Friday's Best Deals: HP 72-Hour Flash Sale, Apple Watch Series 5, Breville Espresso Maker, Anker 100W Charger, Workout Bench, and More

An HP 72-Hour Flash Sale, the Apple Watch Series 5, a Breville Espresso Maker, Samsung Galaxy Buds+, a Samsung washing machine, and a Finer Form workout bench lead Friday's best deals.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal!

Promoted Deal: Up to 15% off Ergonomic Chairs | Branch Furniture

Up to $50 off Office Desks and Standing Desks | Branch Furniture

If you’d never worked from home before the pandemic, you probably weren’t set up with a good home office. That means good ergonomics, and enough room to house all your gear. I’ve been on the hunt for more ergonomic gear like a standing desk, now that quarantine seems to be here to stay for a while, and it gets expensive. You could spend upwards of $1,000 on a standing desk if you want the best of the best, but you don’t need to drop fat wads of cash to give your body a break while you’re on your grind. Luckily, Branch has some solid deals on their work from home furniture.

If you need a new office chair, Branch’s Ergonomic Chair is down from $350 to $290. It has seven points of adjustment, and comes in a couple color variations to match whatever else you’ve got in the room. You can save some dough on their standing desk, which is down from $815 to $780, and their standard office desk, down from $495 to $445.

Eufy SmartDrop Mailbox Image : Eufy Security

It happens to the best of us. You place an order online and it arrives on your doorstep only to have it stolen while you’re out on the town. And while your instinct may be to snatch up that Ring doorbell while it’s on sale, it’s highly discouraged by our friends at Gizmodo. Reports surfaced the company had not only teamed up with police forces to spy on its users, but it had also inadvertently leaked their Wi-Fi credentials to hackers, a huge loss for digital privacy advocates. Since then, plenty of alternatives have cropped up, including SmartDrop from Eufy Security, a “smart mailbox” whose Kickstarter campaign doubled its $50,000 funding goal in just over an hour and a half this morning.



Read the full post: Yes, Eufy Is Making a Smart Mailbox Now

Linksys Velop AC2200 Mesh Wi-Fi System Graphic : Gabe Carey

Although it’s not been updated with the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology, the Linksys Velop AC2200 mesh Wi-Fi 5 system is still an incredibly popular router, posited as an alternative to Google Nest Wifi and the Netgear Orbi. Still, the Velop consistently ranks among the top routers on virtually every “best of” list you’ll find online. It’s a versatile option for anyone looking to boost their Wi-Fi speeds (and range) at home. Best of all, it’s on sale for $300 at Best Buy for a limited time. With tri-band connectivity, MU-MIMO, and directional beamforming, it’s a premium piece of kit, for $50 less than Nest Wifi in the same configuration.



Software-wise, the Velop integrates with Alexa for seamless device management and connection/disconnection on the fly. Parental controls are in place so you never have to worry about your kids perusing age-inappropriate websites or 4chan. A subscription service called Linksys Aware is also on offer, which allows you to use the Velop as motion sensor surveillance. Just plop all three mesh units in different areas of the house, and you’ve got yourself a trio of robust routers doubling as range extenders. Never again will you have to turn it off and back on again to stream 4K Netflix in the guest room.

You only have 72 hours to take advantage of these fresh HP price drops. One of the best deals is for the HP Pavilion Laptop 15Z, proudly waving the AMD flag with a Ryzen 7 3700U chispset and VEGA 10 graphics, 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage for $590. If you’re not in it for gaming, you could easily step down to the Laptop 15T for $100 less, which ditches dedicated graphics, but comes with a newer 10th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, which has a decent GPU integrated on the die.



If you’re a desktop person, there’s an HP Envy on sale for just $700 that boasts a prior gen Core i5 and the GTX 1650, a solid 1080p gaming card with 4GB of virtual memory to play with. HP includes a 256GB M.2 SSD for a zippy Windows 10 experience, and 8GB of RAM is plenty for gaming and light multitasking.

All-in-ones might be more your style, and there are plenty of those on sale, too. The HP Envy 32-A0035 is the option for gaming and God-tier editing, packing a 9th-gen Core i5, 16GB of RAM, and NVIDIA’s GTX 1650 GPU, a solid 1080p gaming card. The star of the show is the 32-inch 4K panel all of it sits behind, making this a great machine for video and photo editing. It’s $200 off and still a bit pricey at $1,700 with the discount, so this 27-inch Pavilion model for $1,000 might be more your speed. It sheds dedicated graphics, but the integrated Radeon chip on the Ryzen 7 4700H it packs is decent enough for multimedia editing and light gaming.

Other compelling offers to shop include this HP Omen X 27-inch gaming monitor with Quad HD (1440p) resolution, a 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, AMD FreeSync, a fully adjustable stand, and a rich blend of connectivity options, now discounted to $615.

Shop the full flash sale right here, but these prices will vanish in just a couple of days’ time, so don’t wait too long to get your order in!

Apple Watch Series 5 (Rose Gold) Image : Gabe Carey

Named the best smartwatch by our sister site Gizmodo, the Apple Watch Series 5 improved on its predecessor by leaps and bounds. It may sound like a contradiction to say a smartwatch’s battery life was extended at the same time it was treated to an always-on display, and yet the latest Apple Watch pulls off both feats with ease. Over at Amazon, the GPS-only 44mm Rose Gold model is $100 off today. Sadly, all other models sit at their MSRP, but if you don’t mind the color (the bands can be swapped out) and size, this is a deal you should jump on.

In her review, Victoria Song wrote of the Apple Watch Series 5:

The Apple Watch is hands-down the best smartwatch out there. There, I said it. It’s a boring conclusion that is nevertheless the cold, hard truth. You can prefer a round face, or a different operating system. You can scream about better battery life and third-party watch faces until you die, purple-faced from asphyxiation. The Series 5 still reigns king. That’s true even if this time around, most of the updates are small tweaks rather than game-changers.

Anker 100W 4-Port Charging Station KINJA100C Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Charging all your devices has never been simpler with the Anker 100W 4-port charging station. Only $69 with the promo code KINJA100C, which comes with two USB-C charging ports that are able to give power to two Macbooks AT THE SAME TIME. We love to see it. It’s also compatible with Android, so you’ll be able to charge your phones, tablets, and other devices in a fraction of the time. What are you waiting for?

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Image : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are some of the best true wireless earbuds available, mostly thanks to their dual dynamic AKG drivers, adaptive dual microphones for static-free calling, ambient aware mode, and water resistance. You’ll also get a wireless charging case in the box to double the insane 11-hour battery life. Better yet, all of it is much cheaper today if you’re willing to go without a U.S. warranty. Amazon has them down to $94 in black. They won’t best AirPods tit for tat according to Gizmodo’s Caitlin Mcgarry, but if you’re not in Apple’s camp, the Galaxy Buds+ are fine alternatives.

I can’t vouch for SK Hynix personally, but thousands of other buyers can, and its SSDs are heavily discounted in today’s Amazon Gold Box. Here’s a 1TB SATA III drive that reads up to 560 megabytes per second, and with its latest discount, you can add one to your desktop or laptop for just $83. If you only need enough space for your OS and a few games, the 500GB option is even cheaper at $49.

Corsair Carbide Series RGB Mid-Tower Image : Corsair

Advertisement

If you’re building a new PC with a loud light show in mind, this Corsair Carbide case might be of interest. It comes with an RGB fan and six other customizable LEDs that can interface with most popular motherboard light controllers, including ASUS, GIgabyte, and MSI. You can add up to six more 120mm fans, four 140mm fans, or 360mm radiators, too. Usually $70, Amazon is shaving $10 off the price for the time being.

A tempered glass side panel allows your gear to shine brightly, impressing the pants off anyone who dares looks directly into the chassis. Three dust filters are in tow to keep the insides clean, and you’ll get two USB 3.1 ports on the front panel.

Sony WH-1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

I know none of us are taking flights right now, but you know what’s one of the worst things about them? Lots of noise when you’re trying to concentrate or sleep. It can be hell, especially on long flights. What if I told you that these Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones could block out the loud talking and babies crying? You’d say that’s worth the price of admission, right?

Well, you’re in luck, as Newegg has these headphones for just $232, or $46 off. In addition to true noise cancelling, this headset offers up to 30 hours of listening time between charges and a Quick Attention feature where you can quickly turn down the volume for conversation. It’s a nifty set of headphones!

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Henges in April 2020 and updated with new information by Jordan McMahon on 9/16/2020.

Aukey 1080p Webcam 4KUI7LVE Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If you’re still looking for a webcam for all that Zooming you’ve been forced into, Aukey has one pretty cheap. It’s down to $50 on standard discount, and with coupon code 4KUI7LVE at Amazon, the total plummets even further to $40. This webcam delivers up to 1080p resolution on a 1/29" CMOS sensor with a 65-degree viewing angle, which isn’t terribly wide, but that may be a benefit for those with background anxiety. Plus, there’s a noise-busting microphone built in if you don’t fancy a separate one.

Kingston 480GB SATA 3 2.5" SSD Image : Kingston

Advertisement

SSDs are to PCs what Red Bull is (allegedly) to humans. While we can’t exactly guarantee wings will sprout from your PC after installing one, we do know it’ll be one of the single biggest things you can do to improve system performance, and especially with this deal on a 480GB Kingston model, one of the cheapest. You can grab one for $47 after a 15% discount.

Mind you, this is a 2.5" SATA 3 model, which isn’t the newest available tech, but with 500MB/450MB per second read/write speeds you’ll see remarkable improvements all the same if you’re coming from a mechanical drive.

This deal was originally published in March 2020 and updated with new information on 9/16/2020.

Razer Kraken Wired Headset Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If you’re really into gaming and would prefer a noise-cancelling experience while doing so, check out Razer’s Kraken Wired Headset. Down to $99 from its original price of $129, you can comfortably adjust the headset and speak to your friends through the connected mic. Nothing much to say here, grab it while it’s hot!

ASUS 15.6" ZenBook 15 Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

It’s a tough time to be in the market for a laptop. Stock is shoddy due to high demand, and the price isn’t always right. But if you’re able to spend a little extra cash, and you’re okay with a funky computer, ASUS’s ZenBook 15 is down to $1,300 at B&H Photo today. That’ll only get you the base configuration, but for your money you’ll get a 15.6" 1080p display with minimal bezels, a 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 quad-core processor, 16GB of RAM, and a nifty little touch screen display where your trackpad would usually go. It works for that, but you can also use it for things like hotkeys, hand writing, or just as a number pad if you’ve been missing those extra keys.



Advertisement

Eufy Security 1080p Smart Doorbell Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

It seems doorbell cams have sprung up overnight. I feel like I’m seeing more and more in my neighborhood. My theory is honestly just with people staying home more they are ordering more and things go missing. Sometimes when you have a high volume of packages a few wander away. This is also what my neighbor said after she installed her Ring Doorbell. Well, whether you’re worried about missing deliveries or just curious about who’s outside you can save $30 on this 1080p Eufy Smart Doorbell. The total before tax is $100.

Eufy has made some great products over the years (looking at you RoboVacs) and this doorbell cam seems to be a favorite among Amazon reviewers. The cams have surprisingly high resolution and give pretty clear video in HDR with little interruption. With Eufy you don’t need an additional security package for monitoring, you control as much or a little as you want to monitor. The two-way audio allows you to interact with whoever approaches your home. I like that they point out very clearly that the AI tech is smart enough to tell the difference between humans and animals. But if there was a whole host of raccoons knocking over trashcans I’d think I’d like to know. You do get to pick your own fun ringtone from eight options but you will already need to have wires for that aspect of the cam to work.

Otherwise, it’s wireless and works with your WiFi. Connect it with you Alexa to ease communication and see who’s there quickly. Now it says that Eufy ensures that it’s secure and your data is kept private but there’s always a chance with any one of these they could be hacked. But that’s a maybe. All I know is I’d personally feel more secure with one on these outside my home instead of inside.

Amazon Fire Stick Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Amazon’s Fire Stick is a great little streaming dongle with all of the power of Alexa at its disposal, and it’s down to $30 on Amazon. This device has loads of apps to watch all your favorite movies and shows. Not to mention, you get a year’s subscription to Food Network at no additional cost, which means you can learn new recipes and improve your cooking skills. Grab one of these before they’re gone!

Nebula Soundbar Fire TV Edition Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Only since I’ve been writing about audio tech have I even begun to understand what a soundbar really is and now I notice them in all my friends’ homes. I also totally get how they enhance the sound of whatever you’re listening to and how drastically different it is without one. I do know what a good deal on one is too and $70 off of this Nebula Soundbar Fire TV Edition is definitely that.

If you’re a Fire TV fan this soundbar brings audio and streaming power to any TV. This soundbar combines both, a 2-in-1. There’s a lot of sound here for such a compact and sleek device, there are two speakers and two subwoofers for some pretty robust audio no matter the size of the room. As for the output of your picture, it’s 4K Ultra HD quality. The viewing options are endless as well as this little streaming device has 500,000 movies and TV shows to pick from. Enjoy Prime video if you’re a member and all the other subscription services you’ve signed up for, just run them through your Amazon account for streamlined access. The remote control is voice-activated with Alexa so operating it all is a breeze. Get everything you need to upgrade your home viewing today.

Advertisement

Get free one-day shipping for Prime members.

Apple AirPods Pro Image : Apple

Advertisement

If you’re an iPhone user with some cash to blow, skip the fakes and even the lesser AirPods to go for something better. The AirPods Pro stepped the game up with rubber tips, noise cancellation, and better overall audio quality, and you can save $50 on a pair of your own at Amazon, complete with a wireless charging case.

Baby Yoda 2-Pack Figures Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

The new Mandalorian trailer means we are one step closer to season two. With Din Djarin turning up on every magazine cover it’s nice to see The Child tucked away as well. Without a doubt “Baby Yoda” has been the real scene-stealer so what they do with him next season should be interesting. Grab one of these unbelievably endearing 2-pack figure sets (or all of them) and be delighted by this curious cutie.



Choose from three sets in this official collection. Pick which pose warms your cold space heart. Is it the “Don’t leave” set complete with Ball Toy? Are you more a Froggy Snack/Force Moment person? Or is it all about being judgy and cozy with Sipping Soup and being Blanket-Wrapped. These will look sweet on any desk or shelf to remind you to do it for him. Of course, he’s pint-sized and no more than seven inches tall depending on which set you nab.

Advertisement

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

The Last of Us Part II (PS4) Image : Naughty Dog

Advertisement

After a years-long wait, The Last of Us Part II finally launched earlier this year. It garnered a mixed critical reception mostly due to its content, but all in all, this is a game that every PlayStation 4 owner has to have on the radar, especially if you’re already invested in the story. Amazon has it for $1 0 off, which is the best post-launch discount we’ve seen to date.



In Part II, Ellie is on a revenge tour getting herself into all sorts of dangerous shenanigans she probably doesn’t belong in. The story is gripping and polarizing, so whether you come to hate it or love it, you’ll appreciate the ride.

Ever since Star Wars day, we’ve seen steep discounts on the latest Star Wars games, including Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for $30. If you missed out last time, Amazon has the Xbox One version back down to the same price if you buy digitally. Tack on another $5 if you want the Deluxe Edition, which adds the following supplemental content:

Crimson BD-1 cosmetic skin

Crimson Mantis cosmetic skin

Digital Art Book

“Director’s Cut” behind-the-scenes videos, featuring over 90 minutes of footage from the making of the game

This single-player action adventure presents an original story chock full of satisfying saber and force gameplay, and it’s the perfect remedy if your stomach turned sour with the conclusion of the Skywalker saga.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is one of the hottest deals going in gaming. Even without meaty discounts like 3 months for $25 at Eneba (currently $45 on Amazon), you’ll enjoy all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass for one low price. That means you’ll get online play, free games, exclusive discounts, in-game perks, and more, and that goes whether you’re on Xbox One, PC, or the soon-to-arrive Xbox Series X.



Existing subscribers of both Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play with over 50 days left on their memberships can also grab 1 year of EA Play (which converts to 4 months of Game Pass Ultimate) for $28 from the site.

Advertisement

This article was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 9/1/2020 and updated by Gabe Carey with new information on 9/15/2020.

For all my Walking Dead obsessed people, The Walking Dead Collection by Telltale Games is only $23 on the PS4 and $28 on the Xbox One. You can shoot zombies and make decisions that’ll surely fuck you up in the long run. That price is about 54% off MSRP, and about $7 down from previous Amazon prices. The Walking Dead Collection contains all four seasons, including my baby Clemintine, who has become hardened after living in a post-zombie world. Wild. Anyway, hop on this deal because I’m not sure how long it’ll last.

Samsung High-Efficiency Front-Loading Washer Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

What’s one thing that always happens once you hit wash and the door locks? You find a rogue sock or pair of shorts you meant to toss in. The beauty of this Samsung High-Efficiency Front-Loading Washer is that it has fixed that problem. Today take $330 of both styles from Best Buy.



So AddWash is a killer feature that every washer should have. This Samsung washer will also do a full load in about thirty-six minutes which has been determined as ‘super speed’. There are fourteen cycles, five speeds, and five temperatures depending on your needs. It’s easy to see where you are in the process to with simple to read LED controls. The Steam Wash feature is great for deep cleans, say if you have messy kids or dirty dogs. Samsung also uses VRT tech to keep this washer 40% quieter than others on the market. It even has self-clean tech. It will actually clean its own tub, you just need to give it a hand after it does that on its own forty times. The diamond drum interior keeps those delicates delicate. And of course, it has a Smart Care app for troubleshooting and general updates on wear and tear and maintenance. All you need to do is you choose between the sizes: 7.5 Cu. Ft. or 4.5 Cu. Ft. Both are $750.

Advertisement

Both of these will ship for free.

Espresso Maker by Breville With Nespresso Coffee Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

My favorite part of catsitting for my old co-worker is getting to use his Nespresso machine. It’s a fun and fast way to get premium hot coffee and the concentration juice I crave in the mornings. Today only take $40 of this Espresso Maker from Breville. This is an excellent deal because you’re also getting three packs of Nespresso’s top sellers. Normally just the maker runs for $150 so this is a real steal if you’ve been on the fence of adding one to your kitchen.

This easy to operate one touch machine can also be adjusted to fit your favorite mug no matter size. Well, it’s actually just five sizes but your good up to about 14 oz. What cool is that this maker has an intelligent extraction system where is knows how much water to use based on what blend of coffee you’ve selected. Robo-maker! As mentioned you’ll also get thirty capsules of Nespresso’s best sellers: Stormio, Odacio, and Melozio. These are both dark and medium roasts so you’re sure to fall in love with one or all just like you will your new Espresso maker.

Advertisement

Prime members enjoy two-day free shipping.

7 lbs of Individually Wrapped Butterscotch Candy Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I joke but my grandfather loved this candy and always had it when I would visit. He’s since passed but I always think about him when I see it. Plus I live with a dog named Mr. Butterscotch so this giant bag is really speaking to me. If you’ve got nostalgic vibes too by seeing this bag this is your lucky day. Take $4 off all seven pounds of Individually Wrapped Butterscotch goodness.

Brach’s is pretty much the king of this delightfully old fashioned sweet treat. Somehow it’s both buttery and creamy and just delightful. I always remember watching Star Trek with my Poppa when I have one of these. And now that we’ve hit September (Halloween Eve) I say grab a jack-o-lantern bowl and pretend you’re trick or treating every time you walk by because as much I don’t want to think about Halloween will be very different this year. Either way lets make more good memories with these.

Advertisement

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Air Purifier Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Dyson is known for quality in everything they make. Are they a bit pricey? Yes. If you’re looking for top-notch reliable products this is the company. But when you can save a substantial amount, heads turn. Today take $100 off the HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Air Purifier at Best Buy.

It’s the perfect time of year where the weather is a bit in between. At least you can maintain stasis in your home with the 3-in-1 Pure Hot + Cool Link Purifier. Keep things so fresh and so clean with the HEPA filter. Designed with Jet Focus tech get heat or a cool breeze that clears 99% of allergens in a room up to 800 square feet. This is especially good for pet-friendly homes to help with dander, dust, and mold. The fan has ten speeds and the filter is easy to change. It’s user friendly and even tells you when you need to do so. The Air Multiplier tech gives a strong and steady airflow no matter the room you place it in. With hay fever season just around the corner, this might not be a bad investment.

Advertisement

This item ships for free.

ReadiVac Surge Canister Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

We cover our fair share of suckers here at Kinja, and they really run the gamut. So it’s nice to see one that can help with a variety of cleaning tasks. If your home is in need of a deep clean this high suction ReadiVac Surge Canister vacuum is just what you’ve asked for. Today it’s all yours for just $59.

This rolling ReadiVac is just that, ready to tackle everything from tile and hardwood to carpet and rugs. But the real feature of this powerful little vac is in the ability to get drapes and hard to reach areas dirt free. The low suction was designed just for curtains, blinds, upholstery, and lighter weight rugs. It can do all this because of the flexible hose but also the adjustable extension wand, floor nozzle, and crevice tools. It’s easy to move and carry in case you’ve got multiple floors. And the HEPA filter is what dust bunnies fear. This comes with additional disposable bags, is easy to empty, and you’ll get a ninety day warranty.

Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

With everything going on right now, sustainability is on the mind. Everyone is wondering: How can we do our part to reduce the effects of climate change and shift gears toward a brighter future. And while consumerism isn’t the answer, how everyone spends their money, and how corporations respond to the climate crisis, does play a role in our efforts to save the dying Earth. Take kitchenware, for example. We aren’t blind to the fact that our readers are buying new kitchen gadgets amid a pandemic where everyone is cooking more at home, as opposed to eating out or ordering takeout every night.



Proclamation Goods’ environmentally conscious Duo skillet, available in stainless steel and carbon steel variants, isn’t the end-all-be-all solution, but the company that makes it does promise a “supply chain that prioritizes the environment and fair working conditions,” and since it’s multipurpose, you won’t have to run multiple pots and pans through the dish washer, or waste water washing them by hand. Instead, the Duo consolidates your kitchenware into one nifty tool, making it the ideal candidate for smaller apartments and houses as well. Using our exclusive promo code KINJA15, you can take over $50 off either model and try it out for yourself. Free your conscience from the remorse of buying environmentally dubious cooking supplies today.

Advertisement

Eufycam 2C 4-Camera Security Kit Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

You can’t be home all the time. I mean you CAN, it’s totally possible, but pretty unlikely. Why not invest in a security system that’s super-easy to install and has full HD recording qualities? The four-camera Eufy Security System is a whole 15% off with the combination of a promo code and clipped coupon, bringing the price down to $357! It’s totally weatherproof and is compatible with Alexa, so you can get updates on the perimeter of your house in real time. So why not grab one of these before it’s gone?



This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher in Feburary 2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 9/15/2020.

FoodSaver Vacuum Sealer Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Saving food is probably at the top of your list because it helps reduce waste for the environment and it helps you keep more money in your wallet. Those are two pretty important things if you ask me and if you can achieve those in one item all the better. Right now take $20 off the FoodSaver Vacuum Sealer and achieve those aforementioned goals.

This model of the FoodSaver is designed to be more compact to save on counter space if you have a kitchen with limited real estate. In fact, it’s about fifty percent smaller than it’s competitors. But just because it’s smaller doesn’t mean it’s less efficient, this pint-sized saver still has full power. It’s easy to use to keep your leftovers delicious or prepped meals safe and fresh. No sweat in aligning the bags for a tight seal and the control panel keeps it simple for even the least tech-savvy. It’s compatible with 1-quart, 1-pint vacuum seal bags, and obviously its works with Food Saver zipper bags and fresh containers. You get an 8" X 10' Roll and (10) 1- quart vacuum seal bags in the purchase. You’re saving all around with this tasty deal.

Advertisement

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

Finer Form Workout Bench Image : Finer Form

Advertisement

A simple workout bench can add a lot of possibilities for your workout routine. At Amazon, Finer Form’s gym bench is down to $110, a steep drop of about $40. The bench is made of steel and coated with a scratch-resistant material, and it’s sturdy enough to support 1,000 pounds of weight. Topping all that metal is a three-inch-thick cushion. The thing I love most, though, is its folding legs, contributing to compactness and ease of storage. It also comes assembled in the box.

Satisfyer Pro 2 Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

For a short time, you can get a Satisfyer Pro 2 for a decent $50! It’s an oral sex simulator that will suck the shit out of your clitoris and has so many modes of pleasure. One of our writers, Jolie Kerr, says it best:



Satisfyer Pro 2 delivers a very specific experience; basically, it’s designed to stimulate the clit and nothing else, although you can certainly explore other areas with it. It is not, however, an insertable toy and should only be used externally. While it’s not an especially versatile toy, and doesn’t strike me as a great candidate for couples play, it is very, very good at what it does. Basically, if oral sex is the way you like to get off, Satisfyer Pro 2 will make you very, very happy.

Advertisement

The Satisfyer is only $50, so make sure you grab this and get off before it’s gone!

These 3-ply face masks don’t satisfy CDC guidelines for safely traversing the outside world, but if you have a need to provide them in bulk—for a small business, perhaps—this 100-pack at Amazon is a pretty good deal. You’ll get 100 masks in a box for $29. All layers are made of non-woven fabric, with the innermost being dye-free and made of a soft material that’s said to be gentle on your skin. According to reviewers, these masks are very breathable, so if air intake is important to you and you haven’t found anything suitable for your needs, give these a try. You can also get 50 in a box for $17.

Loungefly x Wonder Woman Gold Logo Purse Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Loungefly has some of the best collaborations and designs plus their bags and accessories are often limited in release - so if you grab one it becomes a coveted item. I’ve seen the value on a few of these purses skyrocket over demand and popularity of the franchise. With Wonder Woman 1984 getting pushed back again we are in a unique situation of merch being out months before these films with almost nothing being new around the movie debut. If you’ve got Diana Prince’s second instalment circled on your calendar this Loungefly x Wonder Woman Gold Logo Purse is what you need to arrive to the theater in style.

Take $23 off this faux leather crossbody bag designed to match the new all gold look the beautiful Amazon is rocking now. I have this size bag of their Captain Marvel one and it’s the perfect weekend bag. It’s somehow big enough for what I need to carry but not too large to be cumbersome for a day of errands or a night of patio dinner. Loungefly always kills it on the extra little details. This bag has a “Lasso of Truth” charm. The matching wallet is also on sale for $9 off. This is the perfect combo of a beloved brand and storied character. Loungefly doesn’t go on sale often like this so if you want it grab it now.

Advertisement

Free two-day shipping for Prime members.

Fairywill Teeth Whitening Kit BG589INB Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

A pearly white smile is the dream, right? I’m an avid coffee drinker so whitening kits come in and out of my life and I’m always willing to try I a new one. This one crossed my path this morning and I’m intrigued. With over a thousand happy customers this is one of Fairywill and Amazon’s best-reviewed products. Until the end of the month take 50% off this Fairywill Teeth Whitening Kit with promo code BG589INB.

This kit has 25 treatments to return your chompers back to a pristine condition, well at least give the illusion of that. In this box, you get the Super Whitening Strips (4) and the Delicate Whitening Strips (21). The Super strips are worn for one hour but have the most intensity to get teeth whiter faster. The Delicate ones are for more sensitive teeth, so while the formula is more gentle they’re still strong enough to remove years of stains. The no-slip grip design always you to talk and be comfy. It’s just three easy steps to an award-winning smile. Peel, apply, and brush. Simple, safe, and sure to brighten your day.

Advertisement

This code works until September 30 and Prime members get one-day free shipping.

25% off N95 Masks | MQDirect | Promo code KINJA25 Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

COVID-19 is still a threat. That’s why we hooked y’all up with 25% off newly designed N95 masks (FDA- and CE Niosh-approved N95s!) using the exclusive promo code KINJA25 at MQ Direct. As we know, real, FDA-approved N95 masks filter out 95% of air particles and are the most effective way to block out airborne pathogens. You can grab a 10-pack for $38, and a 20-pack for $75! Please stay safe out there—let’s not play politics on a novel coronavirus!



Marvel’s Avengers The Art of the Game (Hardcover) Image : Titan Comics

Advertisement

Enjoying Marvel’s Avengers? If you can’t get enough of the game’s visuals, then perhaps you need to check out the art behind it. You’ll get a deeper look at the concepts the game’s developers were working with before realizing it into the 3D loot grinder it is. From sketches of the heroes themselves to popup locations of iconic installations like Stark Industries, Marvel’s Avengers The Art of the Game not only visualizes the pre-production ideas, but you’re also getting commentary on the creative process from those who worked hard on the game. Amazon has it down to $31 right now, a 23% discount, and it ships in October.

Advertisement

As a fan of Robert Pattinson’s performances in The Lighthouse and the Safdie brothers’ Good Time and definitely NOT Twilight (ok I watched and enjoyed the first one, sue me), watching the trailer for The Batman over the weekend got me hyped for a brooding heartthrob take on a classic comic book character. And to get you in the right state of mind for yet another superhero movie, Batman Beyond: The Complete Series—Funko Pop included—for $60, down 28% from what it cost last week. While this isn’t the lowest price for the Blu-ray + digital collection, it’s still a pretty compelling offer given the timing.



Advertisement

While you’re at it, peruse some of the best, weirdest comics you can read this summer including a lighthearted romp starring the Dark Knight himself, courtesy of published author Tres Dean, since we’re stuck inside anyway.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey on 8/24/2020 and updated with new information on 9/10/2020.



2 for $20 Select TV Show Seasons Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

With fifteen titles in this awesome deal from Best Buy, you can create quite the combo for a great day of lazy television binging. Grab any two titles for just $20 and get caught up on a favorite series, experience a new one, or relive the best moments from a past one. I’d like to recommend Doom Patrol and Swamp Thing as a combo. Both had no excuse for being as good as they are/were. Season two of Doom Patrol is currently out on DC Universe and HBO Max. Swamp Thing was sadly canceled too soon. But both are well worth a go.



Build a DC combo with these titles or The CW favorites Arrow, Flash, and Supergirl. Titans and Krypton are other good options...wow, this list is very DC heavy. But all the Rick and Morty seasons are available too and well as Big Bang Theory is that’s more your jam. No matter what you pick this is a killer deal for hours of quality entertainment.

Advertisement

This combo will ship for $5.

Binx Plush Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

The whole month of September is just Halloween eve. It’s the set up for the best month, season, and holiday. Disney has done spooky and adorable like no other company and is basically the one you look to it that is your ven diagram. Hocus Pocus is a Hallow’s Eve staple even twenty-seven years later. And there’s no way you didn’t completely fall in love with cursed cutie Thackery Binx. This fifteen-inch Binx Plush is the puurrrrfect decoration to prep for pumpkin season. The detail is bewitching with his coffin-shaped name tag, witch hat (probably from Dani), and it’s all tied up with a sweet orange-colored ribbon to stay on theme. Binx is sure to horrify the Sanderson Sisters with how charming his expression is.

But that’s not all Disney is currently offering Mickey and Minnie Halloween Glow-in-the-Dark Candy Bags for $12 with any purchase in the entire store.

Advertisement

Free shipping for orders over $75.

Nintendo Switch Lite Portable Charging Case Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

The best thing I purchased in quarantine was my Switch Lite. I take it to a lot of places too. It’s been really nice playing Animal Crossing in the park or on the patio of my pal’s restaurant. But one thing I never investigated was on the option to charge it while I’m out and about. Take 47% off this Nintendo Switch Lite Portable Charging Case and never run out of juice if you’re trying to sell turnips while you’re on the go.

This is a pretty sizable fast-charging battery in terms of strength. The built-in 8000mAh rechargeable unit comes complete with a stand. It’s easy to pop on and offs and is just as compact to toss in your bag with the Switch. It’s designed with air vents to keep your pint-sized console from overheating. It takes about four hours for it to fully charge and the best thing in the battery pack will not continue to charge once the Switch it back to 100%. This way you arent waste charge or warring out either out.

Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Splatoon 2 Image : Nintendo

Advertisement

Even after all this time, Splatoon 2 is still one of the better multiplayer experiences on the Switch. There’s an active community, and plenty of different modes to try out. So why not jump into this paint-splattering fest today with a copy that’s only $40 at Amazon? You’ll need to wait about a week for it to ship, though.

Amazon Echo Show 5 + Blink Mini Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Another one of Amazon’s crazy combo deals is on tap with an Echo Show 5 that ships with a Blink Mini indoor security camera for $75. This combo is normally $125, and an Echo Show 5 alone typically sits around $60 and the Blink is usually $35, so this is a rare discount for sure.

The Blink Mini offers a 1080p wide angle feed to monitor your home’s most important areas, with motion detection on board to alert you whenever there’s movement about.

Advertisement

You’ll need a subscription if you want to record those moments and save them to the cloud for later viewing, but you currently get service through December 2020 with every purchase, which is more than enough time to decide whether it’s worth the long-term investment.

Anker Soundcore Life P2 Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

I’ve been using a pair of Anker’s Soundcore Life P2 since January, and they’ve been fantastic AirPods alternatives. They were down to $50 back then, but Anker has dropped the price down to its lowest ever mark at $40, no code necessary.

These buds feature CVC 8.0 microphones for noise reduction, 40 hours of total playtime (seven in the buds, the rest in the charger), an IPX7 water rating, and Bluetooth 5.0 AptX for a cleaner wireless connection.