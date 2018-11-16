Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Holiday necessities, a Nespresso machine, and the Shark Navigator Pro vacuum are some of the best deals on the web today.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’ve been meaning to buy yourself some noise canceling headphones, there’s no time like the present. These Sony XB950s are all the way down to $113 today, a match for the best price we’ve ever seen. They would also make a great gift for anyone that spends a lot of time on planes or trains.

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

If you’re like us, you have a long list of items you hope to get on Black Friday. Like, spreadsheets and phone alarms might be involved. But if snagging a Fire HD 10 Tablet is one of your goals, you can go ahead and check that box today, because it’s already at its Black Friday price of $100. It’s almost like Amazon knows you so well that it could predict what you wanted to buy and decided to make it easier for you. Almost.

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Kids, having been in the car for less than 5 minutes, complain that they’re bored. They declare that they cannot survive without an electronic devices before their faces. On a normal day, you could tell them to deal with it and experience life in the real world for a while, but special occasions like road trips might call for some degree of acquiescence.



Lucky for you, the Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet has already hit its Black Friday price for $150, so you can have it on hand for Thanksgiving travel. Need two? That’s an even better deal, at $250. And you can choose from three colors of kid-proof cases, so there’s never any fighting which tablet belongs to who. If you’re looking to assuage your guilt about using a digital babysitter, you could say these are a good lesson about responsibility. Oh, you didn’t charge your tablet last night, and now the battery is dead? Guess it’s time for I Spy.

Worth noting: The 7" and 8" versions are also discounted, and all come with a 2-year “no questions asked” warranty. Just, you know, in case.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Dell’s Walmart-exclusive gaming laptop deals aren’t going to play your games at the highest possible settings, but they offer a clean look and solid values. Both include a 1TB HDD augmented with a 16GB Intel Optane SSD, 8GB of RAM, and a 15.6" 1080p display. The difference is that the $599 model has a Core i5 processor and a GTX 1050, while the $749 bumps you up to a Core i7 and a 1050 TI. At $100, that’s probably a no-brainer.



Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Are you clumsy enough to star in an infomercial? Can you really not afford to crack yet another phone screen? Then perhaps you should check out PopUps Direct, where you can buy up to 10 PopUp Grips for $1 apiece. They won’t magically glue your phone to your hand or anything, but they will give you slightly more secure grip, which is better than nothing. The range of designs even allows you to rep your favorite animal or hobby, which is more than we can say for any gripless phone back. Trust, you’ll be wishing you had bought a couple the next time your phone eats pavement.



Photo: Amazon

For just $19 today, you can grab Anker’s SoundBuds Surge lightweight Bluetooth headphones, a close relative of the SoundBuds Slim, which won our affordable Bluetooth headphone Co-Op. With magnetic connectors on the earpieces and a water-resistant coating, these would be a great addition to your gym bag or suitcase, even if you already have another set of earbuds.



Given how many Lightning cables seem to wear out at the necks, it’s surprising that 90 degree cables aren’t more of a thing. You can grab two nylon braided cables for $13 from Aukey today with promo code AUKEY04AL, which would be a great price for two nylon-braided Lightning cables anyway, even without the unique connector.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

LG’s OLED TVs have achieved something of a cult status thanks to their ridiculously dark black levels and vibrant colors. If you were waiting for Black Friday to snag yours, the discounted price on the 55" C8 model is already live.



The picture quality got an upgrade over last year’s model thanks to a new processor that improves color accuracy, reduces artifacts, and supports HFR (high frame rate video) up to 120 FPS. HFR content doesn’t really exist yet, but a few movies are expected to come to streaming services starting later this year, so if you’re planning on using the TV for several years, it might be worth it for future-proofing purposes.

We’ve seen cheaper deals on the lower-end B8 model, but that one uses last year’s processor, meaning it can do HFR or HDR, but not both at the same time like the C8.

Whether your current mouse is giving you chronic wrist pain, or you just want to try something different, this 4-star rated wireless ergonomic vertical mouse from Anker is only $13 today with promo code ANKE7809. In addition to the clever design, it even comes with three adjustable DPI settings and forward/back buttons, which are pretty rare at this price level.

RAVPower’s HyperAir Qi charging pad is one of the few models out there to support the fastest-possible 7.5W iPhone charging, and you can get it for just $20 today with promo code KINJA889.



To be clear, there are a lot of Qi pads that support 10W charging for certain Android devices, but iPhones require a very specific frequency to enable their maximum charging speed of 7.5W, and this is one of the most affordable compatible pads we’ve seen, and the cheapest we’ve seen with the necessary Quick Charge 3.0 power adapter included. It’s normally priced at $30; today’s $22 list price itself is an aberration, but still, don’t forget the code!

If you’ve had your eye on Samsung’s 8000-series TVs, which are the company’s best non-QLED sets this year, their Black Friday discounts are already live. Every size (55", 65", 75", and 82") includes Samsung’s new Dynamic Crystal Color engine and HDR10/ HDR10+ support, plus some nice quality of life features, like the Bixby voice assistant, and a quad core processor for speedy smart app operation.



Advertisement

These prices are the same that we’ve seen in Black Friday ads, and we have no reason to expect them to go any lower. So buy now, and you’ll be set up in time for Thanksgiving football.

Graphic: Private Internet Access

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Graphic: Thermoworks

When it comes to measuring food temperature, ThermoWorks, and specifically its Thermapen, has the market pegged. The Classic model has a rare discount down to $59 right now, the best price we’ve ever seen, so grab one for yourself, and a few more as holiday gifts.



There is a newer model of this available, which includes a rotating, backlit display, longer battery life, and better water resistance, but the actual nuts-and-bolts temperature measurement is exactly the same. Just note that the deal is only available on the red, yellow, and green models.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Wayfair’s Black Friday sale is here, and it is massive. You can save big on a laundry list of home decor items like wall art, area rugs, sheets & comforters, sofas, mattresses, dining room furniture, and more.



There’s so many items to look through, so make some time in your schedule. If you’re needing some place to start, I like this mid-century modern coffee table, wild flower center piece, and industrial-style platform bed.

This sale ends Sunday at midnight, so head on over to Wayfair to see it all for yourself. Let us know about your favorite finds in the comment section!

The Shark Navigator Lift-Away is your favorite affordable vacuum cleaner, but it’s the step-up Professional model that’s on sale today for $139. Compared to the standard Lift-Away, the Professional includes a longer power cord and a microfiber dusting attachment, and it can still lift off the wheeled base for easier cleaning of furniture, cars, staircases, and other awkward areas.



Photo: Amazon

The GiR Get It Right spatula just won our Best Spatula Co-Op, and now you can grab the mini flipper model for $12, in a variety of colors. For some colors like gray, that’s the best price ever, but it’s generally within a dollar of an all-time low, so this is a deal worth flipping out over.

If you’ve ever had a plastic flipper that melted on the edge, this is the antidote. The seamless silicone exterior is heat resistant up to 550 degrees, and the fiberglass core resists heat better than the metal cores in most competitors.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

In terms of pod-style coffee makers, nothing beats Nepresso. This Nepresso VertuoPlus makes espresso and coffee drinks, and only takes up a small amount space, making it perfect for smaller kitchens and dorm rooms. $120 gets you the machine with a 40 oz swivel-out water tank, some complimentary pods to try, and a bonus milk frother. The bundle typically sells for $170 or more, so at $120, it’s an eye-opening deal.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Your out-of-town family members are probably not looking forward to nights of tossing and turning on your lumpy sofa when they come to visit this holiday season. Instead of banishing them to the couch, do everyone a favor, and get this $43 queen-sized airbed. It’s 22 inches off the ground, so they won’t feel like they’re sleeping on the floor, and it features a built-in electric pump for easy inflation. Plus, your guests will have nothing but glowing reviews of your hosting skills to share with the rest of your relatives at the Thanksgiving dinner table, so it’s really a win-win.



The Roomba 960 is a bit extravagant, but at over $100 off, it might be worth considering if less expensive robotic vacuums haven’t checked all of your boxes.



The key feature here is an onboard camera that allows the Roomba to build a constantly-updating map of your home, which means it can clean every square foot without wasting an hour ping ponging around the same room. Of course, you’ll also get Wi-Fi for app control, and a more powerful cleaning system than the entry level models.

Today’s $450 price tag is an all-time low, and in fact, it’s $50 lower than listings we’ve seen in Black Friday ad scans, so there’s really no reason to wait.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

No matter where you stand on the eternal debate over the appropriate day to put up holiday decorations, we can all agree it’s time to at least start thinking about them. Amazon’s holiday decor Gold Box is here to help the decoration procrastinators and the November 1 decorators alike. Pick up everything from faux trees, to new ornaments, to various Christmas-y tchotchkes, not to mention a flood of intangible holiday spirit.

Even if you don’t do much DIY work, you should probably have a screwdriver extension shaft in your toolbox. These let you access awkwardly placed screws that regular screwdrivers can’t reach, and this $8 one (with promo code 2LE7VHC4) even comes with a full set of bits.



Photo: MassDrop

There’s an old joke that NASA spent millions developing a pen that could write in space, and the Russians used a pencil. Whatever, it was totally worth it. MassDrop’s selling two-packs of the official Fisher Space Pens for $32 right now, so you too can write in zero gravity, in sub-zero temperatures, or even under water.



Multiple finishes are available at checkout, some of which have a surcharge associated. If you want a brass one, Amazon also has them on sale for $16 each.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Of the seemingly dozens of private label brands Amazon has launched this year, Solimo is probably the broadest. Encompassing everything from gummy vitamins to shampoo to coffee pods to razors, it aims to be your everything when it comes to home essentials.



For a limited time, Amazon’s offering discounts on dozens of different items, including their ultra-popular melatonin gummies, a big bottle olive oil, food storage bags, and a lot more. Like I said, it’s a really broad brand.

Some of the deals are straight discounts (usually 20%, as far as I can tell), and some require you to clip an on-page coupon. Some deals combine both, so you can stack the savings.

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

If there’s a day that will make you take a long, hard look at your current appliance situation, it’s Thanksgiving. Is your oven capacity adequate for everything you need to cook? Do you have enough fridge space for all the leftovers? Can your dishwasher handle the massive flood of plates and utensils coming its way?



The more questions you answered “no” to, the more you’ll save during Home Depot’s appliance sale, where buying two appliances will net you $60 off, but a purchase of six or more will save a whopping $500. That means you can upgrade your entire suite at once! (If you need help finding a sixth appliance to add, wine coolers totally qualify.)

Note that some exclusions apply, but many items are already legit deals at Special Buy prices.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

These Herschel Supply Co bags would normally set you back around $80, but select colors are marked down to around $54 today, so you can pack for your next weekend getaway for less.



Your discounted choices are navy ($56) and black ($52) both of which include gorgeous brown leather handles. If previous deals are any indication, these prices might not last long, so head over to Amazon if you need a new bag for any upcoming holiday travel.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The computers in your car constantly spit out useful data, and you can make sense of it with this OBD2 scanner from NEXPEAK, which is $25 off today when you use promo code NEUSZW29.



At $44, it’s a bit more expensive than the basic scanners that only tell you error codes, but it’s not that much more expensive considering all the extra features included. The color screen helps you make sense of all the data, it’ll let you know if you’ll pass your emissions test, and it can even display a live graph of various measures of engine performance to help you diagnose issues.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Gerber’s suspension multi-plier features 12 tools in one package, meaning you’re spending less than $2 per function today. If you don’t already own one, you should take this opportunity to rectify that. If you do, buy some more to give away as holiday gifts.



Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Before we go any further, let’s get this out of the way: Please don’t burn your house down. Alton Brown can show you the way to fry a turkey safely, and it’s so worth the extra work to not eat your Thanksgiving meal to the dulcet tones of firetruck sirens.



Now, why do you need this 30-Quart Turkey Fryer? Because frying has been the trendiest way to cook your holiday turkey for as long as there have been culinary trends. Because for $40, it’s a smart investment. Because it’s what William Shatner would want for you. (And if you’re not sure how to fry a turkey? There’s an app for that.)



Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Life is full of conflicting desires. Like, you don’t want to sacrifice valuable kitchen counter space to ugly, bulky appliances, but you also don’t want to have to dig your coffee maker out of the cabinet every morning when you wake up. A task like that is not meant to be taken on before you’re caffeinated.



Behold the Keurig K-Compact K-Cup Coffee Maker for just $50 at Walmart. It’s sleek enough to be tolerable as a kitchen fixture, and it’s also available in red and turquoise, if you dig colorful appliances as a decor choice. Does it make coffee as good as an Aeropress or a a $1,000 DeLonghi? No. But it takes like a minute and you have to push one button, which is a perfectly valid trade off.



Photo: Casey DeViese ( ( (Unsplash)

Free bacon. Forever. Do I have your attention?



Butcher Box ships grass fed beef, heritage grade pork, and free range chicken right to your door for less than $6 per serving, and if you sign up with our exclusive link, you’ll get $10 off your first box, plus a FREE pack of uncured bacon in every box for the life of your subscription. Think of all you could do with an extra pack of bacon every month.

Your reader-exclusive bonuses come bundled with any of Butcher Box’s pre-selected boxes, which are priced at $129 for 24 servings, or $238 for 48 servings, which can be delivered every 30 or 60 days. For a nominal surcharge, you can also build a completely custom box, with your choices of proteins.



Note: You’ll have to enter your email at the beginning of the process. I know, it’s annoying.

Photo: Zachariah Hagy ( ( (Unsplash)

Firstleaf is an online wine club that learns your preferences, offers tons of options, and most importantly, saves you money compared to buying from the store. It’s a solid deal any time, but it’s even better for our readers today.



Every new Firstleaf member gets an introductory delivery with three bottles of wine for just $15, plus $5 shipping. Considering that you aren’t locked in and can cancel any time, that’s a bargain. But it gets even better for our readers, as promo code Kinja will waive the $5 shipping charge, for a limited time. That’s three bottles of wine (all of mine had MSRPs over $20) for just $5 each shipped, with no commitment.

You can read more about the service in my review, but if you choose to remain a member (I did), every box thereafter includes six bottles for $80, plus $10 shipping.

Image: Zach Custer ((Cole Haan)

Cole Haan makes some seriously great shoes, but the price tags can often make you turn your heels. So when they kick off their Black Friday (ahem, Grand Giving) sale, it’s the perfect time to act.

For a limited time, you get 30% off sitewide, including shoes, apparel, and yes, even already-discounted sale items. Their Semi-Annual sales are also 30%, but are only valid on full-price items, so you can step into some huge bargains if you play your cards right.

We’d be remiss if we didn’t recommend you check out their 2.ZERØGRANDs, as well as the sweater-like ZERØGRANDs with Stitchlite wool, which I just wrote about on The Inventory recently.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Bar none, Sport-Brella is the ultimate beach umbrella, and Amazon’s discounting the blue model for just $28 today, easily the best price we’ve ever seen. I know it’s cold out, and you have no interest in using this thing right now, but you could stash it in your garage until beach season comes around again, or even give it as a gift.



Unlike a regular umbrella, Sport-Brella leans backwards and attaches to the sand with stakes, creating a kind of semi-private cocoon with enough space for a couple of chairs and a cooler. Best of all, it sets up in about five minutes (once you know what you’re doing), and can provide a full day’s worth of privacy and sun protection. Today’s price isn’t the best we’ve ever seen, but it’s a solid deal if you have a beach trip on the horizon.

Image: Amazon

There is a light at the end of the seemingly never-ending skincare tunnel, literally. The Neutrogena Light Therapy Acne Mask is a breakout-clearing marvel (and one of our favorite collagen-boosters), and now, it’s available on Amazon for just $21. The mask covers your entire mug, and delivers powerful targeted blue light, effectively zapping acne-causing bacteria, and red light, which reduces inflammation. The whole treatment is gentle enough for daily use, and it’s safe for those who are prone to irritation. Plus, it sort of makes you look like Iron Man.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Winter can really do a number on your skin, so don’t take any chances; take advantage of 40% off a variety of kits and sets from Paula’s Choice, a brand taking the guesswork out of the ever vital, often confusing skincare routine. The kits on sale battle everything from dehydration to redness, plus one set dedicated specifically to combatting common cold weather skin complaints.But that’s not all. Paula’s Choice is also throwing in a full-sized Omega+ Serum on orders of $79 and over with promo code OMEGA. If the kit of your choosing isn’t enough to meet that shopping cart minimum, might we suggest the brand’s Clinical 1% Retinol Treatment, the real MVP when it comes to achieving a flawless complexion? It’s a choice that we—and Paula, apparently—feel really good about.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Urban Decay is known for delivering ultra saturated shades with edgy names, and today, you can pick up a palette’s worth and then some for a steal. HauteLook is taking about 50% off a huge range of lipsticks, eyeshadows, primers, powders, and a lot of shadow palettes featuring a rainbow of bold hues and glittery textures. There are even a handful of offerings from their cult-favorite Naked line. Fill your makeup drawers now before this deal decays into nothingness.



Blunt Classic Umbrella | $63 | Amazon | Promo code ROWXP8JU

Blunt Metro Travel Umbrella | $47 | Amazon | Promo code ROWXP8JU

Blunt Lite UV Umbrella | $79 | Amazon | Promo code ROWXP8JU

Next time there’s a storm, you could spend $5 on a drugstore umbrella that will last approximately 40 seconds before disintegrating into flying shards of metal, or you could invest in a Blunt umbrella for 20% off with promo code ROWXP8JU.



Blunt umbrellas feature rounded safety tips to avoid poking anyone in the eye, include a special pocket for a Tile device tracker, and most importantly, can withstand winds of up to 72 mph (in the case of the standard model, others are lower). For reference, tropical storms become hurricanes at 74 mph, so if your Blunt ever succumbs to the wind, you probably have bigger things to worry about. You can see it in action in the video above, which never fails to impress me.

This deal is valid on the full-sized Blunt Classic, the portable Blunt Metro, and the new Blunt Lite UV. The code should work for any color as long as it’s sold by BLUNT USA - it won’t work on listings sold by Amazon directly, or other third party sellers.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re planning your next outdoor adventure, or just need a gift idea for the most adventurous person in your life, Backcountry is here to help. For a limited time, take 20% off any full-priced item with the code TAKE20NOVEMBER.



If you need any inspiration, check out our reader polls for puffer jackets, raincoats, and socks; many of the finalists and winners are eligible for the sale.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon seemed to go from having zero private label fashion brands to having one for every conceivable style of clothing seemingly overnight, and today, it’s Buttoned Down that’s getting the spotlight.



As you’ve probably guessed, Buttoned Down is a menswear brand that offers button down men’s shirts, as well as pants, ties, and even socks to complete the worker drone look. None of it is exciting, but these sorts of clothes are the backbone of most men’s wardrobe, so it’s nice to have a new, affordable option.

For a limited time, a bunch of Buttoned Downs wares are on sale for about 20%-50% off, including lots of non-iron dress and business casual shirts for under $30 (or even under $20, if you can abide by discontinued patterns), and pants under $50. There are tons of fits and styles available, so surely you can find a few affordable basics that your closet currently lacks.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

If you thought one-piece animal suits were only for Halloween, think again. Certain soft varieties of onesie can, in fact, double as very warm, fun pajamas or loungewear, at least. Now, Target is taking 25% off several species of union suits, so you can zip yourself up in the plush pelts of everything from a unicorn to a panda to a flamingo. Just be sure to go wild on this sale soon.



Photo: Amazon

You don’t need a gym membership to have access to a pull-up bar: You just need a doorway. If you don’t have one of those, I can’t help you.



This pull-up bar is only $26 today with promo code B375VEKM, and features a dozen non-slip pads so you can customize your grip. It sure beats going to the gym in this weather.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Daylight Saving Time is over, which means that you won’t see sunlight except through your office window for approximately four months. So if you’re commuting home, going for an evening jog, or doing anything else near roads, you’ll want to snag this Nite Ize magnetic LED clip today for an all-time low $5. The built in magnets allow it to clip onto clothes, hats, or bags, and the four bright LEDs run for up to 70 hours on the easily replaceable CR2032 battery.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Update: This sale is still going strong, but REI just posted a new set of “Peak Deals,” which are discounted up to 50%, but have very limited quantities. Check those out first, then dive into the rest of the sale.



REI famously opts out(side) of Black Friday, but instead runs one of their biggest sales of the year leading up to Thanksgiving. It’s a distinction without a difference, and it’s live now.

As part of their Gear Up Get Out sale, the outdoor superstore is offering up to 30% off on select gear and clothing — including all their best stuff. Our readers’ favorite men’s socks, puffy jackets, and raincoats are just a few of the great clothing buys currently up for grabs. In terms of tech, there’s a $60 gift card available with the latest GoPro, which is the same deal we’re expecting elsewhere on Black Friday.

Don’t wait too long to bring in your haul. Everything from apparel to outdoor adventurers’ must-haves are sure to go quick, and by November19, this sale will be off into the wild blue yonder.

Photo: Indochino

You know Indochino for their reader-favorite custom suits, but they also make really nice blazers and chinos, and both are on sale already for Black Friday.



All blazers (including, somewhat inexplicably, dinner jackets) are $219 with promo code BLKFRI, and the chinos come in at two pairs for $129 with the same BLKFRI code (normally $79 each). The best part? You still get to go through Indochino’s famous customization process, and pick your preferences for everything from pocket angles to hem designs to jacket liners.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Clear out some closet space: Nordstrom ushering in Black Friday with a totally separate, but still very good Fall Sale. The department store is taking up to 40% off an expansive range of items for both men and women, including regular and designer apparel, shoes, accessories, cosmetics, and home goods. But don’t waste any time; just like leaves in winter, this sale will be gone by November 18.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Winter is all about layers on layers on layers — and Patagonia has vests, puffers, pullovers, and zip-ups galore, all of which are great for wearing alone on warmer days or all at once when it’s an arctic tundra outside. Right now, the winterwear purveyors are taking up to 50% off their Web Specials section until November 21. So it would behoove you to pile everything you can into your cart ASAP, so you can pile everything onto yourself in the cold months to come.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you have an Akira fan on your holiday shopping list, you won’t find a better gift than this stunning 35th anniversary hardcover comic box set. The 2,500+ pages are the most faithful recreations of the originals that you can buy:



The Akira 35th Anniversary set is the definitive way to read Akira, reproducing the art at better quality than any previous version. It also retains the original right-to-left reading format and Katsuhiro Otomo’s original hand-drawn sound effects for the first time and features a newly-revised translation to get as close as possible to the originally-intended reading experience.

Amazon’s $117 price is solid (it’s the best price since last holiday season, when it got down to $90), but a $6.70 coupon brings it down to $111).