Friday's Best Deals: HP Chromebook X360, Sonic Switch 2-Pack, NFL Draft Hats, TaoTronics Massage Gun, Treblab Extreme Bluetooth Speaker, and More

HP Chromebook X360 Image : HP

Google-powered Chromebooks get you a lot of computer for a little bit of cash, and that’s definitely true with the HP Chromebook x360. This convertible 2-in-1 device has a 12” HD+ touchscreen and can flip into tablet and tent-like formations for varying needs. It’s not super powerful, naturally, but Chromebooks don’t need a lot of processing grunt to handle everyday tasks.



Right now, Amazon is offering $90 off the price of the HP Chromebook x360, dropping the price down to just $280. According to Google, it’s currently set to receive automatic Chrome OS updates through June 2026, so it’ll still be fresh and up-to-date for at least another five years.

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones Image : Sony

For many, working from home this past year has been a tricky adjustment. Among the many frustrations and inconveniences are the many noises your housemates will make as you try to focus on your work. Asking to keep the noise down might work, but it can also cause some tension, and it’s never any fun.

Spare yourself the trouble with the Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones. Typically they’d cost you $350, but they’re down to $278 today on Amazon. I’ve been testing them recently, and the noise-cancellation is a joy when your neighbors have a symphony of dogs on standby.

In his review, Gizmodo’s Andrew Liszewski says they provide the best noise-canceling experience, and you can easily switch between two paired devices, so you can toggle from a laptop to a phone before getting started on a home workout or heading out for a walk.

Treblab FX100 Extreme Bluetooth Speaker Image : Sheilah Villari

A bunch of my pals with restaurants around town invested in rugged Bluetooth speakers for outdoor dining because they’ll need to withstand anything. While you may not own a restaurant or bar, you might be an adventurous hiker or traveler. This FX100 Extreme Bluetooth Speaker was built for a life on the go.

The FX100 was literally built for an arduous lifestyle. Take this bad boy camping, to the beach, poolside, but honestly, it does just as well inside lounging on the sofa. It is designed for all elements, so it’s certified shock-proof, dust-proof, and waterproof because accidents happen everywhere. For a Bluetooth speaker, this has pretty comprehensive 360° surround sound, clear tones, and solid bass. Distortion is minimal, even at the highest volume. An excellent feature is this speaker has a 7000mAh powerbank built-in. You’ll get up to 35 hours of listening enjoyment off of one charge, it’s easy to pair with whatever device is your main, and you can even take calls through it.

For a first-gen Apple product, the new MacBooks featuring the company’s own custom chipset reviewed surprisingly well, even from our friends at Gizmodo. And now, the M1-equipped 13" MacBook Pro is discounted $150 off the list price for either the base model with a 256GB SSD or the larger-capacity 512GB model. That’s the steepest savings we’ve seen to date.

Here’s what Gizmodo’s Joanna Nelius had to say in her review of the powerful new M acBook Pro:

I do all my work and play on PC, but Apple’s M1 processor has me wondering if I really need a Windows PC for my next laptop. This is the first time in all my years of computing—ever since my dad sat me in front of a keyboard as a toddler—that I’ve ever considered getting a Mac.

Anker PowerWave Wireless Charging Pad AKWC2503 Image : Anker

If you have a semi-recent iPhone or a higher-end Android phone, then it’s probably equipped for wireless charging, letting you top it up simply by placing the device on a charging pad or stand. While typically not as fast as plugging in a cable, it’s significantly more convenient, especially if you set your phone on the pad when sitting down to work, for example.



Whether you just got a new phone or haven’t yet tried out wireless charging on your handset, you can grab an Anker PowerWave wireless charging pad for just over $8 at Amazon when you use promo code AKWC2503 at checkout. It supports the Qi charging standard used by the last few generations of iPhones, as well as phones from many of the top Android makers. It also works with wirelessly-chargeable earbuds cases, such as the AirPods Pro.

Whether you’re looking to make the jump from another platform, or just upgrade your aging gadget, now’s not a bad time to grab a new smartphone. Between Apple’s relatively-new iPhone 12 lineup and Samsung’s new Galaxy S21 lineup, there’s plenty of options to choose from.

If you’re eager to grab one of Samsung’s new phones, they’re all on sale over at Amazon right now. The Galaxy S21, which typically retails for $850 for the larger-capacity 256GB model, is $150 off. It features a 6.2" display with a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 and a 120Hz refresh rate. The 128GB version is the same price (and $100 off) and is currently available in more color options, but then you get half the storage.

Meanwhile, the larger Galaxy S21+ is down from $1,050 to $800 for the 256GB model. That phone features a 6.7" display and the same resolution and refresh rate as the S21. Both have 8GB of RAM as well as Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 888 processor and 5G radio support. On the back, both phones have a three-camera setup featuring a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens. Again, the 128GB model is the same price and available in more colors, but with half the storage.

On the higher end lies the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which is down from $1,250 to $1,000 for the 256GB model in black, and from $1,200 to $1,000 for the 128GB model. For your money, you’ll get a 6.8" 3,200 x 1,440 OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, 12GB of RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery. The Ultra packs four lenses into its camera module, including a 108-megapixel lens, two 10-megapixel telephoto lenses (with 3x and 10x zooms), and a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens.

By law, we love Sonic the Hedgehog now here at The Inventory. If you’ve missed out on the lore developments over the past few months, Sonic barged into our office one day and ate our mascot, Wario. He declared himself the CEO and now we are stuck with him. He demands we post his deals and praise him. It’s kind of scary! But who am I to argue with this blue deity? You can get a Switch two-pack containing Sonic Mania and Team Sonic Racing for $25 today. Sonic is demanding that you get it. He says that Sonic Mania is an excellent throwback to the Genesis era and that Team Sonic Racing is a racing game featuring Sonic. I don’t really get why Sonic needs a car when he— NO SONIC I’M SORRY PLEASE



[Editor’s note: Sonic here. I can do whatever I want. Witness me.]

3 Years of PS Plus PLAYSTATION2021 Image : Giovanni Colantonio

We see a lot of deals on PS Plus subscriptions here, but this one truly takes the cake. StackSocial is offering three years of PS Plus for just $86 when you use the promo code PLAYSTATION2021. You’ll have to create a log in for the code to work. Let me put that into perspective. One year of PS Plus costs $60, so buying three at full price would cost $180. That means that you’re almost saving a full $100 here. Even with frequent PS Plus sales, it’s hard to imagine anything really topping this value. If you just got a PS5 and think you’ll be settling down for the long haul, you might want to grab this deal as it’ll take you through the first leg of its lifespan.

3 Years of PS Plus Buy for $86 at StackSocial Use the promo code PLAYSTATION2021

$100 Roblox Gift Card Image : Giovanni Colantonio

I’m gonna be real here: I have no idea what Roblox is. I know, I’m showing my age here. I don’t have anything against it, mind you. I’m sure it’s cool. It is just one of those gaming phenomenon that makes me realize I will not always be “in the know” for my entire life. I could not tell you what this game looks like or what the gameplay is. I didn’t even know it had in-game currency. Well, it does! Amazon is running a sale on Roblox gift cards today. All gift cards are 10% off, which means you can get a $100 card (or 10,000 Robux, I guess) for $90. Please don’t make fun of me. I am fragile and old. I only know who Mario is and now he is dead. Give me a break!

Hori Nintendo Switch P-Pad Controller Image : Giovanni Colantonio

I was confused when I first saw this product. I initially thought it was just a fancy Pikachu Joy-Con skin. Then I remembered something: the Switch doesn’t have a proper D-pad. I’m so used to the layout that I somehow forgot that the left joy-con uses a regular four-button layout in place of a traditional connected cross. If you’re a D-pad faithful who has not forgotten this fact, you might want to check out Hori’s Switch D-Pad controller. The black and gold controller replaces your normal left-joy con with a version that has a proper D-pad. The only catch is that it’ll only work in handheld mode, so this is strictly for portable players. Like I mentioned up top, the controller also has a Pikachu design that’s just darn cute, frankly.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury | $50 | Amazon Walmart Screenshot : Nintendo

The video game so nice, it lets you kill Bowser twice. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury is one of the best Switch games out there and it just got even cheaper. Both Amazon and Walmart have the new release down to $50 today. Considering that Nintendo rarely discounts first-party games, that’s a particularly rare bit of savings on a new release. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury includes two great games for the price of one. You’ll get one of Wii U’s best games and the all new Bowser’s Fury, which is a mini open world Mario game where you fight a kaiju-sized Bowser as a cat. It’s good.

Little Nightmares II (XBO) Screenshot : Bandai Namco

It’s been a quiet year for games so far, and that’s likely to continue considering how many delays have already happened in 2021. But there’s actually a neat little gem that you may have missed floating around out there: Little Nightmares II. The first game was a wonderful, creepy puzzle platformer that got a little lost in the 2017 shuffle. With clearer skies, the sequel looks like it’ll make a bigger impact when it comes to year end list season with its dazzling art direction that makes it look like the second coming of Limbo. The game is out now and you can currently get the Xbox One version for $25 on Amazon.

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition Screenshot : Nintendo

Look, it’s going to be a long spring. While we wait to get our vaccines or we’re in-between shots, we’re all going to be cooped up inside with not much to do other than game. You can either blow through dozens of games and stress over what you’ll play next to fill the silence, or just get one big one and not worry about it. For that purpose, Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition is a great option. The Nintendo Switch action RPG is on sale for $43 and it’s a long one. Completionists can spend over 100 hours doing everything the game has to offer through its giant world. For those who played the original version, the Switch release features updated graphics, remixed music, and a brand new epilogue, so there’s some good reasons to double dip.

Grab a friend! It Takes Two is out and it’s an excellent co-op experience. The latest from Josef Fares and the team at Hazelight is a platforming rom-com that’s wickedly clever. Every level introduces inventive new mechanics that keep the game fresh. It’s a rare co-op game where both players always have something to do and player two isn’t just a sidekick. Considering how many delays are happening this year, it could end up being one of the year’s top games. If that all sounds appealing, you can grab the PlayStation 4 or Xbox version on Amazon for $34. The game does not come with a friend, so you will need to find that yourself.

You’ll never see it coming! Okay, actually you probably saw it coming. Now that it’s been two month since the launch of Persona 5 Strikers, the price is starting to drop. It’s now down to $40 at Best Buy on PS4 and Switch. Persona 5 Strikers is half spinoff, half sequel. It continues the story of the Phantom Thieves, but trades in turn based gameplay for Dynasty Warriors-esque action. If you love the characters and world of Persona 5, you’ll likely love this sort of summer vacation special. I’m also running out of Persona 5 jokes, so I hope they stop making spin-offs soon so nobody realizes I recycle the same two references over and over again for these write-ups.

Image : Premium Bandai

The pandemic has really pushed me to find new hobbies. I was gaming more, like most people, but that does get exhausting after a while. After all, it’s an expensive form of entertainment and I was blowing through $60 games every few days. In recent months, I’ve started branching out and finding new ways to keep myself occupied. I’ve especially gotten into things like LEGO and Mega Construx, which allow me to build things I can display in my apartment. I think I’m ready to take that to the next level.

And so today, I present to you: Gundam. Yes folks, it’s that stage of the pandemic. It’s time to get into Gundam kits. I don’t make the rules! Premium Bandai has an all new line of Gundams coming soon and you can pre-order them now. Grab Gundam F91 Ver 2.0, Sirbine, or Lightning Strike and get ready to dive deep into a new hobby. Admittedly, I don’t know much about Gundams, but God, I am excited to learn.

Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro+ FORMOMN8PRO Image : Andrew Hayward

Looking for a robot vacuum that does it all? Ecovacs’ recently-released Deebot N8 Pro+ is a powerful vacuum with 2,600Pa suction power, but it also mops and automatically disposes its dirt into the included bin after each run. On top of that, laser-based LiDAR navigation helps it map out your home and avoid obstacles. I personally tested the Deebot N8 Pro+ earlier this spring and was impressed by its comprehensive cleaning capabilities.

It’s a premium option at $700, no doubt, but right now you can save $100 from Amazon when you use promo code FORMOMN8PRO at checkout. The code suggests that it could be an ideal Mother’s Day gift—a really, really nice one—although the current shipping target doesn’t make that seem feasible.

Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro+ $600 at Amazon Use the promo code FORMOMN8PRO

Don’t need the automatic dirt disposal bin? You can grab the standard Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro (no +) for $470 when you use promo code FORMOMN8P at Amazon. That’s an $80 savings from the list price.

Wine Insiders: 15 Bottles of Mixed Wines Image : StackSocial

If you need to bulk up your wine cellar post-pandemic, this is the deal for you. The Wine Insiders has been around for almost forty years, and their expertise is known the world over. Getting their stamp of approval is huge because they are very particular tasters. They partner with top-rated wineries from all around the globe and do the hard work of selecting only the best for you. This bundle from StackSocail offers you 15 Bottles of Mixed Wines for just $85.

This means you’re paying less than $6 for each tasty bottle of reds and whites. If you aren’t particular and love delicious quality wine, this is an amazing deal. This is for wine likers to those who wish to become wine lovers. It’s never a bad idea to have extra bottles on hand as last-minute gifts or if there is a surprise visit with friends. Just redeem the voucher at the Wine Insiders site, enter all your important info to ship, and your boozy batch will be on its way. This isn’t a subscription; just enjoy your bottles without having to cancel a membership.

Ok, now of the gritty details. This will ship in the US only, and it won’t be able to be sent to Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Hawaii, Kentucky, Mississippi, Rhode Island, South Dakota, and Utah. Obviously, you will need to be 21 or older, and an adult signature and ID will be required for delivery. Tax and the $30 shipping fee are not included in the base price.

Rose Farmers’ Two Dozen Roses Image : StackSocial

It doesn’t need to be a special occasion to send a loved one or even yourself roses. They are a beautiful gesture to let someone know they are cared for. If you’re thinking about Mother’s Day or even a birthday or anniversary, the Love Everyday bundle for Two Dozen Roses might be an excellent option. Take 38% off their regular price thanks to our pals at StackSocial.

Rose Farmers ensure each stem is quality and collected together is a brilliant bindle to be safely delivered. Each batch is a fresh as can be as they come directly from the farm. Beautiful flowers can brighten any day and is such a simple and powerful way to let a special person know you care. Rose Farmers are experts in the field and work hard to make sure each petal is pristine. The voucher you get is for two dozens roses of any color of your choice; if you upgrade with a vase, that will cost extra.

Now for the important details. These will only ship to the lower forty-eight, but UPS will ship them for free.

Eco-Friendly Laundry Detergent Alternative Image : Sheilah Villari

Are you an eco-conscious person and looking for a safe alternative to harsh laundry detergents? Maybe natural mineral pellets are what you’ve been in search of. Ecoegg laundry is a unique way to get your dirty duds clean without harmful chemicals. This Ecoegg Laundry Egg bundle lets you do up to seventy deep cleans and dries with safer ingredients.

Completely replace detergent and fabric softener with this pair of eggs. Toss one of the pellets in the egg and watch it do its foamy work. The formula for the detergent is highly rated by Dermatest, so it’s approved for those with sensitive skin. This kit also helps keep your washing machine in order too by removing limescale and soap scum build-up. The dryer eggs cut the time needed to do the task by 28% this saving energy. You can choose from unscented, fresh linen or spring blossom.

The Amazon Echo Dot is one of the most affordable ways to bring the Alexa voice assistant into your home, not to mention play music and control smart home devices, and right now Amazon is offering a $20 discount on multiple versions of the current globe-shaped model.

The standard 4th-generation Echo Dot is marked down to $30 right now in multiple colors, while the Echo Dot with Clock—which displays the time right on the globe itself—is down to $40. And if you’re looking for a smart speaker for a child’s space, the Echo Dot Kids Edition comes in panda and tiger designs and includes a year of Amazon Kids+, a subscription service focused on kid-centric service.

Tommy Hilfiger Cotton Bath Towels FRIEND Image : Sheilah Villari

If you missed the last few towel deals, we covered you’re in luck, but this one is going fast too. For the rest of the week, grab a Tommy Hilfiger Cotton Bath Towel for only $9. That’s over 50% off the original price; just use the code FRIEND.

This is such a great deal, and all twelve colors are still available in the 30" x 54" size. These are uber soft and super absorbent, basically, the two things you look for in a big fluffy bath towel. They’re 100% cotton and machine washable. These have been on sale before, and this is the lowest price they have ever been. You can actually get a whole set (bath towel, hand towel, and washcloth) for a total of $19. Obviously, because this is an amazing deal, colors are going fast. If you see a matching set, buy it now.

Free shipping on orders over $25.

40% off on Select Fashions FREESHIP Image : Sheilah Villari

Disney adults are insufferable with their devotions; I can say that because I am one. And now that the house of mouse owns so many fandoms, there aren’t many who can’t find something they like under the corporate umbrella. Take up to 40% off select fashions from classic Disney to Marvel to Star Wars to Pixar. Make sure to use the code FREESHIP to have it all ship for free too.

I can’t be the only one who will live in a sweatshirt all year. A crisp night to rock a cute hoodie is welcome no matter the season.

I’m digging this Droid Depot shirt ($22). Nothing like having your little one rep a beloved space robot in an awesome design. Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is one of the park’s coolest sections, and this soft all-cotton tee shows that off. Nothing beats a cozy sweatshirt to throw on for errands or sleepy mornings. Mickey fans can grab this stylish and comfy one in this gorgeous blue color for just $27. I still use a backpack when I got out for a run or to the grocery store. This Disney Dogs one ($20) is pretty adorable and sparkles in pink. It’s adorned with all your favorite Disney canines from Lady to Bolt. There’s a ton of stuff in this sale, so I’m sure you’ll find the perfect accessory to feed your fandom.

Free shipping on all orders today with the code FREESHIP.

Peach & Lily Glass Skin Serum BOPIS21 Image : Peach & Lily

If you’re a fan of K or J-Beauty, you know glass skin is the ultimate goal. It even had a nice ump in popularity here in the states for a bit. Poreless glowing perfection can be achieved, and why not get it from the experts? Peach & Lily are known as the leaders in this space. Their Glass Skin Serum is a coveted product amongst beauty believers. Take 20% off for the next two days; just use the code BOPIS21.

Crystal clear skin that’s plump and flawless is what this glass skin serum not only promises but delivers on. Peach & Lily have found the ideal balance of premium ingredients so that this serum gets along with all skin types. It’s made of peach extract, East Asian mountain yam, hyaluronic acid, and a few other cruelty-free, gluten-free, and clean items. This is a worry-free beauty product you need. Fill fine lines, hydrate, reduce redness, tighten, brighten, all for less. This little bottle is, in fact, the real deal.

Free shipping on orders over $35.

Free Shipping on 2021 NFL Draft Hats 24SHIP Image : Sheilah Villari

If you’re ever lucky enough to attend an NFL Draft, I highly recommend it. I was presented with the opportunity to cover it a few years ago, and it was quite an event. One of the time-honored traditions of the draft is the coveted hat all new members of each team get as a welcome. To celebrate the first Draft Day of 2021, Fanatics is offering free and fast shipping on these New Era hats with the code 24SHIP.

Pick from their snapback styles 39THIRTY or 9FORTY in fitted or adjustable. It just comes down to preference. I like a brim that’s broken in personally. These are well made and will withstand sweating out each game all the way to the Super Bowl no matter who you root for.

This code will work for all three days of the draft.

TaoTronics Massage Gun KJTTPCA0428 Image : TaoTronics

If your muscles are just as stressed as you are, then grab a TaoTronics massage gun. Down to $65 with a coupon clip, you’ll have six gun attachments and 10 adjustable speed levels to really get into the deep tissue of your legs, shoulders, and wherever else you’ve got a little tension.

All told, it’s half off the list price right now when you clip the coupon on the page and use promo code KJTTPCA0428 at checkout. It has a 4.8-star rating from 1,250+ reviews, too, so customers love the relief it brings.

Plush Cotton Bathrobe KINJAROBE25 Image : Crane & Canopy

A cozy and comfy bathrobe is a timeless gift. Throwing one on after a nice hot shower or bath can elevate the experience and relaxation. Our moms deserve all the relaxation they can get. And if they were a mom who had kids quarantined and homeschooled for over a year, she really deserves it. If you’re on the fence about a Mother’s Day gift, Crane & Canopy is here to help. Grab their best-selling Plush Cotton Bathrobe for 25% off with the code KINJAROBE25. This code will work until May 2. If you order now and add monogramming, it will arrive in time for the big day.

These robes bring a little luxury to your home, especially if you’ve missed your spa visits during the pandemic. Who knew a bathrobe could be so sophisticated, but Crane & Canopy know how to do it. The absorbent Turkish cotton is constructed for comfort with an adjustable snug waist tie and classy shawl collar. This robe comes in white, light grey, and grey. It’s easy to care for and can be machine washed. As mentioned above, you can add monogramming for a $10 fee. It does give this simple item a touch of chicness if you’re mom is into that. Either way, this is a thoughtful, useful, and elegant gift.

This will ship for $16.

Up to 20% off New Merch MOM20 Image : Sheilah Villari

Our pals at Bellesa just released new merch to their home lime. There are clever cozy sweatshirts, soft tees, huge totes, and sweet hats. Grab 20% off when you add one to your collection. Just use the code MOM20; you don’t need to be a mother to enjoy these discounts, so no fear here.

There is a new classic unisex company sweatshirt in beautiful light blue. It’s a standard fit but still pre-shrunk. So if you prefer yours to be big and comfy, size up; they’re a poly/cotton blend and with that traditional look, cinched at the cuffs and hem with the collar a bit loose.

Bellesa Crewneck Sweater Buy for $36 at Bellesa Use the promo code MOM20

Add a little spice to your kitchen with this “It’s a Vibe” mug. This fifteen-ounce mug is dishwasher and microwave safe. This is the first time Bellesa has done mugs, and they are a sassy as you’d expect. Sip your tea while letting everyone know vibing and self-care is cool. It’s ceramic and features Bellesa’s own Aurora toy.

It's A Vibe Mug Buy for $23 at Bellesa Use the promo code MOM20

My favorite of these offerings is this “Charge Your Vibrator” tote. I’m a big fan of a sizable and durable cotton tote. Take on all your errands and give the gentle reminder to charge your toys because nothing is worse than a vibe dying on you in the middle of a sexy session.

Charge Your Vibrator Tote Buy for $31 at Bellesa Use the promo code MOM20

These will all ship for free.

20% off Go-To Collection GO20LX25HP8M Image : Homage

Homage is a great independent company based out of Ohio. They fulfill all your nostalgic needs from sports, movies, tv, and pop culture. It’s their birthday week, and they’ve got a special treat for us. Take 20% off the Go-To Collection today to celebrate. Whether you’re looking for cozy duds while working at home or just something cool to lounge in or run an errand, you’ll find plenty of items that do all that and more. Just use the code GO20LX25HP8M, this sale runs until May 5.

I’m a huge fan of their crewneck sweatshirts and hoodies. The hoodies come in thirteen different colors, most of which you can match the sweatpants too if you like a set. Almost everything in this collection is made of fleece and is a polyester/cotton blend, so they are easy to care for. The majority are also unisex style with a relaxed fit for ultimate comfort. I promise you will never want to take these off once you’re in it.

There are socks, beanies, sweatpants, and shorts, all for the whole family. As mentioned, most are unisex, but there are a handful of items fitted for women if you like things a little more tapered.

Orders over $70 receive free shipping.





So, you’ve played through The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild more times than you can count. You’ve gotten to return to its world in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. What next? How about grabbing The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild - Creating a Champion Hero’s Edition, an absolutely gorgeous companion book that includes art and lore. The package comes with a few other goodies and that’s where this gets really exciting. You’ll get a full map of Hyrule printed on cloth, an art print of Link’s iconic selfie with the Champions, and a full glass replica of a spirit orb. The whole package is $59 on Amazon right now, down 41% from its usual price.

The last time I wrote about Cyberpunk 2077's official guide, we were pre-launch. December 10 still seemed like a dream that could disappear at any moment. In retrospect, perhaps it should have. But questions about whether or not CD Projekt Red should have taken more time on the game aside, Cyberpunk 2077 is actually out after eight years of waiting and it’s as huge as promised. If you’re like me and are finding yourself getting lost in the experience, the official Cyberpunk 2077 guide is currently on sale. You can order the collector’s edition for $21 or a paperback copy for $11. This 496 page guide will help guide you through Night City, making it a solid companion for the game. If guides aren’t your thing, it still seems like a neat collector’s item for anyone looking to go all-in on the open world game.

Apple AirPods Pro Image : Apple

If you’re an iPhone user with some cash to blow, skip the pretenders and even the lesser AirPods to go for something better. The AirPods Pro step the game up with rubber tips, active noise cancellation, better overall audio quality, and a wirelessly-chargeable case as standard.

They’re a bit expensive normally, but right now Amazon has ‘em for $52 off the list price, with the full savings showing at checkout. If you’ve been hoping for another solid price drop, this is your chance.

In the lead-up to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S launches back in November of last year, I couldn’t go on Twitter without seeing mentions of LG’s CX Series TVs from the people I follow. IGN’s Wesley DeBlanc, PCMag and Tom’s Guide writer Tony Polanco, and even Bugsnax co-creator Philip Tibotoski chimed in at one point or another about their latest pickups. Seemingly the de facto TV for next-gen gaming, the LG CX Series has gone on sale countless times during and in the days since Prime Day/Black Friday/Cyber Monday. This time, however, not only is the 77" model marked down to $3,297, but it also comes with a $400 Visa gift card and a 2-year warranty that includes burn-in coverage out of the box. So you can rest assured your purchase is protected in the years to come.

The LG CX Series is a 4K OLED TV, complete with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG high dynamic range formats as well as a smooth 120Hz native refresh rate. For gamers, it’s got AMD FreeSync, Nvidia G-Sync, and a sub-1 millisecond response time, perfect for fast-paced action. For everyone else, you can command the TV using Alexa and/or Google Assistant while Apple users can cast content from their phones using AirPlay 2. Its built-in 2.2-channel speaker system features Dolby Atmos, eliminating the need for a discrete soundbar. Of course, you can always tack one on, or set up a true surround sound home theater system by plugging it into the HDMI 2 eARC port.

This type of bargain doesn’t crop up every day, so if you’re already in the market for a new set, Gizmodo’s Sam Rutherford called this one, “the best home tech upgrade I’ve ever made.” High praise from a trusted source.