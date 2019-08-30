Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A Sunday Scaries sale, Laptop Gold Box, and Clear the Rack lead off Friday’s best deals from around the web.

Today's Gold Box is lowering the price on a number of PC gaming products.

Today’s Gold Box is lowering the price on a number of PC gaming products. Inside, you’ll find a number of laptops, mice, headset and components to level up your game play.



Just remember that these deals are only available today, and the best stuff could sell out early. Of course, there’s a bunch of gear here, so make sure to visit the main page to see all of your options.



For what it’s worth, I think the Razer DeathAdder at $35, the 24" 144Hz Acer Gaming Monitor for $150 and the $55 Ornata Chroma. Plus, you can never have too many Ethernet ports, so this $50 switch can add 14 ports to your current network.

Photo: Whitson Gordon

The RAVPower Filehub is a device unlike anything else out there: a battery pack, an external storage device, and a travel router all rolled into one.



It’s a bit fiddly to set up, but once you figure out how to use the thing, it can be useful in a ton of different situations. Here’s what Whitson Gordon had to say about it on The Inventory:

You can see how things get a little complex here. The FileHub’s best use cases, in my opinion, require a little technical know-how on things like DLNA and SMB, so while it isn’t for everyone, it is useful, and has a pretty dedicated fanbase. I do wish the FileHub were a bit simpler to use, though—there’s no option to just connect to the computer over USB, for example, which seems like a big oversight. And seeing as this is not RAV’s first crack at the product line, you’d think they’d have a better handle on it by now. But for all its little flaws and quirks, it’s still a unique product that could fit well into a lot of different workflows, for a pretty affordable price (and it’s actually on sale for $44 on Amazon right now with a coupon). So if you have the technical know-how to figure out some of the setup, it could be worth getting over that initial hump to save the space in your bag.

It’s normally priced at $60, but currently marked down to $48. On top of that though, you can clip a $4 coupon, and then use promo code TITWD009 to save an extra $4 at checkout. If you don’t feel like doing the math, that means it’s ultimately priced at $40, an all-time low.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

I know, I know, Beats headphones don’t have the best sound quality. Spare me your comments. But the new Solo3s include 40 hours of battery life, a folding design, and comfortable ear pads, not to mention the new W1 chip for easy pairing with Apple devices. For a limited time, you can get a pair for $160 from Amazon, if you’re cool with the Matte Black finish.



Photo: Tercius Bufete

The Razer Basilisk combines the customization options and high-end components of a gaming mouse with the ergonomics and (mostly) understated design of the best work mice out there, making it one of the best options for keyboard jockeys who also like to have fun.



Normally priced around $50-$70, it’s currently marked down to $40, which would already be the best deal we’d ever seen by $5. But then, a $5 coupon makes it even cheaper. Just make sure to clip the coupon on the page to get the deal.

Photo: Felix (( ( (Unsplash)

Go take a look at your international travel bucket list, because there’s a pretty good chance one of those destinations is included in Emirates’ big International Sale.



The best way to sort through the best deals is to select your departure airport from the dropdown menu on this page (13 U.S. airports are included), leave the destination blank, and hit search. You’ll then see a list of the best economy and business class fares, and you can also drill down on the available inventory with the search tools to only see fares for certain months, or in certain price ranges.

The cheapest flight we saw was from JFK to Milan for $469 roundtrip, but as you’d expect from Emirates, there are also lots of options to far-flung destinations in the middle east, Asia, and Africa as well.

These fares are available (while supplies last, obviously) until September 2, and most seem to be valid for select travel days between September and April. Personally, I suggest finding a cheap flight you want now, and figuring out the rest of your vacation details later.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Hold on to your butts, this is the best bidet deal I’ve ever seen. Clip the $49 coupon code, to bring this $113 Bio Bidet Slim down to just $64. This compact bidet offers a ton of cool features, including a night light and a chrome plated side control level.



Better still, it comes with everything you need to install it, no additional attachments or plumbing required. With the T-adapter, it’ll hook up to the same water line that refills your tank. Just a quick note, this is for elongated toilet seats, so it may not be for everyone.

Let’s be clear here, this is likely a price mistake. So get yours and hope for the best.

Photo: Casper

Beyond the standard $50 discounts you hear about in the middle of every podcast, Casper mattresses don’t go on sale often, and Casper accessory deals are even rarer. But this 15% sitewide sale (live now) holds the promise of serious savings, if you still haven’t gotten rid of that old coil spring. They’ve run the same deal for a few other holidays this year, but this is still a solid deal if you’re in the market for a great bed.



To get this deal, you have to buy a Core or Wave mattress (sorry, dog mattresses don’t count), so you can’t take advantage if you’re only shopping for accessories. Meanwhile, if you’re after the Essential mattress, you can still take 10% off. But 10% savings on a standard Casper mattress works out to nearly $100 on a queen, or as much as $269 on the new, advanced Wave mattress. Just use promo code LABORDAY15 at checkout to see the savings stack up.

At $76 (after clipping the $20 coupon and using code ROAVLD77), Anker’s new Roav Jump Starter Pro isn’t the cheapest car jump starter we’ve seen, but its 1000A of peak output mean it can start pretty much any engine, up to 6L for a gas vehicle, or 4L for diesel. If you don’t buy one of these, you’ll probably be kicking yourself somewhere down the road (pun intended) when you’re stranded in your driveway with somewhere to be.



This being an Anker product, you’ll also find three high speed USB charging ports (one of which is a USB-C input and output), plus a flashlight that doubles as an SOS strobe, and even a DC output (cable not included) for powering 12V car accessories. Even if you already own a jump starter, these make amazing gifts. Believe me, your giftee will remember you the first time they’re able to start their car in the morning to get to work on time.

Today’s deal is the best we’ve seen on this model by $10, and I can all but guarantee that one of these days, you’ll be really glad you bought it.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

I love my dog more than anything in the world, but he doesn’t always make sense. I catch him sleeping on the floor, right next to his dog bed all the time. Surely, plenty of dogs do this. Get them out of the habit by buying them an extra comfy orthopedic pet bed from Rabbitgo.



Previously, we’ve written about Rabbitgo dog harnesses, as they’re one of the top-rated harnesses on Amazon. This 36" x 27" orthopedic pet bed is one of their newer items and it offers optimal comfort for dogs of all ages. It has a waterproof lining, a removable cover, “arms” for your dog to rest their head, and more. Get it for $26 when you clip the 5% off coupon and use promo code KinjaDogBed.

Photo: Ana Luisa Suarez

If your Tupperware is so stained from years of use, you really need to toss it out. Get yourself a brand new set with the AmazonBasics 10-Piece Locking Food Storage Containers for only $13. Included in the set are two 1.3-cup containers with lids, two 3.2-cup containers with lids, and one 9.6-cup container with a lid. The locking lids provide an air-tight seal, so you won’t have to worry about food leaking in your fridge or lunchbox.



Alright, this is just smart. This rolling pin features a removable ring system that allows you to roll out dough to a specific and consistent thickness, and at $9, it’s never been cheaper.



I just bought one. Our deal researcher Corey just bought one. Our own Ana Suarez admitted in Slack that she uses a wine bottle as a rolling pin, so I’m making her buy one. That’s three already gone, so get your order in before Amazon runs out.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

I’ve been using stainless steel straws for months at home and at work, and I love them except for the fact that mine don’t have silicone tips (which forced me realize how haphazard my drinking style is.) This 5-piece set from Klean Kanteen does, and is only $7 today.



In addition to the tips, you’ll also get a cleaning brush which is standard for straws like this. This price is the lowest we’ve seen, so pick ‘em up before this deal goes away.

Photo: Buffy

Buffy comforters are a boon for people who run hot, but also like to be tucked under a cozy, fluffy blanket at night. Made from super soft eucalyptus fibers and filled with BPA-free recycled plastic water bottles, the brand’s fluffy Cloud and cooling Breeze comforters are breathable yet soft, plus they’re anti-microbial, cruelty-free, water-conservational, and machine-washable. And now, you can try one of your own for $20 less than usual using promo code LABORDAY20. (Just note, you’ll be charged after your 7-night free trial.) This Labor Day deal is only for new customers, so if you’ve been on the fence about swapping your comforter for something new, now’s the time. Nighty night!



Photo: Amazon

It’s almost barbecue season, and you can be ready with a set of Char-Broil potato screws, now marked down $7 for six, the best price ever. As you might have guessed from the name, you screw these stainless steel corkscrews into potatoes, and throw them on the grill. The screws make them easier to grab with tongs or gloves, and help transfer grill heat to the inside of the potato, which makes them cook faster.

It is time to put away your summer bedding and buy yourself a giant comforter to prepare for the “polar coaster” winter we’re going to have. Crane & Canopy has an assortment of fun summer patterns available during their Labor Day Sale. You can choose from geometric sunset grey, citrus diamonds, and more.



You can snag some items for up to 60% off during the sale. The Crane & Canopy Labor Day Sale runs now until September 2. The discount will automatically be applied in cart, no coupon code required.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Does your cat like to drink water straight from the faucet? Your cat might do this for a variety of reasons. Maybe they’re channeling their inner wild cat and avoiding standing water. Or maybe they prefer the taste and smell of water directly from the faucet.



Whatever your cat’s reason may be, you can appeal to them with this generous offering. You can get the DELOMO Pet Water Fountain for $17 when you use the promo code G89HNOM4. The fountain has a 2.5L capacity, can run for up to one week straight, and filters for cleaner, safer water for your pet.

If your tires are about due for a replacement, Discount Tire Direct is offering up to 15% back on your purchase in the form of a Mastercard gift card rebates (in addition to any manufacturer rebates) when you order four new tires and/or four new wheels for Labor Day. Everyone’s eligible to get 10% back (instructions and the online rebate form can be found here), and Discount Tire credit card holders will get an extra 5% back on top.



The best part about Discount Tires’s sales is that they stack with tire companies’ own ubiquitous rebates, many of which will put an additional $100 in your pocket, depending on the tire you buy. You can find a list of all the current manufacturer rebates here.

Just remember that you’ll have to submit the rebate form yourself (you can do it all online) to get the gift cards. You can find everything you need to know here.

Image: Eddie Bauer

If you’re thinking of going outside anytime soon, this Eddie Bauer sale will serve you well. The outdoor retailer is taking 50% off your purchase for Labor Day—plus, they’re taking an extra 60% off their entire clearance section with promo code AUGUST60. So stock up on all the gear and apparel you need for the rest season (or future seasons) before these hot deals cool down.



If you’re having trouble sleeping, suffering from anxiety, or having trouble sleeping because you’re suffering from anxiety, Sunday Scaries CBD products could help. Jolie Kerr shared her thoughts on them for The Inventory, and now, our readers can save an extra 25% on the already-discounted CBD Flight with promo code FLIGHT25, the best deal we’ve ever seen.



Note: You’ll have to scroll down the page a bit to find the CBD Flight bundle.

The Flight includes a bottle of the standard gummies, a bottle of vegan gummies, and a bottle of stronger CBD tincture for $83 when you combine the promo code with the monthly plan discount (which you can cancel at any time). Buying those three products separately would cost you $158.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

At the intersection of “cute” and “comfortable,” you will find Clarks. And for Labor Day, the footwear brand is kicking off a new season with an extra 30% off select sale items with promo code THIRTY. Treat your feet to new sandals, loafers, slip-ons, and more from this shoo-in of a deal before it’s out for the summer.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Here we go again: Clear the Rack is on at Nordstrom Rack. And while we know and love this sale for being full to the brim with heavily discounted styles for men, women, and kids, this time around, Clear the Rack is really stepping things up with over 24,000—yes, you read that correctly—items included in the promotion. Shoppers will be able to snag these already marked-down styles with an extra 25% off at checkout, for a total of up to 75% off savings. Today, the sale is open to Nordy Club members only (it’s free to join); it will be open to everyone tomorrow.



The best way to sift through this massive stock is probably to sort by your favorite brands, since a few of your favorites — including Nike, Cole Haan, Nike, Levi’s, Kate Spade, and so, so many more — are up for grabs on clearance. And be sure to keep an eye out for some of our most beloved styles, like our favorite Bonobos Riviera floral shirt, a classic grey sweatshirt, or a pair of dark jeans from Madewell. No matter what you’re in the market for, chances are it’s among the thousands of great deals that the Rack is clearing out now.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Lands’ End makes the kind of apparel that a preppier, more put-together you would wear, like cardigans and button-downs, as opposed to the ratty cutoffs and tees you often resort to this time of year. Now, that classic look is more attainable than ever with 40% off full-price styles from the retailer. Just use promo code PARTY, along with pin 1999, and outfit yourself and your entire family in the stylish wardrobe you all deserve.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

What better way to get ready for exercise-friendly late summer weather than an extra 30% off Under Armour’s already affordable outlet? Pick up at least $150 worth of workout shirts, sweats, leggings, shoes, and more, and use promo code LABORDAY30 at checkout to stack on the savings. If you do nothing else with this sale, at least replace your old underwear with Boxerjocks.

Photo: Hulu

Yeah, I said it. It is time to stop mooching off of your parents, sister, brother, friends, or your friend’s ex to sign into Hulu. You can afford to get your own Hulu account when it only costs you $3 a month for the first six months, okay? Don’t thank me for this deal, thank Chrissy Tiegen.



The model/Headband of the Day pioneer shared the news that thanks to a project she’s working on with Hulu, we can all get a discount. Seeing as only six people pay for their own Hulu account, this offer is open to a lot of people. You can get Hulu for $2.99/Month for the First Six Months, then $5.99/month after that. You can cancel at any time, but for $3 a month, why would you?

Now, if you had Hulu and canceled it, you might still be eligible for this offer. It isn’t exclusive to new users, however, we cannot tell you for sure if you qualify. You’ll need to check.

Per Hulu’s FAQ about this promotion, the offer is valid for:

Hulu’s $2.99/month offer is an online-only, limited-time offer that is available only to new or eligible returning subscribers. Existing Hulu subscribers are not able to change their Hulu subscription to take advantage of the $2.99/month pricing for our Hulu (ad-supported) plan.

You can sign up now through September 3, 2019, for this deal.

Photo: Amazon

If you’ve sufficiently recovered from your disappointment about the finale of Game of Thrones, you can finally get around to reading the books for one of the best prices ever today. $19 gets you all five (so far) novels in paperback, which is the best price Amazon’s listed since 2015.



Pour yourself a glass of Arbor Gold, head to the beaches of Dorne, and get started while the weather’s still nice enough to read outdoors...because these are going to take you awhile.

Evan Amos’ Wikipedia-famous game console photography makes for a stunning coffee table book, and it’s down to an all-time low price on Amazon right now. Featuring 300 pages of full color photography spanning the entire history of video games, it also gives you a rare look inside some iconic consoles. Today’s $9 price is easily an all-time low, no gold coins required.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you’re looking for a gaming laptop, Labor Day is shaping up to be a terrific time to buy. A number of Dell gaming laptops, CyberPower desktops and an Asus 15.6" Zephyrus S slim gaming laptop are down to super low prices.



As part of the promotion, Intel will send you “a redemption code for a free game download 1 business day after your item ships.” It’s unclear from our end what games are available as part of the promotion, but regardless, it’s a nice bonus on top of the discounts we’re seeing.

Here are the deals worth paying attention to:

Laptops

Dell G5 15 GTX 1050Ti w/4GB Graphics | $700 (Normally $800)

Asus ROG Zephyrus S 15.6” 144Hz IPS Type FHD, GeForce RTX 2070 Laptop | $1,900 (Normally $2,000)

Alienware M15 Thin and Light 15" Gaming Laptop i7-8750H, GTX 1070 Max Q | $1,500 (Normally $1550-1,800)

Desktops



CYBERPOWERPC Gamer Xtreme VR Gaming PC (GXiVR8080A8) | $1,500 (Normally $1,800)

CYBERPOWERPC Gamer Xtreme VR Gaming PC (GXiVR8540A3) | $1,260 (Normally $1,359)

CYBERPOWERPC Gamer Xtreme VR Gaming PC (GXiVR8080A7) | $1,700 (Normally $1,800)

Of course, you have a ton options for computers. So, if you’ve had any experience with these laptops and desktops, please let us know in the comments.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Man, today is a great day to be a Nintendo Switch owner. The classic JRPG, Tales of Vesperia, is down to just $30 for the console. Fans have ranked this particular go-around as one of the best and it was upgraded when ported to the Nintendo Switch, too.



Mike Fahey says he was riveted from the get-go, thanks to the game’s “outstanding characters, compelled by the dynamic real-time battle system and carried along by the narrative’s excellent pacing, I burned through the 50-hour game in a weekend (I didn’t have twin boy children back then). It left me wanting more.”

Seems worth $30, no? Oh, and this is the best price we’ve seen on this particular model.

Tech

8000 MAh Portable Power Bank with LCD and Handheld Games | $14 | Amazon | Use Code FCRPVRSA

Home

Lifestyle

Media

Gaming

Deals You May Have Missed

Photo: Amazon

Twelve South has long been a favorite design shop for Mac nerds, and their birch BookArc is down to an all-time low $20 on Amazon today. If you use your MacBook in clamshell mode, this is one of the most stylish ways to stand it up and reclaim some precious desk space. Plus, it’s compatible with any Apple laptop produced in 2012 or later (or, presumably, most Windows laptops too).



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Compact, 18W USB-C PD battery packs have really seemed to catch on in the last few months. While they can’t charge a laptop as quickly as a 30W or 45W USB-C battery, they’re capable of fast-charging phones and tablets, and keeping larger devices running in a pinch. Plus, they come in smaller form factors, and at much less of a price premium than their more powerful ancestors.



Case in point: this 10,000mAh battery from UGREEN, now down to just $15 after clipping the 5% coupon and using code UGREEN399. At that price, you’re getting a USB port, that 18W USB-C port, and even an LCD screen that tells you exactly how much juice is left in the battery, rather than a series of imprecise dots.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Logitech’s Harmony Elite is basically the grand poobah of TV remotes, with the ability to control up to 15 different devices, a capacitive touchscreen, the ability to build programs that control multiple devices with one touch, and a lot more.



My favorite feature though? The included Harmony Hub that turns your smartphones, Echoes, and Google Homes into fully-functional remotes; perfect for when you’ve inevitably lost the actual remote in the couch cushions. $153's a pretty penny, but it’s the just $3 more than the best price we’ve ever seen.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

There are over three pages of products in Amazon’s TV Labor Day Sale, but only a few are actually properly discounted for the holiday. The best deal of the bunch is the JBL Xtreme 2 bluetooth speaker.



This portable, waterproof unit is down to just $220 for Labor Day, or about $80 off its regular price. This rugged speaker is rated for IPX7 and boasts JBL’s excellent sound tech. If you’ve got big, pool related plans, this bad boy boom out “Lover” for 15 hours per charge.

Have you ever flipped your pill0w over during the summer, expecting the cool side, but you only got some more hot pillow? Yeah, sleeping when it is hot outside can really suck, especially if you don’t have central air. If you’ve wanted to try out temperature-regulating sheets, now is a perfect time. You can get 15% off My Sheets Rock at with the promo code WEEKEND. My Sheets Rock makes their bedsheets using the highest-grade bamboo rayon to keep you cool, no matter how hot it is.

