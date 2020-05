Friday's Best Deals: Google Pixel 3a, Hisense Quantum Dot TVs, Cuisinart Stainless Steel Pots and Pans, GlassesUSA Designer Brand Memorial Day Sale, and More

Graphic : Gabe Carey

An all-time low price on Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL smartphones, a steep discount on Hisense Quantum Dot TVs, six stainless steel pots and pans from reader-favorite Cuisinart, and a GlassesUSA Memorial Day Sale lead Friday’s best deals.



Save 70% on 3 Years Image : NordVPN

This Record-Breaking Duvet Cover Wants to Spare You the Hassle of... Read on The Inventory

NordVPN is one of the most widely-acclaimed VPN services out there and has been downloaded en masse by our readers during past deals. The service lets you connect up to six simultaneous devices and access 5,871 servers worldwide, with no logs kept of your actions.



Right now, the best deal is to spring for three years of service and save 70% off of the regular monthly price. You’ll have to spend $126 to do so, but at least then you won’t have to think about it again until 2023!

Amazon has the lowest prices we’ve seen yet on the Pixel 3a family, which are affordable versions of Google’s flagship smartphone lineup. The base Pixel 3a with 64GB of storage is normally $400, but with today’s sale, it’s sitting at an incredibly low $279. It packs a 5.6-inch display If you need something bigger, the Pixel 3a XL (also 64GB) stretches the matter to six inches for $319, down from its usual $479.



These Pixel smartphones don’t have the biggest bark—they’re outfitted with Qualcomm’s octa-core Snapdragon 670 and 4GB of RAM for performance—but they do have quick access to the latest versions of a well-oiled Android, good battery life, and excellent low light performance thanks to a 12MP Night Sight camera.

Looking for some new headphones? If you have a soft spot for Beats, you can save $50 on a pair of Solo Pro wireless on-ears with active noise cancellation and 22-hour battery life. Normally $300, Amazon lists it for $250 today. The Powerbeats Pro true wireless earbuds—featuring nine hours of runtime, IPX4 water resistance, and ear hooks for workouts—are also down to $200 after the discount.



Both these headphones use Apple’s patented H1 audio chip, the very same one you’ll find inside a pair of AirPods Pro. Paired with booming, bassy Beats drivers, you should be able to manage enjoyable sound from either pair.

If you need a new TV, you owe it to yourself to consider Hisense’s new Quantum Dot sets. The brand name is undoubtedly familiar to some, but Hisense has become one of the fastest growing tech manufacturers of the past few years, and its Quantum Dot TVs represent incredible value, especially with today’s discount. You can get a 75" H8G Quantum-Series TV $200 off, bringing your final total down to $1,300. Other models on sale include the 55" model for $500 ($100 discount), and the 50" model for just $380, a $20 slashing from its normal cost.



These 4K Android TVs support HDR and Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and full array local dimming, and thanks to its quantum dots, you’ll get a much more vivid picture than previous LED/LCD technologies could manage.

This discount won’t last too long, so take advantage ASAP.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Photo : Caitlin McGarry

While AirPods Pro are on sale for $210 today, some of our readers have complained it’s still too high a price point for true wireless in-ear headphones. Enter the Samsung Galaxy Buds+, a pair of buds Caitlin McGarry called “the budget AirPod alternative you probably want” in her review on Gizmodo. With two-way dynamic sound drivers built and perfected by AKG, the audio quality is sharp, even if their IPX2 rating doesn’t guarantee sweat- and water-resistance.



Because they’re equipped with two outer mics and one internal one, call quality is crystal clear and the in-app equalizer settings help you find the exact sound you’re looking for when it comes to music. Available in three chic colors—black, white, and blue—at $120, you can’t beat the value of these subtle yet stylish earbuds. That said, if active noise cancellation is a must, you’ll be disappointed by the ambient sounds heard with your music cranked up. In that case, you’re better off sporting AirPods Pro.

Samsung worked with AKG and put two-way dynamic speakers inside the Galaxy Buds+ to improve the audio quality, which was the most common complaint about the company’s previous earbuds. The enhancements make a difference, though I did have to experiment with the in-app equalizer settings to fine-tune the sound. The out-of-the-box preset, Normal, compresses the range a bit and makes the bass sound like I put an after-market car stereo in my ears with a slightly tinny thud. The Dynamic setting helps the ‘buds handle bass much better, which I put to the test by blasting Cardi B’s bass-heavy Invasion of Privacy.

Insignia 32" 720p Fire TV Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

A 32" 720P TV isn’t exactly lighting up anyone’s home theater, but if you’re putting it in the bathroom—or somewhere less gross, like the kitchen—it’s perfect. You can save $50 on Insignia’s model, which includes the Amazon Fire TV platform to give you all the smart features and apps you desire. Your total is $120 with the discount.



Google Nest WiFi 2-Pack Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

If your home is a bit bigger than average and your router is struggling to distribute a Wi-Fi signal to every corner, try out Google Nest WiFi, a mesh system that uses multiple routers to cover up to 4,400 square feet. Place one upstairs, downstairs, and maybe even in the tool shed if you do a little work in there. Amazon has them for $239, which is $60 off.

Advertisement

If during quarantine you’ve found it difficult to keep the pictures on social media fresh you’re not alone. Using the same places or angles where you have space or good light has made things a bit dull. SideDeal is giving you the chance to boost your selfie game with this ten-piece set for just $19.



If you’re a bit of a solo photo taker this is a great set. I personally have bought a few of these individually and I wished I had seen something like this first. I can absolutely say the remote for the shutter is worth it alone. The tripod is also essential if you do a bit of OOTD (that’s outfit of the day) shooting. But get creative and play around with the three lenses too. You’re getting a wide-angle, fisheye, and macro zoom lens in this pack so plenty to shoot in pursuit of the perfect picture.

Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Garmin Instinct Graphic : Jordan McMahon

We’re all trying to find new ways to occupy our time that aren’t heartbreaking or mind-numbing. For some people, that might be crocheting, for others it’s picking up doodling or just catching up on that stack of books they’ve been meaning to check out. For others, it means trying new things outdoors. If you’re looking to venture into fitness tracking, and would rather have a dedicated tracker than something like an Apple Watch, you can get Garmin’s Instinct GPS watch for $250 at REI, saving you $50.



A tracker like this might seem like a gimmicky runner’s gadget, but it can do way more than just track your steps. You can set starting points, and the Instinct will navigate you back there once you’ve finished your hike or jog. It’ll also monitor your heart rate, activity, and stress levels, giving you plenty of metrics to measure how much progress you’ve made.

Advertisement

Sure, sometimes it seems like you’ve reached the end of Netflix’s good content, but there’s still plenty of great movies and TV shows to watch while we’re stuck indoors. Now’s a good time to get started on FX’s Mrs. America, or you could always give Middleditch and Schwartz a try if you need a good laugh. Right now, you can get a Roku Ultra HDR 4K for $80 at B&H Photo, saving you $20, which you could always use to rent Uncut Gems and watch it with the family this weekend.

Buy 2, Get 1 Free on Used & New Games Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

For the first time ever, GameStop is throwing a buy two, get one free sale that applies to both used and new games. GameStop’s best deals are usually reserved for used titles, so if you’re one of those who don’t like something that’s been scratched, pawed, and defiled on account of someone else’s carelessness, you still have the opportunity to save.



So you’re stressed out by all the chaos in the world right now. What a coincidence, me too! How you manage that stress is up to you. You could go to the gym—ok, maybe not. Try a walk in the park ... surrounded by hundreds of people that had the same idea. On second thought, how’s a discount on Speks sound? For a limited time, when you buy two sets of Speks in any color or size, you’ll get a third free using the promo code randompromocode. If that sounds like it might help you fidget through an uncertain future, start mashing, smashing, and building today for a fraction of the price—the rest is on us!



Save 10% on Xbox Gift Cards GAME10 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

With hot games like Cyberpunk 2077 coming up, it might be a good idea to stock up on some discounted Xbox Gift Cards. Dell has them 10% off. The more you buy, the more you save. The biggest value you can get is $10 off a $100 gift card for $90 total. A $90 card is $81, $75 comes down to $67, $60 gift cards are $54, and you can save $5 when you buy $50 worth. Just use promo code GAME10.



Xbox gift cards are usable across Xbox One and Windows 10, and they can be used on anything available in the digital store, including games, movies, TV shows, music, and apps.

You’ve bankrupted your last three Monopoly games, and you utterly embarassed yourself the last time you played truth-or-dare. Let’s try something different: SideDeal has four table top games for one low cost of $69.



You’ll get miniaturized versions of pool, foosball, skeeball, and air hockey. All that’s left to buy are shot glasses for the inevitable drinking games you’ll come up with. Add better health insurance while you’re at it. You know ... just in case you’re bad at those, too.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Whether you’re new to Kingdom Hearts or you’re interested in owning all the games at the best quality, the Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package is a fantastic deal. It includes ten Kingdom Hearts experiences, including games and cinematic content, and Amazon has it for just $40 today. Here’s everything you’ll get in the package:



Kingdom Hearts Final Mix

Kingdom Hearths Re: Chain of Memories

Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days (HD Remastered cinematics)

Kingdom Hearts 2 Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Birth By Sleep Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Re:code (HD Remastered cinematics)

Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD

Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep - a fragmentary passage

Kingdom Hearts X Back Cover (movie)

I may be alone in this, but I’d buy it for Chain of Memories alone. That game was dope, and I don’t care who cares.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Have you seen The Witcher on Netflix? Now you can experience that fantasy world on Switch with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.



Recently ported to Switch with all of the bonus content bundled in, The Witcher 3 is one of the most critically-acclaimed role-playing adventures of all time. It’s an enormous, open-world epic that you can surely sink months into, if you please. It’s $15 off right now.

Ready to cut your teeth on another JRPG after reaching the credits in Final Fantasy VII Remake? Try three. Collection of Mana—which includes an English-translated Trials of Mana (Seiken Densetsu 3 in Japan), Final Fantasy Adventure, and Secret of Mana—is down to $25 on Amazon, 38% below the list price. Like a traditional Final Fantasy game infused with The Legend of Zelda, the Mana games are top down and feature a real-time action combat system.



You’ll complete puzzles, crawl through dungeons, learn spells, and acquaint yourself with townspeople who you can also murder. Then, if you’re so inclined, Trials of Mana was remade for Switch as well, complete with gorgeous 3D graphics and an upright third-person point of view. Depending on your party, certain plot events will differ, so choose wisely and enjoy more than 70 hours of purely fantastical bliss set to an ear worm OST you won’t be able to forget.

Advertisement

Roccat Vulcan 121 AIMO Keyboard Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Back when I worked at [redacted], I was tasked with reviewing a previous version of the keyboard pictured here, the $160, metal-plated and mechanical Roccat Vulcan 120 AIMO, designed to showcase the company’s impressive “Titan” switches and naturally concave keycaps. Fast forward two years and its successor, the Roccat Vulcan 121 AIMO, is down to $120 on Amazon and well worth the price if you ask me.



The main difference between this and the model I reviewed appears to be the availability of Titan Red switches, as opposed to the Browns that were customary before. Both versions are included in this discount, so pick up the Reds if you prefer a linear keystroke or grab the Browns if you’re looking for tactility. Either way, there’s something here for you, and once we’re back to work, your coworkers will appreciate the continued silence.

Nearing the end of your PlayStation Plus subscription? It would normally cost you $60, but thanks to CDKeys, you can add a whole year to your account for just $31. PlayStation Plus is required for online play and cloud saves, but there are other premium benefits like free games, exclusive discounts, and Share Play. It doesn’t look like these shut-ins will go away quickly and quietly, so if you’re planning on filling your newfound time with a spot of gaming, PS+ is an absolute necessity.



Sega Genesis Mini Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Feeling nostalgic? You can feed that 16-bit void in your heart with a Sega Genesis Mini, a reincarnation of the classic console that helped save the gaming industry. For $50—not the lowest we’ve ever seen, but close—it comes with 42 games, including crowd favorites like Sonic, Mega Man, Ecco the Dolphin, Earthworm Jim, Virtua Fighter, Shinobi III, Street Fighter 2, Toe Jam & Earl, Altered Beast, Gunstar Heroes ... need I go on?



Advertisement

I first saw Rifle Paper Co. when they did a collaboration with Keds. I had no idea there was a whole store of that. It’s like a flower bomb went off all over anything you could own. But there is something incredibly striking, soft, and quite pretty about these designs. For the next few days they are giving you 30% off the entire site with the code FRESH.



The more I look at these things the more I like them. I’m a sucker for nice stationery and full disclosure I thought that’s all this company did. I was wrong. The pet line is really nice and I’d totally let me dog rock one of their bandanas. They even teamed up with Corkcicle to make wine time more fun. Anything you could think of it’s here and it’s lovely at that.

Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders over $50 and this code is good until May 26.

Mealthy 1.7L Electric Glass and Stainless Steel Kettle Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

I’m not so fancy that I can’t take a big pot of water and plop it onto a piping hot stove, but if you are, you can’t miss this offer from SideDeal. Mealthy’s 1.7L stainless steel electric kettle is going for $19. The water tank is glass, too, so you get a nice little show if you’re one of those who likes to watch water bubble and boil.



Up to 60% off Bedding Photo : Crane and Canopy

Advertisement

Crane and Canopy pride themselves on being an affordable but still luxury option for bedding. By dealing directly with manufactures they keep the prices lower than comparable brands. For Memorial Day they are putting a lot of it on sale. Towels, pillows, shower curtains, candles, and more. No code needed, the prices will appear when you select the sizes you want.



Crane and Canopy are the ones that made that zipper duvet cover that’s supposed to make it fast and easy to make the bed up. :: whispers, “It does.”:: All the materials and products are manufactured ethically and responsibly. They strive to get their consumers the best price for the best pieces. And that’s the reason they’ve been going strong since 2012.

Advertisement

Sale runs until May 25.

Cuisinart 12pc Multiclad Pro Stainless Steel Cookware Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If your cookware is getting a bit rusty, now’s a perfect time to start replacing it, especially with steep discounts like today’s featured MorningSave deal. They’re letting go of six Cuisinart pots and pans with their respective tops for $179. This set usually hovers around $200.



All these pieces are oven- and dishwasher-safe, and they work perfectly fine on induction stove tops. Here’s everything you’ll be adding to your cupboards if you decided to buy:

1-1/2- and 3-quart Covered Saucepans

8- and 10-inch Open Skillets

3-1/2-quart Covered Saute Pan

8-quart Covered Stockpot

Steamer Insert With Lid

Grab yours today.

Dyson Car + Boat Handheld Vacuum Image : Dyson

Advertisement

Dyson vacuums aren’t just made for homes. The company also makes handheld vacs that are perfect for a car, truck, boat, and van, and this one’s on sale right now. The Dyson V6 is marked down 17% from the list price right now, giving you a handy handheld with two-tier radial cyclones and 20 minutes of battery life on a full charge.



Advertisement

Philips Smoke-less Indoor BBQ Grill Image : Philips

Advertisement

Philips makes an indoor barbecue grill that is smoke-less, relying instead upon infrared technology to heat the cooking grid. As a result, the drip dry remains cool underneath, further preventing smoke. But don’t let infrared fool you— the grill heats up quickly to 446 degrees Fahrenheit.



And unlike a regular grill, this Philips indoor grill is not a nightmare to clean. Just wipe it down or toss it in the dishwasher. Best of all, it’s 57% off right now.

Advertisement

Shark ION P50 Cordless Vacuum Image : Shark

Advertisement

Now that life and work are one in the same (isn’t it great!?), now is the time to start reassessing your living conditions. And as I know all too well, that starts with obsessively vacuuming. Lucky for you, the insanely popular Shark ION P50 is $300—down 36% from MSRP. With up to 50 minutes of uninterrupted cleaning, this cordless vac will help you collect every crumb, dust speck, and cat hair from your floors and furniture to store in a vat and catapult into the sun.



Perfect for large animal- and child-infested spaces, the upright vacuum uses “DuoClean” technology, carried out by one powerhead and two brush rollls, to suck up even the finest grains of dirt and dust. Combined, its anti-allergen complete seal technology and HEPA filter keep you from sneezing through excruciating Zoom calls. Three modes of cleaning—upright, stick, and handheld—save you the trouble of mowing your whole couch (or car) with a full-size vacuum cleaner. Because that’s just not practical.

Advertisement

Humble Suds is a small business with a lot of happy customers. They’ve become a popular Etsy shop by keeping cleaning safe and simple. These two Earth Mommas invested in the power of the plant along with mineral-derived familiar ingredients topped off with pure essential oils. Their current bundle is the Humble Hero Set that lets you sample a little of it all for $43.



The Humble Hero set features some of their best products. The all-purpose cleaner (choose the scent), hand sanitizers (lavender/mint scent), one laundry soap for ten loads, and a double-lined mask. Comment after comment mentions how lovely all the scents are. These products are handmade in Evergreen, Colorado by two moms who wanted top-notch ingredients, that are locally sourced when possible and of the highest quality. They certainly seemed to have delivered.

Advertisement

Ships free from Colorado. And 15% of this purchase will go to support The United Way.

True & Tidy Multi-Surface Steam Mop Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

One of the downsides to spending more time at home is that your floors probably need a bit more attention than usual. Mopping usually does the trick, but it can get tedious and, even though we’re stuck at home right now, there’s probably better things you could be doing anyways. A good steam mop can help speed up the process without neglecting to keep your place looking spiffy. The True & Tidy Multi-Surface Steam Mop, down to just $39 today at Side Deal, will give you a quick and easy way to mop your floors and bring back that shine.



Martha Stewart Pressure Cooker KJMRTHA

Advertisement

Are you wanting a bit more versatility in your cooking options? Well, for a decent $53 using the promo code KJMRTHA, you can get the Martha Stewart pressure cooker. It’s 8 quarts and has 14 preset programs so you can always ensure that your food is nice, tender, and ready to eat. Just think about the culinary possibilities! I’d grab one before it’s gone.



Anker Roav Dual Dash Cam DUALDC519 + clip coupon

Advertisement

If you want to keep track of all the goings-on in and around your car at all times, consider an Anker dual dash cam. It’s $90 with a promo code and a clipped coupon. It records in 1080p and automatically records your driving route, location, and speed so you’ll never get lost. Not to mention it has a parking mode, so it can be a sense of security 24 hours a day.



Advertisement

Even more impressive, this dash cam automatically records 10 seconds before a car crash, and 20 seconds after so you’ll have access to what really happened. No more “he said she said” over here. Grab this before it’s gone!

Decorative Pillow and Blanket Sale Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Pillows are an easy way to brighten up or revive a room. Wayfair currently has over 9,000 decorative pillows and throws on sale for you to do just that.



There are even a few heated blankets leftover from last season but you never know if a cool summer night could hit and you need to fire one up. I do get curious about rediculous things on sale when these deals occur. My pick for this one is a gold leather pillow that’s was once $700 but you can have now for just $290. :Insert crying laughing emoji:

But there really are some beautiful pieces and greats discounts to easily breathe some new life into rooms we have been spending a lot more time in. I like this abstract lumbar one and the texture of this chevron pillow is super chic. Grab a few, save some money, and happy decorating.

Advertisement

Free shipping on orders over $35.

Up to $25 off an Ameriwood TV Stand Image : Ameriwood

Advertisement

It can be hard to find the right TV stand to suit your living space without costing too much. Sure, you want something that fits your room’s vibe and looks nice, but you also don’t want to wince when you see your total at checkout. Still, if your TV’s been sitting on the floor as you settle into your new apartment, or you’re ready to get rid of your old hand-me-down from a long-moved-out roommate, these Ameriwood TV Stands are on sale on Amazon right now for up to $25 off. If you’re looking for a more modern aesthetic, the Galaxy TV stand will support TV’s of up to 65”, has a mount for your TV and two shelves for storing media or a couple plants if you like, and it’s down to $107 right now. If you need something that’ll fit snugly into the corner of the room and has a more traditional look, the Southlander Corner in espresso is down to $104.



Advertisement

Rachio R3e Smart Sprinkler System Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Why the hell does a water sprinkler have to be smart? I’ll tell you why: Because water is damn expensive, and if you have a big lawn, you’ll want to save as much of it as possible. Rachio’s R3e sprinkler has eight sprinkler zones, WiFi connectivity for remote control, and it supports voice control with Alexa. Amazon has it for $130 today.



Rachio uses a bundle of sensors to determine the best automatic watering schedules, including rain and wind detectors, saturation monitors, and more. It also takes into account your lawn type, plants, soil type, and how much sun your lawn gets on a daily basis. That means it’ll only water at the most optimal time without drowning your lawn, all of which should positively impact the water bill and eventually pay for itself.

Advertisement

52% off Solar Water Fountain Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Solar power is a great alternative to electricity as you well know and this water fountain takes full advantage. It floats and would be a nice touch to any place you put it in and around your home. Once $60 you can grab this with its variety of heads for just $29.



This is a nice addition to your backyard for a birdbath, pond, pool, or garden. It comes with three easily interchangeable heads to create a variety of water streams. Depending on where you are placing these the water flow can be a light shower to a more forceful jet of h2o. The highly efficient panels powered by sunshine mean no fuss with batteries. This also means it will run as long as it’s shining out.

Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Up to 65% off Patio Furniture Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

With Memorial Day fast on the way, it can’t hurt to revamp your patio. Summer cookouts and lounging in sunlight are some of the best things about the hotter months. I’m very lucky to have a backyard and even if it’s just me and my dog I want comfortable while catching a few rays. For the next six days, Wayfair is offering up to 65% off their patio furniture.



A good umbrella is crucial. We like the sun but we don’t like sunburns. This one even has LED bulbs to light up a cool night. Enjoying a cold beverage and relaxing in an Adirondack chair is the height of summertime luxury. A cute bar cart to roll said beverages out on adds a touch of class. And of course, a hammock chair is the only way to tackle your “to read” pile. There are over 300 pieces in this sale so there’s plenty to choose from to spruce your space.

Advertisement

Free shipping on orders over $35. This sale ends May 24.

Magic Chef 5.6qt XL Air Fryer Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Despite all the foretelling by The Jetsons that technological progression would culminate with flying cars and teleportation devices, it’s the air fryer that has the world going nuts. If you haven’t already jumped aboard the train for the revolution, you can do so now for $59 at SideDeal, where you can get a Magic Chef 5.6qt air fryer with enough room to feed the whole family.

Advertisement

The right pair of glasses can add a nice bit of flair to your outfit, and make you look as spiffy as you feel when you toss them on. It can be hard to find a pair that doesn’t make you revert to the days of school picture days when you didn’t want anyone to look at your goofy last-minute haircut. Now’s a good time to start looking, though, since GlassesUSA is offering 20% off select prescription glasses and sunglasses, as well as regular sunglasses, using the code KINJABRANDS20.



There’s plenty of options to choose from, including several designer brands like Ray-Ban and Oakley, and others including Gucci, Versace, Tom Ford, and Armani. If none of those look like a good fit, you can also get 65% off in-house eyeglasses and sunglasses using the code KINJA65.

Advertisement

Ella Paradis is doing everyone a solid and is offering four amazing vibrator bundles at discounted prices just in time for Memorial Day weekend! That’s right, you can save money on getting off during a holiday, we love to see. You can choose from the couple’s weekend bundle, which is $40 and includes a couple’s vibrator, massage oils, and another pocket vibe; a We-Vibe bundle, which is $60 that includes a, yes, We-Vibe, lace cuffs, and a vibrator charger; a single ladies bundle, that’s $34 and includes a G-spot vibrator and three massage oils, and lastly a “different strokes” bundle that’s only $20 and has a juicy (LOL) masturbation sleeve for penises, lube, and a vibrator charger. I shouldn’t have to say to grab these bundles before they’re gone!



25% off Full Priced Items FWLPD Photo : Fossil

Advertisement

Over 100 items are currently in Fossil’s flash sale but you can grab even more savings over the next three days. Use the code FWLPD at checkout and get 25% off all full-priced items too.



Fossil is known for slick accessories. Belts, sunglasses, wallets, and of course bags. I’ve been a Fossil fan since my very first card case and their products are built to last. The code can also be used on smartwatches that come highly recommended. That’s $75 off for some of these styles. A perfect addition to your summer workout schedule.

Advertisement

You’ve got until May 25 on this sale and free shipping on all orders.

Save up to 50% on Clothing, Shoes, and Apparel | Adidas

Adidas has been running a Memorial Day sale, and there’s still a ton of time (through the end of Memorial Day) to get in on it. You can save up to 50% on thousands of items across clothing, shoes, and accessories—no promo code necessary. Most of the savings are between 20-30%, but do some digging and you can find some insane deals, like these black-white-red Nite Jogger shoes with reflective material for safe nighttime running for $78, down from the usual $130.

25% Sitewide Sale MEMORIAL Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

This is a good time with all these skincare sales to assess your cabinet for what you need for summer and if you can get it on sale all the better. For the holiday the SkinStore is running a sitewide sale of 25% off with code MEMORIAL. This code works on everything, even bundles and clearance items.



So let’s grab a good sunscreen to start. It’s no secret if you follow me that I love French company La Roche-Posay and their sunscreen is perfection. I do tend to burn easily so I prefer a high SPF and basically live in it all summer. To take off a heavy sunscreen you’ll need a good oil cleanser followed by a foam cleanser. But if you do catch a little sun and need to put some moisture back in and cool it down. Aloe is still the best to do this and Tony Moly’s face masks are the way to go.

Advertisement

The sale runs until May 26 and there is free shipping on all orders.

Relwen Peached Sailcloth Tanker Image : Huckberrry

Advertisement

Last time it was on sale at Huckberry, James Willems of Funhaus compared the Relwen Peached Sailcloth tanker to an eccentric creation out of Seinfeld’s J. Peterman catalog. Now it’s back on sale at an even steeper discount. Normally $298, the down to 60% right now, to $119—a reasonable price for a year-round light jacket. Replete with more zippers and buttons than you’ll know what to do with, it’s more than a fashion statement: it’s also downright practical.



The Sailcloth tanker is one of many slashed prices in Huckberry’s vast Memorial Day sale, which sees prices drop on everything from Mystery Ranch’s “The Mission” hybrid bag to the classic Rhodes Footwear Huxley boot. Stimulus check got you fancying a fancy new watch? The stunning Luminox Xcor Aerospace Pilot is on sale too—at a jaw-dropping $815. Peruse the whole gamut in our evergreen roundup of the best Huckberry deals.

Advertisement

Extra 40% off Sale Items SUNNYDAYS Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Kate Spade dropped this sale out of nowhere and it’s really good. If there’s anything you been thinking about grabbing a new purse, necklace, scarf, whatever now is the time. Use the code SUNNYDAYS to grab an additional 40% off already deeply discounted sale items.



There are over 900 items up for grabs so you’re sure to find something. There some exceptional prices in the jewelry and accessories section. Kate Spade is a company that is great for gifts too. They’re nice, thoughtful, and when you get a sale like this pretty dang affordable. But the giftee doesn’t need to know that. The best-seller Molly tote was $228 but is now $96. That’s 58% off if you’re keeping track.

Advertisement

This sale will run until May 26 and free shipping on all orders.

Up to 20% off Select Items SUMMER Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Summer is not an excuse to go lax on your skin routine. If anything it’s the time to really sort it out. (Please wear sunscreen.) The Dermstore is giving you 20% off most of products to do just this just use the code SUMMER. Some brands will only allow 10% off but most in the sale section will get the full discount.



For some of us summer means putting more layers on our faces because sunscreen is essential even if you have a foundation with SPF. Trying to clean all that off at the end of the day means you need something both gentle but strong. Bioderma’s Sensibio H20 no-rinse cleanser it that. And exfoliating body wash is also good for the same thing and this Glytone one is a best seller. It’s never too early to engage in an anti-aging skin regiment and Sunday Riley is on sale, that’s all you need to know.

Advertisement

Sale runs until May 27 and all orders are currently shipping for free.

Up 70% off Select Sandals SANDALS Photo : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

The summer sandal season is here. As Memorial Day basically marks the beginning of the dog days it’s time to get your footwear in order. Cole Haan has a selection of men’s and women’s sandals up tp 70% off right now. Ladies use the code SANDALS to get an additional 10% off.



A cute pair of strappy sandals are an essential wardrobe item. But so are clean white sneakers. I buy a new pair every summer and these look amazing with any outfit you put together. There are still plenty of styles left but sizes are going fast as you are looking at major markdowns. Those sandals I recommended are going to be $36 after all the discounts, they were $130. Those are some huge savings.

Advertisement

Sale runs until May 26 and orders are currently shipping for free.

Fenty Beauty Avalanche All-Over Metallic Powder Set Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Get a mega-pack of Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty metallic pigments for half-off the usual $99 price. Mix and match tones like February, Raspberry Rave, and Glacier Gang to get the frosted look of your dreams using these 100% cruelty-free loose powders.



Advertisement

If you’re on the move and typically have a lot of gear to tote, you’ll want a good backpack, and Peak Design is one of the best for the jobs. The company specializes in roomy interiors to fit all your gadgets, from laptops to big, full frame DSLRs (and a gang of lenses, too). It’s normally going for $260, but you can grab one from either Amazon or B&H Photo for $182 today.



The Everyday Backpack has all sorts of zippered pockets, sleeves, and separators to keep everything nice and neat. It’s also weatherproof, expandable, and convertible between several carrying styles. It’s a lot to pay for a backpack, but judging by the reviews, it makes techie life much easier to manage.

Advertisement

40% Sitewide Sale 40Friend Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

If you are familiar with Alternative Apparel you know that they put eco-practices first. Their designs are classic and comfortable. And they strive for sustainability. From now until May 25 take 40% off your entire order with code 40FRIEND. This includes items in the sale section.



One of their top sellers is the baseball tees and there are a few in the sale section you can get for just $15. I’m not sure why but I think this jumpsuit is super cute and you can grab it for 50% off the original price. Lots of bags, sunglasses, and jewelry are in this deal too. The company is also running a two for one sale on select hoodies and tees. But there are plenty of styles and accessories in both the men’s and women’s sections to pick from.

Advertisement

Free shipping on orders over $65. Discounts run until May 25.

Choose What You Pay Photo : Everlane

Advertisement

Is this genius or madness? Today only Everlane is giving you the opportunity to choose what you can pay. Actually this is genius. Your savings will be anywhere from 20% - 50% off. The sale will continue while supplies last.



What is actually going on at Everlane is this: Periodically they pick from a limited selection of overstock and let you dictate the price. It’s not any amount though, it’s tiered in three choices and you just pick the one you want. The most coveted items in this event are the trainers, the boss bag, and the denim jacket. There are about 150 items in each section for men and women.

Advertisement

They are also donating all the profits they make from their 100% Human line to Feeding America, so if you can a tee or a tank and help too.

Free shipping on all orders.

60% off Apparel Sitewide MD60 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

For the next seven days, take 60% off any purchase at JACHSNY when using promo code MD60. There are no limits, and you’re free to return anything that doesn’t fit quite right. You’ll primarily find men’s clothing here, but JACHSNY has also soft launched PAINTER, a women’s line featuring the most stylish smock tops you’ve ever seen.



Rosetta Stone Lifetime License Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Now is as good a time as any to make new friends around the world, and unless your idea of a good time is deciphering cryptic codecs—because that’s exactly what it feels like with Google Translate sometimes—learning a new language might be something you’re into. Rosetta Stone licenses are heavily discounted today for anyone up for the challenge, including a lifetime license for $200 (down from $300). You can also put up $96 for 12 months of unlimited access, and $144 for two years. (But let’s be real: you’ll probably need more than two years.)



You’re getting full access to learn more than 24 of the world’s most common and popular languages, including Mandarin, French, German, Japanese, Greek, and even Hebrew. I can tell you from experience that the single most useful thing you can take on an international vacation is at least basic knowledge of the local language, so be sure to start practicing now for that post-quarantine trip you’ve had to put off.

Advertisement

Up to 54% off Select Dragon Ball Blu-ray’s Image : Bandai Namco

Advertisement

If you’ve had enough of scrolling through Netflix’s seemingly infinite library of stuff you don’t wanna watch right now, it might be time to grab a couple Blu-ray’s for your next binge session. For anime aficionados, there’s lots to grab on sale at Amazon right now. Dragon Ball fans can pick up Dragon Ball Super: Brolyfor 52% off, Dragon Ball Z: Battle of the Gods for 54% off, as well as a couple seasons of Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Z Kai for about 15% off each.



Magnum Paint Sprayer Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

All that rain, sleet, snow, and hail from the wintry months should have subsided by now. If your house’s attractiveness can’t survive another round, a new coat of paint may be in order, and Magnum’s paint sprayer makes it easy. At Home Depot, save $31 on the unit for $204 total, shipping included. It supports multiple different types of coating, has multiple spray speeds, and comes with everything you need to get started save for the paint itself.



I’m a wittle baby. So when I wecomend a weighted bwanket, you know I’m sewious. Pwease buy the bwanky. It’s 30% off and weighs 20 pwounds. It used to be $96, but wif the cwippable coupon code on the Amazon wink, you can get it fowr 52% wess.



Pweeeeeaseeee fwor meeee.



If your dependent on coffee to rev the morning engine you’re not alone. I’m pretty tied to my coffee maker as I start my day quite early but even enjoy a good cuppa at night. SideDeal is giving you 39% off West Blend’s espresso and coffee maker. That’s a $41 discount!



This machine uses ground coffee which is so convenient and makes the process of hot java a lot smoother. Cappuccinos, lattes, espresso are all options with this quality percolator. It’s easy to operate and so you’ll pick up how to control the water and steam pressure like the best baristas at your local coffee shop. It’s a sleek and small size so it won’t take up much space if your kitchen has limited real estate as well.

Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

When the lights go out, who’s there to save you? Jackery, apparently. With its Explorer 160 backup station down 15% on Amazon, you can worry about power outages no longer and get back to worrying about the economy instead. Since many of us are working from home now, power outages can take a significant toll on our livelihoods. Worse yet, they can keep us from the distractions that make leisure time bearable in a time devoid of physical escapes.



On that note, while the $93 Jackery portable power station may not be the difference between life and death, it will spare you preventable agony, which is just as important when you think about it. This 46,400mAh rig fuels phones, tablets, laptops, and yes, your Nintendo Switch with ease. Plus you can pair it with the portable and foldable SolarSaga 60W panel for the ultimate eco-friendly supercharge. Snap ‘em up together for $273.

Advertisement

Today, you can get yourself two Ring Spotlight cameras for $338 ($110 off), with a free Amazon Echo Dot thrown in for good measure. If you don’t have so much home to cover, you can get similar savings on a single-unit combo for $170 ($80 off). Being that they’re the battery-operated models, these things are pretty easy to install, and with the Echo Dot, you can talk to your visitors and bark at trespassers by calling on Alexa.



Advertisement

25% off Office Furniture Image : Branch

Advertisement

This is a fact—those of us who are privileged to work from home will be doing so for the foreseeable future. Even once we start going back into the office, chances are you’ll only be going in a couple of days a week. That’s why, if you’re anything like me, you’ve been desperately looking for better WFH equipment without breaking the bank.



Enter Branch Furniture, the fast-growing startup offering premium office furniture for less. Their staple bestseller, the Branch Ergonomic Chair, equips you with comfort and quality while remaining on budget. You can buy it right now for 20% off at just $279, with free (and fast) shipping included! Their even more budget-friendly option, the Branch Task Chair, is down to $199 from $269 with free shipping. And, if you make a purchase and refer a friend, you’ll get a FREE stationery set from Baronfig, courtesy of Branch, which includes a sleek hardcover notebook and pen.

Advertisement

If those options don’t do it for you, you can also choose from an office desk that is $495, a supercharged standing desk for $815, a small filing cabinet for $155, and a modern Guest Chair for $395. Grab these before they’re gone!

Epicurious 11-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Are you trying to be a budding chef? Do you have plans to start a YouTube channel, or are you just looking for some quality pots and pans? Well, look no further than the Epicurious 11-piece cookware set. It’s made of stainless steel, non-stick, and is dishwasher safe. The $152 set also has cool-touch handles so you won’t have to worry about burning your hands while making a roux or taking your browned chicken out of the oven. You’ll get one stockpot, two saucepans, one frying pan, one saute pan, and four lids. Grab this before it’s gone!



25% off Sitewide and Free Mascara Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

It Cosmetics is known for creating quality products to aid in anti-aging and having some of the best foundations in the industries. For the rest of May, they are gifting you the 25% off to try some of their top-rated products and free mascara.



I’ve used their foundation on and off over the years and for the value, it’s a great option. Most of the products in this collection are $29 with a discount which is an awesome value for the quality. I really like the CC+ cream because it has a 50 SPF blended into it. Their moisturizers are also highly rated and cover a variety of needs depending on skin type. And when you spend $60 you’ll receive a free Lash Blowout Mascara. No codes needed all promos are applied to cart.

Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders until June 30.

40% off Select Styles Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Luxury shoe designer Stuart Weitzman famously said, “I design shoes to make women happy.” And filling his collection with a variety that checks both form or function he has done that. Now yes, these are a bit on the expensive side so when a deal like 40% off comes around you take notice. From now until June 7 you can take advantage of that sale.



There’s plenty of strappy sandals, snazzy sneakers, and flattering flats. A handful of purses and boots from the winter collection remain if you’re feeling like you want to prep for next season. The classic Gabby flat is a best seller and super versatile. If you have the urge to splurge the Analeigh sandal would be a great addition to a warmer weather wardrobe.

Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders.

Bissell Cordless Carpet Cleaner Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

I have four little dogs, and while I do walk them and love them a bunch, they make a hell of a mess—especially on my area rugs. Recently, one of my pups, Benjamin Alexander Cuddles, named by a younger cousin, had a bit of stomach flu and got sick on said area rug. What did I do? Pulled out my full-sized Bissell to take care of it. Which leads me to this baby. For a decent $70, you can also clean up your doggie’s messes easily with the Bissell’s spray, scrub, and suction modes. Since it’s cordless, it’ll take less time to get your carpet back to working order. Grab one before it’s gone!



Hydro Flask Growler Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

You’d be forgiven for needing a drink with everything going on. But maybe you wanna pack some of your favorite sour (sorry, IPA fans) for a nice walk to your favorite picnic spot. The right growler will let you store a good amount of your favorite beer, and keep it cool until you reach your destination. There’s plenty of growlers to choose from, but right now you can get this one from Hydro Flask at REI for just $46. It only comes in grey, so you won’t get any fancy of the colors Hydro Flask is known for, but you can always bounce over to Etsy and grab a couple stickers to make it your own.



Just because you’re not at work doesn’t mean your “colleagues”—AKA, your family—won’t eat that leftover meatloaf you were saving for lunch. In fact, a study that was completely made up on the spot by yours truly, but backed up by years of personal experience, suggests family is ten times more likely to fridge-swipe than a stranger. Keep yours where you work, and put all your edible valuables where only you can reach them. Daewoo is letting you do it with this Retro Red 4.4 cubic feet mini fridge, which is $301 following a 25% discount.



Daewoo has other colors of this roomy unit on sale for a slightly-more-exciting $300, including White, City Blue, and Cream Beige. There’s also Mint for $350, 15% off.

Le Creuset Signature 10.25-Inch Iron Handle Skillet Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Cast-iron skillets are like, the most versatile things ever. You can cook something on the stove and throw the skillet in the oven afterwards, and with proper care, the thing will last years. A cast-iron skillet is an investment, so while they can be a little expensive, they’re worth it. But if you need one, you’re in luck today, as Bed Bath & Beyond has some high-quality skillets for just $100.



Since this order’s above $39, you’ll get free shipping with your skillet, too. Which is nice, considering everything. You might want to pick one up fast, though, as the blue colored skillet is already sold out. Who knows how long the red and black ones will last?

Up to 40% Select Styles Photo : Hunter

Advertisement

Hunter boots are staples in a lot of closets. I had a pair from my time in London and I wore them until they actually came apart, like the heal cracks and they fell off of me. I literally loved them to death. They were a gift so when it came time for a new pair I did not love the price. But I remember I did have them for years so they really were an investment piece. Starting today Hunter has a 40% discount on select styles for men, women, and kids.



There’s a nice variety of their classic rainboot and a few snow boots left over from winter. Tees, sweatshirts, and bags are also in this sale. I’m eyeing these tall boots that are $30 less in this deal. The original short boot is 50% off as well. If you want to be prepared for summer thunderstorms this is a sale for you.

Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders.