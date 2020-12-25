Friday's Best Deals: iPad Air, Mpow Flame Earbuds, Infrared Thermometer, Stackable Character Snack Packs, Reusable Makeup Removers, The Last of Us Part II and More

An iPad Air leads Friday’s best deals.

Advertisement

Promoted Deal: Walmart+ (15 Days) | Free | Walmart

Did you know that Walmart+ members also save at the pump? Chloe Slaven signed up for Walmart+ because she wanted contactless delivery during COVID, but ended up investing in a year-long membership. Walmart+ consistently offered her same day and next day delivery options. She didn’t, however, realize that she could save at the pump too. “I haven’t,” she said. “But I actually only learned about it this week and plan to use [it] the next time I need fuel.”



A Walmart+ membership saves you 5 cents per gallon at Walmart and Murphy stations and gives you access to member pricing at Sam’s Club fuel stations as well. Who doesn’t love saving money when fueling up?

Advertisement

Sign up for Walmart+ today, and start saving right away.

Save Up to 44% off Motorola Smartphones Image : Andrew Hayward

Top-end smartphone prices have been pushing four digits in recent years, but you don’t need to spend that kind of cash to get a very good phone. Motorola has recast itself as a budget and mid-range Android specialist, and right now Amazon is offering big savings on those already modestly-priced handsets.



For my money, the best deal in the bunch is for this year’s Moto G Power, a budget phone with enough power for your everyday needs, a large 6.4-inch 1080p screen, and an enormous 5,000mAh battery pack that could net you up to three days on a charge. It’s 28% off the list price right now at $180.

Advertisement

Another good option is last year’s Motorola One Zoom, a mid-ranger with a weighty, flagship-like design, solid cameras, and good performance. It’s only for GSM networks like AT&T and T-Mobile, but it’s marked down 44% right now to just $250. Meanwhile, 2019’s budget Moto E6 isn’t great, but it is $103 if you want something usable and cheap.

And if you do want a super-fancy smartphone and don’t mind shelling out for one, Amazon is also taking $200 off the price of the new Motorola Razr 5G reboot, which brings back the classic clamshell design in a smartphone with a foldable screen. Even with the discount, it’s still $1,200.

Advertisement

Apple iPad Air 4th Gen (64GB Sky Blue) Image : Andrew Hayward

You can get the newest iPad Air (4th Generation) at Amazon right now and get $30 in savings, bringing your total down to $559 for the base 64GB model in Sky Blue.



Reviews are in, and all indications are that this is the best value among all of Apple’s big slates. It shares a lot in common with the bigger, more powerful, much more expensive iPad Pro. It’s only missing extra cameras and Face ID (but the fingerprint reader is back to help), plus the display isn’t as bright (600 nits vs 500), big (12.9 inches vs 10.9 inches), or fast (120hz vs 60hz).

But it has the powerful Apple A14 Bionic chipset and picks up Apple Pencil support, making this a much sweeter option for casual artists and multimedia buffs. And it comes in fun colors, too.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer in October 2020 and updated with new information by Andrew Hayward on 12/24/2020.

Aukey True Wireless Sport Earbuds NSHVZY8T Graphic : Sheilah Villari

As I’ve been testing a myriad of products from Aukey one thing is certain, each is great quality for the price. This morning give yourself a Christmas treat and take 25% off the True Wireless Sport Earbuds with the code NSHVZY8T.



As with most of these secure fit earbuds they’re built for a fast-paced life. These were made for the gym, hikes, runs, on the court, and anything else for those adventurers with an active lifestyle. I’ve found ear-hooks are an acquired taste but they definitely ensure everything stays where it needs to. And these are obviously waterproof to protect against even sweat. Great bass a full sound given their size. Expect around thirty-five hours of playtime with the case, so you’ll get just about seven off of a single charge. A great value for a set of earbuds to take on the road with you.

Advertisement

These will ship free for Prime members.



If you’re trying to squeeze in a last-minute gift for that special techie in your life, a new MacBook or Apple Watch will surely do the trick. Right now, you can get Apple’s speedy new M1 MacBook Pro, which is one of the first Apple laptops to use the company’s ARM processor. That snappy new chip will give you faster speeds and wildly impressive battery life (my M1 Air can last over a day on a full charge), 256GB of SSD storage, and 8GB of RAM. Typically, it’d cost you $1,300, but right now it’s $5 0 off on Amazon.



If you’re looking for something a bit less pricey but still packed with cool specs, Apple’s Watch Series 6 will do perfectly fine. It’s down to $340 right now for the 40mm GPS model, which is honestly all most people need. For your money you’ll get all the health and heart tracking features you’re used to with an Apple Watch, plus additional blood oxygen tracking.

Advertisement

Mpow Flame Wireless Earbuds RJZ6TSUE Image : Sheilah Villari

Earbuds come in many styles and forms and it absolutely comes down to preference. I go back and for on whether I like the around-the-ear style. These ones from Mpow are made for those who are a little more active. They have the comfort of being a little more secure, which is nice. Until December 27 these Flame Wireless Earbuds are 50% off the original price. Just clip the coupon and use the code RJZ6TSUE.



Mpow makes really quality products including earbuds. Really wireless earbuds are where they shine. These ones are only $25 and will make a great backup pair for the gym, running, hiking, or just in case. These sport headphones are quite literally all about the bass. They’ve got powerful environmental noise-canceling tech that still produces full sound. And you can actually feel this bass in your soul. The mics are clear for calls, zooms, skypes, etc. They’re easy to control with a two-touch system and you’ll get up to twenty-eight hours of playtime, up to seven off of one charge. They are designed to be comfortable for long wear and intense activities. They’re waterproof and pair quickly and easily.

Advertisement

These will ship for free for Prime members.

Sennheiser Momentum Earbuds Image : Giovanni Colantonio

If you want to hear about a good deal on earbuds, listen up! Amazon currently has Sennheiser’s Momentum earbuds for $100. That’s $200 off the original price, which is music to my ears. Here’s the basic feature rundown. These are wireless Bluetooth buds that come with their own charging case, which add two extra charges to the buds. That brings the battery life up from four hours to 12. They have touch controls, so you can control music and calls with a tap of your finger. It’s a pretty complete feature set for a heavily discounted price, so consider shoving these in your ears if you’re in the market for a new pair.

Advertisement

Jabra Elite Active 75t Image : Gizmodo

True wireless earbuds aren’t a niche category anymore. If the Apple-exclusive AirPods are off the table, and you’d rather not get a cheap AirPods knockoff on Amazon, the Jabra Elite Active 75t earbuds are a great alternative. Their sound quality is among the best in the category, and they’ve got enough battery life to keep your tunes playing all day thanks to the included charging case. They’re also IP57 waterproof, so they should be able to handle a splash or two without much trouble.



Typically, they’ll run you $200, but a pair is only $150 at Best Buy right now, so you can finally walk around the house without worrying about your headphones snagging on something anymore.

Aukey 2300W Travel Adapter with 18W PD EUZ2HPWH + Clip Coupon Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

You really shouldn’t be traveling. Like, that’s the best way to catch and spread the ‘Rona during the panoramic. But if you’re already planning on going on trips after you get vaccinated like the rest of modern society, you should check out the Aukey Travel Adapter. It’s 2300W with 18W PD and can instantly transform into American, European, or Asian outlets with the flick of your fingers. You’ll also be able to plug in your USB-C cord for faster charging. It’s only $16 with the code EUZ2HPWH and a clipped coupon.



Again, don’t travel, but if you absolutely have to, do it smartly and quarantine once you get there.

If ever you’ve found yourself forgetting to charge your devices for the day, and wished you had a power bank to put in your bag, this is the one for you. Featuring a huge 10,000mAh battery, the Anker Power Bank can charge a Samsung Galaxy S20 2.5 times, alongside an iPad 1.3 times.



Just clip the $2 off coupon below the price to get your discount!

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Daryl Baxter in November 2020, and was updated by Elizabeth Lanier with new information on 12/20/20.

NANFU Long-Lasting AA Alkaline Batteries (48) T5E7S287 Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

You know that you’re going to probably need batteries for something. Be prepared with this 48-pack of NANFU Long-Lasting AA Alkaline Batteries for just $13. You’ll get 50% when you add them to your cart and apply code T5E7S287 at checkout.



Whether for toys, or controllers, or to get your fire alarm to stop chirping, it’s always better to have batteries than to need them.

Advertisement

Grab them while you can for a discount! The code T5E7S287 is only good through the end of December. UPDATE: These batteries are technically out of stock right now, but you can still get the discount applied and they will be shipped when available.

On the hunt for a versatile laptop option? You can snag a great deal on an HP Envy convertible laptop with a promo code right now.



To get the boosted model of the 15.6-inch Hp Envy x360 Convertible laptop for a discounted $617, follow the steps below.

Advertisement

1. Add laptop to your cart

2. Upgrade RAM to 16 GB DDR4 memory for $40

3. Upgrade Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX 200 (2x2) and Bluetooth® 5 combo (Supporting Gigabit file transfer speeds) for $10

4. Add promo code WINTRSAV5 at checkout that will bring total to $617 + tax

This laptop comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, a 256 GB solid-state drive, and even an HP Active Pen for drawing within certain programs! You really can’t beat all of that for $617.

To get the smaller 13.3-inch convertible laptop model from HP for $855, just add it to your cart and don’t forget to add promo code WINTRSAV5 at checkout!

This model includes an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, AMD Radeon graphics 16 GB memory, and a 512 GB solid-state drive.

Advertisement

Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Headphones Image : Sony

As I said in my wireless earbud roundup, Sony WF-1000XM3's have amazing sound quality and are just $158, which is $72 lower than the original list price. But if you’re not convinced, here’s a rundown:

“All in all, the half-hour I spent really was worth it. The sound was so crisp. The mids were truly mid and the bass was banging. I could hear all the richness in Whitney Houston’s voice when I listened to “I Have Nothing” one time for the one time. The coolest thing about these is you can control the ambient sound by tapping the left earphone once and activate noise-canceling with two taps. You can also pause and skip songs by tapping on the right headphone.”

What are you waiting for? Grab a pair before they’re gone!

Advertisement

Marshall Uxbridge Smart Speaker Image : Sheilah Villari

It’s no secret: I love Marshall. Every product I’ve had from them I’ve fallen in love with and I’ve had many. The Uxbridge Smart Speaker is no different. Take $50 off of today at Best Buy.

I’ve had to pleasure of playing with this one during the lockdown and it’s now my go-to smart speaker. What I really like is through the Marshall app I can control how everything sounds with the fine-tuning feature. You can also do this with the rocker buttons on the top panel which is absolutely sleek and aesthetically gorgeous. But Marshall is known for really chic and cool looking speakers, the design is important to them and it shows. I’ve put it in my kitchen and both my roommate and I use it and all it’s Amazon Alexa features, especially while cooking. Alexa can even hear us in the dining room so the far-field microphone really does the job. It did take me a little bit of time to get it to connect properly but I’m not sure if it was my WiFi or just me having ‘user error,’ but once I was locked in it’s been perfect.

Advertisement

This item ships for free.

Mafia Definitive Edition (PS4) | $25 | Amazon

Mafia Definitive Edition (Xbox) | $25 | Amazon Screenshot : 2K Games

If the wonky release of Cyberpunk 2077 isn’t meeting your open-world needs and/or you want something more retro than futuristic, why not check out the recent Mafia Definitive Edition? It massively overhauls a 2002 game with beautiful new graphics and enhanced play mechanics, as you rise through the ranks of the criminal underworld.



As Kotaku’s Zack Zwiezen writes, it’s a great remake of an admittedly awkward original game:

Advertisement

“Mafia Definitive Edition is a fantastic remake of an old and creaky game that barely deviates from the original’s story or gameplay, allowing old fans to re-experience a game they already love with amazing visuals and tighter combat. And for those who want to play the original Mafia game for the first time, this is now the best way to do so.”

Grab it now for $15 off on PlayStation 4 (Amazon) or Xbox One (Amazon).

Advertisement

This year I won’t be spending Christmas with my family but rather with three of my closest friends in the neighborhood. We’ve kept our social circle small and have stopped going out so board games have filled the void. Remember playing M.A.S.H. (that stands for mansion, apartment, shack, house if you don’t remember) in school with a simple pen and paper? Well, now there’s an update to it. This Fortune Telling Adult Party Game is on 52% off will be the perfect addition to your collection.



The game from your childhood has been resurrected and is now a killer grown-up version. It’s quick and easy to play. There are thousands of possible fortunes to conjure from as there are 300 Fate Cards in 6 different categories. There also 40 Scenario Cards making the probability of the same fortune virtually impossible. This allows for hours of play with no repeats. There are dry-erase cards to create your own answers too. You can play with 2 or 4 people so no worries if you’re keeping the clique to a minimum. Toss this new/old favorite into your rotation and enjoy a night of light fun in this heavy world.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

The Last of Us Part II (PS4) Screenshot : Sony

Advertisement

After a years-long wait, The Last of Us Part II finally launched earlier this year. It received widespread acclaim, even if critical appraisals were arguably more nuanced (and pointed) than with the original; but all in all, this is a game that every PlayStation 4 owner should have on the radar, especially if you’re already invested in the story. Adorama has it for just $20 now, which is the best post-launch price we’ve seen to date.



In Part II, Ellie is on a revenge tour getting herself into all sorts of dangerous shenanigans she probably doesn’t belong in. The story is gripping and polarizing, so whether you come to hate it or love it, you’ll appreciate the ride. And it’ll run on the PlayStation 5, too, in case you have the latest console.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 9/2/2020 and updated by Andrew Hayward with new information on 12/24/2020.

Advertisement

Been waiting for the right moment to grab Assassin’s Creed Valhalla? Today might be the perfect time. Amazon currently has the game down to $37, which is the lowest price we’ve seen it yet since its launch one month ago. It’s been a very busy month considering all the hubbub with new consoles and now Cyberpunk 2077, but Valhalla is definitely worth checking out. The latest installment of the Assassin’s Creed series casts you in the role of a Eivor, a ruthless Viking who’s all about chopping heads off. Seriously, you will chop like a thousand heads off in this game. It’s a lot of heads. If that sounds exciting, then this is the game for you.

Advertisement

You’ll find deals on digital games all over the place right now, but Newegg is taking things a step further with first-party Xbox games. Right now, the retailer has slashed the prices of many top Xbox titles by half or more, and then tossed in a coupon code to take another 15% off of that lowered sale price.



Using the coupon code listed alongside each link above or inset below, you can get Gears 5, State of Decay 2, Halo 5: Guardians, or Battletoads for just over $8 apiece, or Ori and the Will of the Wisps or Bleeding Edge for less than $13 each. Sea of Thieves is $17 with the code, meanwhile, and the brilliant open-road racer Forza Horizon 4 is just $21.

You’ll receive a code for each purchased game that you can redeem on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, or Xbox One, and all but Halo 5 also redeem on PC as well. Microsoft’s Smart Delivery feature ensures that you get the version best optimized to your hardware. Snag some great Xbox games and ensure you have something fresh to play over the holidays!

G/O Media may get a commission Gears 5 (Digital) Buy for $8 from Newegg Use the promo code 84LCFHD56

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Battletoads (Digital) Buy for $8 from Newegg Use the promo code 84LCFHD56

G/O Media may get a commission Bleeding Edge (Digital) Buy for $13 from Newegg Use the promo code 84LCFHD76

G/O Media may get a commission Sea of Thieves (Digital) Buy for $17 from Newegg Use the promo code 84LCFHD62

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Forza Horizon 4 (Digital) Buy for $21 from Newegg Use the promo code 84LCFHD59

The one thing I can say about Ubisoft games is that, for better or worse, you always know exactly what you’re in for. This could not be more true of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion, both of which are now on sale for $71 as part of a bundle deal straight from the Microsoft Store. Seeing as it would cost $75 to buy them separately at the current discounted rate, that only saves you about 5%. Still, at full price, the pack is $110, so if you were already planning on swiping up the digital duo for Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S, do it before the deal runs out.



Because I’ve poured time into both of these games, I’m speaking from experience when I say you can count on the same shtick as the two Watch Dogs games and countless Assassin’s Creed titles that came before them. A little bit of stealth here, some watered down RPG elements there, and a whole bunch of hand-holding quests may sound trite, and to an extent it is, but if you don’t have the patience to learn a whole new set of rules and mechanics, veterans of either series will catch on fast.

Valhalla, my favorite of the two, is especially a treat. While the gameplay hasn’t changed a whole lot since Odyssey came out in 2018, the story is a lot more focused without restraining the scope of its open-world maps, which there are a few of. Since I wasn’t all that interested in vikings going in, I didn’t expect it to resonate with me as much as entries from more familiar periods like the Ezio trilogy, Syndicate, and even Assassin’s Creed III: Liberation, but I couldn’t have been more wrong. Although I’m currently stuck playing Cyberpunk 2077, you can bet as soon as I wrap up the main story I’m time traveling back to building up my settlement in Valhalla.

Advertisement

Final Fantasy VII Remake | $30 | Amazon Best Buy Walmart Screenshot : Square Enix

Many understandably jumped at the chance to play Final Fantasy VII Remake the day it came out, and I’d say they got their money’s worth then. If you’ve been holding out and Ghost of Tsushima or Assassin’s Creed Valhalla haven’t completely eaten up your gaming hours, it’s time to reunite with Cloud and the gang on PlayStation 4. Now you can do it for only $30 at your choice of retailer, including Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.



This decades-in-the-making reemergence doesn‘t embody the full Final Fantasy VII experience you remember from childhood, but it reintroduces us to a classic story featuring unforgettable characters with modern visuals and gameplay. Part II of this episodic journey is in the works, too, so you’ll want to get caught up in case it miraculously drops within the next couple of years.

Advertisement

It may seem like only yesterday that Ubisoft released Watch Dogs: Legion. And yet, here we are several months later with the game’s price finally getting lower. Wait, what’s that? Watch Dogs: Legion came out just weeks ago?

I’m not really sure what’s going on here, but the open-world game’s price has been all over the place since releasing in late October and early November on various platforms, and now it’s half-off on all consoles at Amazon. Some of these versions will even arrive before Christmas, at least as of this writing, or you can go digital on Xbox and get a code right away.

Advertisement

Ubisoft has been on a roll when it comes to software this fall, releasing huge open world games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion. Of course, those games pale in comparison to Ubisoft’s true killer app: Just Dance. The rhythm series is still chugging along with annual installments, turning family living rooms into dance floors.

Advertisement

The latest installment, Just Dance 2021, quietly released last month as the gaming world was distracted by the PlayStation 5 launch. Today, Amazon shoppers can pick it up on Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One for just $30. If nothing else, it’s a good excuse to introduce your family to Lizzo and force them to dance along to “Juice.”

Advertisement

LEGO DC Wonder Woman vs Cheetah Image : Sheilah Villari

It’s Wonder Woman week! I can’t be the only one that’s super excited to see Wonder Woman ‘84 on Christmas? That’s ok, I know I’m not. LEGO continues its awesome interpretations of our favorite comic book heroes with this kit straight from Diana’s new flick. Save 20% off this set and bring a little bit of girl power and Themyscira to your abode.

In this incredibly detailed replication of Diana and Barara’s fight scene, you get minifigures of each plus Pedro Pascal’s Maxwell Lord. This two-sided model scales down a high-tech bunker and a revolving transmitter tower. Here we have a winged Wonder Woman and Dr. Minerva in her Cheetah form. The transmitter tower rotates and even moves up and down. This set measures seven inches high and six inches wide but that won’t limit the imagination of any lover of Ms. Prince. This LEGO set is recommended for those eight and up because of all the small parts but a great gift for any DC fan or collector none the less.

One day shipping and guaranteed to arrive before the holiday.

Advertisement

These days, gaming is serious business. For those who play competitively, a decent pair of headphones can be the difference between chicken dinner and soul-crushing loss. Designed with esports athletes—or ethletes as I’ll call them from here on out because it’s hilarious to say—in mind, the Razer Kraken Tournament Edition (Amazon, Best Buy) is a budget-friendly PC gaming headset with most of the frills you’d get from something higher-end like the SteelSeries Arctis Pro. While it may not have the “wow” factor when it comes to sound quality, it is nevertheless impressive for the price, thanks to its 7.1 surround sound made possible by Razer’s acquisition of THX a few years back.

Beyond that, the Razer Tournament Edition comes with a retractable “noise-canceling” mic, gel cushions, and a volume control wheel as well as a mic mute switch by way of a USB audio enhancement DAC, letting you change settings on the fly without interrupting your gaming sesh. 50mm drivers in each can means the soundstage is pretty damn sizable, depriving you not of explosive effects during big action set pieces and all-out combat warfare. For a limited time, the Razer Kraken Tournament Edition is on sale on Amazon and at Best Buy for $55 in both black and lime green colorways. Because Amazon estimates a ship date no earlier than January 17, I’d go with Best Buy personally since that’ll get it to you as soon as tomorrow.

In addition to PC, the Razer Kraken Tournament is also compatible with PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, mobile, and virtually any other platform that supports USB or 3.5mm accessories.

Advertisement

Godzilla Tokyo Clash Board Game Image : Sheilah Villari

I had zero idea Funko was in the board game business. But here we are. Looking at the packaging it’s beautifully designed. The retro vibe comes from the fact that you’re playing through 1960s Tokyo in this Godzilla Tokyo Clash board game . Today save 25% on it and live out all your “strange creature” fantasies



As a kid, I loved Rodan because I’d watch the then Sci-Fi Channel Saturday mornings when the ran old Godzilla flicks. So obviously my major gripe with this game is the lack of a pterodactyl-like monster. But you can play as the other famous kaiju: Godzilla, Mothra, King Ghidorah, or Megalon. They each come as an awesome miniature to stomp around the board. You’ll be battling your friend to become the ultimate monster ruler by strategizing to gain more energy by destroying select targets on the board. Your kaiju will need to take the others out before the people of Earth deploys game ending weapon to destroy you all. Recommended for ages ten and up for two to four players. The game takes about forty-five minutes, so it’s not a long campaign but definitely fun enough to get a few sessions in on a killer game night with friends or family. I’m interested to see what Funko does in this gaming space in the future.

Prime members get free one-day shipping.

Advertisement

With over 70 tracks and a huge list of cars, Dirt 5 is designed as a dream game for rally racing fanatics. A star-studded campaign has you climbing the ladder to solidify your status as the offroading champion of the world, while an all new Playgrounds mode fosters creativity with user-created tracks and racing arenas.



Even though it just came out last month, you can already save $20 on the game at Amazon, whether you want the PlayStation 5, Xbox (Series X/S and One), or PlayStation 4 version.

Advertisement

Gears 5 Screenshot : Microsoft

In perhaps the most fitting price-to-title match ever, Gears 5 is currently $5. For those that base their game buying decisions on a price/content ratio, that’s $1 per gear. Perfect value. Frankly, $5 is a genuine steal for this game. Gears 5 is an excellent installment of the long-running Gears of War series that’s jam-packed with memorable action and a memorable lead character. It also has characters that are just too large. The biggest human beings you’ll ever see. What’s fun about the Gears series is that it’s a game about very big people being sad. It’s a big melodrama that’s almost a parody of soap operas. Gears is basically wrestling, but for video games. You love to see it.

Advertisement

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Xbox) Screenshot : Microsoft

I hope you’re ready for a good cry, because Ori and the Will of the Wisps is $13 right now. Okay, that’s not the part that’s going to make you cry, unless you just love deals a lot. The game itself is extremely emotional with some genuinely tear-jerking story beats. If you’re not familiar with the original, Ori is a 2D platformer about a little creature frolicking through the woods (there’s a lot more lore than that, but I don’t have the time or space to get into it here). The sequel gives you a precious owl baby and proceeds to tear your heart out of your chest Mortal Kombat style in a quest to protect it. Ori and the Will of the Wisps is a gorgeous and slick platformer with satisfying mobility and a deeply affecting story, so don’t forget it when you put together your 2020 catch-up backlog.

If road trips have been your source of escape lately, or you’ve just had to hit the road more frequently than usual, a car charger is nice to have handy. They can keep your phone charged while you get turn-by-turn directions, get a good playlist going on your long commute, or give your loved one some extra juice on a long road trip. Right now, Aukey has a couple dual-port car chargers available at a discount. You can get this 21W charger with one USB-C port and one USB-A port for about $9 using the promo code 959J3MPR, or this 30W dual-port USB-A charger for about $11 using the code D5UUMTO5.



Advertisement

15% Off Whiskable Stackable Snack Packs Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Look, I understand the need for snacking to get through the workday. You gotta keep your blood sugar up to deal with several more hours of Excel. Why not keep your mid-day treat fresh in one of these super cute Whiskable stackable snack packs? They are an additional 15% off right now on Amazon.



This brings most of them, like this cute dancing sloth one, down to just $10. There are other animal ones priced this low, like this pig option and this duck one. There’s even the more mystical unicorn snack pack.

Advertisement

There are plenty of Star Wars options too! Most of these, including the Storm Trooper & Vader option, are $11. I know these are probably meant for children’s lunch boxes. But, I feel like they are great for planning your snacks ahead of time for each day because they allow for sensible portions of chips or cookies or some other treat. I really love this BB-8 & R2-D2 one!

Advertisement

There are a few heroic options, too! These superhero snack packs are priced at $11 right now.

Advertisement

These are still just some of what is available on sale at Amazon right now. Check out all of the Whiskable stackable snack packs here!

A few of these have turned up on the site and I’ve even tested one or two, this one is a fan favorite of Meh. These sanitizers can sterilize basically anything you can fit in it them and I’ve just started adding my face mask. Take 38% off this FineLife UV Phone Sanitizer today.



Advertisement

If you’ve never seen or used a sanitizer like this it’s all pretty user-friendly. Do you remember the five-second rule as a kid? Well, this Sharper Image one is governed by the five-minute rule. Yup, in just five minutes your items will be almost 100% free of gross microorganisms. I absolutely recommend using the aromatherapy function. Sometimes these sanitizers can leave your stuff smelling slightly zapped. ::insert shrug emoji:: But anything you can think of will get all-around disinfection in this little pod. Earbuds, toothbrushes, watches, keys, glasses, and jewelry are all ready to be germ-free and keep you safer in a newer cleaner world.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on Meh before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

This deal was originally posted by Sheilah Villari in October 2020 and updated new information on 12/24/2020.

Poruary Carrier PNHBMPOM Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

It has been a long time since the days we could safely have a potluck or other gatherings, but we have a fantastic deal perfect for once those times return. This double-decker Poruary dish carrier can be had for 60% off when you add promo code PNHBMPOM at checkout and clip the $8 off coupon on the site (it’s just below the price). These holders fit 9"x 13" sized baking dishes.



That means you can insulate and keep two dishes of food warm for only $12 instead of $30!

Just add promo code PNHBMPOM and clip the $8 off coupon to bring the price down to $12 for the grey option. Unfortunately, the code won’t work for the black option.

Grab this offer while it’s still around! The code is only valid before Dec. 31.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published in December 2020 by Elizabeth Lanier and was updated with new information on 12/24/2020.

Dyson V7 Fluffy Image : Jordan McMahon

Let me tell you, the Dyson V7 is a game-changer, and I’m not just saying that because it’s on sale for $200 and we get a commission from each purchase. I bought one myself back in June and haven’t regretted it. Mounted to our wall, it’s much easier to store than a larger upright floor vac you might tuck away in a closet and rarely touch. I use mine almost every day to pick up kitty litter as my cat explodes from his spaceship. For smaller spaces, the canister yields a sufficient enough capacity that you can go about a month without emptying it out. Not to mention the actual process of dumping out the dirt and dust only requires the simple pull of a lever.

A $150 discount is not nothing, especially considering I paid notably more for mine back in June. While it may not have the longest battery life in the world, clocking in at just 30 minutes, those living in quaint apartments or rancher-style homes shouldn’t take more than that to give their place a nice sweep.

Advertisement

Panera Bread Gift Card (Digital) Image : Panera Bread

If you or your friend are really craving some hospital cafeteria food, you should hop on a digital Panera Bread gift card for $50. There’s really not much to say, but with a winter like the one we’re going through, there’s nothing wrong with a bread bowl of chicken noodle soup and whatever else you get from Panera Bread. What are you waiting for, it’s an immediate download.

Blurams 1080p WiFi Security Camera YVDLYVDL Image : Sheilah Villari

Today only take $26 off this Blurams 1080p WiFi Security Camera to help monitor whatever you need to in your home. Be it a rascally pet, active kids, a fussy baby, or just keeping watch to put your mind at ease. No matter what you’re using it for snag 57% off right now. Just add the code YVDLYVDL at checkout.

Advertisement

The 1080p resolution comes through in even low light and you’ll have a panoramic view no matter where you place it. And with two-way audio, you can catch a wily dog in the act of chewy something they shouldn’t or perhaps even siblings bickering. The Blurams, like most of these cameras, is compatible with Alexa or Google Assistant. The set up is simple and you’ll be storing images and footage on a microSD card. If you have to be out of your home but don’t want to completely disconnect from your responsibilities there this little cam can help and is extremely affordable in doing so.

Free shipping on this item for Prime members.

Daelmans Soft Toasted Stroopwafels 96-Pack Image : Sheilah Villari

I’m a huge fan of Daelmans. I got my first pack of these in a Try Treats box a few years ago and they were amazing. I’ve seen pack at Amazon for an absurd amount of money (36 for $31!) so this is a nice deal for upgrading the snack section of your pantry. Get these cheap while supplies last.

Advertisement

The individual packs are easy to toss in your bag and they are only 120 calories on par with a granola bar. In this deal, you’ll get 96 individually wrapped tasty and satisfying Dutch caramel treats. This is a classic soft, bendy, and traditional treat straight from Holland you won’t regret grabbing.

These sold out quickly last time so we expect the same this go-round.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on Meh before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Phillips Hue Smart Bulb 3 Pack Image : Phillips

Advertisement

Few minor inconveniences sting more than having to get back up to switch a light after you’ve already gotten cozy. Should you decide to leave that problem in the dust, you’ll want to pick up a couple smart bulbs. Place them into your most-frequently-used sockets and you’ll never have to worry about hopping to your feet to kill the kitchen lights before bed again. Right now, you can get a pack of three Phillips Hue bulbs, which can work with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri, for $45 off at Best Buy, bringing the price down to $90.



All-Clad Non-Stick Frying Pans Image : Ignacia Fulcher

One of my New Year’s resolutions last year was to cook more meals at home. Who knew that the wish I made at the top of 2020 would result in a worldwide pandemic, grossly mishandled by the United States, leaving me to make amazing food in my house while I socially distance myself from the people I love?



Well! They say the universe works in mysterious ways.



If you also want to cook more at home, I suggest these All-Clad Non-Stick Frying Pans. They’re 40% off their original list price, making them a low $30. They’re non-stick, so you can make eggs, sauteed spinach, and make fried rice as much as you please. And these pans being All-Clad? Well, they’ll definitely last you a while. I even mentioned the brand in my non-stick frying pan round up. Go ahead and buy them—it’s worth the money.

Advertisement

Ibanez AEG50N Acoustic Electric Guitar Image : Gabe Carey

Take it from me, someone who occasionally gets drunk and starts playing the same three chords repeatedly before ultimately putting it back on the wall and watching old NPR Tiny Desk videos of people who don’t suck at guitar: there’s no better time than like the present to learn a musical instrument. And this Ibanez acoustic electric guitar seems like a good place to start for a reasonable price, $300 at Adorama, down 33% from the sticker tag. Because it’s an acoustic electric, the AEG50N comes with a built-on preamp, complete with an LCD tuner, two control knobs, volume, and shape. Hook it up to an amp and annoy your lousy neighbors by putting on your own personal garage show.

The Japanese brand has quite the reputation among musicians. While I wasn’t able to find a review of this exact model, Guitar Society called the similar, albeit analog acoustic, Ibanez AC240's sound “warm, detailed, and defined” in its roundup of the best Ibanez guitars. Because you’re buying from Adorama, you’ll also get the option of 6-month financing, in case you can’t afford or don’t want to pay upfront. You can purchase extended warranties starting at $69, but considering the manufacturer’s warranty lasts a lifetime, I’m not sure it’s necessary. And yeah, I know it’s actually $300 and not $299 but the headline doesn’t rhyme otherwise. If there’s one thing I know about success in music, it’s the importance of rhyming over literally everything else.

Nordic Ware Sheet Pans (2-pack) Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Two pure aluminum Nordic Ware sheet pans are only $28, down $10 from their original list price of $38. They won’t rust and can give you perfectly browned cookies, salmon, asparagus, and whatever else your heart desires. Grab a set of these classic cookie sheets from a brand you trust, right now. What are you waiting for?

Free Shipping Sitewide KINJAFREESHIPPING Gif : Atlas Coffee Club

You may have seen Atlas Coffee Club on Forbes, USA Today, Food & Wine, and even CNN, but for the uninitiated, this subscription-based coffee service is giving Kinja Deals readers free shipping on all its offerings using the exclusive promo code KINJAFREESHIPPING. Exclusively for the holidays, you can share the love with friends, family members, and even mortal enemies if you’d like, at no extra cost for shipping. Every 2-4 weeks, you or your loved ones can look forward to half a bag of coffee on your doorstep from a different country around the world each time.



With more than 50 countries now producing coffee for the service—including Brazil, Ethiopia, Costa Rica, and Peru—you’ll have plenty of opportunities to refine your taste and sample a bunch of globally curated grounds, or whole beans for those who find satisfaction in grinding their own. Travel the world from the safety of your own home, in coffee form. In a time when sitting on a passenger plane puts yourself and others at risk, consider this a safer alternative to an international expedition.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Free Shipping Sitewide at Atlas Coffee Club

Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker Image : Ignacia Fulcher

If you still haven’t gotten on the Keurig single cup coffee maker, now’s your chance. At $55, this device is about 57% off the original list price of $130. You can buy tasty K-cups or even buy your own filters and brew some of your specialty ground coffee beans, the choice is up to you. Of course, you can choose the intensity of the coffee and can pick from 4-, 8-, 10-, and 12-ounce cups. This is a great deal, and I would hop on it before it’s gone!

Yankee Candle Large Christmas Jar Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

The easiest way to get into the holiday spirit is right under your nose. Grab a Large Christmas Jar from Yankee Candle today and try to make the best of this very weird year. If it’s been hard to get into the swing of St. Nic you aren’t alone. If a tree is a too much work and decorations seem cumbersome maybe a good old fashion candle is the way to go. Scents unlock memory and put our minds and bodies at ease. Take 40% off and open up your olfactory senses to all these Christmas candles have to offer.

There are three great options for the wintery season. Christmas Cookie to fill your home with the delicious aura of vanilla as if sugar cookies are baking in the kitchen, Balsam and Cedar gives off the very essences of walking through a Christmas tree farm, and Sparkling Cinnamon to spice up a night and make it feel like you’re cuddled up by the fire sipping hot apple cider. Each of these will burn for around 120 hours and add the perfect seasonal essence you needed.

Advertisement

UGG Classic Sherpa Throw Blanket Image : Sheilah Villari

Make fun of UGG if you want but they’re having a bit of a moment and a resurgence. Maybe Tom Brady was on to something? I’ve been a fan for years and I actually wear my classic II short boots just around my apartment because they are so warm. It’s like walking on a snuggly cloud. That same quality and coziness translates to all of UGG’s line including their Classic Sherpa Throw Blankets.

Warmth and comfort are key with everything UGG makes. These sherpa blankets are super soft and lavish. There’s definitely a color in the collection that will blend with your decor. These blankets will pop in any room be it on a bed or over a sofa. Only the snow color isn’t discounted the $20. The plush sherpa material provides the ultimate comfort and will keep you toasty in these frigid months. It’s easy to clean and can be tossed in the machine to wash. This blanket is sizable at 70" W x 50" L and is 100% polyester. This is a great classy gift if you’re stumped on what to get a loved one.

Free shipping on all orders over $19.