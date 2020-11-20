Friday's Best Deals: Mpow X5 Wireless Earbuds, Switch Games, NBA Accessories, Fenty Diamond Bomb Baby, Furbo Dog Camera, and More

Mpow X5 wireless earbuds and a sale on Nintendo Switch games lead Friday’s best deals.



Advertisement

Jump to: Tech | Gaming | Home | Lifestyle | Media

TODAY’S BEST TECH DEALS

13" MacBook Air With Apple M1 Chip Graphic : Gabe Carey

For a first-gen Apple product, the new MacBook’s featuring the company’s own custom chipset is reviewing surprisingly well, including from our friends at Gizmodo. And, like clockwork, it’s already discounted on Amazon, at least if you opt for twice the storage as the base model and a Gold colorway. While the souped-up laptop would ordinarily set you back $1,250—and still does in Silver and Space Gray—this one specific model is a whole $50 off as of last night.



Advertisement

Make of that what you will, but considering it just came out 2 days ago, anyone planning to pick one up in this exact configuration already ought to do it before the price hikes back up. While you might think it’s a permanent, artificially discounted price intended to leverage sales of surplus product, it could actually be a temporary, artificially discounted price intended to leverage sales of surplus product. We’ve seen it before, with the AirPods Pro and 4th Gen iPad Air, so it isn’t necessarily unprecedented on Amazon. Still, you may want to wait and see what deals and bundles come out of Black Friday instead.

Here’s what Caitlin McGarry, Consumer Tech Editor at Gizmodo had to say:

... overall, the new MacBook Air is the best overall laptop I’ve ever used. It’s slim, it’s portable, its performance is killer, its battery life will absolutely change my life when I’m doing more work on the go again, and the base price for the improvements delivered by the M1 chip is unbeatable. This isn’t just the best MacBook Air, it’s the best Air by a mile.

I didn’t expect 2020 to be the year of the Mac, but, well, I didn’t expect anything about this year to unfold as it did. If you’re already a fan of Apple’s laptops, buying a new version with M1 is a no-brainer.

Advertisement

If you’re on the hunt for a new tablet, you can save $80 on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A7. The lightweight tablet features a 10.4 inch, ultra-widescreen display and Dolby Atmos surround sound speakers. Samsung clearly wants you to take advantage of both of those features, so the tablet comes with two free months of YouTube Premium and six months of Spotify Premium. Just don’t get misled by the pricing on the pricing on the page, which displays how much you’d save if you traded in your current tablet on top of the $80 instant rebate.



Advertisement

Samsung T5 1TB Portable SSD Graphic : Jordan McMahon

A computer without any storage space won’t do anybody much good, but that’s no reason to go out and buy a whole new rig. A portable SSD is a great way to expand your computer’s storage without having to pay a hefty upgrade fee when you’re configuring your new computer, and you can carry it with you wherever you go. Samsung’s SSD’s are fast, reliable, and small enough to fit in the tiniest pockets of your favorite bag. Right now at Newegg, you can save $10 on Samsung’s 1TB model, which should be plenty of storage for most people looking to offload a few things from their main drive.

Mpow X5 Hybrid Earbuds HGVFEC88 Image : Sheilah Villari

I’m a fan of Mpow as you know if you’ve seen any of my reviews. I think they’re a great alternative to more expensive brands and are just as quality. Starting today take $23 off the X5 Hybrid Wireless Earbuds when you clip the coupon and use the code HGVFEC88. You will see the discount when you start the checkout process. This code is good until November 21.

Advertisement

The noise cancellation feature on all of Mpow’s products always pleasantly surprises me, especially in their earbuds. I often have to take an earbud out even with the sound off if someone wants to speak with me but that might be my preference. The point is you really experience immersive sound with these. You’ll get about 8 hours of playtime off of one charge and an additional 24 with the charging case. It’s impressive how long they seem to run without having to plug in the case and fuel up. They do pair quickly and seamlessly via Bluetooth. The smart touch tech lets you control them with just a tap of the finger too. The mic also allows you to sound pretty clear if you want to take calls. This is a great deal if you need an extra pair or a looking for an affordable reliable set of earbuds.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

Samsung PRO Endurance microSD ( 64GB 128GB

Samsung PRO Endurance microSD ( 64GB 128GB

Samsung PRO Endurance microSD ( 64GB 128GB Image : Best Buy

If you’re in need of a microSD card, Samsung’s PRO Endurance is currently on sale. You can grab a 64 GB card for $13 or a 128GB card for $20. The cards are especially useful for video monitoring tools like dash cams and other security options, with 100 MB/s of read and 30 MB/s of write speeds. As an added bonus, the cards come with their own SD adapter, making it easy to plug it into a computer and offload footage. Just make sure not to drop it or you may have a hard time finding the precious, little card.

Advertisement

Apple Smart Keyboard Folio Image : Amazon

Here’s my impression of a bad stand-up comedian trying to explain what a smart keyboard is: “Hey, you ever notice how everything’s smart these days? Smart phone, smart TV, smart fridge. All my appliances are smarter than me! Marone! (The comedian is Italian, I guess.) Just the other day, I heard about this new thing: smart keyboards? You guys hear about this? It’s a keyboard you attach to your iPad. You don’t need to charge it, or pair it with your device, or nothing! You just attach it and start typing. Now I can stop pecking at my iPad screen with my big fingers. What am I, a freakin’ bird? Fuhgeddaboudit!”



Advertisement



Anyway, you can grab an Apple Smart Keyboard Folio from Amazon for $120. The keyboard is compatible with the 12.9 inch iPad Pro and has all of the features mentioned in the above stand-up routine. Tip your waiter on the way out.

27" GIGABYTE G27QC 2BFSTNW257 Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Are you used to playing games on a regular, flat monitor? A different world is possible. A curved monitor can offer a more immersive experience, putting your peripheral vision to better use. If you’re curious about how that differs from a regular monitor, the GIGABYTE G27QC is $260 at Newegg with the promo code 2BFSTNW257. The 27" monitor features a 2560 x 1440 display, 165Hz refresh rate, and 1500R native curvature. It’s a monitor that’s built with gaming in mind, so it’s a great choice if you’re looking to reshape your PC playing experience.



Advertisement

2 Years + 3 Months Free Image : NordVPN

In his roundup of the best VPNs at Gizmodo, Andrew Couts called NordVPN “fast and easy to use,” citing accessibility and affordability as reasons to subscribe. Though it’s almost always marked down from its $287 list price, the 2-year plan is nonetheless the cheapest option to get started with the service and continue using it long-term. For a limited time only, though, it’s not only 68% off, bringing your total to just $89 for 730 days, but it also comes with an extra 3 months, a blessing from the Nordic gods, through November 29.



Couts says in his abbreviated review:

No matter what you pay, you’ll get access to more than 5,400 servers in more than 60 countries, a bunch of features you may or may not want, and, because the company is based in Panama, assurances that your data—or lack of data, as the case may be—is outside of U.S. and European jurisdictions. Like every other VPN on this list, NordVPN claims to have a “strict no-logs policy,” so most of your data isn’t collected, the company says. It does still collect your email address, payment information, and the timestamp of the last time you launched the VPN.

But NordVPN isn’t without its downsides. “...some researchers have found that it sends your email address and Google Ad ID to a marketing company when you register through the Android app and contains some trackers,” Couts explains. “Another downside is that some of NordVPN’s servers are rented, which means another company you need to trust is in the mix. And yes, one of those servers got hacked in 2018.”

Advertisement

Still, if you want one of the most reliable VPN clients, with the budget to support its robust infrastructure, you can’t go wrong with NordVPN. Plus, with availability on virtually every platform you can think of—from macOS to Android TV—it’s equal parts ubiquitous and acclaimed. Endorsed by PCMag, Wired, CNET, Business Insider, and more, it may be time to board the Nord hype train if you’re somehow unwedded to a VPN already.

If you’ve just picked up a new Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5, you might be considering a 4K upgrade to your TV right about now. As fate would have it, Best Buy is currently running a sale on Hisense’s H65 models. The smart Android TVs support 4K Ultra HD, making it a perfect match for new consoles. Google Assistant is built into each model, just in case you want to have a nice chat with your TV (or ask it to turn off the lights for you). Deals start at 50" models and go all the way up to 85", if you’ve got an entertainment center that can fit it.



Advertisement

Samsung 860 EVO SSD Image : Samsung

Looking for a new storage solution? You can get a 1 TB Samsung solid-state drive for 50% off on Amazon, bringing the price down to $100. It’s been selling for $120 in recent weeks, so that’s some added savings on top of an already solid deal. The SSD features read speeds up to 550 MB/s and read speeds up to 520 MB/s, making this a speedy drive for perpetual multi-taskers.



JBL Charge 4 Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

Our days may be blending together, but there are still a few things we can do to switch things up. A new playlist or two will help sprinkle in some variety, or maybe finding a new podcast to sink into will do the trick. Either way, a good Bluetooth speaker is a nice wall to fill your room with sound while you work, so long as it won’t bug anyone else. Right now, JBL’s Charge 4 speaker is down from $180 to $130 at Target, saving you $50 on a solid way to bump your favorite tunes.



Foolishly, I bought the 44mm Apple Watch Series 6 at full price—$429 for the GPS/non-LTE version—back in September. For a limited time, you can snatch one up yourself for $379 over at Amazon in Space Gray, or cop the smaller 40mm Series 6 in (PRODUCT)RED, Gold w/ Pink Sand Sport band, or Silver w/ White Sport band for $349. (The only catch is the Space Gray model doesn’t ship until November 30.) So far, the Series 6 has been kind to me, what with its faster S6 dual-core processor, advanced fitness tracking capabilities, and most importantly to me, the ability to stream music without my phone in reach. That said, I almost regret buying the Series 6 knowing what I know now about the SE. The exclusive features aren’t for everyone, including myself.

Advertisement

If you don’t need an ECG sensor or blood oxygen monitoring, the more affordable Apple Watch SE is the Apple Watch to buy this year. Though it does use the 1-year-older Series 5 chip, it’s still twice as fast as a Series 3 and honestly doesn’t cost much more at the current $230 sale price. Regardless of which color you go with, the 40mm Apple Watch SE is $49 off. Only in Silver (again, with the White Sport band), the larger 44mm size has the same discount, bringing the checkout totals for both down to $230 and $260, respectively. The 44mm is also available in Space Gray for a less substantial $20 off—or $289. The SE packs all the most commonly used features of the Series 6, without the hefty price tag. Get it if you don’t need the in-depth health stuff.

Advertisement

But don’t take it from me. My wife, the wearables expert in our household had this to say in her review for Gizmodo:

Unless your top priority is future-proofed advanced health-monitoring, or you just really love an always-on display, you should get a Watch SE. I promise you won’t feel like you’ve been cheated. If you’re not sure if you like smartwatches enough to plop down $400, then absolutely the Watch SE is the way to go. Don’t even look at the $200 Series 3. Don’t even think about it for your children, as it doesn’t even support the Family Setup feature that the cheapest watch seems perfect for. While the Series 3 was a great smartwatch, its time has passed. We thank it for its service and wish it a happy afterlife.

$45 Nintendo Switch Games Screenshot : Nintendo

Advertisement

Nintendo is notoriously stingy when it comes to discounting its first party games. Even games that have been out for years will stay put at the $60 price range unless the company decides to rerelease them with a “selects” banner. That makes the recent wave of Nintendo Switch sales happening in the build-up to Black Friday seem special, despite being extremely normal for any other company. This time around, Best Buy has five Switch hits down to $45: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Party, and Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze. Longtime Switch owners may already own these (I hear that owning a Switch but not Breath of the Wild is illegal, in some states), but it’s a good deal for anyone who’s looking to pick up a Switch for the first time this Black Friday.

Persona 5 Royal Steelbook Image : Atlus

Advertisement

“Looking cool, Joker!” That’s what everyone will say when they come to your house and see the steelbook edition of Persona 5 Royal proudly displayed on your entertainment center. Well, either that or “Is this some kind of anime?” The game is down to $29 at GameStop, which would be a great price for one of the best JRPGs in recent years on its own. Now add in the fact that you’re getting this year’s beefed up Royale upgrade, which adds new content to the game, and a fancy steelbook case that comes with a dynamic PlayStation 4 theme to boot. You truly will be looking cool, Joker.

PlayStation Plus - 12 Months 50PERCENT Image : Giovanni Colantonio

With the launch of Destiny 2: Beyond Light, I’ve made my not-so triumphant return to the Crucible, the game’s PVP mode. As it turns out, everyone has gotten better at the game, and I’ve gotten much worse. If you want to raise your K/D ratio fast, here’s a tip: all you have to do is log into a match that I’m in and wait for me to shoot hand cannon shots 20 feet above your head, giving you ample time to one shot me with just about any weapon, it seems. If you’re a PlayStation owner and you want in on this easy target practice, you’ll need to make sure you have PlayStation Plus, which allows you to play games like Destiny 2 online. You can get a full year of Sony’s online service for $30 from Eneba, saving a little extra with the code 50PERCENT at checkout. Make sure to wave emote at me before you embarrass me into orbit.

Disclaimer: While we’ve heard your complaints about our use of Eneba links in the past, note the redirection to EU region-locked products has since been resolved by our affiliate partners at Eneba and Awin.

Advertisement

Cooking Mama: Cookstar

Image : Planet Entertainment

The saga of Cooking Mama: Cookstar’s bizarre release, and subsequent de-release, feels like it happened 20 years ago. But it was only this March when the video game industry was hit with an absolute whirlwind of cooking controversy. Recapping the story now feels like a fever dream, but here are the basics for the uninitiated: the game was quickly removed a day after it launched, with series’ creator Office Create threatening legal action against publisher Planet Entertainment for releasing an “unauthorized” game. It turned out that Office Create did not sign off on the game’s final release due to quality issues, so Planet Entertainment released it anyways without seeking the company’s final approval. On top of all that, the game became the center of a tinfoil hat theory that it was being used as a way to mine cryptocurrency from the Switch.

All of that made Cooking Mama: Cookstar an immediate collector’s item for fans who just wanted a piece of history. The game was impossible to come by after its failed release, but now you can add it to your Switch collection for just $30. Consider investing in a secure vault where you can keep the game safe for decades.

Advertisement

B2G1 Sale Screenshot : Ubisoft

Amazon is running a buy two, get one free sale on games that’s perfect for anyone looking to immediately build their next-generation console collection. The sale includes brand new games like Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Players can grab the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions of those games, as well as current-generation versions. The sale also features recent 2020 releases like Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time and Marvel’s Avengers.

Advertisement

Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition Image : 2K Games

If you’re into total chaos and want to give it a try when it comes to gaming, you should check out Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition, a looting adventure with tons of twists and turns. The graphics are amazing, and you’ll spend hours attempting to get to the next part of the wasteland while collecting scrap on the way. Available on PS4 and Xbox One for $30, it’s a great price to try out something new! Don’t forget you’ll also get a free next gen upgrade for each respective console, but you’ll have to have a disc drive. Just make sure to get a copy before they’re all gone!

Advertisement

Baby Yoda Plush Image : Ignacia Fulcher

I don’t know about you, but as a tangental Star Wars fan, I only made it through the first season of The Mandalorian because of Baby Yoda. Luckily, the masses have done us all a favor and gave us what we all need—a plush of our favorite character for a decent $18. You can cuddle with him when the new season drops in a few days. Thank me later.

Animal Crossing Switch Shoulder Bag Image : Sheilah Villari

If you’re looking for a great gift for an Animal Crossing fan my favorite Switch bag is 20% off right now. This beautifully constructed bag can be used as a wristlet or a shoulder bag. Heck, I’ve actually used this as a purse because it’s so cute. It fits both the Switch and Switch Lite and has 4 cards slot in the front pocket so you have options on the go. The quality of the bag really is tops and I was impressed by the high-quality canvas. The strong material protects both the inside and the outside of the bag and obviously the contents within. Your Switch is safe and sound from scratches and damage-causing bumps. The zipper moves smoothly and keeps all contents snuggly within.



Advertisement

It comes in 4 colors/patterns. There is a green, a pink, or a white/teal with the classic Nook leaves as an option. And a white color with colorful little bugs, fossils, and fruits on it too called “Island Pattern.”

This item has one-day shipping for Prime members and just clip the coupon for savings.

Segway Ninebot ES4 Electric Scooter Image : Segway

Contrary to what the haters might tell you, electric kick scooters are a badass substitute for public transit amid a pandemic. For upwards of $5,000 you could buy a private car OR you could spare the environment and your wallet a little extra hurt by spending 90% less on a Segway Ninebot ES4 electric scooter, now 35% off on Amazon. On a normal day, you’d spend $770 on this bad boy, which is more than $500. In fact, do the math and you’ll find it’s $270 more.



Advertisement

The ES4 is one of Segways higher-end scooters, boasting a maximum speed of 18.6mph in Sports Mode, with a maximum climbing slope of 15%. Inexplicably, you can travel 28 miles at a time for up to 7 hours on this thing, more than the length of a marathon, thanks to its 374 watt-hour battery. That is significantly higher than the next step down, the ES2 that costs $89 more than the marked down ES4 right now and can only travel 15.5 consecutive miles at 15.5mph at its highest setting. Its slope climbing abilities are also 5% less, and it only lasts half the amount of time on a single charge.

Those desperate for a more efficient way of getting around to pick up a light load of groceries or travel back and forth from the laundromat may want to consider this deal while it’s still on the table. Who knows how long it will last or whether you’ll otherwise be able to snatch it up in time for the holidays.

Crux 3.7-Quart Electric Air Fryer Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you still haven’t hopped onto the air fryer craze, now’s the time. At 60% off, the Crux 3.7-Quart Electric Air Fryer can get you hooked real quick. With touchscreen controls and a pre-set cooking menu, you can make veggies, wings, and whatever your culinary heart desires at the touch of a button. The basket is also dishwasher-safe, making it super easy to clean your kitchen after you grub down. What are you waiting for? It’s only $40, but it may be the best money you’ve ever spent.



Advertisement

Last night the Timberwolves selected Anthony Edwards as their number one draft pick thus kicking off the excitement for a new season. Well, as excited as you can be. As we anticipate the start on December 22 it’s time to grab a pristine hat just like the new members of your squad. In this early Black Friday sale take up 40% off NBA Accessories.

There are 181 things to choose from so I’m sure you’ll find the right item to spur on high hopes for a successful team and year. Lots of hats, loads of hats. I’m a huge fan of the ‘47 brand and have one for each of my teams. They’re comfy and have held up well through even the worst of games. Plenty of tumblers for toasty grab-and-go beverages and a few blankets to get cozy on the couch while you cheer on your guys to victory.

Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders over $25.

Furbo Dog Camera Image : Sheilah Villari

Keeping an eye on a puppy or an active doggo if you need to be out of the house puts a lot of minds at ease. I’ve seen it even within my own group of friends since a few quarantine pups joined the furry crew. The Furbo Cam is one of the best on the market and today only you can save well over $50 on it.

Monitor your pooch right from your phone no matter where you go. The HD camera has an excellent 160-degree wide-angle view even in low light. I pet-sat for a pal of mine ages ago not knowing he had one of these and was scared senseless when he used the 2-Way Audio to say hello to me. He does have two very vocal border collies so the barking alert sent a million messages to his phone when I’d visit them. There is even a treat tossing feature that also gave me a bit of a fright at first but is actually very cool. These cams are easy to set up as you just plug it in, download the app, and hop on your Wi-Fi. A strong and steady internet connection helps keep the feed stable so you get alerts within seconds. But all in all a quality cam to keep in contact with your fur-baby throughout the day.

This item will ship for free.

Advertisement

All-Clad Stainless Steel 7-Piece Cookware Set Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Because of an early Black Friday deal, you’ll be able to grab an All-Clad Stainless Steel 7-Piece Cookware Set for $300, 65% off the original list price. Light up your kitchen with a new 10" fry pan, 2-qt saucepan, 3-qt sauté pan, and a 6-qt stockpot, all with covers. These pots are also dishwasher-safe, so you’ll be able to throw em’ in once you’ve finished cooking all those holiday dinners. Grab it before it’s gone!



Sunham Soft Spun Cotton Bath Towels Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Normally this would be the time of year where I’d buy new towels for my cousin who stays with me when she visits from England or for my old roommate who crashes on the sofa on her way up to Boston. But alas, no towels are purchased for them this year. No holiday guests in 2020. However, this Macy’s sale is so good I’m just going to overhaul what I do have for me. Sunham’s soft spun cotton bath towels are just $3 and the hand towels are $2. So you can have a set for only $5.

They come in 8 colors so you’re sure to find the right hues to blend with your bathroom decor. Each towel is made of cozy machine washable cotton and guaranteed to be ultra soft. The bath towels are a standard 27" x 52". Act fast because these will not last.

Free shipping on orders over $25.

Advertisement

150-Pack: KIND Minis Salted Caramel Dark Chocolate Nut Image : Sheilah Villari

Granola bars or breakfast bars are fast and convenient ways to start your engines in the morning or give you that afternoon pick-me-up. KIND is definitely one of the best brands in that definitely in quality and certainly in packaging. Their boxes always stand out and there’s a flavor for everyone. Today grab 150-Pack: KIND Minis Salted Caramel Dark Chocolate Nut in this mega-deal.

This is an ideal treat for those who love sweet and savory in one bite. Obviously, you’re at a loss if you have a nut allergy, sorry. But they are gluten-free and a great additional source of fiber with zero trans fat. These bars have a decent shelf life too. If you’re buying these just for you no need to worry about them expiring quickly.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Advertisement

AeroGarden Harvest Slim Image : Ignacia Fulcher

As an early Black Friday deal, Macy’s has an awesome sale on an AeroGarden Harvest Slim. For a low $80, you’ll get a counter-sized greenhouse ready to grow your favorite herbs for cooking. It has a LED light to keep the sunshine and a system to remind you to water your plants. Apparently, the plants can grow five times faster and can reach up to 12" in height.

You’ll also get a gourmet herbs starter packet which includes Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, mint, thyme, Thai basil, and some liquid plant food because they WILL get hungry and deserve the world if they are to live their best life and thrive. This is a great option for people who love cooking and use herbs all year, especially when it’s cold out.

Dyson V7 Fluffy Image : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Let me tell you, the Dyson V7 is a game-changer, and I’m not just saying that because it’s on sale for $200 and we get a commission from each purchase. I bought one myself back in June and haven’t regretted it. Mounted to our wall, it’s much easier to store than a larger upright floor vac you might tuck away in a closet and rarely touch. I use mine almost every day to pick up kitty litter as my cat explodes from his spaceship. For smaller spaces, the canister yields a sufficient enough capacity that you can go about a month without emptying it out. Not to mention the actual process of dumping out the dirt and dust only requires the simple pull of a lever.

A $150 discount is not nothing, especially considering I paid $20 more for mine back in June. While it may not have the longest battery life in the world, clocking in at just 30 minutes, those living in quaint apartments or rancher-style homes shouldn’t take more than that to give their place a nice sweep. Oh, and even though this discount is pretty great already, it’s covered by Newegg’s Black November price protection, so if the price drops any lower before November 22, you’ll get a refund for the difference.

6.5 Ft. Mixed Pine Tree With Clear Lights Image : Sheilah Villari

I have a friend that as soon as November 1 hits her tree is up. And this year she told me it’s the one thing she’s been looking forward to and has kind of helped her cope with not being able to see her family. That’s deep. There’s no shame in finding comfort in things like this and if a big ole pine tree is going to bring you joy you might as well buy one that’s deeply discounted. This 6.5 ft. mixed pine tree with clear lights is 71% off and needs a good home.

Advertisement

With the lights already on it, half the work is done. I used to have to put a version of this tree up for my mom when would visit. Once you figure out where all the connections are for lighting it’s quite a sight to behold. There are 400 pre-strung lights on this one. These trees actually do feel pretty real and definitely look authentic. It’s a little slimmer and the branch tips are mixed for optimum ornament hanging. I can tell you it is rather easy to assemble and comes with a folding metal stand. If this is what will make it feel more like the holidays for you then hop on this sale.

Dyson V10 Absolute (Refurbished) Image : Dyson

Your floors are starting to feel grimey, and your trusty ol’ broom doesn’t seem to really do the trick anymore. A vacuum cleaner can not only help speed up the process, but make sure all the little specs of gunk that brooms can often miss get picked up. The Dyson V10 has a powerful cleaning head that’s ready for deep cleaning sessions, and it’s cordless, so you can get into all those tough-to-reach spots without hassle. All that power would typically cost you over $350, but right now you can get a refurbished modelfor just $280, so you’re paying a pretty low price for a vacuum that’ll make cleaning your floors a breeze.



Advertisement

23andMe DNA Test Kit Image : Quentyn Kennemer

I can’t speak for anyone else’s experience, but trying to figure out your lineage in a black family can be quite the task. We’re cut from all different stocks of humanity, and many of us don’t have recorded family history to preserve legacies. But with options like this comprehensive 23andMe DNA test kit, you can start to peel back layers you never thought possible. It’s now $89 at Amazon.

And it’s not just about uncovering your heritage:

HEALTH FEATURES: Know your genes. Own your health. Learn how genetics can influence your chances of developing certain health conditions. Find out if you’re a carrier for certain inherited conditions. Discover what your DNA has to say about your well-being and how it can influence certain lifestyle choices.*



ANCESTRY AND TRAITS FEATURES: Know your personal story in a whole new way. Discover your ancestry composition and where in the world your DNA is from across 2000+ regions. Automatically start your Family Tree using your DNA. See what your DNA might have to say about your taste and smell preferences. Discover how DNA can affect your ability to match a musical pitch or whether you hate the sound of chewing.

PRIVATE AND PROTECTED: Everyone deserves a secure, private place to explore and understand their genetics. Your data is encrypted, protected, and under your control. You decide what you want to learn and what you want to share

Save up 40% on Thanksgiving Figures Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

The recommendations are all over to stay home and not travel for Thanksgiving. I won’t be traveling to see my family which is a bummer because this is one of my favorites days. Wayfair has a ton of decorations and figures to bring a little of this holiday into your home and make it feel a little more festive.

I don’t know why but this guy is really speaking to me. Made from recycled wood this country cousin of Tom Turkey is only slightly unsettling but still kind of charming even with his dead-eyed stare. I’d be proud to sit him on my shelf and would probably let him ride all year. A little cottage vibe for the season or all seasons.

For the classy household may I present this glass turkey with long elegant legs, it’s also 40% off. You could position this one in the center of the table as if it’s overseeing all the fixins. Perch it near a bottle of champagne for ultimate fanciness.

Advertisement

Free two-day shipping on orders over $35.

Tools of the Trade Stainless Steel Cookware Set Image : Ignacia Fulcher

I don’t know about you, but for ME, the best thing about the holidays is the delicious food. If you’re in need of some new cookware to make that ham, turkey, and stuffing, check out a Tools of the Trade Stainless Steel Cookware Set for a low, low $30. It comes with three pots, a sauté pan, and a frying pan, as well as a flower steamer, pasta spoon, spatula, and a large spoon, all for 75% off the original list price of $120.



This shouldn’t need to be said, but please please be safe during the holidays. Ms. ‘Rona is still lurking in these streets, so however you celebrate, do it with your third eye open and your masks nearby.

Kyoku Damascus Chef Knife KYOKU63K Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If you’re a regular to Kinja Deals, you should know we’re big fans of Kyoku knives. They’re super-sharp and is a necessity for any aspiring home cook. This six-inch utility knife is made with Japanese, Damascus steel, and has an ergonomic handle. It’s only $65 with the promo code KYOKU63K added at checkout. Grab it before it’s gone.



40% off Le Cruset Kitchenware Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Get your fill of needed kitchenware before the holidays at Amazon. For a short time, you can grab tea kettles, grills, roasters, salt and pepper shakers, and so much more for 30% off their original list price. Why not become the chef you want to be? Grab em’ before they’re gone!

Advertisement

I don’t know about y’all, but I’ve been getting through this socially-distant life on the power of caffeine and stubbornness, alone. Luckily for you, though, I’ve found a deal to get you to explore the world of coffee with a subscription to Atlas Coffee Club and $10 off your first bag! The price per shipment is about $4, so that’s super cheap. Featuring beans from Kenya, my home country of Brazil, and a number of other places around the world, you can have your caffeine fix and imagine yourself on vacation in paradise whenever the world gets a vaccine. Sounds peaceful. Take me there.



Advertisement

Diamond Bomb Baby Mini Set Image : Sheilah Villari

Let Bad Girl RiRi treat you to a holiday beautification. This limited-edition set of mini Fenty Beauty favorites is a treat just for you. Take $12 off the Diamond Bomb Baby Mini Set and head into winter with all the sparkle and power Rihanna has bestowed upon us.

This set includes the Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil which is in a mini for the first time ever. It’s paired with a Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer mini (in the color Fu$$y) for instance glam on the go.

Free shipping on all orders.

Advertisement

24 Days of Clean Beauty Advent Calendar Image : Sheilah Villari

Advent Calendars are all the rage, beauty boxes are on top of the pile, and clean beauty ones are on top of that. Clean beauty is a huge market for a reason. With more and more people wanting the best for the faces and the best out of those companies it’s easy to understand while this is a category that is thriving. So if you or a loved one is a clean beauty guru I’ve got the perfect gift. bareMinerals has 24 wonderful items perfectly packaged in this brilliant advent calendar to countdown the days to a clean and beautiful holiday.

I won’t name all the items because I know some people genuinely like to be surprised by these. This is a limited-edition calendar and has sold out on other sites that carry the brand. This is a great way to try new products and maybe uncover a new favorite. I will say a whole host of lipsticks, eyeshadows, primers, and powders are in this collection. Even my favorite Poreless Clay Cleanser will be unveiled on one of the days. This calendar is already in a gorgeous gift box so no need to wrap and all the packaging is planet-friendly and recyclable.

25% off N95 Cup Face Masks (20-Pack) KINJADEAL Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’d know we’re in a pandemic, and currently entering one of the worst winters of our lives. Cases are ticking up, and not to scare you, but you should probably stock up on good, quality N95 masks filter out 95% of air particles and is the most effective way to block out airborne pathogens. These masks from N95MaskCo will be able to do just that, and you’ll get a pack of 20 for $134, which is 25% off the original list price with the code KINJADEAL. You can also grab the 40- and 60-packs for the same 25% off and stock up for close family and friends.

Please stay safe out there. Covid isn’t taking a break and neither should we.

Advertisement

Urban Decay 50% Off Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Hey makeup lovers, rejoice! Select Urban Decay makeup products are 50% off just in time for the holidays. Everyone is familiar with the All Nighter setting spray, but you can also get eyeshadows and bronzers. What are you waiting for?

50% off Fall Arrivals NOV50 Image : JACHS NY

Advertisement

Jackets, pants, flannels, henleys, whatever you could need or think of it’s in JACHS’ fall sale. Right now take 50% off any of these new arrivals with the code NOV50.

I love the look of these sherpa lined trucker jackets ($75). There’s something a little classic, a little vintage but very stylish about them. The stretch corduroy fabric comes is a traditional khaki and will keep you very warm as temperatures drop.

Everyone needs a quality flannel. I actually love an oversized men’s flannel shirt like this with a t-shirt, leggings, and boots. This one is ultra heavyweight for optimum coziness ($56). This shirt has 9 ounces of that heavyweight material which is why they call it “Brawny.” I thought it was because the colors that match of the well-known mascot. But this is versatile for any gender as it’s easy to layer as I mentioned. It’s 100% cotton and will take you through the chilly season.

G/O Media may get a commission Red Plaid Brawny Flannel Buy for $56 from JACHS NY Use the promo code NOV50

Advertisement

Free shipping for orders over $100.

Up 30% off Sitewide Image : Bellesa

Why wait for Black Friday to treat yourself to some fun goodies? Bellesa felt the same way and has activated its sitewide deal now. Take up to 30% off your order, but the savings here are tiered. 20% off when you spend $69, 25% off when you spend $99, and 30% when you spend $149. You will get 15% off any order up to that first tier.

Bellesa’s own line has produced some amazing toys. (Yes, I cherish my Nirvana!) They’ve got some new toys and they are so adorable I’m already in love. Both of these are under the Diskreet moniker and are made for a life on the go. They are also just $49. And they look like perfect adult Polly Pockets from the outside, hence the discretion.

G/O Media may get a commission Diskreet Air Buy for $42 from Bellesa Boutique Use the promo code EARLYBF

Advertisement

First is the sneaky version of the company’s best selling Air. The Diskreet Air uses the same kinetic suction tech as the original and this is the smallest, quietest, and most sneaky form this toy has ever been. There is a lot of power in such a small vibe. Plus it’s pretty, just so pretty.

The Diskreet Vibe is the companion piece to the Diskreet Air. This vibe sizes down the tech of the Aurora and Dea but not the potency. They somehow managed to get all that in just a 3.5” diameter toy. Choose how you want to groove with the multiple sides, there are options. This clitoral vibrator is just as cute as the above Air in its baby blue clamshell case. Both of these cases look like mirrors or compacts and fit snuggling in your purse. They’re USB charged and waterproof too.

G/O Media may get a commission Diskreet Vibe Buy for $42 from Bellesa Boutique Use the promo code EARLYBF

Free shipping on orders over $29.

Glow Recipe Glow Together Set Image : Glow Recipe

Advertisement

Check the gift for your skincare-obsessed friend off your list with a Glow Recipe Glow Together Set for a decent $34. It includes their famous Watermelon Sleeping Mask as well as the Watermelon Glow Ultra Fine Mist. The sleeping mask is made with watermelon extract and hyaluronic acid to moisturize your face overnight for a dewy glow the next morning. The Ultra Fine Mist does great as a midday toner, to refresh your face throughout the day and cut a bit of oil, keeping your face cool, calm, and collected. Plus, it smells like Jolly Ranchers. What are you waiting for?

COVID-19 is still a threat. That’s why we hooked y’all up with 30% off newly designed N95 masks (CE Niosh-approved N95s!) using the exclusive promo code KINJA30 at MQ Direct. As we know, real, NIOSH CDC certified and approved N95 masks filter out 95% of air particles and are the most effective way to block out airborne pathogens. You can grab a 10-pack for $42, and a 20-pack for $82! Please stay safe out there—let’s not play politics with a novel coronavirus!



Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher in September 2020 and updated by Elizabeth Lanier with new information on 11/14/2020.

Gearing up for Black Friday, Best Buy is clearing out its 4K Blu-ray stock early with some great movies and also a few stinkers. Relive the crushing anxiety you felt the first time watching Whiplash. Celebrate Halloween year-round with your own ultra hi-def copy of Beetlejuice. Turn your brain off and marathon two of the funniest comedies of the past decade. And, if you haven’t seen it already, give Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle a chance and you’ll be pleasantly surprised by a charming, hilarious, and action-packed video game movie that puts Assassin’s Creed and Warcraft to shame. Finally, with the holiday season approaching, you can’t go wrong with The Peanuts Holiday Collection.



Spend no more than $20 on a timeless gift for yourself or a loved one they can experience over and over again, or pick up a few movies and flaunt a more complete 4K Blu-ray collection and tell your friends to bring the popcorn.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed more than this second stimulus check we’re supposedly getting. Thankfully, you can still bury your head deep in Cyberpunk lore with The World of Cyberpunk 2077 Deluxe Edition. This hardcover book is down to $49 (clip coupon) and includes 192 pages of information about Night City and all its inhabitants.



Advertisement

Step into a dark future where violence, oppression, and cyberware implants aren’t just common—they’re necessary tools to get ahead. Explore the various districts, gangs, and history of Night City. Learn all there is to know about the technology of tomorrow and research the cybernetics, weapons, and vehicles of Cyberpunk 2077.

Here’s what you’ll find with the Deluxe Edition alongside the book:

An exclusive Night City map cover.

A slipcase featuring Night City graffiti.

Temporary Tattoos: show your alignment with any of Night City’s varied, colorful gangs.

Johnny Silverhand Poster: a memorial to the gone-but-not-forgotten superstar, Johnny Silverhand.

Vehicle Postcards: Four postcards that each showcase a vehicle from one of Night City’s diverse and unique lifestyles.

Find it at Amazon, and if you don’t need all the extras, the standard hardcover alone is also 16% off at $34. don’t forget you can still pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 for $50 and have it the day the game launches!

Advertisement

TECH

GAMING

HOME

LIFESTYLE



MEDIA