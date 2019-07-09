Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A digital magazine sale, Anker Bluetooth earbuds, Dove deodorant and a smokeless grill lead off Saturday’s best deals from around the web.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Razer’s latest, and greatest gaming keyboard, the Huntsman Elite is down to its lowest price ever. Gizmodo says:



If you’re a gamer though this is a no brainer... This keyboard is really damn nice to type and game on and it will pair well with all the high-end hardware out there intended for gamers.

This is $30 off its regular price, so pwn all of the noobs with this sick keyboard.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

This reader-favorite Bluetooth earbuds are down to a low $22 right now. These super affordable headphones offer seven-hour battery life, multiple fitting options, and are IPX7 water resistant, which means it’ll survive your rainy day work outs and the occasional splash.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Any competitive gamer worth her salt considers three main things when shopping for a monitor: refresh rate, response time, and price. This $142 Dell S2419HGF delivers on all three.



This 24-inch LED monitor offers a 144Hz refresh rate and fast 1ms response time thanks to its 1080p (1920 x 1080) TN panel.

Sure the bezel is a bit thick for 2019 standards and I’d personally want a couple more inches but if you’re on a budget, this one is hard to pass it up.

Update: This ends this weekend.



Here’s a deal you can get comfortable with: sofa-in-a-box purveyors at Burrow at offering up to $600 in savings on their easy-to-assemble seats, pillows, and throws for Labor Day— the more you spend, the more you save (as these things usually go). Here’s how it works:

$50 off $500+ with LDW50



$150 off $1,100+ with LDW150



$250 off $1,500+ with LDW250



$350 off $1,800+ with LDW350



$450 off $2,100+ with LDW450



$600 off $2,600+ with LDW600



If you need a small-ish purchase to reach a higher tier of the sale, check out Burrow’s brand new Sleep Kit, which turns their couch into a bed that couch crashers will actually want to sleep on. Or, you could just upgrade your couch of choice to leather. To each their own.

If you need to sit down for a minute and take that in, we get it. Just don’t take too long; this offer is only valid through September 9.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Enameled kitchen gear is essential to an adult kitchen, alongside a super sharp knife and cumin. Today, the 6qt. Lodge EC6D07 Enameled Dutch Oven is down to its lowest price ever at $32.



It’s something that’ll last a long time in your kitchen, so think of it as an investment. So, what are you waiting for? Get your stew on.

ThermoWorks ThermoPop 2-Pack | $54 | ThermoWorks

If you order 2 or more ThermoPops, you can get each one for $25 each. So it’s a minimum $54 (that’s $4 for shipping) order. If you have a grilling buddy or want to keep track of multiple chunks of meat (I mean, what a pro,) this is a really good price on what is already one of the best deals in grilling.



Attention burgeoning woodworkers, the Kreg R3 Master System With SK04 Pocket Hole Screw Starter Kit is down to a low $63. Our deal researcher Corey says it’s “one of the few things I’ve bought in the past few years that has completely changed the way I work with wood.”



Inside this set, you’ll find: KREG jig R3 pocket Hole system with KREG SK04 pocket-hole screw starter kit and KREG Classic 2" Face Clamp.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Today, you can pick up a refurbished Ninja Intelli-Sense Blend & Prep System for a low $60. Whether you want to blend smoothies and soups, or as a food processor, it has you covered. Just remember that this deal is only available today, and there’s a chance these refurbished units can sell out.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Right now, you can seriously upgrade your backyard with this heavily discounted gazebo. Measuring in at 11.4'X 13.2', this gazebo is down to its lowest price this year.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Today’s Gold Box is offering huge discounts on highly-rated Biofreeze pain relief sprays, lotions and gels, starting at a low $10. If you’re unfamiliar, Biofreeze can provide help for many common conditions such as arthritis and other causes of muscle and joint pain.



If you’re unsure which to pick up, there’s a variety pack on sale for about $22.

Just remember, this is a Gold Box deal. So these prices will only stick around until the end of the day, or sold out. So visit the main page and get yours before you get freezed out of this deal.

Save big on a 6-Pack of Dove Antiperspirant Deodorant for Sensitive Skin. If you do the math, you’ll get each one for less than $2 each. Look, everyone needs deodorant—and this will save you the trip to the store, for something you already knew you needed. Just make sure to clip the coupon to get the best price.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Whether you’re into travel, fashion, running, entrepreneurship, or anything in between, Amazon has a year-long digital magazine subscription to sell you today. Great deals starting at $4 are available for publications like The New Yorker, O, Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, and more.



Photo: Amazon

How do you do, fellow kids? If you’ve never had Prime Student before because you were a broke college kid, you’re in luck. Thanks to an offer from Sprint, new Amazon Prime Student customers can get their first six months for free.



In order to sign up for Prime Student, you need an active school email address and will need to enter an expected graduation year. When signing up, you will need to select which plan you’d like after your free six-month trial. You can either select a monthly plan, which is $6.49 a month or pay a lump sum of $59 for an annual plan, which is less than $5 a month.

With Prime Student, you’ll get free two-day shipping on all Prime-eligible orders, Prime movies and TV shows, music streaming, photo storage, and more. Additionally, Prime Student members are able to get Amazon Music Unlimited for $1 a month.

Screenshot: Amazon

Civilization VI is probably best enjoyed on a PC, or even a large iPad, but if the Switch is your gaming device of choice, you can grab its Civ port for $30 today, down from $60. Just place your order before Gandhi nukes the deal.



20 Super Nintendo games are now on the Nintendo Switch for free with your Nintendo Switch Online membership. And if you’ve got Amazon Prime, you can get a year’s worth of Nintendo Switch Online for free.



Screenshot: Kotaku

Until September 24, Twitch Prime subscribers can get up to a year of Nintendo Switch Online benefits, including online play and access to classic NES games and SNES games. Membership will also give you the ability to purchase the $30 retro SNES controllers.

If you’ve got Amazon Prime, you can sign up for Twitch Prime for free.



Here’s how it works: You can claim the 3-months membership offer now by linking your Twitch and Nintendo accounts, then come back to claim the 9-month individual membership 60 days later, once it unlocks. Just set a calendar appointment! And if you’re already an individual Nintendo Switch online member (no family memberships, sorry), this deal just extends your renewal date for free.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

So, you want a big TV. Actually, scratch that. You want a TV that’s too big. A TV that fills your peripheral vision. A TV that will ensure that you never have to schlep to a friend’s house to watch a game, because everyone will want to come to you.



What you want is a 75" TV, which might not sound that much bigger than a standard 55" TV, but is actually about 86" larger. This one from TCL is only $800 on Amazon right now, which is roughly on par with the cheapest 4K TVs of this size that we’ve seen, but with the added benefits of Roku software and HDR10 support. It’s not a high-end set, but it’s good enough for most everyone.

The Roku Streaming Stick+ packs more features than you’d ever think was possible in such a small dongle. You get 4K, HDR, advanced Wi-Fi, a voice remote, basically anything else you could want in a larger streaming box. Amazon and Walmart have it for just $49 today, which is a match for the lowest price we’ve seen this year, or about $10 less than usual.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

I don’t remember a single thing from high school math class, but I vividly remember the horrified look on my mom’s face when my freshman year school supplies list mandated that I purchase a TI-84 Plus Graphing Calculator, which normally retails at over $100. Hence why you don’t need to be some kind of math whiz to understand that $88 for said calculator is a great deal (you know, relatively speaking, but we all know these things should cost $10 max).



Head over to Walmart, and pick one up for less now, just in time for that school supplies shopping rush.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Got yourself a Switch Lite preordered? A new phone or tablet? A GoPro? Samsung’s U3-rated microSD cards are some of the fastest you can buy, and the 128GB model has never been cheaper than it is right now. I’ve had this exact card in my Switch for about 18 months now, and it’s been great.



Photo: Amazon

There is nothing better than getting home after a long day and turning yourself into a human burrito in your favorite blanket. Well, now, you can literally become a burrito (that probably shouldn’t be eaten). You can get the CASOFU Burrito Blanket for $19 when you clip 15% off coupon. The 60" blanket is $19, while the 71" blanket is $22.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Sadly, the summer is fading away fast. And while we’re excited to enjoy some cooler temps, that also means the sun is going to leave us earlier every day. If you need some extra light outside of your home, for night-time hangouts or added security, you’re in luck. You can get a 4-pack of LITOM Waterproof Outdoor Solar Motion Sensor Lights for $16 when you use promo code VPZOWS6G.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

If your child is the kind of picky eater who doesn’t like different foods to touch, send them to school with this Bentgo Lunch Box, now $26 when you clip the $2 off coupon. The box, available in three fun colors, contains five compartments portioned specifically for tots, and it’s leaf-proof, dishwasher-safe, and microwave-safe. Chances are, they’ll eat at least one of the things you pack, right?



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Fall is right around the corner, but do you know what else is? A clump of your dog’s fur on the floor. If your fur baby hasn’t finished shedding their summer coat quite yet, it is time to step in and help. Right now, you can get an assortment of FURminator grooming products on sale. The Furminator Curry Comb is only $4, while a large Furminator Finishing Comb is just $2.



And if you wind up buying a few FURminator tools, you can add the shampoo to your cart for $3.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

There’s an old joke that NASA spent millions developing a pen that could write in space, and the Russians used a pencil. Whatever, it was totally worth it. Amazon’s selling the official Fisher space pen for just $7 right now, the best price Amazon’s ever listed. Now, you too can write in zero gravity, in sub-zero temperatures, or even under water.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

The only thing better than wandering through the boho fantasy land that is Anthropologie IRL, is getting sucked into one of their sales online. Right now, everything in the sale section at Anthro, from unique apparel and accessories to creatively designed homewares, is an extra 20% off. To top it off, there’s nothing you need to do to take advantage of this deal; just add to cart, and the discount will be automatically applied. Oh, and by the way, there are currently over 2,300 items under Anthropologie’s sale section. Happy browsing!



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

It’s a T3 hair dryer blowout at Sephora today. Right now, you can save big on two high-quality dryers: the T3 Cura Professional Digital Ionic Hair Dryer, down to $179, and the T3 Cura Luxe Professional Ionic Hair Dryer with Auto Pause Sensor, on sale for $229. And while that’s still a pretty hefty amount to spend on a styling tool, blow out aficionados will find that these T3s are worth it.



Both are powered by T3 Digital IonAir technology, which basically means less time drying and less heat damage, resulting in a frizz-free, super shiny style. The Cura model features three heat settings and dual speed settings, along with a lock-in cool shot button, while the Cura Luxe five heat settings, plus an Auto Pause Sensor that stops airflow automatically when the handle is released. So, in summary, it’s a deal on a pair of hot dryers you shouldn’t blow off.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

A new season is certainly something to celebrate, and Express is using the arrival of autumn as an excuse to take up to 50% off their entire site. But like these final weeks of summer, this sale won’t last forever, so snag the styles you want—everything from dresses, shirts, suits, pants, jeans, and accessories—now.



If you don’t have the time or inclination to shop for your own clothes, The Menlo Club will send you a couple of surprise products from Five Four, Grand AC, or New Republic each month, in your size, for $60. And for a limited time, you can get $35 off your first order, plus a free bonus pair of shoes and socks.



When you sign up for a new subscription, you’ll provide Menlo Club with the styles that you like (Casual, Classic, Forward, or a mix), plus all of your shoe, pant, and shirt sizes, so you can be sure that everything will fit. If something doesn’t fit when it arrives, size exchanges are free, as is shipping.

You can cancel whenever you want, and for a limited time, you can get your first box for just $25, plus a bonus pair or shoes, and a bonus pair of socks. Shoes, socks, and more clothes for $25! Just use promo code DeeMenloTB at checkout to get the offer.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Hori’s D-Pad Switch controller isn’t without its compromises—notably, it only works in handheld mode, and the fact that it drains your Switch’s battery while it’s asleep—but for some games, there’s simply no substitute for a good D-pad.



It’s been priced at $25 for the most part since it came out last year, but today, Amazon’s marked both the Zelda and Mario-themed controllers down to $20 and $15, respectively.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

One of the most anticipated ports heading to the Nintendo Switch is Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch and right now, you can save $8 if you pre-order. With Studio Ghibli art style, this JRPG truly is special.



For what it’s worth, Kotaku’s Jason Schreier called the game “whimsical, charming, beautiful, fascinating, smart, pleasant, challenging, slow-paced, grand, surreal, and aggressively colorful.” (Read the rest of the review here.)

Ni no Kuni: The Kotaku Review

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Hello, it’s me, the resident Funko expert for Kinja Deals and The Inventory. You may remember last week we told you that the Funko Marvel 80th Anniversary Advent Calendar is $40 on preorder? If Marvel isn’t your thing, that’s okay, what about Harry Potter? Surely everyone loves magic. If you’re a muggle that’s into gaming, we’ve got Fornite for you.



Right now, you can preorder the Funko Harry Potter Advent Calendar for $39, and the Funko Marvel 80th Anniversary Advent Calendar and Fornite Advent Calendar for $40. The Harry Potter and Marvel calendars are expected to ship on or around September 13 and Fornite will release around October 1. Get ‘em now before they jack up the prices for the holidays.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

If you never got around to reading the playscript for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, now is your chance. You can finally learn about what goes on in Harry Potter’s life those 19+ years later. Snag a paperback copy of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: Parts One and Two for $5 on Amazon.



Photo: Nordstrom Rack

If you don’t have any intention of leasing your wrist real estate to a smart watch, Nordstrom Rack’s running a big deal on great-looking Tissot watches for men and women through Saturday. Several models are available for under $200, and if you’re a basketball fan, there are quite a few (tasteful) team-branded options available here as well.



Photo: Jachs

Look, we don’t want to admit that summer is over any more than you do, but it is time to face the fact that fall is almost here. You can console yourself by saving money on a good deal. Right now, you can snag a bunch of Transitional Closeout Henleys from Jachs for only $17 each. These soft henleys are nice to wear when the temperature starts to dip and also work great for layering when it gets even cooler out.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Dremel you bought that one time probably came with a handful of attachments and accessories, but you can add 295 more of them to your toolbox for just $21 today. This accessory kit includes sanders, polishers, cutters, and everything else you need for most rotary tool tasks, all in a nice carrying case.



Photo: Amazon

Do people have trouble finding your house? Do your packages constantly get delivered to the wrong address? The problem could simply be that your house number is hard to read from the street, and this solar-powered LED house number sign can fix that.



Currently priced at $38, you can get it for just $23 right now with promo code PVZUIM7S. You just have to hope that it gets delivered to the right address.

Anker makes non-rechargeable alkaline batteries now, which is deeply weird for a company that made its name with rechargeable USB battery packs.



But...24 AAAs for $6 or 24 AAs for $8 are both terrific deals. Just be sure to clip the coupon (35% for the former, 23% for the latter) on the product page to get the discount, which stacks on top of the already-discounted prices.