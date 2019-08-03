Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Oontz speakers, an H&R Block tax software sale, and discounted Mike’s Hot Honey lead off Friday’s best deals from around the web.



Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you take your home WiFi coverage seriously, Netgear’s Orbi mesh routers are some of the best you can buy, and Woot’s running a great deal on their a refurbished unit.

This Reader Favorite is now selling for just $180.

Here’s how they work: multiple nodes, or access points, work together to blanket your home in signal. Better still, their glossy design encourages people to keep them outside of closets and drawers and in plain view to ensure unencumbered signal. (Walls block signal, bro.)

Advertisement

This model also offers all the benefits of a modern router (e.g., 802.11ac/WiFi 5 and app-based management) and is currently selling for $316 new on Amazon.

Massdrop’s Vast 35" curved gaming monitor is back up for order again, and it’s down to an all-time low of $500, or $50 less than the previous drop. That’s a lot to drop on a screen, but you get 3440x1440 resolution, 2ms response time, and 100Hz refresh speed.



It’s a little frivolous, but comparatively speaking, it’s one of the better deals in the gaming monitor space. The drop ends next Saturday, but I wouldn’t wait that long.

I mean, you must have your tax refund by right now, right?

Turns out, having a laptop with only USB-C ports means you need to carry a dongle with you from time to time. Who knew? Luckily, these $27 hubs from VAVA (5% clippable coupon + promo code KINJAHUBS) are designed to perfectly match your MacBook, and turn one USB-C port into an ethernet port, an SD card reader, an HDMI output, and three USB 3.0 ports. There’s even pass-through USB-C charging, so you’re not even really using up one of your precious ports.

Whether you’re getting a brand new Apple Watch today, or just want to accessorize your old one, this Milanese loop band is a great deal at $4, with promo code KUBJGNG2. That should work on any color and size, so you can match your watch’s color, or create a nice contrast.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Basically every device Amazon makes was on sale for Black Friday, with one glaring exception: The new, waterproof, Bluetooth-equipped Kindle Paperwhite. So if you were holding out on a deal for all your pool and bathtub reading needs, your patience has been rewarded today with a $30 discount. We saw it for $90 briefly in January, but otherwise, this is the best deal we’ve seen.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re already a mechanical keyboard convert, the next logical step in the hobby is to start buying fancy keycap sets. PBT keys don’t get as worn down and shiny as the ABS keys that probably came with your keyboard, and these NPKC black and gray sets are marked down to $26 on Amazon right now, from the usual $30.



Choose from the standard top print, the trendy side print, or go full hard mode and go with the blank keys.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

The original OontZ Angle is one of our readers’ five favorite water resistant Bluetooth speakers, and you can grab it’s upgraded, rugged cousins for less today, thanks to Amazon’s Gold Box.

Both speakers are water resistant, offer solid sound, and can connect to your devices via Bluetooth. However, there are a few key differences. The Angle 3 Plus offers a longer battery life (30 v.s. 8 hours) while the Angle 3XL Ultra offers more powerful sound and can work with another to be used as a stereo pair.

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s EufyCam home security system was a Kickstarter sensation, raising over $3,000,000. And now, the new version is available to all, and the two-camera starter kit is a whopping $160 off today.



To get the deal, you’ll want to clip the $50 coupon on the product page, then add promo code EUFYKKBT at checkout, bringing the two-camera system down to $300. These 1080p cameras are water resistant, support two-way intercom, include an audible alarm if someone tries to steal them, and most importantly, they run for a full year on a single battery charge, so you can set them up and forget about them.

Advertisement

Like most of these security systems, you can pay a nominal fee ($2.99 per camera) for Anker’s cloud DVR service, but the base station also comes with a 16GB microSD card that can save your recordings locally as well. Either way, you’ll still be able to get motion alerts and check in live from your phone for free.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You know those “Magic Erasers” that can wipe stains off seemingly any hard surface? They’re really just melamine sponges with a marketing budget, and you can get 100 off-brand equivalents for just $5 on Amazon, ($.09 + $5 shipping, very normal). I used these after moving into a new apartment a few months back, and they made quick work of all of the scuffs I made on the walls bringing in my furniture.

Photo: Amazon

It might be too late to get it for Valentine’s Day, but there’s never a bad time to try Mike’s Hot Honey, which claims to be the world’s most versatile condiment. It’s got all of three ingredients: sugar, spice, and everything nice honey, chilies, and vinegar.

Right now on Amazon, you can get a single bottle for just $8, the best price Amazon’s ever listed. The previous deal we posted on this was on the multi-packs, so if you weren’t ready to commit to buying a whole beehive’s worth of the stuff, this is your chance to give it a try.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

At 1,400 running watts (2,000 surge), this Sportsman generator is perfectly suited for camping trips and tailgates, especially since it runs at a quiet <65 decibels. So whether you’re preparing for natural disasters or the next football season, $150 is a stellar deal.

If your tires are about due for a replacement, Discount Tire Direct is offering up an extra 10% back in the form of a prepaid Mastercard when you buy four tires and/or wheels, plus an extra 5% back if you pay with a Discount Tire credit card. Unlike most of Discount Tire’s promotions, this one will work on any set of tires, and any set of wheels. But if you want to maximize your savings, I’d sort by products with promotions, which are usually manufacturer rebates that will stack with this sitewide sale.

Advertisement

I took advantage of one of these sales last year, and it was easy. But just note that if you schedule your installation after the promotional period ends on May 10, you’ll want to call your local shop and pay for the tires over the phone in advance so that your receipt falls within the valid date range. Otherwise, they’ll charge you after they finish installation.

Just remember that you’ll have to submit the rebate form yourself (you can do it all online) to get the gift cards. You can find everything you need to know here.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

We post deals on pressure washers from time to time, because pressure washers objectively own. But let’s say an average $100ish pressure washer just doesn’t cut it for whatever you’re trying to use it for. If you need to bring out the big guns, Sun Joe’s 3,000 PSI washer is one of most powerful you can buy (I assume that the government has, like, 4,000 PSI prototypes built from alien alloys, but that’s another story for another day), and you can get it for $263 with promo code KJSUNJOE, which knocks off $37.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

When you buy kitchen sponges, you should buy a lot of kitchen sponges, so you’re never tempted to keep using any single one for too long. Today on Amazon, you can grab 24 Scotch-Brite heavy duty scrub sponges for $16, or about $4 less than the going rate over the last year or so.



Featuring a heavy duty scouring pad on one side, these sponges make your elbow grease go a lot further when cleaning stubborn dirty pans.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Next time you see a flight attendant or pilot walking through an airport, take a look at their luggage. Dimes to dollars, I bet you it’s made by Travelpro. Their popular Crew 11 21" carry-on spinner packs a lifetime warranty and a clever USB battery pack passthrough, and you can fly away with it for $150, the best price of the year.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Winter’s coming to a close, and that means it’s high time to buy boots on sale. Several Cole Haan styles for men and women are included in today’s clearance. All of the men’s boots are going for $99 with promo code MARCHSTYLE (even the $320 2.ZERØGRAND suede Chukka), while the women’s styles vary from $79-$149 with the same code, though the sale prices are listed on the sale page.



Photo: Sunday Scaries

If you’re having trouble sleeping, suffering from anxiety, or having trouble sleeping because you’re suffering from anxiety, Sunday Scaries CBD gummies could help. Jolie Kerr shared her thoughts on them for The Inventory, and now, our readers can save 15% with promo code kinja15.



That applies to the regular gummies, the vegan versions, and the pure CBD tincture, with extra savings available if you buy in bulk, so your wallet can rest as easy as you will.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

The family that Converses together, stays together. Now put those close ties on display with Nordstrom Rack’s deals on Converse sneakers for men, women, and kids. There are so many styles up for grabs, you’re sure to find one to suit each individuals’ personality, or dare we say, go for a coordinated matching look? Really, there’s no wrong way to wear this classic shoe.

Spring is within sight, but let’s be real: It’s still cold outside. So even though Mountain Hardwear is taking up to 60% off a selection of on-sale styles, you could probably still use many of the on-sale items right now, and for future winters to come. (Heads up: This discount applies to the original retail price and overrides any existing markdowns.) Just use promo code MHWMAR0160, and load up on outdoor gear, including tents and sleeping bags, plus a whole bunch of outerwear, gloves, hats, and more to keep you toasty warm the next time you step outside.

Graphic: Murad

I know $150 is a lot of money to spend on skincare products. But Murad’s skincare products are highly effective, and starting today until March 14, if you spend $150 or more at the brand’s site, you’ll get 20% off your total order, plus a free full-size City Skin Age Defense Broad Spectrum Sunscreen, worth $68. Just use promo code SPRINGTREAT at checkout.



Advertisement

This promo is a great opportunity to snag yourself a bottle (or two!) of Murad’s cult-favorite Rapid Age Spot and Pigment Lightening Serum, the most effective dark spot treatment I’ve ever tried. The brand’s also makes a great retinol, so if you’ve been looking to banish fine lines and uneven tone, try the Retinol Youth Renewal Serum.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Now I had the time of my life watching Dirty Dancing over and over throughout my entire life, and now you can too, since this 30th anniversary edition of this seminal classic is on sale for just $5 on Blu-ray. Johnny and Baby’s timeless tale of super-hot-dance-instructor-boy-meets-college-bound-daddy’s-girl awaits, punctuated by family friendly summer fun at Kellerman’s, elderly people doing the Pachanga, an illegal abortion, and that one song Lisa sings that will be stuck in your head for the rest of time. Definitely jump on this great deal, just don’t try that lift at home.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Tax season is upon us, and if H&R Block’s Deluxe + State software is right for you (you can use this tool to find out), Amazon’s currently discounting it to just $25 for Prime members, after a 15% discount at checkout. That’s a few bucks more than the best price we’ve seen on Amazon, but it’s way less than the $45 H&R Block charges on its own site.



Deluxe is great for homeowners and anyone with any sort of standard investment income, but you’ll want to step up to Premium if you rent out property or are self-employed. It’s also on sale for $27 for Prime members, which is an all-time low.

Whichever one you choose, you’ll be able to import your previous years’ taxes from TurboTax if you’re switching over, and you can elect to receive all or some of your refund in the form of an Amazon gift card, with a 5% bonus.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Has family game night felt a bit tame to you lately? Well, there’s nothing like a dose of fear to get players’ adrenaline pumping, so consider bringing home Betrayal At House On The Hill. It’s a chill-inducing board game for three to six players ages 12 and up, and $21 is a scary good price that you should take advantage of before it mysteriously disappears.



Advertisement

The game features enough scenarios to explore a new haunt with each round, but beware: as the title suggests, the whole point of this game is to turn players against each other, which actually might be a refreshing, nightmare-fueled change from your average family game night disputes.

TECH





Kindle Paperwhite (2018) | $100 | Amazon

| $100 | Amazon Milanese Loop Apple Watch Bands | $4 | Amazon | Promo code KUBJGNG2. Multiple colors and sizes available.

HOME

LIFESTYLE

20% Off Plus Free Full-Size City Skin Broad Spectrum With Orders $150+ | Murad | Promo code SPRINGTREAT

Garmin vívosmart HR Activity Tracker | $70 | Amazon | After $10 Off Digital Coupon

MEDIA

H&R Block Deluxe + State | $25 | Amazon | Prime members only. Discount shown at checkout.

H&R Block Premium | $27 | Amazon | Prime members only. Discount shown at checkout.

GAMING

Deals You May Have Missed

Photo: Sonos

Sonos came out with a slightly tweaked Sonos One smart speaker this week, and while “an updated processor, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and increased memory” are nice upgrades, the thing that really matters, sound quality, remains the same.

That’s why our recommendation is to buy the Gen. 1 model on clearance for $180 (Amazon | Sonos.com) while you still can. The Sonos One hardly ever goes on sale outside of major events like Black Friday, so whether you’re buying your first Sonos, or finally adding a speaker to your guest bedroom closet because you already have them everywhere else, this is a great chance to save. I’ve bought a couple of these for my mother in law’s house, and they sound astonishingly good, especially for their size.

Photo: Amazon

Instant film cameras are making a comeback, for some reason, and you can get the Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 for just $45 on Amazon today, in either Ice Blue or Flamingo Pink. Just don’t forget to buy film (you can also save $5 by choosing the bundle on the camera page). Have fun, you weirdos.



A couple capacities of SanDisk’s tiny external SSDs are marked down to all-time low prices today on Amazon. Not everyone needs these, but they’re spacious, rugged, and compared to most flash drives, extremely fast.



Advertisement

With no moving parts, shock and vibration resistance, and up to 440MB/s read speeds, SanDisk’s Extreme portable SSD is one of the fastest and most secure ways to move large amounts of data back and forth.

Image: Wayfair

Put your coats and boots into storage and break out the sunscreen and shorts: Wayfair has declared that it’s officially time to start preparing for spring with the advent of their Outdoor Sale. Right now, take up to 70% off pretty much everything you’ll need to enjoy your yard once the weather turns warm, including patio furniture, grill essentials, hot tubs, and lawn decor. So shop this sale before the new season hits; you’ll be backyard chillin’ before you know it.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Next time you see a flight attendant or pilot walking through an airport, take a look at their luggage. Dimes to dollars, I bet you it’s made by Travelpro. Their popular Crew 11 21" carry-on spinner packs a lifetime warranty and a clever USB battery pack passthrough, and you can fly away with it for $150, the best price of the year.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Yankee Candle often runs deals on specific sizes and types of candles, but today, if you buy any one, two, or three (full priced) jar or tumbler candles, you can get the same number for free. So add two to your cart, you’ll only pay for one. Add four, you’ll pay for two. You get the idea. Any size, any scent; as long as they aren’t already discounted, they’re fair game. You can mix and match different sizes too, but just note that the two cheapest candles are the ones you’ll get for free.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Your very good dog deserves all of the treats, and you can feed him twice as many with Chewy’s BOGO sale on True Acre baked dog biscuits. Multiple sizes and flavors are included, so just add two to your cart, and you’ll see the discount taken at checkout. <Baby talk voice> What a good deal!

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon makes its own toilet paper now (under the Presto! brand), and Prime members can save 20% on a 24-pack of the soft or strong variety when they clip the coupon and use Subscribe & Save. Because there’s just no need to flush your money down the toilet.

Advertisement

Just remember to cancel your subscription if you don’t want to keep receiving it.

Graphic: Shep McAlliser

While they might not have the name recognition of Philips Hue bulbs, Anker’s Eufy smart bulbs are a great, affordable entry point into smart lighting, and you can stock up on bulbs for just $13 each today.



Your Favorite Anker Products Readers have purchased more than 10 million products through links on our network since 2012, and… Read more Read

This particular bulb can’t display the full RGB spectrum like a Philips Hue lamp, or even different temperatures of white, but you can control and dim it from your phone, or with an Alexa or Google Assistant device, no hub required. And at today’s price (about $3-$6 less than usual) each, you can afford to put them all around your home.

Graphic: Chelsea stone

Going outside in winter is hard enough. Make it easier on yourself by stocking up on tons of apparel and gear from Eddie Bauer, where select items for men and women are up to 50% off right now. Not to mention, the site’s entire clearance section is an extra 50% off with promo code SUMMIT60. So load up on layers of clothes and go enjoy the final few weeks of winter sports and adventuring while you still can — or save your haul for next year.

Dorco, the best deal in razor blades, and the only company crazy enough to make a 7-blade razor, will sell you their take on the safety razor complete with a mirror and 30 blades for $17 today with promo code Kinjaprime. That’s an all-time low, and you’ll even get free shipping.

Advertisement

Safety razors require more skill and patience, but you will get a better shave if you use them correctly. They’re also cheaper in the long run, with replacement blades available for just a few pennies each.