Friday's Best Deals: Jachs, Multi-Tools, Dyson, Sound Bars, and More

A $4 Nite Ize DoohicKey Key Keychain Multi-Tool, a Jachs Outerwear Clearance Sal e, and a discounted Mpow 29-Inch Sound Bar are some of Friday’s top bargains across the whole dang internet.

Mpow 29-Inch Sound Bar Graphic : Tercius Bufete

This Mpow 29" sound bar would be fine for a home theater, but I think it’s better suited as a desktop speaker.



Hear me out (lol,) it can connect via Bluetooth, HDMI cable, optical cable, and an included stereo RCA to 3.5mm audio cable. And with cheaper sound bars like this, pushing it to fill a room with sound would inevitably lead to bad sound. So I’d say, use it for smaller rooms or for your desktop.

Regardless, use the promo code 89GZYNPE to drop the price to a stupid low $30.

Speck Sale Photo : Specks

In the need for a new case to hold your digital baby? Well look no further because Speck is having a cute little Valentine’s Day sale and everything is 28% off! So from now until 2/15 you can stock up on tons of iPhone cases that look amazing and will protect your phone from sudden screen death. Make sure to grab a couple before they’re gone!



This TCL 4-series is a solid mid-range performer and a top-tier bargain. For just $270, you get a 55" 4K display with HDR10 support, plus Roku smarts built-in. That’s pretty incredible and matches the best price we’ve ever seen.



It won’t wow you with the whiz-bang features of OLED sets, but for $270 it’s hard to complain.

Extra 20% Off Select Amazon Warehouse Items Graphic : Tercius Bufete

If you’re cool with buying used products, it could pay off in a big way. Amazon Warehouse is marking down thousands of used items for 20% off their already low prices. The discounts are hitting a ton of different categories, from video game consoles, clothes, headphones, monitors and more.



Look out for this.

Chances are we could all use something from this sale. Just a heads up, pay attention to the condition details (stay away from just “good,”) you need to make sure it’s sold by Amazon Warehouse and the discount will be shown at checkout. But don’t wait too long, there’s a limited supply, so if you want something, think Ariana Grande (“I See It, I Like It, I Want It, I Got It, etc.”)

Here’s a few I found interesting (you may need to click the “Available from these sellers” link to see the used options). Just be warned, the pricing will differ among the different quality products so the prices below may not be accurate to your selection.

The Logitech MX Master 3 is the best work mouse in the world. Period. And thankfully, for efficiency-obsessed nerds like myself, Staples has it for $76 just as long as you add a cheap-o filler item and use the promo code 12018 at checkout.



All the features that made the MX Master legendary remain; excellent build quality (no rattle whatsoever,) comfy design, (an improved) momentum scroll wheel and the thumb scroll wheel, and the super customizable thumb button. But now, the side buttons are bigger and it charges via USB-C.

To be honest, this new design isn’t as eye-catching as the previous models. The MX Master 3 trades the previous generation’s sleeker design for something a little more utilitarian looking. But it was done in the name of ergonomics and comfort, so it’s hard to argue it’s a negative.

This is $5 off the lowest price we’ve ever seen. So invest in one today.

Anker Nebula Capsule II Graphic : Gabe Carey

Why spend upward of a grand on a 100-inch TV when you can have a live-in movie theater for $430? Sold on any other day for a still-reasonable $580, the Anker Nebula Capsule II beams up to 100 inches of pure, undistilled content onto your wall.

Though its 720p resolution and 200 ANSI lumen brightness leave something to be desired, it’s small enough to take on the go—at 5.9 x 3.1 inches and 1.6 pounds—whether you’re camping outdoors or lounging out by the pool. Built-in Android TV functionality means you can watch movies and TV by way of your preferred streaming services including YouTube and Hulu.

Unfortunately, if you want to watch Netflix and Prime Video content, you do have to cast it from your phone using the Nebula Connect app. Regardless, the audio emitting from the 8-watt speaker on this thing sounds “excellent,” according to verified reviewers, and it apparently can be mounted to a normal camera tripod. Plus, a 9,700mAh battery keeps it tangle-free for hours on end.

Any competitive gamer worth her salt considers three main things when shopping for a monitor: refresh rate, response time, and price. This $250 Dell 24" LED QHD G-Sync Gaming Monitor delivers on three.



This G-Sync monitor offers 2560 x 1440 resolution with 16:9 aspect ratio, 1 ms response time, and 165Hz refresh rate. Plus, it offers really thin bezels and both HDMI and DisplayPort inputs.

Scotch Flex and Seal Shipping Roll, 10 ft x 15 in Graphic : Tercius Bufete

There are some things that you never thought you needed until you’ve actually used it, and this Scotch Flex and Seal Shipping Roll is one such product. It makes it super easy to ship items without dealing with boxes and stuffing those with packing material. Think of it another way, since this packs so light and small, it’ll definitely save you money when in shipping costs. For $7, it’s worth a try, no?



Look, this isn’t going to be the most fun thing you buy today but it’s definitely one you’d be glad to have invested in. And for what it’s worth, this is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this particular product.

Nite Ize DoohicKey Key Keychain Multi-Tool Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Here’s your no-brainer, impulse buy of the day: a Nite Ize DoohicKey Key Keychain Multi-Tool will cost you just $4. This is a few cents off the lowest price we’ve ever seen. This multi-tool offers the convenience of a bottle opener, box cutter, 3 wrench sizes, tiny ruler and a flathead screwdriver in one minuscule little package.



CO-Z Gold Desk Lamp Graphic : Tercius Bufete

It’s easy to love lamp when it’s this pretty and cheap. Right now, you can pick up this CO-Z Gold Desk Lamp for just $47, just as long as you use the promo code LJQ39C7A. This classy, adjustable modern lamp is compatible with all E26 socket bulbs and can be dimmable, just as long as you provide the right bulb.



It has a fancy marble base and brass finish which would look awesome next to all of your gilded accessories.

By now, you should know the drill. Our readers love Dyson vacuums, but they’re expensive. But luckily, they go on sale pretty regularly and that’s when you should buy them. Today’s one of those days. Pick up a refurbished Dyson V6 Motorhead Cordless Vacuum for just $130 from Woot.



The V6 has enough power and battery life to clean a decent sized apartment, and can be used for cleaning floors, dusting furniture, vacuuming out your car, and just about anything else that requires suction. Just remember that this price is only available today, and it will likely sell out before the end of day.

Good morning, readers. I do not think you should buy this. But Corey, our deal researcher, told me I had to post this. I did not want to post this, but I love Corey too much to deny him this post. Here’s the post:

Class up your Valentine’s Day date with this ready-to-serve cheddar cheese sauce from a can. It’s like fondue, except it’s in a can. It’s $6 for a giant can. You can dip vegetables, bread, your potatoes, whatever you want in it.

You’ll get a whopping 48 servings of diarrhea cheese sauce. Preparation promises to be easy, too. The instructions say “simply heat and serve.” If you can’t remember that, there’s instructions on the can. Better still, you can water it down to increase your yield (that’s a real suggestion from the company.)

If you choose to buy this... Godspeed, you animal.

20% Off Sale Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you were looking for a pair of shoes that can hold you down through a full day on your feet, you should try out Dr. Scholl’s! From now until 2/17, you can get 20% off and free shipping on select styles with the code DRSPDAY! Make sure to grab a pair before they’re gone!



Neogen Gold Box Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

For all the skincare buffs, for today only and while supplies last you can save up to 25% off Neogen products! For all those not familiar, Neogen is a super-popular skincare brand, known for their biopeels, which help with dark spots and discoloration. But that’s not all that’s included in today’s gold box! You can choose between face masks, face cleanser, face toner, and well as different serums for dry, normal, sensitive, and oily skin. Just make to grab this deal today before it’s gone!



Outerwear Clearance WNTOUT Photo : Jachs

In need of a new coat before the cold weather sets in? Do yourself a favor and shop Jachs’s Outerwear Clearance Sale. You can get a puffer jacket (or vest) starting at only $32 with promo code WNTOUT at checkout. Jachs has a bunch of neutral jacket colors, like navy and olive, and some more adventurous shades, like neon yellow and red.



You might not think it is the season to wear boat shoes, but Sperry has shoes for every season, boat shoes included. Right now, you can save an extra 30% on sale styles during Sperry’s President’s Day Sale. Included in this clearance clear out are boat shoes, wool sneakers, rain boots, and more.

Huckberry | Winter Clearance Event Photo : Huckberry

For those on the hunt for a new wardrobe, Huckberry has kicked off its annual winter clearance event, which sees a wide range of big ticket products go on sale for up to 50% off the going rate. Some highlights includes Turkish towels starting at $22, Proof Nomad pants at a 25% discount, and Dylan Chukka desert boots for 30% less than full price.



Of course, as a certified sneakerhead (I’m not), most exciting to me is the vast selection of dad shoes pervading the shop. You can rock a pair of Asics Gel-DS Trainer OGs for a mid-90s throwback or step into a pair of French military training shoes for a taste of revolution. Whatever your taste and style, this woodgrain-tinged clearance event is enough to whet our appetites.

Now who wants to buy me a new flannel?

Clear The Rack Photo : Nordstrom Rack

Clear. The. RACK! That’s it, that’s the post.



Okay, no, seriously, Clear The Rack is back at Nordstrom Rack. You can save an extra 25% on red-priced clearance items online. Get anywhere from 50 to 90% off brands like Urban Decay, Nike, Slate & Stone, Calvin Klein, Herschel Supply Co., and so much more.

This Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to seriously upgrade your love-making. For a limited time, our readers can save big on Bellesa Boutique’s entire site of sex toys, lubes, and wellness products.

For those unfamiliar, Bellesa Boutique is a feminist, sex toy company run by women. And they offer a ton of stuff, so whatever your kink or curiosity, they’re likely going to have something for you.

Better still, the discount gets better the more you buy—you’ll get 20% off on all orders. But if you spend $79 or more, your discount increases to 25% and 30% on orders of $149 or more.

The last time we featured this promotion, our readers were drawn to three products above all else: the Halo, the Dea and the Aurora. The Halo is a $55 cock ring which is super helpful for couple play, both making the man last longer and adding a fair bit of stimulation for her. The $90 Dea and the $74 Aurora, however, can be used for solo and couple time. The Aurora is a bit more traditionally shaped, while the Dea looks out of this world.

Just remember, you’ll need to add your toy/s to the cart to see the discount. Order soon to make sure that you’ll get your package in time for Valentine’s Day.

If you’re anything like me, Parasite was one of the few things that brought you joy last year. Amid the global insurgence of wealth inequality, not to mention the gradual destruction of the planet, the film managed to criticize the systemic root of those problems while refraining from overly ham-fisted evangelizing.



Its message universal and increasingly relevant, Parasite has since gone on to win four Oscars—including Best Picture—for 2020. For those left wanting more after watching Parasite, Vudu is selling a $15 Bong Joon-Ho 3-pack digital collection featuring Mother, The Host, and Barking Dogs Never Bite.

While I haven’t seen any of these films myself, my partner explained to me that The Host is about a giant mutant creature that emerges after the U.S. military dumps a bunch of toxic waste in the Han River in Seoul. Also that second part happened in real life.

In other words, this is exactly my shit.

If your gaming needs a bit less cartoonish whimsy, and a more gratuitous bloody horror, boy do I have a deal for you. GameStop is shredding the price of the Mortal Kombat 11 to just $20 for Switch, PS4 and Xbox One.



From everything we’ve seen, this latest entry into the Mortal Kombat franchise is one that diehard fans have been clamoring for. For what it’s worth, this is currently selling for $35 on Amazon. And this is a one-day deal, so act fast before it disappears, like Chameleon.

If you somehow don’t own Overwatch yet, the Legendary edition is back down to an all-time low $15 on Xbox and PS4. And luckily for you, the game made MASSIVE improvements in the last few months.



This Legendary package includes 10 extra skins for the game, plus bonus Overwatch-themed content for Blizzard’s other games and a little Genji figurine as well. But don’t worry about all of that; the underlying game is a must-own even without any extras.

Eyeglasses Sale Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

In need of a new pair of reading or long distance glasses? Well you’re in luck because EyeBuyDirect is having a sale, 20% off frames and 30% off lenses with the code SPECSALE. The website has a range of different frames and lenses that there is something for even the pickiest of individual. The sale runs from now to 2/16, so make sure to grab a pair before they’re gone!

Xbox One S Digital Edition Console Graphic : Tercius Bufete

The Xbox One S Digital Edition Console is down to $140 on eBay. This is an incredible deal on this particular console, considering it usually sells for $20 more. Unfortunately, I don’t think comes 1-Month of Xbox Live Gold, and download codes for Minecraft, Sea of Thieves and Fortnite Battle Royale like the other One S consoles. So this would make a great secondary Xbox for your home, or if you’re okay with starting fresh.

25% off sale Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

A person of circumstance is absolutely in need of a bag. And that person of circumstance is you! Vera Bradly is having a sale and everything is 25% off! Yes, from now until 2/19 you can get a pretty good discount on whatever suits your fancy from backpacks, tote bags, and even a dependable crossbody! Just make sure to grab one before they’re all gone. And pick one up for me, too.

Right now, you can pick up a copy of The Outer Worlds for a low $27 if you clip the coupon on the page. Eric Ravenscraft described it as a “mix of Fallout-style frontier survival with corporate satire creates a rich world that, even if it feels a little small, still makes for a satisfying way to spend a few dozen hours.”



Just make sure to clip the coupon on the page to get the best price. Act fast, since there’s no telling when that coupon will exceed its redemption limit.

Schick Hydro 5 Electric Shaver and 5 Blade Razor Graphic : Tercius

Advertisement

For $8 you’ll get this Frankenstein device that promises to help you shave, edge and trim your beard plus some... other places. (I’m referring to your groin, genitals and butt hole, obviously.) This particular razor has a groomer on the other side of the handle which adds a bit more versatility.

This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on the Schick Hydro 5 Electric Shaver. So act fast before this sells out.

Furinno Five-Tier Bookshelf Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Need a place to store all your murder mysteries and corny romance novels? Well look no further than the Furinno five-tier bookshelf! It’s only $30, which is pretty damn low price. The bookshelf is super-easy to assemble and is available in tons of different colors to match the vibes in your home or office. Make sure to grab this deal before it disappears into the night!



3-IN-ONE Professional Door Lubricant Photo : Amazon

If being crass about door lube is wrong, I do not want to be right. Keep your garage door nice and loose with a can of 3-IN-ONE Professional Door Lubricant. It is only $5 on Amazon and comes with a smart straw that sprays two ways, just so your lube doesn’t get too ~messy~. Okay, I’ll see myself out. Bye!



There are a number of reasons why your feet might hurt. Maybe you stand on them all day at work. Or you’re wearing the wrong shoes. Or you have chronic foot pain. While I can’t really solve any of those issues for you, I can give you a little bit of foot relief. Right now, you can get a shiatsu foot massage at home when you snag this $37 Naipo Foot Massager. Just clip the 20% on-page coupon and head to checkout.



The foot massager has 18 deep-kneading nodes and a heat setting feature that will warm those cold winter toes. It is designed with a large platform to accommodate feet of all sizes.

I am a firm believer that any ache and pain I have can be fixed by a heating pad. If you’re of a similar belief, you’re going to want this XXL Sable Heating Pad. It is just $20 when use promo code KINJA1999 at checkout. It is made with microfiber, has 10 heat settings, and a timer that you can set for between 10 to 90 minutes.



Eufy C1 Smart Scale Photo : Amazon

No one ever said getting in shape was easy, but it can be affordable, as evidenced by this Eufy C1 smart scale deal. For $17 right now, by applying a $5 coupon and plugging in the promo code whitelove1 at checkout, you can start tracking your weight in a healthy way—from the comfort of a Bluetooth-connected smartphone.



A bespoke companion app breaks down granular metrics including overall weight, percent body fat, BMI, bone mass, muscle mass, and more. While not as accurate as Eufy’s P1 smart scale due to its less exact sensors, it is equally comprehensive in its results. Plus, one account supports up to 16 users, so even the biggest households can keep tabs on their fitness gains.

And if you’re already invested in a separate tracking app like Apple Health, Google Fit, or Fitbit, you’ll be happy to know that the Eufy C1 smart scale is compatible with all three.

Mpow H5 Active Noise Canceling Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Let’s get this out of the way: the sound quality and noise-canceling on these Mpow over-ear Bluetooth headphones won’t match those of Sony and Bose. But if you don’t want to spend hundreds of dollars for a pair, check these out.



Whether you want to drown out the ambient noise in an airplane, or ignore your co-workers, these active noise cancelling over-ears are about 1/10th of what you’d pay for the bigger brands.

Stock up on a couple of pairs of pants and shirts at Perry Ellis! They’re having a President’s Day Sale from now until 2/18 and everything is 40% off! So if you are still in need of a winter and spring wardrobe, now might be the time to take advantage of this deal! Just as a reminder, Perry Ellis has a range of products from suits, shoes, dress pants, and accessories like watches, belts and wallets so there’s a little something from everyone. Get something before it’s gone!



If you’re in the market for a pair of fuzzy, patterned socks, you should check out this deal over at Happy Socks! From now until 2/15, you can get up to 25% off socks and free shipping on your orders with the code VALENTINES25. That sounds like a deal I’d want to get a hold of immediately. The shop features tons of fun graphics and prices start at $14, so go crazy! And let’s be real — everyone needs socks, so why not some that can start a conversation? Make sure to grab a pair or two before they’re gone!

Here’s where I stand on underwear: Discounted underwear is terrific and underwear without ostentatious branding is incredible. And these Amazon cotton trunks are both.



Right now, you can pick up a pack of 5 Fit trunks for a low $10. (That’s $2 per piece.) Style wise, these are somewhere between briefs and boxer briefs. And while Amazon failed on marketing by calling these “hipster briefs” they actually look pretty good.

One thing: These are listed in EU sizes (so hip, y’know?) but they seem roughly the same except for the XL. Regardless, make sure to refer to Amazon’s sizing chart to make sure you get the right fit.

Lip Smacker M&M Lip Balm Party Pack Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Lip Smacker M&M Lip Balm Party Pack | $4 | Amazon



*taps mic* The price of lip balm is too damn high. Admittedly, this pack of Lip Smacker M&M Lip Balm is weird. But if you’re the type of person who wants your lips to taste like chocolate, while also moisturizing and softening ‘em, this is the deal for you.

And, for crying out loud, they’re $4. That’s how much I spend at a bodega this weekend for lip balm. This pack gives you 8, so they should last all winter, or until you lose all of them... whichever comes first.

All of the other lip balm flavors sell for double the price. So go for it.

Winter Flannel Blowout Sale Photo : Jachs

Advertisement

Right now, you can shop Jachs’s Winter Flannel Blowout Sale. You can pick any premium JACHSNY flannel shirt and get it for only $29 with the promo code FL29 at checkout.

Alienware m15 Graphic : Gabe Carey

Still one of the top gaming laptops you can get right now, the last-gen Alienware m15 is thin, light, and powerful. Pretty much everything you can ask for. If portability and convenience outweigh the advantages of building your own PC, its $1,349 starting price ain’t too shabby considering the built-in screen and keyboard.



However, that $1,349 tag usually nets you Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics and a mere 512GB of storage. For $50 more, you can—at least for a limited time—score an Alienware m15 with an RTX 2070, a 9th Gen Intel Core i7, two sticks of 8GB RAM, and 1TB of M.2 SSD storage, shaving $950 off the normal upgrade cost. All you have to do is enter the promo code AW950OFF at checkout.

This premium, according to Dell’s website (via UL), is the difference between 120 and 150 frames per second (fps) in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. In Gears 5, it brings the average from 90 to 110fps. Because the 15.6-inch screen features a 144Hz refresh rate, it can natively display up to 144fps. You do want to max that out, don’t you?