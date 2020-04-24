Friday's Best Deals: Google Nest Mini, Western Digital Hard Drives, Overwatch Switch Controller, Status Audio Bluetooth Headphones, Colgate LED Teeth Whitening Kit, and More

Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

A Google Nest Mini, a pair of Status Audio Bluetooth headphones, Oral-B toothbrushes, an Eufy Robovac, and an Overwatch Switch controller lead Friday’s best deals.



Subscribe for 1 Year, Get 3 Months Free

The best VPN, according to our readers here on The Inventory, is Private Internet Access. To pay forward the support they saw in our respective Co-Op two short years ago, they’re offering 3 extra months FREE with the purchase of a 1-year sub.



Their high favorability among readers across the Giz/Onion (that’s what G/O stands for!) network is evident. In 2014, Private Internet Access topped off Lifehacker’s Hive Five list of the best VPNs on the market. Four years later, our readers voted the same way.

Though closed-source VPNs have sparked controversy over the years, PIA has set itself apart as a trailblazer in the space. Now go ahead and start following internet privacy best practices today so you can browse and stream worry-free in your extra time spent at home.

You never know how long we’ll be stuck at home; in the meantime, play it safe and subscribe for a year to snap up your freebie while the deal’s still active.

Building out your own personal Netflix-style media streaming server? You could have the best routers and all the horsepower and bandwidth you need for 4K streaming, but without a hard drive to hold all those big files, it’s all for naught. Today, you can add 10TB of storage to any system thanks to Western Digital’s Easystore external hard drive for $170, an $80 discount. If you don’t need so much, a more portable 5TB option is $110 after a $60 discount, and you can also get a 1TB for $50.



Sticking to your mechanical guns? Those are on sale, too. Get 1TB drives for both desktops ($40) and laptops ($43), all at Best Buy and with no known end date, so grab one ASAP before the price hikes back up.

Status Audio BT Transfer Wireless Earbuds

Hey, you. Are you looking for an excellent pair of wireless earbuds that cost less than a suburban lunch? We already loved the BT Transfer by Status Audio when they debuted at $69, so we were floored when we saw they’ve dropped to $20.

They’re not true wireless, but you do get a pair of stringed buds with reliable Bluetooth 5.0 aptX audio, IPX5 water resistance, and eight-hour battery life. Each pair comes with four different size options for the ear tips and fins, so even if you have a couple of Grand Canyons flanking your face like I do, you shouldn’t have any comfort issues.

Klipsch is celebrated for its long history of providing top-notch audio equipment, having built its name on solid studio recording equipment and premium headphones. You can add wireless speakers to that list with products like The Three II, which normally goes for the Klipsch-appropriate price tag of $574, but if you act quickly, you can catch a rare discount down to $250 (there’s also a Matte Black model), no promo code needed.



The Three II features an abundance of input options to cover any need you could have, including Bluetooth, 3.5mm auxiliary, USB, and Wi-Fi. The lattermost brings one of The Three II’s best features—wireless multiroom audio. With it, you can pair the speaker up with any others in Klipsch’s entire multiroom-capable family to spread good vibes throughout the home. The speaker also has voice control through Alexa (separate device required, like the Echo Dot).

Bee-tee-dubs, in case you can’t tell, The Three II is not a portable speaker. It’s a tabletop unit meant to be used in the home—perhaps the antique design with its physical nobs and switches gives that away—and you’ll need a power outlet to use it.

TaoTronics Bluetooth Headphones W6QPLXDW

I don’t know about you, but the way I’ve been coping with social distancing has been listening to music a couple of hours every day. It’s a great, feel-good escape from whatever awaits me outside. Well, why not do that with a pair of TaoTronics Bluetooth headphones? They’re only $27 with the promo code W6QPLXDW which is half off the original list price. The headphones themselves have a flexible headband, which makes it really comfortable for hours of wear. Grab these before they’re gone.



Crucial 1TB M.2 SSD EMCDHFE32

Looking for meaningful upgrades to your PC? Of course, most of you will probably look at your RAM, GPU, or CPU first, but if you haven’t already, storage is another area worth upgrading. Today at Newegg, a 1TB Crucial M.2 SSD is going for $109 after using coupon code EMCDHFE32.



A solid-state drive is a lot faster and a lot more reliable than the chunky mechanical ones, so your PC boots up in seconds, and apps and games take no time at all to work their way to your screen. The usual going price for a stick like this is $130, and Crucial has certainly won favor in our book for reliability and customer support, so we doubt this one will last long.

Apple Watch Series 4 (Refurb)

Whether you’re low on budget or you don’t want to splurge on a brand new watch, Woot’s latest offer for the Apple Watch Series 4 is enticing. You can get a refurbished unit—which Woot admits may have some dings, scuffs, and minor scratches—for as low as $280. That’ll get you the 40mm model. You can also step up to the 44mm for $300, and there are options in Space Grey, Rose Gold, and Silver.



The Apple Watch Series 4 didn’t really change the game much save for a couple of key areas: it’s a bit bigger in overall size and screen real estate, and it shipped with an electrocardiogram heart rate sensor, which is much more reliable than the optical ones most other smartwatches ship with. It uses the same underlying technology to check your pulse that the doctors do, as opposed to a light that detects subtle light changes under your skin, something that can be thrown off by factors like skin color, sweat, and more.

10% Off Nomad Kevlar Cables

Sure, you get a new Lightning cable every time you get a new iPhone, but they aren’t very durable and they’re too short to give you much room to move around when your phone’s plugged in. You could just keep replacing them with new cables every time one breaks, but that gets pricey, and buying a more durable cable can save you the hassle. Right now, you can get any of Nomad’s Kevlar cables for 10% off through May 1.

There’s plenty of options to choose from, with Lightning cables that plug into USB-C or USB-A ports, as well as universal and USB-C cables, all of which come in 1.5m and 3m configurations, so your gadgets will never have to stray too far from a little juice.

VAVA 9-in-1 USB-C Hub KINJAVA417

You’ve finally upgraded all the gizmo things in your home to USB-C... except your USB hubs, which are just shite compared to the newer ones. More than just an excess of USB 3.0 ports, this VAVA 9-in-1 unit also adds ethernet, an SD card reader, a TF card reader, ethernet, and HDMI capable of resolutions up to 4K. There’s no better time to buy something like this than today, especially considering it’s 50% off. Just head to Amazon and add it to your cart with the $10 instant discount, then use promo code KINJAVA417 to chop off another $20.



RAVPower 30W USB-C Power Delivery Charger KINJAZ5D

Need a new charger? Whether you’re juicing up an iPhone, an Android phone, or even a Nintendo Switch, this RAVPower 30W charger can charge up to two of them at a time at the fastest speeds possible. You can grab one for just $14 with exclusive code KINJAZ5D. The power is split up between an 18W USB-C Power Delivery port, as well as a standard 12W USB port for any standard device.



15% off One-Time Purchases and Subscriptions

Need a handle of vodka sent to your door in the next 2 hours? Who doesn’t! For our NYC-based readers, Vodka Mariette is offering 15% off both subscriptions and one-time purchases using the coupon code KINJA15. Now I’ve tried it myself (in fact, I treated myself to a Vodka Mariette soda last night while cooking dinner) and I’ll say, it goes down real smooth. Too smooth almost. But in these desperate times, we all need a little something to take the edge off.



Vodka Mariette is 5x distilled AND GMO-free, plus they promise delivery in under 2 hours for anyone living in Manhattan or Brooklyn. I ordered recently to our studio downtown and can attest to the expeditious pace. Sadly, cities outside of NYC are missing out on this deal—but worry not—a rep at Vodka Mariette told me they’re planning on expanding the service very soon. Tip your driver and drink responsibly.

eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S KINJAEUFY

You’ve already cleaned your home with all the free time you’ve gained, I’m sure, and if you’re anything like Jolie, you’ve also been rage cleaning, just because. At this point, any further efforts to clean can only be seen as a desperate, cryptic cry for some sort of help. After you’ve resolved your internal conflict and made a full return to normalcy, let someone else do the job. It could be your kids, but not all of us have them, and barring expensive nanny care, a eufy RoboVac just might be the next best thing. The BoostIQ RoboVac 11S is just $150, but only when using the exclusive promo code KINJAEUFY at Amazon.



Oral-B Toothbrushes (12-Pack) TBRS9

Are the bristles in your toothbrush starting to look like the snakes on Medusa’s head? Whether your current toothbrush is worn or you just want to stay extra safe in these health-conscious times, it can’t hurt to pick up a bundle of new toothbrushes. Oral-B’s Shiny Clean soft brushes come in packs of 12, and you can snag yours for just $9 shipped at iTechDeals with coupon code TBRS9.



Google Nest Mini

If you haven’t yet been convinced that we’re living in a surveillance state and Google is selling your information off to organ harvesters, we’ve got the deal for you. Right now, you can get a Google Nest Mini—formerly Google Home Mini—for $29 at B&H Photo. That’s a $20 discount from its usual price. It’s a small little thing that most certainly won’t blow the roof of a house party, but if all you need it for is Google Assistant commands, then this is all the money you need to spend.

3-in-1 Avocado Slicer

I’m not an avocado fan—yes, you can drag me in the comments about that later, but I can’t deny the total efficiency of this avocado slicer. For a low as hell $9, you can split, pit, and slice your avocados faster than you can even say avocado. The slicer has a non-slip grip and it’s also dishwasher-safe for folks who just can’t stand washing any of their kitchen utensils by hand. Get this before it’s gone and enjoy the homemade guacamole!



Drain Snake

When you’re in the house all day, every day (literally), gross little setbacks of your house and apartment wind up popping up more frequently. More specifically, clogged drains filled with your hair, your roommate’s hair, or even the hair of your wife and kids. It really doesn’t matter whose hair it belongs to, it’s stuck in the shower and you’ve gotta get it out. For a cheap $10, you can get three drain snakes to combat the clogging so your shower-time can get back to normal. All you’ve gotta do is stick it into your drain and the little ridges (plus a bit of elbow grease) will do the rest. Get a pack and reclaim your shower!



We have no idea when these will ship, but if you’re a germophobe whose OCD was turned up to 11 with recent health concerns, you may want to buy them, anyway. Amazon is still allowing you to order cans of Lysol, and it’ll ship them right to your doorstep as they come in. You can get a pack of five 19oz Early Morning Breeze cans for $36. If you don’t have that much to spend, you can also get the same cans in a double pack for just $15.



Advertisement

Sure, 4/20 is technically over, but the pandemic isn’t, and smoking can put you at higher risk of contracting Covid-19. Still, lots of people rely on THC and CBD to ease their anxiety or relieve some pain, so going cold turkey isn’t always an option. Luckily, with things like edibles and oils, you can still get what you need without inhaling anything, and right now the LEVO and LEVO II oil infusers are 20% off with the promo code LEVO420, bringing them down to just $106 and $200, respectively.



While it’s not cheap, the LEVO infusers can easily turn your dry herb into oil that can quickly be tossed into a tasty brownie mixture, or anything else your pandemic baking experiments have led you to. There’s plenty of settings to fiddle around with, so you can get just what you need out of your herb, and there’s even an app so you can control and monitor everything right from your phone.

MiiR 64oz Insulated Growler for Beer 15Kinjadeal

Drinking beer is fun and extremely justified right now, but more necessary for your health is going on walks. Now that the weather’s nice, combine the two with a chill day at the park and a 64oz insulated growler full of Lagunitas ... or your beer of choice, whatever it may be! Using the promo code 15Kinjadeal, you can save 15% on one of three MiiR growlers, normally priced at $50.



With the coupon applied, this brings your total at checkout down to $42. While not the steepest discount, it’s better than nothing, especially if you’ve been eyeing the stainless steel container anyway. And hey, it keeps hot stuff hot and cold stuff cold—what more can you ask from a beer growler? Preserve the temperature and flavor of your favorite boozy beverage today.

Great Northern 16oz Popcorn Popper

Y’ALL, let me tell you: learning how to make my own movie theater popcorn has CHANGED. MY. LIFE. I get to watch great movies in the comfort of my home with the buttery air that permeates seemingly every theater in existence, all without the limb sale that’s normally required to do so. You could make it on the stove, but if you want an authentic experience, you need a commercial popper like this 16oz Great Northern machine, which falls to $289 following a meaty $75 discount. Use those savings to pair it with one of these pre-portioned popcorn packs if you’re a beginner.



It’ll pop the kernels into a warming tray that keeps your popcorn fresh and easily accessible all night long, so your kids can get their own personal bags and stop digging their dirty little fingers in your bowl.

Five Freshlok Airtight Storage Containers (Assorted)

Bought way too many non-perishables in the early quarantine food rush? While they’ll stay good plenty long for as long as you don’t open them, you’ll probably want something more than bag clips and origami box folding after you’ve dug in. Right now, you can get five airtight storage containers for $33, from half a quart all the way to 4.2. Candies, cookies, kernals, seeds, sugars, rice, and all the spice—throw all your Powerpuff Girls ingredients into these things and toss those boxes into the recycling bin.

iOttie Easy One Touch 4 Dash & Windshield Car Mount

I’ve tried a lot of car phone mounts in my time, and they... all sucked. Nothing could withstand the basic bumps and turns of the city road as I cruised around at a cool 40 MPH. But, I didn’t try iOttie’s car mount, which looks like it works, especially with all those positive Amazon reviews! This mount locks that sucker into place with an iron plastic grip, and you can swivel it around so you can tell Spotify to stop playing THAT song. With the car mount discounted to $20, now is the best time to grab one.



With all the time you have, how haven’t you already converted your place into the Jetson’s dream home? Smarten it up, and you can start with the Nest Thermostat E, which B&H Photo has for $139 today. You can also take $50 off the third-generation Nest for a total of $199.



So long as you are willing and able to fiddle with wires to connect it to your HVAC system—it’s compatible with many out of the box—you’ll enjoy a thermostat that can learn your home heating habits over time and adjust the temperature automatically, or you can set it remotely from the smartphone app if you don’t trust robots. You could even use your voice via Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa if you have an appropriate smart speaker.

Buzio 20 lb Weighted Blanket OWZ3IA9H

Things being as difficult as they are right now, it might be tough to feel at ease, or get a full night’s rest. If you’ve tried out all the vitamins, sleep-oriented podcasts, and at-home remedies Google can dish out, maybe it’s time to try a weighted blanket. Right now, Buzio’s 15 lb weighted blanket is down to about $45, a discount of 25%, using the promo code OWZ3IA9H.



If that weight doesn’t seem right for you, there’s a 5 lb option, 18 lb option, and 20 lb option, all of which can use the same promo code.

Eufy BoostIQ 11S

Having more time to do your chores doesn’t mean you suddenly want to do them now. Still, the floor’s gotta get vacuumed if you don’t wanna track dirt all over the place, and a good robot vacuum can make the job less tedious. The Eufy BoostIQ 11S is a great option that will keep your place looking spiffy without breaking the bank. Right now, Kinja readers can get it for $150 using the code KINJAEUFY. With it, you’ll get over an hour of runtime per charge, and it’ll even find its way back to its charging station when it’s running low on juice, so you don’t have to fret too much.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The best Amazon Warehouse deals for April 2020 are here.



Amazon Warehouse is the little-known part of the online retail giant that offers deep discounts on gently used items, letting you save a huge amount of cash compared to the new prices.

These deals can go quickly sometimes, but we’ve highlighted the best bargains we’ve seen on Amazon Warehouse as of this writing—including Apple AirPods Pro, the Google Pixel 3a, Sonos One SL, and Echo Show 5.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There’s no time like the present to start practicing basic hygiene. And if you want to step up your dental game to impress your co-workers when the time comes, we’re offering you a head start. For $36 less than the going rate, you can freshen up those fangs with the Colgate Optic White Advanced LED whitening kit.



While I’ve never personally tested Colgate’s solution, I HAVE used an LED whitening kit before—and it worked until I fell off the wagon. Stick with it for 10 minutes a day, 10 days in a row and the blue light-activated hydrogen peroxide will quickly whip your teefers into shape. Just plug it in, apply two vials of serum per day, and voilà, you’re golden (but your teeth aren’t!).

Lems Shoes

If you are familiar with Huckberry, you’re probably pretty adventurous. And if you’re pretty adventurous you probably know or have a pair of Lems. These are the go-to boots for life on the trails. And now they are 25% off all styles until the 27th. It’s crazy to think these sturdy structures made for climbing mountains and traversing through rainy forests are also designed to be stashed easily in your bag. Packable travel boots made from rugged leather for rugged terrain.



Lems is a company with three things in mind when each of their shoes is made: comfort, lightweight, and durability. The Colorado-based company takes all possibilities into consideration when designing each style they put out. Even their sneakers are tough enough for outdoor and urban excursions. Free shipping on orders over $75 so everything in this sale will qualify for that.

3 Made To Measure Shirts KINJA

Indochino has an amazing exclusive offer just for our readers, three of their beautiful made to measure shirts for $129 with code KINJA. As we’ve said before their known for impeccable fit and style so a deal like this is sure to revitalize your closet. Because each shirt and suit is made specifically for you Indocino ensures the perfect fit for look and comfort. And since most of us continue to work from home those are two things that make all the difference.



Indochino’s items bring together the latest styles with the luxury fabrics which is a winning combination is ever there was one. This offer puts three custom shirts in your wardrobe at the lowest price ever. Just because you are still social distancing doesn’t mean you have to from good fashion. Free shipping on all orders over $150

5 Mini Nail Lacquers MINI25

Yesterday we walked you through how to do the perfect at-home manicure. So today we offer up an amazing deal from one of the best nail polish companies. Butter London is coveted amongst the lovers of beautified claws. With the promo code MINI25, you can mix and match any 5 mini lacquers. If I might make a suggestion, Oil Slick and Union Jack Black are personal faves and really create a look. Both edgy and classic.



Depending on which selections you make you could be saving a minimum of 50% but it could be up to 60%. Half price for a little self-care, not too shabby. And the wonderful folks at Butter also give you two free gifts with every purchase. Toss a few more things in and get free shipping at $40.

30% Off Sitewide APRIL

From now until the 30th, you can grab a 30% discount sitewide at adidas.com. This includes full-price and sale items. Adidas is giving us one of the best deals of the year here. I snagged these casual cuties to add to more kicks collection. Hit up the sale section and get some deep deals, just toss in the code APRIL. If you’re looking for a great option in the Men’s section I love the look of the Stan Smith line.



Bummer you can’t use the deal on Yeezy, Pharrell, 4D, Boston Marathon, or gift cards. But still plenty of shirts, socks, and tracksuits to choose from.

Free shipping with orders over $49 so you’ll likely be able to grab a few things in this Spring fling sale.

90th Anniversary Mickey Lipsticks

Besame has had some beautiful collaborations with Disney over the years and this tribute to the mouse of the house is no different. The two shades are inspired by the black and white art that brought the steamboat captain to life in the 1930s. It’s the perfect way to still feel apart of the Magic Kingdom while the parks are closed.



The black shade (Ink & Paint) is actually a blackberry color and berry flavored. This is a shade that works with your personal pH to give you a totally unique purple-ish shade. Mickey Red is a strawberry tone/flavor taken directly from the rascally rodent’s pants and shoes. Both are marked down to $15 from $24.

As always each tube is gorgeously constructed with art lifted right from the dawn of Disney. No code needed for the discounts. And there’s free shipping on all orders over $50.

Vava Home Phone Holder KINJA014

When I was living in Brooklyn, I considered riding a bike as my primary mode of transportation. Public transit from Bed-Stuy to Prospect Park is tricky, to say the least, and cycling significantly reduces the time spent commuting between neighborhoods. That said, without prior knowledge of the areas you’re looking to traverse, biking is intimidating, to say the least. For $6 using the promo code KINJA014, you can save yourself the hassle and get a phone holder, perfect for GPS navigation.



Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirts C20

Many days, I just want to curl up on my bed and either binge Netflix or play video games until the day is over. Unfortunately, I have responsibilities that prevent that most of the time, but when I get a chance to, nothing beats a day of laying around. But, you need to dress for it! Jachs NY is having a sale on their super comfy fleece sweatshirts, and you can get something to wear on your lazy day in for just $20. Just make sure to use the code C20 at checkout to get the discount.



24K Gold Eye Masks

Advertisement

I’m all for self-love and pampering ourselves, especially during a pandemic where stress is...high. My personal favorite of self-care is my skincare routine, but specifically these $18 24K gold under-eye masks. They moisturize and treat the sensitive skin underneath your eyes with collagen and hyaluronic acid to make them nice and plump after you’re through. The pack comes with 16 pairs of masks so you can sit back with a glass of wine while finally getting a chance to just ... chill.



50% Off Men's Jeans

Okay, so you have shirts. You have ties. You have pretty much everything you want for your wardrobe, right? Wrong! What about jeans?! You can go pantsless now, but you can’t go pantsless to the grocery store. So head on over to Express and pick up some jeans, at 50% off.



This sale includes styles like the Slim Straight Dark Wash Hyper Stretch Jeans, which is a mouthful, but a short way to put it is “a nice pair of jeans”. If you’re jacked from the day and you don’t skip leg day, then the Athletic Tapered Slim Black Rinse Hyper Stretch Jeans, another mouthful of a jean name, will be more to your liking.

Whatever your jean poison, you’ll need to pick it and buy these jeans this week, before this sale ends!

Up to $150 Off Electric Massagers

Sorely (and I do mean sorely) missing your spa treatments? You’d be surprised how far a personal massage device will take you. While it probably can’t get into all your nooks and crannies like a pair of talented hands could, a portable massager can get pretty close. Theragun’s products are on steep discounts at Best Buy today, including $150 off the G3PRO, bringing your total to $450.



You’ll also get a $100 discount on the Hyperice Hypervolt Plus, plus leg and shoulder wraps, massage balls, and more. Just be careful using it around your kids, lest you scare them into thinking they’re in for a really strange doctor’s visit.

25% off Crystal Cove Yoga Pillows | Brentwood Home | Use Promo Code KINJAYOGA

With gyms and yoga studios being closed for the foreseeable future, it’s easy to feel antsy and miss your usual workout routine. Luckily, it’s not too hard to replicate the basics at home, and with a few accessories you can turn your bedroom into a mini yoga studio in a pinch. A good yoga pillow, like these from Brentwood Home, can help give your body support where it’s needed during stretches, and make those challenging poses a bit easier to nail. To celebrate Earth Day, Brentwood is giving Kinja readers 25% off its yoga pillows using the promo code KINJAYOGA through April 24.

There’s a limit of one per customer, but you can also grab Brentwood’s Yoga Bundle, which comes with all three pillows, for $150, a savings of about $40.

JACHS NY

These are the best JACHS NY deals of April 2020.



Load up for spring with JACHS NY, which carries stylish men’s and women’s clothing across the board. Whether you’re looking for work-from-home apparel that’s well suited for Zoom calls, comfortable lounge wear, or cozy jammies, then you’re sure to find something great.

Right now, use the Kinja Deals exclusive promo code KINJA50 to save 50% on all items throughout the store except for final sale items, which are already marked down even further than that. JACHS NY has free returns, too, so take a chance on something you might not usually buy.

Indochino

The best Indochino sales for April 2020 are here.



Indochino is one of the top sites for full-service, customized menswear, using your measurements and a consultation with their master tailots to deliver suits and other clothing that fits like a dream. And it’s all delivered within two weeks.

Right now, Kinja Deals has an exclusive deal that can score you three custom Made to Measure shirts for a song, so look directly below for that. And then keep reading to find some of our other favorite deals from the site. Right now, there’s free shipping for all orders of $150 or more.

Black Widow Sale

ComiXology is having a sale for the next week and calling it a discount on ‘Black Widow’ books. But there are none in the collection. ::shurgs:: However, one of my favorite Marvel comics of all time is and Natasha plays a very big part. Ed Brubaker’s run with the Winter Soldier is probably a top-three thing in the history of graphic novels for me. He takes such good care of Bucky by my standards. In The Longest Winter, Bucky teams up with Black Widow to uncover a slew of ex-Russian sleeper agents who have been re-activated. Butch Guice does some beautiful things with the art in the action sequences too. All four volumes are included in the sale and I can’t recommend these enough. If you’ve ever been curious about Bucky, Natasha, and even Clint (Hawkeye) this is a great place to start. Cursory knowledge should be fine.



Also in the sale is a hodge-podge of Secret Avengers books. I do really like what Warren Ellis did with this series. But my hat’s off to Ales Kot who really takes this book to new places in all three volumes. He does some fun things with Clint and Natasha plus I love the way Michael Walsh draws the Widow. Even the title of the first book tells you all, Let’s Have a Problem. Where our beloved heroes deal with three crises at once. Of all the options in this series, you can’t go wrong with this one.

Rosetta Stone Lifestone License

Now is as good a time as any to make new friends around the world, and unless your idea of a good time is deciphering cryptic codecs—because that’s exactly what it feels like with Google Translate sometimes—learning a new language might be something you’re into. Rosetta Stone licenses are heavily discounted today for anyone up for the challenge, including a lifetime license for $200 (down from $300). You can also put up $96 for 12 months of unlimited access, and $144 for two years. (But let’s be real: you’ll probably need more than two years.)



You’re getting full access to learn more than 24 of the world’s most common and popular languages, including Mandarin, French, German, Japanese, Greek, and even Hebrew. I can tell you from experience that the single most useful thing you can take on an international vacation is at least basic knowledge of the local language, so be sure to start practicing now for that post-quarantine trip you’ve had to put off.

Bruce Lee: His Greatest Hits (Blu-Ray)

If you’re into combat sports, you know Bruce Lee. If you’re not into combat sports, you know Bruce Lee. If you haven’t been born yet, you know Bruce Lee. This legendary martial artist died way too young, so if you’re feeling a bit nostalgic and want to relive the glory days of him kicking holes through human chests, check out this big collection of Bruce Lee’s biggest hits on Blu-Ray, which is normally $125, but has fallen to $92 over at Amazon.



You’ll get five remastered movies in the bundle:

The Big Boss

Fist of Fury

The Way of the Dragon

Enter the Dragon

Game of Death

That’s about as solid a starter pack as you’re going to find.

Try Three Months of Amazon Music Unlimited Free

Amazon is giving away three months of access to its increasingly impressive music service, after which you’ll be asked to pay $8 monthly to continue. That’s cheaper than most others, though, and you may like what you find after signup.



Amazon has one of the most extensive catalogs with over 60 million tracks, and the mobile app supports Alexa and all the devices she loves to dwell in, so you don’t have to move an inch in bed to start that morning routine playlist.

PowerA Overwatch Wireless Nintendo Switch Controller

As a Reinhardt main who relies on cunning instinct and ballsy energy to rack up eliminations, I always die a little inside when new (read: fookin’ overpowered) Overwatch characters like Echo come out. They just make my guy look like a complete scrub. You can either beat ‘em or join ‘em, and for a better chance at success in either endeavor, you should be playing on more than just Joy-Cons. That’s why this PowerA wireless controller for the Nintendo Switch is perfect with its Overwatch skin. Reaper is front and center here, which may not be ideal if you have the same PTSD I do from hearing his ult pop off, but HEY: the controller is only $37, so we’ll just have to deal with it.



Nioh 2: Special Edition (PS4)

Team Ninja seems to have released yet another banger in Nioh 2, the souls-like action RPG that only knows PS4 as its home. If you’ve exhausted your backlog and looking for something new to play, you can pick the special edition up at Amazon right now for $11 off, or a final total of $69.



The special edition comes with a few extra niceties for the few extra dollars they’re requiring, including a steelbook case, an art book, and the season pass that’ll presumably put you in line for all the DLC that release down the road.

Here’s how Heather Alexandra at Kotaku starts off in her long evaluative look at Nioh 2:

The Dark Souls formula is tried and true. It’s been adapted into science fiction settings, placed into 2D, and refined time and time again. 2017’s Nioh is arguably the most successful spin on the genre, adding flashy combat and the turbulent politics of medieval Japan. Nioh 2 is an improvement on every front. There’s no other way of saying it: I’ve never played a game where fighting feels as good as this.

Sold? Buy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What’s better, you’ll get all sorts of nice extras included:

Digital:

Cyberpunk 2077 Soundtrack

Cyberpunk 2077 Art Booklet

Cyberpunk 2020 Sourcebook

Wallpapers for desktop and mobile

Physical:

World Compendium detailing Cyberpunk’s setting and lore

Postcards from Night City

Map of Night City

Stickers

And as you may be aware, pre-ordering at Amazon guarantees you any further price drops between now and whenever your item ships.

Air Purifying Bags

Listen, sometimes your space doesn’t smell as great as you would like it. It might not even be anything that you did, but these air purifying bags can help. They’re only $14 with a promo code, and come in a pack of eight, so you can spread them throughout your apartment or house for some sweet-smelling relief. But how do they even work? Well, the charcoal basically absorbs bad-smelling particles in the air, while at the same time, releasing a nice smell from the open, mesh fabric. You can reuse these for up to two years, depending on how bad your closet, car, or bathroom smells. Do what you gotta do and snatch ‘em before they’re gone! Just make sure to type in “XW4UYYIK” at checkout.



Up to 50% off Dynamite Battlestar Galactica and Xena

When I was younger, I loved watching Xena: Warrior Princess. Xena was badass! That being said, I didn’t know the Xena story lived on in comic books. So consider my surprise and delight to not only learn about them, but also learn that they’re on sale on Amazon? Both Xena: Warrior Princess and Battlestar Galatica comics are on sale, so whether your poison is fantasy or sci-fi, you’re covered. These are digital copies, however, so make sure you have a good device to read them on!



Advertisement

Reusable Veggie Bags

I don’t know if you know, but you’re supposed to take your fruits and vegetables out of the plastic bag before you place em’ inside of your fridge. But, sometimes we don’t have the luxury of protecting our produce from bruises, otherwise! Luckily, for a cheap $8, you can get 15 produce bags of different sizes that’ll hold your oranges, limes, and bell peppers without breaking a sweat. These produce bags are able to breathe while in the fridge, which means your fruits and veggies can last way longer. Grab a set before they’re gone.

AUKEY 4K TV Antenna CKUWWDEL

Done with cable? If you’re not much of a TV person and you just want to catch your daily news and Judge Judy episodes, perhaps a digital antenna is all you need. AUKEY’s is already cheap enough on its own, but it falls to an insanely low $7 with promo code CKUWWDEL.



Shipping with a signal amplifier and a 10-foot coaxial cable, AUKEY claims it serves up all local HD channels within 80 miles, but keep in mind those claims are usually based on more-than-ideal circumstances.

Advertisement

Even if you only get half that range, though, you should be in good shape. And you’ll be ready for 4K TV once the new ATSC 3.0 broadcast standard is rolled out later this year, so don’t hesitate to pull the trigger.

Full Motion TV Wall Mount RGLKNST8

If you live in a small space, you know the importance of getting stuff on the wall. When it comes to your TV, getting it off the entertainment center saves tons of space for consoles and other devices. This particular TV mount can hold TVs as big at 75 inches, and can also swivel for the best viewing angle. By using the code RGLKNST8 at checkout, you can get this stand for just $35.



Gimars Travel Adapter EF5S76U6

None of us can travel right now... which makes it a great time to stock up on travel stuff! If you’re planning to travel out of the country, you’ll learn quick that other countries will have different outlets than the US. That’s not a fun lesson to learn when your phone is dying! So be prepared with this monster of a travel adapter, which covers four major power types with ease. Use the code EF5S76U6 at checkout and grab it for only $9.



AUKEY 10809 Dual Dash Camera KINJA72G

Wish your car had a dash cam? you don’t have to initiate another auto loan for the privilege. Just buy AUKEY’s dual dash camera instead, which gives you a 1080p view of both your front and rear sides, complete with infrared kits for night vision. Usually $150, you can chop 30% off your order with exclusive coupon code KINJA72G, your final total being $105.



Beyond the live feed, the dash cam will automatically record auto incidents thanks to an integrated accelerometer, as well as anytime someone comes within view of the cameras, giving you proof and protection in cases of theft, accidents, and police encounters.

RAVPower 20100mAh Portable Charger KINJA415

Once things have gone at least a bit back to normal, you may feel the urge to venture out into the world and see the things you missed. If you’re planning on lugging a couple devices with you, say your phone and a Kindle or maybe your iPad, you’ll wanna make sure they don’t run out of juice mid-trek. RAVPower’s 20100mAh portable charger, which Kinja readers can get for $59 using the code KINJA415, has plenty of power to keep all your gear going. In addition to one USB-A port and one USB-C port, this charger also has one AC power port, for when a Lightning cable won’t do the job.



Sling Happy Hour Across America

While our lives have been changed in countless ways because of the ongoing pandemic, if you tend to struggle with finding something to watch amid the massive content libraries of the countless streaming services available, that’s probably been a frustrating constant in this uncertain time.



For those times where you just can’t buckle down on a new show, live TV can be a quick way to just turn something on and kick back. Right now Sling TV is offering its service for free from 5 pm EST to midnight EST every night, just in time for the NFL draft tomorrow night.

Scotch Brite Sponges

Listen. This pandemic has made us germaphobes. I’m not afraid to admit that. And real germaphobes clean surfaces as often as they see fit. That’s were this $5 pack of Scotch Brite sponges come into play! Along with your favorite disinfectant or dish soap, you can scrub down dishes, appliances, as well as counters without scratching or ruining the surfaces themselves. Did I mention the pack is only $5?! I don’t know, sounds like a deal to me. Grab em’ before they’re gone!



Gooloo Car Jump Starter

There’s nothing worse than getting all ready for the day and your car battery being out of commission. And yet, this is something we deal with all the time. Well, no more! In 2020 we’re getting ahead of our problems and buying a jump starter.



This one is only $30 when you type in the promo code FFSDWQ4Y at checkout and can be able to resurrect any 4.5L gasoline engine easily. It also comes with a dual USB-port to charge all of your electronic devices if you’re in a pinch. Plus, the jump start is equipped with a handy flashlight just in case you’re in the middle of nowhere.

Kyoku Damascus Chef's Knife | $78 | Amazon | Use Promo Code KYOKUL2I

For those of us stuck inside right now, cooking has been a comforting source of distraction that’s doubled as a way to pick up or perfect a new hobby. Nobody saw this coming, though, so maybe your kitchen gear isn’t ready for all the slicing and dicing you’re about to do. Kyoku’s Damascus chef’s knife, normally $89, is available for $79 with the promo code KYOKUL2I.



Being Damascus steel, it should be durable enough to weather a bit of wear and tear in the kitchen without getting too dull. Use this beautiful knife for chopping up some veggies to toss in tonight’s tasty dish.

15% off Base Stations, Mousepads, and Kevlar Cables KINJA15

Your home office is due for an upgrade, and there’s no better time than the present to give your workstation the aesthetic and functional treatment it deserves. To help you along on your search, Nomad Goods is giving you 15% off its entire gamut of work-from-home products including base station wireless charging mats and stands, mousepads, and premium-quality braided USB-C cables.



Simply plug in our exclusive promo code KINJA15 at checkout and experience the savings for yourself. While I can’t speak on the quality of the mousepads, our commerce editor Jordan McMahon recently praised Nomad’s customer service for providing a second Kevlar cable when the first one was lost in the mail. We can both attest to the heft and durability of these cables.

I recently started testing the Nomad Base Station Apple Watch Edition for myself, and it’s infinitely better looking and more reliable than the Mophie charging station I was using before. That said, it also costs a great deal more even with this discount. If you have the spare cash, though, it’s worth the steep price hike for a product that is built to last and blend in with the furniture.

Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones

I know none of us are taking flights right now, but you know what’s one of the worst things about them? Lots of noise when you’re trying to concentrate or sleep. It can be hell, especially on long flights. What if I told you that these Sony WH1000XM3 headphones could block out the loud talking and babies crying? You’d say that’s worth the price of admission, right?



Well, you’re in luck, as Amazon has these amazing headphones for just $278, or $72 off. In addition to true noise cancelling, this headset offers up to 30 hours of listening time between charges and a Quick Attention feature where you can quickly turn down the volume for conversation. It’s a nifty set of headphones!

Advertisement

If Amazon sells out, you can also pick them up from Best Buy for $280.