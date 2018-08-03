Grab a pair of Bose noise-cancelling headphones, a sticky charging cube, popular Gourmia coffee brewers, and many more of Friday’s top deals.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter and Facebook, join the Kinja Deals community group, or sign up for our newsletter to never miss a deal.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Bose’s wireless QuietComfort 35 noise-cancelling over-ears are basically a mute button for the rest of the world, and you can get them for $299 on Amazon, down from the usual $329.



<Waves frantically in your eye-line to get your attention>

That’s the best deal we’ve ever seen on these!

Graphic: Shep McAllister

We’ve seen power cubes with more ports and outlets from other manufacturers, but Anker’s take on the category has a few nice touches. While it leaves one side of the cube empty, it does come with adhesive pads that let you mount it on a wall or underneath a desk, and its standard 5' power cable is detachable, meaning you could swap in a longer or shorter one if necessary. Get it for $21 today with promo code ANKERA27.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker’s latest Qi charger is back on sale, and it’s one of the few pads you can buy outside of an Apple Store that supports 7.5W iPhone charging (only available on the iPhone X, 8, and 8 Plus), rather than just 5W. It’s marked down to $32 right now, which is $8 less than usual, and a match for the best price we’ve ever seen.



Advertisement

In addition to 7.5W iOS charging, it also supports 10W charging for compatible Samsung phones, thanks to the included Quick Charge 3.0 wall charger which supplies enough amperage to support the faster speeds.

Photo: Amazon

The original OontZ Angle is one of our readers’ five favorite water resistant Bluetooth speakers, and you can grab it for just $20 on Amazon right now, matching the best price we’ve ever seen. You can’t actually submerge this one like you can some newer Bluetooth speakers, but it can take a splash or two from the pool.

Photo: Gizmodo

Update: This sale is back, if you missed it on Tuesday.

For a long time, Apple’s AirPods were hard to find in stock. Now, Amazon not only has them available with Prime shipping, they’re actually about $15 off today. Needless to say, these don’t go on sale often, so if they’ve been on your wishlist, you should pull the trigger. I’ve had mine since they launched, and they’re my favorite Apple product since the iPhone 4.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Ever wish your streaming dongle of choice or Google Home Mini could plug straight into your home network for maximum speed? This $13 ethernet dongle does just that for Chromecasts, Amazon Fire TVs, and more. Just use code 255YK99J at checkout to save.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you do a lot of work on a laptop, a pair of deals today can make the experience just a little more comfortable.



Advertisement

I’m willing to bet that the more popular deal of the two will be this foldable table, which would work on a couch, in bed, or even as a makeshift standing desk. The table top even tilts to put the keyboard at a more comfortable typing angle. Get it for $29 with promo code KINJATT3.

If you’re mostly interested in the standing desk aspect of that table, this model will bring your laptop even higher, and has nice touches like a curved wrist rest. I wouldn’t use it as a full-time standing desk—you’d want your screen to be at eye level for that—but it’s great for short bursts of focused work. Plus, you can use it on any desk, or even your kitchen counter. Use code KINJATT1 to get it for $66, or $14 off.

Photo: Amazon

Between phones, tablets, wearables, e-readers, and battery packs, you probably have at least four devices that you need to keep charged when you’re traveling, and this portable charger from Aukey can juice them all up for just $16 with promo code AUKEY048. It even has foldable prongs to take up less space in your luggage.

Photo: Amazon

If you own an iPhone, you should keep an extra long Lightning cable in your travel bag. As you probably well know, a shocking number of hotels and Airbnbs, and a less shocking number of airports don’t put power outlets in places that make sense, so a long cable gives you a lot more flexibility for getting a charge.

Advertisement

This 6' PowerLine+ model from Anker is nylon-wrapped, kevlar reinforced, and just generally great to use. It even comes with a pouch so it won’t get tangled in your bag. Get it for just $13 today with promo code ANKER229.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

The lowkey best part about the Apple Watch is that it’s incredibly easy to change bands, and you can get extras for very cheap, as long as you aren’t buying them in the Apple Store. This leather band comes in a few colors and is available in both 42mm and 38mm sizes. Get it for $7 today with promo code D2CLXXOU.



VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Advertisement

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Weber’s Kettle charcoal grill is the grill every backyard needs, and Amazon’s running a $23 discount on it today. Discounts of any size on this grill are extremely rare, so today’s the day to grab this.



Advertisement

You can use this for grilling, obviously, but it’s also a surprisingly capable smoker. Just look at the smoke ring on these ribs that my friend made on his Kettle. Now, look at this brisket he smoked. Okay, now grab a wad of napkins, clean all the drool off your face, and go buy this thing.

Photo: Amazon

With a whopping 900 lumens of brightness, a rechargeable battery, a zoomable beam, and IP65 dust and water resistance, Anker’s LC90 flashlight is enough flashlight for just about everyone. And with those specs, it’s a steal at $21. Just use promo code ANKER081 to get this deal before it goes dark.

Don’t even talk to me until I’ve had my morning coffee deals. Today only, a whole bunch of Gourmia coffee accessories are on sale in Amazon’s Gold Box, including a capsule brewer that works with multiple kinds of coffee pods, a $15 cold brew maker, an electric tea infuser, and a lot more. Just don’t sleep on these prices; they’re only available today.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Treat yourself to some extra kitchen counter and storage space with this rolling cart. The top is one giant cutting board and there are three shelves and a cabinet underneath to store all that extra stuff. When you don’t need it, you can simply roll it out of the way.

Advertisement

It’s almost double the price on Amazon, so if you’re in market, roll on over to Woot to grab this.

Cafflano Kompact Coffee Maker | $36 | MassDrop

The Cafflano Klassic is one of our favorite portable coffee makers, and while the Kompact version doesn’t include a built-in burr grinder, it is even more suitcase-friendly than the original, and a lot cheaper to boot. It normally sells for $60, but MassDrop will sell you one for $36, if you hurry.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

If you’ve been patiently waiting for a simplehuman trash can to go on sale, today’s your lucky day. This 10 gallon stainless steel step can is $30 off, the best discount we’ve seen in a year, and just $2 away from its all-time low price.

Advertisement

I know $100 for a trash can seems like a lot, but our readers love them, they’re easy to clean, and they’ll last forever.

Victorinox’s Fibrox 8” chef’s knife is one of your favorite chef’s knives period, and by far the best value in the industry. It’s also the knife I’ve used almost every day for almost five years. Amazon has it for $29 right now, which is an absolute steal for the quality you’re getting.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Our readers have bought thousands upon thousands of Rubbermaid Easy Find Lid food storage sets over the years, and today’s a great day to upgrade to the Premier version for the best price we’ve seen since January.



Advertisement

Compared to the originals, these feature a stronger plastic base which is better at resisting stains and smells, and lids that snap to the bottom of their containers, so they’re easier to store together. At just over a dollar per piece, today’s a good day to stock up.



Graphic: Erica Offutt

Almost everyone can use a few dry erase markers, even if you don’t have a dry erase board. This 8-count set is just $6 right now, which is a couple bucks off the usual and just in time for Back to School.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You know those automated Purell machines you see in doctor’s offices, airports, and other public places? You can install one in your own home for just $9. I could see putting one in the garage so that everyone can disinfect when arriving home, so they don’t bring germs inside.

Advertisement

Just note that it doesn’t come with any actual Purell, but you can find various options in the “Customers who bought this item also bought” section on the product page.



Graphic: Erica Offutt

Bringing your breakfast or lunch to work with crowded break room fridges and microwaves can be a hassle. But, with this Thermos food jar, you can skip the break room altogether and keep your food at its optimal temperature. Hot food will stay warm up in this jar for up to 7 hours, and cold food will keep for 9.

Advertisement

At just $20 today, or around $5 off, this is a no-brainer. It even comes with its own spoon.



Photo: Jonatan Pie (Unsplash)

It’s not quite as wide-ranging as some of Icelandair’s Europe sales, but if you haven’t seen the Northern Lights yet, you can get away to Iceland this summer with roundtrip flights from the US to Reykjavik from $309.



Note: If the link isn’t working, try pausing your ad blocker.

This sale is limited to a few major cities, and the promotional period varies by your departure city, but you’re generally looking at a winter trip, so bundle up. Some recommendations from our summer Iceland packing guide still apply though.



Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

The Claw claims to be the world’s smallest multitool, and there’s really no reason to doubt it. Roughly the same length as a penny, the little piece of titanium can open bottles and paint cans, turn screws, wedge open key rings, remove staples, and most critically of all, open up boxes that you ordered from Kinja Deals. Get it for $19 today (down from $29) with our exclusive promo code KinjaDeals.



Graphic: Erica Offutt

If you’re headed out of the country, your normal wallet probably isn’t going cut it. This Zero Grid RFID-blocking passport wallet on the other hand, has space for your passport, 10 credit cards and some cash. You’ll save $4 after entering code P7GOSGWQ at checkout, bringing the price down to $19.



Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: YouTube

Peak Design, maker of our readers’ favorite camera bags, is diving headfirst into the travel market, and you can save on its entire new travel line by backing it on Kickstarter.

Advertisement

Consisting of a backpack, a tech cube, a toiletry cube, packing cubes, and specialty camera cubes, you can mix and match various parts of the line depending on your needs for any given trip.

The thing that really sets the system apart is the backpack’s flexibility. You can unzip it from the back, the front, the top, or even the side while it’s dangling on one shoulder. You can carry it like a backpack, like a suitcase, or slip it over your luggage handle. The optional cubes are designed to fit snugly inside the backpack without any wasted space, and a small outer compartment can hold some additional flat items like clothing and documents. You can also unzip an expansion zipper to increase the backpack’s capacity from 45L to 55L, and even remove the divider between the compartments to use it as one big-ass duffel bag. It really is a bag for all occasions.

We’ve been fans of Peak Design for awhile now, and one thing that stands out about their products, besides the fact that they’re universally excellent, is that they hardly ever go on sale. So while this Kickstarter isn’t expected to ship rewards until December, you stand to save over 20% by backing it early. Trust us, once the travel line comes out, you’ll be waiting a long time for another deal that good.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Breed’s sunglasses feature aluminum frames, spring-loaded hinges, and polarized lenses, making them a steal at $27 with promo code KJJUPITER (for the Jupiters) or KJLYNX (for the Lynx). These sunglasses sell for $99 or more elsewhere on the web, so note those promo codes and <sunglasses fall from the sky onto my face> deal with it.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you can pull off a man bag, this Fossil city bag is only $52 in Olive/Brown on Amazon right now, compared to over $100 for most of the other styles of the same bag.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Of all the things you can run out of in your bathroom, contact solution might be the most annoying. You can always squeeze a little more toothpaste out of the tube, but once you find an empty bottle of contact solution, you’re either making a late night run to the pharmacy, or sacrificing a pair of perfectly good contacts.



Advertisement

Today on Amazon, you can save $5 on a 2-pack of ReNu lens solution, bringing the pack down to $9 if you use Subscribe & Save. If you prefer Biotrue, that also has a $5 coupon that brings it down to $11, again, with Subscribe & Save.

Graphic: Amazon

For a limited time, Amazon’s taking $10 off when you spend $40 on summer essentials, which in Amazon’s mind means sunscreen, plus men’s and women’s razors, and feminine hygiene products. Other than the sunscreen, I’m not sure why the others are summer-specific products, but it’s stuff you probably need to buy anyway, so you might as well save some money.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Just in time for tailgating season, this Ozark Trail camping table is an all-in-one fabric table with two seats and critically, two cupholders. When not in use, you can even fold it up and store it in the corner of your garage. Not bad for $16.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

If you need anything for the outdoors, Backcountry has it on sale. Take up to 50% off over 20,000 (seriously) items from brands like Arc’teryx, The North Face, Mammut, Prana, Mountain Hardware, Marmot, Patagonia, list keeps going. Outerwear, layering pieces, bags, and more are discounted, so maybe it’s time to think about going for a end of summer camping trip.

Graphic: Prive Revaux

Privé Revaux turned the sunglass industry on its head last year with a wide variety of attractive frames for just $30 each, but you can get a selection for 25% off today, or three for $60 with promo code blowout25. This deal is only available on a subset of frames, but there are some good options in there.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

It’s the perfect time to plan for a a big run (or finish off training for an upcoming race). Nike has the perfect sale for those of us that need to update their workout wardrobe, because god knows how long you’ve had those leggings or basketball shorts for. For the next few days, they’re taking an extra 20% off almost 1,300 sale styles for men, women, and kids with promo code HOT20. Everything from running tights to sneakers to sports bras is included.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Update: Get your orders in this weekend, this sale ends Monday

What sets the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale apart from other sale is the fact that none of the items are old or cast-offs. The basis of the sale is showcasing incoming products for the fall season and letting customers buy them at sale prices.



Advertisement

It’s been going on for a couple weeks now, so we though we’d round up our favorite deals that are still live and kickin’. Let us know what your favorites are (or what you picked up) in the comments.

Men’s:

Women’s:

Home:

Graphic: Pop Chart Lab

Pop Chart Lab’s latest creation is a scratch-off poster commemorating 49 essential graphic novels. Thy stylized covers are drab and grey at first, but when you scratch them off as you collect the comics, they reveal more color and surprising details. Get it for 20% off this week (including any bundled frames or poster rails) with promo code STANDUPCOMICS.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Before the adaptation comes out on Netflix, catch up on Octavia Butler’s Lilith’s Brood: The Xenogenesis Trilogy. It’s a science fiction series that’s regularly taught in college classrooms, and the Kindle version will set you back just $3 on Amazon.

From Amazon:

The newest stage in human evolution begins in outer space. Survivors of a cataclysmic nuclear war awake to find themselves being studied by the Oankali, tentacle-covered galactic travelers whose benevolent appearance hides their surprising plan for the future of mankind. The Oankali arrive not just to save humanity, but to bond with it—crossbreeding to form a hybrid species that can survive in the place of its human forebears, who were so intent on self-destruction. Some people resist, forming pocket communities of purebred rebellion, but many realize they have no choice. The human species inevitably expands into something stranger, stronger, and undeniably alien. From Hugo and Nebula award–winning author Octavia Butler, Lilith’s Brood is both a thrilling, epic adventure of man’s struggle to survive after Earth’s destruction, and a provocative meditation on what it means to be human.



If your Settlers of Catan game nights are in need of some trading up, snag these two discounted expansion packs. Traders and Barbarians and Explorers and Pirates are both at their best Amazon prices we’ve seen in 2018. Plus, Amazon’s tacked on some coupons to take a few more dollars off. You’ll see the final price at checkout.

Graphic: Humble

Humble Monthly remains one of the best deals in gaming, and for the first time ever, you get a choice of this month’s early access titles. For just $12, you’ll get instant access to Sniper Elite 4, Tales of Berseria, and Staxel, or, you can forego those games and opt for a copy of Rise of the Tomb Raider instead.



Advertisement

Plus, more unannounced games will unlock in early September for all subscribers. As always, Humble Monthly is only $12 per month (or $11 if you prepay for a full year), and every game you get is yours to keep forever, even if you cancel.

Graphic: PUBG

If you’re tired of getting owned repeatedly by Fortnite teens who are really good at building, try PUBG, where you’ll either get owned repeatedly by teens who are simply better at video games than you, or where you’ll hide in a bathroom for long stretches of time. It’s just $12 on Xbox One right now, the best price we’ve ever seen.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

The NES Classic (which is actually in-stock on Amazon right now) is mostly terrific, but its controller cables are basically uselessly small at just about 3'. Luckily, these 10' extension cables are a cheap and easy fix. This set usually sells for $10-$11, but right now, you can get two for $9.

Graphic: Walmart

Football season is upon us, and you can bundle and save on a copy of Madden 19 and a year’s subscription to NFL Game Pass with this exclusive deal from Walmart.



Advertisement

You’ll save $15 when you buy both products together, and you can choose your platform (PS4 or Xbox One) and the standard or Hall of Fame edition of the game. Game Pass lets you stream out of market preseason games for free, and lets you watch full or condensed replays of every regular season game within 45 minutes of it ending. You can even search for footage by player or play type, and even get access to the All-22 footage, so you can eat tape for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Pillars of Eternity II + Beasts of Winter | $43 | Chrono.gg

Pillars of Eternity II is the best pirate game of the year, don’t @ me. Obsidian’s isometric RPG is a beauty to behold, and you can download the game plus the Beasts of Winter DLC (which came out today!) for just $43 from Chrono.gg. Befitting the AAA status and recent release of this game, it’s the first deal that Chrono.gg will offer for 48 hours, rather than 24, meaning you have until noon on Saturday to lock in your copy.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you haven’t gotten yourself a Switch yet, you can grab one for $20 off from Newegg’s eBay storefront today, possibly without sales tax, depending on where you live. That money you saved is enough to buy a copy of Hollow Knight, with $5 left over. Buy Hollow Knight.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

When it comes to building a gaming battle station, everyone pays attention to their GPU, their monitor, and maybe even their desk, but the chair is often an afterthought. AKRacing’s Premium Masters Series chairs are ergonomically sculpted, include all the adjustment options you’d expect, and come in a variety of colors. They sell for over $300 around the web, but MassDrop has them for $250 right now.



Advertisement

Note: The current price is currently listed at $260, but assuming ten people buy them, the price for everyone will drop to $250.

The days of $40 PlayStation Plus sales are mostly behind us, so if your membership is set to expire soon, you may want to pick up another year for $47, or over 20% below retail.

Xbox owners, there’s an even better deal available for you right now.

TECH

HOME

LIFESTYLE

MEDIA

GAMING