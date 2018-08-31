Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A ton of Philips Hue deals, a new Clear the Rack sale, and our favorite electric lighter lead off Friday’s best deals from around the web.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Whether you’re starting or expanding your Philips Hue collection, this weekend is the time to buy more accessories. Everything below is way cheaper than usual, so place your orders before the lights go out on this sale.



There are too many deals to list here, but we’ve collected them all on this page.

Plasma lighters are the lighter, evolved. They can light things on fire while fixing the three biggest problems with traditional lighters:



1. Fuel - This lighter doesn’t need fuel; you recharge it over USB. How cool is that?

2. Wind - Since it’s using tiny electrical coils to create heat rather than an open flame, it can’t be blown out.

3. Orientation - You can use a plasma lighter upside down without burning your fingers, which makes lighting candles a lot easier.

We covered the Sparkr Mini here, and now you can get the 2.0 version of the lighter for $18 today with promo code W5ZDQU2O, down from its usual $30 (it’s currently priced at $20, but it has historically usually cost $30). That’s a few bucks more than some other electric lighters we’ve seen, but the Sparkr Mini is one of the most compact models out there, and features two criss-crossing arcs for a more reliable spark, a built-in flashlight, and a fiddle-friendly flip top.

Most of its dodgy Amazon reviews focus on the fact that the flashlight could turn itself on in your pocket, but that’s been fixed in this 2.0 version by switching it to a three button press. This model also uses a different frequency to eliminate the high-pitched buzzing that’s commonplace with these products.

Screenshot: Best Buy

Best Buy just kicked off its Labor Day sale event, with deals available on things you’d expect like Apple products, 4K TVs, and wireless headphones, plus some more interesting stuff like home appliances and drones.



Just note that these prices are only available through Monday. There’s a lot to sort through, so let us know what you got in the comments!

If you’re planning on fleeing the country taking a trip overseas anytime soon, you’ll want to pack this universal outlet adapter, which can convert a UK/EU/US/AUS AC outlet into any other type of outlet, and includes four USB ports for your mobile devices too. I just used this exact model on a trip to France and England, and it worked great. Get it for $11 with promo code DOLCCPN4.

Twelve South’s HiRise is the most attractive smartphone stand you can buy, and according to The Verge, a pretty great Nintendo Switch dock to boot. It normally sells for $40, but the black model is marked down to $29 right now. Other than a short-lived $20 blowout, that’s the best deal we’ve seen.

What were they thinking inventing this surge protector and not calling it the Power Tower? Missed marketing opportunities aside, it comes with 10 outlets, four USB ports, and its own 6ft retractable power cord. Plus, it rotates for optimum space-saving. Get it for $18 with promo code 9INH5MDR.

Photo: Anker

Anker makes great, giant battery packs. You probably own one! But it’s also worth keeping a pocket-friendly pack for those days where you need some extra juice, but don’t want to carry a bag. This 3350mAh lipstick-style charger is down to $18 today with promo code ANKERBB4, and includesbonus Lightning and microUSB cables in the box.

Photo: Gizmodo

We see good deals with some regularity on the Series 1 Apple Watch, but the latest and greatest model doesn’t go on sale nearly as often. Today though, Nike’s taking 20% off the excellent Apple Watch Series 3, with or without cellular connectivity, with promo code APPLE20.

Don’t need cellular, GPS, or advanced waterproofing? You can still get a Series 1 Apple Watch for just $179 from Walmart.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you have any old SSDs lying around, this SATA to USB 3.0 cable can turn them into speedy external drives, with no tools required. Sure, there are plenty of enclosures that will do the same job, but I think it’s kind of cool to be able to see the label of the SSD.

Get it for $5 with promo code 45BIK1R9, while they last.

Photo: Amazon

If you don’t have cable, but don’t want to miss out on football games on ABC, NBC, CBS, and Fox, you can watch them in HD with this $14 amplified antenna.



If you’ve tried an unamplified HDTV antenna (like the standard Mohu Leaf), but can’t quite pull in every channel you want, this leaf-style model includes an amp that should add a few miles of range. Promo code AUKEYC86 brings it down to just $14, which is one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on an amplified antenna.

It’s been nearly a year since the first Qi-compatible iPhones were released, and wireless charging pads are still flying off the shelves. Today, you can score Anker’s 10W model for $15 with promo code ANKER253.

While it’ll only charge iPhones at 5W (which is fine for overnight charging), this 10W pad can fast-charge compatible Android phones as well. I bought it for myself late last year, and use it with my iPhone X every night. I love that the edges of the pad light up temporarily when you set your phone down, so I can be sure I placed it correctly even when I’m groggy and not wearing my glasses.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You know those fancy Bluetooth earbuds you love using so much? Surprise: they won’t work with your Nintendo Switch, or the seatback TV screen on a plane. But for just $22 (with promo code KINJA070), you can plug this Bluetooth dongle into any headphone jack, and connect to it with your favorite wireless headphones for wireless listening. It even has AptX codex support for lower latency.



It also works as a Bluetooth receiver, so you can plug it into an old stereo system or car, and broadcast music from your phone over Bluetooth to speakers that otherwise wouldn’t be compatible.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you love inky blacks and vibrant colors—and who doesn’t?—this 55" 2017 OLED LG TV is down to $1149 today at Walmart as a refurb, or an all-time low $1590 for 65", with small additional discounts available if you pick up in a store.



Advertisement

As you’d expect from any high-end TV these days, that gets you a 4K panel and Dolby Vision HDR, but OLED technology means the blacks will be far richer, and the colors more vibrant than any LCD-based screen you can buy. Whichever size you choose, it’ll still cost you, but your eyes will tell you it was worth it.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I wanted to hate PopSockets. The idea of buying something to stick to your phone that makes staring at it for long periods of time more comfortable just seemed like playing god. But I have to say, they make phones really nice to hold. If you’ve been meaning to get one, use the code VIP50 and get one for 50% off.



Photo: Anker

Anker’s nylon-wrapped, kevlar-reinforced PowerLine+ cables look great and feel great to use, and they’re running a big sale this week on USB-C version. Take your pick of a USB-A-to-C cable in two different lengths and two different colors, or a Power Delivery-capable C-to-C cable. Just be sure to note the promo codes.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

$1298 would be a solid price for a barebones 75" 4K TV, but this Vizio is anything but. With Dolby Vision HDR, 32 local dimming zones, and an array of smart apps, it has just about every feature you could want.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Apple hasn’t updated the iPad Mini 4 in a few years, but if you don’t need the latest and greatest processor, and you prefer the smaller footprint, Walmart’s taking $100 off the 128GB model today, the best price we’ve ever seen.

Or, for $50 more, you can opt for the 9.7" iPad fifth generation with the same amount of storage, and a processor that’s one year newer. It’s priced at $80 below its original MSRP, though unlike the iPad Mini, there is a newer model available.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: This sale ends at the end of the month!

Bose’s wireless QuietComfort 35 noise-cancelling over-ears are basically a mute button for the rest of the world, and you can get them for $299 today, down from the usual $329. In addition to amazing sound quality and noise cancelation, they even work with Google Assistant, and as of a firmware update last week, Alexa too.



If you prefer in-ear headphones, the Bose QuietControl 30 Bluetooth earbuds are also on sale for $249, or $50 less than usual.

<Waves frantically in your eye-line to get your attention>

Those are the best deals we’ve ever seen on these!

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Forget sous vide setups and Smart Ovens; the single most important thing to have in your kitchen is a really good knife. A sharp knife makes everything easier, and it’s a lot safer than a dull knife that can slip off the side of an onion and into your finger (trust me!).

Today only, a whole bunch of professional grade and highly rated Dalstrong knives are on sale in Amazon’s Gold Box. The best ones could sell out early, so lock in an order before they start getting cleaved away.

Photo: Herman Miller

Herman Miller furniture is legendary, and also legendarily out of reach for most of us. But if you have any office furniture you’ve had your eye on, it’s probably 15% off for (somewhat ironically) Labor Day.



The world-famous Aeron office chair is one of our readers’ favorites, and the Embody is another great option for your home office. The Airia desk is a work of art, but even if the furniture is out of reach, you can afford a very nice pencil cup.

If you’ve ever spent more than 5 seconds sorting through your mismatched food containers to find the right lid, it’s time to throw them all out and upgrade to the uber-popular Rubbermaid Easy Find Lid system.



Advertisement

These containers come in six different sizes, and yet you only have to deal with three different lids, making it much easier to find the right one. The 42 piece set is on sale for $17 today on Amazon. We’ve seen better prices in the past, but this set has been selling for around $20 pretty consistently this year, so this is a solid deal.

Blunt Classic Umbrella | $64 | Amazon | Promo code GIZAUG20

Blunt Metro Travel Umbrella | $46 | Amazon | Promo code GIZAUG20

Blunt Golf Umbrella | $95 | Amazon | Promo code GIZAUG20

Next time there’s a storm, you could spend $5 on a drugstore umbrella that will last approximately 40 seconds before disintegrating into flying shards of metal, or you could invest in a Blunt umbrella for 20% off with promo code GIZAUG20.

Blunt umbrellas feature rounded safety tips to avoid poking anyone in the eye, include a special pocket for a Tile device tracker, and most importantly, can withstand winds of up to 72 mph (in the case of the standard model, others are lower). For reference, tropical storms become hurricanes at 74 mph, so if your Blunt ever succumbs to the wind, you probably have bigger things to worry about. You can see it in action in the video above, which never fails to impress me.

This deal is valid on the full-sized Blunt Classic, the portable Blunt Metro, and the extra large Blunt Golf. The code should work for any color as long as it’s sold by BLUNT USA - it won’t work on listings sold by Amazon directly.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

There’s always that one person in your life that has nothing on their walls. Add some awesome to someone’s life, or upgrade your own bare walls with rad prints during this 30% off sitewide at Pop Chart Lab. Check out their newest prints, like The Spectacular Survey of Sharks and The Essential Graphic Novels Scratch Off. Enter the code POPCHARTLABORDAY at checkout to see your discount, which will also work on hanging supplies like frames and poster rails.

Preorder Klistem USB UV Sterilizer | $59 | Kickstarter

UV light is a proven way to sterilize surfaces, but you’ve probably never thought to use it in your kitchen. Klistem wants to change that.

This self-contained UV sterilizer is perfectly designed to kill germs on the inside of bottles that maybe don’t get enough attention in your dishwasher, and the included extensible tray means you can throw small things like jewelry and razors in there too. Just set your bottle over the bulb, and press down to start the cleaning sequence. After three minutes of UV light to kill the germs, Klistem’s built-in fans can also help dry out any excess moisture.

I don’t own any equipment to test bacterial cultures, but I did throw a dirty water bottle that I hadn’t washed in far too long on the sample they sent me, and it smelled noticeably better after the cleaning cycle. You can preorder one from Kickstarter now for $59, with expected delivery in December.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Meat smoking is so hot right now (but not too hot!), and ThermoWorks dual-probe Smoke thermometer is a great accessory to monitor your barbecue’s progress.



It includes a base unit with a large screen to show you the two probes’ temperature, plus a wireless lanyard so you can leave the grill while still keeping an eye on your temperature. And of course, you can set a min/max temperature for each probe, and get an audible alarm if the smoker needs your attention.

The Smoke sells for $99, but ThermoWorks just put a limited number of open box units up for $76. That’s an extra $23 you can spend on brisket.

Screenshot: Best Choice Products

Best Choice Products offers quality home goods at great prices (think Wayfair, but less well known), and you ca save an extra 15% on everything they sell for Labor Day with promo code LABORDAY15. Patio furniture, kitchenware, mattresses...it’s all included.

Photo: Amazon

This microfiber towel is considered by many detailing aficionados to be the best for drying off your car after you wash it. In fact, I can personally confirm that it’s less a towel and more a towel-shaped sponge. It’s also down to the best price Amazon’s listed all year.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

While not as wide-ranging as yesterday’s sitewide sale, today’s 20% eBay discount actually offers better savings, if the product you’re buying is sold by one of over 100 select sellers (listed at the bottom of this page).



Anything from those sellers is eligible when you use promo code JUSTRELAX, but you have to spend $25, and your discount is capped at $50. Need help getting started? Here are our favorite retailers that are included:

Preorder BedJet 3 | Kickstarter

Depending on how fussy you are about your sleeping temperature, BedJet is either one of the four horsemen of late capitalism, or a life-changing miracle. We’ve tested their old model, which was effective at cooling and heating a bed with an adjustable stream of air, but had major complaints about the UI.

Advertisement

That seems to have been addressed with the BedJet 3, now up for preorder on Kickstarter, with major discounts available versus MSRP. The air pump itself is much more attractive than the old model, in case it’s visible under your bed, but the major improvement is the remote, which is now more ergonomic, and includes a color screen and backlit buttons. The app is getting a redesign as well, and the new model will even work with Alexa.



At $249 for a single base unit, $458 for two, or $559 for two plus a special dual-zone sheet that lets you maintain a different temperature than your sleeping partner, it’s a major investment. But sleep is important! And if you have trouble getting to sleep when you’re too hot or two cold, it could be a sound investment.

Photo: Amazon

Despite the proliferation of affordable smart outlet switches over the past couple of years, we haven’t seen many weatherproof options yet, and we’ve seen even fewer models with multiple outlets that can be controlled separately. This $25 option from iClever though has both of those features, and can be controlled with your phone, your voice assistant, or even IFTTT. Just be sure to use promo code WIFIPLUG23 at checkout to save a few bucks.

Photo: Casper

Beyond the standard $50 discounts you hear about in the middle of every podcast, Casper mattresses don’t go on sale often, and Casper accessory deals are even rarer. But this weekend only, Casper’s 10% Labor Day sitewide saleholds the promise of serious savings, if you still haven’t gotten rid of that old coil spring.



Advertisement

To get this deal, you have to buy a mattress (sorry, dog mattresses don’t count), so you can’t take advantage if you’re only shopping for accessories. But 10% savings on a standard Casper mattress works out to nearly $100 on a queen, or as much as $240 on the new, advanced Wave mattress. Just use promo code SLUMBER10 at checkout to see the savings stack up.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Yes, it’s happening again. Nordstrom Rack has brought back their Clear the Rack sale and it’s full (and I mean FULL) of really incredible deals, with tons of stuff available under $10. Designer clothing, brands you’ve never heard of, everything in clearance an extra 25% off their already discounted prices.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Need a new bag? Timbuk’s Labor Day sale isn’t to be missed. A ton of popular bags are up to 40% off, including the company’s iconic messenger bags, its new lightweight tyvek collection, the reader-favorite Copilot carry-ons, and anything else they sell. Plus, everything ships for free!

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Under Armour’s Outlet is already 40% off, but when you spend $50+ and use code WORKHARD or HUSTLE20, you’ll get an additional 20% off. Why are there two codes? Great question, but if one doesn’t work, you can try the other.



Shop the men’s and women’s outlet for deals on hoodies, windbreakers, footwear, accessories like gloves and hats, and more. Shop the whole sale here and save a ton, but note, you’ll have to save your lame excuses for not exercising as well.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I can’t think of a more appropriate thing to buy for yourself on Labor Day than a massager to help you relax when you aren’t in the office. Two different products from Mynt are on sale today, including a brand new eye massager that can work wonders for dark circles and crows feet. And of course, you can’t go wrong with a premium, foot-enveloping shiatsu massager, especially if you’re on your feet a lot during the day.

Screenshot: Mountain Hardwear

Mountain Hardwear has the apparel and gear for you to prep for your fall and winter days (they’re coming, I promise). Take 25% off sitewide, including the awesome Ghost Whisperer Jacket, during their Summer Sale. Go climb a mountain or hike a trail. Or just look like you do those things while walking the dog.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

It’s not often you can find quality leather shoes for an affordable price, but here we are. Amazon is discounting four styles, and a bunch of colors, of men’s leather shoes from Dapper Shoes Co. If you need a good pair of boots, or dress shoes that are affordable and look good, this Gold Box is for you.

Photo: SilverSocks

SilverSocks were a Kickstarter hit thanks to their odor-neutralizing silver lining and silicone bars that keep them from slipping under your heel - a boon for anyone that wears no-shows regularly. They’re already $10 off for a three-pack this week, but our readers can save an extra 30% with promo code kinjadeals, bringing them down to just over $10 per pair.

Western Rise makes some of the team’s favorite prices of clothing, from shirts to henleys to pants. Right now, grab 20% off a ton of clothing items that’ll help you feel like you’re about to go chop some wood in the forest and build a giant fire to roast marshmallows over.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

If reliability is something you crave in a pair of shoes (if it isn’t, you may need to reconsider), I bet you have Cole Haan in your closet. And if you’re looking for a new pair but don’t want to spend the normal asking price, Cole Haan is taking an extra 40% off sale styles with the code EXTRA40 at checkout.

If you need any ideas, we’ve covered the excellent 2.ZERØGRANDs and Laser Wingtip Oxfords on The Inventory, and they’re both included in the sale.

Image: Wal-Mart

Coleman’s Oversized Quad Chair with Cooler Pouch is a surprisingly comfortable way to spend time sitting outside. How much time? I suppose that depends on how long it takes you to finish the four cans of beverage chambered in its insulated cooler pouch... or how long you can stave off the call of the wild. For just $19, it’s a much better option than comparably priced basic camp and sideline chairs.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Get ready for the coming apocalypse your next camping trip with 15% off rarely discounted LifeStraw gear with promo code KINJA15. It’s eligible on the following products:



LifeStraw Play - a kid-friendly and colorful water bottle with LifeStraw filtration built in.

LifeStraw Flex - a LifeStraw filter that can be used five different ways, including as a regular straw, or with a bottle or hydration bladder.

LifeStraw Universal - Includes multiple bottle cap adapters to use with your favorite water bottle, including Nalgene, Camelbak, Klean Kanteen, Hydro Flask, and more.

LifeStraw Mission - A massive water bladder with a LifeStraw spigot, capable of filtering nearly 5,000 gallons of water.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Thousands of our readers have bought Bowflex’s adjustable SelectTech dumbbells, and you can put them in your own home gym today for $249.



That’s a decent chunk of change, but they barely take up any space, each dumbbell can go up to 52.5 pounds (apologies to your delivery driver) and make it more likely that you’ll work out this winter when it’s too cold to go to the gym. They’ve been cheaper before, most notably last April, when Amazon and Walmart got into a bizarre automated price war, but this is still the best price we’ve seen since February.

Screenshot: Marmot

At this point, it’s continuously warm enough to hike (though sometimes a little too warm), and Marmot is thinking about getting you geared up and outside for less. Right now, Marmot is taking 25% off sitewide with the code SAVE25 in celebration if Labor Day, aka the unofficial last weekend of summer. Plan your next camping trip accordingly.

Graphic: Breda

If you don’t know about Dallas-based Breda, you need to. The watch brand creates minimalist, easy-to-wear styles of watches that aren’t overworked or over priced. And we’ve got an exclusive discount for you. Use the code B2S50 and grab select watches for just $50.

Photo: Sunski

I wore my Sunski Dipseas everyday for over a year and got compliments on them practically every time. Sunski sunglasses are lightweight, comfortable, scratch-resistant, and 25% off right now. Pick up a pair that you’ll actually enjoy wearing.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

The REI Labor Day Sale, one of the retailer’s biggest sale of the year, is here. Get up to 40% off on an almost overwhelming amount of outdoor gear, from camping, to paddling, to hiking, to cycling, and everything in between. It’ll take some time to sort through everything, so you’d better get started now.



Plus, grab an extra 20% off any one outlet item with the code OUTLET20.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Not only is Backcountry giving you up to 50% off a ton of clothing, gear, and accessories from brands like Patagonia, The North Face, Marmot, and more, there’s also an additional 20% off insulation gear from Columbia and Mountain Hardware, plus you can grab 30% off any full-price Arc’teryx item with the code ARCTERYX30. Phew, that was a lot to get out at once.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you like NASA, space, history, or reading in general, Tom Wolfe’s The Right Stuff should be on everyone’s must-read list, and you can download it to your Kindle for just $5 today.

Photo: NBC

The Office, an excellent Jack Ryan prequel show, is on Netflix at the moment, but there’s no guarantee that will always be the case. If you’d prefer to own it outright, Amazon’s running a Dundie Award-winning deal today. Every season of the show is priced at just $5 for Prime members.

You won’t see that price on this page; you’ll have to click through to the individual season while you’re signed into a Prime account. My boss told me if we sell enough seasons, I’ll get to deliver a Mussolini speech at the next company meeting.

Photo: Walmart

Unlike ping pong or foosball, air hockey is a rec room game that translates pretty well to a smaller table. So if you don’t have a ton of space, this 60" table is just $49 at Walmart right now, complete with an overhead electronic scoreboard.

Nintendo’s SNES-themed New 3DS XL doesn’t just look really cool; it also includes a copy of Super Mario Kart, the kart racing game that started it all. It normally sells for $200, but you can get it for just $150 right now, at least until this deal gets red shelled. That’s a match for the deal we saw on Prime Day.

Screenshot: Humble

Board games, when translated well, can make for really great video games, and a bunch of digital tabletop adaptations are included in the latest Humble Bundle. If you do nothing else, at least spend $1 to get Ticket to Ride on Steam and Android, but if you pay more, you can get the likes of Carcassonne, Talisman, and Armello too.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: The deals below are still available, and now, Splatoon 2, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, Kirby Star Allies, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, and Minecraft have joined them.



If you have any notable holes in your Nintendo Switch game library, you can fill them today with rare discounts on first party Nintendo games. Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Mario Tennis Aces are all marked down to $45.



Still need a Switch? The best deal running right now is the console plus the Labo kit of your choice for $339, a savings of up to $40.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

When these 3/4-sized Arcade1Up arcade cabinets first went on preorder for $299, we thought it was a mistake, since they were supposed to cost $399. At this point though, it seems clear that $299 is in fact what they now cost, but inventory is still limited, since they were out of stock for awhile.

Anyway, they’re all back now, and they’re still $299, so if you want one, now’s your chance.

