Qi stands > Qi pads in almost every situation. This is not an opinion, and it’s not a debate. Anker’s highly rated PowerWave Qi stand is one of the most popular ones out there, and it’s down to $13 today after you clip the 10% coupon and add promo code AKA252401 at checkout. That’s good for the best price ever.

Just note that while this stand does support 10W charging for compatible Android phones, it doesn’t support 7.5W charging for iPhones; they’ll be limited to 5W.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The old 10.5" iPad Pro didn’t die; it was reincarnated as the second coming of the iPad Air. Offering iPad Pro-like performance in a form factor that some may prefer (if you’re loathe to give up TouchID, anyway), it’s Apple’s new Goldilocks iPad.



While we’ve seen bigger discounts on the latest iPad Pros, today’s $50 discount on every size and configuration is the best deal we’ve seen on this model to date. The savings are even available on the cellular models.

And if you missed it a few weeks ago, Apple’s official smart keyboard for this tablet is also half off.

Until very recently, USB-C Power Delivery battery packs were exclusively large. Like 20,000mAh or more, and a few pounds to boot. But if you don’t need that much power for a few hours on a plane, this pack from Xcentz is a svelte 5,000mAh, and only $11 today with promo code XCENTZ215.



To be clear, its USB-C PD port only outputs 18W, not the 30W or even 45W we’ve seen on larger packs. But I used a (10,000mAh) sample they sent with my Nintendo Switch on a flight recently, and it was fast enough to increase the charge level on my Nintendo Switch while playing Breath of the Wild, albeit not very quickly. It’ll also charge an iPhone at the maximum possible speed if you pair it with a USB-C to Lightning cable like this one.

Photo: Bizzy

If you like cold brew coffee, there’s a good chance you’ve heard of Bizzy, Amazon’s #1 seller of cold brew beans, concentrates, and ready-to-drink coffee. They sent me some to try out recently, and it was incredibly smooth and tasty. In fact, I readily admit that I enjoyed it more than my typical Amazon Fresh DIY cold brew.



Now, they’re giving our readers 15% off anything on their Amazon storefront (fulfilled by Amazon) with promo code BZYGIZMO. I just bought two bottles of Bizzy concentrate for just $16 with the code and a 5% Subscribe & Save discount, which works out to just $.50 per cup if you follow Bizzy’s suggested ratios. That’s about the same cost as my cheapo DIY solution, and it’s tastier while not requiring me to wash any dishes afterwards. Everybody wins!

If you prefer to have a little more control over your coffee, the code will also work on Bizzy beans (both whole and coarse ground) in a variety of roasts.

Photo: Sunday Scaries

Sunday Scaries Unicorn Jerky | $17 | Promo code gizmodo10

Our readers have bought truckloads of Sunday Scaries CBD gummies, but today, you can save on their newest creation: Unicorn Jerky CBD Candy.



Each piece of Unicorn Jerky contains 10mg of calming CBD oil, the same as their gummies. At a starting price of $19 for a pack of 10 though (or $17 with promo code gizmodo10), it’s a less expensive way to get started.

The best part though? A dollar of every purchase goes towards The Trevor Project, which created and still operates the first national youth suicide hotline.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Corey Foster

If you like to cook many different ways, but hate having eight different appliances to do so, you’re going to want to check out the Ninja Foodi. It is a pressure cooker, air fryer, dehydrator, and steamer all wrapped up on one pretty package.



Right now, you can get a 6.5 Qt. Ninja Foodi Cooker for only $110 on Woot, if you’re okay with buying refurbished. The Foodi comes with a crisping lid, which allows you to air fry, bake, roast, and broil. You won’t need any other kitchen appliances after buying this.

In a very short amount of time, Anker’s first foray into the dash cam market has spawned an entire line of products, and one of the company’s top-selling dash cams just got one of its best discounts ever.



The Roav DashCam A1 is mostly a spec-for-spec match for the original C1, though it operates in a slightly wider temperature range, and is designed more like a traditional action cam than a purpose-built dash cam. That makes it a little less sleek on your windshield, but allows you to tilt it left and right, rather than just up and down. It’s really a matter of personal preference, but any dash cam with Wi-Fi and Anker’s level of customer service for $43 (after clipping the $5 coupon and using code ROAV2242) is worth checking out, if you ask me. It normally sells for $56, so its list price already represents a significant discount, even before the coupon.

I own this exact dash cam, and recently captured this cool crop duster (I think?) flying over the highway.

Photo: Olivers

Olivers makes some of our favorite men’s activewear that doesn’t necessarily look like activewear, and now you can remake your entire wardrobe (relatively) cheaply with their limited time Mystery Box promotion.



Available until 8/7, or until sold out, you can either spend $150 to get a box with $300 worth of Olivers gear, or $275 to get a box worth $600. You do get to pick your size, but you don’t get to pick the colors or contents of the box. You do, however, know that it will include some combination of the following:

It’s all good stuff, and you’ll never get it for this cheap by any other means! It’s not eligible for returns or exchanges, however, so you’ll have to decide if it’s worth the risk.

Image: Ulta

Whether there’s a new product you’ve been dying to try or you just ran out of your go-to cosmetics, there’s somehow always a good reason to buy more makeup—and today’s the day to do it. For one day only, Ulta is taking $10 off your makeup purchase (yes, any makeup) as long as you spend at least $35. Just use promo code MAKEUP10 to apply the discount to your Ulta haul and take advantage of this stunning offer.



Image: Forever 21

Forever 21 is already known for stylish, yet inexpensive clothes, but today, the brand is slashing prices even further by taking an extra 50% off sale items. Right now, select styles of sweaters, activewear, skirts, dresses and more are marked way down with promo code BYEBYE50—which means a good portion of the stock is under $10.



That’s not the only deal that Forever 21 has going on right now. If the sale rack isn’t calling your name, you can also get 30% off a regular price purchase of $40 or more with the promo code FRESHCLASS. Plus, you can get free express shipping on orders of $75 or more with promo code EXPSHIP. Sadly, these promo codes cannot all be combined, but they give you a few shopping options.

Image: Backcountry

If you’re big into camping, you’ll want to pitch a tent at Backcountry’s sale on camping gear, happening today only. Outdoor adventurers can save an additional 20% on tons of gear, including sleeping bags, packs, tents, and apparel. Many of the items included in the promotion are specifically for cold weather, which means the camping fun doesn’t need to end come fall. So stock up now, and start setting your sights on that campsite.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Everyone has trouble getting to sleep every once in awhile, so even if you don’t consider yourself a bad sleeper, it’s not a bad idea to keep some melatonin gummies stocked in your medicine cabinet. We’ve reviewed these gummies from Natrol, and you can grab a jar of 90 of them for just $7 today, down from the usual $10.



Pro-tip: they work wonders for sleeping on a plane, and are worth the purchase for that alone.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Right now, Amazon’s shaving price on the Gillette Fusion Power 8-blade refill pack. While this current price is buck or two off the lowest price we’ve ever seen, you’ll get a $5 coupon applied to your first Subscribe & Save order. This is a great opportunity to save on stuff you need to buy anyway.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

<Drives through your wall and screeches to a halt>



The Fast & Furious 8-movie collection is down to $30 today, the best price ever. That includes all eight films, a dedicated Blu-ray disc full of special features, and even digital copies.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

That Amazon gift card offer on Prime Day just wasn’t enticing enough for you, was it? If you’ve never bought an Amazon gift card on Amazon’s website before, you’re in luck. Yes, those of us who’ve picked up Amazon gift cards at the grocery store weren’t being dumb. Right now, when you buy $50 worth of Amazon gift cards, you’ll get a $15 credit to your Amazon account. It does not need to be one $50 gift card, you can get five $10 gift cards, 10 $5 gift cards, two $25 gift cards... you get the point. The gift cards just need to add up to $50 and need to be purchased in the same order.



In order to get your credit, you’ll need to use the promo code 19GIFTCARD or you can hit “apply code to your account” on the terms page for this promotion. The $15 credit will be applied to your account two to three days after the gift card or e-gift is sent. You can choose to set up an e-gift card delivery for a later date, it just needs to be sent by December 22, 2019.

Screenshot: Amazon

Kotaku describes Hitman 2 as a “regrettable party guest simulator” and “a board game you play with yourself,” but however you want to think of it, it’s an excellent video game. And now, you can grab a copy for your PS4 for just $30, an all-time low.



Photo: Amazon

If you’ve got a big enough yard, strong enough arms, and (optional) tough enough kids, Amazon’s running a sale on DIY zipline kits that will surely not end in any kind of injury. No sir, definitely not.



You’re looking at $130 for a 95' kit, $62 for a 60' kit, or $216 for a 120' kit with some extra accessories like a harness and gloves. All of them can support adults up to 250 pounds, so everyone can take part in this bad idea.

Just note that the 60' kit doesn’t include a brake like the larger ones, which seems like quite an omission.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

HyperX makes a lot of terrific, reader favorite gaming accessories, and today, Amazon’s cutting the price on a bunch of them. Choose from console accessories and headsets starting at $15. While these are mainly geared towards gamers, the headsets especially can improve your comfort and efficiency at work as well.



The HyperX CloudX headset is an especially terrific buy at $50. While it’s licensed for the Xbox, it can work on most gaming platforms and this current price matches the best we’ve ever seen.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Cree is, rather quietly, one of the biggest LED manufacturers in the world, and now they’ll sell you smart light bulbs for just $8 a pop, down from the usual $12.



These bulbs do require a hub to operate, but they don’t use a proprietary hub. Rather, an Amazon Echo Plus or Echo Show, or any Wink, Wemo, or zigbee certified hub will do just fine, enabling you to create scenes, dim your lights from afar, and control them with your favorite voice assistant. Just note that they’re daylight tuned, and not warm white like most light bulbs.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

There’s nothing like a cold treat on a hot day, and since many, many hot days are still on the way, you should start making your own homemade popsicles with this $8 set of ice pop molds. Let your creative juices flow as you create your own flavors (and avoid any unwanted artificial sugars or colors often added to traditional pops). Not to mention all the money you’ll save on ice cream this summer, and all the energy you’ll save from not chasing down the ice cream truck.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Bissell makes everything from inexpensive basic vacuums, to the handy new Pet Stain Eraser handheld fabric cleaner, to Dyson-like cordless stick vacs, and you can save an extra 20% on all of it with eBay’s latest coupon.



Just use code JOYBISSELL at checkout to get 20% off orders of $25 or more from Bissell’s eBay storefront (maximum $50 discount). That means you can get a refurbished Pet Stain Eraser Deluxe for just $48, compared to buying it for $100 new on Amazon. Or a Bark Bath dog washing station for $64 brand new. Or a Bissell CrossWave vacuum/mop combo for $136 refurbished (compared to $270 new).

Those are just a few of our picks, but there’s a cleaning product for everyone in here, so it’s all worth a look.

Phillips’ insanely popular Wake-Up Light is here to change your life. Philips recently added a new high end model to the lineup, which means we’re starting to see some massive deals on the old top dog, the HF3520. Grab it right now on Amazon for $75, the best price they’ve ever listed.



Unlike an unsympathetic traditional alarm clock, the Philips Wake-Up Light eases you awake with a gradually-brightening light that simulates a natural sunrise, which is how humans are designed to wake up anyway. After the light gets you out of your REM cycle and ready to wake up, an audible alarm will finish the job at the time of your choosing. Plus, it also doubles as a very warm and pleasant reading light as you’re getting ready to go to sleep.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

There are many simple, inexpensive ways to make cold brew coffee, like a mason jar and nut milk bag, for example. But a dedicated cold brew maker is generally going to make the process simpler and less messy.



This 1.6 qt. cold brew jug from Primula has everything you need to make that highly caffeinated coffee you crave for just $10, including a filter basket with a removable bottom for easier cleaning. Just pour in your coffee grounds, add water, screw everything together, and stick it in your fridge for 24 hours before removing the basket.

Note: I’m not sure why it looks carbonated in the photo, and I’m also unclear why ice is present. Ignore these things.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

With this set of five OXO Good Grips Pop Containers, the days of snacks going stale are no more. $40 is the best deal we’ve seen on this set since January, and it makes a great gift even if you don’t need it for yourself. They look a lot classier than chip clips, and you’re way less likely to lose them too.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

I don’t really know why anyone would need 20 succulents, especially since I struggle to keep just one alive, but if you’re thumb is feeling extra green today, use it to buy this collection of 20 succulents from Amazon for just $26. You could fill every window sill in your home with a succulent, or just have extras on hand when you inevitably kill a few of them.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Do you use paper towels? Laundry detergent? Ziploc bags? Assuming the answer is yes, you stand to save money from this limited time Amazon promotion. Just spend $50 on household essentials on this page, and you’ll get $15 off at checkout. Just make sure they’re all shipped and sold by Amazon.com directly to be eligible.



It’s similar to this Target promotion from earlier in the week, but it’s actually better since it’s a cash discount, rather than a gift card.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Backcountry’s biggest sale of the summer is on. Head over to the retailer’s Semi Annual Sale, since now’s your chance to save up to 50% on a wide range of gear and apparel for men, women, and kids. A bunch of your favorite brands are up for grabs, including Patagonia, Marmot, Columbia, prAna, Arc’teryx, and more, so be sure to stock up for any remaining summer adventures you’ll be embarking on—or any future fall and winter excursions. And just a heads up: Though this sale will last for the entire month of August, the most coveted items are sure to sell out quickly.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Nike is one of the most desirable workout-wear brands, though quality gear often comes at a price. But thanks to a deal Nike’s running through August 14, don’t sweat the cost of a new Nike wardrobe. Now, take $30 off orders of $150 or more with promo code PLAY30, and treat yourself to a new pair of cool sneakers, or just some new athletic apparel to make hitting the gym that much more exciting.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Zappos is kicking off August by discounting over 1,700 items from Nike—and it’s not just shoes. Tons of shorts, tees, sports bras, tanks, and more are on sale, along with loads of sneakers and sandals you’ll need this season. So run over to the retailer to take advantage of this sale now with promo code NIKESALE19; it will only last through Saturday.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

A new season means it’s a good time time to upgrade your watches, bags, and other accessories, since all the past season stock is primed to go on sale. Fossil, a brand that’s had your back since practically the Jurassic Period, is coming through with a deal you’ll dig. Take an extra 30% off the retailer’s clearance items for men and women at Fossil’s End-of-Season Sale with promo code SUMMER, and score a set of deeply discounted styles that will never go extinct, trend-wise.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Treat yourself to a whole new look courtesy of this major Rebecca Minkoff flash sale, happening now at Nordstrom Rack. You’ll find major savings on handbags and shoes, all of which exude that feminine-yet-edgy vibe the designer is known for. In fact, the more I sift through this sale, the more I think you (and I) could use some new stuff for summer...

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Cole Haan is known for making quality handbags, shoes, clothes — you name it. And today, you can fill your closet with all of the above at clearance-level cost. Nordstrom Rack is having a major flash sale on everything Cole Haan, from women’s shoes and men’s shoes, to men’s and women’s coats, to handbags and accessories. Some our our favorite ZERØGRANDS are included in the sale, if you hurry.



It’s an axe. It’s a saw. It’s cheaper than ever.



Off Grid Tools’ Survival Axe incorporates a 6" fold-out saw blade, a hammer head, hex sockets, a window breaker, a seatbelt cutter, and naturally, a bottle opener, all into one tool that looks like a prop from your favorite action movie. Today’s deal is the best we’ve ever seen, so grab one before they’re all chopped down.

Most coolers are designed to be carried maybe 10 minutes away from the trunk of your car, but Kawartha’s Cooler Bag is just what you need to carry some beers and snacks deep into the woods on your next hike.



The Cooler Bag is actually a dry bag with a removable, insulated insert that can hold ice and food. Our resident outdoorsman Zach has been using it for awhile, and has nothing but good things to say:

During my first test of this bag, I managed to pack in 18 already cold beers and a few frozen steaks, with ice filling in any remaining space. Packing this much does mean some of your goods won’t fit inside the cooler insert (a 12-pack alone easily will), but if you can still close the outer bag using the roll top, everything still stays pretty cold. So after a 7 hour drive to the trailhead, it was another 1.5 mile hike into camp. Though there’s no convenient way to take that much weight into a secluded site, along with your own gear, this bag makes it bearable. Like a duffel, you can sling it over your shoulder, or carry it by the side handle, which is helpful in distributing the burden of your beer across different muscle groups.

For a limited time, you can use promo code KINJADB50 to get the whole setup for just $36 ($24 + $12 shipping, I know, I know), which would be a decent price for a good dry bag by itself, let alone one that can keep your drinks cold for hours.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Pandemic, one of the best co-op board games ever, has a fancy 10th Anniversary Edition and it’s just $65 on Drop.



This particular model comes with a custom metal case and is few bucks off the lowest price we’ve ever seen. It’s currently on Amazon for $15 more. Of course, the O.G., non-special edition Pandemic is just $25 and just as fun, but it’s certainly not as impressive looking.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Clear out a corner of your garage, because this Arcarde1Up 3/4 sized arcade cabinet is down to $165. It’s billed as the Asteroids cabinet, but it also includes Lunar Lander, Major Havoc, and Tempest, no quarters required.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The limited edition, steel black Days of Play PS4 Slim has been hard to find in stock since it was released. Now, not only does Walmart have it in stock, they actually have it at a $50 discount. It doesn’t come with any bundled games, but it does come with an awesome looking matching controller.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Just in time for back-to-school shopping, the Nintendo Switch Lite is now available for pre-order. Choose form the Gray, yellow, turquoise, and Pokemon Limited Edition models for $200.



The Nintendo Switch Lite differs from the standard model in a few ways:

Smaller Screen

Handheld Only, Non-Detachable Joy-Con, Longer Battery Life

Costs $100 less

The handhelds will ship in a little more than a month on September 20.

Praise the charging gods, you can actually buy certified third party USB-C to Lightning cables now, which allow you to use USB-C PD chargers to fast-charge modern iPhones from 0% to 50% in under 30 minutes.



Anker was (naturally) one of the first out of the gate with the new cables, and now, you can save $4 on the 6' version. Use promo code ANPL2CL6 to get a 6' PowerLine II cable for just $16. That’s $3 less than Apple charges for the equivalent 3' cable, and Anker’s are more durable, and include a lifetime warranty if it does ever wear out.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you’re planning on hitting the gym, or a long run this summer, these $100 V-MODA BassFit in-ear wireless headphones are down to one of their lowest prices ever.



With an 11 hour battery life and multiple customization options, these wireless headphones are the perfect companion when you want to tune out the world and just have a great work out session. Full disclosure, these headphones emphasize bass quite a bit, so that may not be everyone’s cup of tea.