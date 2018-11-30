Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

At $75, Anker’s new Roav Jump Starter Pro isn’t the cheapest car jump starter we’ve seen, but its 800A of peak output mean it can start pretty much any engine, up to 6L for a gas vehicle, or 3L for diesel. If you don’t buy own of these, you’ll probably be kicking yourself somewhere down the road (pun intended) when you’re stranded in your driveway with somewhere to be.



This being an Anker product, you’ll also find two high speed USB charging ports, plus a flashlight that doubles as an SOS strobe. There’s also a compass, because why not? Even if you already own a jump starter, these make amazing gifts. Believe me, your giftee will remember you the first time they’re able to start their car in the morning to get to work on time.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Samsung’s U3-rated microSD cards are some of the fastest and most popular options out there—I have the 128GB model in my own Nintendo Switch—and all four sizes are down to all-time low prices today on Amazon.



The 32GB card is down to a laughably cheap $6, the 64GB just dropped to $11, and the 128GB went from $25 to $20. The ever-so-slightly-slower SanDisk Ultra 128GB is also down to a new all-time low of $18, which is even cheaper than we saw on Black Friday.

If you need extra space for your action cam, smartphone, tablet, Switch, or anything else, these are extremely fast cards, and extremely good deals.

Samsung 32GB MicroSD Card | $6 | Amazon



Graphic: Shep McAllister

I’ll just say this upfront: This is a 75" TV that costs $3,500. We post deals on affordable TVs all the time, and this definitely is not one of them. And yet, it’s an amazing deal if you’ve got the money to burn.



So what makes Samsung’s Q9FN worth that much? It’s the single best TV Samsung sells in the US, with a laundry list of features you’d want in a high-end TV, including quantum dot technology for deeper blacks, full array backlighting, Samsung’s best HDR technology, and even Ambient Mode, which turns your TV into a piece of artwork, or blends it into your wall when not in use.

This particular model currently sells for $5,000 around the web, its official Black Friday price from Samsung. But Massdrop, as it tends to do, worked its magic to bring it down to $3,500, just for our readers.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Solid State Drives, like this 512GB Intel 545s, can do more for performance than, say, a new CPU or more RAM. And for $55, there is no reason to hesitate.

This particular 2.5-inch model is currently marked down to an all-time low, or $50 off what’s currently on Amazon. And even if you already have an SSD-powered PC, you can build reliable, fast external drive for cheap—so go ahead and treat yourself.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If AirPods offer the most seamless headphone experience for iPhone owners, Apple’s Beats Powerbeats3 are a close second, and are much better for working out. Now, you can get a pair (in one of the limited Neighborhood colorways) for just $90, the best price we’ve seen.



This is an excerpt from Gizmodo’s BeatsX Review, but it applies equally to the Powerbeats3s:

“The Beats X are the third product from Beats (and the fourth from all of Apple) to use the new W1 Bluetooth chipset. This Apple-designed chipset should allow for better battery life. It also makes pairing with an Apple device a total snap—as long as your iPhone runs iOS 10.1 or higher. All I had to do to pair was turn the Beats X and bring them near my phone. A ‘Connect’ button instantly popped up and I was off—music ready to be heard wirelessly.”

Any competitive gamer worth her salt considers three main things when shopping for a monitor: refresh rate, response time, and price. This $160 Dell D2719HGF delivers on all three.



This 27-inch LED monitor, sold by Newegg’s eBay storefront, offers a 144Hz refresh rate and fast 2ms response time thanks to its TN panel. Sure 4K would have been nice but when you’ll want your graphics settings to low to maximize performance, it’s hard to pass it up. (Consider that it’s $20 less than Amazon’s current price, which is the lowest they’ve ever listed.)

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Let’s be frank: This isn’t the laptop you’ll bring home to your parents. It’s certainly not one you’ll want to be seen with at a coffee shop.

This $660 15-inch Asus gaming laptop is one you’ll hide in your bedroom and spend long hours with—performing some tactical crouching and, regrettably, a few C9s. Because ignoring its faults (the red-and-black, aggressive design), this is a solid gaming machine with at an affordable price tag ($70 less on eBay than the lowest Amazon has ever offered).

With a GTX 1050Ti graphics card, 8GB of RAM, Intel Core i5-8300H 2.30 GHz processor, and an acceptable 1TB hybrid drive, it’s a ready-and-willing companion on your desk or bed. (Oh, at it’d pair nicely with this headset.)

Anker’s newest PowerPort wall charger is its smallest one yet, and you can grab two of them for just $13 on Amazon today with promo code ANKERWBF.

The PowerPort Mini isn’t much bigger than the power brick that came with your iPhone, but it includes folding plugs, two ports, and 12W of power rather than just 5W. Literally everything about it is better.

That power is split between the two ports, so while it can charge an iPad at full speed if it’s the only thing plugged in, it’ll drop down to half speed if you plugged in a second device. But even so, that’s perfectly fine for overnight charging, and this thing is small enough to fit in any bag.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon sells a ton of affordable tech essentials under its AmazonBasics brand, and dozens of them (including some surprises) are on sale right now for Cyber Monday.



Your basic essentials like rechargeable AA batteries, USB-C cables, and Velcro cable ties are here, as you’d expect, but did you know AmazonBasics has a UPS power supply? An LED mouse pad? A cool retractable Lightning cable? Yeah, me either. Be sure to head over to Amazon to see all of the deals; chances are there’s something you can use.

Graphic: Private Internet Access

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You’ve probably seen PetFusion’s cardboard cat lounger, which attracts cats like moths to a flame, but did you know they have a bigger version too? There’s enough space here for multiple cats to share, and they can even sit inside and sleep there for about 18 hours per day, as is their wont.



Normally $80, the jumbo model is down to an all-time low $50 right now, which is the same price as the standard model. Meowy Christmas!

Even at full price, Aerobie’s AeroPress coffee maker is easily the cheapest and easiest way to make terrific coffee, and you can grab a very rare discount on yours today. It was on sale for $24 on Black Friday, but today’s deal is actually slightly cheaper.



Amazon’s is selling the Aeropressfor $22 today, down from the usual $30 (which is an absolute steal, for the record). Unlike most products on Amazon, that price basically never moves, so if you’ve had your eye on this thing, I wouldn’t recommend waiting.

This is one of the easiest ways to make great coffee while traveling, and also a surprisingly great machine for making iced coffee as well, so you can really use it 365 days per year.

While you’re at it, we highly recommend picking up a reusable stainless steel filter to go with your new toy. It’s only $9, and it’ll pay for itself over time.



Photo: Amazon

We all know the ThermoWorks Thermapen is the king of the castle when it comes to high-end meat thermometers, but with thousands of positive Amazon reviews, Javelin thermometers are probably a close second. Today only at MassDrop, you can get the Pro model, which gives you a reading within 3 seconds, for just $33. That’s a full ~$20 less than Amazon (not to mention nearly $70 less than the latest Thermapen), and a great stocking stuffer idea for the home cook in your life.



Screenshot: Hydro Flask

You know Hydro Flask makes really good water bottles. But did you know you could customize them?

From now until December 3, you’ll get 25% off when you build your own My Hydro. Choose from 11 sizes, two lid styles, and the colors for the bottle, the boot, the lid, and even the handle. Mix and match to create a work of art, or a horrible monstrosity. Either way, it’ll be a unique gift.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

You can already feel really good about buying TOMS, what with their One for One program and commitment to other charitable endeavors. But the brand is making an effort to make you feel even more comfortable with your purchase, literally. Now through December 2, when you spend $125 or more at TOMS, they’ll send you a free blanket. Just use promo code BLANKET at checkout, and get ready to have a warm body to go along with that warm heart of yours.

Photo: Sander Crombach ((Unsplash)

You know what would be nice this time of year? When it’s freezing cold and pitch black every night when you leave the office? A trip to the Amalfi coast, obviously.



This discounted vacation package from TripMasters includes roundtrip airfare, two nights at a hotel in Rome, three nights at a goddamn-amazing looking hotel in Positano, and a rental car to get you between the cities (and anywhere you want to go in between). Prices start at $1,032 from New York, but you can select other departure cities as well. Ciao!

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Hell yeah, dudes, it’s festive candle season! You can make your house smell like the candle store with this one-day-only Yankee Candle sale. Just add any three medium jar candles (65-75 hours of burn time each) to your cart, and you’ll get them all for the price of one. You can even double up on the offer—six candles for the price of two—but that’s as far as they’ll let you go. They have a business to run, here.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you have any long night races in your future, you’re going to want a bunch of extra lights on your car. Today only on Amazon, several MICTUNING LED light bars, light pods, and installation accessories are on sale, many for all-time low prices. Just be sure to point them towards the road so you don’t blind your fellow racers, you jerk. Just note that like all Gold Box deals, these deals will run out of gas at the end of the day.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Did you know that you don’t have to wait to fail your annual inspection to replace your wiper blades. It’s true! You can do it any time you want! The change in seasons is usually a particularly good time to buy a fresh pair, and these Trico Force Beams feature an aerofoil design that catches the wind to push them towards your windshield, for maximum contact throughout the blade.

Prices vary by blade length (click through to a product page to find the Amazon Garage tool, which tells you what your car needs), but they’re all about 30% off across the board in today’s Amazon Gold Box.

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

In researching the merits of this multi-tool, I showed it to a bunch of guys I know, and every one of them was enthralled. They described it as “fancy” and said it “looks awesome like a Transformer,” and the $60 price (down from $85) tempted more than one of them to make a purchase.



To really explain why it’s cool, here’s a direct quote from Kinja Contributor Corey Foster:

Oooooh. I covet the Center-Drive. It has interchangeable driver bits, so it’s a legit screwdriver instead of a hacky one. The bits it takes are standard, too, so any of those bits that come with Craftsman and other tool sets will work. Meaning that tiny fucker can be extended to drive any screw — security, Nintendo, Torx, Micro Torx, whatever.

He then recommended this bit set to go along with it.

So, yeah. Suffice it to say that this thing would probably be a good gift for any of the handy people in your life. Or if you love that idea but it’s a little out of your budget, there’s also the Gerber Suspension-NXT Multi-Tool with Pocket Clip for $25. It’s not quite as magnificent, but it should still be met with respectable ooohs and ahhhs.



Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Think fast: Your mom/boss/other intimidating figure whose opinion you value just called and said she’s 2 minutes away from your house and will be stopping by for a short visit. Your living room is a wreck, strewn with the detritus of careless living, and you’d really rather not be seen for the slob you are. Not by this person, anyway. What do you do?



If you own the Sauder Dakota Pass Lift-Top Coffee Table, currently $98 at Amazon, you scoop up as much stuff as you can and conceal it beneath the mobile top. You won’t be able to shove, like, a ton of junk in there, but you can certainly clear off the this and any other tables and maybe hide a stray object or two that would otherwise be sitting on the floor or couch. That’s better than nothing! And before next time, maybe, examine your life choices so you’ll be more prepared.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re still using that $30 metal bed frame you bought in college, it might be time to do the “adult” thing and upgrade to a nice looking wooden one. These frames from eLuxury Supply come in three different wood finishes, and install (and break down, if you need to move) without any tools. The best part though? The wood slats are only six inches apart, meaning you can lay a foam mattresses right on top without any additional support.



Prices vary by size, but for a limited time, promo code KINJAFRAME15 will take a flat 15% off.

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

The Force is all well and good, but it won’t get rid of the dirt in your car’s floorboard or the stray crumbs littering your couch cushions. For those jobs, you’ll need the Black + Decker Cordless Hand Vacuum, which is back at its best-ever price of $30. Even a Sith lord would be proud to wield this stylish device, which is almost as futuristic as a lightsaber and, honestly, more useful in daily life.

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

You can certainly get through life without a full-length mirror, but they’re awfully handy to have when you’re trying out new ensembles. And if you forego the cheap over-the-door kind in favor of a nice leaner, a big mirror can even be a nice decor touch.



This Sandberg Rose Gold Full Length Leaner Mirror features a super now aesthetic and, at 65" x 31", it’ll let you check yourself out from head to toe to avoid embarrassing wardrobe malfunctions. And if you’re some kind of alien who’s not into rose gold, don’t worry: There are plenty of other finishes available.

Image: Amazon

The stuff that comes in the carton doesn’t have anything on fresh-squeezed juice. Now, you can squeeze all the citrus you want in your own kitchen with this Breville Motorized Citrus Press, now on sale for $161. This stainless-steel powerhouse features a motor that juices your citrus of any size for all its worth. After all, there’s really no better way to start your day than with a tall glass of OJ.

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

There comes a time in every young person’s life when he or she must strike out and leave the nest to take up a new dwelling place. When that time comes, owning a basic tool set is a must, and this $49 Stanley Black + Decker 20-Volt MAX* 85-Piece Drill Kit is a solid choice.



Along with a drill and accessories for weekend projects, it includes hand tools you’ll need for everyday tasks, like a hammer, a tape measure, screwdrivers, and a stud finder (maybe it’ll point the way to Chris Hemsworth?). They’re probably not the most high-quality tools on the planet, but they’re a fine starter collection for a fledgling adult adapting to a new native habitat.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

There’s always that one person in your life that has nothing on their walls. Add some awesome to someone’s life, or upgrade your own bare walls with rad prints during this 30% off sitewide at Pop Chart with promo code KINJAMBOREE.



We’re big fans of their fun and interactive scratch-off posters (Essential Films, Essential Novels, and Essential Graphic Novels). The stunningly detailed Football Clubs of Europe print is perfect for any soccer fan. And of course, you can never go wrong with the classics like the Birds of North America, The Very, Very Many Varieties of Beer, and the iconic Cosmic Exploration chart. Enter the code KINJAMBOREE at checkout to see your discount, which will also work on hanging supplies like frames and poster rails.

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Cooking is enough work without having to worry about keeping your pans in good condition. You shouldn’t have to be overly precious with objects designed for use with fire and knives.



While you’re nodding in agreement, click on over and add the Gotham Steel 12-Piece Nonstick Frying Pan and Cookware Set to your cart for $99, and enjoy the freedom that comes with pots and pans you can stick in the dishwasher. The titanium ceramic coating supposedly keeps anything from sticking, but that sounds too good to be true; maybe try making your own Christmas candy in them and report back?



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Especially during the bleak winter months, it feels good to have something green in your home. These sets of succulents — one features five different aloe plants, while the other includes a variety of four succulents plus a bonus crystal for ~good vibes~ — are both on sale for $12, and they don’t need much sunlight or water, giving them a solid chance of surviving the frigid months ahead. Plus, they make for nice plant children to nurture while all other flora is cold and dead outside.

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Your body has a lot to deal with this time of year. There’s the stress of the holidays, the germs you’ll encounter from being around more sick people than usual, and the dry air you’re breathing in heated environments.

Give yourself a fighting chance at staying healthy with the Honeywell True HEPA Air Purifier, $150 at Walmart and Amazon.



Sucking the dust and allergens out of the air won’t work miracles, but it may give your immune system just enough of a break to get you through the winter without succumbing to illness. If nothing else, your sinuses will probably thank you, and you’ll likely be breathing a little easier.

If you haven’t seen much of the UK and Ireland, this discounted nine-night vacation from TripMasters will give you a great taste of both countries, with all of your transport included.



Starting at just $1119 (prices vary by date and departure city), you’ll spend three nights each in London, Edinburgh, and Dublin, with all of your flights and hotels included in the price. This isn’t a a guided tour; you set your own itinerary, and you can even add nights to any or all of the cities if you want.

Lifehacker’s published guides to all three cities, but drop your own suggestions in the comments.

Photo: Chewy

Here’s a deal to get your tail wagging: If you have a pet and you sometimes need to buy things for said pet, there’s a pretty good chance it’s on sale now thanks to Chewy’s Cyber Deals. Fetch up to 50% off a range of pet essentials, from food to treats to toys, plus a good amount of items are buy one, get one — just note the deal on each listing in green, and use the sidebar to filter for your pet’s preferences. But hurry, this sale won’t sit...staaaaay around for long.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Wayfair’s Cyber Week sale is here, and it is massive. You can save big on a laundry list of home decor items like wall art, area rugs, sheets & comforters, sofas, mattresses, dining room furniture, and more.



There’s so many items to look through, so make some time in your schedule. If you’re needing some place to start, I like this mid-century modern coffee table, wild flower center piece, and industrial-style platform bed.

This sale ends Monday at midnight, so head on over to Wayfair to see it all for yourself. Let us know about your favorite finds in the comment section!

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you still don’t have an Instant Pot in your kitchen (or want a second; it’s not that crazy!), it may be time to grab the 8 qt. DUO model for $80. That’s not quite as cheap as Black Friday, but it’s a great deal if you cook for large groups.

In addition to pressure cooking (which is a miracle), this is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. To put it simply, it’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own.



These Are the Best Rice Cookers There were a ton of nominations in this week’s hunt for the best rice cooker, but two stood out… Read more Read

Instant Pot’s official 6 qt. nonstick inner pot is also on sale for $15, down from the usual $15. You don’t need it, but it’s a nice extra.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

No matter how great your kitchen knives are, they all need some tender loving care from time to time. This $7 Lansky BladeMedic includes two v-sharpeners, a fold-out sharpening rod, and a ceramic sharpening edge for serrated knives, all in a handheld package that can fit into any kitchen drawer.



This thing amazingly has a 4.6 star review average from over 3,000 customers, and it’s sold out within a few hours pretty much every time we’ve posted it at this price, so I wouldn’t wait.

Photo: Firstleaf

Firstleaf is an online wine club that learns your preferences, offers tons of options, and most importantly, saves you money compared to buying from the store. It’s a solid deal any time, but it’s even better for our readers from now through the holidays.



Every new Firstleaf member gets an introductory delivery with three bottles of wine for just $15, plus $5 shipping. Every box thereafter includes six bottles for $80, plus $10 shipping. If you use this link and promo code Kinja when you sign up though, you’ll get free shipping on every box for your entire first year. That’ll save you over $100 if you get a new box every month.

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

There are two ways to share your favorite photos with your friends. You can show them on your phone and pray that they don’t start swiping through your gallery, or you can party like it’s 1999 and actually display a physical copy of the photo somewhere in your home. The latter is much safer and more impressive, and it’s not as much of a hassle as you remember thanks to Amazon, where all purchases are as painless as possible. Custom canvas prints there start at just $24, so you can finally hang some art on your walls like a functioning adult. Next on the list: Cooking a meal with pots and pans instead of in the microwave.

Image: Amazon

There’s no such thing as too many blankets, or slippers, or pajama sets, or fleece-lined leggings, especially in winter. Today’s Loungewear Gold Box on Amazon caters to the cozy set with a variety of plush, warm apparel and throws from coveted brands like Land’s End, U.S. Polo Assn., and FILA. Snag everything you want to cuddle up with ASAP; this sale only lasts one day, but winter is here to stay.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Nivea’s gift set is back for 2018, and even if you don’t want to give anyone on your shopping list a box of men’s grooming supplies, you might want to buy it for yourself. Just $13 gets you two types of body wash, body lotion, lip balm, and shaving cream. We’re talking full-size products here here too, the good stuff. One might call it...a soap box.



Image: Amazon

The holiday season is stressful, so roll out all that tension in your back and beyond with this $22 Gaiam Foam Roller, down to its lowest price ever. Foam rollers are a secret weapon of workout fiends for pre-workout loosening up or post-workout soreness reduction. Or just skip the workout altogether and lay on top of this thing for a nice spine stretch in the midst of the all the Christmas chaos.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you own the Philips OneBlade—and we know a lot of you do—you can grab two replacement blades for an all-time low $20 (or $19 with Subscribe & Save) on Amazon right now, the best price we’ve ever seen. Philips claims they last about four months, but I went nearly a year with my first one.



Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

It’s shocking how many aches and pains you can develop by simply existing. By the time you hit 30, a strenuous bout of gift wrapping or cooking a pot of gumbo can leave you sore. But Amazon, in its mercy, has discounted the Sunbeam King Size MicroPlush XPressHeat Electric Heating Pad to just $28 to help us battle discomfort at this demanding time of year.



It works just as well as a hot bath, and it’s far more portable and discreet. You can use it at work or in bed, and I even pack mine for travel when I think my body might be put through the wringer. And by that I mean, if I could possibly be forced to sit or stand in a slightly awkward position for more than 90 seconds.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Everlane’s Choose What You Pay section (which, for the unindoctrinated, allows shoppers to choose from three different, discounted price points for an item) is always a good source of savings on some of the brand’s coveted, stylish basics, but it’s usually pretty limited. That is, until now. Everlane has flooded their Choose What You Pay sections for both men and women with a ton of overstocked inventory, including a wide selection of shoes for the ladies. This is likely the last you’ll see of these styles, so take your pick before they sell out, as much of Everlane’s offerings are wont to do.

Image: Sephora

Beauty megastore Sephora carries some of the best beauty staples year round, plus some really nice holiday gift sets during the most wonderful time of the year. If you’re in the market for either, now would be a great time to stock up, since Sephora is currently hosting its Beauty Insider holiday event. Insiders (aka Sephora reward program members — it’s free to join) can save $15 on purchases of $75 or more; that’s 20% off their whole order. Meanwhile, reward program members at the VIB and Rouge levels can save $20 and $25, respectively, off their purchases of $75 and up. Just use promo code 2018HOORAY, and be sure to check out before December 12, when this beauty of a sale finally fades.



Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Are New Balance sneaks still a status symbol? They were the shoes to have when I was in high school, and the designs are pretty timeless, so I’m guessing they are.



But even if they’re not, they’re good shoes that you’ll get a lot of wear out of, so you shouldn’t have to think twice about picking up a pair of Men’s 574s while Joe’s New Balance Outlet has them on sale for $30 via coupon code 574DEAL. The absolute worst case scenario is that you can just stash them in your closet and wait for the carousel of trends to circle back to them again.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You can always save big at REI Outlet, it’s basically REI’s clearance page, but now you can take an extra 25% off one single item with code 25OUTLET. Some very notable items are included too, like Marmot’s Precip and Minimalist, both of which landed top spots in our Best Rain Coats co-op, while Smartwool is our reader’s favorite everyday men’s sock maker, and has pairs starting at under $10 with this code.



Other deals include outerwear, leggings, flannels, camping gear, and more from your brands like Patagonia, the North Face, and Arc’teryx to name a few. You should never need a reason to get outside, but this extra savings will make it that much easier.

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

No matter how what method you use to commute, it has drawbacks. Public transportation makes you beholden to other people’s schedules, driving a car forces you to combat traffic and is environmentally unfriendly, and riding a bike means you’ll arrive at the office winded and drenched in sweat.



Or, it used to mean that, until somebody invented the Hyper 700c E-Ride Electric Commuter Bike. You still get the fitness benefits of pedaling, but a motor helps you along when you face a challenging hill or just want to take it easy for a stretch. Such a smart idea! My morning commute is literally less than 100 feet, and I’m still trying to convince myself I don’t need this.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Coziness and warmth is a high priority when it comes to shopping for winter apparel — a fact that Saks Off 5th clearly understands well, considering they’re taking 50% off select “warm & cozy” styles for men and women with promo code COZY50.

Now, it’s important to note that several of the items included in this sale were pretty pricey to begin with (especially the offerings from designer brands like Giorgio Armani, Givenchy, St. John, and Valentino) so the discount doesn’t seem like it will do very much — unless of course, you’re in the market for high-end. But never fear: There are plenty of high-quality, not-so-high fashion sweaters, hats, scarves, and gloves available as well to help warm you up.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

