Friday's Best Deals: LEGO Millennium Falcon, Anker True Wireless Headphones, Too Faced Sale, and More

A Land’s End sale, Seavees sneakers, Buffy comforters, and a Pumpkin waffle maker lead off Friday’s best deals from around the web.

And in case you missed it, Amazon announced a bunch of new gadgets yesterday, including new Echo products, updated eero Wi-Fi routers, cheaper Ring cameras, and more.

20% Off Select Amazon Warehouse Items Graphic : Tercius Bufete

If you’re cool with buying used products, it could pay off in a big way. Amazon Warehouse is marking down thousands of used items for 20% off their already low prices. The discounts are hitting a ton of different categories, from video game consoles, clothes, headphones, monitors and more.



Look out for this.

Chances are we could all use something from this sale. Just a heads up, pay attention to the condition details (stay away from just “good,”) you need to make sure it’s sold by Amazon Warehouse and the discount will be shown at checkout. But don’t wait too long, there’s a limited supply, so if you want something, think Ariana Grande (“I See It, I Like It, I Want It, I Got It, etc.”)

Here’s a few I found interesting (you may need to click the “Available from these sellers” link to see the used options).

While AirPods offer the most seamless headphone experience for iPhone owners, BeatsX are probably a close second, and you can get a pair for an all-time low $70 today on Woot.



From Gizmodo:

“The Beats X are the third product from Beats (and the fourth from all of Apple) to use the new W1 Bluetooth chipset. This Apple-designed chipset should allow for better battery life. It also makes pairing with an Apple device a total snap—as long as your iPhone runs iOS 10.1 or higher. All I had to do to pair was turn the Beats X and bring them near my phone. A ‘Connect’ button instantly popped up and I was off—music ready to be heard wirelessly.”

Your laptop is one of the most expensive things you own, and it deserves to be treated as such. Rather than throwing it roughshod into your bag, slip it into one of PicasoLabs’ beautiful, hand-stitched leather sleeves, now back on sale just for our readers, this weekend only.



Jesus Diaz raved about these and interviewed the creator on Gizmodo a few years ago, and now you can pick your own from Amazon for 15% off with promo code KINJA1500, plus $8 if you want it engraved.

My All-Time Favorite Laptop Sleeve I hate faux stitched app leather as much as I love real stitched leather—for certain things. This… Read more

There are several options available, and prices will vary depending on the size of your laptop. They’re all designed specifically for various MacBook models, but compare measurements, and you could probably find one to fit your Windows Ultrabook as well. No matter which one you choose, you’ll save 15% at checkout with that promo code.

External Bluetooth transmitters and receivers with 3.5mm jacks have been around for years, but this model from Mpow raises the bar with support for optical (SPDIF) audio.



The little puck can both receive and transmit Bluetooth signals, and includes SPDIF in and out ports to connect it to your TV or high-end audio equipment. You can also connect it anything with RCA or 3.5mm outputs too, which ought to cover just about any audio device in your home. Just be sure to use promo code MPOWBH108 at checkout to get it for $18.

You might have heard a thing or two about some new Apple headphones last week, but they aren’t the only high profile wireless earbuds to get an upgrade recently.



These new and improved Zolo Liberty headphones are sort of a cross between the original Liberties and the now discontinued Liberty+, which we reviewed last year. They keep the design of the original Liberties, and still don’t have app-based EQ settings, but they did steal Bluetooth 5.0 and improved battery life from the more expensive version. In fact, they now claim to run for up to five hours untethered (the same as AirPods), and for up to 40 hours when combined with the charging case (a lot better than AirPods).

True wireless earbuds with Bluetooth 5 and that kind of battery life are no joke at any price, and these ‘buds usually sell for $99. Today though, they’re listed at $79, and a $10 coupon brings them all the way down to an all-time low $69 (after clipping the $10 coupon), an absolute steal.

Brother HL2390DW Photo : Amazon

If you’re still wrestling with a terrible inkjet printer at home, do yourself a solid and pick up the reliable Brother HL-2390DW monochrome laser printer today for an all-time low $90 on Amazon today, down from its usual $120-$140.



While it doesn’t print in color, it more than makes up for that with the ability to spit out 32 pages per minute, duplex printing, and inexpensive toner cartridges that can last for years without being replaced. We’ve posted a lot of Brother deals in the past, and we’ve heard nothing but good things from readers about them.

Umbra UDRY Drying Rack and Microfiber Dish Mat Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

If your drying rack has seen better days, do your kitchen a favor and get a new drying rack. The Umbra UDRY Drying Rack and Microfiber Dish Mat is $10 on Amazon. It combines a drying mat and a dish rack so you can neatly stack your dishes and cutlery, while also drying bigger items like pots and pans. The microfiber mat absorbs water but also protects your counter from any water and mildew buildup.



$19 For Your First Month of BarkBox Graphic : Chelsea Stone

Who’s a good deal? This discount on BarkBox, the subscription box that will make your dog’s tail wag uncontrollably. Right now, Prime members’ first month of BarkBox is just $19 (the subscription will renew at $29). Just choose the box that suits your best bud’s size, and let playtime begin.



Having a pet makes life more exciting and honestly, I’d say better. But as much as I love my cats, I do not love their fur. I find little fur tufts all around my home every single day. For my cat who is half Maine Coon, standard brushing doesn’t always work out in either of our favors. This best-selling grooming glove from Amazon might just do the trick though!



The Pet Grooming Glove from DELOMO has over 3,800 reviews and 4 stars. It is a gentle alternative to brushing that feels more like your cat or dog is getting a back rub and not having bristles scraped down their fur. Your furry friend might even consider this a spa-like massage! Right now, you can get this for $10 when you clip the 20% off coupon.

Advertisement

Buffy comforters are a boon for people who run hot, but also like to be tucked under a cozy, fluffy blanket at night. Made from super soft eucalyptus fibers and filled with BPA-free recycled plastic water bottles, the brand’s fluffy Cloud and cooling Breeze comforters are breathable yet soft, plus they’re anti-microbial, cruelty-free, water-conservational, and machine-washable. And now, you can try one of your own for $20 less than usual using promo code SAVE20. (Just note, you’ll be charged after your 7-night free trial.) This exclusive deal will last until the end of the month, so if you’ve been on the fence about swapping your comforter for something new, now’s the time. Nighty night!



Bury Me In a Buffy Comforter I have always been a comforter person. Get my bedroom as cold as I can handle and bury me in as… Read more

Slice Mini Box Cutter Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

If you have a designated knife that you use to open all of your packages, welcome to my club. It is probably for the best that we stop using kitchen knives outside of the dining room and get a tool meant for opening boxes. Right now, the Slice Mini Box Cutter is a few bucks off on Amazon.



The Slice cutter is lightweight, can be used by lefties or righties, locks into place, and has a blade that won’t slice open your fingers. It was designed for cutting corrugated packaging, foam, vinyl, and boxes.

KitchenAid 38oz Cold Brew Coffee Maker Graphic : Tercius Bufete

KitchenAid’s beautiful Cold Brew Coffee Maker is down to its lowest price, thanks to today’s Gold Box. This 38oz stainless steel coffee maker usually hovers around $110, so this is a great time to buy.



For some, cold brew/iced coffee season is ending but for the rest of us, year-rounders, this is a delight. Not only will the coffee last in the fridge for up to two weeks, this coffee maker makes 19 servings.

Just remember, this sale is for one-day only and it might sell out before then. So invest in this beautifully designed coffee maker and save cash in the long run.

Update: This is the last week of this deal, so sign up while you can.



It’s back! One of Butcher Box’s most popular welcome offers is hitting the griddle once again, and new customers can get two pounds of free ground beef added to every box for the life of their membership. That’s like eight free burgers every month, or a bunch of tacos, or a big bowl of spaghetti and meatballs. Just don’t forget the spicy ketchup.



Your bonus beef come bundled with any of Butcher Box’s pre-selected boxes, which are priced at $129 for 24 servings, or $238 for 48 servings, delivered every 30 or 60 days. For a nominal surcharge, you can also build a completely custom box, with your choices of proteins.

Note: You’ll have to enter your email at the beginning of the process. I know, it’s annoying.

If push came to shove, you could accomplish any kitchen task with just three knives: a chef’s knife, a paring knife, and a bread knife. We’re huge fans of Kyoku’s beautifully forged Damascus steel blades, and you can get a set with all three of those knives for $179 by clipping the $20 coupon and using promo code KYOKUTQ9.



That’s down from the usual $260 for the set (which includes a knife block), or

Fresh Flash Sale Graphic : First Aid Beauty

A new season inevitably means a new skincare routine is in order. First Aid Beauty understands your skin’s needs, and to prove it, they’re marking down some of their best products in time for fall as part of their Fresh Flash Sale. I’m a big fan of the brand’s gentle Ultra Repair Face Moisturizer, now down to $21, and you may also want to consider the brand’s Facial Radiance Polish for some top-notch exfoliation. But no matter what you opt to stock your shelf with, you can bet you’ll be getting a good deal with this sale.



Coco & Eve Like a Virgin Hair Masque Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

If you’re not using a mask to nourish your hair, you’re really doing your locks a disservice. Coco & Eve is a popular hair mask company (you’ve probably seen them on Facebook), but they’re also pricey. If you haven’t felt like spending $50 on a mask and a brush, now is your chance to get the Coco & Eve Like a Virgin Hair Masque while it is $37 on Amazon.



Friends & Family Sale Image : Too Faced

Too Faced has a deal for your face today. Makeup lovers can take advantage of 20% off at the brands’ Friends & Family Sale, not to mention free shipping on all orders. So use promo code FAMILY20, and try fan favorites like the brand’s palettes, highlighters, and mascara sets, and get all dolled up for fall.



Clarks are good, solid shoes, and good, solid shoes don’t usually come cheap. But right now, if you spend at least $125 on shoes at Clarks (that’s about two pairs of shoes), you’ll get 30% off your order. Of course, there are exclusions, so keep a sharp eye out, and use promo code AUTMN30 to step into some savings.



Fanatics Sale Graphic : Shep McAllister

We’re on the cusp of the most jam-packed sports period of the year. Pretty soon, all four major U.S. sports leagues will be active at the same time, and no matter who you’re supporting, you can save on some new gear today from Fanatics’ Walmart storefront.



Yes, Fanatics has a Walmart storefront.

It’s not as easy to navigate as Fanatics’ own site, but you can still sort by league and team using the sidebar tools, and thousands of products are on sale right now, ranging from bedding to hats to jerseys, and plenty of stuff in between. Everything’s priced as marked, so there are no promo codes to deal with either.

Seavees Hermosa Plimsoll Sneakers Graphic : Shep McAllister

Scoot over, Vans, Seavees makes the best skateboard shoes out there, and their versatile Hermosa Plimsoll is an absolute steal at $51.



The shoe’s linen upper is durable and breathable, and comes in four chambray color finishes (one of which is a little more expensive than the others), and the antique nickel eyelets add a high-end touch the everyday shoe. They ship free, and you can return them for free too if you don’t end up liking them (you’ll end up liking them).

Lands’ End Gold Box Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Today only, you can save up to 50% Lands’ End apparel on Amazon. If you’re shopping around for a new, fall look, both men’s and women’s styles are discounted.



Prices start at about $10, so outfit yourself and your entire family in the stylish fall and winter apparel you all deserve. Just remember, these prices will only stick around for the day or until sold out, and the best stuff could sell out early.

Timex Men’s Expedition Scout 40 Watch Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Here’s your chance to pick up a reliable, budget-friendly wristwatch from Timex. To be fair, this watch is a few bucks off the lowest price we’ve ever seen but $25 is still a bonafide bargain for this Timex timepiece.



Timex makes some of our readers’ favorite watches and for good reason. They are understated and affordable. This watch is unlikely to stay at this price for long, so get yours before you run out of time.

Stranger Things: Suspicious Minds Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

If you’re anxiously awaiting season four of Stranger Things, you have quite a while before you’ll get any answers. But, you can resolve some Upside Down-related questions when you buy Stranger Things: Suspicious Minds for $3 on Kindle. It is the first official Stranger Things novel and acts as a prequel to the TV series. If you’ve ever had questions about Eleven’s mom, Terry Ives, now is your chance to get some insight.



E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial Graphic : Chelsea Stone

Advertisement

Pop a few Reese’s Pieces, hop on your flying bike, and get ready for an out-of-this-world deal on the classic movie, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial. Right now, it costs just $10 to score the film in 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Digital. That sounds like some glowing finger alien magic to me, just don’t tell the government.



90 Days FREE Screenshot : Amazon

Amazon Music HD is coming after Tidal with 50 million songs in 850kbps lossless format (compared to the standard 320kbps bitrate), and millions of select tunes in Hi-Res 3730kbps. If you’ve got the ear to detect the difference, and the equipment to take advantage, you can get your first three months of the service for free, if you’re a new Amazon Music Unlimited subscriber.



Interestingly, this deal is valid on both individual and family memberships, and once your 90 day trial is up, you’ll automatically be renewed at $15/month for individuals ($13 for Prime members) or $20/month for the family plan, unless you preemptively cancel.

1414-piece LEGO Star Wars Solo: A Star Wars Story Kessel Run Millennium Falcon Set Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

You don’t have to be a nerf-herding scoundrel to appreciate this deal on a 1414-piece LEGO Star Wars Solo: A Star Wars Story Kessel Run Millennium Falcon set. It’s down to $110 today on Amazon, which is the best price we’ve seen outside of Prime Day. With any luck, you’ll be able to get it delivered in 12 parsecs so you can play with it this weekend.



PS4 Slim Days of Play Bundle Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

The limited edition, steel black Days of Play PS4 Slim has been all-but-impossible to find in stock since it was released. Out of seemingly nowhere though, Walmart just put it back up for its $299 MSRP, so lock in your order while you can.

Tech

Home

Lifestyle

Media

Gaming

Deals You May Have Missed

LG 27" G-Sync Gaming Monitor with 144Hz Refresh Rate and HDR 1 Graphic : Tercius Bufete

LG 27" G-Sync Gaming Monitor offers everything you’d want in a top-tier gaming monitor, and, now, it’s much cheaper than you’d expect. This LG IPS panel offers super fast 144hz refresh rate, a HDR10-ready 27" 1ms screen, G-Sync software and it’s just $250.



This price matches what was offered during Black Friday. So make sure you pick yours up before this disappears again.

Your favorite USB car charger just happens to be the smallest one you can buy, and you can grab it on Amazon for $5 today with code QCHR94PO. This is Kinja Deals’ top-selling product of all time, and if it’s been on your wish list, this is the best price we’ve seen in about a year.



Bands - Leather Apple Watch Straps Photo : Kickstarter

Filippo Morato’s Suave wallet has proven to be a hit with our readers, and now, he’s back with some high quality leather Apple Watch bands, and our readers can get them for an exclusive price.



Bands was successfully funded on Kickstarter back in the spring, and now they’re available for purchase through Indiegogo OnDemand, with immediate shipping. Our readers can pick any two Bands straps for $39, compared to the $49 everyone else would pay.

All of Bands’ straps are made from full grain, vegetable tanned Italian leather, and include high-end touches like leather band retainers and burnished edges along the entire length of the strap. They sent me one to try out during their crowdfunding campaign, and I found it to be incredibly soft on the wrist (no tugged hairs to speak of), and of course, it looked great. It’s high-end leather, so how could it not?

Anker’s PowerLine II Lightning cables aren’t subtle things: they’re big, chunky, and obviously built to last. And if you do manage to break it at some point, the lifetime warranty means you can get a new one for free. Basically, if you’re a serial Lightning cable destroyer, this is the cord for you.



For a limited time, the white model is marked down to $9, and promo code ANKERBD6 will bring that down to $8, the best price ever on one of these cords. The other colors are also all on sale for $9 with promo code ANKER3FT.

Need a longer cable? The 6' version is marked down to $10 in black or white with promo code ANKERCB6.

Anker’s upcoming PowerCore 10000 Slim PD looks like one of the thinnest USB-C PD battery packs ever, and you can save 20% on your preorder with promo code MIDGREEN. We assume this will come in other colors eventually as well, but if you bought one of the new Midnight Green iPhone 11 Pros, this should be a dead ringer.



The 18W USB-C port isn’t the most powerful out there, but it can charge an iPhone at the fastest possible speed, a Switch fast enough for handheld mode play, and even a small laptop in a pinch.

The same code will also save you 20% on this 6' USB-C to Lightning cable (also in Midnight Green), which will allow you to charge your phone at the fastest possible 18W speeds.

Elevation Lab’s Anchor has long been one of our favorite headphone storage solutions, and the newer Anchor Pro has proven to be a worthwhile upgrade. Now, you can save 25% on both with promo code KINJAANCHOR.



The concept for both the Anchor and the Anchor Pro are the same—they’re both hooks that hang under your desk to hold your headphones—but every aspect was improved for the Pro. The hook is larger, to accommodate big over-ear headphones and gaming headsets, it includes a built-in Velcro cable tie to keep your cords under control, and optional screws afford you added security, if the included 3M adhesive isn’t sufficient. It’s only a few bucks more than the original, so it’s the one I would buy.

That said, if you do want the original, it’s also on sale for $9 with promo code KINJAANCHOR.

Joseph Joseph Nest Lock Plastic Food Storage Container Set Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

We all have a cabinet or drawer that is full of Tupperware that we’re ashamed of. Don’t worry, I am here to help you declutter your life. Grab a Joseph Joseph Nest Lock Plastic Food Storage Container Set while it is only $20 on Amazon. You can get this 10-piece nesting set (five containers and five lids) when you clip the $4.80 coupon.



Philips Hue White 3-Bulb Starter Kit Graphic : Shep McAllister

If you’re more interested in Philips Hue’s automation features than being able to change the color or temperature of your bulbs, this is the starter kit for you. $55 gets you a hub and three white smart bulbs, and you can of course add up to 47 more lights to that same hub over time.



The hub by itself typically sells for about $50, so this is sort of like getting three smart bulbs for $5. The kit normally costs $80, and today’s deal is an all-time low.

Chef’n FreshForce Potato Ricer Press Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

While I’ll always have a special place in my heart for lumpy mashed potatoes, this $20 Chef’n FreshForce Potato Ricer Press can elevate your mash to another level. I mean, there’s nothing better than a simply made mound of mash, with butter, cream and garlic—and for $20, you can make it perfectly every time.



Not for nothing, but we’re getting close to Thanksgiving. And wouldn’t it be nice if you could get a few practice rounds in? This is the lowest price we’ve seen on it this year, and it’s a worthwhile investment.

Just send some over to me... for research purposes.



You won’t see this carry-on on slick TV commercials depicting attractive 26 year olds traveling the world on a seemingly unlimited budget like another company’s suitcase which will remain nameless...but the AmazonBasics international carry-on spinner will get the job done for most travelers. It’s well reviewed, expandable, and down to an all-time low $44 on Amazon right now, in a variety of colors. That’s less than it costs to check a bag!



20% Off Select Costumes Orders of $60 or More Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

Are you planning to make your entire family dress up as characters from Stars Wars for Halloween? Even the dog? Good for you! Do yourself a favor and get 20% off costumes of $60 or more at ShopDisney. Star Wars not your thing? Disney bought Marvel too, so your crew can roll out as the Avengers. Or classic Disney characters like Peter Pan or Woody.



Now, costumes from ShopDisney are most certainly going to cost more than places like Spirit Halloween or Party City, but they tend to be more detailed and higher-quality. So, you’re better off getting the better costume while it is on sale.

The 20% off discount will automatically be applied at check out when your order totals $60 or more (on costumes selected directly from the Halloween Event page). To snag some extra savings, if your order is over $75, you can get free shipping with the promo code SHIPMAGIC.

J.Crew Factory is already marked down significantly compared to its regular J.Crew counterpart, but now, the Factory is taking its discounts to a whole new level. Everything on site is 60% off today, plus you’ll get an extra 40% off clearance when you use the promo code YAYFALL. The whole factory is currently stacked with fall-ready staples in that classic J.Crew aesthetic, so shop and save on those in-season styles now.



It’s fall, so you’re probably in need of a jacket for cool nights, and soon, one for around the clock. And since Mountain Hardwear is taking 65% off the original price on select items, you could probably use many of the on-sale items right now and for future winters to come. So use promo code MHWEXTRA, and load up on outerwear to keep you toasty warm the next time you step outside.



Wearing makeup is all fun and games until it’s time to take it off. Stop scrubbing your skin raw with a washcloth or using endless, expensive, wasteful cotton pads and pre-soaked wipes, and get yourself a MakeUp Eraser from HauteLook. A full-size two-piece set in a couple color and print combinations is just $25 right now.



MakeUp Eraser promises to remove every trace of cosmetics from your face using only warm water. The secret is a proprietary polyester blend that’s great at getting all the gunk off your face. Simply hang it up to dry when you’re all cleaned off, and wash as needed. Your days of pouring money down the drain on other makeup removers are over.

40% Off Classics Shoes Graphic : Chelsea Stone

Good sneakers never go out of style, especially these Reebok Classics, now 40% off. Just use promo code 40CLASSIC to snag this shoo-in of a deal on looks for both men and women. You’ll want to run over to this sale fast, though, since it ends in just 2 days. Can you kick it?



Inflatable camping pillows are great...if you enjoy not sleeping!



This Klymit down pillow is small and light enough to bring backpacking, but is still recognizably a pillow. Its nylon cover can stand up to rain and pokey tree branches while you hike during the day, and come night time, it’ll still feel recognizably like a pillow, not like an airbag. Get it for $11 today, down from the usual $15.

Advertisement

If you’ve wanted to snap your fingers and get everything you’ve ever wanted, you’re in luck. You can own your very own infinity gauntlet, as inspired by the one created in Avengers: Endgame (not to be confused with the gauntlet from Avengers: Infinity War). Who’d have thought we’d live in a world where I need to clarify which MCU gauntlet you can buy on Amazon?



The Avengers Marvel Legends Series Endgame Power Gauntlet was available for preorder at $100 a few months ago and shipped back in August. Right now, it is $20 off and this is the first big discount we’ve seen on the gauntlet so far.



AUKEY 36W USB C PD Car Charger Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Right now, this AUKEY 36W USB-C PD car charger can be yours for just $10. Just clip the coupon code on the page and you’ll get the best price on this super helpful accessory. This particular plug offers fast, 18W charging through its USB-C and standard USB port.



Refurb Canon 5DS Full-Frame Digital SLR Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Right now you can invest in a refurbished Canon 5DS full-frame DSLR for a low $1,500. There’s few cameras in the market that are comparable for use in a studio environment with this 50.6 megapixel monster.



Before going further, I should say that this camera is not for everyone.

It’s a beast; it’s big, bulky and creates images that are way too big for most people. But, if you want to create unbelievably detailed images for printing, this is the one to get.And $1,500 is a spectacular bargain for something like this. Paired with my Buy Committee-recommended 85mm 1.2mm lens, I was able to make some of my favorite images ever with this camera.

Use the promo code KJEOS at checkout to bring the price down. This is a manufacturer refurbished unit, so you know it’s done right and you’ve got a 30-day warranty just in case something goes wrong. For what it’s worth, this refurbished camera sells for $1,785 on Amazon.

Anker 5-in-1 USB C Hub Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Right now, you can maximize the utility of your MacBook’s USB-C port thanks to these discounts on Anker hubs. To get the best deals on each, you’ll need to punch in the promo code associated with each product (they’re different from each other.)



Here’s what you should know about each one:

Anker 5-in-1 USB C Hub has two card readers and three USB 3.0 ports. You won’t be able to charge through it, but it’s also the cheapest one here. This is the one to get if you just have basic needs and have another USB-C port for charging. It’s $15 after you use the promo code ANKER8322

Anker 4-in-1 USB C Hub swaps the card readers for a power delivery input and three USB 3.0 ports. It’ll cost you $17 after you use the promo code ANKER8321.

Anker 5-in-1 USB C Hub is almost exactly like the one above but with the card readers. Use promo code ANKER8333 to drop the price to $18. (This is better than the first one. It’s just a dollar more.)

Anker 3-in-1 USB C Hub is the only one of the four with an HDMI port, and has one USB 3.0 port and power delivery. It’s $20 with the promo code ANKER8335. This is the best (see: only) option if you want to connect to a monitor or a TV.

Anker Soundcore Mini 2 2-Pack Photo : Anker

Anker’s diminutive Soundcore Mini 2 Bluetooth speakers aren’t going to knock your socks off, but they punch above their weight in terms of sound quality and features, and you can get two of them for $35 with promo code KINJAB3107.



Why two? In addition to just using them as two separate and distinct speakers, you can also choose to pair them to each other for true stereo sound from a single audio source. There are lots of speakers that do that these days, but not many of them are this small or this affordable.

You also get IPX78 water-resistance, Anker’s BassUp mode for enhanced low ends on demand, and even a surprisingly robust 15 hours of battery life.

Dash Hot Air Popcorn Popper Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

You’re not in college anymore, it is time to upgrade your popcorn situation. No more microwaves! Get yourself a Dash Hot Air Popcorn Popper while it is a couple of bucks off on Amazon in two colors, red and white. It can pop 16 cups of fresh and delicious popcorn.



Govee Waterproof LED Outdoor String Lights Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Just because summer is over that doesn’t mean you have to stop entertaining guests in your backyard. If you’re looking to spruce up your space, you can get Govee Waterproof LED Outdoor String Lights for $10 off on Amazon. You can control the LED lights seven modes directly from your smartphone. The lights can really help you set the party mood, as they can sync to music, with two settings: dynamic and mild.



Bentgo Kids Lunch Box Graphic : Chelsea Stone

If your child is the kind of picky eater who doesn’t like different foods to touch, send them to school with this Bentgo Lunch Box, now $25 when you clip the $3 off coupon. The box, available in three fun colors, contains five compartments portioned specifically for tots, and it’s leaf-proof, dishwasher-safe, and microwave-safe. Chances are, they’ll eat at least one of the things you pack, right?



It’s about to start getting colder out, but anxiety is always in season. In addition to keeping you warm, a weighted blanket can work wonders for your anxiety, and several different models are on sale for the first day of fall, for some of the best prices we’ve ever seen.



The secret to these deals is that they’re two deals in one. For all four blankets, you’ll want to clip the $10 coupon on the page, and then use the blanket-specific promo code at checkout to save even more. $41 for a 15 pounder is a stellar deal, but I’d probably pay $12 more for the 20 pounder. I want my weighted blankets to break ribs.

Gosund Mini Smart Plug With Timer Photo : Amazon

If you have a ton of smart devices in your home, why not make them even smarter? You can get a two-pack of Gosund Mini Smart Plug With Timer for $13 (50% off) using promo code QM4NADZC. The smart plugs work with Amazon Alexa and Google Home, so you can shut off lights from across the room, as well as from your smartphone.



Buying a new mattress is one of the biggest purchases you’ll make, after buying a home, of course. What you sleep on is important and can shape how you feel all day long. Right now, you can get $200 off Casper’s newest Wave mattress, plus two free standard Casper Pillows when you use the promo code WAVEPILLOW. By the way, Casper’s pillows are our readers’ favorite. Check out what our readers’ had to say over in The Inventory:

