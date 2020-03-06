Friday's Best Deals: JACHS Shirt Jackets, Pyrex Pie Plates, Pokemon Mystery Dungeon, and More

An Alienware desktop, meat slicer, refurbished Samsung monitors, and an eBay Dyson sale lead off Friday’s best deals from around the web.

When I first saw this deal, I had a bit of a hard time believing it was legit. It’s an insane value, especially for a pre-built. Here’s what you’ll get:



Intel Core i5 2.90GHz processor

8GB DDR4 of RAM

256GB SSD+1TB HDD of storage



and a 6GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 graphics card

Aside from the meager amount of RAM it comes with, this gaming PC has everything you’ll want to start playing games. I currently use an Aurora R8 desktop, and I’ve been pretty happy with it. Full disclosure, the fans are a little loud but they’re easy to upgrade.

Make sure to use the promo code AWR8420OFF at checkout to shave about $500 off the price tag. Act fast because I highly doubt this deal will last.

Refurbished Samsung Monitor Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Woot’s blowing out a number of refurbished Samsung monitors, today only. Choose from 10 monitors starting at a low $90. Each of these monitors come with a 90-day manufacturer warranty, so you’re covered. Just remember, these prices will only stick around for the day or until sold out.



Sonos Refurb Sale Graphic : Sonos

Sonos makes some of the most convenient, best sounding speakers on the market. And while we occasionally see deals on individual Sonos refurbished products, this huge sale is truly significant. For a limited time, you can grab a Sonos Play:1 for $99, a Sonos One with Alexa and Google Assistant for $159, a Playbar for $499, and a Sonos Sub for $549. Supplies are limited and if you’ve been planning on expanding your collection, this is the time to buy.

Sennheiser HD 4.50 Bluetooth Wireless Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation | $80 | Amazon Best Buy Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Amazon and Best Buy are dropping the price on a pair of Sennheiser HD 4.50 ANC headphones to a low $80.



Think of these as Sennheiser’s Sony WH-1000xm3 alternative; it offers great sound and a bare-bones noise canceling experience for less than a third of the price of the competition.

These cans leave out a lot of the bell and whistles of the competition, such as touch controls and a voice-assistant dedicated button. But they deliver what most people care about most: price and sound quality.

For $80, these are practically an impulse buy.

If you’re a music nerd, you’re definitely gonna love this deal. The Bose SoundTouch Music System is down to $120. Equipped with the crisp, deep sound of Bose and built in WiFi, you can connect the speakers to you home network so you can have access to all your saves songs. You can also pair any phone or tablet with Bluetooth so you can play all the Spotify and Apple Music hits. Not only that, but it is compatible with Amazon Alexa, which is extra convenient for the lazy folks. I’d grab this deal before it’s gone.



Charge your iPhone 11 Pro up to 50% in half an hour for 40% off, thanks to this exclusive promo code we got for this somewhat newly released 15000mAh power bank from RAVPower. Clip the onsite coupon code and enter the code KINJALDC at checkout for $11 off the list price, bringing it down to $24.

The 18W USB-C Power Delivery port, combined with the 12W USB 3.0 Type-A port, means this portable charger is capable of delivering juice across two devices for a total of 30 watts. And its compact stature (5. 9 x 2 x 1" / 0.62 lbs) makes it perfect for travel.

The power bank itself takes up to 4 hours to reach 100% using a separately available PD charging block—a big step up from the one I bought in 2016 that took 24 hours to reach a full charge!

ThermoPro Digital Meat Thermometer Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

There’s nothing worse than cooking a new kind of protein and having it come out hella dry or not cooked at all. Well, with the ThermoPro meat thermometer, you can kiss that kind of uncertainty behind. It’s only $18, and has preset temperatures for seven kinds of meets, as well as their cooking levels (rare, medium, well-done). Once you place the pin in your piece of meat, it’ll beep once it reaches the pre-set temperature, and voila! It’s done! I’d grab one of these before it’s gone.



Pyrex Easy Grab Glass Pie Plate (9.5-Inch, 2-Pack) Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Before you know it, Pi Day will be here soon. Make sure you’re ready by picking up a two-pack of Pyrex Easy Grab Glass Pie Plates for a low $8. This is the lowest price we’ve seen on these particular 9.5-inch pie plates in over a year. Each is made with Pyrex glass which is microwave, dishwasher, preheated oven, and freezer safe. So you’re getting good stuff, for sure.



Order yours quickly before some cartoon character steals your pie plate from Amazon’s metaphorical windowsill.

Dyson’s eBay outlet is always a great place to save on Dyson products, but for a limited time, you can save an extra 20% on the already-discounted prices with promo code JOY2CLEAN, including vacuums, fans, and hair dryers.



They sell a lot of new stuff on eBay, but the best deals are on the refurbs. Either way, they’re sold directly by Dyson; this isn’t a sketchy third party situation. I purchased the Dyson AM09 Hot + Cool Fan Heater during their last refurbished sale, and it’s still going. (It’s actually keeping me warm right now.)

Your discount tops out at $100 and you can use it twice, which is pretty solid. This sale ends on Friday today, but stock is limited, so act fast.

Hear me out: This meat slicer is an investment. For just $90, you can start making your own deli-style sandwiches at home. If you invest in this, plus large chunks of ham and turkey, you’ll make your money back relatively quickly.



Plus, you’d have a ridiculous meat slicer in your home. (Note to self: The Meat Slicer is a good gamer tag.) Convinced yet? If so, make sure to order this soon, since this discount will only stick around for a day. So get yours.

Donut USB Mug Warmer Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re like me and like hot tea and coffee even as the temperatures start to get warm, I’d like to suggest this cute USB donut mug warmer. It’s only $5, so it’s super-cheap, and the warmer can maintain the heat of your earl grey or premium dark roast. There’s nothing more to say here—grab one before they’re gone!



Sistema Bento Box Food Container Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Picky eaters and meal planners rejoice because I have found a deal for you. For only $7, you can get your hands on a cute little bento box for all of your breakfast, lunch, and dinner needs. Equipped with easy-locking clips and lids for food freshness, as well as two removable trays to really get the most of your meals. Imagine all the yummy food you can store in this baby! I would grab one of these before it’s gone.



Contigo Vaccum-Insulated Steel Travel Mug Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re the kind of person who just can’t stand having your drinks (hot or cold) spilling on them because the cap wasn’t tight enough, I’d like to introduce you to the Contigo travel mug. It’s only $15 and is auto-sealed so that nothing leaks or spills into your lap while commuting or taking a much-needed hike during the weekend. Not only that, but it’s vacuum-insulated so cold drinks stay cold for up to eight hours, while hot drinks like coffee and tea (which are essential to early mornings) stay hot up to seven. I don’t know, y’all, sounds like a cute deal to jump on before it’s gone.



Advertisement

If you’re a breakfast person, you should definitely hop on this cute little electric griddle. It’s only $40 and has the ability to make bacon, pancakes, eggs, and even lunch favorites like quesadillas. The world is your oyster because this kitchen gadget is ready to play. The best part about the grill is it is non-stick and comes with a drip tray so you don’t have to spend forever cleaning it after you make some bomb-ass food. I would buy one of these before it is gone.



Handheld Vacuum Cleaner Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

For those who just can’t stand crumbs in the hard-to-reach places, you should check out a Tabiger cordless vacuum cleaner. It comes with five different attachments to pick up food, dust, and even pet hair from your couches and corners. If you’re a clean-freak, you can even use it to tidy the interior of your car, saving you some cash when you get a car wash. At $26 with the help of a clipped coupon, the price isn’t that bad considering your space will feel squeaky-clean after using it. Jump on this before it disappears, y’all.

Bamboo Toothbrush Set Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Dental hygiene is super important! With these $5 bamboo toothbrushes (with the promo code 50GEL4ZP), you can combat plaque and bad breath while also saving the environment. The pack of eight are entirely biodegradable because the handles are actually made of bamboo. The bristles themselves are medium, so they aren’t too hard, but can actually get into corners and clean your teeth as needed. Do your part for the planet and grab a pack, because they’ll be gone in a flash. Just don’t forget to use the promo code at checkout.



Transition Shirt Jackets Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Layer like a springtime champion, thanks to this awesome Shirt Jacket sale from Jachs. With prices starting at just $24, you can choose form 20 different styles, including denim flannel shirts, sherpa fleece shirts, quilted jackets and so much more. Better still, they’d work very well as a spring/fall jacket so they’re not just for one season.



With these prices, it’d be advisable to pick up a couple and use ‘em in rotation. May I suggest picking up the Stretch Corduroy Sherpa Lined Jacket or the Quilted Shirt Jacket? Whichever you choose, rest assured that you’re getting terrific value. Just make sure to use the promo code CLEANUP at checkout.

Spring Clearance Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Right now, adventurers can save an additional 25% off already discounted goods with REI’s Spring Clearance Sale. The outdoor retailer’s slashing the price on a ton of gear, from brands like Patagonia, Arc’teryx, REI Co-Op, Mountain Hardwear, The North Face, and a whole lot more. This sale runs until the March 9, but don’t put off filling your cart.



Whether you’re looking to add some new jackets, boots, camping gear, this sale’s got you covered. All the best stuff always sells out early, so make sure to gear up before someone else runs off with your stuff.

Flint and Tinder Waxed Trucker Jacket Graphic : Tercius Bufete

At The Inventory, we firmly believe every guy should own a trucker jacket. Classic, functional and comfortable, trucker jackets are perfect for spring. And right now, you can pick up a Flint and Tinder Waxed Trucker Jacket for $192 at Huckberry.



And, yes, that’s a little pricey for some of us. But considering how well-made Flint and Tinder jackets are, it’s not that bad. This particular flannel-lined trucker is designed to look better with use (like denim or tanned leather.)

This particular trucker will serve you for years, and it’s a good time to start investing in pieces that last, don’t you think?

If you’re looking to kill time before the Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra expansions, journey into some dungeons with the Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX for $50. Use the promo code HFMELV to drop the price by $10.



It should go without saying, but this first-ever discount on this recently-released game is the best we’ve ever seen. For what it’s worth, this is $5 cheaper than what’s currently on Amazon right now.

If you can ignore the red-and-black, aggressive design and have the capacity to change the drive (you do,) this is a solid companion to hunker down with during... well, you know. The 15.6" Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop packs a AMD Radeon RX 560X graphics card, 8GB of RAM, AMD Ryzen 5 processor, and... a disappointing, 1TB SATA HDD.



Aside from the lame drive, add all that up and you have a budget gaming PC ready take on whatever teenager thinks he’s good at Fortnite. And for under $500, it’s a perfect way game without costing an arm and a leg.

The Xbox One S Digital Edition Console is down to $159 at Walmart . This is an incredible deal on this particular console, considering it usually sells for $50-$100 more. It comes 1-Month of Xbox Live Gold, and download codes for Minecraft, Sea of Thieves and Fortnite Battle Royale.



Of course, the big downside to this particular system is it’s digital only. This restricts your flexibility when it comes to buying games. But for some people, all-digital is the way to go. I, for one, don’t want to have empty plastic cases taking up space in my apartment.

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX (Nintendo Switch) | $50 | Google Shopping | Use the promo code HFMELV at checkout



Deals You May Have Missed

AUKEY PA-D02 Surge Protector with 8 Outlets and 2 USB Charging Ports Graphic : Tercius Bufete

If you missed yesterday’s surge protector deal, you’ve got a second chance today. If you use the promo code MDXHJHYI, this Aukey Surge Protector with 8 outlets and 2 USB ports can be yours for $15. This particular power strip offset two of the outlets to make room for chonkier wall plugs, which is super convenient.



Just like yesterday’s deal, this is unlikely to last. So make sure to pick yours up before this discount is toast.

This $12 Anker PowerWave Stand charger is the perfect desktop accessory. Not only will it charge your Qi-capable smartphone, but it also props up your phone so you can see if you get a notification right away. $12 is the best price we’ve ever seen, but just be warned, this doesn’t come will a wall adapter, so you’ll need to plug it in to your computer or provide your own USB plug to power it.



Just make sure to use the promo code AK2524SD at checkout.

Amazon is offering one of the best deals on the best noise canceling headphones right now, the Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Canceling Headphones.



Sony Continues to Drink Bose's Milkshake If you listen to what Sony says, you could assume that the third generation of the Sony 1000X… Read more

While supplies last, you can snag them and mute the entire world around you for $278, which is $72 less than usual, and as cheap as we’ve seen them outside of eBay.

And, sure, that’s is still a big investment, but if you spend a lot of time in noisy planes and trains, or if you work in an open office and just need to be able to find a quiet space, you won’t find a better set of headphones.

Panasonic Eneloop AA 4-Pack Graphic : Shep McAllister

Right now, you can pick up a 4-pack of Eneloop AA batteries for just $18. This is a solid price on what’s ostensibly the best consumer batteries you and I could buy. This set has everything you need to start you collection, namely batteries and a charger.



I, for one, use them for my external flash units—and they’re terrific. These are $2 off their standard price, so not a huge discount but, hey, they’re really great batteries.

Alternatively, you can pick up an 8-pack for a low $15. This is a good option if you already have a charger and just want more batteries.

Effortless Pullover Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Spring is nearly here and if you want to add some new pieces in anticipation of the new season, JACHS has an awesome deal for you. Right now you can pick up a sweet new pullover for just $13—that’s nuts.



Whether you want a new hooded, flannel or fleece pullover, this sale has you covered. To see the $13 price, make sure to use the promo code PLV at checkout.

AUKEY 36W USB-C Wall Charger with PD 3.0 Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Save big on a of travel-friendly, Aukey USB-C wall plug with the on-page coupon. Doing so will drop the price of this AUKEY 36W Power Delivery Charger down to just $19. This unit offers two USB-C ports to charge two devices at once. With 36W, it won’t be enough to power larger devices like MacBooks quickly. But for smaller gadgets, like a couple of smartphones, this’ll be terrific.



Eufy Lumi Plug-In Night Light Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Never be afraid of the dark again, because a 4-pack of Eufy plug-in night lights are only $11. You can plug them in anywhere (your room, your kids’ room, even the kitchen!) and they’ll be able to light the way. Yes, that was a joke (mostly). These lights also have a dusk-to-dawn sensor, meaning the lights won’t waste any energy by being on during the day, and will only do its thing once it’s dark, dark outside. We truly love to see it. So, if you’re scared of everything that bumps in the dark, I would grab this deal before it’s gone!

Avenger Bottle Openers Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you want the universe in the palm of your hand, you should check out the these Avenger bottle openers. They have the power to...open up all your bottles, but as heroically as possible. Or, in Thanos’ case, as evil as possible. The choice is truly up to you. And for $13, it’s definitely worth having around the house as a sort of functional conversation piece. Grab one before it’s gone.

Thermal Blackout Curtains Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

For everyone who needs to sleep in complete darkness, boy do I have a deal for you. For a low $8, you can get your hands on some thermal blackout curtains. It’ll help you watch movies, keep the heat in during the winter, and the nice, frosty cool air from your air conditioner in the summer. Not to mention they’re silky to the touch, and come in various colors to match the rest of your home decor. Grab some before they’re gone.



Rubbermaid Leak-Proof Food Storage Set Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Real adults have real food storage containers to fit all their leftovers in. Luckily, these Rubbermaid leak-proof containers will do you a solid. The pack of two are only $19, and made of hard plastic that you can microwave and throw in the dishwasher without worrying about them getting destroyed. Not only that, put the plastic is stain and odor-resistant, so yes, you can store your spaghetti sauce without having the eternal red stain for months and months. Make sure to grab a set before they’re gone!



Anker Eufy Lumos Smart Bulb Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

It’s 2020, who really likes to shut off their lights manually? With Anker Eufy Smart Bulbs, you can easily pair them with the Amazon Alexa so you can turn lights on and off just with a basic command. You can also dim your lights with the EufyHome app to create the perfect amount of ambiance. For $28, that sounds like a steal. I’d buy a pair before they’re gone.

Apple HomePod (Space Gray or White) Graphic : Tercius Bufete

As far as privacy and security are concerned, there is no beating Apple’s smart speaker: the HomePod. If you own an iPhone, or already own a ton of Apple gadgets, and want to invest in a smart speaker, there really is no better option.



While its standard price of $250 is a little absurd (even if the speaker does sound awesome,) today’s discount makes this Apple Music-machine a bit easier to invest in.

Gooloo Car Vacuum Graphic : Gabe Carey

We’ve all seen ‘em. Hell, maybe you even have them yourself: *shudders* floor crumbs. Whether we’re talking Cheeto dust or half an M&M for some reason, no one is spared from the burden of crumbs inhabiting your treasured interior. That is, unless you own a Gooloo portable car vac, which is on sale for 38% off with the discount code 9X7AOMTG and by clipping the coupon on the page.



This admittedly basic (but inoffensive) car vac doesn’t require a whole lot of power to get running; you just have to plug it into the 12V cigarette lighter and you’re good to start cleaning up any flavor blasted mess you inflicted in your travels. Got a trail of Pop-Tart debris in a tight spot under the seat? Perhaps one of four unique nozzles will help.

For anyone like me who lives in the city and owns a car with no wall outlets in sight, this is a no-brainer. For everyone else, it’s a nice little travel companion regardless.

Dr. Jart+ Lover Rubber Masks Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

All of my skincare babes rejoice, because the infamous Dr. Jart+ Lover Rubber Face Masks are only $8 at Sephora. For those who aren’t in the know, these Lover Rubber masks each target a skin concern — hydration, clear skin, brightness, and firmness. They all include a two-part process to tackle dry skin, acne, dull skin, and skin that isn’t as tight as it was before. The rubber mask is made with algae and lowers your skin temperature to calm it as the serum does its’ magic. I would grab one of these before they’re gone.



Eufy Smart Scale C1 Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re still on the New Year’s goal of toning up and getting your body to where you want it for the summer, you should definitely pick up an Eufy Smart Scale. It’s only $20, and it can be paired with Apple Health, Fitbit, and Google Fit to track weight, body fat, BMI, muscle mass and a whole lot more. You can even add up to 16 different users with their own special accounts, which is perfect for families. Grab it before it’s gone!



Razer Viper Ultralight Ambidextrous Wired Gaming Mouse Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Razer makes some of the best gaming peripherals out there, and right now the Razer Viper ultralight gaming mouse is marked down to its lowest price on Amazon. There’s a lot to like about this sleek, comfortable mouse including gaming-level optical sensor and enough RGB lighting to make even the most hard-core gamers blush.



This ambidextrous mouse is also absurdly light. My brother owned this 69 gram mouse for a spell and it felt like I wasn’t using one at all.

The G.O.O.D. Shirt by Proof Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Just in time for spring, The G.O.O.D. Shirt by Proof is marked down to $64 at Huckberry. This super soft long-sleeve offers a ton of smart details that you’ll appreciate including: airflow eyelets for breathability under the armpits, hidden pockets behind the main pockets, and adjustable snap-button cuffs. Better still these shirts are available in two colors: desert and slate.



If you take your home Wi-Fi coverage seriously, Netgear’s Orbi mesh routers are some of the best you can buy, and Amazon’s running a great deal on a brand new system. This Reader Favorite is now selling for just $200.



Here’s how they work: multiple nodes, or access points, work together to blanket your home in signal. Better still, their glossy design encourages people to keep them outside of closets and drawers and in plain view to ensure unencumbered signal. (Walls hamper signal, bro.)

This model also offers all the benefits of a modern router (e.g., 802.11ac/Wi-Fi 5 and app-based management) and is currently selling for about $10 off the lowest price we’ve ever seen on Amazon.

Anker PowerPort Strip PD 3 with 6ft Long Extension Cord Graphic : Tercius Bufete

If tasked to design the perfect power strip, I’d want to include: a flat plug, surge protection, a nice clean design (nice enough to keep on a desk,) and, of course, a USB-C port. Luckily for me, Anker already made that power strip. The Anker PowerPort Strip PD 3 features nearly everything you’d ever want for a power strip and, right now, it’s down to just $26. No coupon necessary.



But if you’re looking for a larger surge protector with more outlets, consider this one with double the number of AC plugs. If you clip the coupon on the page, the price drops to just $40. It, too, has a built-in USB-C port and two standard USB ports.

While spring is out here teasing us with bright sunlit skies and mid-50 degree weekends (hey, that’s t-shirt weather here in New York), it’s time to start thinking about your next vacation. And so long as you book by March 15 and travel by May 24, Hotels.com is sweetening its (up to) 40% discount with an extra 15% using the promo code TRIP15.



So that international trip you’ve been putting off because the lodging is too expensive? Yeah, it’s time to book it. Get out of town and escape to somewhere free of haunting thoughts about tomorrow’s board meeting or your college exams, or whatever is eating at your brain right now. Everyone deserves a break now and then, so why not you?