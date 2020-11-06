Friday's Best Deals: Le Creuset Kitchenware, AirPods, FIFA 21, Fenty Beauty Eyeshadow, and More

Le Creuset kitchenware and Apple AirPods lead Friday’s best deals.



In his roundup of the best VPNs at Gizmodo, Andrew Couts called NordVPN “fast and easy to use,” citing accessibility and affordability as reasons to subscribe. Though it’s almost always marked down from its $287 list price, the 2-year plan is nonetheless the cheapest option to get started with the service and continue using it long-term. For a limited time only, though, it’s not only 68% off, bringing your total to just $89 for 730 days, but it also comes with an extra plan on top of that—chosen at random by the Nordic gods—using the promo code KINJAGIFT through December 1.



Couts says in his abbreviated review:

No matter what you pay, you’ll get access to more than 5,400 servers in more than 60 countries, a bunch of features you may or may not want, and, because the company is based in Panama, assurances that your data—or lack of data, as the case may be—is outside of U.S. and European jurisdictions. Like every other VPN on this list, NordVPN claims to have a “strict no-logs policy,” so most of your data isn’t collected, the company says. It does still collect your email address, payment information, and the timestamp of the last time you launched the VPN.

But NordVPN isn’t without its downsides. “...some researchers have found that it sends your email address and Google Ad ID to a marketing company when you register through the Android app and contains some trackers,” Couts explains. “Another downside is that some of NordVPN’s servers are rented, which means another company you need to trust is in the mix. And yes, one of those servers got hacked in 2018.”

Still, if you want the one of the most reliable VPN clients, with the budget to support its robust infrastructure, you can’t go wrong with NordVPN. Plus, with availability on virtually every platform you can think of—from macOS to Android TV—it’s equal parts ubiquitous and acclaimed. Endorsed by PCMag, Wired, CNET, Business Insider, and more, it may be time to board the Nord hype train if you’re somehow unwedded to a VPN already.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey on 10/29/2020 and updated with new information on 11/02/2020.

Newegg Black November Sale Image : Newegg

You’ve probably heard someone over the years say “Every time I buy an iPhone, Apple announces a new one a week later.” That feeling of just missing a better deal, whether it’s an upgraded model that’s just come out, or a steep discount on that pricey gadget that’s been sitting on your wishlist for too wrong, is a real bummer.



Sometimes, you may just have to stomach that feeling of being duped if you’ve already pulled the trigger, but Newegg’s new Black November program lets you secure your most-wanted gizmos without having to worry that deals season will bring forth a better discount you can’t take advantage of. With the program, you can buy anything from the sale’s landing page and be sure that, should a better deal come along, you’ll automatically get a refund for the difference in price. It’s a kind of clunky solution, but savings are savings nonetheless.

This deal might sound too good to be true, so there’s a few things worth considering. The program lasts through November 22, so there’s no accounting for any potential deals after that, and your refund may not be processed until December 7, so budget accordingly and don’t count on having that extra spending money right away. That said, if the price goes down multiple times, you won’t have to worry about getting incremental refunds, so the discounts will all be lumped into one payment. Again, kinda clunky, but not something you need to worry about too much.

Some eligible products have a grey badge to indicate they’re part of the program, while others have orange text that’s easier to miss. Image : Jordan McMahon

Be careful, though, because not every eligible product has the big grey badge letting you know it’s protected; some simply have some orange text that’s deceptively easy to miss.

Additionally, this only applies to products with the “Price Protection” badge, and there’s no way to know if there will actually be any additional discounts, so keep that in mind as you’re doing your holiday shopping.

If that’s all well and good, there’s some solid products you can snag right now, and the discounts are good enough that you won’t be too miffed if a steeper discount doesn’t roll by. You can grab this 32" 720p Samsung TV for about $150, and while you won’t be getting the crispiest playback, that won’t matter too much if you’re mostly watching reruns of Kitchen Nightmares. Bose’s QuietComfort 35 headphones are $100 off, bringing them down to $200. The company’s SoundLink Color II wireless speaker, which comes in some nifty colors, is also $30 off right now. If you’re looking for some extra pixels to stare at, LG’s Ultrawide 34" 3440 x 1440 monitor is down from $900 to $600, which isn’t too bad for the real estate you’re getting.

Apple AirPods with Wired Charging Case $99 | Amazon Image : Andrew Hayward

There’s a good chance you know someone who has a pair of AirPods, and you have been wanting to be a part of the group. Thanks to Prime Day, there’s a good chance you can be.

At $99, Apple’s AirPods with Wired Charging Case are the lowest they’ve ever been. Especially if 2020 is the year you are upgrading to the newest iPhone 12 line, these will perfectly compliment the device, with its touch controls and sensors that pause tracks when you take an AirPod out.

RCA 480P LCD Home Theater Projector Image : Sheilah Villari

Movie nights with loved ones are a great way to pass the time. If you’re keeping your circle small or still sticking to those you co-habitat with I’m sure Netflix and Hulu have been given a run for their money. I’ve been looking into a projector because I’m lucky enough to have a backyard and a roommate who thought setting up a project for our weekend hangs with the same five people we see might be cool. The RCA 480P LCD Home Theater Projector is just $49 for the next few days.

RCA is a great storied brand and this projector continues that tradition of excellence. This is the definition of tiny and mighty as it gives you a screen size of 30" all the way up to 150". That’s literally huge. There are two HDMI ports to connect to Blu-ray/DVD players, streaming devices, and even gaming consoles. The resolution is 480p as the name points out but it does support 1080p content with an HDMI connection. The speaker is powerful and the cooling fan is quiet for the best viewing experience possible. Add this projector to your streaming setup, pop some popcorn, and have the ultimate movie night under the stars.

Patriot Viper 4 Blackout Series 16GB DDR4 4400MHz Image : Quentyn Kennemer

If you have the motherboard and CPU to support it, Patriot’s Viper 4 memory is some of the fastest you can get, and Amazon has a 16GB kit (2x 8GB sticks) 15% off. That’s a $20 reduction for a $110 total. These modules run at up to 4400MHz with automatic overclocking for those not bold enough to do it on their own.

Mpow M30 IPX8 Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds Image : Sheilah Villari

I’ve tested Mpow products in the past and was always pleasantly surprised at the value to price ratio. They’re quality without breaking the bank. A Prime Day treat from the company is their M30 IPX8 Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds. They’re just $28 when you clip the coupon. This discount will appear once you start the checkout process.

$28 is a great price for an extra set of earbuds. If you’re running errands or just running and you don’t want to take your most expensive buds on the go these are for you. Quick to pair and easy to bounce between tunes and calls. The M30's are noise-canceling so ideal for travel and just because they are small and fit snuggly doesn’t mean there’s no power in them. Little buds, big bass. They’re sweat-proof so sport it up and fear not about ruining them. You’ll get about 5 hours off of one charge but 25 hours with the charging case. The only blip is if you’re an Android user you have to adjust the volume on your phone to “maximum” first to get the highest volume out of these. Other than that it’s a solid audio device at a solid price.

AUKEY 7-in-1 100W USB-C Hub 2DHRJ3CB Image : Aukey

How many USB ports does one need? As many as they can get these days. Everything needs a charge or transfer, and with this AUKEY 7-in-1 hub, everything will have it. There are three USB 3.1 ports, a USB-C port with 100W Power Delivery for Macbook charging, ethernet, 4K HDMI, and a card reader, all packed into one sleek little puck. It’s only $19 at Amazon when you clip the coupon and apply promo code 2DHRJ3CB.

If you’re in search of an ultra portable laptop that doesn’t sneeze at heavy tasks, consider this deal on an ASUS ZenBook 14 at Newegg. Now $50 off, your total is $850 for an ultra-slim 14-inch laptop sporting an AMD Ryzen 7 mobile CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a 1080p pixel count shining at 250 nits of brightness. There’s also an IR camera for face unlock and Zoom calls. Sadly, this thing kicks the 3.5mm headphone jack to the curb, but ASUS includes a dongle to add that functionality back if you desire. Check out the full rundown over at Newegg.

If you’re serious about your music and you can’t trust your smartphone’s puny speakers to satisfy, you want a portable speaker, and the JBL Xtreme 2 is one of the best on the market. With a rare discount bringing it to $150 (it cost $350 once upon a time), this speaker promises loud and clear performance with its 40W drivers and dual passive radiators. With an IPX7 rating, the Xtreme 2 can survive a day by the pool for up to 15 hours before it needs charging. Find it at the likes of Best Buy and Amazon.

SanDisk 400GB microSD Card Image : Jordan McMahon

Getting a Nintendo Switch has been tough the last few months, but if you’ve been able to get your hands on one, you’ll want to make sure you have plenty of room to store games. There’s no shortage of microSD cards to choose from, but this SanDisk 400 GB microSD Card strikes a pretty great balance between price, storage capacity, and speed, especially given it’s down to $45 at Amazon right now.

With that out of the way, you’ll be able to grab as many games as you please without worrying you’ll hit your limit.

Dear diary: the day is November 4. I’ve escaped into a nearby abandoned subway and Americans everywhere are even more fiercely adhered to their screens than ever before. If you’ve resolved to hunker down and follow every single bit of Election Day coverage you can, consider putting a new TV on your ticket. TCL’s models go pretty cheap while still delivering a crisp 4K picture and a voice-activated Android TV smart platform. At Best Buy, you can grab one of these 50" sets for just $230, a $120 drop from usual. If you need a little more room, the 55" is just another $20.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Active2 Smartwatch 40mm Image : Sheilah Villari

I’m a big fan of Samsung’s smartwatches and wore a Gear Sport for years. There are three options on sale now at Best Buy saving you $70. If you’ve been thinking about getting a smartwatch but don’t want to go crazy these are a really nice option. This is an early Black Friday treat and a savings of 28%.

If you are Samsung phone users these watches easily pair with them but I used my iPhone with my Gear Sport and it was pretty seamless as well. It was also quick to pair with my headphones. If you’re using this for fitness these watches can detect and track over forty movements. And they’re durable enough for hiking and swimming. They can track sleep and heart rate which are two things that are important to keep an eye on. The touch-screen display is clear and bright so it’s effortless to view messages and updates. And as with an Apple watch you can sync these up for Samsung Pay to make purchasing quicker. The battery life is pretty decent and if I remember correcting I went at least three or four days between charges. These watches are great middle of the road value, not too expensive but not too cheap. Each style is gorgeously made and you won’t be disappointed.

Amazon Fire Stick Lite Image : Ignacia Fulcher

If you really don’t care about your Fire Stick having volume controls, or just love having two remotes, Amazon Fire Stick Lite could be your jam. At only $18, it’s the newest version of the Fire TV Stick and can get you linked up with Netflix, Hulu, and all the other streaming services you love. Just plug it in the back of your TV in the HDMI plug and you’re good to go. It’s a pretty good bargain, so if you’re in the mood and want a deal, I’d snatch it up. Quick.

ZeroDark Battery Tester Image : Sheilah Villari

This battery organizer and tester from ZeroDark is $31 off right now. This is a smart way to keep your little energy containers in one place and keep track of their juice. This durable system is simple to use and is a great way to save some money in the long run if you have a house of battery operated items.

This sturdy storage case not only makes it easy to see what you’ve got, but it also won’t have you scrambling for an extra battery when a remote goes belly up. The tester helps you keep an eye on what might need a charge but also helps with the guessing if a battery is even still good to use. The digital display is painless to read the voltage and effortless to operate. It sits perfectly on a desktop or can even be mounted and the battery tester is detachable. You’ll be able to hold 110 batteries at once at various sizes. Here’s what it can fit: 12 button cells, 48 AAs, 24 AAAs, 8 9-volts, 10 Cs, and 8 Ds.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Image : Andrew Hayward

There are a lot of very obvious AirPods-inspired wireless earbuds out there right now, but Samsung’s recent Galaxy Buds Live are different: they look like lil’ beans that you pop into your ears. These aural legumes are plenty powerful, however, packing active noise cancellation and strong audio quality. And the shape actually works well, as Gizmodo reviewer Sam Rutherford described:



“The Galaxy Buds Live are quite comfortable, and when combined with their relatively petite dimensions and low profile, they are some of the most unobtrusive wireless headphones on the market. In fact, I’ve even fallen asleep while wearing them and they are right up there with the Pixel Buds as being one of the most comfortable earbuds in my ears. And when it comes to staying in place during exercise, even after a sweaty one-mile run, the Galaxy Beans never budged.”

Save $30 off the list price in all four colors at Amazon right now.

You’ve waited a month because you thought you could get by on FIFA 20 for at least another yeat, but let’s admit it: you’re too much of a footie fan to hold out much longer. Just a month after launch, Amazon is giving you $20 worth of reasons to consider upgrading no matter which version you’re after. That means the standard version of FIFA 21 (PS4, Xbox One) falls to just $40.

Champions Edition (PS4, Xbox One) is $20 more and comes with a bunch of extra FIFA Ultimate Team items, including a loan of cover star Kylian Mbappé good for five games, another Ambassador player for three games, 12 rare gold packs, and special edition team kits and stadiums.

The Ultimate Edition ($70 on PS4 and Xbox One) is the same, but you get double the rare gold packs for 24 total.

Don’t forget that these will upgrade automatically when you switch to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Corsair HS60 Pro Headset Image : Elizabeth Henges

I have a problem with my PC headset. Due to the location of the volume wheel, when the wire presses against my desk it can all too easily be pushed up or down, leading to frustrating miscommunications or eardrum blowouts. It’s a crapshoot, really. Corsair’s HS60 headset has the volume dial on the earcup itself, which makes it so that it won’t get bumped in the middle of a game, and that’s honestly enough for me to pick it up while it’s on sale for $50.

But, that’s not all the HS60 offers—there is also some noise-canceling technology you can use to REALLY focus on the game, and the headset works with PC and all gaming consoles. So really, this is an awesome deal!

Dirt 5 (PC) DIRTYNOV Screenshot : Codemasters

Dirt 5 is set to launch in just a couple of short days, but order through Eneba (PC-only) and you can save $10 on your purchase. You’ll only get the savings with discount code DIRTYNOV.

With over 70 tracks and a huge list of cars, Dirt 5 is positioned to be a dream game for rally racing fanatics. A star-studded campaign has you climbing the ladder to solidify your status as the offroading champion of the world, while an all new Playgrounds mode fosters creativity with user-created tracks and racing arenas.

Oh, did I mention this deal includes Amplified Edition content? Here’s what that includes:

Three days early access;

Ford F-150 Raptor PreRunner by Deberti Design;

Ariel Nomad Tactical;

Audi TT Safari;

VW Beetle Rallycross;

Three exclusive player sponsors with fresh objectives, rewards and liveries;

Currency and XP earning boosts;

Access to all post launch content, including a minimum of 12 cars, 60 Career events, new player sponsors with fresh rewards and liveries, and more items for features yet to be revealed.

Eneba has the goods. Again, use promo code DIRTYNOV.

Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package (PS4) Image : Square Enix

Whether you’re new to Kingdom Hearts or you’re interested in owning all the games at the best quality, the Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package is a fantastic deal. It includes ten Kingdom Hearts experiences, including games and cinematic content, and Amazon has it for just $30 today, the lowest it’s ever been. Here’s everything you’ll get in the package:

Kingdom Hearts Final Mix

Kingdom Hearths Re: Chain of Memories

Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days (HD Remastered cinematics)

Kingdom Hearts 2 Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Birth By Sleep Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Re:code (HD Remastered cinematics)

Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD

Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep - a fragmentary passage

Kingdom Hearts X Back Cover (movie)

Kingdom Hearts III

I may be alone in this, but I’d buy it for Chain of Memories alone. That game was dope, and I don’t care who cares.

With a $68 discount, Marvel’s Avengers; Earth’s Mightiest Edition for Xbox One might be a clutch gift for the biggest Captain America fan in your life. The centerpiece item in this box of physical extras is a 12" tall statue of the cap’ himself, plus a 6" Hulk bobblehead, a Mjolnir keychain, a Black Widow belt buckle, and a pin that feeds right into your childhood fantasies of becoming an Avenger in your own right. There’s also a steelbook case providing a lavish home for the game disk, a group photo, and a blueprint of Iron Man’s armor—you know, just in case you have to pick up the mantle of sweet unadulterated justice down the line.

On PS4? The discount isn’t nearly as good, but you can still add one to cart $10 cheaper than usual.

Save 20% on LEGO Super Mario Expansions Image : Andrew Hayward

Launched a couple months back, the new LEGO Super Mario line delivered a unique twist to the building block template, letting you use a screen-and-sensor equipped Mario figure to play through interactive obstacle courses. And they made a whole bunch of different add-on sets to recreate familiar moments from the legendary games.



While the core, required starter set remains at the full price of $60, many of the larger expansions are currently 20% off, including the Guarded Fortress Expansion, Mario’s House and Yoshi Expansion, and Toad’s Treasure Hunt Expansion Set. Whether you’re buying for yourself or for holiday gifts, now’s the time to strike.

Obama Llama: The Celebrity Rhyming Party Game Image : Sheilah Villari

Now that the cold months are here and the clocks have ticked over many of us are headed back indoors to our small social circles. If like me you have a handful of people you see regularly and have game nights this is a great one to add to the rotation. Obama Llama: The Celebrity Rhyming Party Game is 40% off and you only need 4 people to play.



This is a rhyming charade game. You’ll act out and/or mime celebrity rhymes to your team to help them figure out who the person/thing is. Each is timed and you rack up points by uncovering the rhyming pair cards. Now you will have to have a group of friends a bit in the know of pop culture from a few different decades. This is a game very heavy on media references and celebrity names. But this is sure for a night of fun with some clever friends. I can’t wait for you to act out a “Yeti eating spaghetti.”

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

40% off Le Cruset Kitchenware Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Get your fill of needed kitchenware before the holidays at Amazon. For a short time, you can grab tea kettles, grills, roasters, salt and pepper shakers, and so much more for 30% off their original list price. Why not become the chef you want to be? Grab em’ before they’re gone!

Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker Image : Sheilah Villari

Good coffee shouldn’t cost and an arm and a leg. Making it in the comfort of your own home too, given everything, is a huge plus. For the rest of the day save 24% on Homendless’ Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker.

If you live alone or are concerned with wasting pricey coffee the K-cup is the way to go. This single-serve maker can do that and more. It’ll get you that quality selected java of your choice brewed in 2 minutes and ensures each cup is piping hot. It does come with a reusable grounds filter if you want to do it the old fashioned way every now and then. And it can even handle tea if being caffeinated isn’t for you. If you do like being caffeinated you can control your coffee’s strength because the water tank is easy to read and fill. So no need to sweat about your brew being too weak or too potent. There’s an automatic shut off feature and it even cleans itself. Wins all around.

Free shipping on this for Prime members.

Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Air Fryer Image : Ninja

Ignacia’s BBQ ribs made me regret not making a Ninja Foodi my air fryer of choice. I love my Corsori smart fryer, but don’t make that mistake. The Ninja Foodi has grilling, air frying, roasting, baking, and dehydrating functions packed into one sleek unit. Best Buy offering one for your kitchen at a nice $190 price.

This is the smaller 4-quart model, which doesn’t have quite as many functions as Ignacia’s—it’s missing slow and pressure cooking—but for simpler needs, this’ll get you by just fine.

Eufy Baby Monitor Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Parenthood is sweet, but not knowing what your newborn is doing (they’re probably sleeping) while you’re in another part of the house is anxiety-inducing. With the Eufy baby monitor for $100, which is $30 off its original list price, you can keep an eye on your baby without marching up and down the stairs or hallway every time you think you hear a peep. You get automatic alerts if your baby is crying, so you’ll really, REALLY know if something is wrong. This 720p unit also has a 1000ft range so you can watch your little creation anywhere in your home! Grab it before it is gone.

Recertified Ring Video Doorbell Pro Image : Quentyn Kennemer

If you don’t mind buying refurbished, MorningSave is letting go of a two-piece combo featuring a recertified Ring Video Doorbell Pro for a low $129. See who’s knocking in a pinch and interact with your visitors without ever having to approach the door, which is just fantastic in these increasingly anarchistic times. Your purchase includes 30-day access to cloud recordings and you’re covered by a 1 year standard Ring warranty.

Pupford Freeze-Dried Dogs Treats Image : Sheilah Villari

We don’t think Belka and Strelka had treats this good, pretty sure. Pupford’s Freeze-Dried Dogs Treats were made for any pooch aspiring to be a space pupper. They may just really want a tasty snack for being a really good boy or girl. That’s ok too. For just $16 you’ll get about 475 freeze-dried in beef, rabbit, salmon, or sweet potato flavor.

These are low cal so if you’ve got a furbaby with a few extra pounds a couple of these a day won’t be a cause for concern. Distracting or keeping a puppy or even an older dog’s attention at certain times can be very important and these absolutely help. This is a deal if you need to do that regularly with several dogs because you’re getting so many little bits. The ingredients are simple and because they are freeze-dried there’s a lot less nasty stuff needed to keep them fresh. That also means no crumbling bits at the bottom of the bag. I would say they’re tasty but I can only gauge that by the two seniors dogs I live with loving these. This is a great value for quality and quantity. How often does that happen?!

This will ship for free in one-day for Prime members.

Victorinox Swiss Army Classic SD Pocket Knife Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you love to be prepared for any type of situation, or just nostalgic for your former Boy Scout and Girl Scout days, you should check out the Victorinox Swiss Army Classic SD Pocket Knife. Only $12 because of a price drop, you’ll get a knife with seven functions including a small blade, scissors, nail file, screwdriver 2.5 mm, key ring, toothpick, and tweezers. What are you waiting for?

RIDGID 18V Cordless Mid-Torque Impact Wrench Kit Graphic : Gabe Carey

For anyone changing their car tires at home, an impact wrench is an essential buy. Not only can it loosen your lug nuts and bolts, but it can do so faster than a lug wrench. The RIDGID cordless mid-torque impact wrench in particular is one of the most highly rated and popular models you’ll find on the web, and for a limited time, you can fetch one for yourself at a fraction of the list price. While you might spend $180 on Amazon for the same product—no battery pack included—The Home Depot is selling it for $149, bundled with a 4Ah removable battery, an 18-volt charger, and a carrying bag at no additional cost.



As this is marked a “Special Buy” on the retailer’s site, it’s safe to assume this deal won’t last long. And since the limit is two per customer, you can also start your holiday shopping early for the DIYer or hobbyist in your life. Register both for complementary parts and lifetime support from The Home Depot.

Baby Yoda Design-a-Planter Image : Sheilah Villari

If you’ve already watched the new episode of The Mandalorian and are looking for another way to pass the time maybe you need a new succulent planter. Here is The Child to fill that void with his sweet face and customizable plant home. For just $9 spend an afternoon with “Baby Yoda” and bring both your green thumb and inner artist together.

This set comes with 4 markers, a sticker sheet, even a fake succulent if you don’t have a real one to add, and the adorable petite planter. You can also paint it if you’re a real Bob Ross and want to make a very happy baby. The recommended age is 4 plus and I’m sure with supervision this could be a great weekend activity for you and a little one. This is a fun and very cute way to bring some of a galaxy far far away into your home.

Up to 60% off Throw Blankets Image : Sheilah Villari

The time has come for the blankets on the back of the sofa to make their way down and wrap themselves around you. As you sink down into them and start to get cozy maybe you realize a stain from wine or a tear from a pet. It’s now Throwvember, the peak month for sofa snuggles. This means that blanket better be in tip-top shape. Save up to 60% on a variety of blankets from Wayfair right now.

I had a blanket just like this one during my first year at college. The classic navy blue goes with anything and is a solid choice all around. As the name suggests it is in fact velvety soft. With a bit of a shimmer to it, this blanket looks cool and feels better. The Veletloft Blanket ($31) is the throw you want to be cuddled up in on football Sunday.

If you’re looking for a pop of color Nader’s tweed throws ($34) comes in 26 shades to do it right. Take $16 off the vintage-esque blanket made from fade and stain-resistant polyester. The knitted fabric and tassels for sure give it that throwback vibe and it’s ready for you to be curled up sipping hot cider.

This is the throw for when you need just one more layer of warmth. The woven microfiber is luxurious to touch and fun to look at with its geometric pattern. The Dillon Luxury blanket ($19) is 62% off, easy to clean, and comes is a beautiful dark gray color that will blend with any surrounding.

Free shipping on all orders over $35.

I don’t know about y’all, but I’ve been getting through this socially-distant life on the power of caffeine and stubbornness, alone. Luckily for you, though, I’ve found a deal to get you to explore the world of coffee with a subscription to Atlas Coffee Club and $10 off your first bag! The price per shipment is about $4, so that’s super cheap. Featuring beans from Kenya, my home country of Brazil, and a number of other places around the world, you can have your caffeine fix and imagine yourself on vacation in paradise whenever the world gets a vaccine. Sounds peaceful. Take me there.



Full Snap Eyeshadow & Mini Mascara Set Image : Fenty Beauty

Get your Thanksgiving living room look together with a Full Snap Eyeshadow & Mini Mascara Set from Fenty Beauty, only $29. It includes six matte and shimmers to really make your eyes POP for those selfies on Instagram and cute little TikTok videos. You’ll also get a mini mascara for your eyelashes, really defining your eye shape and completing the look! Grab it before it’s gone!

Beauty Box: Caboodles Edition Image : Sheilah Villari

If you’re of a certain age you probably rocked a Caboodles full of scrunchies, blue eye shadow, and electric pink lip gloss. But even if you didn’t get to enjoy these in the 90s like all good trends they’re back. Ulta is bringing the vintage vibes with their Beauty Box: Caboodles Edition in pink and green. This bundle is valued at $183 and you’re getting it for just $20.

This ‘On the Go Girl’ case brings back a ton of memories of sleepovers and weekend girl hangs listening to New Kids on the Block. This is still a spacious carrier to fit all the makeup you have since acquired as an adult. The classic removable accessory tray and flip lid mirror are still in this design. So call the ladies, get nostalgic, and give everyone a makeover fit for a Full House extra.

This case will include 58 quality and cruelty-free pieces: 1 Eyeshadow Palette (36 Shades), 1 Face Palette (2 Bronzers, 2 Blushes, 1 Highlighter), 1 Brow Trio (2 Brow Powders & 1 Brow Wax), 2 Lip Glosses, 2 Sheer Lip Glosses, 2 Lip Oils, 1 Eyeshadow Primer, 1 Brow Highlighter, 1 Dual-Ended Brow Pencil, 1 Watermelon Facial Mist, 1 Liquid Blush, 1 Blush Brush, 1 Eyeshadow Brush, and 1 Brow Brush.

Oh and there’s a cherry on top of this deal. Ulta is also giving you a free 10-piece makeup set with this purchase. This offer will run until November 21 or while quantities last.

Free shipping on orders over $35.

20% off Select Vibes Image : Bellesa

Today is going to be stressful no matter how you slice it. But our beautiful pals at Bellesa want to inject a little playfulness to lighten the mood. In the spirit of democracy, they want you to vote on your favorite vibe from their line and save 20%. These deals will run until the end of Wednesday. Now just select your party and get to stuffing your ballot box.

The nominee for the Suction Party is the Air. If you’re into high-tech toys to stimulate two of the best zones then this might be your party. The Cinetic Suction plays that top note to perfection while high-end vibrator tech hits the g-spot with precision. Durable and flexible for all types and preferences. If this is the toy for you use the code VOTEAIR and get it for $79.

Speaking of the right spot. If you love to keep your affairs internal then you belong in the G-Spot Party with the Aurora ($79). Soft, sleek, and powerful. Just one button gets it going to push all yours. This is a great beginner vibe so first-timers use the code VOTEAURORA.

A little from column a, a little from column b. Why choose when you can get both. The Dea is representing the Dual Party ($95). Created with the maximum pleasure of both the G-spot and the clit in mind, this is an actual deity on earth. It’s ergonomic and blends it all together in a rhythmic fashion. Keep in touch with yourself, take a real journey of relaxation and discovery. Just use the code VOTEDEA.

Free shipping on all of these no matter which you pick.

Fenty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick Image : Sheilah Villari

Normally we’d all be looking for that showstopping outfit for holiday parties and with that comes trying to find perfect lipstick. It needs to be vibrant and long-lasting. But alas, that is not this year. But that doesn’t mean the perfect smooth all-day lipstick isn’t in your future still. Fenty’s Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick is just $13 right now in 23 hues.

The ultra-slim tube will fit in the smallest of purses or even a pocket. This glides on as a matte but is soft and doesn’t dry out your lips. As mentioned there are 23 colors available to match with any skin tone or ensemble you have dreamed up. These are highly pigmented so that color is really going to pop on your pout. I roll with Ma’Damn, a royal red, for special nights out. And Candy Venom, an electric pink, is for days I just want a fun pop of color. You’ll absolutely find a shade that’s perfect for you or even give a unique one a try. Maybe deep teal or a vivid violet? You won’t need to reapply much so these petite tubes last and at 28% off you might as well grab a few.

20% off Vibrators and Bundles Image : MysteryVibe

A lot of companies are already dropping their Black Friday deals to help everyone get a jump on that holiday shopping. Our pals at MysteryVibe are among those fabulous businesses with a fabulous deal. From now until the end of the month save 20% on Vibrators and Bundles.

I’m a big fan of the Poco and recommended it as one of my favorites. This bendable bullet vibe is great for solo flights but is pretty fun with a partner. Design your own vibration pulses through the companies app and let your significant other do some of the driving. If that’s not the perfect way to spend a chilly fall weekend I don’t know what is. This bundle ($88) gives you the vibe, the Poco play cards (if you need instruction or inspiration), and Sliquid lube.

Now for the dudes. And yes the sex tech continues with the Tenuto. This vibe is operated with the app as well to send all the right rhythms to your boy bits. It’s a wearable vibrator to stimulate three pleasure zones for both you and your ‘love-ah.’ Control the flow and get extra playtime in with this gentlemanly accessory. The Tenuto bundle ($152) also comes with cards specific to this toy and Ride lube. This is a great gift to elevate the impeding next lockdown. Keep your Tenuto close and your snuggle bunny closer.

Advertisement

KN95 Masks 20-Pack | $48 | N95MaskCo | Promo code KINJA20 Image : Elizabeth Lanier

With the ongoing virus, it’s a good idea to keep masks on hand so you never have to go without. Lucky for you, we’ve got an exclusive deal to help you stock up on KN95 face masks today.



These already discounted KN95 masks from N95MaskCo are even cheaper with our exclusive promo code, KINJA20, applied at checkout. That means you can get a 20-pack for $48 or a 50-pack for $104.

These masks come in packs up to 5,000 if you need that many masks for some reason. A pack of 100 seems like a good option for most households and you can get that for $159 right now.

Mask up and enjoy this exclusive deal while it lasts!

Vegan AF CBD Gummies for Chillin’ Image : Sunday Scaries

There’s nothing more vegan than letting everyone know you’re vegan, and while I don’t partake in the diet myself, I do try to reduce my animal-based intake where possible. And for avid CBD users like myself, it can be hard to find gummies that don’t use gelatin or other animal products to get their chewy mouthfeel. Complete with vitamins D3 and B12, Sunday Scaries Vegan AF gummies yield all the benefits of its classic Gummies for Chillin’ except, you know, without the dissuasive ingredients. Made from broad spectrum CBD oil and coconut oil, unlike some competing brands, Sunday Scaries’ gummies contain no THC, not even like trace amounts of the stuff. So if you’re trying to cut down on the devil’s lettuce, let our exclusive discount help with that.



Because CBD lacks the psychoactive chemical found in THC, it doesn’t get you “high” per se. Instead, it makes you feel relaxed while sober. Just pop a tasty gummy or two and you’re set to lie down for the night, free from racing thoughts about the impending doom of work tomorrow, hence the name Sunday Scaries. For a limited time, you can save 25% on these vegan CBD gummies using the promo code ESINV25 to see what it’s all about. Automatically applied at checkout, this brings the grand total down to $35, or $31 if you choose to subscribe and save. Before long, you’ll be singing its praises without ethical concern for environmental impact (well, save for the packaging I presume).

23andMe DNA Test Kit Image : Quentyn Kennemer

I can’t speak for anyone else’s experience, but trying to figure out your lineage in a black family can be quite the task. We’re cut from all different stocks of humanity, and many of us don’t have recorded family history to preserve legacies. But with options like this comprehensive 23andMe DNA test kit, you can start to peel back layers you never thought possible. It’s now $89 at Amazon.

And it’s not just about uncovering your heritage:

HEALTH FEATURES: Know your genes. Own your health. Learn how genetics can influence your chances of developing certain health conditions. Find out if you’re a carrier for certain inherited conditions. Discover what your DNA has to say about your well-being and how it can influence certain lifestyle choices.*



ANCESTRY AND TRAITS FEATURES: Know your personal story in a whole new way. Discover your ancestry composition and where in the world your DNA is from across 2000+ regions. Automatically start your Family Tree using your DNA. See what your DNA might have to say about your taste and smell preferences. Discover how DNA can affect your ability to match a musical pitch or whether you hate the sound of chewing.

PRIVATE AND PROTECTED: Everyone deserves a secure, private place to explore and understand their genetics. Your data is encrypted, protected, and under your control. You decide what you want to learn and what you want to share

Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed more than this second stimulus check we’re supposedly getting. Thankfully, you can still bury your head deep in Cyberpunk lore with The World of Cyberpunk 2077 Deluxe Edition. This hardcover book is down to $59 and includes 192 pages of information about Night City and all its inhabitants.

Step into a dark future where violence, oppression, and cyberware implants aren’t just common—they’re necessary tools to get ahead. Explore the various districts, gangs, and history of Night City. Learn all there is to know about the technology of tomorrow and research the cybernetics, weapons, and vehicles of Cyberpunk 2077.

Here’s what you’ll find with the Deluxe Edition alongside the book:

An exclusive Night City map cover.

A slipcase featuring Night City graffiti.

Temporary Tattoos: show your alignment with any of Night City’s varied, colorful gangs.

Johnny Silverhand Poster: a memorial to the gone-but-not-forgotten superstar, Johnny Silverhand.

Vehicle Postcards: Four postcards that each showcase a vehicle from one of Night City’s diverse and unique lifestyles.

Find it at Amazon, and if you don’t need all the extras, the standard hardcover alone is also 16% off at $34. don’t forget you can still pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 for $50 and have it the day the game launches!

