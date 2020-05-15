Friday's Best Deals: Fenty Beauty Sitewide Sale, Anker Projectors, Conair Grooming Set, SanDisk 2TB External Hard Drive, and More

Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

A Fenty Beauty sitewide sale, a SanDisk 2TB portable hard drive, a Conair grooming set, and a pair of Anker projectors lead Friday’s best deals.



Save 70% on 3 Years Image : NordVPN

NordVPN is one of the most widely-acclaimed VPN services out there and has been downloaded en masse by our readers during past deals. The service lets you connect up to six simultaneous devices and access 5,871 servers worldwide, with no logs kept of your actions.



Right now, the best deal is to spring for three years of service and save 70% off of the regular monthly price. You’ll have to spend $126 to do so, but at least then you won’t have to think about it again until 2023!

This story was originally published by Gabe Carey on 4/17/2020 and updated by Andrew Hayward with new information on 5/7/2020.

SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD Image : SanDisk

Add super fast storage on the cheap to, well, anything that has a USB interface with SanDisk’s 2TB external SSD. This portable unit is normally around $320, but it’s just $285 at Amazon today. It uses a USB-C connection over USB 3.1, and read speeds are as high as 550 megabytes per second. Whether you’re backing up all your files or need somewhere to hold your massive games without sacrificing load times, this is something any serious PC user should consider adding to their list of essential tech.



As part of Amazon’s Gold Box deal of the day, Anker’s Nebula projectors rarely get this cheap. You can save 21% on the Nebula Capsule ($222), a pill-like device that can output a 100" picture and lasts about two movies on battery. There’s also the Nebula Mars II Pro falling to $370 (33% off), which bests the Capsule with 720p playback and a 150" picture, perfect for that makeshift drive-in theater you should definitely build. Get in on it ASAP, because the prices will climb back up by the end of the day.



Bose Soundsport Wireless Earbuds Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Are you a self-proclaimed audiophile? Do you listen to music all day every day? Well you’re in luck because Bose Soundsport headphones are $150 at Adorama. They are regularly $200, but with an instant rebate, you’ll save $50 on these bad boys. The Bose headphones have the amazing sound that you’re used to and has a built-in mic and up to five hours of use. They also come with a handy case to store your buds until you’re ready to use them. Grab a pair before they’re gone.



Wicked Audio Hum 900 Wireless Headphones Graphic : Gabe Carey

If you’re tryna git wicked smaht listening to NPaaaaaahhh, Wicked Aaudio’s Hum 900 wireless headphones are just $24 ovah at Meh. This is a scorcha of a deal, so grab ‘em while they’re hauut and don’t miss aaut.



This article was originally published by Gabe Carey on 5/08/2020 and updated with new information by Quentyn Kennemer on 5/14/2020.

Samsung 65" Q9F 4K HDR TV Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

More value brands have hit the market with QLED TVs, a class of sets that use quantum dots to achieve brighter, more vivid colors. Samsung pioneered the push, but not without exorbitant starting costs for early adopters. The 65" Q9F, for instance, used to cost over $5,000, but it’s yours today at B&H Photo for $1,800. It’s the lowest price you’re going to find on a new condition model, and they’re not always so easy to find these days, so take advantage if you’ve been eyeing a big upgrade.



Today, you can save up to $300 on a 2019 MacBook Pro with a 13.3" Retina display, Intel’s 1.4GHZ Core i5 quad-core processor, 8GB of RAM,Touch Bar and Touch ID, and more. Your maximum savings will depend on which model you get: the 128GB model is $150 off for $1,150 total, while a 256GB model is only $50 more thanks to a meaty $300 discount. They’re shipping fairly soon at B&H Photo.



Samsung 1TB T5 Portable SSD Graphic : Jordan McMahon

All that glitters may not be gold, but this portable SSD from Samsung totally is; it’s also $20 off at B&H Photo right now. Whether you need it for travel, need to add some extra storage to your computer in a pinch, or just like having a backup of all your important files handy, a portable SSD with plenty of space will solve most of your storage woes without taking up much space on your desk.



Anker Soundcore Flare+ Portable Bluetooth Speaker Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Looking to blast your favorite bops without breaking the bank? The right Bluetooth speaker can fill your room with your favorite tunes while you blitz through your chores, or just play a podcast while you browse the web. There’s no shortage of good speakers on the market, but they can get pretty pricey, and right now’s probably a good time to save where you can. Anker’s Soundcore Flare+ Bluetooth speaker, usually $100, is down to $70 today on Amazon. It offers decent sound without costing too much, and its ambient LED lights can help add some nice atmosphere to the room and change things up.



Dell U2412M 24” UltraSharp monitor Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Whether you’ve adjusted to it or not, looking down at your laptop from your kitchen table all day isn’t conducive to good posture, and eventually, it could take a toll. One way to avoid too much neck strain is to get a good monitor. They can get pricey, though, so finding the right one is tricky. Dell’s U2412M 24” UltraSharp monitor doesn’t offer the best resolution or the biggest screen, but at just $175 today at B&H Photo, it’s a relatively affordable way to bring some extra screen space to your home office.



iPhone 11 (64GB) FLASH Graphic : Gabe Carey

A few weeks ago, our new Associate Editor at The Inventory, Quentyn Kennemer, a self-proclaimed “refurbaphobia,” was turned onto Back Market after reviewing a mint condition iPhone 8 that changed his perspective on refurbished devices forever. Now that same website is selling a refurbed 64GB iPhone 11 in “good” condition for $600 as part of their iPhone 11 flash sale using the promo code FLASH.



Save money while keeping the landfills free of e-waste. As we all know, our planet is in no shape to handle 1-2 million years of decomposing iPhones. While planned obsolescence is a factor to consider when buying refurbed, you don’t have to worry about not getting the latest iOS updates when you’re you snapping up the LATEST iPhone for $100 less.

Oreck ProShield Plus Air Purifier Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

It may not be able to suck in viral pathogens, but an air purifier will at least ensure your air is a little more enjoyable to breathe. Oreck’s highly-rated ProShield Plus purifier with its Truman Cell filtration system is up for a massive steal at SideDeal right now: It’s just $179 to own one, a 55% discount from MSRP. It’s fit for rooms up to 78 square feet, has three-speed settings, and includes remote control.



And if you’re wondering why it’s worth paying more for something like this over standard purifiers:

Air Purifiers with Oreck’s patented Truman Cell filtration use EP (Electrostatic Precipitator) technology to attract particles to the filter, trapping in dust, allegens, pet dander and smoke. While the performance is similar to HEPA Media, Truman Cell filters are permanent, which means they never need to be replaced.

That means it’ll eventually pay itself off.

LG 34" Ultrawide 1440p Nano IPS Monitor Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

B&H Photo is running an insane deal on an LG Ultrawide 34" 1440p monitor, complete with HDR10 for a color gamut capable of billions of colors, thanks mostly in its nano IPS technology. Unfortunately, this kind of kit doesn’t come cheap. You’re going to want to sit down for this one: It’s normally $1,000, but clip the coupon and you’ll save $250.



That’s still damn near a month’s mortgage, but hey, at least you’ll have achieved full immersion in your games, which should take your mind off the fact that you’re eating ramen for the foreseeable future.

Vizio 32" LED TV Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Are you in need of a personal TV or were you already in the market for one after this pandemic started? Well, you’re in luck because for a cheap $150, you can get your hands (and eyes) on the Vizio 32" LED TV. It’s $60 off B&H Photo’s original list price, and it’s completely smart! It has voice control, added apps, and screen-mirroring technology to make your TV time off the wall! Grab this before it’s gone!

Seagate 4TB Backup Plus External Hard Drive Graphic : Jordan McMahon

We’ve all lost a few files to the void over the years, like a project you didn’t save before Windows installed an update, or a faulty drive that took all your family photos down with it. It doesn’t have to be that way, though. With a good backup drive, you can ensure that even if something does happen to your computer, like it getting stolen or maybe an unfortunate spill, there’s another copy of all your important files somewhere safe. Seagate’s 4TB external hard drive is a great option for people with lots of data, so even large movie libraries or photo archives can fit, and it’s down to $100 at B&H Photo.

RAVPower 26,800mAh Power Bank KINJA412 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If you still haven’t secured yourself a battery bank, consider snapping up RAVPower’s 26,800mAh three-port model, now down to $30 when you clip the coupon at Amazon and use exclusive promo code KINJA412. This one has three USB-A ports, all of which are capable of 2.4A charging. It won’t offer the fastest charging speeds for your smartphones and tablets (there’s no Qualcomm Quick Charge), but it’s better than having an $800 paperweight when you can’t find an outlet.

Anker 5-in-1 USB-C Hub ANKERHUB34 Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

Spend enough time with a laptop and eventually you’ll likely find yourself frustrated with its lack of ports. This is especially true as laptops are transitioning to USB-C, while all your old devices are still on USB-A. You can fix this with a good USB-C hub, which will give you back the ports you’re missing, plus maybe a few extras. Anker’s 5-in-1 USB-C hub offers two USB 3.0 ports, one HDMI port, and slots for SD and microSD cards, and it’s available right now for $18 on Amazon using the promo code ANKERHUB34 as well as an on-page coupon.

Wacom Intuos Pro Tablet Graphic : Jordan McMahon

While they’re great for doing sketches on a computer, tablets have some other nifty features that many might find useful. For example, those with RSI issues might find that using a tablet in place of a mouse, while tricky at first, can relieve some hand cramping and make things a bit more manageable. In either case, Wacom’s tablets are some of the best you can get, and right now B&H Photo is selling the Intuos Pro Tablet for $130 off, bringing it down to just $140. For anyone looking to up their digital art game, or just bring their hands some relief in their new home office, this is a great tablet to get started.



Ledgo’s LED Ring Light Graphic : Jordan McMahon

By now, you’re probably familiar with the silhouette of your coworkers who haven’t quite figured out their work-from-home lighting yet. If you’re among them, all hope is not lost. You can grab Ledgo’s LED ring light for $160 today on B&H Photo, saving you $90. It’ll light up your face so that even in the darkest room, your colleagues will be able to see you while you have your weekly check-in.



European Cordless Steamer Mop Graphic : Sheilah Villari

SideDeal’s sale on this European Cordless Steamer Mop couldn’t come at a better time. With being in the house more we are cultivating more mess, that’s just a fact. And if you have multiple people or animals it’s probably a smidge more chaotic. Don’t worry you’ll be cleaning up more than savings with this Polti mop in no time for $69. SideDeal has discounted this more than 50% off its original price of $170.



What’s cool about this cordless mop is that you don’t need any chemicals or detergents so you don’t need to worry about extra safety for kids and/or pets. The steam kills 99.9% of germs and bacteria wherever you use it. It’s lightweight and easy to move especially if you live in an upstairs/downstairs situation. And best of all the charging station re-sanitizes the cleaning cloth for you. No additional messes.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $4.99 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $7.99.

Up to 60% off Home Goods REFRESH Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Macy’s is having a huge two-day sale on select items in their home goods section which includes almost 8,000 items. Use code REFRESH at checkout and get anywhere from 30% - 60% off.



If your bathroom needs new towels these Home Design ones are just $6. Or perhaps you’re in the market for an entire dinnerwear set this sixteen piece one from Gordon Ramsay is $71. And out of curiosity, I always see what the most expensive product is and what the discount would be. In this sale, it’s a pewter punch bowl that’s now $4,900 if you were in the market for one with elephants on it. There’s also one with an octopus.

Free shipping on all orders over $25.

Epicurious 11-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Are you trying to be a budding chef? Do you have plans to start a YouTube channel, or are you just looking for some quality pots and pans? Well, look no further than the Epicurious 11-piece cookware set. It’s made of stainless steel, non-stick, and is dishwasher safe. The $145 set also has cool-touch handles so you won’t have to worry about burning your hands while making a roux or taking your browned chicken out of the oven. You’ll get one stockpot, two saucepans, one frying pan, one saute pan, and four lids. Grab this before it’s gone!



Advertisement

Oh, the joys of owning a larger vehicle. Not only does it cost more for parking in just about every city I’ve ever been to, but the jump starters, too, come at a premium. On the bright side, they occasionally go on sale for almost 40% off, as is the case with the Gooloo starter pictured here.



This 1500A jump starter—which can breathe new life into your SUV, pickup truck, tractor, and even yacht—normally costs $80. Compared to the $60-$70 price tag on a lot of the 800A models geared toward more compact cars (the 1500A Gooloo supports up to 8-liter gas and 6-liter diesel engines), that’s a steep luxury tax for owners of bigger wheels.

Net yourself a high-end jump starter for the entry-level cost of $50 by clipping the coupon featured here and entering the promo code UDQ34XOM at checkout. You’ll never have to worry about your truck or phone dying again, thanks to its built-in 15,000mAh power bank functionality.

This article was originally updated by Gabe Cary in March 2019 and updated with new information by Quentyn Kennemer 5/14/2019.

Winix Air Purifier Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something to help with all the allergens in the air, look no further than the Winix air purifier. At $179, it’s 40% off the list price and is formulated with collection disks to capture pollen and dust and whatever else that can irritate you or whoever else is in your house. It also is a humidifier that can filer about three gallons of water a day. I’d grab before it’s gone.



Just because you’re not at work doesn’t mean your “colleagues”—A.K.A, your family—won’t eat that leftover meatloaf you were saving for lunch. In fact, a study that was completely made up on the spot by yours truly, but backed up by years of personal experience, suggests family is ten times more likely to fridge-swipe than a stranger. Keep yours where you work, and put all your edible valuables where only you can reach them. Daewoo is letting you do it with this Retro Red 4.4 cubic feet mini fridge, which is $301 following a 25% discount.



Daewoo has other colors of this roomy unit on sale for a slightly-less-exciting $315, including White, City Blue, and Cream Beige. There’s also Mint for $340, 15% off.

At Amazon, you can find a couple of Cuisinart saucepans for very reasonable amounts of dough. This 5.5qt saute pan is plenty deep and wide enough to create the sauces of your dreams, and maybe even a deep dish pizza, and it’s only $49 to own one. You also have a 2qt sauce pan down to $30.



Advertisement

Philips Hue White and Color Starter Kit Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Get started with smart lighting with this handy kit, which contains the Philips Hue hub and three of the A19 smart bulbs that can be tuned to any color you please. Hue’s colorful bulbs are pricey; anything cheaper is typically one of the white bulbs instead. This starter set is $11 off the list price right now, making it easy for you to get up and running. You can even control them with Amazon’s Alexa, Apple’s HomeKit, and the Google Assistant.

Cuisinart Color 6-Piece Knife Set Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Who doesn’t want a set of colorful knives for your kitchen? If your current knife set is dull and uninspiring, I would grab this $19 Cuisinart 6-piece knife set that is 62% off. It includes a chef knife, slicing knife, serrated bread knife, santoku knife, utility knife, and a pairing knife. It also includes six knife covers and comes with a lifetime warranty through Cuisinart. You’ll never be confused about which knife is which again since they’re basically color-coded. Grab this deal before it’s gone!



43% off Magicteam Sleep Machine Photo : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

If you’ve been having trouble sleeping during these trying times you’re not alone but Magicteam might be able to help. Today their sleep sound machine is on sale for $21.



This noise machine has 4o non-looping sounds like rain, bird, waves, bonfire, crickets, and more.I’m a thunderstorm girl myself. It has 32 levels for volume which you may need to play with depending on sound choice and preference. There is an easy to set timer or you can let it run for continuous play. This is perfect for any fussy sleeper be it you, a significant other or even a baby.

This deal runs for only a few hours today or until they are sold out. It also comes with an 18-month warranty from the date of purchase. And Prime members get free shipping.

Sale on All Pet Furniture Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

It’s time to update Fido or Kitty’s lounging space while quarantine redecorating. Why? Because we owe them for being so cool to us over these past few weeks. (We know they love it though.) Wayfair currently has over 2,500 pieces of pet furniture on sale with discounts as much as 80% off.



Mats, cat trees, pens, stairs, and gates are all included in this sale. I’ve got an old pupper so I know the time is coming to get him a set of stairs to get in and out of bed more easily. Whatever you choose we know your pets will love it for a few days before they ultimately return to whatever disregarded box is in your home or the pile of laundry in your room.

Free two-day shipping on all orders over $35.

Up to 70% off Bed and Bath Items Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I know I’m not the only one who has spent a great deal in and on my bed over these last few weeks. Looking at the same bedding and bathroom decor gives me that me Marie Kando feel of these do not spark joy. Wayfair’s semi-annual sale has started and just in time. Get up to 70% off anything in their bed and bath sale.



This includes everything you can think of in those realms. Plenty of nightstands or dresses, area rugs, and even headboards. If you’ve been indulging in a little retail therapy you might want to check out the cute and stylish options to store new wares not yet ready to be used.

And of course, there are sheets and comforters galore, over 250 pieces to spruce your space. This ultra-soft comforter is over 50% off and these checkered sheets are discounted by almost 80%.

Free shipping on orders over $35. This sale ends May 20.

25% off Sitewide Photo : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

If you have ever been curious about trying Fenty now is the time. They have never run a sitewide sale before but from now until May 18 you can get 25% off anything. This even includes sale items and value sets.



You can snag the best seller pro filt’r longwear foundation for almost $9 less. I love my Moroccan Spice palette which is just $35 right now. This is absolutely the deal you’ve been waiting for and if it goes well maybe we will get another one this year.

Free shipping on all orders and the discount comes off once you add the items to your cart.

Couples Sex Toy Bundle Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If we’ve learned one thing from quarantine, it’s that our urges don’t stop even though a pandemic is currently going on. Luckily for you, I have a solution. For a low $49, you bae can get your hands on a couples’ sex toy bundle that includes a g-spot vibe and a masturbation sleeve for anyone with a penis, as well as sex tarot cards and a power bank to keep everything charged up and ready to go (and get off). Grab this deal and climax again and again!



Conair Simple Cut 10-Piece Haircut Kit KJCNAR Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

You look like Tarzan right now, and no one is judging you, but with stay-at-home orders gradually lifting, you might want to think about cleaning up a bit. Daily Steals is right on time with a 10-piece Conair haircut kit that’s down to $45 with promo code KJCNAR, shipping included.



Included are a set of Conair clippers with four length guards, a comb, scissors, and a few pieces to help keep everything clean after the big chop.

25% off Molton Brown MOLTON25 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Maybe I’m just nostalgic for travel but when I saw this sale I thought about every hotel I visited during my con travel. I’m sure you’ve come across Molton Brown in the hotels you’ve stayed in over the years too. I actually asked housekeeping for more hand lotion each day when I was in Baltimore. From now until May 18 get 25% off all Molton Brown products at Lookfantastic with code MOLTON25.



Their lotion is absolutely something I covet. But the soap is equally amazing. The black peppercorn body wash is one of Lookfantatitic’s top-selling items. Molton Brown has been creating quality products for 49 years so whatever you choose you won’t be disappointed.

Free shipping on all orders over $30.

High Sierra 3-Piece Wheeled Duffel Set Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Traveling soon? If you’re more of a duffel person, SideDeal has High Sierra 3-piece wheeled duffel bags for $49. You’ll get 27", 31", and 37" bags, complete with handles, carrying straps, and side pockets galore.



Shiatsu Neck and Lumbar Massager Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Popping pills to numb the pain shouldn’t always be your first and only resort. Sometimes, a good heat massage is all you need, and with a $29 Vivaspa shiatsu massager at MorningSave,there’s no reason not to keep this helpmate on standby. Although it’s advertised as being perfect for the neck and lumbar, you could technically use this on any of your aching muscles. With two heated kneading nodes working out all the kinks, you can afford to put off a couple of those expensive spa days.



Ninja Mega Kitchen System Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

If the aforementioned blender alone won’t do the trick, then consider the Ninja Mega Kitchen System instead. As you can see above, this bundle comes with a lot more kitchen gadgets that could come in handy.



Not only do you get more power from this 1500W system, but it also comes with a 64oz food processing bowl for chopping up food and even mixing together dough. It also has a pair of 16oz Nutri Ninja cups with lids, perfect for smoothies. All told, this beastly bundle is $40 off right now.

Up to 60% 0ff Select Women’s Styles Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Summer is a great time to vamp up the sneaker section of your wardrobe. And if you can do it for less money all the better. Keds is known for its classic American looks with a little flare injected. Over 100 styles of women’s shoes are currently on sale for $25 at Keds.



Slip-ons, sandals, and deckers are all included in this deal. There are a handful of kids pairs too but it’s a minimal selection. Some of the collaborations Keds has done with companies like Rifle Co. are discounted in the dedicated sales section but the savings aren’t nearly as good.



Free shipping on all orders. No word on when this sale ends but I’d purchase quickly if you see something you like.

83% off Bralette Six-Pack Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Not to be a mom about this but all you babes going bra-free at home for the last million weeks should have had a smidge of support. I’m not saying rush them off to boob jail I’m saying give them a little something to keep them hyped. A bralette is a great in-between. Angelina is offering two different six-packs of bralettes for $25, that’s a savings of 83%.



These are wire-free but still give you comfy support and are easy to adjust. Angelina is actually calling these the “perfect work-from-home bra.” Choose from assorted colors (with a racerback) or the more traditional pack of black, white, and beige (with a U-back). Sizing covers 32A-40C. And the front is double layered with the option to leave the padding in or take it out.

Shipping is $7.99 or $4.99 for a monthly subscription at Morning Save. Sale runs for the next fifteen hours or until they are sold out.

TravelPro 2-Piece Luggage Set Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Who says bingeing is only for college kids and Netflix addicts? You can binge on travel, too, and that’s exactly what I expect many of you will look to do when we’re allowed to move more freely upon the earth. Get prepared now with a new two-piece luggage set by TravelPro, now down to an all-time low $121. You’ll get a carry-on and checked combo that features comfortable, durable handles and rotating wheels to let you stroll through the airport like Prince walking up to the blacktop.



30% off Sitewide BETTEREVERYDAY Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Remember when LeBron got leg cramps in Game 1 of the 2014 NBA Finals and was carried out of the arena? That summer I demanded that I be LeBron’d out of any establishment. That sadly never happened but Ladder did. This is the product he and his trainer created to make sure that never happened again and it’s now 30% off with code BETTEREVERYDAY.



With the help of said trainer, Mike Mancias, over the next four years they worked with a team of nutritionists and wellness coaches to develop Ladder. The three things LeBron asked for in this supplement are taste, performance, and quality and be free of banned substances and contaminants.

Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders and this deal will run until June 13.

Choose What You Pay Photo : Everlane

Advertisement

Is this genius or madness? Today only Everlane is give you the opportunity to choose what you can pay. Actually this is genius. Your savings will be anywhere from 20%-50% off. The sale will continue until product is sold out or midnight tonight, whichever comes first.



What is actually going on at Everlane is this, periodically they pick from a limited selection of overstock and let you dictate the price. It’s not any amount though, it’s tiered in three choices and you just pick the one you want. The most coveted items in this event are the trainers, the boss bag, and the denim jacket. There are about 150 items in each section for men and women.

They are also donating all the profits they make from their 100% Human line to Feeding America, so if you can a tee or a tank and help too.

Free shipping on all orders.

27% off Combination Products COMBO Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

If you have combination skin (and most of us do) it’s often tough to control an oily t-zone and but keep a chin from getting dry. This means multiple items are needed to balance your skin out. SkinCareRX knows the struggle is real and is running a sale on these items. With code COMBO get 27% off at checkout.



I’ve said it many times I stand by anything from La Roche-Posay and this cleanser will get all that dirt out of your pores. Grab this misting toner from Peter Thomas Roth to shrink those pores now that you’ve got them clean. And if you use a moisturizer after this day cream from Jurlique is a great pick.

Advertisement

55% off Percussion Massager Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

We could all use a little T.L.C. right now and if you can save some money while doing so all the better. This wireless percussion massager is currently on sale for $59. That’s over half off its original price so know additional headaches about the price.



This massager has over twenty different speeds and can take it all the way up to what will feel like a professional spa appointment. There are five interchangeable attachments depending on your needs. Round, fork, air cushion, flat, and bullet each have specific targets. The bullet sounds divine as it helps break up tension or knots and I know some backs that could surely use that. You get about two hours of relaxation between charges.

Advertisement

28% off Suncreen & SPF Prodcuts SPF28 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

As the summer months fast approach, it’s time to assess your cabinets for sunscreen. I always try to check because I usually have expired SPF and I’m half Irish so needing a good one is crucial. The SkinStore wants you ready for fun in the sun and is offering 28% off sunscreen and SPF infused products with code SPF28 starting today.



Even if you are just going on a brief walk outside it’s important to shield your skin, especially if you’re younger. You’ll be glowing forever if you protect your pores now. Even a good moisturizer with high SPF is smart to integrate into your beauty routine. There’s lots of La Roche Posay in this sale and they’re universally known for some of the best skincare products, anything from them is golden.

Advertisement

Halogen x Atlantic-Pacific Stripe Short Trench Jacket Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

This bright and colorful short trench jacket is perfect for spring. Made from stretch cotton twill, it has an array of variously-sized stripes with an eye-catching color palette, and this Halogen x Atlantic-Pacific new arrival is currently 30% off the list price.

Four Free Deluxe Minis With $45 Purchase Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

The fact that Too Faced has their mascara, primer, and dream cream minis in this deal makes it almost too good to pass up. Until May 12 grab four deluxe minis with any purchase over $45.



You can also take advantage of another sale to get to that magic amount. Mix and match either three Rich & Dazzling Lip Glosses or three Juicy Fruits Lip Glosses for $30. This is essentially a half off deal for one of Too Faced’s best products.

Free shipping on all orders. No code needed for any of these, the cart will prompt you to select the minis when you click to fully checkout.

Have you watched the John Wick trilogy this month? No? Then what are you doing with yourself? If you want to enjoy the adventures of the world’s most intense animal lover, you can buy all three movies for cheap—under $10 a piece on Amazon Video. John Wick and John Wick: Chapter 2 are $7 a piece, while the newest movie, John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, is $8. Altogether, that’s only $22!



Now, the third movie is available on HBO if you have that subscription, but HBO is lacking the first two movies for whatever reason. Additionally, while the first John Wick goes on sale fairly often, the second chapter does not. Why not save the headache of trying to find the right subscriptions and deals and just grab them all on Amazon now?

Xbox One X w/ The Witcher 3 Bundle (Refurb) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

It’s not as good as the big $200 Xbox One X sale Microsoft held a while back, but if you were looking into buying one, take a look at Dell’s sale. The company is letting go of refurbished units with a copy of The Witcher 3 and a PowerA wired controller (meeeeh, better than nothing) for $260. The package is backed by a 90-day warranty, which, if you ordered today, would curiously expire right before the Xbox Series X is ready to take over. Just sayin’.



LEGO Classic Large Creative Brick Box Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

If you’re buying LEGO for a young kid, start with one of the LEGO Classic boxes. This Large set gives you a sizable pile of 790 pieces to start with.



Without step-by-step directions, this set is ideal for getting kids familiar with the tiny blocks and unlocking a bit of creativity in the process. Of course, there are larger Duplo blocks for the really young’uns, but LEGO suggests this is ideal for ages 4+. It’s $16 off right now.

Advertisement

If your online gaming subscription time is running short, stock up today with deep discounts on subscriptions at CDKeys and Amazon. At the former, add three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $25, or a year of PlayStation Plus for $30. You can also take $5 off a year of EA Access at Amazon for both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, or $25 each.



All of these subscriptions give you access to a growing vault of premium games, exclusive discounts, and in the case of the console subscriptions, online play. Take your pick.

The Nintendo Switch quarantine hunt continues. Anyone who’s tried to buy a Nintendo Switch Lite, for themselves or their loved ones, lately knows what an impossible undertaking it ostensibly is. Either you find one and it sells out, the prices have spiked to unreasonable levels, or you can’t find one at all. For now, you can snap one up at GameStop in Gray, Yellow, or Turquoise at its $200 MSRP.



The Yellow model is out-of-stock online, but in-store stock is plentiful here in Dallas. You’ll be able to get the other two colors shipped if heading out isn’t an option. You can even buy the games digitally in that case. Might we suggest looking into Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Get it before someone else secures the last one for themselves. And once you’ve put in the hours, chime into our Animal Crossing: New Horizons discussion from last week with your own take on the game. Is it really fun to play or a glorified chore simulator? Let us know AFTER reading our post.

If you’re the biggest Shonen Jump fan you know, you need this Jump Force Collector’s Edition for Xbox One, now $15 off at Amazon. Here’s what you’ll get in the now-$81 package:



Full game

Three art boards

Exclusive diorama

Steelbook

Jump Force is an epic cross-over fighting game featuring series favorites from Shonen Jump’s top anime and manga, including Naruto, Dragon Ball, One Piece, Hunter x Hunter, and more.

Rabbit Lily Giveaway & Mystery Discount WOW Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

It’s Monday the best day of the week. Ok, it’s probably one of the worst but on this Monday your pals at Ella Paradis want to brighten it with a contest. In celebration of Masturbation May, they will be awarding 25 special readers with the Rabbit Lily.



This is one of their top products and retails for $79. Ella Paradis is also so running a bit of a cheeky sale at the moment. Enter code WOW at check out and get up to 50% off, although most discounts will be around 20%. But you never know! Free shipping on all products is still available.

You can enter until May 24, you must live in the U.S. and be over the age of 18. The winners will be announced on May 25, to coincide with International Masturbation Day.

Three Plant Monthly Subscription Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

People love succulents because they are low maintenance, hard to kill, and pretty to look at. They are the dream plant for forgetful people. Succulents were kind of gateway plants with my friends who are now crazy flower mommas and plant daddies. Leaf and Clay want to help get you into greenery guardianship with a subscription of three plants delivered to your home each month.



When you become a Plant Club Member at Leaf and Clay they pick three distinctly different succulents each moth. They stand by each of them being lively and vibrant. For the month of May, they are offering an Anacampseros rufescens, Crassula ‘Money Tree’, and Kalanchoe ‘Chocolate Soldier’. What weird fun names.

Advertisement

They ship on the seventh of every month unless you start your subscription after, then it’s within three days of purchase. You can cancel anytime. And there’s free shipping for all subscriptions.

SanDisk 2TB Portable USB-C Drive Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

Whether it’s in the middle of a photoshoot, right before you take off for a long flight, or as you’re doing a routine backup, running out of storage space is a real bummer. There are lots of ways to remedy this, but having an external drive with plenty of space can give you some peace of mind, and help you bring all your info with you everywhere without weighing down your bag. SanDisk’s 2TBPortable USB-C drive is pricey, typically costing about $550, but it’s down to $300 today at B&H Photo. It’s not cheap, but the discount makes it a nice way to make sure you don’t have to stock up on storage again anytime soon.

Apple Mac Mini Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

Times are tough right now, and that means that buying a new computer might be difficult, even if you really need one. Luckily, you can get a pretty great computer without spending an obnoxious amount of money. Apple’s Mac Mini, which packs a lot of power into a small, more affordable package, is down to $690 today at B&H Photo.



For your money, you’ll get a 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 quad-core processor, 8 GB of RAM, and a 128 GB SSD. That isn’t much storage, but you can always add a portable SSD later for some more storage. It’s powerful enough for most casual tasks, so you can get work done without too much stress, and it’ll look great sitting on your desk.

Advertisement

The Art of DOOM: Eternal Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

I know DOOM is all about tearing some demons limb from limb, but books are delicate things! If you want to enjoy The Art of DOOM: Eternal, which is 20% off on Amazon, you’ll need to be a little more careful. Turn the pages to see some cool concept art for the characters of Bethesda’s latest. Use a bookmark to keep track of your favorite pages. You know, gently. Who knows how long this sale will last, so if you’re a DOOM fan, make sure to grab a copy before someone inexplicably rips them all apart.