Friday's Best Deals: LG CX OLED 65" 4K TV, $100 Xbox Gift Card, JACHS NY Pants, Vizio 2.0 Soundbar, Animal Crossing Switch Case, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and More

LG’s CX 65" OLED 4K TV and a $100 Xbox gift card lead Friday’s best deals.

Promoted Deal: 65% off Basic Prescription Lens Frames* | GlassesUSA | Promo code KINJA65

Now that we’re at home all the time, slowly losing our minds, it’s crucial, now than ever, that we start taking our vision seriously. I mean, without the right pair of glasses, how are you going to finally binge-watch the entirety of The Sopranos over the next few weeks—without overworking your retinas? How are you going to comfortably see every bright, raytraced pixel on your new PS5 or Xbox Series X?

You’re going to need a fresh pair of prescription frames for 65% off, and we’re going to give that to you, courtesy of GlassesUSA. Right now. Take a moment. Find your next pair of glasses, look at the price, and slash that by two thirds. Now check out and enter the promo code KINJA65, and add blue light blocking lenses while you’re at it, for 50% less with the code BLUE50. Whether you’re staring at Good Screen or Bad Screen, your eyes will thank you for the added layer of protection. You don’t necessarily even need a prescription.

To further sweeten the deal, GlassesUSA is giving Kinja Deals readers a 20% discount on designer brands including Gucci, Prada, Armani, and more. Just drop the promo code PREMIUM20 in at checkout and watch the numbers shrink. No matter your standards, you’re bound to find a new pair of eyes that suit you well. If not, there’s a 100% money-back guarantee on ALL GlassesUSA orders. Before you check out with a fresh pair of frames, however, I do recommend uploading a photo of yourself and trying them on your virtual face—a real thing you can do on this website.

*Premium- and Sale-tagged frames excluded.

STEAM is so important for kids to learn and be enthusiastic about, especially girls interested in the science and tech parts. I’ve actually played with this Juku coding kit and can say it’s an excellent tool. Kits like these can run as much as $60, so to snag for this price is a great deal.



Pick any combo or two of the same. Today’s kits are the Light Games Coding Kit, Light Show Coding Kit, Making Music Coding Kit, and Smart Car Bots Kit. If you’re a cool nerdy aunt like me, this is the kind of thing you turn up with when you visit for the weekend. It’s recommended for ten years old and up. But if you have a particularly curious or tech-savvy kid who’s a bit younger, it still might work. It’s hard to beat the price given how kids can get bored with hobbies easily. You could also have a future programmer or web developer on your hands, and it all started here.

If you’ve read a few of our posts on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

By now you’ve probably found a distraction or two that keep your mind at ease in quarantine. If you’ve found an escape in video games, you may be looking for a speedier PC to keep up. Asus’s new ROG Zephyrus 15.6" laptop—available for pre-order now—seems to pack a hefty amount of power into a sleek-ish profile that won’t take up as much space as some of the bulkier gaming laptops out there.



At $1,800, it’s far from the cheapest good laptop you can get, but its specs might sway you. Its 15.6" display features a 2560 x 1440 resolution, 16GB of memory, a 1TB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics. Those specs are all powerful enough to do some VR gaming on the go, if you’ve got the gear. If you’re not too keen on VR, this laptop still packs enough power to blitz through your favorite games, though it’s also perfectly suited for just getting a bit of work done, too.

If you’d like to pre-order, you can do so now at Best Buy. It should ship on February 16.

LG CX 65" OLED TV | $1,997 | Amazon BuyDig Image : Quentyn Kennemer

If you’re going to give OLED a try, this might be the time to start considering. I’ll contend you can still get away with an LG B7, the baseline from a couple of generations ago, but the TVs have gotten exceptional. Burn-in and input lag are two of the biggest knocks against OLED, especially for gamers, but according to reviews, that should be a non-issue on the LG CX. So long as you’re not watching the news or playing games with the same HUD for many consecutive hours on end, you shouldn’t run into any nasty image retention issues anytime soon.



Now down to the low price of $1,997 for the 65" model at both Amazon and BuyDig, the CX is one of the best LG currently has to offer. It begins with that beautiful OLED panel, of course, which bids sayonara to muddy grays and backlight bleed thanks to its per-pixel lighting. For movies, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision HDR return to give you the best cinematic experience possible, the latter adding a feature that automatically tunes the picture around your ambient lighting conditions and the content you’re watching.

The TV also includes both AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync, both of which are gaming features that eliminate screen tearing with little (if any) added input lag. Because of these tailored features, along with its gorgeous visuals and uniquely low price point, I’ve seen countless people in the gaming industry—including Bugsnax co-creator Philip Tibotoski, PCMag and Tom’s Guide writer Tony Polanco, and IGN’s Wesley DeBlanc—raving about the LG CX on Twitter.

Note that the Super Bowl isn’t broadcasting in 4K or HDR this year due to pandemic-related production challenges, but there are OLED benefits beyond 4K. Besides, this set will serve you well beyond a single football game.

Mpow MDots Wireless Earbuds Image : Sheilah Villari

Earbuds are still very much in fashion when it comes to preferred listening modes. The only downside is they do tend to be a bit more expensive than their tethered brethren. Take 22% off the Mpow MDots Wireless Earbuds today. Just remember to clip the coupon on the page.

I’ve tested a lot of Mpow, and I’ve never been disappointed. Their earbuds pair quickly and seamlessly. They absolutely fit securely, so no worries if you’re wearing these to the gym, for a run, or even while just doing errands. All of Mpow’s earbuds produce a robust and balanced sound. I use my M5s for phone calls and Skype sessions and have never had any issues with the mic or hearing the conversation clearly. As with most of their products, you can have full control with just one tap of an earbud. Expect about 20 hours of playback time, and you get about 4 full charges with the case before needing to plug it in for extra juice. The noise cancellation is something I’m always impressed by with these, and I often have to take one of the earbuds out to hear someone speaking even when they are turned off. They’re no joke. These are top-quality earbuds that won’t break the bank.

Free shipping for Prime members.

RAVPower 20W USB-C Power Adapters (2-Pack) Image : Andrew Hayward

Apple doesn’t ship a wall charger with the iPhone 12 line, which it says is for the environment, but potentially leaves you with a $699+ phone that you can’t charge right out of the box. You’ll need a wall charger with a USB-C port to use the cable that’s in the iPhone 12’s box, or you could charge with an old iPhone brick and Lightning-to-USB cable, but it’ll be at lower speeds.



Here’s an affordable way to both fix that omission and ensure that you’re well covered. Right now, RAVPower is offering a two-pack of its 20W USB-C PD wall chargers for just $17 at Amazon when you clip the coupon on the page.

These little guys are about as small as the old, less-powerful Apple wall chargers, but still pump out enough power to charge your new phone at full speed. Apple’s own single 20W charger is $19, by the way. And you can use these to charge other devices, too, such as Android smartphones, AirPods, and the Nintendo Switch. They’re very handy to have around if you don’t already have a pile of power bricks.

Vizio 2.0-Channel Soundbar | $70 | Amazon Best Buy Image : Andrew Hayward

The Super Bowl won’t stream in 4K resolution or HDR this year because of pandemic-related production challenges, so making a frenzied pre-game TV upgrade might not seem as important this time around. Still, if you’re relying on your TV’s built-in speakers and want an affordable home theater upgrade that won’t break the bank, Vizio has a good option.

The Vizio 2.0-Channel Soundbar (SB2020n-G6M) offers an easy enhancement for $70, or $20 off the list price right now at either Amazon or Best Buy. It’s a compact model, so it won’t take up a ton of space, but you’re sure to get much fuller sound than your TV can deliver.

There are much more lavish soundbar and sound system options out there, obviously, but this one’s a sensible choice and a customer favorite with a 4.5-star review average at Amazon.

Jabra Elite 75t Image : Jabra

True wireless earbuds aren’t a niche category anymore. If the Apple-exclusive AirPods are off the table, and you’d rather not get a cheap AirPods knockoff on Amazon, the Jabra Elite 75t earbuds are a great alternative. Their sound quality is among the best in the category, and they’ve got enough battery life to keep your tunes playing all day thanks to the included charging case. They’re also IP57 waterproof, so they should be able to handle a splash or two without much trouble.



Typically, they’ll run you $150, but a refurbished pair is down to $80 at Newegg right now, so you can finally walk around the house without worrying about your headphones snagging on something anymore.

Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Speaker Image : Anker

You don’t need to rely on your tiny smartphone speaker to pump out tunes wherever you please. Anker’s Soundcore 2 portable speaker pairs easily with any phone or tablet via Bluetooth, delivering solid 12W sound and thumping bass. It’s IPX7 water resistant and can even pair to another Soundcore 2 for shared stereo playback, while the beefy 5,200mAh battery should deliver a full 24 hours of tunes.

Right now, it’s 30% off the list price at Amazon when you clip the coupon on the page. With a 4.7-star review average from a massive 54,000+ appraisals, it’s a customer favorite for a budget-friendly portable Bluetooth speaker. Only the black version is this cheap, although you can get it in blue or red for a couple bucks more each.

Alienware 34" 120Hz Gaming Monitor Image : Gabe Carey

When you’re building, or even buying a PC, the screen often gets overlooked. Despite its importance in showing off visual effects, enthusiasts tend to flock toward the latest and most expensive graphics cards while skimping on the thing they’re displaying to.



Among the better gaming monitors you can get your hands on right now, the Alienware 34" 120Hz Gaming Monitor is a 34-inch ultrawide (21:9) IPS screen with narrow bezels and Nvidia G-Sync support, for reduced screen tearing, so long as you have an Nvidia GPU. Its 120Hz refresh rate keeps your games looking smooth, even during the busiest action sequences. Its 2ms response time keeps the latency at bay.

But it’s not all fun and games. The 98 percent DCI-P3 color space caters nicely to digital photography and design work, as does the 3440x1440 resolution. Meanwhile, the AlienFX lighting on the rear side of the display lets you put your creativity to the test, with four customizable lighting zones and full RGB. All that’s missing is a combustion chamber.

It’s $270 off the list price right now. We’ve seen this monitor hover above $1,000 for most of the last year, so if you’ve been waiting for a deal to bring this curvy monster of a screen into your gaming setup, now’s the time to strike.

Samsung T5 1TB Portable SSD Image : Jordan McMahon

A computer without any storage space won’t do anybody much good, but that’s no reason to go out and buy a whole new rig. A portable SSD is a great way to expand your computer’s storage without having to pay a hefty upgrade fee when you’re configuring your new computer, and you can carry it with you wherever you go. Samsung’s SSD’s are fast, reliable, and small enough to fit in the tiniest pockets of your favorite bag. Right now at Newegg, you can save $10 on Samsung’s 1TB model, which should be plenty of storage for most people looking to offload a few things from their main drive.

Look, the Apple Magic Keyboard attachment is cool. It’s cool. It’s more versatile than the standard snap-on keyboard thanks to a trackpad and backlit keys, plus the way it holds your iPad like it’s just floating there above the keys is superb. And then it folds up into a proper case when you’re not using the iPad. Well done. It is very expensive for a tablet keyboard at $299, however. Not quite $699-for-wheels expensive, but still.



In any case, if you have the new 4th-generation iPad Air or the 11” 2nd-gen iPad Pro and you’ve been debating whether or not to splash out on the Magic Keyboard, we have good news: it’s marked down $100 at Amazon right now. Customers love it, with a 4.8-star rating from 2,300+ reviews, and again, it’s both cool and useful.

TaoTronics 12" LED Ring Kit Image : Sheilah Villari

If you didn’t already grab a ring light to improve your selfies, upgrade your TikToks, or even help with better lighting for makeup, now is the time. You can save $20 on this 12" LED ring kit right now by clipping the coupon.

In this kit, you get the 12" LED ring light, a 16" to 61" extendable tripod stand, two phone clips, a Bluetooth remote shutter, and a user manual. There are 3 lighting modes: warm, natural, and cold. And the color temperature spans 2300K-6000K. The 11 lighting modes help you adjustable to the brightness you need. You might have to play around to find which hue and color temperatures work best for you.

The phone clamp supports both vertically and horizontally shooting. It also works with a variety of smartphones. The light also works with most devices that support a USB port. The wireless controller lets you switch on the fill light directly, change modes and light levels. This is a really nice deal and a great starter set for anyone wanting to give their creative endeavors a boost. Remember, the #1 TikTok tip is well-lit videos do better all around.

This will ship for free if you are a Prime member.

Aukey Wireless Charger Stand KINJACE9 Image : Sheilah Villari

I’m a huge fan of Aukey. If you’ve read any of my reviews before, you know they’ve really come through for me. And you guessed it; their Wireless Charger Stand is another product I love and rely on. It’s 19% off until Saturday and is the accessory you were missing. Just clip the coupon and use the code KINJACE9 at checkout.

You can charge up to two devices at once with this stand, which is incredibly efficient and convenient. A variety of phones are compatible, well, pretty much all of them. Plus, you can even charge earbud and AirPods cases on this. It’s been tried and tested for safety, so you don’t need to worry about any short circuits or overheating. You can prop it up in landscape or portrait depending on need. Obviously, it also works as just a stand for hands-free calls, FaceTime, or even to watch your favorite YouTube show. The best thing is if you are like me and have a very sturdy case on your phone, this stand is powerful enough to charge right through it. That means no fumbling to get it on and off. However, magnetic and metallic objects will be a barrier to charging. In this pack, you’ll get the dock, a manual, a 1.2M USB-A to C Cable, and as always, with Aukey, a 24-month warranty.

This deal ends on January 30.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 w/ Type Cover Image : Andrew Hayward

If you need a tablet that does it all, Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7 is a stellar option. This versatile device delivers a huge 12.3” touchscreen for use as a tablet, plus you can flip out the kickstand and snap on the included Type Cover with a full keyboard to turn it into a laptop (and add a mouse if you please). Add a Surface Pen and you can also sketch and annotate at will.



Right now, Best Buy is slashing $260 off the bundle price for the current-gen Surface Pro 7 and the Type Cover, selling for just $699. With a 10th-gen Intel Core i3 processor inside, it’s not built to be a gaming wiz, but it’ll have plenty of power for everyday use and productivity needs.

Apple AirPods Pro Image : Apple

If you’re an iPhone user with some cash to blow, skip the pretenders and even the lesser AirPods to go for something better. The AirPods Pro step the game up with rubber tips, active noise cancellation, better overall audio quality, and a wirelessly-chargeable case as standard.

They’re a bit expensive normally, but right now Amazon has ‘em for $49 off the list price. At $200, it’s the best price we’ve seen in a few weeks, although they were lower around the holidays. Still, if you held out and you’ve been hoping for another solid price drop, this is your chance.

$100 Xbox Gift Card Image : Giovanni Colantonio

I’ve said it before, but gift card deals are truly my favorite. Writing that “you can buy a $100 Xbox gift card for $90" brings me such a weird joy. It’s like getting away with cheating on a test. For those who want to save a few bucks, head over to Newegg, grab a $100 Xbox gift card, and enter the code EMCEHSA25 at checkout to get it for $90. A few fun things to note here: it looks like you can buy up to three and the discount stacks. That means that you can get $30 off $300 here, technically. Xbox gift cards also work on hardware, so if you’re thinking about getting a new Series X/S through Microsoft’s store (when you can finally find one), this is a roundabout way to save a little money on it.

With Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, you’ll see what it’s like to take an empire from sticks and stones to space tech, and thanks to some great forward-thinking by Firaxis and 2K Games, it’s available on every major gaming platform including the Nintendo Switch.

Best Buy and Amazon are allowing you to buy the full game there for just $8, an absolute steal for the endless hours this game will steal from you, especially now that you can play literally anywhere. For those without a Switch, you can also find the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions on sale for $20 on Amazon.

Civilization VI features dozens of civilizations to play, each headed by a unique leader with their own bonuses, perks, and exclusive buildings and units. Add this one to your collection while it’s cheap.

Been waiting for the right moment to grab Assassin’s Creed Valhalla? Today might be the perfect time. Amazon currently has the game down to $35, which is the lowest price we’ve seen it yet since its launch in November. It’s been a very busy couple of months considering all the hubbub with new consoles and Cyberpunk 2077, but Valhalla is definitely worth checking out. The latest installment of the Assassin’s Creed series casts you in the role of a Eivor, a ruthless Viking who’s all about chopping heads off. Seriously, you will chop like a thousand heads off in this game. It’s a lot of heads. If that sounds exciting, then this is the game for you.

Animal Crossing Switch Case Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

There are no shortage of ways to show your love for Animal Crossing, which has become a real merch mover since Animal Crossing: New Horizons dropped last year. Plushies, pins, socks, you name it! If you could stick a leaf on it, it wasn’t safe from Isabelle and company. Here’s another cute example of that today this very precious Nintendo Switch carrying case, on sale for $12. It features New Horizons’ now iconic leaf graphic and a cool mint and while color scheme. Beyond aesthetics, this slim case includes a few slots to carry game cards and a mesh pouch to throw your charger or earbuds in. It’s an all-in-one portable solution for your Switch. Pick it up if you want to broadcast your love of Animal Crossing to the whole world, more than you already do now.

Collection of Mana Screenshot : Square Enix

We’re in the slow period for games right now. At the start of each year, the release schedule temporarily halts, giving players a chance to go back in time and play some older games. Before you jump into the world of Hitman 3, remember to pay your respects to the classics. Collection of Mana is currently 50% off at Amazon, bringing it down to $20. It includes three genre staples: Final Fantasy Adventure, Secret of Mana, and Trials of Mana. The latter was never localized in the West until now, so you can play it without having to go through some weird emulator or fan translation. The collection features local multiplayer options for anyone who wants to relive the past with a friend. Adventure forth, brave wanderers.

Ready? Set? Go! Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is back on sale at Amazon. The AR racing game has been hard to come by since it launched, so anyone who’s been curious might want to hit the gas on this deal. The creative Switch game comes with a physical kart, which you can use to drive around courses in your actual house. The camera on the kart peripheral transmits to your Switch, turning your living room into a full-on track. It’s the perfect gift for kids this holiday season or adults who just want an excuse to play with RC cars again (read, me). Amazon made more copies available back in December, but the catch was that it wouldn’t be shipping orders until January. Now, the game is actually in stock and you can even get the Luigi version for $95, which is a slight discount over the normal price.

NBA 2K21 (XSX) Screenshot : 2K Sports

If you’re looking for something that’s really going to get the most out of your Xbox Series X, NBA 2K21 is the game to beat. On several occasions, I’ve been scrolling Twitter quickly and passed an image of a basketball game, only to realize it was a screenshot from a video game. For whatever reason, it looks photorealistic on new consoles, making it the real next-gen graphical powerhouse you’ve been looking for. While it’s been discounted on past-gen consoles for a bit, the Xbox Series X version is now down to $43 at Amazon. Next, I would like to see a very realistic remake of Mario Hoops 3-on-3 in this art style. That’s the dream.

We’ve seen Ubisoft slash the price on games like Watch Dogs: Legion, Just Dance 2021, and even Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, but the studio just took things to another level. You can now grab Immortals: Fenyx Rising for $30 at Amazon. The game is still relatively brand new, so that’s about as fast a price cut as you can expect. Ubisoft’s latest open world game looks like it takes many cues from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, with free climbing, gliding, and rune-like abilities that can be used to solve puzzle shrines. Except it’s about Gods. If that sounds up your alley, you can grab the PS4, Xbox, and Switch versions at a discount now.



Animal Crossing has yet to become an esport, and I think it’s time to change that. How is this series so popular, and yet no one’s figured out how to pro gamer-fy it? I remember seeing a new early attempts when New Horizons came out, but nothing really stuck. So I’m putting out a challenge: something figure out how to turn Animal Crossing into a heated competitive esport. Turn your island into a MOBA map. Make an elaborate hide and seek minigame. Anything! If anyone can pull it off, I will finally invest in a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, which is currently down to $60. Kind of a roundabout way to explain that the controller, which more closely resembles an Xbox controller, is on sale, but I just want to see this happen, folks.

72-Pack: Harry & David Single Serve Coffee Pods Image : Sheilah Villari

If you’re a coffee pod enthusiast, you probably go through one or two a day. I’m definitely a fan of getting a perfectly measured full strength cup of java every time I fire up the maker. Saving money on a good cup of joe is essential if you started making it at home to do just that. Today take $29 off these Harry & David Single Serve Coffee Pods.

Single-serve pods are quick, convenient, and mean you won’t be overestimating how much you might drink and wasting precious grounds. I’ve had Harry & David products over the years, usually around the holidays when a relative would gift me their famous Moose Munch, so I can say their stuff is great. Choose from seven different packs for full-bodied fresh-brewed flavor for each energized cup you make. Not to get you too excited, but there is a Breakfast Blend, Northwest Blend, Chocolate Cherry Decadence, and Caramel Pecan. No matter which you choose, you’ll be saving 60% and loving every sip.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many.

TYY Star Projector Image : TYY

Maybe you’ve seen it on TikTok or Instagram, or maybe even in a viral tweet thread. There’s a zillion of ‘em out there, but these galaxy projectors are a sensation, blasting an array of stars and lighting effects onto your ceiling to savor at nighttime.



If you’ve been wondering about these things but weren’t sure which one to snag, here’s a good option: the TYY Star Projector is marked down to just $33 at Amazon today, a savings of 29%. It has a 4.6-star review average from 1,500+ customers and offers eight different projection modes and four unique angles, plus it has a remote control for easy access from bed. Bring the stars to you and wind down in the galactic glow with this bargain.

Hilife Travel Steamer Image : Sheilah Villari

Whether you’re traveling or not, a good steamer is the key to saving a last-minute outfit. My mom has bought me a travel steamer a few times over the years, and I cannot count the number of times it helped. I know I’m not the only one who hates ironing, and these little steamers are pretty amazing at how well they fix even the most wrinkled of garments. Grab this Hilife Travel Steamer.

For its size, this steamer will run for up to fifteen minutes, so if you’ve got multiple items, it will likely be able to get each to pristine condition. The extra-long cord is great if you have outlets in not ideal spots or steaming a larger piece like a dress or coat. These heat up very fast, usually under two minutes to get fully going. This 7-in-1 Multi-use steamer can handle a multitude of fabrics in no time. I’ve never had an issue with this rusting; only I highly recommend dumping excess water out after each use so you do not get mold, which will grow inside. My only other tip is to keep it away from kids and pets. These do get very hot even after shut off, so be sure to place it in a safe spot to cool down.

If you’ve been wanting to finally virtually cook with your grandma in Florida like those commercials we’ve all seen then you’re in luck. Despite Bezos being the richest person on earth probably, he’s apparently graced us plebs with this newest deal.

The Echo Show 5 is 50% off, bringing the price down to a low $45. It has a 5.5" smart display to show you YouTube videos or to show (haha) all of your family members you are, unfortunately, socially distanced from until further notice. It’s a couple of versions back from the newest Echo Show 8, which is also on sale for $80, which is 38% off from the original list price of $130. Nothing else to say here. Grab it if you’ve got it!

Dyson V10 Total (Refurbished) 63WTNTY84A Image : Dyson

Your floors are starting to feel grimey, and your trusty ol’ broom doesn’t seem to really do the trick anymore. A vacuum cleaner can not only help speed up the process, but make sure all the little specs of gunk that brooms can often miss get picked up. The Dyson V10 has a powerful cleaning head that’s ready for deep cleaning sessions, and it’s cordless, so you can get into all those tough-to-reach spots without hassle. All that power would typically cost you over $350, but right now you can get a refurbished model for just $290 when you use the code 63WTNTY84A until 01/31, so you’re paying a pretty low price for a vacuum that’ll make cleaning your floors a breeze.



Reyleo Electric Snow Blower ZK35YDAA Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Winter sucks, and shoveling snow is even worse. Work smarter, not harder with this Reyleo Electric Snow Blower that’s able to move 2200 RPM. That’s a lot of snow to move, and at $98 with the promo code ZK35YDAA, it’s basically a steal. It’s also made with rubber-tipped augers that can cut pretty decently into ice, and a 180-degree directional chute that is able to throw snow up to 26 feet away. It’s time to grab one of these before they’re gone.

Being home all the time is no fun, and if you’re anything like us, you may be filling the hours rage cleaning, just because. At this point, any further efforts to clean can only be seen as a desperate, cryptic cry for some sort of help. After you’ve resolved your internal conflict and made some attempted return to normalcy (what’s that?), let someone else do the job.

It could be your kids, but not all of us have them... and barring expensive nanny care, a eufy RoboVac just might be the next best thing. The BoostIQ RoboVac 11S packs solid suction power for just $150. It’s $80 off the list price right now. Need even more power? The eufy RoboVac 11S MAX boosts the suction mark from 1300Pa to 2000Pa and is just $20 more right now.

Switchmate Dual Smart Power Outlet Image : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re ready to transform your living space into a smart home, start off with a Switchmate Dual Smart Power Outlet. Only $29 on Side Deal, you can control your lights and other appliances through your phone! You can also time when lights go on and off and are compatible with Alexa and Google Home, which means you can command your appliances with voice commands. Clap on, clap off has nothing on these babies.

Cuisinart Tazzaccino Milk Frother Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Start your mornings off right with a Cuisinart Tazzaccino Milk Frother. Only $59 over on Morning save (originally $185), you can warm up and foam any kind of milk for lattes and cappuccinos with a click of a button. The milk itself takes about a minute to heat, and it comes with a frothing spoon, as well as an integrated spout for instant pouring. Cleanup is also easy peasy with a non-stick milk tank.

20% Off Athletic Wear 20JAN Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Eastbay is on a roll with its athletic sales! For the next day, you can save 20% off orders $49 and up. This is a much lower threshold than the previous deal we posted, where readers had to spend about $150 in order to get a percentage off the total price. It includes sneakers, apparel, accessories, and more!



As always, I’ve provided a couple of pieces that would inspire you to take the plunge. A pair of women’s Air Max 90s for $120, men’s compression tights for $10, Air Jordan Jumpman fleece sweatpants for $55, a Micheal Jordan Funko Pop for $15, an Adidas Defender duffel for $28 , as well as an Adidas adjustable dad cap for $17. As I said, the sale only lasts for the next day, so I would grab your faves before they’re gone!

Up to 85% off Pants Image : JACHS NY

JACHS is really one of those companies that want everyone to look good. Each sale they run is the antithesis of that. Right now, they are giving you up to 85% off all of their pants with no code needed. Most of the slacks are $39, which is about 61% off. But there are few rogue pairs of Twill pants for only $19. This sale includes their Chinos, Travelers, Canvas, Joggers, and Tech pants. There are sixty-two options currently available in various colors and fits, so you’re sure to find the pair that vibes with your style. Keep your resolution of elevating your fashion in 2021 and save lots of money while doing so.



Free standard shipping on all domestic orders over $100.

40-Pack: KN95 5-Layer Face Masks Image : Sheilah Villari

I’m so proud of you for still wearing a mask, it’s super cool of you. But do you need an upgrade or maybe something a little more heavy-duty? Or maybe you just want to put your mind at ease with something a smidge more protective? Grab 60 of the KN95 masks from MorningSave right now for just $29.

These are industry-standard which means they are supposed to filter 95 percent of particles. That is just about as good as you can get. So the mask obviously doesn’t completely eliminate the risk of catching or spreading something but if you wear it correctly it still drastically reduces the likelihood. These are also great if you’ve got severe allergies or asthma and protect against pollen, dander, and whatnot. The KN-95 isn’t made for clinical environments not that you’re performing surgery with these but they will definitely protect you and others against what is currently out there. Not all heroes wear capes, but they do wear masks. So thank you.



If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many.

Hover-1 Engine Electric Scooter Image : Andrew Hayward

If you’ve long been intrigued by the possibility of cruising around your city or on your commute with an electric scooter, but didn’t want to shell out big bucks to give it a shot, now’s your chance. Amazon currently has the Hover-1 Engine electric scooter for just $200, which is half-off the list price. This foldable electric scooter offers a range of 11 miles at up to 16mph and supports riders up to 280 pounds.

Skechers First Flurry Boots Image : Sheilah Villari

If you like the classic UGG look but aren’t ready or willing to commit the $170 for them, these Skechers First Flurry Boots are a great alternative. At 33% off their original price, these are a cozy deal. It’s still going to be chilly for a few months, and there’s a blanket of snow cover a lot of the country currently. So there’s still plenty of time to some good use of these. The Flurry Boots can handle all icy, snowy weather. This mid-calf boot is made of soft suede and Scotchguarded to add some water-resistance. This inside is plush and warm, like walking on a heated cloud. The resistant rubber outsole will keep you slip-free, and they’re easy to wipe clean if they happened to get a little dirty.

These will ship for free.

Mask Rescue Detox Pads (3-pack) KINJA25 Image : Kiss My Face

If you have sensitive skin, then I am the wearing a mask every day must be a time for your face. It’s totally normal to suffer from Maskne, as it’s caused by trapping the sweat, dirt, and oil in between a tight-fitting mask for a number of hours, according to the New York Times.

Well, if you’re tired of seeing pimples all around your face, you should try out Mask Rescue Detox Pads. Only $41 with the exclusive code KINJA25, it’s made with tea tree, retinol, and salicylic acid to restore the proper pH to your skin from all the work you’re doing to avoid catching COVID-19 or spreading it to others. The pads are also vegan and cruelty-free, so no animals were harmed in the process. Just because this pandemic is our new normal doesn’t mean your skin has to suffer. Seriously.

Maybelline Sky High Mascara 807302 Image : Sheilah Villari

There’s chatter on Maybelline’s Sky High Mascara again. That can only mean one thing. The TikTok talk is making the rounds, and a whole new batch of people are discovering this lengthening wonder. It’s $9 with the coupon (807302), and that’s about the price everywhere, even Target and Walmart.

So what makes this the “gotta have” mascara? Well, this is the new holy grail of volumizing. The wand is designed to hit every angle of the lash and drench every inch in dark unlimited length. The brush has an exclusive flex-tech that allows for a bend to cover each lash from root to tip. Your lashes are headed for the heavens. Maybelline has concocted a mixture that includes bamboo extract that supposedly clumps less and doesn’t feel heavy. Ulta carries the shades, Very Black and Blackest Black. It’s waterproof, and I can only say from experience with drug store mascara like this it tends to be a bit tougher to get off. By all accounts, this does look the business, or at least it does on camera with a ring light.

Up to 25% off Sitewide VDAY Image : Bellesa

Bellesa’s got you covered for the big day, you know, Valentine’s Day. In another one of their classic tiered sales, the savings are based on what you spend. There’s 15% off everything on the site, but spend $79 or more and get 20% off. If you’re really looking to treat yourself, take 25% off when you spend over $149. Just use the code VDAY at checkout.

The Diskreet Vibe is the companion piece to the Diskreet Air (my favorite toy). This vibe sizes down the tech of the Aurora and Dea but not the potency. They somehow managed to get all that in just a 3.5” diameter toy. Choose how you want to groove with the multiple sides; there are options. This clitoral vibrator is just as cute as the above Air in its beautiful baby blue clamshell case. Both of these cases look like compacts and fit snuggling in your purse. They’re USB charged and waterproof too.

If you’re into high-tech toys to stimulate two of the best zones, then the Air might be the vibe for you. The Cinetic Suction plays that top note to perfection, while high-end vibrator tech hits the g-spot precisely. Durable and flexible for all types and preferences.

Free shipping on all orders over $29.

20% off Qualifying Items 807302 Image : Ulta

This is one of those deals that’s really great but takes a bit of patience and finagling. Until January 30, take 20% off qualifying items with the code 807302. So I say this is difficult because so many brands are currently on sale or have pretty good discounts currently running. But after playing around, there are still quite a few items that this code will work with.

A great option is Pixi’s Purifying Trio Kit. It looks like most Pixi products will vibe with the code. This trio is all about keeping your face as glowing as possible. In three easy steps, cleanse, exfoliate, and purify. Have a wintery shimmer and hydrated skin for the rest of the season with travel-friendly sizes of the Glow Mud Cleanser, Glow Tonic, and T-Zone Peel-Off Mask.

2020 part deux stress seems to be rolling on and calls for a moment of self-care, a bath bomb can certainly help you take a pause. I’ve had a few of these from da Bomb, and this one is hands down my favorite. It fizzes like fluffy pink cotton candy, smells awesome, and leaves your skin silky smooth. Oh, and you get a prize once it fully dissolves. There are thirty-two bombs to pick from, so definitely something for everyone, even kids.

Champ and Major: First Dogs Image : Sheilah Villari

Some good boys are in the White House now. They’re making history too. Major will be the first shelter dog to reside at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Pets in the President’s home have a long and storied history. If you’re like me, you’re excited to see the adventures the First Dogs will get up to just as Bo, Buddy, Millie, Checkers, and Fala did before them. Joy McCullough’s brand new storybook gives a little background to the presidential puppers and imagines what life will be like for them in our country’s famous home. Sheyda Abvabi Best beautifully illustrates each page, capturing not only the likeness but personality of the Biden’s loyal duo. Grab 10% off Champ and Major: First Dogs ($7 off for the Kindle) right now. This is a wonderful gift for dog lovers young and old.

This will ship free for Prime members.

TECH

GAMING

HOME