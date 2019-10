Friday's Best Deals: ExOfficio Boxer Briefs, Apple Watches, Crocs, and More

An Apple Watch Series 4, an ultra-low price on ExOfficio Boxer Briefs, and a grill that is apartment-sized lead off Friday’s deals.

With the exception of the always-on screen (cool, but a battery killer) and the compass (useless, if we’re being honest), the new Apple Watch Series 5 is basically just the Apple Watch Series 4. They even have the same processor.



Which is why you should take advantage of the remaining Series 4 stock while it’s on sale, before they all sell out. Right now, Amazon has a 44mm cellular model marked down by $129, and a GPS-only model marked down by $79, both all-time lows. Different colors and configurations are on sale as well, but these are the largest discounts we saw.

Twelve South TimePorter Apple Watch Travel Charging Dock Graphic : Shep McAllister

Traveling with the Apple Watch is kind of a pain. The charging cable is awkward to pack up in a bag, and without a proper nightstand charging dock, it’s all too easy to knock your watch off the puck at night.



But the Twelve South TimePorter solves both of these problems at once, acting as both a cable manager and a nightstand holder in one. There’s also a dedicated space inside for Apple’s 5W USB adapter, and an extra watch strap or two, because why not? $40's $10 less than usual, and it might just be worth it if you’re on the road a lot.

Right now you can pick up this Dell 32" monitor for just $180. That’s a terrific deal when you consider everything it offers.



This 2560 X 1440 monitor refreshes at 60hz and 99% sRGB, which is awesome for editing photos and videos. And while it’s not necessarily a gaming monitor, it has AMD FreeSync which can help minimizes lag and prevent image tearing.

(Also, it’d be perfect to pair with a cheap Nintendo Switch dock for some desktop gaming. Especially since we now know Overwatch tops out at 30 frames-per-second.)

This type of monitor enables you to have a ton of windows open at the same time without the unsightly gap in between like you’d find in dual monitor setups.

Make sure to pick yours up early, I doubt this deal will stay discounted for long.

Nano-Shield Webcam Cover Photo : Amazon

We’ve got an easy way to keep your privacy, from hackers or that pesky FBI Agent you’re convinced is watching you. Get a three-pack of Nano-Shield Webcam Covers for only $5 on Amazon. The covers can fit on smartphones, iPads, laptops, and more. It won’t damage your device and the cover can even lock in place.



Samsung 65" 4K UHD The Frame QLED Smart TV | $1,598 | Amazon Walmart

Samsung 55" 4K UHD The Frame QLED Smart TV | $1,098 | Amazon Walmart

Samsung 49" 4K UHD The Frame QLED Smart TV | $898 | Amazon Walmart

Samsung 43" 4K UHD The Frame QLED Smart TV | $798 | Amazon Walmart

If you’re looking for a classy way to incorporate a TV into your living room, The Frame QLED Smart TV is the way to go and right now, the entire 2019 lineup is on sale thanks to today’s sale. These TVs show off works of art when you’re not watching TV.



These TVs can act as a home theater when you want, but will fade away into the background when not needed. Samsung also included a “no gap wall mount” to help it blend into your gallery wall. Better still, these are much more than just an accent piece, they’re actually terrific TVs.



They’re 4K UHD (2160P) with the vibrant colors you’d expect from a QLED Samsung set. Choose from a 65" set for $1,598 (also at Walmart,) 55" for $1,098 (also at Walmart,) 49" model for $898 (also at Walmart,) and a 43" model for less than $798 (also at Walmart.) These are the lowest prices we’ve seen on these particular 2019 sets. And

And if you just want a great Samsung TV without the art display feature, you have options here, and at Woot, too.

Lifesmart Deen Brothers Series 15" Blue Kamado Ceramic Grill Photo : Walmart

Ceramic kamado grills—in the style of the big green egg—offer incredible temperature regulation and consistency, making them great for smoking meats all day long with minimal fuss.



This 15" grill from Lifesmart is small. Cute, even. But if its 117 square inches of cooking surface are enough for your needs, it’s a steal at $200. As our resident pit master Corey put it, “Could definitely fit a brisket or pork butt on there. No ribs though.”

Personally, I think this would be a great grilling option for apartment dwellers who only have access to a small balcony, and not a big yard. You’ll have the best brisket in the complex, just make sure you don’t run afoul of any fire codes.

Corentium Home Radon Detector Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

This week’s deals seem to have a home safety trend. The other day we had a fire safety sale at Home Depot. Today, Amazon’s Gold Box includes a discounted Corentium Home Radon Detector. The portable detector is marked down to $125 on Amazon, which is about $75 off.



The detector is easy to use and read, with fast results. You can quickly see your long-term and short-term radon readings.

SimpleHouseware Kitchen Cabinet Pantry Pan Organizer Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Do you just stack your pans on top of each other in your cabinet and call it a day? That is if you even bother taking the pan off of your stove. It is time to get your life in order and reorganize your kitchen situation. You can get a SimpleHouseware Kitchen Cabinet Pantry Pan Organizer for only $14 on Amazon.



90 Assorted Air Heads Photo : Amazon

Halloween is only a few weeks away, and you’ll be the most popular house on the block with this box of assorted Air Heads to give away. Just use Subscribe & Save and the 30% coupon to get them for about $7.



Actually, just go ahead and buy a couple of boxes, so you can eat one yourself while you save the other for trick or treaters. You can go ahead and mail me all of the Mystery Bars too, thanks.

Magic Bullet Blender Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Don’t let the health nuts tell you that you can only make kale smoothies in your blender. If you want to make salsa and guacamole, you can do it in a Magic Bullet Blender. You can get an 11-piece small set for only $24 on Amazon when you clip the $6 coupon.



Summer has unofficially started, and so too has cold coffee season. And if you’re not making cold brew at home, you can use HyperChiller to turn hot coffee into iced coffee in under a minute.



HyperChiller is basically a stainless steel device that’s filled with water that you freeze. Take it out of the freezer, pour in your coffee, and the icy walls surrounding it on two sides will cool it down by 130 degrees in just 60 seconds, after which you pour it into your glass or travel mug, and enjoy without dilution.

Normally priced at $30, you can snag it for $25 today with promo code KJCHILLER. Cheers.

IZZE 24 Pack Variety Pack Graphic : Shep McAllister

If you’re hooked on sparkling waters like the rest of the country, these IZZE sparkling juices are a more flavorful way to get your fix. Plus, today they’re the cheapest they’ve been in months. Get 24 cans in four different flavors for about $10 when you clip the $3.99 coupon, or even less if you layer on Subscribe & Save savings. Drink up!



Rubbermaid Large FreshWorks Container Photo : Amazon

Usually, when there’s a deal on Rubbermaid’s top-selling FreshWorks containers, it’s on the 2-pack. But today, you can augment your collection with an individual large container for $8.



If you aren’t familiar with these things, each FreshWorks product includes a “crisp tray” which elevates your produce off the bottom of the container, giving moisture a place to drip, and air enough room to flow. The lids also include special filters that regulate the flow of oxygen and CO2 into and out of the containers, allowing your fruits and vegetables to stay fresher, longer.

Save Up to $500 During the Fall Sale Photo : Burrow

Here’s a deal you can get comfortable with: sofa-in-a-box purveyors at Burrow at offering up to $500 in savings on their easy-to-assemble seats, pillows, and throws now that it is officially fal. The more you spend, the more you save (as these things usually go). Here’s how it works:



10% off up to $1,499 (or sitewide) with FALL10



$200 off $1,500+ with FALL200



$250 off $1,800+ with FALL250



$300 off $2,200+ with FALL300



$400 off $2,600+ with FALL400



$500 off $3,000+ with FALL300



If you need a small-ish purchase to reach a higher tier of the sale, check out Burrow’s brand new Sleep Kit, which turns their couch into a bed that couch crashers will actually want to sleep on. Or, you could just upgrade your couch of choice to leather. To each their own.

If you need to sit down for a minute and take that in, we get it. Just don’t take too long; this offer is only valid through October 20.

2 Pounds of Wild Alaskan Salmon + Four 6 oz. Top Sirloin Steaks With First Delivery Photo : Butcher Box

It’s not as flashy as some of Butcher Box’s lifetime offers, which add extra meat to every box as long as you’re a customer, but their latest deal gets you a ton of extras in your first delivery.



If you sign up for a new membership right now, your first box will include two pounds of wild Alaskan salmon fillets, and four 6 oz. top sirloin steaks, in addition to whatever else would have been in the box anyway. That’s several nights’ worth of free meals...or one epic surf & turf party.

Your bonus comes bundled with any of Butcher Box’s pre-selected boxes, which are priced at $129 for 24 servings, or $238 for 48 servings, which can be delivered every 30 or 60 days. For a nominal surcharge, you can also build a completely custom box, with your choices of proteins.

It is Halloween season! While the holiday is still a few weeks ago, it is time to start preparing. Whether you need decor for your home or your entire family needs costumes, Target has you covered. Right now, you can save $5 off of online orders of $30 or more, or $10 off of orders of $50 or more on Halloween decor and costumes. You’re going to buy all of this stuff for Halloween anyway, why not save $10?



I know this thing is called a Camp Cup, but Miir’s popular drinking vessel will be your favorite mug whether you’re using it in the woods, at home, or in the office.



From our review on The Inventory:

The MiiR Camp Cup stays true to the classic form factor, while adding a generously-sized handle, snap-on sip-through lid, double wall vacuum insulation, and medical grade stainless steel construction that won’t sweat, burn you, or transfer flavor.

The handsome Red Speckled colorway is marked down to $19 on Amazon right now from the usual $30, and our exclusive 20KJDEAL promo code will save you an extra 20% at checkout. It’s a little early to start thinking this way, but at $15, this is right in stocking stuffer territory.

MiiR Reinvented The Camp Cup You might know MiiR for their bikes and bags, but they’re also one of our favorite drinking vessel… Read more

ExOfficio 3-Pack Boxer Briefs Graphic : Shep McAllister

ExOfficio boxer briefs are kind of legendary, around these parts. They’re some of our readers’ favorite underwear, and you guys have bought tens of thousands of pairs from our posts over the years. Here’s what our deal researcher Corey had to say about them:



These are completely comfortable in any situation I’ve thrown at them - desk-sitting, hiking, yard work, running, sleeping, sweaty activities, whatever. They are durable and stay “new” longer than other other undies I’ve worn. -Corey Foster

Normally priced at around $20 per pair, or $15 if you’re lucky, you can get three pairs for $20-$21 right now, if you can fit into smalls, larges, or XLs . You’ll just want to click Quantity: 3 on this page, and choose Charcoal as the color (the deal also applies to Black, in small only). Medium 3-packs are priced at $30, which is still an incredible deal, historically...just not as good as $20. If you can fit into these, you’d be crazy not to buy them right now.

25% Off Sitewide Photo : Crocs

We all love to hate Crocs, but guess what! Those lightweight, hole-y, rubber-y slides are cool now, thanks to the always groundbreaking runway scene and one Post Malone. And you too can be hip to the trend thanks to this 25% Off Sitewide Sale, no promo code required. In case you haven’t noticed, Crocs also makes other shoes that barely even look like Crocs. So go ahead and stock up on Crocs, because fashun.



O2COOL ArcticSqueeze Insulated Mist ‘N Sip Squeeze Bottle 20 oz Photo : Amazon

We’re deep in the heart of second summer, and if you’re having trouble staying cool out there, this unique water bottle could be the answer. The O2COOL ArcticSqueeze holds 20 ounces of water, and keeps it cold with double wall insulation. But you don’t have to drink from it.



That’s because there’s a secondary spout on top that atomizes the water into a fine mist. Just open it, point it at your reddened, sweaty mug, and squeeze. Normally $10-$13, it’s down to $8.

The weather has been fairly temperamental during Second Summer. One day it is 90 degrees and then it is 60 the next. It is technically fall right now, but who knows when the heat waves will end. You can give yourself some options for the everchanging weather. Huckberry is having a Tee Clearance Sale, with t-shirts starting as low as $10. If the temps by you are finally cooling off, get a Wellen Hemp Crewneck for a little over $20 off.



TED Talks: The Official TED Guide to Public Speaking Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Human beings. At some point in our insignificant, painful lives, we will have to speak publicly. The topic? Something we are neither passionate about or competent in. But thankfully, a Kindle copy of the TED Talks: The Official TED Guide to Public Speaking is down to just $3 to help us out.



For some of us, it’s a great use of those Amazon digital credits we’ve all built up for that thing we impulse bought, but didn’t need right away. But that’s humanity isn’t it? An endless cycle of consumerism, discomfort and disappointment.

But perhaps, we’ll all find a way to talk our way out of that.

Thanks for coming to my TED Talk.

A Die Hard Christmas Graphic : Shep McAllister

I realize it’s early October, but this illustrated Die Hard Christmas book is a great read all year long, and at $11, it’s within about $1 of an all-time low price. Even if it lives in your Christmas decoration storage box for 11 months of the year, it could still be worth grabbing with this sale.



4K UHD Movie Flash Sale Graphic : Shep McAllister

By now, you probably own a 4K TV. But the vast majority of the things you watch on it are not 4K. It’s time to change that.



For a limited time, Vudu’s running a sale on 22 popular films (priced at $7-$8 each), including recent releases like Detective Pikachu and Shazam, and must-owns like The Dark Knight, The Notebook, and The Lord of the Rings. When you make your purchase, just be sure to select the UHD option to get the full 4K and Dolby Atmos experience.

Best of all, all of the films are compatible with Movies Anywhere, so you can link your iTunes, Amazon, Google, and Microsoft accounts, and download your purchased films through the service of your choice.

Nintendo Neon Purple/Neon Orange Joy-Con Pair Graphic : Shep McAllister

Nintendo’s latest Joy-Con pairing is an eye catching duo of purple and orange, and you can grab the set for $69 on Amazon right now, down from the usual $80. That’s fairly standard pricing for boring Joy-Con, but it’s a good deal for a new color combination like this, if you’re into it.



LEGO Star Wars The Last Jedi Defense of Crait Graphic : Shep McAllister

The battle of Crait was one of the most visually striking scenes in Star Wars history, and while the matching LEGO set doesn’t feature any red salt plumes or anime-inspired fighting moves, it’s still a really cool kit, and at $50, it’s cheaper than ever.



That gets you a Ski Speeder, a command tower, and a rotating cannon, along with Poe Dameron, Admiral Ematt, a Resistance Trooper and two First Order Snowtroopers mini-figs. Just be sure to grab the deal before it turns into a force ghost.

Gloomhaven Graphic : Shep McAllister

I realize that you’re not used to paying $99 for a board game, but you should make an exception for Gloomhaven. It’s Board Game Geek’s #1 board game ever, and is “astoundingly good” according to Ars Technica. Hell, it weighs 20 pounds! It was also a finalist in our recent board game Co-Op on The Inventory. If you love board games, this should be on your bucket list.



The days of the game being consistently out of stock online seem to be over (knock on wood), but even so, $99 is a really solid price and $4 off what’s currently on Amazon, so if you’re in the market for a winter-long tabletop campaign, it’s time to pull the trigger.

$ 103 Gloomhaven From amazon 4476 purchased by readers GMG may get a commission Buy now

The game includes permanent stickers that transform the board as you play, but you can grab this removable, vinyl sticker pack instead, if you want to replay.

It’s a zany action, a crazy contraption, the fun is catchin...it’s Mouse Trap (on sale)!

Okay, my apologies, but the only way to get that jingle out of your head now is to buy Mouse Trap for $9. Sorry, I don’t make the rules.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition, the best Spider-Man game of all time is down to a low $34. The Game of the Year edition includes all of the DLC, including additional missions and, more importantly, suits.



This current price is the lowest we’ve ever seen. So swing by before this deal goes the way of Gwen Stacy, Uncle Ben, Tony Stark, etc.

Spider-Man: The Kotaku Review Insomniac Games’ new Spider-Man adventure on the PS4 is a fun comic book brawler with some good… Read more

Preorder Hori Mario Kart Racing Wheel Graphic : Shep McAllister

We’ve come a long way from those cheap plastic wheels that hold your Wiimotes and Joy-Con. Hori’s newest Nintendo-licensed Switch peripheral is a legit racing wheel and pedal set for Mario Kart and other racing games, and you can preorder yours now.



The wheel and pedals connect to your Switch (or Windows PC) over USB, and feature all of the buttons you’d get on a regular Switch controller. At a modest $70, don’t expect force feedback or gear shifters, but it should still provide as immersive an experience as you could ever want from Mario Kart. Preorders are live on Amazon now, with release slated for November 12.

Hori’s also releasing a Deluxe version for $150 with paddle shifters, dead zone adjustment, and adjustable wheel sensitivity, but it’s not yet clear if that model will be released in the U.S. For what it’s worth, you can order the Japanese version from Play Asia here.

Before another commenter yells at me “it isn’t even Halloween, enough Christmas stuff,” sorry friend. LEGO doesn’t care. Christmas shopping starts right now. The LEGO Stars Wars Advent Calendar is 280 pieces and includes 24 mini-figures, like Luke Skywalker, Chewbacca, a Porg, and more. The LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar is 305 pieces and includes seven mini-figures (obviously that includes Ron, Harry, and Hermione).



Both calendars are a couple of bucks off today, so you’ll want to get them now before they jack up the price for Christmas.

Repel’s travel umbrella might not look like anything special, but with teflon coating to keep the rain off, and an array of nine fiberglass ribs (compared to six or eight aluminum on most umbrellas) to keep the wind from blowing it to bits, it’s truly built to last.



No wonder it’s our readers’ favorite umbrella.

We rarely see significant deals on this model, but it’s down under $20 on Amazon right now, which is only about $3.50 less than usual, but that’s still about as good a deal as you’re likely to get. Plus, promo code ADV10OFF will save you an extra 10% at checkout.

Prep for the inbound cold weather with this $9 Northern Explosion men’s thermal underwear set. Choose from black and gray varieties, this thermal long sleeve and long bottom is perfect for wearing as a base layer underneath the rest of your clothes.



If you want to watch your weight as we enter the food-packed holiday season, a smart scale can keep you honest by tracking your progress over time, and syncing to your other fitness and diet apps via Apple HomeKit and Google Fit.



Anker’s newest Eufy Smart Scale promises to be more accurate than previous models, and can track other vitals beyond just weight, like BMI, body fat, and more, and you can add it to your bathroom for just $30 today, down from the usual $45.

We’ve long been fans of Ghost Paper’s notebooks, which feature subtly embossed lines that you can actually feel as you write, and now you can save 20% on the company’s notebooks (including a new model!) with promo code KINJA1019.

From our Inventory write-up:

Ghost Paper uses texture, rather than ink, to create the alternating embossed and debossed lines on its pages. The effect is subtle, even invisible at certain angles, and straddles the line of offering tactile feedback without interrupting pen and pencil marks.

Since then, our readers have bought thousands of the company’s 96-page faux leather-bound notebook, which is back on sale for $20 with code KINJA1019 today. That code will also save you 20% on the brand new, 200-page spiral-bound version, which is actually cheaper despite having more than twice as many pages. The cover and binding aren’t as premium, but Ghost Paper sent me a few spiral bounds to check out, and the embossed lined paper is just as good, which is what really matters.

Anker makes night lights, and they don’t even have to be plugged into a wall. You just stick them anywhere, and they turn on when it’s a) dark enough and b) when they detect motion. This week on Amazon, you can get three of them for $12, down from the usual $15.



Just note that they run for up to a year on three AAA batteries each (not included), so you’ll want to pick up some rechargeables.

Up to 30% Off Select Candy Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

I don’t need to be the one to tell you that Halloween will be here before you know it. Time is moving fast, so why not enjoy a lot of candy? Right now, you can get up to 30% off Select Candy on Amazon. Do yourself a favor and order some discounted candy, you totally won’t eat it all before October 31st.



Toilet paper, for reasons that should be obvious, is not a purchase you should skimp on. Could you find 24 large rolls of single ply for $19? Sure, of course. But this is Cottonelle Ultra CleanCare, and it’s softer, more absorbent, and can stand up to moisture far better than the cheap stuff.



Clip the coupon on the page to pinch 20% off the price of the 24-pack. When combined with Subscribe & Save, it’ll get flushed down to $19, within a few cents of the best price we’ve ever seen.

Anker’s Eufy RoboVac line has been a hit with our readers, to say the least, and now you can save $90 on the powerful 30C model with promo code robovac30C, complete with smartphone and Alexa support.



The RoboVac 30c is the same size as the RoboVac 11s (which is to say, it’s very thin), but has stronger suction (1500Pa vs. 1300, and for comparison, the old RoboVac 10 only had 400), Wi-Fi support, and includes guide strips that you can lay down anywhere in your home (like in front of cords on the ground) to warn the vacuum to steer clear.

Black Forest Fruit Snacks (40 Count) Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

If you need your snacks to come in packs, instead of giant bags, we totally understand. Sometimes we can’t help but indulge when a five-pound bag of our favorite treat is sitting right in front of us. You can enjoy some more appropriately-sized snacks when you get a 40-count of Black Forest Fruit Snacks for $6 on Amazon.



What’s up, it’s your favorite candle-obsessed Kinja Deals editor. Here to tell you that Yankee Candle has another deal. Right now, you can get Three Large Candles for $45 or Two For $30 when you use the promo code OCT19SAV at Yankee Candle. Don’t wait for me to say more, go stock up on all the fall-scented candles you were already planning to buy. You can get in the Halloween spirit as Halloween accessories are marked down by 25%.



French press is your favorite way to make coffee, and it’ll be an even more aesthetically pleasing process with this 100% stainless steel press for just $22 after you clip the 10% coupon and use promo code A25W7WCC.



Most Popular Coffee Maker: French Press One thing is certain, ask a dozen people the best way to brew the perfect cup of coffee and you'll… Read more

Most of the French press deals we see are for 34 oz. (1 L) models, but this one is 50% larger at 51 oz, so you can either make enough coffee to share, or just get dangerously caffeinated.

Buy More, Save More Sale Photo : ThermoWorks

Looking to save on your favorite ThermoWorks products? It’s time to shop their Buy More, Save More Sale. As with many sales, the more you spend, the more you’ll save. You can get 10% off of $50, 15% off of $100, or 20% off of $200 or more. So, if you’ve been interesting in buying pricier items, like the Saf-T-Log Paperless HACCP Thermometer, you can now get it for $20 off.

Logitech K750 Solar Keyboard Photo : Amazon

What if you never had to charge your wireless keyboard? That’s the idea behind the Logitech K750, which uses a strip of solar panels to soak up the light in your office and keep running essentially forever. It’s like the calculator you used in school, but a lot bigger.



It normally sells for $50-$60, but Amazon’s marked it down to $42 today, its best price since June.

We see deals all the time on USB-A to USB-C cables, but discounts on C-to-C cables, which are necessary for faster Power Delivery charging, are a bit less common. Today though, you can get a 6' Anker PowerLine II C-to-C cable for $10 with promo code ANKER842.



PowerLine II cables are incredibly durable, and also come with a lifetime warranty, so if you ever do wear it out, you can contact Anker for a free replacement.

Note: The code is valid on both black and white cables.

Marvel Super Heroes Arcade1Up Arcade Cabinet + Riser Graphic : Shep McAllister

Need a fresh Marvel fix? Arcade1Up’s latest 3/4-sized arcade cabinet features two Marvel-licensed fighting games (1995's Marvel Super Heroes and X-Men: Children of the Atom) as well as 1993's The Punisher beat ‘em up game which features Nick Fury as Player 2's character.



Walmart’s got the cabinet bundled with a matching riser on sale for $380 right now, or $20-$70 less than you’d find it elsewhere. Best of all? No quarter required.

Preorder Twin Peaks From Z to A Collection Photo : Amazon

Twin Peaks is getting a definitive Blu-ray collector’s edition in December, and you can preorder it now for the lowest price Amazon’s listed yet.



CBS Home Entertainment is finally releasing what can only be described as an “ultimate” Twin Peaks box set, which includes—extremely deep breath—seasons one and two of the original series (with the U.S. and international versions of the pilot), all 18 episodes of The Return, Fire Walk With Me (and the Missing Pieces bonus content), new interviews and featurettes, and unedited versions of every Roadhouse musical performance. Perhaps most enticing of all is a 4K UHD disc containing the original U.S. pilot (“newly-transferred from film elements) and the hallowed eighth episode from The Return.

Only 25,000 of these sets will ever be sold, and nearly 1,000 of you already bought them from this AV Club article, so we’re getting down to the wire here. $133 is a few bucks less than it’s been going for, and if it gets any cheaper prior to release, you’ll automatically get the best price.

The Quarter Back Sale Graphic : Chelsea Stone

Bonobos is stocked with fall essentials, and you can take all of them home for less at the brand’s Quarter Back Sale, using promo code QUARTERBACK. With this deal, you’ll get 25% off everything on site. So make space in your closet for essentials like floral shirts, breezy sweaters, non-terrible T-shirts, chinos, jeans, button-downs, and suits, and get ready to look on the outside like the put together guy you are on the inside.



Bosch 12V Drill/Driver and Impact Driver Combo Kit | $99 | Amazon | Add any eligible item of $1 or more for $20 off.

If you have any DIY projects on the docket, Amazon just drove the price of this Bosch 12-Volt combo kit down to $99.



That price gets you a PS41 impact driver and a PS31 drill-driver, plus a carrying case to keep them organized. We love Bosch’s 12V tools for their slimline battery design, which makes the drills much more maneuverable than the competition. I actually recently bought this exact set, and while I haven’t driven too many screws with them yet, they’re definitely more ergonomic than my old Black & Decker.

Victorinox Fibrox knives has long been some of our readers’ favorites, and at just $24, this 7.5-inch chef’s knife makes the cut, too. This stainless-steel, semi-flexible blade is specifically designed for chopping, mincing, slicing, and dicing, plus the textured Fibrox handle promises to prevent slipping, which could interfere with your perfect cut or, uh, your plans to keep all your digits intact. Get yours now, since this deal is certainly a cut above, and it likely won’t last long.