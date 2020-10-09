Friday's Best Deals: Infrared Forehead Thermometer, Amazon Echo Auto, Scott Toilet Paper, Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-Orders, Extra 40% off Anthropologie Sale Prices, and More

An infrared forehead thermometer and Amazon’s Echo Auto lead Friday’s best deals.



Advertisement

Jump to: Tech | Gaming | Home | Lifestyle | Media

Sponsored Deal: Save on Drinks, Snacks, and More | Amazon

Save on Drinks, Snacks, and More Graphic : Gabe Carey

Staying productive can be tough. You wake up feeling confident and ready to take the day on, and then you hit a brick wall. The sleepy time blues start to set in, but you’ve got an entire block of work that still needs to be completed. That means it’s time to rifle through some of the best drinks and snacks you might have in your kitchen to give yourself an energy boost. Whether you’re trying to stave off a mid-day crash or you need something to give you that extra kick to finish up those projects you’ve started, there’s something on this list for anyone looking for the best drinks and snacks to help you kick into high gear.



Advertisement

From delicious coffee drinks to nutritious fitness bars that’ll keep you going, this drink and snack mix will ensure you have all the fuel you need to jumpstart your day and get you going. Just don’t chow down on all these goodies at the same time and save some room for dinner. To sweeten the deal, Prime Members can save up to 15% on the entire pantry by selecting Amazon’s nifty Subscribe & Save option listed on each product page.

If you want to play your music hands-free in your car then you’re in luck! For a low, low $20, Prime members can connect to the Alexa app on your phone and jam out through your vehicle’s speakers via auxiliary or Bluetooth. The Echo Auto has eight microphones so it can hear your voice through loud noises throughout the duration of your trip. You’ll also be able to stream Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, and other services with the sound of your voice.



Speaking of Amazon Music, you can snatch up a free 6-month subscription with your Echo Auto for the same price—just bear in mind it will auto-renew when the 6 months are up, so you may want to head into your settings and turn that “feature” off if you’re not sure whether you’ll keep it after the trial is over. I would grab this deal before it slips away!

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher and updated by Gabe Carey with new information on 10/8/2020.

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air X TWS Earbuds Image : Anker

Advertisement

Normally $70, the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air X are sitting at Amazon with a $30 clippable coupon right now, bringing your total down to $40. These true wireless earbuds feature touch controls, noise-canceling microphones, graphene drivers, and up to 7 hours of playback and 28 hours total with the charging case. I haven’t used them personally, but I have two other comparable sets of Soundcore in my collection—including one that’s still in daily rotation—and they sound absolutely great for the money. You can always return them directly to Amazon if you’re not impressed.

Aukey 10,000mAh Wireless Power Bank Image : Aukey

With Aukey’s 10,000mAh wireless charging power bank, you don’t need to fumble around with cables when you need a quick top up while you’re out and about. Usually $40, you’ll score a $5 discount by clipping the coupon at Amazon.

I reviewed this exact model and found it to be a delight. It’s extremely versatile with up to 10W on wireless output, plus 18W over USB-C Power Delivery. Having reviewed one, I can tell you my favorite feature is the built-in kickstand, allowing you to prop your phone up for some fun and games while you’re battery gets its spa treatment.

Advertisement

Acer 1080p USB-C Portable Monitor Image : Quentyn Kennemer

If you need a second screen on the road, you don’t want to be lugging an entire monitor around, but when they’re portable like this 15" Acer, that’s a non-issue. Now $130 ($50 off), you’re getting a 1080p IPS display with a respectable 7ms response time. There’s just one catch: this one is USB-C only, so you’ll need a modern smartphone, laptop, or tablet that uses USB-C for video out, particularly one that supports DisplayPort Alt mode. Check your hardware to ensure it’ll work before ordering.

Amcrest 1080p Webcam LPP9CJX7 Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

While you won’t often hear Amcrest’s name against industry stalwarts like Logitech and Microsoft, this brand of webcams has a longstanding history on Amazon of delivering solid picture quality and functionality at an approachable price. Its 1080p webcam is down to $34 with promo code LPP9CJX7. It has a built-in microphone with noise reduction technology, and there’s an integrated privacy guard to help your paranoia. You’ll also get the ultimate mounting flexibility with a monitor clamp that doubles as its own stand, as well as a 1/4th thread screw for attaching to tripods.

Don’t be alarmed: I know this Anker USB-C hub eats up two of your MacBook’s USB-C ports, but consider all it’s adding for $45 (15% off). It has a standard HDMI port that supports up to one 4K display at 30Hz, but one of the USB-C ports feeds two 4K displays at once, too, and that one up to 5K at 60Hz. One of the USB-C ports also carries 100W power over its channels for passthrough charging. Other options include two USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports and an SD card reader. These are designed to fit any MacBook with dual Thunderbolt 3 ports, which you’ll find on any Pro or Air model from the past few years. Just look to the left edge of yours and see if it’ll fit.

Advertisement

Insignia 2.0-Channel Soundbar Image : Sheilah Villari

The more I work here the more I learn about sound both through reviews and deals I write. I know more than I need to for my very humble home set up. But if you looking for a relatively easy way to enhance your viewing experience a soundbar might be in order. Today take $50 off the Insignia 2.0-Channel Soundbar.

Upgrade your TV’s audio with this Bluetooth soundbar from one of Best Buy’s top sellers. This is a simple installation of just one cord so pretty much anyone can handle it. No experts or Geek Squad required. And because it’s Bluetooth enabled it connects quickly with your phone if you want to stream Spotify through it. It’s sleek and streamlined design lets it blend in and doesn’t take up much room. The balanced and robust sound is easy to control and won’t overwhelm even the coziest of living spaces.

This item ships for free.

Advertisement

If you’re prepping for a long day of adventures, a battery pack is essential. Today, you can add a 10,000mAh Aukey charger to your bag for $15 by clipping a 25% coupon at Amazon. That’s enough capacity to overcharge most smartphones a couple of times, and with both Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 and a USB-C 18W Power Delivery port, you’ll get to 100% in no time.

Six Energizer 2032 Lithium Cell Batteries Image : Quentyn Kennemer

If you have traditional watches, digital thermometers, or anything else that requires power in a small form factor, you’ve likely needed to replace the battery every once in a while. My roster of such devices is so short that I could probably get away with buying this $5 six pack to cover the next ten years, which is equivalent to their shelf life, according to Energizer. These are cell size 2032, so be sure to check what your devices need before playing your order.

Advertisement

Jabra Elite Active 65t True Wireless Earbuds Image : Jabra

Nobody likes feeling your headphone cables flail around as you’re on your morning jog or just out and about. True Wireless headphones help alleviate that and give you a sleek way to blast your favorite playlist or catch up on a couple podcasts, but they get expensive pretty quickly. Jabra’s Elite Active 65t True Wireless earbuds can run up to 15 hours on a single charge, with the use of its charging case, and can connect to Siri, Alexa, or Google Now for quick voice controls. Right now you can get a refurbished pair for $44 on Newegg. There’s a newer model, the 75t, which does offer some nice upgrades, but for the discount, you’re still getting some seriously good earbuds, so don’t fret too much.



Sony X900H 65" 4K Smart TV Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Sony is one of those companies whose TVs you can play “eenie meenie minie moe” with, and you’d likely walk away with something that’ll blow your mind. The X900H is only the latest in a long line of tried and proven sets, and with the 65" model dropping to $970 after clipping a coupon at Amazon, you should consider checking it out. This TV was originally $1,400 and it regularly sits just south of the $1,000 mark, but with this coupon, Amazon has the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

This 4K LED set doesn’t boast the latest display tech, but Sony’s LED panels are just as good as anyone’s, and they’ve only gotten better with age thanks to Sony’s X1 image processor. You’re getting a vivid HDR10 picture to watch movies and play games in a whole new light, and with full array local dimming, you can say goodbye to crushed blacks in your favorite dark scenes. Like most Sony sets, the X900H has Android TV, which offers thousands of apps through Google Play, plus voice control with the power of Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa baked in.

Enacfire E60 Wireless Earbuds PROMOTIONE60 Image : Andrew Hayward

It seems like everyone is continuously on the hunt for affordable and reliable wireless earbuds. Today’s contender is Enacfire’s E60 Wireless Earbuds. For the next week take 20% off with the code PROMOTIONE60 or ClipCoupon. Only the black color appears at this discount but the red, grey, and blue are $5 less with this code.

Advertisement

The E60s are powerful and produce premium sounds even in even the toughest of workouts. If you were hunting for buds to take on a run or to a heavy sweat session these might be the great performers you need. This version is more ergonomic and were redesigned just for sporty people. They’ll fit snuggly and comfortably in the ear canal without fear of falling out. Smart touch sensors give you ultimate control so you don’t need to be fighting with your phone for setting the volume. You’ll get up to eight hours of listening pleasure and the charging case boasts that you can use it five times before even that needs an energy boost. These are sweatproof, connect easy with minimal drops, and were made to transmit clean and crisp sounds in all kinds of conditions.

Prime members enjoy free one-day shipping and this code is good until October 12.

TCL 10 Pro Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Looking for a new smartphone? TCL may not be a name you’re familiar with in this realm, but much like their rise to fame in the TV world, their value-packed smartphones have been turning heads these past few years. The TCL 10 series phones pack mid-range Snapdragon octa-core chipsets, 6GB of RAM, quad cameras, and big beautiful 6-inch-plus displays, and the most powerful one gets a pretty nice discount today. The TCL 10 Pro, which has a beefy processor, an AMOLED display, and ample base storage (128GB) is $380 following a $70 price cut, the steepest drop to date. It’s unlocked and certified for use on Verizon’s LTE network, plus it has all the usual GSM radios for use on T-Mobile, AT&T, and more networks worldwide.

Advertisement

Samsung 2.1 Ch Soundbar w/ Wireless Subwoofer Image : Quentyn Kennemer

This Samsung soundbar sitting for $30 off at Best Buy doesn’t win you the ultimate prizes in home audio like Dolby Atmos, but it does deliver 2.1 channels of quality sound. The subwoofer to help with that is wireless. Your pre-tax total for the soundbar today rings up to $230. Bluetooth is on board to beam your music over from smartphones and tablets, too.

Neo Geo Samurai Showdown Limited Edition (Blue) Image : SNK NeoGeo

Advertisement

Big fan of Samurai Showdown and other Neo Geo classics like The King of Fighters, Fatal Fury, and Metal Slug 3? The Samurai Showdown edition of the arcade cabinet-fashioned SNK Neo Geo Mini is $87 on Amazon right now. Coming in blue, this is one of three translucent variants, and you’ll get six Samurai Showdown games on top of the dozens of others pre-loaded for your enjoyment.

This thing is small enough to carry it around on socially distant walks out in the park. The instant save/load function makes it easy to pick up and put down on a whim.



With a 3.5-inch screen, 40 classics from one of the golden eras of gaming, and a built-in joystick and stereo speakers, it’s a fun little system to play at home or on the go. HDMI-out makes it possible to bring your session to the big screen, and a USB power supply means you can hook it up to your portable charger of choice for a truly wall outlet-free experience.

Image : Nintendo

Advertisement

So, you’ve been lucky enough to get your hands on a Nintendo Switch despite the extremely shoddy stock. Great! But now you’ll need some games. The Switch has a great library of excellent games, but many of them are first-party and Nintendo games rarely go on sale. Not so right now, luckily. You can get games like Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, and Super Mario Party for $15 off, bringing the price down to $45.

Advertisement

Pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 (PC) KINJA25 Screenshot : CD Projekt RED

With Cyberpunk 2077 going gold, there are no more delays to fear. If you’re on PC and ready to dive into what’s undoubtedly the biggest game of the generation so far (at least as far as hype and expectations are concerned), you’ll want to head to Eneba and place a pre-order with exclusive code KINJA25. That’ll get you a digital copy redeemable at GOG (activation instructions here) for just $42, one of the lowest pre-order prices we’ve seen yet for Cyberpunk 2077 on any platform.

Unlike Geralt of the ancient (and totally fictitious) land of Rivia, Cyberpunk takes us into a not-so-distant future where guys good and bad are yoked up with cybernetic enhancements. Life is generally fine until it’s discovered there’s a prototypical component that grants immortality to whoever has it installed, and, of course, all hell breaks loose to secure it.

Cyberpunk 2077 was originally set to be out this Spring and was once delayed until September, but it since suffered another delay to November 19, 2020. But no worries: that date won’t change from here on out.

Advertisement

Monopoly: Star Wars The Child Edition Image : Sheilah Villari

We are mere weeks away from season two of The Mandalorian. This show has produced the cutest thing Star Wars has done in years. Of course, I’m talking about The Child aka Baby Yoda. Spend the next few Fridays until the series drops by adding Monopoly’s Star Wars The Child Edition to your game night for 20% off today.

Instead of your classic Monopoly pieces like the dog or wagon, here we have The Child in a few poses. Choose from him eating the frog, using the force, drinking the broth, or sitting in the Hoverpram. The general rules apply of buying and trading objects and property so nothing is really different. Mandalorian fans will easily spot famous items from the show like the Mythosaur necklace. My only gripe is that “This is the way,” isn’t on the Go space, seems like a design miss. But other than that if you need a new version or an upgrade to a traditional entry of game night this is a good one.

Animal Crossing Canvas Tote Bag Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Tom Nook may be a con artist but he does have some very cute nephews. Timmy and Tommy help with daily deals so I guess you could say Nook’s Cranny is basically The Inventory of Animal Crossing. This adorable tote from Lamyba is 20% off and equipped to carry all your turnips and fossils. Just clip the coupon on the page.

This durable tote not only features the sweet faces of Animal Crossing’s most prominent family but it’s sizable at that. It’s almost a perfect square shape at twelve inches long and thirteen inches high. The straps are comfy and it zips at the top so nothing will be lost, like say maybe a Switch in a matching case. Take this tote whether you’re just traveling around your island or visiting a friend’s.

Prime members will enjoy one-day shipping on this item.

Advertisement

If you’ve been thinking of starting your own PC build or if you want to upgrade your case, Newegg has some fantastic deals on them right now.



This DIYPC Rainbow Flash G3 case in black is pretty sleek-looking, and it’s 43% off for today only. That brings it down to a super reasonable $40, which is tough to beat.

What really caught my eye though was the Montech Air X ARGB case. It’s bright color and the diamond mesh front are quite striking. It’s a bit pricier but is 19% off today at Newegg, bringing its price to $73.

Advertisement

Infrared Forehead Thermometer Image : Quentyn Kennemer

If you’ve been looking for a way to take your temperature (or anyone else’s) without touching, you should look into this infrared forehead thermometer. It measures the heat coming off you in about a second for the best possible reading. You can also use it in the ear. It’s only $26, which is about $34 off the original list price. I would grab it before it’s gone.

Scott Bulk Toilet Paper Image : Ignacia Fulcher

For a short time, you can get a case of Scott toilet paper for 50% off the original list price. Yes, that means you won’t run out like back in March when no one was buying food, but everyone was buying stuff to wipe their asses with. The case comes with 80 rolls for about $54, and each roll has 550 sheets of 2-ply! So really, your butt will be softly caressed for months to come. Hopefully, you have a place to put em. And, if you need to wipe your hands, you can grab some matching towels while you’re here.

Advertisement

ILIFE V8s Mop and Vacuum Robot Image : Quentyn Kennemer

If you don’t have Roomba money, we’d normally recommend a RoboVac by Eufy, but if your budget still can’t stretch that far, there’s another highly rated option up for sale at Amazon for just $143. It’s the iLife 2-in-1 robot vacuum, the second function coming in the form of an integrated mopping system. It started at $250 and normally hovers around $220.

The iLife V8s has a large 750ml dust bin, which isn’t going to hold a grocery bag’s worth of dust and dirt, but should be plenty of space for multiple jobs. It’ll last up to 110 minutes on a single charge. For control, there’s an LCD display with buttons on the unit itself, plus the option to use a remote. Sadly, there’s no smartphone app, but you can still customize things like cleaning schedules and how much water the thing outputs during mopping mode.

Advertisement

Kasa 3-way Smart Light Switch Image : Quentyn Kennemer

If you’re rewiring the lights in your home with smarts, Kasa switches are some of the best products for the job. This 3-way light switch by TP-Link is down to $18, a $7 discount. This is a Wi-Fi-enabled three-way switch, meaning you can install one of these in an existing system using a secondary light switch. Kasa’s switch works even with an ordinary switch on the other end, so you only need to buy one for net-connected lighting.

With it, you can set up lighting schedules, turn them on and off at will, and use Alexa or Google Assistant voice commands to control everything without lifting a finger.

Advertisement

Netvue Pet Camera Image : Gabe Carey

Whether you have a want to keep an eye on a new puppy or just check in on a senior pooch a pet cam can be a handy tool. This one from Netvue is 15% off right now.



It has a full coverage of 1080P HD resolution and beams a sharp clear image right to your phone to ease your mind if you have a fussy new doggo. I don’t know if the two-way audio is a blessing or a curse to say hello and confuse your pet. But you could use this feature to scold them if they are making a chew toy out of the throw pillows. It has smart motion technology so you’ll only be alerted when there is movement and you don’t need to keep the feed up. It supports night vision and even lets you save footage so if Fido does something particularly naughty or cute, probably both, you can share and revisit. This camera can also be used for a new baby but honestly checking in on an active pupper is probably more fun than a sleeping child.

Free shipping for Amazon Prime members.

Advertisement

OGHom Travel Steamer Image : Sheilah Villari

Whether you’re traveling or not a good steamer is the key to saving a last-minute outfit. My mom has bought me a travel steamer a few times over the years and I cannot count the number of times it saved me. I know I’m not the only one who hates ironing and these little steamers are pretty amazing at how they fix even the most wrinkled of garments. Grab this OGHom Travel Steamer today for just $14.

For its size, this steamer will run for up to fifteen minutes so if you’ve got multiple items it will likely be able to get each to the pristine condition. The extra-long cord is great if you have outlets in not ideal spots or if you are steaming a larger piece like a dress or coat. These heat up very fast, usually under two minutes to get fully going. This 7-in-1 Multi-use steamer can handle a multitude of fabrics in no time. I’ve never had an issue with these rusting only I highly recommend dumping excess water out after each use so you do get mold, which will grow inside. My only other tip is to keep it away from kids and pets. These do get very hot even after shut off so just be sure to place it in a safe spot to cool down.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

Advertisement

Cuisinart 11-Piece Copper Tri-Ply Cookware Set Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Let’s get cooking with an 11-piece copper-clad Cuisinart cookware set. Now, say that three times fast and head to SideDeal if you want a set. Down to $250, this tri-ply cookware includes three layers of metal, including stainless steel innards for evenly-heated, nonstick cooking. The package includes the following pieces, each accompanied by its respective lid:

1x 10-inch skillet

1x 1.5 Qt Saucepan with Cover

1x 2.5 Qt Saucepan with Cover

1x 3.5 Qt saute pan with helper handle and cover

1x 4 Qt Casserole with Cover

1x 6 Qt Stockpot with cover

SideDeal has all this classy-looking stuff for $250

Save $5 on Your First Box of Driftaway Coffee Image : Driftaway Coffee

Advertisement

I’m a sucker for clever and cute packing and Driftaway Coffee certainly has that in droves. I was sent a review box and was pleasantly surprised when what I saw in pictures actually translated in person. Beyond that, the coffee is really good. Fresh, bold, and flavorful. They’ve become one of my favorite brands. Save $5 on your first box and join in a java journey.

This is for a subscription but I know you’ll fall for this company too. Each box comes with four coffees from around the world at different roast levels. I loved the EAC blend from Ethiopia in my trial box. Each bag is four ounces, so sixteen total in a box. The whole bean bags are fresh and shipped right from Brooklyn. Each bag comes with a card on the history of the coffee: who grew it, where it came from, and how to get the most out of the brew. Just because we can’t travel doesn’t mean we can’t open our palates up to new experiences. In this sample box, you’ll receive bags from Africa, South America, and Central America. This box is a passport to the ultimate perk up.

First Bag Free AtlasCoffeeDay20 Gif : Atlas Coffee

National Coffee Day was last week, so why not find a new brew to enjoy to celebrate? We even have a great deal for you right now to get your first bag of Atlas Coffee for free. That link should automatically mark your first bag down to $0, but you will need to cover shipping. If not, use code AtlasCoffeeDay20 at checkout. For me, the shipping charge was around $5. You can choose whether to get your bag ground and ready to go or as whole beans you can grind yourself.



Advertisement

This subscription, which you can cancel anytime, brings you a fresh bag of new coffee every two or four weeks depending on what schedule you set up. You can get caffeinated conveniently and on your terms by indicating your preference for lighter or darker roasts, or have them surprise you with each delivery.

G/O Media may get a commission Subscribe and Get Your First Bag Free Promo Code AtlasCoffeeDay20

Save 30% on Native Natural Deodorant and Body Wash Image : Native

Ooooooweeee, you’re musty. If you’ve been putting off showering because you can’t find a gentle soap, check out Native’s Gold Box today. You’ll get up to 30% off their natural hygiene products. The vegan deodorant is especially important, because nothing’s worse than chemicals burning your pits up, and you can get three in a pack for $25. The body wash comes in a similar package for $17, and it does have a few nasties in the ingredients list, but Native’s formula is much more friendly to your skin than your average.

Advertisement

40% off All Sale Items Image : Anthropologie

It’s the happiest time of year. Pumpkins are on stoops, leaves are changing color, and the temperature is dropping. This means the fall wardrobe is in full swing. If you need to bulk up on cozy sweaters, warm flannels, and stylish boots you’re in luck. Starting today and going through Sunday take 40% off anything in the sale section at Anthropologie.

Speaking of cozy sweaters, the Carly sweater ($42) is 64% off, colorful, and is an acrylic/wool blend. The soft pastels will look great with jeans or leggings for ultimate comfort in cool climates. You could even layer this will a button-down underneath for a dressier look. Either way, this is one autumn essential you can check off the list.

Advertisement

An extra pair of sneakers is always a good idea and these Platform ones from Harper ($54) are very much on-trend. This style is coming back so these are a win-win. Being fashion-forward and saving money is the ultimate goal. Cushioned, a suede/leather combo, and they come in three different colors to match with your already chic wardrobe.

The centerpiece of many a Sunday Funday is leggings. Throw a big sweatshirt or sweater over a black pair and you are good to hang at brunch or lounge while watching football. This is the height of snuggly. These ones from Free People are top quality, come in four colors, and are well over 50% off the original price.

Free shipping on all orders over $50.

Advertisement

Despite resembling the chemical waste in Springfield’s nuclear chemical plant, C4 Sport—in my experience at least—works wonders. NSF-certified and designed to motivate higher rep counts, therefore helping you build lean muscle, the pre-workout mix is normally found at nutrition stores like GNC for around $25, but for a limited time, you can shave 20% off the already marked down $18 price tag simply by clipping a coupon on Amazon. With that discount applied, the Blue Raspberry flavor (the best if you ask me) comes down to $14 apiece. Fruit Punch, on the other hand, is a little pricier at $16, but it also has the worst aftertaste of the two, so why bother?



All three feature copious amounts of caffeine, in case that was a concern, to keep you stimulated throughout your workout, making the most of your limited time to work out given increasingly hectic work schedules. Take it before your workout and bolster your strength, thanks to creatine, an excellent and drug-free way to recover your aching body after particularly exhausting physical exertion. Make like Goku and take fewer breaks between sessions, work out longer and faster, and maintain focus on a budget with your pick of sugar-free pre-workout solution, all soluble in 6-8 fluid ounces of water.

You do have to tick “subscribe and save” on the Amazon listing to take advantage of this exceptional deal, so I’d only recommend signing off if you’re comfortable with a recurring order being placed in your name; however, you can cancel at any time, so it’s relatively non-committal, and you’ll eventually have to restock anyway.

Advertisement

Liquid Powder Chromatic Eye Tint HELLOCLEAN Image : Sheilah Villari

Ilia Beauty is one of my favorite clean brands and I got to review a bunch of their products when I was at a sustainability site. Today they launch their Liquid Powder Chromatic Eye Tint line. If this is your first time at Ilia use the code HELLOCLEAN to get 15% off your entire order and see what all the fuss is about.



In eight shades this liquid eye tint dries quick and is easy to blend out. This means you can choose how intense a vibe you want with minimal adjustments. Each color is highly pigmented and has a metallic shimmer. Glides on and then sets as a powder so creasing is minimal which can be a problem with others like this. Made with horse chestnut flower and magnolia bark extract whatever look you land on it won’t budge. Now add some Midnight Express Liquid Eyeliner and you’re good to go.

Advertisement

Standard shipping is free on all orders over $50. Otherwise, shipping is $5.

Women’s Long-Sleeve Flannel Graphic : Sheilah Villari

A flannel is an essential part of any fall wardrobe. This weekend my pal had no idea what to pair her very cute silk cami and jeans with. As we stood in her closet I asked if she had a flannel shirt. Of course, she had the quintessential red plaid. It’s perfect for a casual, classy, and cozy look. Right now at UNIQLO grab any of their Women’s Long-Sleeve Flannels for $20.

There are seventeen color combos to choose from so you’re sure to find one that fits your style and the vibe of your wardrobe. These are so easy to dress up or down and use as an extra layer to not get chilly. They’re 100% cotton and have a skipper collar with sleeves that are easy to roll up. Traditional Scottish plaid has never gone out of style and neither will these so you might as well grab a few while their $10 off.

Advertisement

Free shipping on your first order or a standard $8 for any purchase under $200.

3-Ply Disposable Masks (50-count) Image : Ignacia Fulcher

“Mask up” isn’t just a statement, it’s a lifestyle. For $17, you can grab 50 disposable face masks to protect yourselves and others from Covid-19. Seeing as the President caught the novel pathogen, it makes it extra clear Ms. Rona isn’t going away with thoughts, prayers, or politics. So, as Spike Lee said, do the right thing and just wear the damn mask.

TIJN Blue Light Glasses Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

If you’re always on the computer like I am and need a bit of relief from the backlight, try investing in a pair of Blue Light Glasses. These TIJN pairs are discounted up to 35% across all color options, which means you can get a pair for only $14 for a limited time on Amazon. Most colors are $14, but some of the color options cost $15 to $17.



These glasses basically mask the blue UV light that comes from your laptop, phone, and even your TV. They are meant to aid against eye fatigue, which means you can finally push through and finish that essay or expense report, and start enjoying your entertainment-oriented screentime soon.

Advertisement

This post was originally published by Ignacia in July 2020 and was updated with new information on 10/4/2020 by Elizabeth Lanier.

If Spotify or Apple Music hasn’t won you over, it’s time to give Amazon Music Unlimited a try. Amazon is offering 4 months of access to its increasingly impressive music service for just $1, after which you’ll be asked to pay $8 monthly to continue. This deal is only available for Prime Members.



That’s a cheaper starting price than most competitors, though, and you may like what you find after signing up. Amazon has one of the most extensive catalogs with over 60 million tracks, and the mobile app supports Alexa and all the devices she loves to dwell in, so you don’t have to move an inch in bed to start that morning routine playlist.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published in April 2020 and updated with new information on 10/7/2020.

Batman: 80th Anniversary Collection Image : Andrew Hayward

Batman day was a week ago, but the Dark Knight still delivers deals the rest of the year. Case in point: right now, you can snag a Blu-ray bundle of 18 animated Batman feature-length films for just $50.



Amazingly, the Batman: 80th Anniversary Collection isn’t comprehensive, which means there are even more Batman cartoon flicks out there. But here you’ll get picks like Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, Batman Ninja, and the two-part The Dark Knight Returns. And best of all, the 19-disc set is marked down from the $90 list price right now, making it less than $3 per film.

Advertisement



TECH

GAMING

HOME

LIFESTYLE



MEDIA

DEALS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED

Amazon Echo Dot (2-pack) DOT2PACK Image : Amazon

Smart speakers are a weird category; there’s a bunch of different options out there, from big booming speakers for rockin’ out to tiny little pebbles that can tell you about the weather. If you’ve done your research and decided to go all-in on Amazon’s Alexa, the Echo Dot is a good place to start. It’s tiny, and the new model looks pretty nice so it doesn’t have to be tucked in the corner of your bookshelf. It’s available for pre-order now, and if you need to fill out a few rooms, you can get $20 off a 2-pack using the promo code DOT2PACK.



Anker Roav DashCam Duo Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Perfect for Uber drivers or your own amateur episode of Carpool Karaoke, the Roav DashCam Duo by Anker is now just $75 at Amazon, a 31% discount. This two-way camera has strong night time performance and records both the front of the road and the cockpit of your car.

It has all the bells and whistles, including built-in GPS for tracking your trips, collision detection with a 30-second total buffer, and parking mode, which snaps a quick recording anytime something comes within view of the 1080p wide-angle cameras.

You’ll get by fine with an average 1080p monitor in any work scenario, but stretch your budget just a tad and you can get something much sharper. This 32" LG monitor goes up to 1440p for resolution, has HDR10 and AMD FreeSync, and while not the most impressive marks for gaming, it still performs admirably in that realm with a 5ms response time and 75hz max refresh rate. With such an outstretched window and more pixels packed into it, you’ll be surprised how many different windows you’ll be able to stack. You’ll get a borderless design if you want two of these side-by-side with seamless flair, and the stand is only tilt-ready, but you can put it up on a cheap VESA arm for more flexibility. All of this is only $250, nearly $50 off.

Advertisement

Logitech G604 Wireless Gaming Mouse Image : Quentyn Kennemer

One of the most annoying things that can happen in the middle of a firefight is having your mouse cable snagged when you’re trying to land a headshot. Eliminate the chance altogether with a wireless mouse like Logitech’s G604, which is down to $70 on a $30 discount. This mouse works over both Bluetooth and Logitech’s proprietary Lightspeed Wireless, which offers 1ms response times to eliminate as much input lag as possible. The 16K HERO sensor gives you accuracy, sensitivity, and range. The mouse also lasts quite a while on its lone AA battery requirement: up to 240 hours in Lightspeed mode or a whopping five months on Bluetooth.

The Child Enamel 6 Pin Set (Amazon Exclusive) Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I’m not about children but I am about The Child, and I know I’m not alone. This officially licensed six pin pack is exclusive to Amazon. Is this a good deal? Yes, very much so. These enamel pins are normally $10 each. So grabbing this for $25 is kind of a steal.



These pins are about an inch in size and have a backer with the basemetal. Only 10,000 packs were made and the collector’s packaging will be numbered. The Child is featured in these poses: napping in the pod, eating the frog, sipping on soup, pushing buttons, and using the force. You can’t deny how adorable he and these pins are no matter how hard you try. You can’t fight the cute so you might as well buy this pack and share with your pals from a galaxy far far away.

Free one-day shipping on this item for Prime members.

Amazon Basics 60 Watt Lightbulbs (6-pack) Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Light up your life (and home) with a 6-pack of Amazon Basic 60 Watt lightbulbs. They’re only $16 and will illuminate your space with a soft white color. It provides around 8000 lumens of light and are LED, so it’ll save your light bill a couple of bucks. Grab em’ before they’re gone!