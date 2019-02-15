Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Designer sunglasses, ANC Headphones, Nordstrom’s Winter Sale, and Edifier Bookshelf Speakers lead off Friday’s best deals.

If you’re still paying your cable company a monthly modem rental fee, stop what you’re doing and buy your own for just $45, or $15 less than usual. This model supports maximum download speeds of 680mbps, which should cover just about every cable internet plan out there. Just be sure to clip the $10 coupon to save.



Edifier quietly makes some of the best audio equipment on the market. And right now, Amazon is lowering the price on a pair of Edifier R1850DB bookshelf speakers. Selling for $160, this is the lowest price we’ve ever seen by about $20.



In addition to having awesome sound, these Edifiers offer a variety of inputs, including aux, optical and bluetooth. Oh, and it has a remote control. Rad. Adding a sub-woofer is also easy with a dedicated line out.

Of course since this is a Gold Box deal, it’ll only last until the end of the day.

Entering your Netflix password with a TV remote is actually considered torture under the Geneva Conventions, but this Logitech wireless keyboard works seamlessly with recent Samsung, LG, and Sony smart TV operating systems, as well as Mac, Windows, iOS, and Android over Bluetooth. You can even switch between your connected devices with the flip of a switch.

Today’s $59 deal is an all-time low.

Obviously, these $40 Bluetooth headphones from TaoTronics don’t sound as great or block noise as well as a high end pair of Sony or Bose headphones. Obviously!



But...TaoTronics sent me a pair to try, and they’re pretty good! They sound fine, like any other relatively inexpensive pair of Bluetooth headphones, and the noise cancelation works better than I expected against constant noises like airplane engines and the like. They’d make a fine purchase for anyone that travels with any regularity. Just clip the $8 coupon, then use promo code KINJAZ57 at checkout to save a couple extra bucks.

While we’ve been partial to fancy USB battery packs with features like USB-C Power Delivery recently, sometimes, you just want a big-ass battery with fast-enough USB ports and a cheap price tag. That’s what today’s deal is all about.



Clip the $3 coupon and use promo code KINJAAYX at checkout for an extra $2 off to bring this 20,000mAh RAVPower pack down to $27. That’s a great price for a battery that big from a major manufacturer, and while it’s not much for bells and whistles, its USB ports are plenty fast, which is what really matters in the end.

Anker’s Nebula Capsule mini projector gets all the hype, but if its standard definition resolution and 100 lumen brightness won’t cut it for your portable cinema needs, the newer Nebula Mars II is on sale for $390 today, the best price we’ve seen by $10.



While it’s not nearly as small as the Capsule, the Mars II puts out a 720p picture of up to 150", is three times as bright as the Capsule at 300 lumens, and can run for four hours on a charge, meaning you could watch a double feature outdoors without having to plug it in.

If you don’t think you need the portability factor of the Mars II, we recommend you check out Anker’s Prizm projectors, which are designed for use in the home.

Do you ever stop to think about how there’s really no great way to store pants? Folding can wear them out and wrinkle them. Draping over a hanger can give you an unwanted pleat. Clothespin hangers can leave marks on delicate fabrics. But now, the Hurdle Hanger is aiming to move humanity forward on this critically pressing issue with a new solution.



Each Hurdle Hanger includes three attachment points that loop through your pants’ belt loops, allowing them to hang just like they hang off your body. Once you get the, uh, hang of it, it only takes a second or two to set it up each time, no careful folding or draping required. Anything that makes putting away laundry—the worst of all chores—go by faster is a win in my book.

The hanger is also open-ended on one side, with a non-slip rubber strip on top, so for pants that you do want to fold and drape, Hurdle makes it easy. And the belt loop hook that faces out into your closet can also hold a belt, a hat, or even another pair of pants if you have limited closet space.

I have to say, I’m not sure I ever expected to see something new in the clothes hanger space, but Hurdle Hanger isn’t quite like anything else on the market, and I think it’s brilliant. You can preorder it now (for a small discount) on Indiegogo.

Somewhere, possibly on another planet, or even in a different dimension, there’s a portal where all the missing socks and chip clips that mysteriously vanished from our planet have collected into a Mount Everest-sized pile. I am convinced of this, and it is the basis of my upcoming novel.



We can’t help you with those missing socks today, but if you need to add some more chip clips to your ever-dwindling collection, OXO’s bright and magnetic clips are on sale for $6 for a 4-pack, or about $1 less than usual. And yes, they ship for free with Prime.

Ring may be best known for its video doorbells, but if you want cameras around the rest of your home’s perimeter, they sell well-reviewed standalone spotlight and floodlight cameras as well. Right now, both are $30 off their usual prices, whether you want the wired or the battery-powered version.



They all record in 1080p with infrared night vision, and include two-way intercom so you can yell at potential home invaders to buzz off. Have you ever thought about what you would say in that situation? I think “buzz off” would work?

As someone who is always kinda lost, GPS is amazing. And if you’re like me and venture to unknown territory frequently, you’ll be glad to know that Amazon is selling a bunch of refurbished Garmin GPS devices right now.



Whether you need one for your car or motorcycle, you won’t need to rely on your cellular connectivity to find your way home.

So if you’re in the market for one, this is a good time to buy.

Even if you don’t have to pass your presidential fitness test anymore, you should take a good long look at Adidas’ President’s Day sale, where they’re taking up to 50% off pretty much every kind of workout gear, plus some fun stuff like Real Madrid and Manchester United soccer jerseys. As always, use the sidebar tools to sort by gender and style to help cut through the deluge.

Update: Today’s the last day of the sale, and Marmot’s making a final push with an extra 20% off the already-discounted sale prices. Just use promo code EXTRA20 to get the deal.



The changing of the seasons is a great time to buy new clothes, and while it might not currently feel like spring is on the horizon, warmer temperatures will be here before you know it. Right now, Marmot’s taking up to 50% off hundreds of sale items during the company’s end of season sale, which is a great opportunity to save on clothes for the coming months, or stock up on cheap winter wear for next year. No promo code required.

Need somewhere to get started? The Marmot Precip (men | women) and Minimalist (men | women) were both among our readers’ favorite rain coats, and I’m a particular fan of the minimalist’s hood brim.

Nordstrom has only a couple large sales each year and today marks the beginning of their Winter Sale. Nordstrom is taking up to 40% off a boatload of styles through February 24, though the best stuff will surely sell out early. It’ll take time to look through all the stuff, so maybe pencil it in as a meeting at work or pretend you’re in the bathroom and avoid your family or something.



I suggest sorting by brand using the sidebar tool after you select your gender. Fossil? Nike? Rag & Bone? 7 For All Mankind? Calvin Klein? You’ll be blown away by how many options there are.

For the fellas, we do have a couple of suggestions that we recently recommended on The Inventory. Belmar’s Quilted Shirt Jacket is a great transition layer to wear once the weather starts warming up, these River Stone joggers would be a great pair of Fourth Pants, and if you like to run, your feet deserve to experience Nike’s Epic React Flyknits. Seriously though, there are thousands of great deals, so get over there and start browsing.

What better way to get ready for exercise-friendly spring weather than an extra 20% off Under Armour’s already affordable sale section? Pick up workout shirts, sweats, leggings, shoes, and more, and use promo code RALLY20 at checkout on orders over $100 to stack on the savings. If you do nothing else with this sale, at least replace your old underwear with Boxerjocks.

Sunglasses might not be at the top of your mind right now, but warm, sunny days are ahead, and you can be ready to look your best with this designer sunglass sale from Daily Steals. Frames from Calvin Klein, Tom Ford, Kate Spade, Yves Saint Laurent, Porsche Design, and more are on sale for $25-$80, and promo code KJSUN7 will take an extra $7 off at checkout.

If you still don’t have a Nintendo Switch, but the Mario Maker 2 and Links Awakening put you over the top yesterday, you can now get $35 worth of Nintendo eShop credit for free when you buy a console. With so many great Nintendo first party and indie games available on the eShop, you should have no trouble spending it.



Note: The page says preorder, but it should ship today or tomorrow.

LEGO Star Wars minifigs are great, but a giant Darth Vader figure made from 168 pieces? That’s straight out of the dark side. LEGO people are supposed to be 1.5" tall, and they definitely shouldn’t have bendable elbows and knees.



Anyway, Walmart’s chopped the kit down to $23, but you’d better pray they don’t alter the deal.

Deals You May Have Missed

If you missed out on all the Super Bowl TV sales, don’t fret. This 55" 4K Samsung is on sale for $498 at Walmart right now, and it even comes with a $20 VUDU credit for buying and renting movies. It’s not Samsung’s best TV, but it includes smart apps, HDR, and even a clean cable routing solution that you won’t find from any other manufacturer.



Photo: Gizmodo

While Sony’s top-end (and still-great) noise canceling headphones from 2017 went on sale around Black Friday, deals were conspicuously absent for the 2018 Sony WH1000XM3s, which brought a number of worthwhile improvements, and continued to put Bose to shame.



So if you’ve been sitting here twiddling your thumbs, waiting for a good deal, Amazon just dropped certified refurbs to $280. That’s $70 less than buying them new, and $20 less than the usual going rate for refurbs. That’s a big investment, to be sure, but if you spend a lot of time in noisy planes and trains, or if you work in an open office and just need to be able to find a quiet space, you won’t find a better set of headphones.

With 12W of stereo sound, IPX7 water resistance, and a 24 hour battery, it’s no shock that the Tribit XSound Go has racked up a 4.6 star review average from over 1,000 customers, and a Wirecutter recommendation for good measure. Get it for just $21 today by stacking the on-page coupon and the promo code C5RTSSA2.

While you do so at your own risk, if you want to open up tiny gadgets to make your own repairs, this $11 magnetic screwdriver set can get you started. Just use promo code 9KE5TDH3 to unlock the deal.



If you’re really serious about self-repair, just note that the iFixit Pro Tech Toolkit includes a bunch of other accessories you’ll want, like suction cups, spudgers, tweezers, and more.

Even (or perhaps, especially) in the digital age, many people prefer the tactile experience of jotting down notes with an actual pen and paper, and the Ghost Paper notebook gives you the most tactile experience of all.



Whereas every other notebook simply prints lines on the page to keep your letters straight, Ghost Paper’s lines are actually slightly raised, giving your pen an actual base from which to start each character. You can check out our review over on The Inventory, and use promo code KINJA213 to get your own notebook for $20.

Ghost Paper also sells stationery, and you can get a set for just $10. That’s half the usual price, and the discount is due to a defect on the cartons that hold the paper and envelopes, which themselves are in perfect condition, which is all that really matters. Just add it to your cart, and you’ll see the discount at checkout.

Four Sigmatic’s mushroom-infused beverages have been growing like fungi in popularity, and now you can try them yourself for 10% off. By combining nutrient-rich cordyceps, chaga, and other mushroom powder into the likes of coffee, tea, hot chocolate, and even lemonade, Four Sigmatic claims you’ll get a boost of all-natural energy. And of course, it’s all vegan, paleo, keto, dairy free and gluten-free, so you can feel good about it no matter your diet or dietary restrictions.



This coupon is valid on a whole lineup of Four Sigmatic products. Most people start with the coffee (there are several here, including pods), but you can also branch out into powders that you mix into other foods and drinks too. Just note that you won’t see the discount until checkout.

I’m going to let you in on a little secret. McDonald’s coffee...it’s actually pretty good! It’s not Blue Bottle or anything, but it’s at least on par with Starbucks, and a whole lot cheaper. Now, you can make it at home for even less. These 30 oz. tins only cost $8.49 with Subscribe & Save, and an extra 10% coupon today brings them down to below $8. Just note that they’re add-on items, so you’ll have to buy them as part of a larger order.



30 ounces just happens to be the exact right amount for three batches of cold brew in my OXO brewer, so I’ll be picking up a tin.

Photo: Amazon

We’ll start off by acknowledging that reviews are mixed for these Lindt truffle variety boxes. Some people have great experiences, others claim to have not gotten much of a variety, or to have received old chocolates, or to have received them melted (unlikely at this time of year). That said, if you’re willing to roll the dice, $.25 per truffle (60-pack) or $.22 per truffle (100-pack) is a stellar deal for these Valentine’s Day staples.



This time of year, it’s probably dark already by the time you get home from work. But without any wiring to futz with, Mpow’s solar-powered, motion-sensing spotlights are the easiest way to illuminate your front porch or lawn, and you can get four of them for just $25 today with promo code QQLCXCFJ. That could be one for each side of your house!

If you have a pet, there’s no reason not to take advantage of this Chewy sale. For a limited time, you’ll get an extra 50% off at checkout on dozens of items from Frisco. Cat litter. Dog poop bags. Beds. Dog sweaters. Crates. Collars. Toys. More stuff! Basically, everything except pet food is included here, just note that you won’t see the discount until checkout.



Note: The deal applies to a single item only, so choose wisely.

Photo: Amazon

I’ll just be straight with you — you need the Tacklife 12-Volt Tire Inflator. It features a flashlight for actual nighttime roadside emergencies, and the three adapter nozzles make it super versatile; it’ll pump up your bike tires, balls for all kinds of sports, pool floats in the summer, and whatever other inflatables you throw at it.



You’re also unlikely to find a similar device for less: Use promo code ONLY400P at checkout for a final price of just $10. But do it quick! This deal will probably go bust quicker than an overfilled air mattress.

Marpac Yogabed Mattresses | $595-$999 | Marpac

Marpac Dohm Classic White Noise Machine | $34 | Marpac | Promo code LOVESTORY

Marpac Purest Sleep Scent Diffuser | $30 | Marpac | Promo code LOVESTORY

I’m not sure how it was decided that Presidents’ Day was the sleep holiday, but it seems to have the highest concentration of mattress deals of any day of the year.

For example, Marpac—yes, the white noise company—makes its own mattresses now, and they’re up to $300 off for the holiday weekend. They’re the multi-layer foam mattresses with a ~100 night trial like you’ve come to expect, but with a few cool features like a zip-off top cover, which means you don’t have to lift the mattress when it’s time to clean it.

And even if you’re happy with your mattress, the classic Marpac Dohm white noise machine is also on sale for $34 with promo code LOVESTORY. The same code will also get you the company’s Purest sleep scent diffuser (basically just an oil diffuser) for $30.

Photo: Indochino

Why buy off the rack when custom tailored suits are so affordable, not to mention so fun to design? For a limited time, you can look your best with a custom suit from Indochino, our readers’ favorite custom clothing company.



You can grab any suit from this page (a bunch of new styles have been added since the last deal we ran) for just $299 with promo code KINJA19, with all of your customizations, alterations, and shipping included in the price. That’s even cheaper than the suits in Indochino’s clearance section, which sell for $329. Options range from simple, versatile blacks and grays to presidential tan suits and patterned options, so you can definitely find something that will fill a niche in your closet.

If you aren’t familiar with Indochino, this is nothing like buying a suit off the rack. You get to choose every little facet of the suit yourself, and everything is cut to measure to fit you perfectly. But if you don’t have time to take your measurements right this minute, you can check out now and submit your measurements later, which makes it very easy to gift. There are plenty of fun and colorful options available, as well as lots of business-minded suits that still look great.



Having a suit that fits perfectly is great, as is picking from dozens of styles, but the little details Indochino lets you customize, from your jacket lapels to pocket flaps to accent stiching around your buttons, are where things get really fun. Just look at some of the options:

How It Works

If you live near a showroom...

You can purchase your suit online with our discount, then take your receipt into an Indochino showroom. They’ll do your measurements, walk you through your customization options, and have your suit delivered to the showroom. Return once it arrives for any final alterations if they’re needed.

Or, measure and customize from home...

Follow the directions on Indochino’s site to submit your measurements and customize your suit. Once the suit arrives, if anything doesn’t fit quite right, you can bring it into an Indochino showroom for adjustments. If you don’t have a showroom nearby, Indochino will provide directions for your local tailor, along with a $75 credit to cover their work. If for whatever reason you can’t get the suit to fit quite right, Indochino will remake your suit. Shipping and return shipping are free.

Let us know which style you’ll be wearing to your next event (or day at the office) in the comments. Just note that this deal expires at midnight on Friday.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Aquaphor has been around forever, and for good reason. This stuff works like magic on dry skin, especially in the wintertime. There’s a reason is has a 4.6 star average from over 3,000 reviews, all of which were typed out by soft and supple fingers. Clip the coupon and save 25% on a 14oz tub of Aquaphor, and never worry about dry hands again.



If you’re ever planning to leave your home this winter, L.L.Bean is what you want to be wearing when you do it. The outdoorsy brand is taking 25% off your order with promo code BEAN25 in an effort to keep you cozy, when you should be feeling just plain cold. This deal seems to apply to both full-price and on-sale items. So now’s the time to stockpile Bean Boots, Wicked Good Slippers, and whatever other gear your closets can hold.

Howdy, partner. Red Dead Redemption 2 hasn’t had any trouble selling copies, so if you’ve been waiting for months for a decent discount, it’s finally down to $40 today on both PS4 and Xbox One. That’s practically a robbery.

