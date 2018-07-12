Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

An on-sale iPad, the LEGO Bat-Space Shuttle, and discounted ugly Christmas sweaters lead off Friday’s best deals from around the web.



Sometimes the number of built-in LAN ports in your sexy, modern router isn’t enough. Luckily there’s a cheap solution: Networking switches, like this $16 Netgear 8-Port model.

Right now it’s the cheapest we’ve ever seen on Amazon and about $7 less than average going rate.

It functions a lot like powerstrip or HDMI splitter but for ethernet. For stuff that requires hardline connections, such as gaming consoles and smart home hubs, switches work like a dream. Perhaps the best part, discount aside, is its plug-and-play functionality.

Let’s face the facts; you don’t need the iPad Pro. The standard 2018 iPad is a terrific tablet for both consuming and creating media. (And it works with the Apple Pencil, the first non-Pro model to do so.)

And right now you can get the 32GB model for $270. Sure, it’s $20 more expensive than the Black Friday price but its a decent consolation price.



If you didn’t find the TV deal you were looking for on Black Friday, Massdrop did what Massdrop does, and just dropped two enormous, high-end sets down to even lower prices than we were seeing during Deals Week.



First up is a 77" C8 OLED TV from LG, the largest size you can get of that model. In addition to the unparalleled black levels that OLED affords, the C8's picture quality got an upgrade over last year’s model thanks to a new processor that improves color accuracy, reduces artifacts, and supports HFR (high frame rate video) up to 120 FPS. HFR content doesn’t really exist yet, but a few movies are expected to come to streaming services over the coming months, so if you’re planning on using the TV for several years, it might be worth it for future-proofing purposes.

Okay, now brace yourself for the bad news...

It costs $4,950. That’s a shitload of money! But! It’s $850 less than we saw on Black Friday, and over $2,000 less than its current price elsewhere on the web.

Coming in at a slightly more palatable $2,500 is the 82" (!!) Samsung Q6 QLED TV. It won’t have the same deep blacks as the OLED set, but quantum dot technology means that colors will look amazing, and Samsung’s smart apps are among the best in the industry. That price is $500 less than we were seeing on Black Friday, and $1,500 less than the current price.

Go big or go home, that’s what I always say. And with this deal from Walmart, you can go home to a bigass TV for just $480.

This internet-capable model features 4K HDR panel which is unlikely to top any list, but if size and budget are your only concerns, this is a worth a serious consideration. It can also work well as a spare TV for an extra room in your home.

Nebula Capsule | $236 | Amazon | Promo code XMASCPM1

Anker, as you probably know by now, makes a lot of products. But I don’t think any of them are as ambitious as the Nebula Capsule, a surprisingly good portable projector shrunk down to the size of a soda can.

At this size, the Capsule is obviously not as bright as a projector you’d permanently mount to your ceiling, and its standard definition resolution won’t dazzle, but it can run for hours on a charge, and has great audio built in, making it ideal for an impromptu outdoor movie night, or even as a replacement for your bedroom TV. I’ve played around with it, and you can see all of my thoughts here.

For a limited time, the Capsule is marked down to $266 on Amazon with promo code XMASCPM1, which is one of the best prices we’ve seen so far.

Listen up, nerds. This is a cheap, piece-of-shit printer and you should buy it right now.

If you own a compatible HP printer, like this HP DeskJet 2622, you can get free printouts (until this garbage printer falls apart) thanks to HP’s Instant Ink service.

Here’s how it works: You sign up for the program, the printer monitors your monthly page count, and it contacts HP to order ink refills when you run low.

There’s a supposed monthly fee based on the number of pages you print, but here’s the important bit: Instant Ink offers a 15-page-per-month plan free of charge. Yes, that’s 15 Amazon return labels or 15 photos every month, for free.

Cheaper printers like this one are sold below cost so that the manufacturer can recoup those losses through cartridge sales. But if you’re careful about how you use HP Instant Ink, you can get away with never paying for cartridges again.

If you have room in your house, this all-in-one model is a no-brainer. (And if you are someone who does print regularly, don’t buy a cheap printer. Go with a monochrome laser printer, invest in a reservoir printer, or actually use HP Instant Ink. It is a seriously good program.)



Logitech’s Harmony Elite is basically the grand poobah of TV remotes, with the ability to control up to 15 different devices, a capacitive touchscreen, the ability to build programs that control multiple devices with one touch, and a lot more.



My favorite feature though? The included Harmony Hub that turns your smartphones, Echoes, and Google Homes into fully-functional remotes; perfect for when you’ve inevitably lost the actual remote in the couch cushions. $230's a pretty penny, but it’s the best price we’ve ever seen by $10, and deals on this usually only go as low as $250.

Wireless, on-ear Bluetooth headphones are a dime a dozen nowadays. But for your next pair, look out for a noise-cancellation feature, like the one found in the $130 AKG Noise Cancelling Headphones N60NC.

This made-for-travel pair promises up to 30 hours of playback with active noise-canceling turned on. That means it can block out outside noise, just don’t expect the same quality from Sony or Bose.

Still, at $130 this is a steal and the lowest price we’ve ever seen on Amazon.

Razer’s Ornata keyboard is all about compromise, the right kind. And for $67, it’s also a steal, the right kind.

This keyboard combines the long travel of a mechanical keyboard and the relative quietness of a membrane-style keyboard.

In his review, Kotaku’s Mike Fahey said the “spring of the membrane coupled with that lovely mechanical click and the half-eight keys mean my fingers fly across this thing. It feels like they are being actively propelled from key to key.”

It’s currently a few bucks off the lowest price we’ve seen. And did I mention the best part? IT GLOWS.

Anker’s reader-favorite PowerCore battery packs run the gamut from tiny tubes that fit into your pocket to massive blocks of energy that can power your devices for days at a time. Today’s deal is quite firmly in the latter camp.



The PowerCore Speed 20000 is one of the few battery packs on the market with USB-C Power Delivery up to 22.5W. That means it can charge a 12" MacBook at nearly full speed, a Nintendo Switch at full power while you’re playing Zelda on a plane, or an iPad Pro significantly faster than the charger it came with (if you have a USB-C to Lightning cable).



Power Delivery works both ways too, so you can actually recharge the entire battery pack with the included 30W USB-C wall charger, which will refill it in a fraction of the time of a standard 2A USB charger, and can be used as a spare USB-C charger for your other gear when it’s not refilling the battery.

While its capacity is slightly smaller than the similarly equipped PowerCore+ 26800, it’s dramatically lighter, and probably the better choice for most travelers. They’ve marked it down to $78 today, from the usual $100, and it would make a great gift for anyone who owns a Switch or MacBook.

The Anker PowerCore Fusion is one of our biggest sellers ever, because it combines a USB wall charger and a portable battery pack into a single product. Now, RAVPower has their own alternative with a slightly larger 6700mAh battery inside, and you can grab it for just $22 with promo code KINJAQFF.

They sent me one to check out, and despite the larger battery inside, it’s barely bigger or heavier than the Anker, and would make a great holiday stocking stuffer.

Even if Pop Sockets aren’t really your thing, if you have any teens on your holiday shopping list, they’ll almost certainly love to get one of these swappable three-packs. Each set comes with one Socket and three interchangeable face plates, and you can get the pack of your choice for $20 with promo code 5OFF3PACKS.

If you lose your keys, or your bag, or your phone, you don’t have to lose your mind, too. Prepare for any bouts of forgetfulness with this Tile Mate, now just $10. The tiny Bluetooth tracker pairs with your phone and beeps when you push a button on the smartphone app, so you can find what you’re looking for. And if you’ve lost your phone, press a button on the Tile to make your phone beep, too. And if you’ve lost both your phone and the Tile, probably time to reevaluate your priorities.

Just kidding, the Tile community can help you track down the Mate, while this thing called the “Find My iPhone” should be able to help with the phone. Cool? Cool. Yes, it’s an older Tile model, but at that price, it’s a Mate worth getting acquainted with.

Massdrop, land of a thousand mechanical keyboard deals, has a particularly good offer available on the Gamdias Hermes M3 right now. You can grab the keyboard for just $59 (albeit not shipping until early January), compared to $95 elsewhere.



The Hermes M3 features brown mechanical switches, onboard profile storage, and full RGB backlighting; all the key features you’d want are here. It also eschews the number pad for a more compact, borderless design, and its low profile keycaps are a nice reprieve from traditional mechanical boards, without going full chiclet like a laptop.

With its 24 hour battery life, impressive bass, and crystal clear sound quality, the Anker SoundCore has long been our readers’ favorite affordable Bluetooth speaker, and its water-resistant successor is down to $30 today, or $10 less than usual.



The SoundCore 2 still includes dual drivers and that amazing 24 hour battery; the only real differences are a slightly tweaked design and the aforementioned water resistance. That means you can take it to the pool, the beach, or even the shower without fear.

We, the trackball enthusiasts, are a special breed. You may point and stare at our ergonomically sculpted peripherals, but we’re too busy getting stuff done to care.

It took nearly a decade for Logitech to update its trackball line and with the MX Ergo, I got everything I wanted. It’s super comfortable, can tilt 20 degrees for a more natural hand position, and it’ll last 4 months on a single charge.

It’s currently $76 on Amazon, a few pennies off from the lowest price we’ve ever seen. And while it’s not as sexy as the MX Master 2S, it won out as my favorite office accessory.



Anker’s entry-level truly wireless headphones are available for just $45 today, the lowest price we’ve ever seen.



Like the Liberty headphones before it, the Liberty Lites will run for 3.5 hours on a single charge. The Lite’s charging case only holds an extra 9 hours worth of battery, vs. 24 hours for the Liberty, and 48 for the Liberty+. Still, that’s enough juice for an entire workday or a flight from New York to Los Angeles.

We’ve seen power cubes with more ports and outlets from other manufacturers, but Anker’s take on the category has a few nice touches. While it leaves one side of the cube empty, it does come with adhesive pads that let you mount it on a wall or underneath a desk. It normally sells for $26, but you can get it for just $20 today — the cheapest it’s been.



Anker makes just about every capacity of PowerCore battery pack imaginable, but the company’s 10,000mAh packs have always been among their most popular. And now, just in time for the holidays, they squeezed that much juice into a shockingly small new package.



The PowerCore 10000 Redux is only 4.1” x 2" x 1", and weighs only 6.6 ounces, making it the smallest 10,000mAh battery pack we’ve ever seen. And of course, Anker’s PowerIQ technology is built in, meaning you’ll get the fastest possible charging speed no matter what you plug in. There’s even a special trickle charge mode for low-draw devices like Bluetooth headphones, which often don’t draw enough power to keep USB battery packs “awake.”

The Redux only just came out, and retails for $34, but it’s marked down to $26 this week, making it a perfect stocking stuffer idea.

It’s $5 more expensive than it was on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but if anyone on your shopping list (yourself included) would like an Alexa-enabled, incredible-sounding Sonos One speaker, they’re $20 off right now, which is the second best deal we’ve ever seen. Or, you can buy two and save $50, which is a match for Black Friday.



Unlike Black Friday though, that $20 discount is also valid on the new, limited-edition HAY Sonos Ones. They’re priced $30 higher than black and white, even on sale, but you get to pick from five designer colors.

The $100 Connect:Amp discount also made a comeback. This device basically turns any unpowered speaker pair into a Sonos smart speaker, compatible with streaming services and multi-room audio.

Samsung’s U3-rated microSD cards are some of the fastest and most popular options out there—I have the 128GB model in my own Nintendo Switch—and all four sizes are down to all-time low prices today on Amazon.



The 32GB card is down to a laughably cheap $6, the 64GB just dropped to $11, and the 128GB went from $25 to $20. The ever-so-slightly-slower SanDisk Ultra 128GB is also down to $20, which is even cheaper than we saw on Black Friday.

If you need extra space for your action cam, smartphone, tablet, Switch, or anything else, these are extremely fast cards, and extremely good deals.

Samsung 32GB MicroSD Card | $6 | Amazon



VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Photo: Home Depot

As important as caffeine is to a successful work day, I’m surprised I’ve never seen anything like the Oxx Coffeeboxx Single Serve Coffee Maker until now. It’s designed to withstand impact, water, and dust and features a handle, retractable cord, and fold-up drip tray for maximum portability. Why shouldn’t you be able to brew coffee anywhere you go?



It’s down to $150 for today only, so don’t hesitate if you’ve always thought there had to be a better way to get your java fix on-site. There is, and this is it.



The Klein Tools 32-Piece Magnetic Screwdriver Set is just that: A screwdriver with a magnetic screw/bit holder that comes with a range of TORX, TORQ-SET, fraction hex, metric hex, and tri-wing bits, as well as a hex adapter.



Sound like something you need? Then clip the 5% off coupon on the page to cut it to $19, and enjoy your new toy. Not so interested? That’s okay too. We can’t all be Fix-It Felix.



Are your ties to your hometown stronger than, say, steel? Now you can display your love for your roots with a classy aerial-view city map, made from laser-cut and placed in a neutral 5x7 black frame. Choose one of 50 available cities for yourself or as a gift for any friends or family who’ve moved away from home. And with promo code STEELMAP giving you $7 off for a total of $23, this deal is definitely something to write home about.



There’s a new king of the Instant Pot world, and it just got its first significant discount ever.



The Instant Pot Max is the first Instant Pot to achieve steady 15 PSI pressure cooking, comparable to stovetop models. Previous models have maxed out at around 11.6 PSI, and the added pressure means that your food will cook even faster (who knew that was possible?). It can even do high pressure canning, the first electric pressure cooker to achieve USDA approval for that purpose.

Update: Sorry, it’s “positioned for approval,” but it’s not official yet.

The Max also comes with a revamped touchscreen interface—it’s come a long way from the cheap-looking bubble buttons of the DUO—and a touchscreen button to automatically vent your pressure. You can even set it to pulse, so you don’t have to stand at the counter hitting a button repeatedly for five minutes.

The Max came out earlier this year for $200, and it’s basically stayed there for the most part. Today though, you can pick it up for $150, easily an all-time low.

If you don’t need to can, and don’t mind waiting a few extra minutes for your food to cook, the DUO model is still on sale for $70, and the smart Wi-Fi model is still down to its Cyber Monday price of $90 as well.

Photo: Amazon

It might look like something Rey would wear while scouring for spare parts on Jakku, but this neck wrap is actually a travel pillow, and a great one at that.



The Trtl pillow uses a hidden rib system to support your neck as you doze off in your tiny coach airline seat. Just wrap Trtl around your neck, placing the ribs on whichever side you want to lay your head (including directly under your chin) pop on some noise-cancelling headphones, and try your darnedest to get some shut-eye. It looks ridiculous, sure, but I promise you that nobody on your flight cares. Honest!

In case it wasn’t obvious, the big advantage of this design is size; Trtl weighs less than 1/3 of a pound, can attach to your luggage, and is far less bulky than a memory foam pillow. While not as good as our exclusive Black Friday deal, you can get any color you want for 10% off on Amazon right now by clipping the on-page coupon. This pillow hardly ever goes on sale, and it makes a great gift, so don’t sleep on this one.

It might not have the name recognition or cool factor of a YETI, but this 55 quart Lifetime cooler is a lot cheaper at just $97 today, and keeps ice frozen for up to seven days. It just met that threshold in this YouTube test, even when it was left outside in the hot sun.



Now grab this thing and go spend a week outside somewhere before the dreaded heat of summer returns.



Aged & Oar Duo Glasses and Sphere Ice Molds | 15% Off | Discount shown at checkout

Aged & Ore’s Duo Glasses were a Kickstarter hit back in February, and now, you can buy as many as you want immediate shipping, for 15% off.

Each Duo Glass is hand-blown, and has subtle 1 oz. measurement lines integrated into the design, so you can pour a perfect shot or measure a simple cocktail without dirtying up any other dishes. The best part though? They come with their own sphere ice molds that are designed to nestle perfectly at the bottom of the glass. How...cool is that?

Just note that you’ll see the 15% discount automatically at checkout. Cheers!

Roombas get all the glory, but don’t let name recognition overshadow an excellent deal on an equally efficient, if not better, robotic vacuum. Anker’s slim Eufy RoboVac 11S is a favorite of our readers, and today, you can use promo code KINJAT008 to clean it out for just $149, the same price as Cyber Monday. The 11S is extremely quiet, extra slim for tight spaces, and it sucks up anything in its path with ease.



Cold brew coffee is basically the only kind of coffee I like, and when there wasn’t a Starbucks readily available, I’d been using the popular Takeya cold brew pitcher for over a year to make it at home. That all changed when my mother-in-law got me OXO’s alternative last Christmas, and it quickly became one of my favorite possessions.



The Takeya is fine. Good, even, especially for under $20. But at Shane’s recommendation, I wanted to try the OXO, and wow is it stellar. The video above tells you everything you need to know about how it works, but I promise you that the coffee you get after 24 hours of steeping is potent, delicious, and and can easily last you over a week, even if you don’t dilute it as much as OXO recommends.

Its MSRP is $50, and as an OXO product, that’s about what you’ll typically pay. Right now though, you can get it for $42. It didn’t even go on sale during Black Friday, so you know this is rare.

Everyone eats, so you can’t go wrong with giving even the most insignificant acquaintance a food gift basket for the holidays. It’s an easy present (that doesn’t even require wrapping), especially considering Target is taking 20% off all food gift baskets through December 7. And there’s truly a basket for all palates: For instance, chocolate lovers will melt over this Godiva tower, caffeine addicts will be abuzz with delight thanks to this coffee-themed haul, and giftees with the munchies will be stoked about this basket o’ snacks. Plus, all of the foods included in the baskets seem to be nonperishable, so nothing will be stale by the time Santa arrives. A very delicious deal indeed.



Baking a cool cake has never been easier than it is with a bundt. The only bundt con — the fact that a hole occupies the middle of your cake instead of, uh, more cake — if far outweighed by the pros, which include super easy slicing and specials pans for creating impressive designs without any extra effort at all.



This $24 Nordic Ware Jubilee Bundt Pan is an especially inexpensive, yet aesthetically pleasing example of one such tool. Simply pour your batter into the mold, bake, then flip over once the cake is cooled, as you would do with any other cake pan. Voila! You’re a geometric bundt cake-baking artist.

With this set of five OXO Good Grips Pop Containers, the days of snacks going stale are no more. $42 is the best deal we’ve seen on this set since May, and it makes a great holiday gift even if you don’t need it for yourself. They look a lot classier than chip clips, and you’re way less likely to lose them too.



Looking to get some trendy mid-century modern look without spending a fortune? Amazon’s got you covered with deals on a ton of Rivet, Stone and Beam, and AmazonBasics-branded furniture, for a limited time.



Over 150 products are included in this sale, ranging from mirrors and lamps all the way to mattresses and full-sized leather sofas.



Photo: Amazon

This microfiber towel is considered by many detailing aficionados to be the best for drying off your car after you wash it. In fact, I can personally confirm that it’s less a towel and more a towel-shaped sponge. It’s also down to within a few cents of the best price Amazon’s listed all year, so grab a bunch and stuff them in stockings.



Whether you just bought an Instant Pot on Cyber Monday, or you’re a pressure cooking veteran who’s ready to graduate to new types of recipes, silicone accessories are flexible (literally), space-saving, and easy to clean.



Instant Pot makes its own line of silicone gear, and all of it is on sale right now for the best prices since January. The steam basket and steam rack are all but essential, while the springform cake and loaf pans (yes, cake and loaf pans made of silicone) are great for making desserts. It’s all cheap, it’s all designed for the Instant Pot, and it’s all dishwasher safe, so get cooking.

It’s only a matter of time before we’re all buried in snow. Be prepared when that fateful day finally arrives, and get (at least) one of these AmazonBasics 1500 Watt Space Heaters in either black or silver for the poorly insulated corners of your house. Currently on sale for $20, this little ceramic hottie features an adjustable thermostat and three output options: low, high, or fan only. Plus, it has an easy-carry handle so you can take it with you as you move throughout your home. I expect this will be a hot commodity, what with temperatures dropping by the second, so get yours now or risk being left out in the cold.

Once you’ve gotten used to keeping a multi-tool on you, it can be hard to go without. But the TSA doesn’t care about that, and good luck getting your Leatherman on a plane.



The Gerber Shard isn’t as fancy as a lot of mini tool gizmos, but it’s airline approved and it fits on your keychain — and it’s $5. It features three drivers, a wire stripper, a pry bar, and a bottle opener, so maybe it’s just enough to keep you from having handy gadget withdrawals in “no weapons” situations. (It’s also a nice little gift for people that don’t really need or want anything else.)



You know you’re officially an adult when a chest freezer makes it onto your wish list, even if it’s only in a vague “that would be nice to have” sense. Whether it would live in your garage or right in the kitchen, it’s a life improvement you can’t fully appreciate until you’ve grown up.



With the Arctic King 5-Cubic-Foot Chest Freezer, on sale for $155 at Walmart, you’ll finally have a place to stash your stock of frozen foods. And no judgment if it’s nothing but cartons of Halo Top. We all have our weaknesses.



If kitchen utensils were sentient, I imagine these would take offense to being called lazy. They have built-in notches to help them balance on the rims of your cookware. How is that lazy? If anything, it’s going above and beyond.

I suppose the “lazy” in “Rachael Ray Silicone 3-Piece Lazy Tools Set” ($12 at Walmart and Amazon) might be a reference to the chef who uses them, like, “ha, you’re too lazy to hold this spatula for 30 minutes while your sauce reduces.” But again, is that really lazy? To me, it seems more sensible. Let your kitchen implements handle themselves while you focus on some mise en place or something. Work smart, not hard.



Photo: Firstleaf

Firstleaf is an online wine club that learns your preferences, offers tons of options, and most importantly, saves you money compared to buying from the store. It’s a solid deal any time, but it’s even better for our readers from now through the holidays.



Every new Firstleaf member gets an introductory delivery with three bottles of wine for just $15, plus $5 shipping. Every box thereafter includes six bottles for $80, plus $10 shipping. If you use this link and promo code Kinja when you sign up though, you’ll get free shipping on every box for your entire first year. That’ll save you over