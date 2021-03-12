Friday's Best Deals: M1 MacBook Pro, Free Atlas Coffee Club Bag, Tacklife Tabletop Fire Pit, Cornbread Hemp CBD, The Last of Us Part II Art Book, and More

Atlas Coffee Club and Apple’s MacBo ok Pro lead Friday’s best deals.



Advertisement

Jump to: Tech | Gaming | Home | Lifestyle | Media

Promoted Deal: 65% off Basic Prescription Lens Frames* | GlassesUSA | Promo code KINJA65

Now that we’re at home all the time, slowly losing our minds, it’s crucial, now than ever, that we start taking our vision seriously. I mean, without the right pair of glasses, how are you going to finally binge-watch the entirety of The Sopranos over the next few weeks—without overworking your retinas? How are you going to comfortably see every bright, raytraced pixel on your new PS5 or Xbox Series X?



Advertisement

You’re going to need a fresh pair of prescription frames for 65% off, and we’re going to give that to you, courtesy of GlassesUSA. Right now. Take a moment. Find your next pair of glasses, look at the price, and slash that by two thirds. Now check out and enter the promo code KINJA65, and add blue light blocking lenses while you’re at it, for 50% less with the code BLUE50. Whether you’re staring at Good Screen or Bad Screen, your eyes will thank you for the added layer of protection. You don’t necessarily even need a prescription.

To further sweeten the deal, GlassesUSA is giving Kinja Deals readers a 20% discount on designer brands including Gucci, Prada, Armani, and more. Just drop the promo code PREMIUM20 in at checkout and watch the numbers shrink. No matter your standards, you’re bound to find a new pair of eyes that suit you well. If not, there’s a 100% money-back guarantee on ALL GlassesUSA orders. Before you check out with a fresh pair of frames, however, I do recommend uploading a photo of yourself and trying them on your virtual face—a real thing you can do on this website.

*Premium- and Sale-tagged frames excluded.

For a first-gen Apple product, the new MacBooks featuring the company’s own custom chipset reviewed surprisingly well, even from our friends at Gizmodo. And now, the M1-equipped 13" MacBook Pro is discounted $150 for the 512GB SSD model at Amazon, with the full savings shown at checkout. Meanwhile, the 256GB base model sees a stellar $99 drop, as well.

Advertisement

Here’s what Gizmodo’s Joanna Nelius had to say in her review of the powerful new MacBook Pro:

I do all my work and play on PC, but Apple’s M1 processor has me wondering if I really need a Windows PC for my next laptop. This is the first time in all my years of computing—ever since my dad sat me in front of a keyboard as a toddler—that I’ve ever considered getting a Mac.

Advertisement

The Apple Watch Series 6 rolled out last fall with enhancements over the previous edition, including a blood oxygen sensor to join the ECG test and other health smarts. We saw some pretty compelling discounts during the holiday season, but not so much since, sadly.



Luckily, if you’ve been waiting for a bargain on a new Apple Watch, you might find it amidst the listings at Amazon right now. Amazon is currently offering as much as $80 off an Apple Watch Series 6 depending on configuration, although the larger savings come with the pricier, more luxurious versions.

At the entry level, the 40mm Series 6 Wi-Fi edition is $374 ($25 off) in certain colors, while the 44mm edition goes as low as $380 ($49) off. Want a version with LTE functionality so you can stay connected without your phone in range? The LTE edition is as low as $430 ($69 off) in 40mm and $474 ($55 off) in 44mm, depending on color choice.

Meanwhile, the fancier Stainless Steel LTE model with a Milanese Loop sees the $80 discount 44mm ($719). Whether you’re most interested in the health features, notifications, style customization, or a little bit of everything, now’s the time to strike.

Advertisement

TrebLab X3 Wireless Earbuds Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Calling all workout fiends! Take $11 off these new wireless earbuds from TrebLab until March 15 and get stereo quality sounds no matter where you are.

These X3 Bluetooth earbuds are built for comfort with expandable silicone tips (three sets for size) that reduced noise and keep things crisp. You’ll get up to forty-five hours of listening pleasure off of a full charge, and it usually takes around an hour to refill the charging case fully. The charging case will get you an additional nine hours of tunes. Pairs quick and easy with your phone via Bluetooth 5.0 tech. The built-in microphone allows for hands-free calls no matter where you are, and their noise-canceling feature ensures you’ll never miss a word or lyric. These fit snuggly in the ear and are ideal for jogs and gym time.

Aukey 10,000mAh Power Bank With Stand FJO8VLJH Image : Sheilah Villari

Are you the friend constantly asking if anyone has a charger? Or pre-pandemic, were you asking bartenders if you could plug your phone in somewhere? The second option is probably not on the table now, so what better way to solve the problem than by grabbing this Aukey Wireless Power Bank. The 10,000mAh capacity version is just $27 when you clip the coupon on the page and use the code FJO8VLJH at checkout.

Advertisement

I’ve had Aukey products before and really like them. I personally like to have a portable charger with me at all times. I’m not too fond of seeing the battery level go to red, not knowing where or when I can charge it next. This power bank shines with its foldable stand, which allows for hands-free phone viewing while it charges, which it can do cable-free thanks to the built-in Qi wireless functionality. But you can also plug in devices via the USB-A and USB-C ports.

This will ship for free for Prime members.

In his roundup of the best VPNs at Gizmodo, Andrew Couts called NordVPN “fast and easy to use,” citing accessibility and affordability as reasons to subscribe. Though it’s almost always marked down from its $287 list price, the 2-year plan is nonetheless the cheapest option to get started with the service and continue using it long-term. For a limited time only, though, it’s not only 68% off, bringing your total to just $89 for 730 days, but it also comes with an extra 1-month, 1-year, or 2-year plan, randomly applied by the Nordic gods at checkout, through the end of February.



Advertisement

Couts says in his abbreviated review:

No matter what you pay, you’ll get access to more than 5,400 servers in more than 60 countries, a bunch of features you may or may not want, and, because the company is based in Panama, assurances that your data—or lack of data, as the case may be—is outside of U.S. and European jurisdictions. Like every other VPN on this list, NordVPN claims to have a “strict no-logs policy,” so most of your data isn’t collected, the company says. It does still collect your email address, payment information, and the timestamp of the last time you launched the VPN.

But NordVPN isn’t without its downsides. “...some researchers have found that it sends your email address and Google Ad ID to a marketing company when you register through the Android app and contains some trackers,” Couts explained. “Another downside is that some of NordVPN’s servers are rented, which means another company you need to trust is in the mix. And yes, one of those servers got hacked in 2018.”

Still, if you want one of the most reliable VPN clients, with the budget to support its robust infrastructure, you can’t go wrong with NordVPN. Plus, with availability on virtually every platform imaginable—from macOS to Android TV—this private networking tool is equal parts ubiquitous and acclaimed. Endorsed by PCMag, Wired, CNET, Business Insider, and more, it may be time to board the Nord train if you’re somehow unwedded to a VPN already.

G/O Media may get a commission Click here for instant savings! NordVPN 2-Year Membership Subscribe for 2 years and get an extra 1-month, 1-year-, or 2-year plan added to your cart at checkout.

Advertisement

Oculus Quest (Refurbished) Image : Oculus

The Oculus Quest is the best VR headset for the vast majority of people, offering a fully self-contained, wireless experience with solid performance and great games and apps, all for an affordable price. It’s really that simple—and shockingly good for the price tag.

Right now, you can snag the original Quest model refurbished direct from Oculus for just $199, which is half-off the original new price. That gets you the headset itself and the Oculus Touch motion controllers, all cleaned and tested to act like new. This is a fantastic deal if you’re looking to dabble in VR, and again, you don’t need to hook it up to a gaming PC or console or even slot in a smartphone. It’s like a portable game console, albeit one you strap to your head.

Note that the Oculus Quest 2 came out last fall at $299, and it brings both enhancements and a couple of compromises. It’s cheaper and lighter than the original, and benefits from the tandem of better screens and improved performance. The downside, however, is that the new straps aren’t nearly as good at keeping the headset in place and the less-precise IPD (interpupillary distance) settings might result in lower-quality experiences for some users.

Advertisement

Overall, the Quest 2 is a worthwhile upgrade for most prospective buyers—but at half-price, I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend buying a refurbished Oculus Quest while supplies last.

Treblab Z2 Wireless Headphones Image : Sheilah Villari

Until March 15, take 51% off these high-end wireless headphones from Treblab. The Z2s are quality, and I was extremely impressed with the ANC. These are perfect for working out or for someone who likes to tune out the world, literally. I’ve been using the Z2s for a few months or so and can tell you they are extremely comfy. They paired quickly and seamlessly. For their size, they are pretty lightweight and fit perfectly into a rather fetching hardshell case when not in use. The built-in mic for calls was clear and crackle-free. I take a lot of calls, so this was a significant feature for me. You’ll get well over thirty hours of playtime off of one charge, and the three-hour quick charge has you taking these on the road a lot sooner than others on the market. There are easy button controls, and you can even link up with your chosen voice assistant, such as Siri, Google Assistant, or Alexa. If you need a more affordable pair of wireless noise-canceling headphones, these are a great option.

Free one-day shipping on these for Prime members.

Advertisement

RAVPower 60W 20,000mAh Power Bank KJE5HNCE Image : RAVPower

Portable power banks are affordable and vast in number, but not all of them can charge at a high enough wattage to handle laptops, let alone a Nintendo Switch while it’s powered on and gaming. Luckily, RAVPower’s 60W 20,000mAh power bank can do all of that.



The 60W USB-C PD 3.0 charging rate is high enough to handle popular laptops like the MacBook Pro and Dell XPS 13, plus it’s built to easily charge smartphones, tablets, gaming handhelds, and other compact devices. And the 20,000mAh capacity is pretty mighty, especially if you are mostly charging smaller gadgets.

Right now, this power bank is just $34—that’s $15 off the list price—when you clip the coupon on the Amazon listing and use promo code KJE5HNCE at checkout.

Advertisement

Apple iPad Pro 12.9” Image : Andrew Hayward

The 12.9” iPad Pro provides a lavish landscape for both consumption and creation, whether you use that huge, beautiful screen to watch videos and play games or perhaps sketch or lay down some beats. The 120Hz ProMotion display delivers smooth animations, plus this Pro model has Face ID, a LiDAR scanner, and compatibility with the Apple Pencil and the laptop-esque Magic Keyboard attachment.

Right now, you can save $50 on the base 128GB model and $100 off the 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB models from Amazon. The Wi-Fi + Cellular models see the same savings on the higher-capacity models, plus the Magic Keyboard is $100 off right now (full savings shown at checkout).

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you haven’t jumped on the Hitman 3 bandwagon yet, you might want to. Critics and fans alike praised the stealth action game, calling it a perfect capper to the World of Assassination trilogy that features some of the series’ best murder playgrounds yet. If that’s enough to convince you to pick up a copy, Eneba currently has the Xbox version down to $30 with the code HITMONPLS, which might be a new low. The deluxe edition is also discounted to $46 with that same code. The weirdness with cross-progression with previous games on PC due Epic Games Store exclusivity seems to be over, but the console version might still be the way to go here if you’re worried something like that will happen again.

G/O Media may get a commission Hitman 3 (Xbox) Buy for $30 from Eneba Use the promo code HITMONPLS

Advertisement

Ubisoft is known to drastically slash the price on games. Just look at Watch Dogs: Legion, Just Dance 2021, and even Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Here’s yet another example of that in action. You can now grab Immortals: Fenyx Rising for $25 on Xbox, PS5, and Switch at Amazon. Meanwhile, the PS4 version is $30. This is one of the lowest prices the game has gotten yet. Ubisoft’s latest open world game looks like it takes many cues from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, with free climbing, gliding, and rune-like abilities that can be used to solve puzzle shrines. Except it’s about Gods. If that sounds up your alley, you can grab the PS4, Xbox, and Switch versions at a discount now.

Advertisement

Aukey 45" Ergonomic T-Shaped RGB Gaming Desk NC2RORZR Image : Ignacia Fulcher

If PC gaming is life, you should check out the Aukey 45" RGB gaming desk. It’s down to $125 when you enter the code NC2RORZR at checkout, which is a significant drop from its $180 usual price. It’s a T-shaped desk with a cup holder, hooks to place headphones, and lights on either side so it can light up at night. Well. What are you waiting for? Grab this bad boy, now. I know you want to!

Razer Raion Fightpad Image : Giovanni Colantonio

For fighting game aficionados, a fightpad is a must. These peripherals trade in your standard controller design some something closer to an arcade experience. That usually means more face buttons for players to slam down on. If you’ve been thinking about making the jump to a fightpad, but are but off by how big they can be, this might be an option for you: the Razer Raion is down to $60 at Amazon. This PS4 and PS5 compatible controller mimics the design of a PlayStation controller, but morphs it into a fightpad. You’ve got six slightly larger face buttons with Razer mechanical switches. It trades in a joystick for an eight way D-pad, allowing for precise combo execution. It even has a “competition mode” that’ll let you disable buttons you don’t need. All in all, it’s a very modern spin on the fightpad concept, which is about what you’d expect from Razer who thrive on cool peripheral ideas like this.

Advertisement

PS5 Dualsense Controller Image : Giovanni Colantonio

We haven’t really seen any discounts on PlayStation 5 accessories since the console launched. Everything has been in such high demand that it didn’t really make sense to lower prices. Luckily, one of the first shots in the price cut war has been fired. Woot has the DualSense controller for $60, which is $10 off its original price. Considering that players are already reporting that their controllers have slight drift after a few months, you might be needing one soon. or perhaps you just want a second one to play Tony Hawk in split screen. Whatever the reason, this is the cheapest we’ve seen it yet and Amazon Prime members even get free shipping. We don’t expect this to be the norm, so act fast!

Advertisement

All LEGO sets can be fantastic projects for all ages, but the LEGO Architecture sets hold special appeal for some adults, letting you build real-life sights and favorite destinations and end up with a classy-looking result to place on your shelf or desk.

We don’t usually see a lot of discounts on these sets, but right now Amazon has a trio of ‘em at 20% off the list price. That means the 740-piece Dubai skyline set is $48, the 547-piece Tokyo skyline is also $48, and the 565-piece San Francisco skyline set is just $40.

Advertisement

Looking for more options? There are a couple other LEGO Architecture sets at lesser discounts, too. The huge 1,685-piece LEGO Statue of Liberty is $100 ($20 off), while the 1,197-piece LEGO Trafalgar Square is $71 ($9 off).

If you’re a steelbook collector or a just an avid Pokemon fan, you’ll probably want to check this deal out. Best Buy has Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! on sale for $50, which is a modest little discount on its own. But it comes with a steelbook case that’s genuinely rad. It features Pikachu and Eevee in some good action poses. If you’re not interested in the case, the game itself is a fun little trip down memory lane. It’s especially good for kids who want to get into Pokemon, since it’s a little more streamlined thanks to Pokemon Go catching mechanics. And yes, adults, you are allowed to purchase it for yourself too. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.

Advertisement

Mario Kart Slot Car Track Set Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Oh, you thought you’d seen every Mario Day deal today? Bad news, sucker. I’m just getting started. I’ll post any Mario deal today, I don’t care! Put the dude’s face in a bidet and I’ll try to make you click on it. You can’t escape this delightful plumber, no matter how hard you try. Here’s an example of me just flexing my power to throw anything Mario related under your nose today: here’s a Mario slot car set for $45, after clipping the coupon at Amazon. Yeah that’s right; a full remote controlled slot car kit based on Mario Kart. Do you need it? Huh? Do ya? It’s Mario Day, need is not a question. Also, these are kind of cool, I won’t lie. OR ARE THEY? I literally have no idea anymore. That’s what Mario Day is all about.

Advertisement

Deals aren’t always about huge price cuts, folks. Sometimes it’s about special bundles that give you more bang for your buck. Buying a game for full price, but getting an extra reward is a thrill. In that respect, here’s the deal of the century: you can get two pairs of Mario socks when you buy Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury from Walmart. I know what you’re thinking. “I get two great 3D Mario platformers for the price of one and socks?” Hell yes, my bud. Just as this package contains two games, it also contains two pairs of socks. This is synergy. Wear Mario while you play Mario. I’m hog wild for these socks, baby. Let’sa go!

Power-A Joy-con Charging Dock Image : Giovanni Colantonio

There are tons of Switch accessories out there, from controllers to cases. One of our favorites is PowerA’s genius little joy-con charging dock. This handy little stand can charge up to four joy-cons at once, making it perfect for families who play games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe together. In general, if you’re someone who plays quite a bit of multiplayer on your Switch, the dock is one of the more must-own Switch accessories out there. With almost 7,000 Amazon reviews and a nearly five-star rating, you know you’ve got something good on your hands.

Advertisement

Bowser’s Castle Playset Image : Giovanni Colantonio

No matter how many times you defeat Bowser, he always seems to come back, doesn’t he? The guy just keeps building new castles and Mario just keeps breaking through their lax security systems and beating him to death. There has to be a better way. Now, there is. You can buy a Bowser’s castle playset for $30 today (clip the coupon to get the full discount) at Amazon. Once doing that, you will technically own his land, making you his landlord. That means that you can charge him an absurd amount of money for rent with no real rules stopping you from doing that. With no meaningful protection for renters in place, Bowser will be forced to move out. Frankly, it sucks! Anyway, this is a pretty cool playset filled with lots of little obstacles like firebars, so enjoy your new property.

Super Mario LEGO Starter Course Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Look, we can stop pretending. It’s just you and me here, and neither of us have to act cool. The Mario LEGO set? Actually kind of lit. The toys allow you to create physical Mario levels with interactive toys. I’m not too proud to admit it’s rad and if you aren’t either, know that it’s on sale for $48 today. The kit comes with 231 pieces, complete with warp pipes, an end level flag, question blocks, and more. Plus, you get a big LEGO of my boy Bowser Jr and a Mario toy that makes a gleeful noise when you stomp on his little head. Get it for your kids, get it for yourself, whatever, there’s no judgement here. Enjoy life, you do you, LEGOs are cool.

Advertisement

Tacklife Tabletop Fire Pit 6K3IGLBF Image : Tacklife

Spring is nearly in the air, and with vaccines spreading far and wide and positivity rates steadily dropping, many of us are dreaming of reuniting with friends and family in the months ahead. Prepare for your next outdoor gatherings with Tacklife’s tabletop fire pit, which is marked down 40% off the list price today when you use promo code 6K3IGLBF at checkout.



This handy glass, concrete, and metal fixture can easily move between outdoor surfaces, providing a decorative and warming flame fueled by bioethanol. It’s just $30 today when you use the promo code.

Advertisement

First Bag Free KINJACOFFEE Gif : Atlas Coffee

Our clocks spring forward this Sunday, and since you’ll lose an hour of sleep in the process, why not grab of free bag of pick-me-up to start the day off right, courtesy of Kinja Deals? Using the promo code KINJACOFFEE, you can do exactly that for a limited time only. That link above (and below!) should automatically mark your first bag down to $0, but you will need to cover shipping. For me, the shipping charge was around $5. You can choose whether to get your bag ground and ready to go or as whole beans you grind yourself.



This subscription, which you can cancel anytime, brings you a fresh bag of new coffee every 2 or 4 weeks depending on your preferred schedule. You can get caffeinated conveniently and on your terms by indicating your preference for lighter or darker roasts, or have Atlas surprise you with each delivery.

G/O Media may get a commission Click Here for Your First Bag Free Atlas Coffee Club Promo Code KINJACOFFEE



Lacoste Legend Cotton Bath Rug Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Add a pop of color and class to your bathroom with these Lacoste Legend Cotton Rugs. There are eight vibrant hues to pick from, and they’re currently 50% off. Embroidered with the brand’s iconic crocodile, this mat is plush and made of 100% tufted cotton. This will keep your feet warm and your floors bone dry. There’s a definite whimsy to these but still very much stylish. This will certainly revitalize a dull lavatory. Its dimensions are 20" x 32", so a sizable tapestry for decent floor coverage. Machine wash to keep it fresh and clean. This deal will run until March 14.

Free shipping on all orders over $25.

Double Wall Insulated Glass Mugs Image : Sheilah Villari

If you read my piece on great indie coffee companies to support, you might have upgraded your java maker. Well, now it’s time to revamp those coffee cups. You can grab these two double-wall thermal mugs that are visually pleasing and keep your joe at the perfect temperature for just $14 today.

Advertisement

The type of glass these are made from use incredibly durable elements and keep warm beverages heated longer. And there’s no need to worry able a hot handle; they designed that right out of these. It’s actually not too hot to handle. The glass is gorgeous, making these an excellent housewarming gift or present for an espresso aficionado. They are dishwasher safe, and if you prefer the microwave to the kettle, no worries, they’re safe there too.

Free two-day shipping for all Prime members.

Image : Sheilah Villari

Stainless steel is sleek and very professional looking. Live your best Ratatouille life today and snag this ten-piece contour cookware set from J.A. Henckels. It’s $199, which is 33% off what its original price is.

Advertisement

Again, how elegant do they look all shining together? Made from pure aluminum, they distribute heat evenly and don’t take long to get to the right temperature for each meal. But don’t worry, the handles stay cool and are designed for a solid grip. The glass lids fit solidly onto each piece to trap flavor in. Each is also oven, broiler, freezer, and dishwasher safe. They’re durable and easy to clean. If you select these, you’ll enjoy them for ages and prepare the perfect cuisine each use.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

TaoTronics 6L Warm and Cool Mist Humidifier KINJA038 Image : TaoTronics

Winter air can be rough on your sinuses, and I can always feel it when I wake up and realize I didn’t put on the humidifier overnight. If the dry air makes breathing rough for you during the cold months, especially if you’re inside with the heater on the majority of the time, a simple air humidifier can help.



Advertisement

TaoTronics’ 6L Warm and Cool Mist Humidifier is up for the task, holding a sizable amount of water and automatically maintaining a comfortable humidity level, as shown on the LED display. It also has a tray for essential oils, if you please, and promises whisper-quiet operation.

This 6L humidifier can handle larger spaces up to 753 square feet, and is currently discounted to $63 when you clip the coupon on the page and use promo code KINJA038 at checkout. That’s a $27 savings.

UGG Juvie Full Sheet Set in Grey Stars Image : Ignacia Fulcher

UGG is a brand that flies off the shelves once it’s on sale. This is a really great deal on their sheets, but you’re going to have to do a little work. There are eight colors still available in various sizes and at different prices. The best value of all of these seems to be the UGG Juvie Full Sheet Set in Grey Stars. These premium sheets are 50% off, and they’re made out of soft flannel and cotton. These are comfortable and chic. The grey stars are nice as they won’t clash with the decor you already have. But again, play around with the other options, and you might find a better fit for your bedroom, there are other styles at the same price. Buy quickly, though; these will all be gone very soon.

Advertisement

Free shipping on orders over $39.

Teccpo Electric Screwdriver CIC7A3KN Image : Gabe Carey

No matter what you’re fixing up or putting together, there are few stumbling blocks more frustrating than realizing the hard way that your old manual screwdriver just won’t cut it. Ideally, you’d have a reliable arsenal of power tools at your disposal, but most smaller projects don’t require much more than an electric screwdriver like this one. Now 40% off using the promo code CIC7A3KN, you’ve probably never heard of Teccpo, but on Amazon, it’s a highly rated brand. Because sometimes you don’t need the best of the best, but rather something that’ll get the job done on a budget, the 45-piece set is an unbeatable value considering the price.

Advertisement

Essential Oil Diffuser Set Image : Sheilah Villari

You’ve probably heard of the benefits of aromatherapy or oil therapy. It’s an easy and holistic way to ease the body, mind, and soul. Today you can get in touch with your spirit and relax with this essential oil diffuser set for 74% off.

Pur Daily Care’s oil diffuser packs a punch for its size and will give you hours of glorious unwinding vibes and smells. There are also seven different lights calming lights to rotate through with optional timer settings. It’s got automatic shut-off, so no worries about accidentally leaving it on. There are four timer settings as well. Despite this diffuser’s power and range, it’s pretty compact, which makes it easy to move if you want to relocate it to another room for ultimate tranquility. You also get ten different essential oils to help you drift away. They are lavender, eucalyptus, tea tree oil, orange, peppermint, lemongrass, jasmine, nutmeg clove, and spearmint.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Advertisement

Nordic Ware Sheet Pans (2-pack) Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Two pure aluminum Nordic Ware sheet pans are only $28, down $10 from their original list price of $38. They won’t rust and can give you perfectly browned cookies, salmon, asparagus, and whatever else your heart desires. Grab a set of these classic cookie sheets from a brand you trust, right now. What are you waiting for?

Ecovacs Deebot T8 ECOVACST8 Image : Andrew Hayward

If you need a bit of help around the home right now, a robot vacuum can cut down on dust and grime while saving you the hassle of regular sweeping and mopping. This Ecovacs Deebot T8 model is well equipped on both fronts, sucking up dust and cleaning the floor behind it while avoiding objects, mapping your space, and running for up to 180 minutes on a full charge.



Advertisement

Right now, you can save $100 off the list price at Amazon by clipping the coupon on the page and using promo code ECOVACST8 at checkout. It has a stellar 4.4-star rating from Amazon customers, who praise its efficient cleaning and long battery life.

Drink more water is easy advice to give, not so easy to follow. But hell, when you can mix it with CBD for maximum chillaximum, you’ve got more of an incentive stay hydrated. The only problem is, mixing CBD oil into your drinks is often more trouble than it’s worth—take it from me, a guy who used to make CBD tea by dissolving the oil into melted butter, stirring it along the way, and then pouring that new solution into a hot cup o’ H20 with a steeped tea bag inside. Caliper CBD, on the other hand, cuts out that middle step, is completely tasteless, and blends in perfectly to any drink. And if you want a little flavor, Caliper Swiftsticks come in Cool Mint, Lemon Lime, and Mixed Berry variants to pack the ultimate cannabis-infused punch.

Take it from me, someone who’s tried it out and loves the concept but was initially skeptical of the execution—could CBD powder be as effective as oils or edibles? Although it has been vetted by scientists, I remained unconvinced until I was sent a pack myself. After mixing it into water, tea, and even La Croix, I can vouch for Caliper CBD. It serves its function, helping you relax and relieving chronic pain, with a pre-measured 20mg of cannabidiol in every pack. And for a limited time, Caliper is $10 off for Kinja Deals readers (with free shipping) using the promo code KINJA10. If you’re a frequent CBD user, my guess is you won’t regret it. But in case you do, Caliper offers full refunds for anyone unsatisfied with the product. Try it out while it’s on sale.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Caliper Swiftsticks Buy for $40 from Caliper Use the promo code KINJA10

Clinique Dewy For Days Set Image : Sheilah Villari

Have the harsh cold months left your complexion in need of recovery? Clinique’s Dewy For Days Set is just what you need. Let this three-piece pack give your skin the moisture boost you need and get it ready for sunny spring. Take $42 off right now and turn back the clock on a dry, dull face.

Branded the Moisture Surge collection, it’s one of Clinique’s best-selling bundles. Each item in this set will vibe with all skin types, so no worries if you tend to be on the oilier side. These products were made for your dry spots and won’t upset the balance. The Hydrating Lotion is lightweight and has a watery consistency, so you don’t need a lot and glides easily. This also means the bottle will last awhile. The Hydrating Supercharged Concentrate is more like a gel and soothes features that have dealt with snow, freezing wind, and drying indoor heat. The antioxidant formula will reverse a lot of chilly damage in mere days by pumping hydration back into your pores. Last, the 72-Hour Auto-Replenishing Hydrator will get your glow back. Concoquited from hyaluronic acid and aloe water, this floods your face with everything you need to brighten and thrive for the rest of the bitter months.

Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders over $35.

20% Off Cornbread Hemp CBD Oil SLEEP Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Had a long week.? Same. Why not kick it with some CBD goods to bring your weekend relaxation to another level? We will even help you out with an exclusive offer of 20% off their Cornbread Hemp’s CBD oil with the code SLEEP. It’s in celebration of sleep awareness week, so I’d definitely hop on that as I’m the queen of naps and self-care. The site claims this is the strongest CBD oil you can find that is also USDA-certified whole plant organic. It’s only $52 with the 20% discount, which is $13 off the original list price.

Cornbread Hemp ships to all 50 states and offers a 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re not happy with their products, making this purchase the least stressful thing about your weekend.

Advertisement

TaoTronics Massage Gun KINJAMAGI Image : Andrew Hayward

If your muscles are just as stressed as you are, grab a TaoTronics massage gun. Down to $70 with a coupon clip, you’ll have six gun attachments and 20 adjustable speeds to really get into the deep tissue of your legs, shoulders, and wherever else you’ve got a little tension.

All told, it’s $60 off the list price right now when you clip the coupon on the page and use promo code KINJAMAGI at checkout. It has a 4.8-star rating from 2,100+ reviews, too, so customers love the relief it brings.

Advertisement

Up to 90% off Select Items CLEANUP Image : JACHS NY

While there have been teases of warmer weather, chilly temperatures are still very much here. JACHS is basically giving it all away, so make sure you stay comfortable and stylish while waiting for spring. There are some items up to 90% off in this blowout sale. Use the code CLEANUP at checkout and watch the dollars melt away like the winter snow. This sale will run until March 17. Expect an additional 15% off already discounted pieces.

I love the look of these sherpa-lined jackets ($33). There’s something a little classic, a little vintage but very stylish about them. The stretch corduroy fabric comes in this beautiful charcoal color and will keep you very toasty when temperatures drop.

I’m partial to a henley and think it looks great on everyone. This olive green one is $25 and made of cozy merino wool. The long sleeve makes it ideal for layering, and the traditional waffle stitch pattern gives it a nice texture.

Advertisement

I’m actually a fan of their crewneck sweatshirts and can say they are super comfy. Buying two is a good idea because you might have a significant other who will steal yours. It’s me, and I stole my boyfriend’s. They’re also 67% off, so hard to pass up.

G/O Media may get a commission Soft Touch Crewneck Pullover Buy for $33 from JACHS NY Use the promo code CLEANUP

Free shipping on orders over $100.

ComfiLife Gel Enhanced Seat Cushion Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

If working from home is doing a number on your back—or seating pain is a sadly recurring feature, no matter where you are—then here’s a potential solution that can provide some relief.



ComfiLife’s gel-enhanced seat cushion has been dubbed the “Cadillac of coccyx cushions” by one Amazon reviewer, but it has received glowing endorsements from many more buyers: it has a 4.4-star rating from 46,000+ reviews.

This ergonomically-designed seat cushion is designed to reduce pressure on your tailbone while supporting recovery from various back conditions, plus it’s easily portable and has a non-slip rubber base. Snag the gray version at Amazon right now for 35% off the list price.

FF Dot: The Pixel Art of Final Fantasy Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

We see a lot of video game art books, but they’re usually reserved for beautiful modern games. These tend to be full of elaborate concept art or breathtaking landscapes. This Final Fantasy art book is much different. FF Dot: The Pixel Art of Final Fantasy captures the sprite work from the old games, treating old-school sprites with the respect they deserve. For fans of retro gaming, it’s a 280 page treasure trove that celebrates limitation. You can grab a copy for just $14, so put this on your coffee table next to your Art of Last of Us Part II book and see which one your guests open first. I know which one I’d pick up.

The Art of The Last of Us Part II Deluxe Edition Image : Giovanni Colantonio

The Last of Us Part II may have been a divisive game in 2020, but it’s hard to deny that it’s a technical marvel. The environments are richly detailed and the game features some of the most impressive interior spaces to grace gaming. If you want to revisit the world of Last of Us 2 without the trauma, you can currently grab the game’s official art book for $45. It’s the deluxe edition as well, which includes the 200-page book, a slipcase, and a lovely lithograph. Perhaps the best way to experience the game is through its art book, filled with lovely images of scenic Wyoming.

Advertisement

TECH

GAMING

HOME

LIFESTYLE

