Friday's Best Deals: Jach's Sweaters, Cole Haan, Tactical Sporks, and More

An Anker wall adapter, LG monitor, an itty-bitty lighter, and New Balance shoes lead off Friday’s best deals from around the web.

This 27" LG gaming monitor checks a ton of boxes when it comes to what you want from a gaming monitor. First, it has a solid 5ms response time, a 4K resolution (3840 x 2160) and right now it’s down to its best price ever.



While its 60hz refresh rate is kind of a bummer, it’s still a solid monitor for non-competitive gamers. While it’s not optimal for first-person shooters, it promises accurate colors (99% sRGB,) great viewing angles, and super thin bezels.

This is an absolute steal, and $75 off the last time we featured it.

Smart Home Product Gold Box Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Hello [KINJA READER]



Our [DATA] shows you would be interested in this [SMART HOME PRODUCT] Gold Box. Retailer Amazon.com [NASDAQ: AMZN] offers [SMART HOME PRODUCTS] at a discounted rate. This [SMART HOME PRODUCT] Gold Box includes: WeMo light switches, Netgear cable modems, and Swann Home Security Cameras [PROMOTE FOR SURVEILLANCE] for less than the usual rate.

[KINJA READER], beware! This limited time offer ends in less than 24 hours. [PROMOTE TO MAXIMIZE REVENUE] Pricing may change without warning.

End of post.

[/SHEPBOT BETA POST]

Sennheiser GAME ZERO Gaming Headset Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Gamers, the most popular gaming headset among Overwatch League pros, the Sennheiser GAME ZERO Gaming Headset is down to just $114 on Amazon.



Pro users dafran, Carpe, SoOn and Poko all use this headset, for its big draw: exceptional noise blocking design. This feature helps you tune out distracting noise and lets you focus on the little sound cues that’ll make a big difference in a competitive game.

Additionally it offers stereo sound, extra large leatherette memory foam ear pads, and a noise-cancelling microphone. For some context, this is a few bucks off the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

Anker 30W 2 Port Fast Charger with 18W USB-C Graphic : Tercius Bufete

This Anker 30W 2 Port Fast Charger with 18W USB-C includes two ports, one standard USB and a USB-C port to charge your devices. It’s basically a future-proof wall charger. This particular unit usually sells for $23, and it’s currently on sale for $15 if you use our promo code KINANKER2.



Mynt Shiatsu Massager Gold Box Photo : Amazon

If you’re over the age of 25, you’re at that weird period of life where you can hurt yourself just by sleeping. You know what I mean when you wake up with a pain in your neck just because you slept a little funny. Skip work, or plans you don’t want to go to, and stay home with a massager. Right now, you can get up to 35% off when you shop the Mynt Shiatsu Massager Gold Box on Amazon.



Just a reminder, these prices are for today only and while supplies last.

TACKLIFE ELY03 Electric Arc Lighter Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

By now, if you read Kinja Deals on the daily, you know that I love my TACKLIFE arc lighter. You also probably know we love to call things Baby. Well, look at this baby. The TACKLIFE ELY03 Electric Arc Lighter is small and it is baby. Get it now for $6 on Amazon when you use promo code 3QL3I2S7. This little baby lighter is so adorable and has 300 sparks, so you can light up those candles 300 times and live your best life.



The weather is finally getting on the cooler side and what better way is there to prepare for a cold winter day than wrapping yourself up in a sweater? One of our readers’ favorite sweaters is back in stock, with more colors than last year, and is on super sale. You can get up to 60% off all Merino Sweaters from Jachs when you use promo code MERINO.



The new year is officially here and the sales are still going strong. If you’re in need of new shoes, there is a great deal going on at Cole Haan. You can save up to 65% on over 700+ men’s and women’s sale styles at Cole Haan. Just enter EXTRA20 at checkout and enjoy this sale until January 31 (today)!



Men’s REVlite 24 Running Shoe Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Need a pair of sneakers that can do double duty? The Men’s REVlite 24 Running Shoe was designed for tough workouts but is also comfortable enough to walk around Target and run errands after you leave the gym. You can snag a pair of these running sneakers for only $30 at Joe’s New Balance Outlet. The shoes come with New Balance comfort inserts and a firm, yet flexible midsole.



This price is for today only, as it is today’s Daily Deal at Joe’s New Balance Outlet.

Transformers Generations 35th Anniversary Megatron Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Wait. Sorry. Wait. If this is the 35th Anniversary Megatron from the classic cartoon... why does he transform into a tank? Is this canon? (Lol.) Can someone please explain this to me in the comments?



Ugh, whatever. It’s $15. Megatron deserves a spot on your shelf.

AOC G2590FX 25" Framless Gaming Monitor Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Yo Kyle,



Remember when we went to that internet cafe and you said playing with a larger monitor helped you aim better? Dude, check out this AOC G2590FX 25" frameless gaming monitor.

It’s $160 which is pretty solid for a monitor, but it has crazy specs: 144Hz refresh rate, G-Sync compatible, 1ms response time, and its 1920x1080, which is decent to play Overwatch on. It’s definitely better than playing on that 15" display on your laptop, that’s for sure.

This is also the lowest it’s ever been. So check it out.

Biddeford Heated Electric Blanket Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

It is cold outside. Why leave your bed? Make your bed even comfier when you get a Biddeford Heated Electric Blanket. Right now, the blue blanket is marked down to $20 at Walmart. It comes with three heat settings, an automatic shut off after 10 hours, a 13-foot cord, and is nice and large at 62" x 50".

Rubbermaid Brilliance Leak-Proof Food Storage Containers Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Pack up your leftovers with these Rubbermaid leak-proof storage containers. These leak-proof containers are dishwasher, microwave, and freezer safe. And they’re just $14 for a set of 5 (or 10 if you count the lids.) These are a major step up from those cheap plastic Ziplocks that you have in cupboard.



The Layla Pajama Set Photo : Crane & Canopy

Advertisement

If you like to spend all day in your pajamas, you might as well get the most comfortable pajamas to lounge in. Right now, Crane & Canopy is offering 40% off their Layla Pajama Set to Kinja Deals readers. You can get these pajamas for $77 when you use promo code KINJAPJ at checkout.



Crane & Canopy is known for their luxury bedding, so it makes sense that they’d add pajamas to their product line. The Layla PajamaSet has a classic contrast piping design and a chic collar. The combination of rayon and spandex makes these pajamas so soft and cozy. It feels softer than butter on your skin.

Save Up to 60% Off Retail Photo : Columbia

Advertisement

Don’t spend full price on winter gear when you can get everything on sale before the next big storm. Right now, you can save up to 60% off original retail prices at Columbia. Just enter promo code WINTER60 at checkout. The sale goes now through February 11th.



Choose What You Pay Sale ( Men’s Women’ Photo : Everlane

Advertisement

Everlane’s popular Choose What You Pay Sale is back and styles are being added each day of the sale. You can choose from hundreds of Men’s and Women’s products for 10%, 20%, or 30% off the original price.



You still have a few more days to shop this sale. You’ll want to check back for new styles as they are added!

End of Season Sale Photo : Timbuk2

Advertisement

Timbuk2 is hosting an End of Season Sale. End of what season? We don’t know since winter goes until March. Either way, they’ve got up to 50% off select backpacks, messenger bags, totes, travel bags, accessories, and more. During this sale, you’ll get an additional 10% off sale prices when you use promo code 10MORE at checkout. The sale runs now until January 31st.



Winter Corduroy Collection Photo : Jachs

Advertisement

Stretchy pants are good for the soul. Why wear uncomfortable jeans when you can just stretch into something else? Get a pair of Stretch Winter Corduroy Pants starting at $30 from Jachs. During this sale, prices are slashed by up t0 75% on corduroy pants and jackets when you use promo code WNTR at checkout.

If you want to build a budget, projector-based home theater, the Nebula Prizm II is a good one to consider, and right now you can get it for just $146 with the on-page coupon.



It’s the perfect option for budget-conscious consumers who want to dip their toes in a different kind of home theater. It regularly sells for around $200, and that price was already a great bargain.

Mountain Falls Advanced Hand Sanitizer Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

Look, we all have important things to get done at work. Deadlines are crucial. But if you are sick, stay the fuck home. Don’t get everyone else sick! If you have coworkers who try to “push through it” and wind up infecting the entire office, it’s time to send them a message and keep yourself safe. Get a giant jug (well, two) of Mountain Falls Advanced Hand Sanitizer for $12. You can get these hand sanitizer jugs on Amazon when you clip the 10% off coupon on the Subscribe & Save option.



Joseph Joseph Microwave Rice Cooker Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

I don’t know your life. I don’t know how much time you have to cook some nice rice. If you want to do it fast, you can get a Joseph Joseph Microwave Rice Cooker for $12 on Amazon. You can stand (not too close) next to your microwave and chat “nice rice, nice rice, nice rice,” while it cooks.



VAVA Electric Milk Steamer Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Seriously class up your home brewed coffee with this discounted milk steamer and frother. Use the promo code W2EH5SEJ to drop this $40 steamer to a low $30. It has four functions: hot dense foam, hot airy foam, hot milk and cold froth. But perhaps the best part? It’s super easy to clean.



3-in-1 Classic Car Organizer Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

Heading out on a road trip soon? After you spend $100 on snacks and drinks for the road, you can keep them in one place in the car. This 3-in-1 Classic Car Organizer is only $9 on Daily Steals when you use promo code KJCORG at checkout. The organizer can fit drinks, snacks, plus odds and ends such as chargers, pens, coins, baby toys, snacks, wipes, and more.

NETGEAR 8-Port Gigabit Ethernet Smart Managed Plus Switch Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

In case you missed it last week, it’s back! If your router doesn’t include enough Ethernet ports for your liking, this 8-port gigabit switch from NETGEAR is a cheap and easy way to solve that, and $17 is the best price we’ve ever seen.



Want lower latency for Overwatch? More reliable Netflix streaming? A better-performing Plex server? Ethernet is the only way to go.

Unlike a lot of the switch deals we’ve posted here, this particular unit offers management software to give you some controls to “configure, secure, and monitor your network.”

FYI, it’ll start shipping in February.

Seagate FireCuda 2TB Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Seagate’s FireCuda is one of the most popular PS4 replacement drives out there, thanks in large part to the built-in 8GB of flash storage that can speed up your booth up and load times. Not for nothing, but it’d work for your PC as well.



This is the best price we’ve ever seen, matching the one we saw on Prime Day.

15% Off Yamazaki Homewares Photo : Huckberry

Advertisement

Right now, Huckberry is discounting a ton of Yamazaki products to the tune of 15% off. If you’re unfamiliar, Yamazaki makes beautiful, modern pieces for not very much money. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your pet’s food bowls, your toilet paper holder, side tables, storage cart, or just want a smarter way to store your keys, this sale has something for everyone.



Shep, our favorite defector and the least-talented Pokemon trainer out there, was super thristy for these Yamazaki wares. So you know they’re good.

Prices start at just $17. So make sure to pick yourself up a few pieces before they run out of stock.

Mike’s Hot Honey Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

Update: It’s back!



Why eat anything plain when you can drizzle it in hot honey? Get yourself a bottle of Mike’s Hot Honey for $7 on Amazon. Each 12 oz. bottle is infused with chili peppers to give it that kick that will spice up any meal (pizza, cheese, wings, even Brussel sprouts).