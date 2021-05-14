Friday's Best Deals: Kodak Home Projector, Xbox Gift Cards, Switch Split Pad Pro, Ryobi Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit, TaoTronics Air Purifier, and More

Jump to: Tech | Gaming | Home | Lifestyle | Media



Kodak FLIK X4 Home Projector Image : Sheilah Villari

Since getting my projector, my general tv watching has been 100% better, especially sports. If you consume a lot of movies, games, and television, this might be just the thing you didn’t know you were missing. Kodak’s FLIK X4 Home Projector is ready to elevate any binge session and save $20 on it today.

This projector is a full entertainment system so you can do more than just watch films. View photos, slideshows, play games and listen to music. If you plan on having a few get-togethers in the future, this will be an excellent addition to a night with friends and family. Do all this with a display of 150″ after a simple and painless setup. There are a few ways to connect to your chosen devices via HDMI and USB. It’s easy to focus with the manual wheel in the front with a resolution of around 480p, which is pretty dang sharp. The built-in speakers produce a robust sound that gets quite loud for its size. You will not want to watch anything any other way after you grab one of these. It’s truly life-changing.

This will ship for $3.

RAVPower 65W USB-C PD Wall Charger KJTMX5XR Image : Andrew Hayward

Charge your phone and your MacBook too. This 65W USB-C PD 3.0 block from RAVPower is half the size of Apple’s boxy MacBook Pro adapter and for a fraction of the price. At $25 with a coupon clip and promo code KJTMX5XR, you can’t beat this USB-C plug. The list price is $40.

Plus, the price difference is substantial: a 61W charger from Apple is $69. Save your $44 for the apocalypse, not an inferior power supply. And hook your phone up to a source that’s both portable and powerful, with this special limited time offer. It’ll also work with other phones, tablets, and laptops, not to mention the Nintendo Switch. And it has a bonus USB-A port alongside for charging a second device at the same time.

You can snag the newest iPad Air (4th Generation) at Amazon right now and save $40 off any color of the 64GB edition. Looking for even more storage? You’ll get bigger savings on the 256GB edition, which is as much as $74 off in certain colors right now.

All indications are that the new iPad Air is the best value among all of Apple’s big slates. It shares a lot in common with the bigger, perk-packed, and much more expensive iPad Pro. It’s only missing extra cameras and Face ID (but the fingerprint reader is back to help), plus the display isn’t as bright (600 nits vs 500) or smooth (120Hz vs 60Hz).

But it has the powerful Apple A14 Bionic chipset and picks up Apple Pencil support, making this a much sweeter option for casual artists and multimedia buffs. And it comes in those fun colors, too.

Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker Image : Ignacia Fulcher

For all the music nerds, the Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speaker is down to $22—$8 off the original retail price—when you clip the coupon on the page. If you like to blast your music while you’re hiking, sunbathing in the backyard, or chilling around the house, this device is perfect for all seasons. It has about 66 feet of range between you and your phone, so all of the barbecues you eventually have to make up for our lost pandemic year will be filled with dope music. Hop on this deal before it’s gone!

Apple AirPods Pro Image : Apple

If you’re an iPhone user with some cash to blow, skip the pretenders and even the lesser AirPods to go for something better. The AirPods Pro step the game up with rubber tips, active noise cancellation, better overall audio quality, and a wirelessly-chargeable case as standard.

They’re a bit expensive normally, but right now Woot has ‘em for $59 off the list price. The last time Woot had them at this price, they only lasted a few hours before selling out... so jump on this deal if you want ‘em! They ship free for Amazon Prime subscribers.

Energizer Max AA & AAA Batteries (100-Pack) Image : Sheilah Villari

We still live in a world where we are very much beholden to batteries. Remotes, toys, flashlights, even some wireless items like mice and keyboards all need batteries. And you never realize you don’t have any until you’re in a jam. Don’t let this happen again with this giant 100 pack of AA and AAA batteries.

This Energizer bundle contains 50 AA and 50 AAA, basically the most universally used batteries. With summer storms on the way, now is a great time to check portable radios and flashlights, so you don’t get literally caught in the dark. Fear you’ll never use this many quickly, no worries. These batteries hold their power for up to ten years as long as they are properly stored. Energizer’s proprietary Power Seal Tech keeps them working to ensure they’ll be ready when you need them the most. This pack is 44% and an excellent way to prepare for that moment of electronic death.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. That membership also gets you free shipping at Meh, Mediocritee, and SideDeal. Otherwise, shipping is $8 per order.

Looking for a new smartphone that won’t break the bank? TCL may not be a name you’re familiar with in this realm, but much like its rise to fame in the TV world, the company’s value-packed smartphones have been turning heads these past few years. The TCL 10 series phones pack mid-range Snapdragon octa-core chipsets, 6GB of RAM, quad cameras, and big beautiful 6-inch-plus displays, and two of them get a pretty nice discount today.

The TCL 10 Pro, which has a beefy processor, an AMOLED display, and ample base storage (128GB) is $315 following a $135 price cut, the steepest drop to date. It’s unlocked and certified for use on Verizon’s LTE network, plus it has all the usual GSM radios for use on T-Mobile, AT&T, and more networks worldwide. Just clip the coupon on the page.

Budget buyers will appreciate saving $75 on the TCL 10L, another unlocked Android device featuring a larger 6.53" LCD screen, a 48MP quad rear camera system, 64GB of storage, and 6GB of RAM. Along with a physical Smart Key button you can program to quick-launch any app you want, both have microSD card slots and headphone jacks. Bless.

SanDisk 1TB Portable USB-C Drive Image : Jordan McMahon

There’s no worse time to lose all your movies and tunes than when there’s not much else to do. There are lots of ways to remedy this, but having an external drive with plenty of space can give you some peace of mind by giving you a place to back everything up, and help you bring all your info with you everywhere without weighing down your bag. SanDisk’s 1TB Portable USB-C drive is down to $160 today at Amazon, a savings of $90 off the list price.

$100 Xbox Gift Card EMCEWHT49 Image : Giovanni Colantonio

I’ve said it before, but gift card deals are truly my favorite. Writing that “you can buy a $100 Xbox gift card for $90" brings me such a weird joy. It’s like getting away with cheating on a test. For those who want to save a few bucks, head over to Newegg, grab a $100 Xbox gift card, and enter the code EMCEWHT49 at checkout to get it for $90. A few fun things to note here: it looks like you can buy up to three and the discount stacks. That means that you can get $30 off $300 here, technically. Xbox gift cards also work on hardware, so if you’re thinking about getting a new Series X/S through Microsoft’s store (when you can finally find one), this is a roundabout way to save a little money on it.

$100 Xbox Gift Card Buy for $90 at Newegg Use the promo code EMCEWHT49

Super Mario LEGO Starter Course Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Look, we can stop pretending. It’s just you and me here, and neither of us have to act cool. The Mario LEGO set? Actually kind of lit. The toys allow you to create physical Mario levels with interactive toys. I’m not too proud to admit it’s rad and if you aren’t either, know that it’s on sale for $48 today. The kit comes with 231 pieces, complete with warp pipes, an end level flag, question blocks, and more. Plus, you get a big LEGO of my boy Bowser Jr and a Mario toy that makes a gleeful noise when you stomp on his little head. Get it for your kids, get it for yourself, whatever, there’s no judgement here. Enjoy life, you do you, LEGOs are cool.

Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro Image : Giovanni Colantonio

For those who love to play their Nintendo Switch in handheld mode, the joy-cons can leave a bit to be desired. The tiny controllers are ingenious in some ways, but far from what you’d call “traditional.” Gamers seeking a more familiar setup usually opt to upgrade to a Pro Controller, but that’s not really a perfect solution when you want to play on-the-go. There’s a more creative option available, if you’re willing to go the third-party route. The Hori Split Pad Pro essentially replaces your joy-cons with a traditional controller split in half. The add-on clips onto your Switch like a normal joy-con and includes grips, a traditional D-pad, back buttons, and even a Turbo button. It’s a total reimagining of the Switch’s control scheme that’s built for people who want that good old controller feel. Amazon currently has it on sale for $41, so give it a try if you’re itching for a different setup.

Minecraft is almost like a virtual LEGO building simulation, at least in Creative mode, and the two forces completed the cycle by issuing official LEGO Minecraft building kits a few years back. They’ve been wildly popular and keep rolling out, and now Amazon is taking 18% off a few of the latest sets released for 2021. The 490-piece The Pig House set is marked down to $41 today, while the smaller The Trading Post and The Bee Farm kits—each with 200+ pieces—are marked down to just over $16 apiece.

It Takes Two (XBO) | $30 | Amazon

It Takes Two (PS4) | $30 | Amazon Screenshot : EA

Grab a friend! It Takes Two is out and it’s an excellent co-op experience. The latest from Josef Fares and the team at Hazelight is a platforming rom-com that’s wickedly clever. Every level introduces inventive new mechanics that keep the game fresh. It’s a rare co-op game where both players always have something to do and player two isn’t just a sidekick. Considering how many delays are happening this year, it could end up being one of the year’s top games. If that all sounds appealing, you can grab the Xbox One or PS4 version on Amazon for $30. The game does not come with a friend, so you will need to find that yourself.

iiRcade Tabletop Image : iiRcade

Have you ever wanted your own home arcade cabinet, but just been paralyzed by the idea of committing to one? iiRcade is a home arcade built to solve that problem. It features its own digital shop where players can buy games carte blanche and instantly download them to their machine. That includes niche classics like Windjammers or modern indies like Dead Cells. Its library expands every month, so there’s always something new to check out. iiRcade recently released the side-scrolling Kung-Fu Master on the store and it just announced that Space Invaders: Infinity Gene is coming too.

If that sounds intriguing, this month might be the best time to pull the trigger. iiRcade just announced that it’s discounting both the main unit and the cabinet stand from now until June 20. You can grab the bar top machine itself for $500, which is $100 off its usual price. You can either use it in tabletop mode or grab the arcade stand separately to make it a full cabinet. iiRcade is an extremely well built arcade machine with a lot of long-term potential, so it’s certainly worth checking out its current list of games and watching iiRcade’s social channels to see what else drops before June 20.

X-Men Vs. Street Fighter Arcade1Up Cabinet Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Have you ever dreamed of owning your own arcade cabinet? C’mon, admit it. Just a little right? How cool would it be to have your own personal arcade at home? While these can usually be pretty pricey, Walmart currently has a solid deal on Arcade1Up’s X-Men Vs. Street Fighter machine. You can grab a genuine cabinet that plays the game for $349, down from $499. And that’s not all! This cabinet also plays X-Men: Children of the Atom, Marvel vs Capcom: Clash of Super Heroes, and X-Men: Mutant Apocalypse. It’s certainly a statement piece, that’s for sure.

Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4) Screenshot : CD Projekt Red

It was arguably the most anticipated game of 2020, but after launching as a buggy mess in December, Cyberpunk 2077's price tag has bounced up and down in the weeks since. Right now, you can get the console version for $30 at Best Buy. That’s half-off the list price.

The game has been widely criticized on consoles for poor performance, especially if you have the original base PS4 or Xbox One hardware (instead of the PS4 Pro or Xbox One X). Otherwise, CD Projekt Red recently released patch 1.2 which improved the console version, though there are still bugs. It’s in better shape now, but there is no guarantee of what its final performance quality will be, so jump in at your own risk.

$40 Switch Games Screenshot : Nintendo

It’s going to be a slow year for the Nintendo Switch. While New Pokemon Snap and Mario Golf: Super Rush will occupy us over the next two months, the future is currently a little empty from there. That is, unless you’re really itching to replay Skyward Sword or Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. With that in mind, it’s a good time to stock up on some first-party games you may have missed. Best Buy has a few games on sale today, including hits like Super Mario Odyssey and Fire Emblem: Three Houses. Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition is a good choice too if you’ve got all the obvious ones already.

Black+Decker 3-in-1 Electric Lawn Mower Image : Andrew Hayward

Got a relatively small yard? If so, then Black+Decker’s 3-in-1 electric lawn mower might be an ideal option. It’s a compact 6.5amp plug-in lawnmower that easily converts to an edger and trimmer, and while we wouldn’t recommend it for large, time-intensive jobs, it could do just fine for a smaller plot of land. Save 30% off the list price at Amazon, where it’s selling for just $59 right now.

TaoTronics Air Purifier KINJAQ7R Image : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’ve been in the market for a new air purifier, you may want to give this one a try. The TaoTronics Air Purifier is only $84 when you clip the coupon and use promo code KINJAQ7R at checkout, and is equipped with a true HEPA filter. It can sift out dander, mold, and pollutants for anyone with horrible allergies. Nothing much to say, so go ahead and clear the air with a fresh new purchase for your dusty-ass apartment. It’s a total of $36 off the list price right now when you use the couple and code.

2-Pack: SensorPEDIC Fiber Pillows Image : Sheilah Villari

There are several reasons why someone might not be getting the best sleep they can. The easiest culprit to point the finger at and the easiest one to fix is pillows. A good pillow can be the actual foundation of how to build a proper and quality night of snoozing. MorningSave has two SensorPEDIC Fiber Pillows for just $29 to help with that.

These pillows are constructed from quilted nylon and are made with cool, breathable material on one side for those who tend to run a little hot in slumber. The other side is all hypoallergenic fleece to keep you toasty in the colder months. Both pillow options have plush fiberfill inside that provides comfort all night long. These are ideal for all types of sleep positions. These pillows are exclusively priced and sold out the last time they went on sale.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Ryobi Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit Image : Andrew Hayward

If you have a stack of DIY home projects and repairs piling up and don’t have the tools to get ‘em all done, here’s an easy way to get equipped for nearly everything. Ryobi’s cordless six-tool combo kit comes with an impact driver, drill/driver, multi-tool, reciprocating saw, circular saw, and LED light, along with two battery packs, a charger, 60-piece drill-drive kit, and tool bag.

All of that can be yours for $221 at Home Depot right now, a savings of $100 off the list price.

Yedi Mini 2-Quart Air Fryer Image : Sheilah Villari

Air Fryers are such a wild trend, and just when I think its time has passed, a deal like this pops up, and everyone goes crazy. In all seriousness, my pals who have one love it. If you’re on the hunt, this Yedi Mini 2-Quart Air Fryer is 33% off.

This two-quart air fryer is powerful and efficient to turn all your goods crunchy and evenly cooked. It’s easy to use with just two controls, so all you need to do is set the timer to get cooking. Don’t let the size fool you; it can reach temperatures up to 400 degrees for ultimate crispness. Although it might seem small, it can handle quite a bit of food at one time, so if you’re thinking of making a ton of french fries, the Trudy can take it. There’s auto-shutoff, so no fear about accidentally leaving it on, but it can cook up to thirty minutes. It’s simple to use for frying and even dehydrating with very little oil. Literally savings all around. Plenty of new things to try once you get this appliance in your kitchen. It’s easy to clean out and won’t take up a lot of space on a cramped countertop.

This will ship for $3.

GeMoor Star Projector With Speaker Image : GeMoor

Maybe you’ve seen it on TikTok or Instagram, or maybe even in a viral tweet thread. There’s a zillion of ‘em out there, but these galaxy projectors are a sensation, blasting an array of stars and lighting effects onto your wall and ceiling to savor at nighttime.



If you’ve been wondering about these things but weren’t sure which one to snag, here’s a good option: the GeMoor Star Projector is marked down to just $26 at Amazon today when you clip the coupon, a total savings of $14 off the list price.

It has a 4.5-star review average from 4,100+ customers and offers numerous projection modes, plus it has a built-in Bluetooth speaker for playing tunes from your phone. It also comes with a remote control for easy access. Bring the stars to you and wind down in the galactic glow with this bargain.

Odec White Noise Bedside Lamp Image : Sheilah Villari

I have an upgraded version of this lamp on my own bedstand and can say the ability to have soft light while reading has been relaxing. This White Noise Bedside Lamp is easy to operate and can create just the mood you need. Take $28 off and create a serene and cozy environment, just clip the coupon.

There are twenty four soothing sounds to pick from to drift off into slumberland or create a calming mood for whatever room you put it in. If you don’t want it to run all night, set the timer to your preferred. It will even remember your settings from the previous session, so if you perfected the mode you love, it’d still be there. Just by taping the top, you can control everything you need to. These get pretty bright given the size, but taking it down for more diffused lighting is perfect for book time. This lighting is much easier on the eyes at the end of the day. Just plug it in with the USB cords and conjure the ambiance you’ve been craving.

Eufy Wi-Fi Video Doorbell Image : Andrew Hayward

With times like these, it’s always good to have a video doorbell on hand. Luckily, Amazon has got your back with a Eufy Wi-Fi Video Doorbell for only $80 when you clip the coupon on the page, a $20 total savings off the list price. You’ll be able to scan folks who come to the door without actually, you know, going to the door, and this battery-powered version stays charged for up to 120 days and easily mounts to your home. You’ll need to provide a microSD card, though.

It’s especially helpful if you’re on your antisocial bullshit and really don’t feel like chit-chatting with the neighbors in the age of Corona. Grab it before it’s gone!

Vava Home Security Camera System KJVBSKMO Image : Sheilah Villari

Home cams can relieve a multitude of worries. I just got my best friend one for her puppy, which has been a real lifesaver when we went out. Vava makes some of the best in my opinion, and if you can get a quality cam on sale, all the better. Right now, you can save $57 on Vava’s Home Security Camera System with two cameras and put your mind at ease. Just clip the coupon on the page and then use promo code KJVBSKMO at checkout.

This integrates beautifully with your phone through their app and the feed it produces is pretty clear most of the time. It’s 1080p full HD resolution with the lights on, and I can say, even when the puppy is left at night, the infrared technology comes through. The motion detection pings my pal immediately as soon as her dog starts to stir. It was pretty easy to set it up and the desk mount was perfect for her to angle the cam. The kit is basically wireless, and you just need a good internet connection.

If you’re using this for an outdoor cam, it can handle the elements as it’s waterproof, plus the rechargeable battery can last up to 100 days of use with 5,000mAh capacity. The best part is the cloud storage. My friend has saved some pretty funny videos of her Cavapoo throwing his toys around while he thought no one was watching. If you’re a bit of a security nut, fear not: this little cam uses the same encryption standards as banks, so your personal info is safe and sound. Free shipping for Prime members.

Kyvol Cybovac D3 Robot Vacuum Cleaner Image : Sheilah Villari

Letting someone else worry about cleaning is a really great feeling; mopping and vacuuming are such tedious chores. If you have a lot of traffic in your home or even have a few pets, a robo vac can be a real game-changer. Right now, at StackSocial, save 22% on the Kyvol Cybovac D3 Robot Vacuum Cleaner and let it do all the tough work.

There are three cleaning modes that you can control right from the app. With some of the strongest suction tech on the market, watch as it lifts even the toughest dirt from any surface. Hard floors to carpets to rugs to tile, this little robot has a lot of punch. Set up your boundaries for this clever vacuum and watch it seamlessly move throughout your home. You’ll get around two hours of runtime, so it can absolutely handle larger rooms. It automatically knows how to adjust to different carpet levels and even pairs with your smart devices like Alexa and Google Assistant. It’s easy to clean even with the triple-layer high-performance filter. Let this robo vac save your floors and your time. And if something goes wrong, you get a one-year warranty.

This will ship for $3.

2-Pack Goli Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies Image : Sheilah Villari

We just covered the benefits and tastiness of numerous Apple Cider Vinegar gummies. The benefits of ACV have been discussed for years, and as more information emerges, it becomes less an object of folklore medicine. While there is no definitive clinical evidence, millions swear by it. This pack from Goli Apple Cider gives you two bottles for just $34. This is a great deal for 120 organic gummies that can help boost metabolism and increase your energy levels. And taste much better than ingesting the source directly.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Naipo Massage Gun AC9M2PBT Image : Andrew Hayward

Whether you’re dealing with regular aches and pains or perhaps added soreness as you continue tackling fitness resolutions (keep going!), it might be the ideal time to pick up a percussion muscle massager to pummel away the pain.



Right now, Naipo is offering its massage gun for $69 on Amazon when you clip the coupon and input code AC9M2PBT at checkout, a total savings of $81. It has five levels of intensity for working out your muscle pain and lasts up to seven hours per charge, plus it has five different massage head attachments for targeting different areas of your body. Amazon customers give it a glowing 4.8-star rating with 4,200+ reviews.

Drink more water is easy advice to give, not so easy to follow. But hell, when you can mix it with CBD for maximum chillaximum, you’ve got more of an incentive to stay hydrated. The only problem is, mixing CBD oil into your drinks is often more trouble than it’s worth—take it from me, a guy who used to make CBD tea by dissolving the oil into melted butter, stirring it along the way, and then pouring that new solution into a hot cup o’ H20 with a steeped tea bag inside. Caliper CBD, on the other hand, cuts out that middle step, is completely tasteless, and blends in perfectly to any drink. And if you want a little flavor, Caliper Swiftsticks come in Cool Mint, Lemon Lime, and Mixed Berry variants to pack the ultimate cannabis-infused punch.

Take it from me, someone who’s tried it out and loves the concept but was initially skeptical of the execution—could CBD powder be as effective as oils or edibles? Although it has been vetted by scientists, I remained unconvinced until I was sent a pack myself. After mixing it into water, tea, and even La Croix, I can vouch for Caliper CBD. It serves its function, helping you relax and relieving chronic pain, with a pre-measured 20mg of cannabidiol in every pack. And for a limited time, Caliper is $10 off for first-time Kinja Deals readers (with free shipping) using the promo code KINJATEN. If you’re a frequent CBD user, my guess is you won’t regret it. But in case you do, Caliper offers full refunds for anyone unsatisfied with the product. Try it out while it’s on sale.

Caliper Swiftsticks Buy for $40 at Caliper Use the promo code KINJATEN

Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm (3-pack) Image : Ignacia Fulcher

A good way to prevent chapped lips is to get a lip balm that really works. From personal experience, Jack Black Lip Balm is the truth. It has a natural mint flavor that gives you a satisfying tingle when applied and will last for the majority of the day without having to re-apply. Plus, a three-pack is $22, which is on the more expensive side, but I promise you won’t use the other two for at LEAST a couple of months. Think of it as an investment against ashy lips.

Save 20% Sitewide on Apparel KINJAJAM Image : Homage

If you have a soft spot in your heart for the legendary NBA JAM game series, then you’ll love these officially licensed shirts from Homage. These comfy crewneck tees capture the iconic look of the classic JAM lineup cards, but update the rosters with the league’s latest stars, including Curry and Thompson from the Warriors, Harden and Durant from the Nets, and Butler and Adebayo from the Heat.



Right now, you can save 20% on any of the NBA JAM shirts when you use the Kinja Deals-exclusive promo code KINJAJAM at checkout. Actually, this code works sitewide, so you can use it on Homage’s Nickelodeon or The Office apparel, or even its MLB JAM baseball line. And if you need cozy basics to fill out your closet, Homage’s Go-To collection has you covered. This code will work until May 23.

Re-Athlete Full Leg Massager + Heat Treatment Image : Sheilah Villari

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to be treated like a top athlete after a hard-fought game? This Full Leg Massager ($170), complete with heat treatment, can definitely get you close to that. But even if you aren’t at peak physical condition, you still can benefit. If you stand for work, do a lot of walking, or are just on your feet all day you put an incredible amount of pressure on your knees and ankles. Compression therapy has been shown to help with those ailments and more. This is probably why it is a favorite among those athletic types.

Air compression massage therapy is a safe way to ease tension and heal sore areas. Massagers like this one help to increases blood flow, and good circulation is vital to your health. There are three heat levels and three intensities. The digital remote is easy-to-read and operate with the LED screen. Strap these bad boys on after a long hard, stressful day and get some soothing relaxation. The product is pretty standard and will fit most people. The upgraded rip-stop fabric makes them simple and sturdy. You’ll get a durable storage bag and a one-year warranty along with them.

This will ship for $3, and customers must be over 18 years old to purchase.

Up to 40% off No7's Serums Image : Sheilah Villari

No7 is an incredible UK brand that has been blessing the shores of the US for a few years now. They’ve helped a ton of people sort out skin concerns in a myriad of categories. Grab any one of their best-selling serums and start the journey of better skin for the summer because you’ll want to look radiant when you emerge back into the world.

I’m a big fan of this cream. So much so I recommended it in my big night creams round-up. I actually keep this version on my nightstand now. This can be used as a great preventive measure. It also helps if you’ve had a few rough nights and need to look your best in a few days. All these serums are fast-absorbing and moisture-rich, but the Lift and Luminate Triple Action Serum ($20) is best for dark circles/spots, wrinkles, and general firmness.

This Multi-Action Serum ($20) uses all the same formulas as above and throws in some extra help on brightening and nourishing. This clinically proven formula aids with multiple signs of aging and preps your skin to keep it looking younger longer. This is a great serum for a person of mature age, but it never hurts to start keeping your mug beautiful for as long as possible. Supreme radiance forever, if possible.

The Protect & Perfect Intense Advanced Serum ($18) is powered by Matrixyl 3000. This is the elite stuff for more youthful skin but also skin that wants to look more rested. So if you’ve skipped a few days of hydration and need a boost, this is the serum for you. The antioxidant and peptide combo works together to give you a more supple complexion.

Laboratories Firming Booster Serum ($25) is here to get you on the right path to great skin. When it comes to your face, good practices are king, and getting the best stuff sooner can do wonders. This skin-tightening serum is a non-invasive firming to look younger in weeks. Tone up your problem areas with No7's highly concentrated anti-wrinkle peptide tech.

Free shipping for all over $35.

50% off Haus Laboratories Image : Sheilah Villari

Lady Gaga is known for some pretty outrageous outfits and some very intricate makeup. So making her own line of beauty products seemed like a logical step. Haus Laboratories is her cosmetics brainchild, and the majority of that line is 50% off right now.

I can say the quality is good on the few things I’ve tried, like the eyeliner ($13) (I’m kind of an expert) and the lipstick ($10). But if you can get top-notch products for half price, even better. There’s a ton of liquid eye shadow in multiple colors as well as liquid lip gloss. There are definitely a lot of options to create some stunning showstopping looks. A palette or two are including, plus a few nice sets are in this sale too. Poke around in the Haus of Gaga and become the little monster you dreamed of. I mean that Stefani knows what she’s doing when it comes to unique glamour.

Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children Complete Image : Giovanni Colantonio

I’ll never forget the first time a friend showed me Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children. At that point, the idea of a good video game movie was a myth. And yet, here was this legitimately great CG animation featuring your boy Cloud. With my brain still amped up from the excellent Final Fantasy VII Remake, I’ve been itching to revisit Advent Children for the past year and see if it holds up. Here’s a good excuse to do just that. Amazon currently has the new complete 4K ultra HD edition of the film up for pre-order. You can get it for $24 right now, which is down from its $31 list price. This new version is an extended, remastered cut of the film and features some behind the scenes footage too. Perhaps we will finally learn all of the animation secrets that make Cloud’s Jnco’s work.

Ask Iwata Image : Giovanni Colantonio

For gaming fans, Satoru Iwata’s legacy can’t be overstated. The legendary Nintendo CEO was an integral figure in the company that helped guide it to success. He was the mastermind behind the Nintendo Switch, which launched two years after he passed away in 2015. Those who want to learn more about Iwata’s impact on the gaming industry can pick up a hardcover copy of Ask Iwata for $15. The book is filled with words of wisdom from the late Nintendo executive. Maybe we could all learn a thing or two from Satoru Iwata.

So, you’ve played through The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild more times than you can count. You’ve gotten to return to its world in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. What next? How about grabbing The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild - Creating a Champion Hero’s Edition, an absolutely gorgeous companion book that includes art and lore. The package comes with a few other goodies and that’s where this gets really exciting. You’ll get a full map of Hyrule printed on cloth, an art print of Link’s iconic selfie with the Champions, and a full glass replica of a spirit orb. The whole package is $59 on Amazon right now, down 41% from its usual price.

Apple M1 Mac Mini (256GB) Image : Apple

If you’re in need of a new home workstation, now’s a good time to buy. Apple recently released a new Mac Mini, powered by the company’s M1 chip, which offers speeds up to eight times faster than competing processors, and reviews have all noted how impressive the chip’s performance gains are. The chip is in the company’s new 13" MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, but the Mini is notably cheaper. As long as you won’t need to lug your computer around, the Mini’s a great computer for home use.

Right now, the 256GB base model has a modest saving ($30 off), but lands at the still-appealing price of $669.