay

Remember when thousands of people would line up for hours to buy Snapchat Spectacles from a vending machine for $130? That was kind of dumb in hindsight, huh? But they are pretty neat, if you’re into that sort of thing, and much easier to justify for $60, no queueing required.

If you’re planning on fleeing the country taking a trip overseas anytime soon, you’ll want to pack this universal outlet adapter, which can convert a UK/EU/US/AUS AC outlet into any other type of outlet, and includes four USB ports for your mobile devices too. I just used this exact model on a trip to France and England, and it worked great..

Anker’s “official” Prime Day deals are gone now, but you can still take advantage of their Kinja Deals reader exclusives, listed below.

There are too many deals to list them all here, but you can find them all at this post.

The best Prime Day deals aren’t limited to just Amazon; Walmart’s taking $20 off the GoPro Hero action cam today, and throwing in a $25 gift card for good measure. It doesn’t shoot in 4K, but it does have a built in touchscreen and can go underwater without any additional housing, making it more than enough action cam for most people.



VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Wayfair’s running their own version of Prime Day with today’s Black Friday in July sale. You can save up to 70% off a laundry list of home decor items like wall art, area rugs, sheets & comforters, sofas, mattresses, dining room furniture, and more.



There’s so many items to look through, so make some time in your schedule today. If you’re needing some place to start, I like this farmhouse-inspired TV stand, this enormous sectional, and five full pages of bedroom furniture.

You’ll have all weekend to shop the sale, so head on over to Wayfair to see it all for yourself. Let us know about your favorite finds in the comment section!

Blunt Classic Umbrella | $64 | Amazon | Promo code PWGHJO2N

Blunt Metro Travel Umbrella | $46 | Amazon | Promo code PWGHJO2N

Next time there’s a storm, you could spend $5 on a drugstore umbrella that will last approximately 40 seconds before disintegrating into flying shards of metal, or you could invest in a Blunt umbrella for 20% off with promo code PWGHJO2N.

Blunt umbrellas feature rounded safety tips to avoid poking anyone in the eye, include a special pocket for a Tile device tracker, and most importantly, can withstand winds of up to 72 mph (in the case of the standard model, others are lower). For reference, tropical storms become hurricanes at 74 mph, so if your Blunt ever succumbs to the wind, you probably have bigger things to worry about. You can see it in action in the video above, which never fails to impress me.

This deal is valid on the full-sized Blunt Classic and the portable Blunt Metro. The code should work for any color as long as it’s sold by BLUNT USA - it won’t work on listings sold by Amazon directly.

Update: If you missed it a couple of weeks ago, this deal is back! Use promo code 8DDXEWCE at checkout.



Extra bedding and off-season clothes can eat up a lot of room in your closet. Pack it all up in this $12 underbed storage bag (with code 8DDXEWCE). It’s a couple bucks off today and the best price we’ve seen since April.

Most laptop bags are all the same - black, full of noisy Velcro, and not that nice looking. But this Lifewit bag is actually incredibly functional and attractive. It’s made with durable genuine leather, has a padded interior large enough to fit a 15.6" laptop, and extra pockets for things like your phone, chargers, and more. Pick it up for just $32 with promo code QVGGNNTU.



String up these trendy Edison bulb string lights in your backyard and make Pinterest proud. This 49-foot strand is completely weatherproof, so you can leave them up year-round. Although not the best price we’ve seen on these, they normally sell for $50, but today you can light your space with them for $43.



It’s safe to say we’re fully in cold brew season. Stock up on six 11 oz bottles of Starbucks cold brew for just $13 after the 25% off coupon. Considering Starbucks would charge you $5 just for one, this is a no-brainer.

Although not quite as cheap, Amazon’s also taking 25% off the sweetened and vanilla flavors too.

I know your phone has a “flashlight,” but everyone should own at least one really good, purpose build light for times that call for it. This model from Nite Ize is just $20 today with promo code KINJAFLASH, and includes two brightness settings, IPX4 water resistance, and durable aluminum construction.

The best spatula is made of 100% silicone, can withstand heat up to 550 degrees, and is totally nonstick and dishwasher safe. Get it for $10 today, a match for an all-time low.

While most modern cars include a dashboard light that lets you know when a tire is getting low on air, Nonda’s ZUS tire safety monitoring system can tell you a whole lot more.



Just plug the Bluetooth caps onto your tires’ air valves, plug the receiver into a DC outlet in your car, and pair your phone. You’ll be able to see the exact pressure of all four tires, get warnings when any of them have slow leaks, and even see how hot each tire is getting, which can be a warning sign for a blowout.

You can get it for $90 today at checkout with promo code 4TJELDG2, but burn rubber, because this deal is only available today.

Somewhat counterintuitively, dull kitchen knives are more dangerous than sharp ones, as they’re more likely to slip off the side of whatever you’re cutting, and go into your hand.



Luckily, you don’t necessarily need to buy a new knife to get a sharp edge; this professional electric sharpener is down to its lowest price ever in today’s Gold Box. Boasting a fantastic 4.6 star review average from over 800 customers, the Chef’s Choice 15 XV can even convert standard 20 degree edges into even sharper 15 degree edges, meaning your knives could actually come out sharper than they were when you first bought them.

Just remember, this $100 price is only available today, or until sold out.

Shock of all shocks, OXO makes a really good salad spinner that doesn’t go on sale often. Boasting a 4.4 star review average from over 3,000 customers, you can score a rare $6+ discount today on Amazon. The outer bowl works as a serving dish, and the inner compartment can be used as a regular colander, so it’ll earn its space in your cabinets.

Of all the high profile Prime Day deals, the 6 qt. Instant Pot Duo for $59 was probably the quickest to sell out. If you didn’t manage to grab one, it’s back on sale for $75, which is obviously not as good a deal as Prime Day, but is still $25 less than usual, and the best price of the year with that one notable exception.



In addition to pressure cooking (which is a miracle), this is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. To put it simply, it’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own.

If you’ve ever spent more than 5 seconds sorting through your mismatched food containers to find the right lid, it’s time to throw them all out and upgrade to the uber-popular Rubbermaid Easy Find Lid system.



These containers come in six different sizes, and yet you only have to deal with three different lids, making it much easier to find the right one. The 24 piece set (smaller than the typical 42 piece set we often post) is on sale for $9 today on Walmart. We’ve seen better prices in the past, but this set has been selling for around $15 pretty consistently this year, so you’re saving about $6. Not too shabby.

Sparkling water is having a moment right now and if you’re just as addicted as the rest of us, you can pick up a 24 pack of Perrier Grapefruit from Amazon for under $14 today.



$55 is a terrific price for a hammock with an included steel stand. But a built-in cupholder? Come on. Who can resist that? Luckily, there’s still plenty of summer left to enjoy it.

Let Alexa be your microwave kitchen assistant with this discounted bundle. For a limited time, you’ll get the GE countertop microwave and an Echo Dot (a $50 value) for just $155.

You’ll be able to command Alexa to do simple tasks that you would normally have to get out off the couch to do, like “Alexa, add 30 seconds to the cook time” or “Alexa, stop the microwave”, but by far the coolest feature is how you can use your phone to quickly scan your food’s barcode, and then the microwave will automatically adjust cook times, power levels, and more according to the package’s instructions. It may not sound like much, but how many times have you had to fish through the trash because you popped your food in the microwave only to immediately forget how long to cook it.

The microwave alone is $140, so it’s like you getting this Echo Dot for $15, a pretty solid deal. This bundle will only be available for a limited time, so if you’re wanting to smarten up your kitchen, this would be a great buy today.

When compared to traditional blenders, stick blenders are 1,000x easier to clean up after. You can skip the blender work bowl and just place this stick blender in whatever container you were already using to make your sauce, smoothie, or whatever else needs to be pureed. That means less dishes, and more time to do all your other chores.



This blender is just $21 today, which is just a $1 away from its all-time-low price. Not sure what to use it for first? My suggestion: Make some refreshing watermelon juice using Alton Brown’s method.

If you’ve ever been to a fancy cocktail bar, you’ve probably noticed drinks served with giant spheres of ice. If you want to recreate that experience at home, it’s surprisingly cheap and easy.



This Vogek sphere mold is just $9 today with promo code KKG3O3KL, and if you take pride in your drinks, it’s worth every penny.

If you have any trips planned between now and the end of September, or hell, even if you don’t yet, you can save 15% on some seriously great hotels at Hotels.com with promo code HURRAY15.



Now, the caveat, and it’s a big one, is that only nine hotels are included in this sale. But they’re all great properties in major U.S. destinations like New York, Las Vegas, Miami, and the like. There are no blackout dates, and that 15% will apply to your entire stay up to 28 nights, so the savings can really add up. The only catch is that you have to book by July 29, and complete your stay before the end of September.

Plus, if you have a Capital One Venture Card, these savings stack with your 10x points when you book through hotels.com/venture. Just note the hotel you want to book on the promo page, then search for it through Capital One’s portal.

Rocketbook Everlast Notebook + 3-Pack FriXion Pens + Pen Station | $33 | Daily Steals | Promo code KINJABOOK

What if you only had to buy one notebook for the rest of your life? That’s basically the value proposition of the Rocketbook Everlast, which is on sale today just for our readers with promo code KINJABOOK.

Every page of the notebook can be cleanly erased an essentially infinite number of times with a damp cloth as long as you used a Pilot FriXion pen, three of which are included in this bundle. The pages also include a series of seven glyphs along the bottom that you can cross out with a pen. Once you scan the page with Rocketbook’s app, those symbols tell the app what to do with it. Cross out the horseshoe, and the app will automatically send the scan to, say, Evernote. Draw an X through the star, and it’ll go to Google Drive. You can specify what each of these symbols do in the app, so it’s easy to customize the notebook for your workflow.

Today’s deal is $33 for a notebook in the size of your choice, plus three pens, and a pen station that can clip the pen to the notebook with promo code KINJABOOK. Even if you don’t need both for yourself, these could make great gifts as well.



At just $6 per pan, this is about as cheap as frying pans will get. The $18 nonstick 3-piece set includes a 8", 10", and 12" pan, and today’s price is an all-time low. Are these going to be the highest quality pans you’ve ever used? Pretty doubtful, but I’m sure they’ll get the job done.



At the best price this mop has been in over a year, the PowerFresh cleaner can really can dig into grout and crevices, which has always been a pain point for this kind of mop. Plus, it has adjustable steam settings, a removable tank, and the option to add in scent discs, if you’re trying to really freshen up.

At $76 today, it’s about a $10 less than usual, and a great decision if you have a lot of hardwood or tile floors. This deal might not last long, so grab before it sells out.



If you want to plan a trip for the fall, this Icelandair sale means it could be cheaper to fly to Europe than to a city on this side of the Atlantic.



Note: If the link isn’t working, try pausing your ad blocker.

Prices vary by date and location, but this page provides a chart of the available departure and destination airports, and below that, you’ll find a list of eligible dates based on your itinerary.

Just to test it this deal out, I looked for a roundtrip flight in September from New York to Amsterdam, and the chart said the best available price should be $339. However, the dates I put in came out to just $309 roundtrip, with a lot of departure times available for the same price, so be on the lookout for even better deals.

If you’re familiar with Icelandic airlines, you know that these incredible prices come with a small catch: The customary stop in Reykjavik. This usually doesn’t add too much time to your trip, but if you’d like to leave the airport and actually see Iceland, you can add a stopover to your trip for anywhere from one to seven nights. Just click the Icelandair Stopover button when you’re searching for your flights.



As always, we recommend paying with a travel rewards credit card like the Chase Sapphire Preferred or Sapphire Reserve to rack up bonus points, as well as take advantage of perks like lounge access and trip delay insurance.

A decent set of mixing bowls is a kitchen necessity. If yours are in need of replacement, these popular OXO bowls are a good option. They have non-slip bottoms, convenient pour spouts, and at $5 off today, they’re hard to pass up.



It’s a matter of taste, but some might say that the new, cheaper Nest Thermostat E is even nicer looking than the original, while still packing in almost all of the original model’s features. It’s a bargain at its usual $169, but today you can also get a free Google Home Mini when you buy it from Walmart. We saw this same bundle for $149 a few weeks ago, but this is still a really solid deal if you missed out.



If you’ve never checked out Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, what are you even doing on Kinja Deals? The largest of the three annual sales Nordstrom runs, the Anniversary Sale discounts thousands of fall and winter styles way before they make it into brick and mortar Nordstrom stores. Once the sale is over, you’ll only be able to get them for full price, so you’d better get on it. The sale ends on August 5.



Let us know what you bought in the comments!

KTENS (Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation) massagers seem a bit like pseudoscience, but every time we post a deal on one of these things, we hear nothing but rave reviews. In fact, I use one occasionally after exercising, and it does seem to reduce muscle pain. At the very least, it feels cool.



Naipo has long made popular physical massage products, so an electrical alternative seems like a natural progression.

William Painter probably doesn’t need to run a Kickstarter to launch new glasses, they’ve been around the block, and their wares are extremely popular. But lucky you, you can preorder their new Oasis line to save big over the MSRP.



The Oasis combines a well-built plastic front face with a titanium frame, plus polarized lenses that are basically unbreakable. The combination of plastic and metal (both available in multiples colors) creates an interesting look that I haven’t seen many other places, and while style is subjective, I’m a fan.

The samples they sent me feel extremely solid, and the lenses, while plastic, are of excellent quality. The campaign has already raised about 10x its original funding goal with a month still to go, and you can get in on the savings with expected delivery in December.



Yunmai’s smart bathroom scale is one of the most popular scales on Amazon, and at $25 with promo code DEALYM98, it’s also one of the cheapest smart scales we’ve ever seen. Just pair the scale with your phone over Bluetooth, and the scale can sync your stats to Apple HealthKit, Google Fit, and even the Fitbit app.

I know Comic-Con is mostly about new movie trailers at this point, but ComiXology is staying true to the convention’s name by offering a ton of sales on...wait for it...comics.



There are over 15 individual sale events included on this page, but the highlights are the 60% off DC sale (with promo code DC60), a sale on over 400 Marvel comics, and BOGO Image titles with promo code IMAGE. Have any suggestions? Drop them in the comics.



Update: This sale was supposed to end with Prime Day, but it’s been extended through the end of the month. But it’s still only available for Prime members.

Love to read but don’t have the time to sit down and actually read a book? Sign up for Amazon’s audiobook service, Audible for 66% less than usual during their Prime Day promotion.



For a limited time, Prime members can get three months of the service for $5 each, down from the usual $15. That entitles you to a new book of your choice each month, and everything you buy is yours to keep, even if you cancel after the three month promotional period ends. The offer is available to new subscribers only.

It would have been easy to miss during the Prime Day commotion, but Walmart put up a pretty enticing Nintendo Switch deal to combat Amazon, and it’s still available.

For $329, you’ll get a Switch console in either grey or neon, plus your choice of either Super Mario Odyssey, Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 2, or Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Those are all stellar games, and you’d almost certainly be buying at least one of them with the Switch anyway, so you’re basically getting it for half off.



If you’re still lamenting the end of Steam’s Summer Sale, Green Man Gaming’s take on the concept is worth checking out. It’s the site’s biggest sale ever, and you’ll find discounts on over 5,000 titles, including daily and 12 hour flash sales that are worth checking back for. There’s a lot to sort through, so drop your favorites in the comments.

Sushi Striker is a new Nintendo puzzle game about <checks notes> matching plates of illegal sushi to throw at an opponent across the table. It sounds bizarre, but it’s really fun, and $8 off today on Amazon for the Switch.

Bayonetta and Bayonetta 2 are available for Nintendo Switch, where they always belonged, and you can get a copy of both for $52 today, down from the usual $60. That’s not a huge discount, but it rarely goes on sale at all. Just note that while Bayonetta 2 is on the physical game card you’re buying, the first game is a digital download.



Prime members can still preorder and save $12 on Bayonetta 3 as well, though it doesn’t have a release date yet.

Walmart has the NES Classic in stock right now, with a catch. You’ll pay $20 more than MSRP, but you’ll get a 10,000mAh Pokéball USB power bank with it, which as far as mandatory toss-ins go is actually pretty cool. I’m seeing delivery or in-store pickup dates of July 26 here.



Don’t care for the Pokéball? GameStop still has the console “in stock” for $60, with shipping (not delivery) by July 27.

With Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft basically created the Netflix of video games, and it’s a great deal at its usual $10 per month. But for a limited time, that same $10 will get you three months of the service.

Xbox Game Pass grants you access to new releases like State of Decay 2 and Sea of Thieves, as well as classics like KOTOR and all of the Gears of War games. The only catch is that you’ll be auto-renewed at $30 per three months after your first three months is up, so remember to cancel if you don’t want to keep paying.

Remember back in the day, when you could get a year of Xbox Live Gold for $40 pretty much any time you wanted? Well, Microsoft’s kicking it old school right now, so re-up your membership at this price while you can, even if it won’t expire for awhile, because it’s almost definitely not going to get cheaper than this any time soon.

