It won’t turn you into the next Sarah Koenig or David Roth, but this highly rated Samson USB microphone will at least make your voice sound good accurate when you record a podcast, stream on Twitch, or Skype your grandma. It usually costs $55-$70, but right now, you can get it for $49.



The worst part of Apple Watch ownership is packing the power cord when you travel. Not only is it a lot bulkier than a Lightning or microUSB cable, it’s also probably the only one you own, meaning you have to remember to take it out of your nightstand charging dock, and put it back when you get home. So annoying!



That’s what makes this battery pack so genius. At only 700mAh, it’s small enough to attach to your keychain, but big enough to charge your watch 1.5 times, which should get you through a weekend with ease. And for longer getaways, you can even plug in a microUSB cable (which you probably already have in your bag) and use it as a wired travel charger too, allowing you to keep your main charging cable at home. Just use promo code RHLDHVS5 at checkout to save $12.

$59 is a decent price for the 4K-capable Roku Streaming Stick+—it typically hovers between $59 and $69, but occasionally goes lower—but when you throw in a $15 Vudu credit, it’s a fantastic deal. That’s enough to rent a few movies in 4K, or even buy one for keeps.



Your laptop is one of the most expensive things you own, and it deserves to be treated as such. Rather than throwing it roughshod into your bag, slip it into one of PicasoLabs’ beautiful, hand-stitched leather sleeves, now back on sale just for our readers, this weekend only.



Jesus Diaz raved about these and interviewed the creator on Gizmodo a few years ago, and now you can pick your own from Amazon for 15% off with promo code KINJA015, plus $8 if you want it engraved.

There are several options available, and prices will vary depending on the size of your laptop. They’re all designed specifically for various MacBook models, but compare measurements, and you could probably find one to fit your Windows Ultrabook as well. No matter which one you choose, you’ll save 15% at checkout with that promo code.



You know those cool 360 videos you’ve seen on YouTube, or even in a VR headset? All you need to make your own is the Samsung Gear 360, and the 2017 4K version can be yours for an all-time low $85 today on Amazon.



Even if you don’t have access to like, a helicopter or speed boat to capture truly jaw-dropping video, you could easily plop this thing into the middle of a party or get-together, and relive the whole thing in 360 degrees later. I wish I’d had one for my wedding.

Here’s a sample of what you can capture from the Gear 360. On desktop (Chrome only), you should be able to click and drag around, and on mobile, your phone’s accelerometer should be able to rotate the video within the YouTube app.

If you want to start collecting Eneloop batteries (and you should), the best place to start is the 4-pack of AAs with a charger, and you can get it for just $16 right now, a couple bucks less than usual, and within a few cents of the best price we’ve seen all year.



Just when you thought you had car chargers pegged, Anker went out and made the smartest one you’ve ever seen.



Similar to the Nonda Zus, the Roav by Anker SmartCharge Spectrum connects to your phone over Bluetooth while you drive. When you turn the car off and the Bluetooth connection breaks, the Roav app will mark down your parking location on a map, so you can find your way back.

Perhaps more usefully, every time you start your car, the SmartCharge will also log the health of your car battery, so you can track its charge over time from your phone, and get a replacement ready before you get stranded in your office parking garage on a Friday evening.

Those features alone (along with Quick Charge 3.0 charging) would make this worth $16 (with promo code BGREXLF6), but it does have one last trick up its sleeve: A customizable accent light. The LED ring around the USB ports can display 16,000 different colors, and you can choose your favorite from the app to make it perfectly match (or stand out from) your car’s own dashboard lighting.

Range extenders aren’t a cure-all for networking issues, but if there’s one corner of your home that just can’t get a good signal from your router, they can be the right tool for the job. This entry-level 802.11n model from TP-Link is just $18 today, if you want to give it a try.



Need more storage space for your action cam, dash cam, tablet, or Nintendo Switch? This 128GB card from SanDisk is down to its best price ever right now.



VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

As winter sets in, you should put a blanket in your car. Who wouldn’t want to stay warm and cozy while driving or riding, separated from the elements by a thin steel frame and large panes of glass?



I’ll take that one step further...you should have a heated blanket in your car. This $19 model plugs right into your car’s power outlet, and would be especially welcome in cars that don’t have heated seats.

You can serve up professional-looking fajitas at home with this Lodge serving pan, now down to an all-time low $13, which is less than you’d spend on a half pound of chicken fajitas at your nearest Mexican joint.

You wouldn’t want to cook directly in this pan, but you can throw it in the oven or on the stove to heat up, then add your fajitas later for serving. It also includes a wooden base and a chili pepper handle mitt. Meat not included, sadly.

Contigo’s Autoseal West Loop travel mugs are a longtime reader favorite, but the similar SnapSeal Byron is marked down to just $7 today on Amazon, after you clip the $2 coupon.



When we post deals on these mugs, it’s usually the West Loop model, but the Byron’s a little bit different. Unlike the West Loop, the Byron’s lid doesn’t open and close automatically, though many reviewers say it’s easier to clean. The Byron also includes a rubberized non-slip sleeve, which is a nice touch, especially at these prices.

When it comes to measuring food temperature, ThermoWorks, and specifically its Thermapen, has the market pegged. The Classic model has a rare discount down to $59 right now, the best price we’ve ever seen, so grab one for yourself, and a few more as holiday gifts.

There is a newer model of this available, which includes a rotating, backlit display, longer battery life, and better water resistance, but the actual nuts-and-bolts temperature measurement is exactly the same.

You might have noticed that Amazon’s running a $190 deal on a refurbished Roomba 650 today, which is a solid price for one of the most popular robotic vacuums ever made. But if you’re willing to forego your two-day Prime shipping, you can actually get the exact same model from Massdrop for $10 less, with the same 90 day iRobot warranty.



You don’t need to buy a new car to get a life-changing backup camera, you just need $60 (with promo code CJBRVBPM), and a few minutes to run the wires. This model attaches to your license plate, and runs to a special rear view mirror that attaches in front of your existing mirror.

Oh, about that mirror...it has a dash cam built into it! Just pop in a microSD card, and you have a backup camera, plus a dual-lens dash cam to record any accidents.

Travelpro makes some of the best value luggage around (including some reader favorites), and you can prep for the holidays with a two-piece hardside spinner set for just $90. That includes a 20" carry-on, plus a 28" checked bag. They don’t have any fancy features like built-in batteries, but Travelpro stuff is well made, and it comes with a 10 year warranty.

We love Aer’s Travel Pack for its thoughtful organization tools and TSA friendly designs, and our friends in Promotions have worked out an exclusive 30% off deal on bag, plus some of their other travel essentials. Head over here for all of the details. With holiday travel on the horizon, this deal couldn’t be better timed.

Dry winter air is knocking at the door, but you can fight back with this highly rated Levoit humidifier, on sale for an all-time low $67, today only.



The humidifier’s 6L tank can run for up to 36 hours before refilling, depending on the humidity level you desire, an an easy-to-read display lets you know how humid your surroundings already are. It even has both warm and cool mist modes; warm for faster humidifying in the winter, and cool for use in air conditioned rooms during the summer.

Just note that this is a Gold Box deal, so don’t let the special pricing run dry.

You might not have an immediate need for a pressure washer, but if you own a home, it’s a useful thing to stash in the back or your garage for tough outdoor cleaning jobs. For a limited time, Amazon’s marked down a popular GreenWorks washer down to $80 today, within a couple bucks of the best price we’ve ever seen.

Not convinced? Go check out /r/pressurewasherporn, and then report back here.

If you’ve lost or worn down half of the drill bits in your collection, you can get a complete new set for just $20 today on Amazon. That gets you a total of 40 drill bits, screwdriver bits, and even some impact-ready bits. 4.6 stars from over 1,200 customers can’t be wrong.

Update: We posted this at $70 last week, but it just got even cheaper.

For those who don’t need a gooseneck kettle for pourover coffee, and aren’t willing to spring for the ultimate tea maker, the Cuisinart PerfecTemp is one of the best (and best looking) electric kettles around. It’s down to $61 on Amazon right now, the best price we’ve ever seen. Just be sure to grab yours before this deal boils dry.

Update: Beach days may be behind us for now, but today’s as good a time as ever to add this to your cart. The Sport-Brella has just been marked down to $38.

Beach weather will be here before you know it, and bar none, Sport-Brella is the umbrella you want to take with you to the shore. Amazon’s discounting the blue and red model to just $43 today. That’s the best price since September for the blue one, but the red has been as low as $40 recently.



Unlike a regular umbrella, Sport-Brella leans backwards and attaches to the sand with stakes, creating a kind of semi-private cocoon with enough space for a couple of chairs and a cooler. Best of all, it sets up in about five minutes (once you know what you’re doing), and can provide a full day’s worth of privacy and sun protection.

A big-ass duffel bag is something everyone should keep handy, and you can get one for $19 today in the color of your choice. Just be sure to use promo code 7YCOEOH9 at checkout.

Or, grab a more reasonably sized 60L bag for a few cents less with the code Q98HLP4B.

You need dishwasher detergent anyway, so you might as well buy it on sale. While supplies last, Amazon’s offering a 20% coupon on this 82-pack bag of Finish Quantum tabs, bringing it down to $13 when you combine it with Subscribe & Save, or about $.15 per load.

Firstleaf is an online wine club that learns your preferences, offers tons of options, and most importantly, saves you money compared to buying from the store. It’s a solid deal any time, but it’s even better for our readers today.



Every new Firstleaf member gets an introductory delivery with three bottles of wine for just $15, plus $5 shipping. Considering that you aren’t locked in and can cancel any time, that’s a bargain. But it gets even better for our readers, as promo code Kinja will waive the $5 shipping charge, for a limited time. That’s three bottles of wine (all of mine had MSRPs over $20) for just $5 each shipped, with no commitment.

You can read more about the service in my review, but if you choose to remain a member (I did), every box thereafter includes six bottles for $80, plus $10 shipping.

Korean beauty brand Banila Co. launched its cult favorite products on Amazon earlier this year, but now is probably the ideal time to take the plunge into this expertly skin-priming line: A few of its most beloved products are up to 22% off today.



Most notably up for grabs is the Sherbet Cleansing Balm Clean It Zero, an oil-based cleanser known for its silky smooth texture that melts away makeup, dirt or any other residue with the greatest of ease—and without over-drying. It’s formulated with all-natural, sensitive skin-safe acerola, rooibos, bamboo, Angelica extracts, plus vitamins C and E for an extra luminous appearance. The cleansing balm is technically step 1 in the two-step cleaning doctrine breached by true K-beauty enthusiasts; this one is meant to be followed with a traditional lathering, water-based cleanser. At just $15 for one delightfully pink tub, your newly squeaky clean pores (and your future shelfies) are in for a major upgrade.

If you don’t know about Dallas-based Breda, you need to. The watch brand creates minimalist, easy-to-wear styles of watches that aren’t overworked or over priced. And we’ve got an exclusive discount in time for the holidays: use the code GIFT30 and grab your choice of dozens of different watches and colorways for $30 off. Options start at $80, so it’s definitely time to save.

When I first navigated to this deal on women’s apparel, I had to double check which site I was on. Amazon is taking up to 50% off a whole bunch of their own clothing brands — and a good amount of the items are actually chic.



The standouts of this sale include a ton of on-trend outerwear from Amazon’s label, called Haven, and a pretty solid contingent of shoes from brands The Fix and 206 Collective (I’m particularly interested in the duck boots, slides and block-heeled ankle boots, just saying). If there was ever a good time to stock up on new styles for winter, it would be now.

If your Halloween costume this year involves some sort of face makeup artistry or a just a plain ol’ scary mask, chances are your skin will be a little spooked come November 1. But never fear: First Aid Beauty is here to raise those of us with sensitive skin from the dead via their 20% off facial masks sale, through October 31. The Ultra Repair Instant Oatmeal Mask is a particularly effective cult favorite, but really, any of these offerings is sure to have you looking less ghoulish in mere minutes.

Hats might sit atop our heads, but admittedly, they’re rarely top of mind on laundry day. But with a Ballcap Buddy Cap Washer, now $5 at Amazon, giving your favorite headpieces a good scrubbing is as easy as washing your dishes. This hat sanitation innovation fits perfectly in the top rack of your dishwasher, and can even be used after the fact to help your caps, of both the curved- and flat-billed variety, keep their shape.



Just because it’s cold out doesn’t mean you don’t need some shades. Today at MassDrop, you can grab a pair of polarized Carreras for just $42, compared to $80-$100 elsewhere around the web. Or, if you’re more of an Oakley person, these ruby-tinted aviators are down to $70 (from $100+) at Daily Steals with promo code KINJAOAK.

The changing of the seasons is a great time to buy new clothes, and Marmot is thinking about getting you geared up to go outside outside for less. Right now, they’re is taking an extra 25% off sitewide during the company’s Friends & Family sale. Just use promo code FRIENDS, then start planning your fall outdoor excursions while you wait for the gear to arrive.

Need somewhere to get started? The Marmot Precip and Minimalist were both among our readers’ favorite rain coats.

This is enough to put a spring in anyone’s step. ThinkGeek is taking 30% off all slippers with promo code BEATFEET, just in time for Halloween festivities — though you certainly don’t need a holiday to enjoy this wide range of slipper themes. Encase your feet in anything from plush astronaut boots to zombie heads to a pair of light-up anglerfish, and bask in all the wacky comfort year round.

Now’s a great time shop at Uniqlo with free shipping on every order, no minimums required. Seriously, you could buy one pair of socks and get it shipped for free. On top of that they’ve got the perfect seasonal discounts, taking $10 off select merino and ultra light down for both men and women. Choose from down jackets and vests, merino sweaters, full-zip fleeces, leggings, and more in the limited offer section.

Retinol is basically a miracle compound that works wonders for your skin, and if you’re curious to try it out, you can save $2 ($1 from Subscribe & Save, and $1 from a clippable coupon) on this face and eye cream from Baebody. With 4.3 stars from over 3,500 Amazon customers, it comes highly rated. Now, you won’t have to steal from your girlfriend.



Well this is about the easiest sale to get behind. Eddie Bauer is taking 50% off just about everything (with promo code SPECIAL) during the company’s Friends & Family sale, and they’re doing it right as the weather’s turning cold. That’s impeccable timing considering they’re best known as the company that patented the first quilt down jacket. Shop men’s, women’s and even gear to stock up on everything you need for the winter, from base layers and flannels, to parkas and shells, it’s all* 50% off.

If you think adding yet another brush to your grooming routine is superfluous, think again. While a hair brush might transform your mane into a lustrous cascade of flowing locks, this dry brush will do the same — but to your entire body. On sale for just $6 over at Amazon, this fine specimen’s natural bristles will exfoliate your skin into its glowiest possible state by improving circulation and sloughing off those pesky dead skin cells. Plus, the polished wood and neutral linen strap will look good in your bathroom. Now that’s luxury.



Nordstrom Rack just got a bunch of new styles in from Nordstrom proper, and it’s all up to 60% off over 5,000 styles, for a limited time. As always, use the sidebar to sort through the deluge by type of clothing, and you can also browse the available brands from a dropdown on top.



A bunch of stuff in here starts under $20, so go get your fall wardrobe in order on the cheap.

Love to read but don’t have the time to sit down and actually read a book? Sign up for Amazon’s audiobook service, Audible, during this extended trial offer for Prime members.



For a limited time, Prime members can get three months of the service for free, rather than the typical one-month trial. That entitles you to a new book of your choice each month, plus two free Audible originals of your choice. Plus, every book you choose is yours to keep, even if you cancel. The offer is available to new subscribers only.

Note: After the three month trial ends, you’ll automatically be charged $15 per month, so be sure to cancel if you don’t like it.

iTunes gift card discounts are noticeably less common than they used to be, so if you need more credit for apps, music, movies, iCloud storage, or anything else, buy a $100 gift card from eBay for 15% off, while supplies last.

If you could use a spare Xbox One controller, Amazon’s marked this standard black model down to $40, complete with a microUSB cable. Considering that the battery isn’t rechargeable, and most PCs have Bluetooth, I don’t think the cable is all that necessary, but it doesn’t hurt.

And if you missed it yesterday, the Sport White model is also on sale, though it’s more expensive.

If you want to take your streaming game to the next level, Elgato’s time-saving and workflow-automating Stream Deck Mini is down to an all-time low $79 right now, down from its usual $100.



Its six keys are actually tiny, customizable LCD screens, and you can assign them to different actions and workflows on YouTube, Twitch, and other popular streaming platforms. It’s basically a very cool, very elegant alternative to custom keybindings and keyboard shortcuts, and it would make a great gift.

Update: The Xbox One is now $459.

The wide open western vistas and dynamic horse balls of Red Dead Redemption 2 deserve to be enjoyed on one of the new, more powerful consoles, and Walmart’s making it awfully tempting to upgrade to an Xbox One X today.



For $440, you can get an Xbox One X NBA 2K19 bundle (other bundles are available to choose, but they’ll add a bit to your cost), a copy of Red Dead Redemption 2, a PowerA wired Xbox controller, and a $5 Xbox gift card. Considering that the MSRP of the Xbox One X alone is $500 (and NBA 2K19 bundle is currently on sale for $480 at Amazon). All told, you’re saving over $100 here, so go rustle up some savings.

More of a Sony loyalist? This $399 PS4 Pro bundle is also in stock, and includes a free copy of the game. That’s just MSRP, as the PS4 Pro is a less expensive console than the Xbox One X, but you’ll hear no complaints from us about the free game.

Amazon never ran a Prime preorder promotion for Red Dead Redemption 2, but if you have an Xbox One and still want to save, MassGenie is marking it down to $48 right now. You won’t get it on release day, but they should ship out tomorrow.

Say what you will about the Xbox One, but Microsoft indisputably makes the best looking game controllers on the market. Their Sport White model is marked down to $60 today, from its usual $70, plus an additional $2 off when you clip the on-page coupon. That’s still more than you’d pay for a standard controller, but look how pretty it is.

$9 is less than you’d spend on a lot of basic, standard sized mouse pads. But today, that gets you a massive 2.5' x 1' model that can accommodate your keyboard as well. So luxurious! Just be sure to use promo code FJ26JS93 at checkout to get the deal.

Final Fantasy XV is one of the top-selling video games in Kinja Deals history, and you can get the Royal Edition, which includes all of the season pass content, for an all-time low $25 right now on Amazon.

