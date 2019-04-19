Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A J.Crew Factory sale, Nanoleaf smart light panels, and a discounted AeroGarden lead off Friday’s best deals from around the web.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: Today is the last day to subscribe at this price!

Our readers’ favorite VPN recently raised prices for the first time ever, and the company’s best-value (and Kinja Deals-exclusive) three-year plan is going away at the end of the week, so this is your last chance to subscribe at the best per-month price available.



Three year plans aren’t available to the general public at all, but if you click this link, you can get three years for $99, which works out to just $2.75 per month. That’s only $9 more than it was cost to the price hike, and while shorter plan lengths are available, none come close to the per-month pricing of this three-year membership. For example, the publicly available two-year plan costs about $84, and a month-to-month plan will set you back $10 per month.

If you subscribe to the three-year plan today, you’ll be able to continue to renew it at the same price for the life of your subscription, so this is a great chance to lock in a a terrific deal.

Anker’s Nebula Capsule mini projector gets all the hype, but if its standard definition resolution and 100 lumen brightness won’t cut it for your portable cinema needs, the newer Nebula Mars II is on sale for $400 today, within $10 of the best price we’ve seen.

While it’s not nearly as small as the Capsule, the Mars II puts out a 720p picture of up to 150", is three times as bright as the Capsule at 300 lumens, and can run for four hours on a charge, meaning you could watch a double feature outdoors without having to plug it in.

To get the deal, you’ll need to clip the $50 coupon on the product page, and then use promo code APLMARS2 at checkout to save an extra $50.

If you don’t think you need the portability factor of the Mars II, we recommend you check out Anker’s Prizm projectors, which are designed for use in the home.

Photo: Amazon

This tablet stand is made out of aluminum, has an adjustable hinge, and only costs $10 today with promo code Stand004. And you know what? I bet it could hold a phone too. Or your Nintendo Switch (the bottom is open for the charging port). Or maybe even a cookbook in the kitchen. It’s a stand! Stands are useful, and this one is good and cheap. We stan for it.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

HyperX makes a lot of terrific, reader favorite gaming accessories, and today, Woot’s cutting the price on a bunch of them. Choose from a wireless headsets, RAM, a microSD card, and an external SSD, with prices starting at $30.



While these are geared towards gamers, a lot of these accessories can improve your comfort and efficiency at work as well. Remember, though, these markdowns will disappear by the end of the day or when sold out.

Nanoleaf Canvas Smarter Kit | $200 | Home Depot

Nanoleaf Rhythm Smarter Kit | $180 | Home Depot

Philips Hue lights are cool, but in terms of sheer wow factor, they don’t hold a candle to Nanoleaf’s wall-mounted, customizable smart light panels.

The kits come in either a set of nine triangles or a set of nine touch-enabled squares, which you can arrange any way you’d like, and program to glow in any color or moving pattern you want. The triangular Rhythm kit even includes a microphone that lets the lights automatically bounce and change color based on whatever music is playing in your room.

These kits only go on sale a few times per year, so if they’ve been on your wishlist, today’s a great chance to save $19 (Rhythm Kit) or $29 (Canvas Kit).

Screenshot: Amazon

It’s spring cleaning season, but I’ve got bad news: spring cleaning is not a widely recognized work holiday. So if you don’t have time to clear out your gutters, deep clean your carpet, pressure wash your patio, or just tidy up your home, Amazon can help you book a local pro for less to get the job done.



For a limited time, various spring cleaning services are $20-$30 off when you book through Amazon Home Services. Availability and pricing will vary based on your location, but no matter who you book, you should see a flat discount at checkout.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

We all know that straws are the #1 issue facing the planet; this is an established fact on Twitter and I won’t hear any arguments to the contrary. So, what do we do about it? Paper straws are fine for about 15 minutes before they start disintegrating, and metal straws tend to be the default reusable option. But have you tried glass?



Straws are Great The war on straws is heating up, and with good reason. Plastic straws are a major and totally…

This four-pack of glass straws is marked down to $7 today, which is only about $1 less than usual, but you can’t put a price on saving the Earth. Functionally, they aren’t any different than metal straws, but they may be more to your personal taste.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

You don’t need a yard, or even any gardening skills to grow your own food at home; you just need a Miracle-Gro Aerogarden. This $120 fully-integrated, soil-free indoor garden can grow herbs, vegetables, and salad greens up to five times faster than regular soil, and one of the best models you can buy is cheaper than ever, today only.



The AeroGarden Ultra can grow up to seven plants at once, be they herbs, vegetables, or salad greens. Its easy-to-read LED screen makes the Ultra easy to program, and unlike most AeroGardens which use CFL bulbs, this model uses energy-efficient LEDs, which are tuned to a daylight hue to promote faster growth.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

One of the toughest parts of the day for a pet owner is leaving in the morning. Our dogs know exactly how to make us want to call work and pretend we’re sick, so we can spend the day snuggling them on the couch. Obviously, that is not something we can get away with doing. If you do want to keep an eye on your pet while you’re at work, you’ve probably considered buying a camera for your home. If you also want to give your pet treats while you’re away, you’re going to want to check out the Petzi Treat Cam.

The camera is a budget-friendly price of $84. Owners can download an app to live stream, dispense treats, and even share video on social media. Your pet will probably stand by the camera all day long waiting for their next treat. It can dispense small Milkbone-sized dog treats or Temptations treats for your cat. Though, we doubt your cat will be quite as interested as your dog will be.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Creepy crawlies are awake, so stock up on pest control essentials, right now. Choose from products that’ll help get rid of termites, slugs, cockroaches and beetles, as well as stuff that’ll keep deer and rabbits away from your lawn. Oh, and there’s some stuff that’ll wreck weeds, too.

Of course, this is a Gold Box deal, so the discounts will only stick around until the end of the day, or when it’s sold out. So make sure to comb through the main page for all of the deals and don’t let this deal scurry away.

Graphic: Amazon

Want to keep an eye on your house while you’re away on vacation, or just want to check in and say hi to your dog while you’re at work? This 1080p IP security camera from ANNKE can pan, tilt, and record straight to a microSD card if you don’t want to pay for the optional cloud storage plan. Either way though, you can always check in from your phone, and even use a two-way intercom.

The feature set is pretty standard (save for the panning and tilting), but the price is anything but: get it for $24 with promo code FAYW93RA.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Sure, CBD products are blowing up right now, but they actually can provide major relief for people experiencing everything from aches and pains to anxiety and insomnia. So if you’ve been thinking about jumping on the CBD bandwagon, now’s your chance: Hemp Bombs, a producer of premium CBD products, is taking 20% off their entire site with promo code SWEET.



No matter how you want to consume your CBD, Hemp Bombs has you covered with this, ahem, sweet deal. Shop their wide selection of gummies, oil, capsules, syrup, vapes, lollipops, topical rubs, pet products, and more. It’s only a matter of time before you’ll be feeling chill AF about your purchase, man.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Surprise! Kate Spade is taking 75% off a selection of purses via their Surprise Sale. Over 300 styles are up for grabs, from classic totes to jazzed-up crossbody bags and a variety wallets, not to mention a solid selection of jewelry and apparel. Just know you will have to enter your email address in order to shop (sorry). Be sure to bag this deal soon; the savings will only last for a few more days.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I could dance around what makes this underwear unique, but it’s easier to just say it: It has a separate compartment for your penis to keep it away from your balls. It sounds a little ridiculous, but as the weather starts to warm up, it could certainly keep you out of some, uh, sticky situations.



Several styles and fabric options are on sale this weekend, including ultra-soft bamboo and athletically-minded fast drying boxer briefs, plus some trunks and briefs, all with the same compartmentalization.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re watching your weight in the lead-up to beach season, a smart scale can keep you honest by tracking your progress over time, and syncing to your other fitness and diet apps via Apple HomeKit and Google Fit.



Anker’s newest Eufy Smart Scale promises to be more accurate than previous models, and can track other vitals beyond just weight, like BMI, body fat, and more, and you can add it to your bathroom for just $31 with promo code KINJA9147, in either white or black. See you by the pool!

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

As we head into the warmer season, it is important to take care of your skin. Wearing sunscreen is critical during the summer months, but there are more ways to keep your skin hydrated and healthy. If you’re not already using a vitamin C serum, you should because it can brighten, firm, and hydrate your skin. If you’ve been looking for some new ways to treat yourself, you can shop Ole Henriksen’s 20% off sale.

The entire site is currently on sale, with no coupon code needed. You can snag their coveted Truth Serum, which has vitamin C, in four in-stock sizes ranging between $12 and $73 before the discount. If you struggle with oily and dry skin, you can get Ole Henriksen’s Counter Balance Oil Control Hydrator in three sizes, ranging between $12 and $55. If you just want a smooth moisturizer to keep your skin from drying out under the sun, their Sheer Transformation Perfect Moisturizer is a best-seller and ranges in price between $12 and $68 for four sizes. Your 20% off discount will be applied during checkout.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

J.Crew Factory is already marked down significantly compared to its regular J.Crew counterpart, but now, the Factory is taking its discounts to a whole new level. Take 50% off everything on their site with promo code FULLBASKET, no exclusions. The whole factory is currently stacked with springtime staples in that classic J.Crew aesthetic, so shop and save on those in-season styles now.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Birders, sports fans, stargazers...plenty of people could make use of a good pair of binoculars (and we’re not even including creepy people), and Bushnell’s highly rated Ultra HDs are marked down to $170 and $139 today, in black and camo flavors respectively.



With 10x magnification, a rugged build, and great optics, these binoculars have racked up a 4.6 star review average on Amazon. Just don’t stalk them too long; this deal is only available today.

Photo: Indochino

Custom tailored suits aren’t just for Very Important Business People with Super Platinum Medallion status and briefcases that cost more than your rent. At Indochino’s prices, custom suiting is attainable for all, and that’s especially true with our exclusive sale.



Indochino Makes Custom Suiting Attainable You voted Indochino your favorite custom clothing company by a wide margin, and it's easy to see…

You can grab any suit from this page (a bunch of new styles have been added since the last deal we ran) for just $289-$349 depending on the style, no promo code required. The best part? All of your customizations, alterations, and shipping are included in the price. A lot of them are even cheaper than the suits in Indochino’s clearance section, which sell for $329. Options range from simple, versatile blacks and grays to presidential tan suits and patterned options, so you can definitely find something that will fill a niche in your closet.

If you aren’t familiar with Indochino, this is nothing like buying a suit off the rack. You get to choose every little facet of the suit yourself, and everything is cut to measure to fit you perfectly. But if you don’t have time to take your measurements right this minute, you can check out now and submit your measurements later, which makes it very easy to gift. There are plenty of fun and colorful options available, as well as lots of business-minded suits that still look great.

Today’s Best Gaming Deals

Photo: Eric Ravenscraft

So, you want to be a dungeon master? Well let me tell you, friend, it takes guts, it takes creativity, it takes patience. But most of all, it takes a DM screen.



D&D’s Dungeon Master’s Screen Reincarnated is the gold standard for screens. Here’s what our Eric Ravenscraft had to say about it on The Inventory:

As DM, you’ll have a lot of information you want to hide from players until the time is right. Whether it’s sheets with plot information, or just dice rolls that you can’t reveal yet, you’ll need a way to hide that information. The simplest way to do so is with a DM Screen. These large screens give you plenty of private space at the table. The outside has intricate decorations to help set the mood for your players, but inside there are shorthand tables and reference sheets for common calculations you’ll have to do as DM.

It normally costs about $12, but today on Amazon, you can grab it for under $10.

TECH

HOME

LIFESTYLE

20% Off the Entire Site | Ole Henriksen

Eufy Smart Scale P1 | $31 | Amazon | Promo code KINJA9147. Works on either white or black.

MEDIA

GAMING

FREE Transistor | Epicgames

| Epicgames FREE King Arthur’s Gold | Steam

Nintendo Switch 4x Joy Con Charger Dock | $10 | Amazon | Use Code 576T4HRZ

Deals You May Have Missed

GoPro Fusion | $400 | Amazon

If you’re looking to get into the action cam game, there’s no better place to start than GoPro. And if you can save $100 off the regular price of the GoPro Fusion, why not get a camera that captures 360 video and photography? With a camera on the front and the back, the Fusion shoots everything around it making a single, spherical image, all in 18MP stills and 5.2K video.

It features gimbal-like stabilization, is waterproof down to 16ft without housing, and and has all the standard features including GoPro app compatibility, and a size small enough to fit into your back pocket.



Hint: Open that video on YouTube and pan around with your mouse. Or better yet, open it in the YouTube app on your phone, and see what happens.

Photo: Amazon

Do you need to connect your Magic Keyboard and your Magic Trackpad together into one seamless slab? No. Did Jony Ive design them with the exact same profile so that you could, even if Apple would never actually sell you an affordable accessory that would do it? Almost certainly.



Twelve South’s MagicBridge normally sells for $35, but today on Amazon, it’s down to an all-time low $25.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

For those in dire need of a personality, I hear record collecting is an easy (albeit expensive) way to hide your blandness. But right now, audiophiles and phonies alike can enjoy sweet discounts on Fluance audio gear.



Amazon’s lowering the price on two turntables, the RT80 and the RT81, and the Ai40 Bookshelf Speakers. These are some of the most popular products in their categories at the best prices we’ve ever seen.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you own a Nintendo Switch or USB-C-powered laptop, a USB-C Power Delivery battery pack is a must. Anker just came out with a brand new one, and you can get it for an all-time low $80 today with promo code KJANKERPW7.



First, the basics. It’s 19,000mAh, includes two PowerIQ USB charging ports, and a 27W USB-C port that can charge a 12" MacBook at nearly full speed, or a MacBook Pro a bit slower. And unlike most of Anker’s competitors’ batteries, it also includes a 30W USB-C PD wall charger in the box that can recharge the battery in 3.5 hours, and double as an extra wall charger for your other gadgets.

That’s all well and good, but the PowerCore+ 19000 PD Hybrid has one more trick up its sleeve, one we haven’t seen on any other battery pack: It doubles as a USB data transfer hub. Just switch it into hub mode, and those USB-A charging ports become data ports that can transfer data between your PC and any connected USB hard drives and flash drives. That makes it the most comically large USB-C dongle in the world, but even so, that’s a handy skill, and means you’ll have one less thing to pack when you travel.

For some context about this deal, this battery originally retailed for $130, has been going for $100 lately, and the $85 list price on its own would be the best deal ever. Our exclusive promo code is just a cherry on top.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Want to know something funny? We posted this same 200GB microSD card almost exactly nine months ago for $45, which at the time was an all-time low price. Now, it’s down to $25. That’s the story of storage, and yes, it will continue to get cheaper over time. But if you need more space right now for Nintendo Switch games, GoPro footage, or phone apps, this is unquestionably a great deal.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Grenco G Pen Elite was already one of the best ground material vaporizers for the money at its usual $120 according to both Gizmodo and The Wirecutter, but now, you can get it for just $72 right now during the company’s sitewide 4/20 sale, in addition to deep discounts on the company’s other vapes and accessories.



For an absurdly cheap $54, you can also opt for the smaller G Pen Pro, which should perform similarly, but with a smaller chamber capacity and less precise temperature adjustment. Hell, $25 will get you the G Pen Nova, which works with both ground material and concentrates despite being barely thicker than a cigarette. Either way, these deals aren’t available for long, so get in before they go up in a puff of smoke.

From Gizmodo’s review:

“Pleasant” has come to define much of my time with the Grenco G Pen Elite. It charges quickly via USB and has battery life that last for days of regular use. It also feels great in my tiny hands and fits easily in a coat pocket or a purse. The thing that takes it from “perfectly pleasant” to near outstanding is the price. It’s just $170. That’s damn cheap compared to it’s competitors. The Firefly 2 costs $329.95 and the Crafty retails for $339. Sure those products heat via convection instead of roasting a ceramic chamber, they’re much easier to pull on, and the clouds they produce are enough to fishbowl someone sitting with you, but for nearly half the price the Grenco G Pen Elite is a fantastic deal.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

By now, you should know the drill. Our readers love Dyson vacuums but they’re expensive. They go on sale pretty regularly and that’s when you should buy them. Today’s one of those days. Pick up a Dyson V6 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum for just $150 right now.

Photo: Mark Tegethoff (( (Unsplash)

It is about that time of year where I spend most of my free time (and work hours) daydreaming about going on vacation. Why wait until summer to travel when there are 12 months in the year? If you’re getting the urge to hop on a plane and travel somewhere exciting and beautiful, why not check out Rome and Florence? Thanks to this package from TripMasters (in partnership with TravelZ00), you can.

This trip to Florence and Rome is flexible, which means you can choose the number of nights you’d like to stay in each city. You can visit Vatican City and wave to the Pope when you travel to Rome. While in Florence, you can enrich your life by observing Michelangelo’s David, Raphael’s La Velata, and Botticelli’s Birth of Venus. Each package includes a flight into Rome, a train ride to Florence, and a flight out of Florence. Your trip also includes your hotel stays in Rome and Florence, but the number of nights is your choice.

Pricing starts at $780 and is based on a six-night stay, for flights leaving from Atlanta, GA. A flight from San Francisco for six nights begins at $842, which is a pretty great price for such an expensive city. The package is offered with flights traveling out of numerous airports in the U.S. and Canada.

Anker’s flashlights have been a huge hit with our readers over the years, and now, you can get the newest, smallest model for just $9 with exclusive promo code KINJA1426.



Bestsellers: Anker Flashlight LC130 Anker, producer of a lot of the best charging gear, has its own line of flashlights now, and…

The IPX5 water-resistant LC30 puts out 300 lumens, which makes it the dimmest flashlight in Anker’s lineup, but that’s still far brighter than the 50 or so lumens you’d get from the flashlight on your phone. The trade-off is size; it’s tiny enough to fit in your pocket, and wouldn’t take up much space in your car’s glove box either if you wanted one around for emergencies.

Interestingly for an Anker product, it the LC30 uses AAA batteries rather than a built-in rechargeable, but of course, you can always just buy rechargeable AAAs. Today’s $10 list price is already $3 less than usual, but our code will save you an extra dollar.

Photo: Amazon

Of all the menial tasks that go into a home improvement project, sanding wood is at once the most menial, and the most physically taxing. It’ll have you thinking, “splinters in my butt aren’t that bad, right?” Unless, of course, you have the help of a power tool.



This $18 detail sander from Tacklife (with promo code F753X5AE) can spin and adjust to get into tight spaces, and even has a built-in dust collector to keep some of that wood out of your lungs.

Rocketbook Everlast Notebook + Rocketbook Mini + 5-Pack FriXion Pens + Pen Station | $38 | Daily Steals | Promo code KJROCKETB

What if you only had to buy one notebook for the rest of your life? That’s basically the value proposition of the Rocketbook Everlast, which is on sale today just for our readers with promo code KINJABOOK.

Every page of the notebook can be cleanly erased an essentially infinite number of times with a damp cloth as long as you used a Pilot FriXion pen, three of which are included in this bundle. The pages also include a series of seven glyphs along the bottom that you can cross out with a pen. Once you scan the page with Rocketbook’s app, those symbols tell the app what to do with it. Cross out the horseshoe, and the app will automatically send the scan to, say, Evernote. Draw an X through the star, and it’ll go to Google Drive. You can specify what each of these symbols do in the app, so it’s easy to customize the notebook for your workflow.

Today’s deal is $38 for a notebook in the size of your choice, plus a mini Rocketbook notebook, plus five Pilot FriXion pens with promo code KJROCKETB. Even if you don’t need both notebooks yourself, these could make great gifts as well.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

For most dog owners, their four-legged friend is more than just a pet, they are family. Many young people are even ditching or prolonging having children becau