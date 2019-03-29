Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A Kindle Voyage, Apple Watches, MuscleTech Gold Box, and an Anker Capsule II pre-order kick off Friday’s best deals.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.

Photo: Gizmodo

The Apple Watch Series 4 is kind of a marvel, at least compared to the Series 1 model currently on my own wrist, so I’m awfully tempted by this refurb sale on the larger, 44mm model, the first such discount we’ve seen.



$379 is a $50 discount from the usual $429, and the deal is only available on one size, in two colors, with no cellular option available. But if you’ve been trying to stop yourself from buying one since you first saw it in the Apple Store (guilty), this deal might just be tempting enough for you.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Today’s Gold Box is discounting a number of Logitech peripherals for work and play. Inside, you’ll find a lot of mechanical keyboards, headphones, a webcam and mice.



Advertisement

Admittedly, this Gold Box’s selection isn’t as impressive as prior Logitech-focused ones but there are some terrific bargains here. The notables ones include the G600 Gaming Mouse, MX Anywhere 2, G610 Orion Gaming Keyboard, and G603 Wireless Gaming Mouse.

Just note that this is a Gold Box, so these prices will only stick around for a day, so make sure to visit the main page to see all of your options.



Photo: Amazon

The original OontZ Angle is one of our readers’ five favorite water resistant Bluetooth speakers, and you can grab it for just $21 on Amazon right now after you clip the $4 coupon, within $1 of the best price we’ve ever seen. You can’t actually submerge this one like you can some newer Bluetooth speakers, but it can take a splash or two from the pool, so go ahead and do a cannonball, your music will be fine.

Photo: Gizmodo

The Kindle Voyage, which has been my personal Kindle for the last several years, is no more, supplanted by the Kindle Oasis. May it rest in peace. So if you don’t want to spend $250 on an Oasis, and the $129 Paperwhite doesn’t check all of your boxes, you should buy a Voyage from this Woot closeout while you still can.

Unlike some other recent Voyage deals we’ve seen, these aren’t refurbs. They’re brand new units with full warranties that were meant to be 3G models in Europe. The 3G connectivity doesn’t work in the U.S. however, so Woot is advertising them as Wi-Fi only.

At $22 (with promo code TECKIN22), this smart power strip costs about as much as a standard smart plug, but it includes four smart AC outlets that you can control individually with your smartphone or Alexa, plus four USB ports too (though you can only control them as a set).

Advertisement

The free control app and Alexa will recognize the power strip as five different devices (four AC outlets, and the USB ports as a group) , all of which you can name, schedule, connect to your favorite voice assistant, and control from anywhere.

You have to carry your phone, and you have to carry a wallet (for now), but there’s no rule saying that they can’t be one thing.



Advertisement

The Zero Grid card holder sticks onto the back of basically any phone or case, and holds up to 8 cards, or or fewer cards plus some cash, all while protecting them from RFID skimmers. Plus, it’s one less thing to forget when you leave the house.

Today on Amazon, use promo code HHQJNHB8 and clip the $1 coupon to get any of the four available colors for about $9, the best deal we’ve seen.

If you have any old SSDs lying around, this SATA to USB 3.0 cable can turn them into speedy external drives, with no tools required. Sure, there are plenty of enclosures that will do the same job, but I think it’s kind of cool to be able to see the label of the SSD.



Get it for $5 with promo code 45BKAWV9, while they last.

Photo: Amazon

Your laptop is one of the most expensive things you own, and it deserves to be treated as such. Rather than throwing it roughshod into your bag, slip it into one of PicasoLabs’ beautiful, hand-stitched leather sleeves, now back on sale just for our readers, this weekend only.



Advertisement

Jesus Diaz raved about these and interviewed the creator on Gizmodo a few years ago, and now you can pick your own from Amazon for 15% off with promo code KINJA015, plus $8 if you want it engraved.

There are several options available, and prices will vary depending on the size of your laptop. They’re all designed specifically for various MacBook models, but compare measurements, and you could probably find one to fit your Windows Ultrabook as well. No matter which one you choose, you’ll save 15% at checkout with that promo code.

Photo: Gizmodo

While Sony’s top-end (and still-great) noise canceling headphones from 2017 went on sale around Black Friday, deals were conspicuously absent for the 2018 Sony WH1000XM3s, which brought a number of worthwhile improvements, and continued to put Bose to shame.



So if you’ve been sitting here twiddling your thumbs, waiting for a good deal, eBay just dropped certified refurbs to $230. That’s $120 less than buying them new, and $40-50 less than the usual going rate for refurbs. That’s a big investment, to be sure, but if you spend a lot of time in noisy planes and trains, or if you work in an open office and just need to be able to find a quiet space, you won’t find a better set of headphones.

Look, I get it, you don’t think you need an endoscope. And you probably don’t! At least right now. But the day will come—it could be in a week, it could be in 10 years—where you need a snake-like camera to look down a drain, or in the recesses of a car engine, or inside your air conditioning ducts, and you’ll be glad you bought one for $19 with code 6JVAY7JU.

Advertisement

Dr. Meter’s Wi-Fi endoscope is a 720p camera with built-in LED headlights at the end of a five-meter, semi-rigid cable. At the other end of the cord is an included Wi-Fi module that that broadcasts live video to your phone or computer over, so you see what the camera sees. It also comes with three attachments (a hook, a magnet, and a mirror) that you can slip onto the end to peer around corners, or retrieve tiny items.



At this point, I feel like I should cover my bases and point out that this is not a medical device. Please, don’t put it inside yourself or anyone else. Otherwise, have fun. Thanks.

Preorder Anker Nebula Capsule II | $500 | Nebula

The much anticipated release of the Anker Nebula Capsule II is only about three months away, and you’ve got one last chance to preorder and save (this time on Nebula’s site) if you missed out on the Kickstarter campaign.

Advertisement

The original Capsule was excellent for its size, but the Capsule II looks like it’s going to be just plain excellent. From our original write-up, there are a lot of new features here, but three stand out:

1) Resolution: The original Capsule’s standard definition 480p has been bumped to 720p, so your videos should look a lot crisper. Easy win. 2) Brightness: The first Capsule’s 100 ANSI lumen bulb was fine in a dark room, but the Capsule II’s is twice as bright, which means you’ll be able to get a usable picture in more lighting conditions, and at larger screen sizes. I saw it firsthand in a fairly well-lit event space, and while not as bright as a TV screen or a full-sized projector, it was definitely bright enough to watch a movie. 3) Software: The original Capsule had a version of Android installed, but it was pretty janky, and didn’t have access to Google Play. This time around, the Capsule II ships with Android TV 9.0 onboard, with access to the vast Google Play app store, which means you won’t have to rely on your phone for casting content.

This $500 preorder deal isn’t as good as the $400 price tag that Kickstarter backers got, but it’s still $100 less than MSRP. Orders start shipping June 1, so start lining up that summer outdoor movie series in your backyard.

Listen, I know it’s daunting. But you should really get your cables under control. Nobody wants to look at a tangled rat king of HDMI cords, power cables, and the dust bunnies the inevitably attract. There are lots of ways to go about this, but a wall-mounted, paintable cable channel is one of the most professional looking solutions.

Advertisement

This complete set is only $13 today with promo code JN29LM5W, and includes eight 15.7" channels, plus right angle pieces, and several mounting options, including wall anchors and apartment-friendly adhesive.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Can you put a price on a good night’s rest? Nope. But right now, you can get this extra plush set from eLuxury for half-off. This bundle includes a bamboo mattress pad, fitted skirt and a pair of firm pillows. Use the promo code LKLTUJ4N at checkout to cut the price in half.



Micromobility is the buzzword of the moment, and it’s true that in certain areas, single-person, electric-assisted transportation makes a ton of sense. But you don’t have to line the pockets of yet another Silicon Valley oligarch every time you want to rent an electric scooter or bike; you can just buy one upfront, and ride it wherever and whenever you’d like.

Advertisement

Today at Walmart, Hyper’s E-Ride city and mountain bikes are both on sale for $598. Aside from the different shape and tires, they can both scoot along at up to 20 mph for up to 20 miles on a charge, and of course, there are always pedals you can use as well.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Despite being a single malt guy, I occasionally drink wine. And more often than not, I don’t finish the entire bottle (cause it makes me frisky). That’s why the Vacu Vin Wine Saver is a life saver. (Shut up, it’s Friday.)

Advertisement

This current price is a $1 off the lowest we’ve seen in over a year. And, hell, for ~$10, you’ll save a lot of cash by not having to pour out wine that’s gone bad. This thing is something I’d recommend even when it’s not on discount.

Photo: Amazon

Look, food is great. I love food. I love chewing. I love sampling varying flavors in a single sitting. But sometimes, life gets in the way of sitting down for a meal, but you still want to put something more nutritious in your body than a bag of chips or a fast food burger. That’s where Soylent comes in.



Advertisement

Each bottle is a meal in itself, with 400 calories, 20g of plant-based protein, and a bunch of vitamins. And no, it’s not made of people. 12-packs of the stuff usually sell for $34 (for the original flavor), but right now, if you choose Subscribe & Save and enter promo code SPRING30 at checkout, you’ll get the pack for $23, or less than $2 per bottle. That’s about as cheap as Soylent ever gets, so stock up.

Note: Original flavor only.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you’ve ever wanted your grooming products to look like they come from a boutique laboratory with a penchant for minimalist design, today’s Rugged & Dapper Gold Box is worth paying attention to.

Advertisement

Everything you need to look and smell your best is on sale right now. Today’s discounts include face masks, body wash, grooming sets, eye creams, lip balm, etc.

For what it’s worth, Schmidt from New Girl would probably be a fan.

Photo: Amazon

The Philips OneBlade has long been one of our favorite shaving products, but until today, we’ve hardly seen any deals on the newest Face + Body model.



Clip the $7.46 coupon to get the shaver for $42, complete with two starter blades (they claim it lasts for four months, in my experience, it can last a lot longer), three face combs of various lengths, and the unique body hair comb for use on your chest, your back, and yes, down there.

It looks a lot like the original OneBlade, and it can do everything the original can, but it’s actually packing an improved lithium ion battery that lasts longer and charges more quickly than the original’s NimH power pack.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You own lint rollers, because you aren’t slovenly, but have you ever noticed that you seem to run out of sheets when you’re covered in cat hair and running late a wedding? With this 5-pack for $7 (after clipping the $2.80 coupon), you won’t find yourself in that bind again for a good long while.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Amazon knows it’s almost beach-bod season, so today’s Muscle Tech and Six Star sale features a bunch of products that will help you power up to your goals..



Advertisement

There’s a lot of whey protein in various sizes on discount here, but are also some super food supplements and protein bars. Be on the look out for on-page coupons for extra savings. And as with all Gold Box deals, these markdowns will only last until the end of day. So, stock up to bulk up bro.

Screenshot: Tercius Bufete

Right now, Twitch Prime subscribers can get up to a year of Nintendo Switch Online benefits, including online play, access to classic NES games, and other benefits thanks to Twitch Prime.

If you’ve got Amazon Prime, you can sign up for Twitch Prime for free.



Here’s how it works: You can claim the 3-months membership offer now by linking your Twitch and Nintendo accounts, then come back to claim the 9-month individual membership 60 days later, once it unlocks. Just set a calendar appointment! And if you’re already an individual Nintendo Switch online member (no family memberships, sorry), this deal just extends your renewal date for free.

Photo: Amazon

I just watched Molly’s Game on an airplane, and now I want to run my own high end poker games. What could go wrong?



Advertisement

This folding poker table is, uh, not high end. But it’s all most of us need for a friendly neighborhood card game. You’ve got your green felt, you’ve got your cushioned rail, you’ve got your drink holders, you’ve got plenty of space underneath to stash weapons and hidden aces if things go south. And it’s only $179, or $100 less than usual, so go all in on this one.

Tech

Home

Lifestyle

Media

Gaming

Deals You May Have Missed

You might have heard a thing or two about some new Apple headphones last week, but they aren’t the only high profile wireless earbuds to get an upgrade recently.



Advertisement

These new and improved Zolo Liberty headphones are sort of a cross between the original Liberties and the now discontinued Liberty+, which we reviewed last year. They keep the design of the original Liberties, and still don’t have app-based EQ settings, but they did steal Bluetooth 5.0 and improved battery life from the more expensive version. In fact, they now claim to run for up to five hours untethered (the same as AirPods), and for up to 40 hours when combined with the charging case (a lot better than AirPods).

True wireless earbuds with Bluetooth 5 and that kind of battery life are no joke at any price, but at $70 (with promo code SDCZOLO1), they’re an absolute steal.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Huanuo’s inexpensive monitor arms aren’t quite as nice as the high end models, but they’re surprisingly good given how affordable they are, and they’re even cheaper today with promo codes.



You can choose from a one, two, or three-screen gas spring arm with full articulation, meaning you can move your monitor up, down, side to side, on a swivel, and even rotate them 90 degrees. Just be sure to note the codes, and make sure your monitors are VESA mountable.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

We’re entering a world where people own and use multiple devices that can charge wirelessly. Obviously, your phone. Increasingly, your earbuds. For some of us, even our computer mouse. So, yes, there’s a case to be made for a dual-charging Qi pad, and this one’s on sale for $35 after you clip the $2 coupon and use promo code BL8HFWT4 for an extra $11 off.



It includes a Quick Charge 3.0 adapter in the box, it has five coils for flexible device placement, it supports high-speed 7.5W iPhone Qi charging, and <slaps top of Qi pad> this baby’s even topped with only the finest (PU) leather.

Photo: Amazon

Fair warning: if you set this inflatable waterslide up by your pool this summer, you’ll never get rid of the neighbor kids. Bobby Jenkins will track water all through your house. Sally McNamara will leave your gate unlocked and let the dog loose. Mikey Johnson will stop up your toilet and try to blame it on Billy Bratton, but you’ve seen Mikey eating your Totinos all week long, so you know the truth!



$60 is cheaper than ever.

Photo: Amazon

Car blankets are a criminally underrated luxury, and heated car blankets are even cozier on long road trips. It may seem extravagant, but you can actually get two of them today for just $45 with promo code KJBLANKET2. They plug straight into your car’s power outlet for heat, and of course, they’ll also work as regular blankets too when they aren’t plugged in. Enjoy your nap, we’ll wake you when we get there.

Image: Thermoworks

Our readers are big fans of the ever reliable Thermapen, but quality comes with a price tag to match. That’s why you should take advantage of this discount on the Thermapen Mk4 model, down from it’s usual price of $99 to $79 in yellow and blue colors. The sale lasts for a limited time, so don’t get burnt by waiting to long to add one to your kitchen tool box.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You know Mrs. Meyer’s for cleaning supplies, but they also make