Friday's Best Deals: Newegg PC Games Sale, Tempur-Cloud Mattresses, TaoTronics Massage Gun, Free Paramount+ Trial, and More

A Newegg PC game sale leads Fri day’s best deals.



Advertisement

Jump to: Tech | Gaming | Home | Lifestyle | Media



Promoted Deal: Up to 90% off S elect Items | JACHS NY | Use Code CLEANUP



Up to 90% off Select Items CLEANUP Image : JACHS NY

While there have been teases of warmer weather, chilly temperatures are still very much here. JACHS is basically giving it all away, so make sure you stay comfortable and stylish while waiting for spring. There are some items up to 90% off in this blowout sale. Use the code CLEANUP at checkout and watch the dollars melt away like the winter snow. This sale will run until March 17. Expect an additional 15% off already discounted pieces.



Advertisement

I love the look of these sherpa-lined jackets ($33). There’s something a little classic, a little vintage but very stylish about them. The stretch corduroy fabric comes in this beautiful charcoal color and will keep you very toasty when temperatures drop.

I’m partial to a henley and think it looks great on everyone. This olive green one is $25 and made of cozy merino wool. The long sleeve makes it ideal for layering, and the traditional waffle stitch pattern gives it a nice texture.

I’m actually a fan of their crewneck sweatshirts and can say they are super comfy. Buying two is a good idea because you might have a significant other who will steal yours. It’s me, and I stole my boyfriend’s. They’re also 67% off, so hard to pass up.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Soft Touch Crewneck Pullover Buy for $33 at JACHS NY Use the promo code CLEANUP

Free shipping on orders over $100.

It’s official: American taxpayers have been granted an additional month to file their taxes for 2020, with the date sliding to May 17 amidst ongoing pandemic hardship. That’s either another few weeks to procrastinate doing anything until the last minute, or—more sensibly—a smoother runway for getting them done without undue stress. I suggest the latter option!



If your taxes are a bit more complex than average or you want to dig deep into your finances to hunt for deductions, then you might want to grab one of H&R Block’s specially-designed software suites. Luckily, Newegg is offering big savings on them this week, taking up to 66% off the list price for tax software.



Advertisement

H&R Block’s Deluxe 2020 federal software is just $14 with promo code HRBD25 at checkout, while the Deluxe 2020 federal + state package is $15 with promo code HRBDLS8. Meanwhile, the Premium 2020 federal/state option—ideal for self-employed people or those with rental income—is $25 when you use code HRBPB35 at checkout.

These are all for physical key cards that let you download either the Windows or Mac version once redeemed. And it’s free shipping for all of ‘em, too.

G/O Media may get a commission H&R Block Deluxe 2020 (Federal) $14 at Newegg Use the promo code HRBD25

G/O Media may get a commission H&R Block Deluxe 2020 (Federal/State) $15 at Newegg Use the promo code HRBDLS8

G/O Media may get a commission H&R Block Premium 2020 Federal/State $25 at Newegg Use the promo code HRBPB35

Advertisement

Mpow MDots Wireless Earbuds Image : Sheilah Villari

Earbuds are still very much in fashion when it comes to preferred listening modes. The only downside is they do tend to be a bit more expensive than their tethered brethren. Take 17% off the Mpow MDots Wireless Earbuds; remember to clip the coupon at checkout.

I’ve tested a lot of Mpow, and I’ve never been disappointed. Their earbuds pair quickly and seamlessly. They absolutely fit securely, so no worries if you’re wearing these to the gym, for a run, or even while just doing errands. All of Mpow’s earbuds produce a robust and balanced sound. I use my M5s for phone calls and Skype sessions and have never had any issues with the mic or hearing the conversation clearly. As with most of their products, you can have full control with just one tap of an earbud. Expect about twenty hours of playback time, and you get about 4 full charges with the case before needing to plug it in for extra juice. The noise cancellation is something I’m always impressed by with these, and I often have to take one of the earbuds out to hear someone speaking even when they are turned off. They’re no joke. These are top-quality earbuds that won’t break the bank.

Free shipping for Prime members.

Advertisement

Hisense 55" 4K TV Image : Hisense

There’s no shortage of TVs out there for you to snag before your next binge session. You could drop a bunch of cash on a big, fancy screen with all the bells and whistles, but there’s plenty of affordable options out there to choose from, too. Right now, you can snag this Hisense 55" 4K TV for $50 off on Amazon, bringing the price down to $480. In addition to a hi-res display, this TV also features Android TV and can be controlled via an Alexa-enabled device, if you so choose.

TaoTronics 12" Selfie Ring Light KJ8E7UFN + Clip Coupon Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

So you’re in the market for a ring light a year into the pandemic? It’s ok, totally not judging you. But since you’re here, let me tell you about this TaoTronics 12" Selfie Ring Light. Only $30 with the promo code KJ8E7UFN and a clipped coupon, you’ll get a 12" LED ring light, a 16-62" expandable tripod stand, two phone holders, a Bluetooth remote to wirelessly start recording video or shoot photos from your phone, as well as three color modes ranging from cool to warm in order to receive the proper lighting for your skin tone.

Advertisement

The included phone clamps can support vertical or horizontal shooting and is compatible with Apple or Android. Not only that but if you haven’t abandoned your DSLR, you can use the tripod for traditional photography. Sounds like a great deal all around. Make sure to credit me when your TikTok goes viral!

Few things can muck up your day like forgetting whether you locked the door well after you’ve departed. If you’re lucky, you’ll realize it before you’ve reached your destination and can quickly turn around, but not everyone is so fortunate. If you’re able, a smart lock can alleviate such woes by automatically locking the door, and nixing the key in favor of a fingerprint or security code, so you don’t have to worry about locking yourself out. They’re pricey, though, so a good deal always helps, and right now you can get $30 off Eufy’s Security Smart Lock Touch at Amazon (use the on-page coupon) and Best Buy. At $220 after the discount, it’s still not cheap, but it will keep things a little more safe while giving you a backup plan in case you’re prone to leaving your keys inside.



There’s four ways to unlock the device: via your fingerprint, a security code, Bluetooth via the Eufy security app, and using a hardware key. That makes it easier to relax when you’re halfway to your appointment, still wondering if you remembered to lock the door, since the lock will automatically lock when you shut the door. Additionally, the lock is IP65 waterproof, and can withstand temperatures from -22 to 158 degrees Fahrenheit.

Advertisement

You can snag the newest iPad Air (4th Generation) at Amazon right now and save $40 off any color of the 64GB edition. Looking for even more storage? You’ll get bigger savings on the 256GB edition, which is $69 off.



We’ve seen prices this low recently, but never across the entire color lineup at the same time, so now you can pick the one you truly want. Sky blue, green, rose gold, silver, space gray? It’s your call. Note that some of the 256GB versions currently aren’t slated to ship for a couple of weeks, although we’ve seen Apple’s estimates shrink faster than expected at times.

Advertisement

All indications are that the new iPad Air is the best value among all of Apple’s big slates. It shares a lot in common with the bigger, more powerful, much more expensive iPad Pro. It’s only missing extra cameras and Face ID (but the fingerprint reader is back to help), plus the display isn’t as bright (600 nits vs 500) or smooth (120Hz vs 60Hz).

But it has the powerful Apple A14 Bionic chipset and picks up Apple Pencil support, making this a much sweeter option for casual artists and multimedia buffs. And it comes in those fun colors, too. Apple’s Magic Keyboard attachment is also $100 off at Amazon right now, in case you want to add physical keys and a trackpad to create a true laptop-like experience.

Advertisement

Anker PowerWave Pad & Stand Image : Ignacia Fulcher

I don’t know about you guys, but I often forget to plug in my iPhone almost every other night, despite the cord being right on my nightstand. I’m sure there are a couple of folks who do the same thing, and I’m here to tell you we don’t have to suffer anymore. The Anker PowerWave charging pad and charging stand are grouped in one package for just over $25, no code necessary.

Advertisement

You can charge both iPhones and Androids at a pretty good speed, up to 10W for the latter and 7.5W on the former. The best part is that you don’t have to take off your phone case to get a good charge! It can deliver power with cases up to 5mm thick, so don’t worry about your phone mysteriously falling and breaking its back on the cold, hard floor. I’d grab this duo before it is gone!

27" Alienware Monitor Image : Giovanni Colantonio

It is time to game so hard that your eyes fall out of your head. You can grab a 27" Alienware gaming monitor for $380 today, which features a 240Hz refresh rate. That’s, uh, a lot. Throw in a 1ms response time and you’ve got a powerful gaming screen. The trade off here is that it’s an HD monitor; you don’t really get 4K at than refresh rate for a low price. That’s a totally fair trade-off though, as some gamers argue that refresh rate trumps resolution when it comes to graphical priority. As if that wasn’t enough, this sucker features dynamic lighting too, so it’ll light up as you play. For those looking for a new monitor, this is an all around strong option that’s make your gaming experience too powerful.

Advertisement

Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker Image : Andrew Hayward

For all the music nerds, the Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speaker is down to $22—$8 off the original retail price. If you like to blast your music while you’re hiking, sunbathing in the backyard, or chilling around the house, this device is perfect for all seasons. It has about 66 feet of range between you and your phone, so all of the barbecues you eventually have to make up for our lost pandemic year will be filled with dope music. Hop on this deal before it’s gone!

Spotty Wi-Fi isn’t just a bummer; it can seriously inhibit your ability to get work or a good DnD session going. There’s a few ways you can solve this: move your rig closer to your router (not fun!), buy a beefier router, or invest in a mesh system. Mesh systems work better for larger households, though, and it might save you a headache or two down the road. That said, they’re pricey, so it’s worth waiting for a good deal if you can help it.

Advertisement

Right now, Eero’s got a stack of discounts worth checking out. Coupled with an extender, the Eero 6 mesh router is $40 off, bringing it down to $159. That won’t get you the whole Wi-Fi 6 mesh networking suite, so only snag this if you’re looking to get started on a mesh system but aren’t ready to fully dive in. If you need a throuple units to get past those pesky walls, you can nab a three-pack for $223, or $56 off, right now.

Eero’s standard, non-Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers are even cheaper right now, marked down 15% from their respective list prices. The single basic Eero router will run you $67, while the three-pack sells for $169. Eero’s standard system isn’t intended for as high of speeds (just up to 350Mbps), but unless you’re paying your provider for some seriously high bandwidth, you might not notice a difference.

Advertisement

5-Pack TrackR Pixels Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Have you ever put your phone down, Grandpa Simpson’d off into another room, and immediately forgotten when you put your phone? I have done this several hundreds of times at this point in my life and the panic of this moment is real. If you never want to have this problem again, consider grabbing a tracking pixels. Basically, a tracking pixel is a coin-sized sticker you can place on to your device. If you lose it, you can use an app to make the pixel ring. Problem solved. Sidedeal currently has a 5-pack of tracking pixels down to $5, which is a full 90% off the usual $50 price tag. The package comes with five extra rechargeable batteries and the app lets you order replacements for free. This will make your entire life so much easier, trust me.

PlayStation Plus - 12 Months STIMULATINGPSDEAL Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

Back at the launch of Destiny 2: Beyond Light, I made my not-so triumphant return to the Crucible, the game’s PVP mode. As it turned out, everyone had gotten better at the game, and I’d gotten much worse. If you want to raise your K/D ratio fast, here’s a tip: all you have to do is log into a match that I’m in and wait for me to shoot hand cannon shots 20 feet above your head, giving you ample time to one-shot me with just about any weapon, it seems.

If you’re a PlayStation owner and you want in on this easy target practice, you’ll need to make sure you have PlayStation Plus, which allows you to play games like Destiny 2 online. You can get a full year of Sony’s online service for $27 after service fees from Eneba by using the code STIMULATINGPSDEAL at checkout. Make sure to wave emote in my direction before you embarrass me into orbit.

G/O Media may get a commission PS Plus 12 Month Membership Buy for $27 at Eneba Use the promo code STIMULATINGPSDEAL

Minecraft is almost like a virtual LEGO building simulation, at least in Creative mode, and the two forces completed the cycle by issuing official LEGO Minecraft building kits a few years back. They’ve been wildly popular and keep rolling out, and now Amazon is taking 20% off a few of the latest sets released for 2021. The 490-piece The Pig House set is marked down to $40 today, while the smaller The Trading Post, The Abandoned Mine, and The Bee Farm kits—each with 200+ pieces—are marked down to $16 apiece.

Advertisement

Amazon is also taking 20% off these new 2021 LEGO City sets below, if you’re looking for even more building experiences and/or non-Minecraft stuff.

Advertisement

Advertisement

PC Game Sale Screenshot : EA

Take your computer out of sleep mode, because it’s time to load that bad boy up with video games. Newegg is currently running a big PC gaming sale, which largely features EA games and a smattering of great indies. The highlights? How about Civilization VI Platinum Edition for $26? There’s also Star Wars Squadrons for $21. If you’re a tried and true PC gamer, you can even get Command & Conquer Remastered Collection for just $9. I could go on and on, but the point here is that there are some serious deals here if you’re looking to buff up your collection.

Advertisement

There’s no shortage of ways to get an Xbox Game Pass subscription for cheap. Microsoft itself often drops the price of its service down to absurdly low levels to hook new subscribers. If you missed one of their more recent deals, here’s a cheap way to get two months for under $10. Eneba currently has one week subscription cards on sale for $2. When adding one to your cart, you can increase the quantity up to 10 at checkout and get a slight discount by entering the code 60GAMESWUT. To save you some math, you can grab four and get one month of Game Pass for $5, or grab eight and get two months for $10. Of course, you can also just grab a week or two if you’re really only looking for a cheap way to play some shorter games like Cyber Shadow and then bounce.

Advertisement

In just a few short months, you’ll be able to return to the world of Mass Effect. The new Legendary Edition of the original trilogy comes out on May 14 and it brings a graphical overhaul and quality of life changes. That means that you can once again kiss your favorite aliens and have it look better than ever. If you reckon you’re going to get it no matter what because it’s Mass Effect, Best Buy has a new pre-order deal running. Get the game for $60 (as you would normally) and get a $20 steelbook case to go with it. This whole re-release is about commemorating the past, so you might as well turn the game into a display item.

Image : Nintendo

Ready? Set? Go! Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is back on sale at Amazon. The AR racing game has been hard to come by since it launched, so anyone who’s been curious might want to hit the gas on this deal. The creative Switch game comes with a physical kart, which you can use to drive around courses in your actual house. The camera on the kart peripheral transmits to your Switch, turning your living room into a full-on track. It’s the perfect gift for kids this holiday season or adults who just want an excuse to play with RC cars again (read, me). Amazon made more copies available back in December, but the catch was that it wouldn’t be shipping orders until January. Now, the game is actually in stock and you can get the Luigi version for $87, its lowest price ever. The Mario version is slightly more at $94. What a jerk.

Advertisement

Google Stadia Premiere Edition Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Google Stadia isn’t doing terribly well. The cloud streaming service seemed like it was set for a significant expansion when it came to iOS, but Google has had some struggles since then. It recently fired around 150 developers as the service plans to move away from original games. There’s some serious restructuring happening behind the scenes to revitalize the service and that’s reflected in this deal. you can now grab the Premiere Edition of Google Stadia for $60, down from $100. That package includes a Stadia controller and a Chromecast Ultra. To be honest, even if you don’t care much about Stadia, this is a pretty good price for those two other things. It’s kind of a roundabout way to buy a new controller or Chromecast, but two birds, one stone. You can try out Google’s cloud streaming service while you’re at it, though you really don’t need to touch it to get something out of this deal.

NBA 2K21 (PC) SHAQTINAWALLET Screenshot : 2K Sports

Advertisement

It’s basketball season, baby! And not because of the actual, real life. It’s because Space Jam is coming back and everyone’s mad about it. Let’s go! LeBron James is going to star in a new sequel and adults are raging about it because Warner Bros. cut the cartoon skunk that kisses women from it. Also, people are angry because Lola Bunny ... you know what, let’s not get into this. Instead, here’s something less infuriating. NBA Jam 2K21 is on sale for $18 at Eneba. Just use the code SHAQTINAWALLET at checkout and you’ll get a Steam key for the game. This game features LeBron James but also lacks playboy skunks and hot rabbits, so it’s basically a Space Jam video game.

If you’ve yet to get a Nintendo Switch yet, Best Buy has a small incentive for you today. You can grab a Switch Lite and get a $20 Best Buy gift card for your efforts. Or you can grab one at Amazon and get a $20 Amazon gift card. Should you buy a Switch just to get a gift card? No. But if you were planning on getting one anyways, that’s $20 you can immediately put towards buying a game. The Switch Lite is the least expensive console option on the market today and it’s built with portable gamers in mind. It can’t dock to a TV and its joy-cons can’t be removed from the system. So if you’re someone who plans to only use a Switch casually on the go, it’s a good option. It’s also the ideal version of the system for young kids in the same vein as the Nintendo 2DS.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Cyberpunk 2077 (PC) CPUNKMARCH Screenshot : CD Projekt RED

It was arguably the most anticipated game of last year, but after launching as a buggy mess in December, Cyberpunk 2077's price tag has bounced up and down in the weeks since. Right now, you can get it at its lowest price on PC at Eneba, where it’s just $25 with the promo code CPUNKMARCH. That’s more than half-off the list price. The code can be redeemed through GOG.

The game has been widely criticized on consoles for poor performance, especially if you have the original base PS4 or Xbox One hardware (instead of the PS4 Pro or Xbox One X). Otherwise, CD Projekt Red has announced a roadmap of patches and fixes which aim to fix up the console version this year. However, there is no guarantee of eventual performance quality, so jump in at your own risk. If you’re looking to get a copy, PC still seems like the way to go here.

30% off Tempur-Cloud Mattress | $1,189+ | Tempur-Pedic | Promo code KINJA30

Advertisement

The Godfather got it right—if you have something you believe in, it might be time to go to the mattresses. Do you know what I believe in? A good night’s sleep. Not the light stuff, but the snoring, drool leaking out the side of your mouth, and eye bookers forming on the sides of your eyes once you wake up kind of sleep. The kind of sleep where you don’t even know where the hell you are after. You can only do that with either—massive amounts of melatonin, or a groundbreaking mattress.



Luckily for you, there’s a deal on just that. For a short time, you can get 30% off Tempur-Cloud Mattress over at Tempur-Pedic. It has a specific comfort layer that provides 40% more pressure-relieving power than other mattresses on the market. The mattress learns your shape and adapts to your weight for a personalized, supportive sleep. With our exclusive promo code KINJA30, you’ll save about $600 on a queen-sized mattress, bringing the price to $1,399. Yes, you can use the code for Twin, Full, King, Split King, and California King. So honestly, go a little crazy. The streets will be (safely) open soon, so you should get some rest before then.

G/O Media may get a commission Tempur-Cloud Mattress $1189+ at Tempur-Pedic Use the promo code KINJA30

12 Pack Aloha Vanilla Protein Shakes Image : Sheilah Villari

Fun fact: I was a taste tester for Aloha way back in the day when they were thinking of getting into the protein powder/drink space. I can personally tell you this version is much improved from that first one. I’ve also seen these twelve-packs as high as $40, but this one is just $30 when you clip the coupon.



Advertisement

The vanilla flavor is superior, in my opinion, to the other options, and they are great to toss in your gym bag or take out on the trails. Each eleven-ounce bottle has eighteen grams of plant-based protein and is made with coconut milk, so it’s lactose friendly. It’s packaged with electrolytes and prebiotics. I’ve also experimented with it as a mixer for smoothies, and I have to say with the right flavors, it’s not a bad option.

Great Bay Sherpa Reversible Weighted Blanket Image : Sheilah Villari

Weighted blankets are said to be excellent solutions for anxiety and putting nervousness at ease. Given all that’s going on in the world; still, that provides a sense of calm is welcome. This Great Bay Sherpa Reversible Weighted Blanket is here to provide just that, and you’ll save 76%.

This 100 GSM microfiber blanket will aid in soothing worries with soft and steady pressure. The evenly distributed high-density glass beads will put your mind, body, and soul into total relaxation. I’ve had Sherpa blankets (not weighted) before, and they are absolutely some of the plushest around, tops on cozy vibes. Sleep is so important and can really set the tone for your day and, honestly, your quality of life. If you’re suffering from not just anxiety but insomnia, ADHA, or just good old-fashioned stress, a weighted blanket could be a wonderful non-medication solution. It comes in navy and grey.

Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Vava Dual Dash Cam 17VAVAVD9 Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Grab yourself a Vava Dual Dash Cam for $47 off right now, bringing your total for a comprehensive road recording system down to $153. Just clip the coupon on the page and use promo code 17VAVAVD9 at checkout.

It runs at 1080p with both cameras going, but you can bump up to a crispier 2K (1440p) picture with just the forward camera activated. It has all the works for recording road incidents, including 24/7 parking monitoring, bump detection, night vision, and loop recording with automatic video protection when it thinks an accident occurred.

Advertisement

Kitchenaid 11-Piece Cookware Set Image : Sheilah Villari

Live your best Ratatouille life today and snag this Kitchenaid 11-piece Cookware Set. It’s $159, which is 21% off what its original price is. Hard anodized cookware is not only professional-looking but functional, with each piece being nonstick.

Again, how elegant do they look all shining together? Each piece has a high gloss finish and will look sharp on your stovetop. They also distribute heat evenly and don’t take long to get to each meal’s right temperature. But don’t worry, the handles stay cool and are designed for a solid grip. The glass lids fit solidly onto each piece to trap flavor in. Each is also oven, broiler, freezer, and dishwasher safe. They’re durable and easy to clean. If you select these, you’ll enjoy them for ages and prepare the perfect cuisine each use.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Advertisement

Energizer Max AA & AAA Batteries (100-Pack) Image : Sheilah Villari

We still live in a world where we are very much beholden to batteries. Remotes, toys, flashlights, even some wireless items like mice and keyboards all need batteries. And you never realize you don’t have any until you’re in a jam. Don’t let this happen again with this giant 100 pack of AA and AAA batteries.

This Energizer bundle contains 50 AA and 50 AAA, basically the most universally used batteries. With summer storms on the way, now is a great time to check portable radios and flashlights, so you don’t get literally caught in the dark. Fear you’ll never use this many quickly, no worries. These batteries hold their power for up to ten years as long as they are properly stored. Energizer’s proprietary Power Seal Tech keeps them working to ensure they’ll be ready when you need them the most. This pack is 44% off and an excellent way to prepare for that moment of electronic death.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. That membership also gets you free shipping at Meh, Mediocritee, and SideDeal. Otherwise, shipping is $8 per order.

Advertisement

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum Image : Shark

I’m gonna be honest with y’all — sweeping your home or apartment is annoying. You gotta get all the corners and crevices, and even bend over to pick up all the dust just to throw it out. And let’s not get started on the eternal dust underneath the furniture or the pets who insist that a broom is their only nemesis (just me then, ok). Anyway, that’s where Shark IQ Robot Vacuum comes into play!

At $480, which is $120 off its original list price, you can schedule this cleaner to pick up pet hair, dander, and whatever else on hard floors. It’s also extremely self-charging, and has smart sensors so it always knows where to clean! Not to mention, the vacuum has a self-emptying base (that holds dust and debris up to 30 days!) and a self-cleaning brush roll, so all you have to do is dump the bigger can without bending over too much, which is amazing for folks with mobility issues. What are you waiting for? An invitation?

Advertisement

Cuisinart Convection Oven Image : Sheilah Villari

Leftovers make the world go round, but heating yesterday’s pizza or pasta in the microwave is unfulfilling. But you don’t want to fire up your stove for just these, either. The convection oven is your answer to this tasty dilemma. This reliable and sturdy Cuisinart Convection Oven is 41% off right now.

Cuisinart makes quality kitchen items, and this convection over is absolutely tops. This compact cooker fits snuggly on the countertop and will keep your kitchen cooler during the impending hot summer months. This lil guy can bake, broil, toast, and warm. This is especially handy if you live alone and are always worried about using the giant oven for a single serving. It’s equipped with a nonstick interior and slide-out crumb tray to make clean up easy. Cooks food quickly, evenly; it’s simple to operate and comes with a recipe book if you get stuck. This price is only for the classic stainless steel option, but it is, in my opinion, the sleekest looking of all of them.

Aukey 1080p 1.5" Dash Cam Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I know dash cams are popular for several reasons, but I never really understood exactly how useful they are until I saw one in action. A few months ago, a biker hit my pal’s car head-on while he was at a stoplight. While the footage was unpleasant, it helped him and the police. They could see exactly where the guy came from and how he cut across lanes, didn’t even see that the light was red and traffic was stopped. You can grab this Aukey 1080p 1.5" Dash Cam and protect you and those around you no matter where you travel.

The size allows you to be discreet about the positioning, as this will fit perfectly behind the rear mirror. But given its size still produces sharp video and is about to capture a wide dynamic range of angles even at night. There is an emergency recording ability to automatically record any accidents and make sure they aren’t overwritten. It does this by using loop recording so unused footage is discarded first. There is an Aukey hardwire kit you can purchase if you want all-day monitoring. Other than that, it’s easy to install and operate.

Save up to 50% on Echo Devices Image : Gabe Carey

For a limited time, you can talk to Alexa on your choice of the latest Echo Dot Kids Edition (or the regular Echo Dot if you hate fun), the 4th Gen standard Echo, the 3rd Gen Echo Dot, the Echo Auto, the Echo Show 5, and the Echo Show 8 if you’re so inclined, for up to 50% off the sticker prices.

Advertisement

That’s right, whether you’re looking to add smart features to your car or adorn your nightstand with a friggin’ sweet tiger, uhh, for the kids, you can’t go wrong with an Amazon Echo smart speaker. In her review of the 2020 upgrade, Gizmodo’s Victoria Song had this to say:

“If you’re on an OG Amazon Echo or a second-generation Echo, you could probably do with the boost in audio quality. Other than the improved audio quality and the new round design, many of the upgrades just aren’t that noticeable. At the end of the day, I’m left feeling, like, ‘Well, this is the round Echo with surprisingly decent audio that does pretty much what my other Echo speakers do.’ Like I said, it’s round. That’s the story.”

Load your home (and car?) with smart speakers while the deals last, if that’s the kind of thing you’re into.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tacklife Rotary Tool Kit H24CDK4Z Image : Andrew Hayward

A rotary tool might be one of the handiest tools you keep around your home, as the versatile little device can be used for drilling, sanding, cutting, polishing, engraving, and more. Tacklife’s rotary tool kit is well-reviewed by Amazon customers (4.5 stars) and much cheaper than the brand name Dremel version.



Right now, it’s 50% off the list price—just $20—when you clip the coupon on the page and drop in promo code H24CDK4Z at checkout. This 32,000RPM rotary tool has an upgraded universal keyless drill chuck and ergonomic design, and comes with more than 100 accessories in the case, including four attachments. Whether for repairs or crafting, you could get a lot of use out of this affordable little tool.

First Bag Free KINJACOFFEE Gif : Atlas Coffee

Advertisement

Our clocks sprang forward this morning, and since you lost an hour of sleep in the process, why not grab of free bag of pick-me-up to start the rest of your week off right, courtesy of Kinja Deals? Using the promo code KINJACOFFEE, you can do exactly that for a limited time only. That link above (and below!) should automatically mark your first bag down to $0, but you will need to cover shipping. For me, the shipping charge was around $5. You can choose whether to get your bag ground and ready to go or as whole beans you grind yourself.



This subscription, which you can cancel anytime, brings you a fresh bag of new coffee every 2 or 4 weeks depending on your preferred schedule. You can get caffeinated conveniently and on your terms by indicating your preference for lighter or darker roasts, or have Atlas surprise you with each delivery.

G/O Media may get a commission Click Here for your First Bag free Atlas Coffee Club Promo Code: KINJACOFFEE

Explore the world in a cup of joe—with coffee grounds (and whole beans) sourced from Brazil, Ethiopia, Indonesia, and more. Atlas Coffee Club Use the promo code KINJACOFFEE

TaoTronics Massage Gun KINJA242S Image : TaoTronics

If your muscles are just as stressed as you are, grab a TaoTronics massage gun. Down to $70 with a coupon clip, you’ll have six gun attachments and 10 adjustable speed levels to really get into the deep tissue of your legs, shoulders, and wherever else you’ve got a little tension.

Advertisement

All told, it’s $60 off the list price right now when you clip the coupon on the page and use promo code KINJA242S at checkout. It has a 4.9-star rating from 900+ reviews, too, so customers love the relief it brings.

30% off Storewide VIP30 Image : Bellesa Boutique

Bellesa is such a wonderful company, always making sure we are doing our best. For a limited time, they want you to have the best too. Use the code VIP30 and get 30% off your order no matter what you choose.

Bellesa has a ton of new merch, and it’s all included in the sale. Each of their sweatshirts is a classic unisex fit but still pre-shrunk. So if you prefer yours to be big and comfy, size up; they’re a poly/cotton blend and with that traditional look, cinched at the cuffs and hem with the collar a bit loose. “Braless & Flawless” is the biggest hit so far. I’m partial to “Hydrate & Masturbate,” a true life lesson to follow every day, in my opinion. There are a few styles to pick from, plus they are sending out really adorable sticker sheets that match with each order.

Advertisement

No go undercover or under covers. If you need help picking something new, the Diskreet Vibe is the companion piece to the Diskreet Air (one of my favorite toys). This vibe sizes down the tech of the Aurora and Dea but not the potency. They somehow managed to get all that in just a 3.5” diameter toy. Choose how you want to groove with the multiple sides; there are options. This clitoral vibrator is just as cute as the above Air in its beautiful baby blue clamshell case. Both of these cases look like compacts and fit snuggling in your purse. They’re USB charged and waterproof too.

G/O Media may get a commission Diskreet Vibe Buy for $34 at Bellesa Boutique Use the promo code VIP30

Free shipping on all orders over $29.

Beauty Boxes: Be Beautiful Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Every time Ulta puts out one of these exclusive Beauty Boxes, it becomes a best seller. Each version is not only adorable but filled with really quality makeup. The boxes are a great value even before the discounts, and each box is designed so that’ll you’ll want to keep it in your collection long after the beauty goods are gone. This time around, they have the “Be Beautiful” boxes, and they just went on sale for 20% off.

There are two versions, depending on your color tastes. Choose from either the cotton candy pink or the tie-dye baby blue. These sweet boxes double as a re-usable storage container or a retro-looking purse. Ulta has packed with twenty-two pieces of makeup valued at $137. All the goods are cruelty-free and made from the highest quality of safe ingredients. In these boxes, you will get an eight pan eye shadow palette, face palette, two lip glosses, lip oil, lip mask, eye shadow primer, facial mist, dual-ended eyeliner, brow gel, blush brush, eye shadow brush, and crease brush. That’s quite the set at such a reasonable price.

Free shipping on all orders over $35.

Advertisement

7-Piece Somacare Reusable Heat Pack Combo Image : Sheilah Villari

If, like me, you suffer from old sports injuries that love to flair up in winter, this deal is for you. Somacare Reusable Heat Pack Combo has something for all your achy muscles and bones. This seven-piece pack can ease a whole host of aliments anywhere on the body, and this is an excellent alternative if you keep buying disposable stick-on pads. A bundle like this can run up to $50 at some retailers, so if your pulls and spasms need relief, grab this for a lot less.

These being reusable is a huge selling point. Combine that with the fact they can be used anywhere you’ve got chronic pain. All you need to do is find the metal disk inside, flex it back and forth, and you’re on your way to soothing warmth. These packs get toasty pretty quick and stay tepid for up to an hour. You can always wrap them in cloth if they’re a bit too hot to start. Resetting is simple too, keep them in that cloth and toss the packs into boiling water for a few minutes. There is an instruction book just in case you get stuck. This bundle has a neck/shoulder pack, a sport pack, four pocket packs (good for boots and gloves), and a lower back pack. This is a must if you’re constantly heating a towel, taking long hot showers, or buying boxes of throw away patches.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Advertisement

Now that we’re at home all the time, slowly losing our minds, it’s crucial, now than ever, that we start taking our vision seriously. I mean, without the right pair of glasses, how are you going to finally binge-watch the entirety of The Sopranos over the next few weeks—without overworking your retinas? How are you going to comfortably see every bright, raytraced pixel on your new PS5 or Xbox Series X?



You’re going to need a fresh pair of prescription frames for 65% off, and we’re going to give that to you, courtesy of GlassesUSA. Right now. Take a moment. Find your next pair of glasses, look at the price, and slash that by two thirds. Now check out and enter the promo code KINJA65, and add blue light blocking lenses while you’re at it, for 50% less with the code BLUE50. Whether you’re staring at Good Screen or Bad Screen, your eyes will thank you for the added layer of protection. You don’t necessarily even need a prescription.

To further sweeten the deal, GlassesUSA is giving Kinja Deals readers a 20% discount on designer brands including Gucci, Prada, Armani, and more. Just drop the promo code PREMIUM20 in at checkout and watch the numbers shrink. No matter your standards, you’re bound to find a new pair of eyes that suit you well. If not, there’s a 100% money-back guarantee on ALL GlassesUSA orders. Before you check out with a fresh pair of frames, however, I do recommend uploading a photo of yourself and trying them on your virtual face—a real thing you can do on this website.

*Premium- and Sale-tagged frames excluded.

Advertisement

WandaVision Collection 994831 Image : Sheilah Villari

Just because WandaVision is over doesn’t mean we can’t conjure a little witchiness of our own. Ulta teamed up with Marvel to concoct this extensive and beautiful makeup medley in honor of the Scarlet Witch. The WandaVision Collection is hands down one of the best collaborations they’ve done. It’s a magnificent tie-in to the series with fifteen unique pieces for all types of beauty lovers. Here are a few standouts for me.

The fact that there are three full eyeshadow pallettes bundled together is amazing. Usually, we get just one in these collabs. In the show’s vein, each palette helps you get a classic look from one of Wanda’s TV decades. The 50s/60s palette is more matte and cool-toned for good old-fashioned black and white shows. The 70s palette pops with a little more fun and color, giving you shimmers in bronze and purple to pick from. Last, the 80s/90s palette is super pigmented in rich blues and pink hues. Mix and match to achieve the perfect presentation for a modern sorceress.

As a fan of falsies, I love that they included a set of three spell bounding lashes. These will give you just the boost you need to get that captivating 60s appearance Wanda rocks through the series. Combine that with my new obsession with the Wing Tip Liner Duo, and not even Agatha Harkness can stop you.



Advertisement

Nails always seem neglected in collaborations. As a connoisseur of press-on nails and wraps, I deeply appreciate the inclusion of a decal set. Much like with the eye shadow, this three-piece pack recreates Wanda’s yesteryear inspirations. So the French manicure set will show off with the 50s/60s aesthetic. Black and silver glitter is all glam and disco for the 70s. And, of course, the neon dream drenched in pink grooves with the 80s and 90s.

G/O Media may get a commission WandaVision Nail Decal Set Buy for $13 at Ulta Use the promo code 994831

Remember to use the code 994831 to save almost $4 on your selection. This code works until April 4, but I highly doubt this gorgeous collection will last that long. Don’t forget to grab Wanda’s bold red cosmetic bag to toss it all in too.

Orders over $35 ship for free.

Free Satisfyer Pro 2 STPATTYS Image : Bellesa

Advertisement

Our pals at Bellesa never leave us hanging. If you got a stimulus check already, count yourself lucky. Count yourself luckier if you’ve got a little play money left. Treat yourself to a goodie from Bellesa and celebrate the luckiest indulgent day of the year. Since tomorrow is St. Patrick’s Day, use the code STPATTYS at checkout and get the Free Satisfyer Pro 2 when you spend at least $99. This deal will run until March 19.

I’m a big fan of the Satisfyer Pro 2 and Bellesa in general. They’re a great lady-owned business that has created some amazing toys.

The Nirvana is one of my favorites of their line, plus it’s so pretty. Soft, gorgeous, powerful. I’m not just describing womenkind; that’s this beautiful wand too. This is a great starter vibe if you aren’t sure yet. It can go as slow as you need, or take it to eleven and get yourself to a higher plane. I will never shut up about this toy because it has been one of my reliables through quarantine. So if you want an awesome solo day, this is a good way to go.

If you’re getting a lady Satisfyer for free, why not snag a companion one for your gent? The Satisfyer Men Heat Vibration is warm, soft, and comfy. What about that doesn’t sound amazing? There are seventy vibes, three warming levels to select from for the ultimate relaxation vacation. Blow off as much steam as you need; just make sure to clean your toys when you’re done.

Advertisement

Time for a new bottle of lube. Wicked’s Aqua Waterbased Lubricant was included with my Nirvana when I reviewed it last year. It’s not left my nightstand since. Wicked is, hands down, my number one. It’s unbelievably silky and so slick on everything. It’s absolutely safe on your toys, your condoms, you, and your partner. There is zero sent, and it lasts; oh boy, does it last. The best is it’s in a super discreet and all black bottle, so no reason to hide it. I guarantee this will be your go-to once you try it.

You’ll get free shipping on all this too.

20% Off Cornbread Hemp CBD Oil SLEEP Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Had a long week.? Same. Why not kick it with some CBD goods to bring your weekend relaxation to another level? We will even help you out with an exclusive offer of 20% off their Cornbread Hemp’s CBD oil with the code SLEEP. It’s in celebration of sleep awareness week, so I’d definitely hop on that as I’m the queen of naps and self-care. The site claims this is the strongest CBD oil you can find that is also USDA-certified whole plant organic. It’s only $52 with the 20% discount, which is $13 off the original list price.

Cornbread Hemp ships to all 50 states and offers a 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re not happy with their products, making this purchase the least stressful thing about your weekend.





Fan Favorite Dreamworks Collec tions Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Are you ready for a family movie marathon this weekend? If so, let Dreamworks get you prepped with one of their fan-favorite collections. Now, of course, you don’t need to have a family or even be a kid yourself to enjoy any of these titles, but it doesn’t hurt. I truly believe that first Shrek holds up, and there is a line or two I still quote from Madagascar, so adults can absolutely have a killer, wholesome marathon also. Each bundle has no less than three movies, all for an extremely affordable price. A lot less than going to the theatre. So grab one or all of these for a delightful night in.

These will all ship for free for Prime members.

Advertisement

Streaming is a funny thing. On the one hand, you have nearly any show you could wish for at your fingertips, ready for you to binge after logging off for the weekend. On the other hand, those shows are fragmented across so many apps and services that it’s hard to track down where to find anything, let alone how to pay for it all. Luckily, free trials exist to let you blitz through your most anticipated or beloved shows while taking the service out for a spin, all without having to commit. By the end of it, maybe you’ll have found a new catalog of shows and movies to sink your teeth into, or maybe you’ll just be grateful for the time you spent together.



Right now, you can get a month of Paramount+ (formerly CBS All Access) for free through Amazon. After your first month, it’ll cost $6, but you can always cancel ahead of time if it’s not your jam, and that’s a problem for future you, anyways.

In the meantime, you’ll get access to content from CBS, Comedy Central, BET, Nickelodeon, and MTV. You can catch old favorites like (pardon me for dating myself) Clone High and Daria, Hey Arnold!, Key & Peele, and Rugrats. There’s also plenty of originals to choose from, too, like Star Trek: Picard, Kamp Koral, and The Good Fight.

Advertisement