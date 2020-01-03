Friday's Best Deals: Eufy Robovac Bundle, XTRATUF Boots, Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, and More

A Gaiam yoga Gold Box, Anker 4-port charging accessory, toilet paper holder, and a Morakniv lead off Friday’s best deals from around the web.

Ditch all of your separate power adapters and consolidate with this newly-released Anker 65W 4-port charger. This nifty gadget offers a total of four ports; one 45W USB-C and three standard USB that output a total of 20W of juice.



This allows you to charge one big device, like a laptop, alongside a bunch of smaller devices, like smartphones and fitness trackers, without them hogging all the outlets in your power strip.

Use our exclusive code KINJA045 to drop the price to just $40. This is the first discount on this particular product and a good one at that.

Why use a traditional vacuum when it is 2020 and you can have a robot do it for you? Life is much to short to waste time vacuuming. Today only, you can get a Eufy RoboVac 30C for $192, plus a free Eufy Smart Scale.



The RoboVac is WiFi upgraded and works with voice-control services like Alexa and Google Assistant. You won’t have to worry about this vacuum getting into places you don’t want, as it comes with boundary strips. The vacuum has an ultra-slim body and can provide 100+ minutes of constant, powerful, and quiet suction.

Here’s what you need to do: add both the clip the coupon code on the Eufy RoboVac 30C, then add it to cart plus the Eufy Smart Scale. Then use the promo code SMARTEUFY at checkout.

Silicone Self-Sticking Desktop Cable Organizer Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Kick off the new year by finally organizing your cables with this discounted, self-sticking organizer. Ignore the photos on the product page—when you order, you’ll get one five-hole unit with a 3M-style sticker so you can attach it to your desk or the back of your home theater console. For $2, it’s an impulse buy. So go for it, it’s a stupid cheap way to improve your life.

IMUSA Aluminum Mug Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Want to look like you’ve gone camping before? Pick up this sweet $2 IMUSA Aluminum Mug. What’s there to say... um, you can drink liquids from it and if you’re going for a minimalist look to your kitchenware, now’s your chance. It’s usually around $10, so this is an awesome bargain.



Advertisement

Dash Mini Rice Cooker Photo : Amazon

Have you ever made a pot of rice and realized that you made enough to feed 20 people? Yeah, we’ve all been there. If you cook rice every week but hate tossing out leftovers, it is time to get a rice cooker. The Dash Mini Rice Cooker will stop you from wasting food. It comes with a nonstick pot so you won’t have that dread stuck-on rice issue when you’re cleaning up after you cook. The black model is down to $15 on Amazon.



Resolve Easy Clean Pro Carpet Cleaner System Photo : Amazon

Unless you live in a giant bubble, stains on your carpet are a guarantee in life. Kids, pets, and everyday clumsiness are the leading cause of headache-inducing spots and stains. You can tackle them easily when you get a Resolve Easy Clean Pro Carpet Cleaner System. Right now, you can snag this for only $14 on Amazon when you clip the 25% off coupon.



Small Bathroom Storage Toilet Holder Photo : Amazon

Do you stuff all of your extra toilet paper under the sink? It is not ideal, but it is an option. If you’re looking for a better solution, you can get this fancy-looking Small Bathroom Storage Toilet Holder. Right now, it is $29 on Amazon when you clip the 20% off coupon. It can be used as an actual toiler paper holder, as well as a storage unit for four additional rolls, plus some bathroom cleaning supplies.



GREENIES TEENIE Natural Dog Dental Chews Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Do you love kisses from your dog, but hate their bad breath? That is the blessing and curse of having a dog. You can help them get better breath when you buy a 96-count of GREENIES TEENIE Natural Dog Dental Chews for $8. You can snag these chews for this ultra-low-cost when you clip the 40% Subscribe & Save coupon.



The TEENIE GREENIES are best for dogs between five to 15 pounds. If your dog is bigger, no need to worry, the other sizes are also all $8 (however the Teenie size is the best value, as it is $8 for 96 treats). You can get 45 petite chews for dogs between 15 to 25 pounds, 27 regular chews for dogs between 25 and 50 pounds, and 17 large treats for dogs between 50 to 100 pounds.

Just remember, when you clip a Subscribe & Save coupon, the discount is only applied to the first order. Otherwise, your discount is between 5-10%off on future orders. You can cancel Subscribe & Save orders at any time.

It is great that everyone is focusing their mental and physical health to start out the new year, but TBH, we have something better. Ditch your real-life and go on a surreal vacation. Right now, you can book a roundtrip economy or business class flight on Emirates, starting at $409. This deal is on flights to Greece, South Africa, Dubai, Bali, Cairo, and more.



Start off 2020 on the right foot and book your Emirates flight by January 10th. These prices are subject to change based on which airport you’re departing from.

Anker PowerDrive+ III Duo Char Charger Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Let the past die, or at least plug in this recently released Anker dual-port charger to bring your car’s lighter socket to 2020. Use the code KINJA275 to bring the price down to just $21. This particular plug offers two Quick Charge USB-C ports, one 30W (perfect for laptops and larger devices) and one 18W to charge all of your gear.



Superior Bidet Deluxe Adjustable Temperature Bidet Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

Use the promo code 33OFFYEAREND to drop the price on Superior Bidet’s Deluxe adjustable temperature bidet attachment to a low $27. The highlight of this particular bidet, other than the stupid low price, is the fact that it has an adjustable water temperature. If you live in the parts of the country that actually experiences the full force of winter, you’ll be glad you invested in this particular feature.



As with all Superior Bidets, this one will install easily and give your bottom the clean it deserves. Just remember to use the promo code at checkout to get the best price.

Everyone is so focused on losing weight now that it is a new year/a new decade. Don’t force yourself to fit into jeans that are no longer comfortable. Instead, get a pair of pants you’ll actually feel comfortable in. You can get a pair of Stretchy Tech Traveler Pants for only $30 from Jachs when you use promo code TRV.



Fitness & Wellness Products Gold Box Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

If you’re not tired of all of the New Year’s fitness deals, you’re in the right place. Today, you can save up to 30% when you shop the Fitness & Wellness Products Gold Box on Amazon. You can get gluten-free protein bars, yoga mats, yoga blocks, and resistance bands.



Just remember, this is a Gold Box sale, which means the prices are for today only and while supplies last.

XTRATUF Deck Boot Photo : Huckberry

Advertisement

It is that time of year that you need to start stocking your closet with weather-appropriate clothing and shoes. Your regular sneakers just aren’t going to cut it. Get a pair of XTRATUF Deck Boots for $75 ($20 off) at Huckberry.



If the boots can handle the weather in Alaska, they can tough it through any weather. The deck boot is 100% waterproof and with a grippy sole to last through even the worst conditions. The XTRATUF boot has a lightweight Xpresscool lining, which is a with moisture-wicking neoprene to keep your feet cool and dry for all-day comfort.

Right now you can pick up a 4.1-inch Morakniv for an all-time low price of $11. Whether you want a cheap way to start carving spoons, or want a utility knife for just-in-case situations when you’re camping, this Morakniv is an excellent option.



It offers a Sandvik stainless steel 4.1" blade and a handy sheath with a belt clip. Just make sure to leave it behind when you fly. For some perspective, this blade is selling for $17 on Amazon right now.

Batman: The Animated Series Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

For some, Batman: The Animated Series is the definitive iteration of the caped crusader and right now you can pick it up in its entirety for a low $42 in Blu-ray and digital. You’ll love its beautiful, art deco-inspired animation style and masterful storytelling, plus you get to see Batman punch his way through his entire rogue’s gallery— which is always a treat.



Just remember that this price is only available today, and it will likely sell out before the end of day. So, get yours before The Riddler gets here.

Enjoy all the benefits of a PlayStation Plus Membership for an entire year for a low $45. If you own a PS4, this subscription gives you a couple of “free” games to play per month in addition to online play access. For January, you’ll get a chance to play Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Goat Simulator.

If you own a Nintendo Switch, you’ll need a Switch Pro Controller. Whether you’re playing Overwatch or any other competitive game, the Joy-Con simply won’t cut it. While they’re fun, Joy-Con just aren’t comfortable enough to play for long periods of time.



If you want my advice, use the Switch Pro Controller most of the time and save the Joy-Con for when you don’t have any other choice. Better still, this $55 price is one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen. So get yours today.

Razer DeathAdder Elite Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Consistently in the running for best gaming mice, the Razer Deathadder Elite Gaming mouse is marked down to its lowest price on Amazon. There’s a lot to like about this sleek, comfortable mouse including gaming-level optical sensor and enough RGB lighting to make Rudolph blush.



The DeathAdder Elite offers up a 16,000 DPI sensor and mechanical switches to make sure you have an advantage over your opponents.

Want to try one out, or buy it for the gamer in your life this holiday season? It’s just $25 right now, which is the lowest price we’ve ever seen. And don’t worry about buyer’s remorse, this is cheaper than Black Friday.

Tech

Home

Lifestyle

Media

Gaming

Deals You May Have Missed

Apple’s Powerbeats Pro truly wireless earphones is down to just $200. If you want a sporty alternative to the AirPods Pro, these are the ones to get.



With Apple’s H1 chip, they promise the same level of convenience as the AirPods, like hands-free Siri and super easy pairing to other Apple devices. This model also promises up to 9 hours of listening time, plus more with the charging case.

We’ve posted about these before, but this is the first time this discount applies to the other colors; Ivory, Moss and Navy. If you’ve been looking for a deal on these fancier colorways, this is the deal for you.

MaidMAX 2-Tier Floating Shelves Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

Did you take a bunch of beautiful photos with your family over the holidays? Why not put them on display for everyone to see? You can get yourself a set of MaidMAX 2-Tier Floating Shelves for only $20 on Amazon when you use promo code A2VUW68S.



Sabrent Tool-Free Enclosure for NVMe PCIe M Key M.2 SSD Graphic : Tercius Bufete

If you or someone you know recently upgraded to a larger m.2 SSD (like I have,) you’ll be glad to know that it, like other drives, can be repurposed to be super fast external storage. This Sabrent Tool-Free Enclosure makes the job easy, and let’s you accomplish the task tool-free. Better still, it uses USB-C which means it’s basically future-proof.



Just clip the coupon on the page to drop this particular unit down to just $35.

Lifewit Leather Vintage Canvas Laptop Bag Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

If your laptop bag has seen better days, chuck it in the garbage. You can get a Lifewit Leather Vintage Canvas Laptop Bag for only $24 on Amazon when you use promo code Z4S6KBHE. The bag can fit much more than your laptop, you can also toss in a tablet, keys, books, and more.

REI, home of outdoor gear like coats, backpacks, footwear, mugs, and other stuff you might want to bring with you while camping or hiking, is clearing out its stock before the end of the year. To help get it out the door, the company is knocking up to 50% off much of its men and women’s clothing and footwear, and even more off select gear that was already recently marked down.

Up to 70% Off Sweaters Photo : Jachs

If you’re looking to spend that holiday cash you either earned or were gifted, why not restock your closet? You can get up to 70% off sweaters from Jachs | when you use promo code SWT at checkout. The sweaters are starting at only $26 when you use the coupon.

Star Wars LEGO Building Sets Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

If you’re still processing Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, you can embrace your Star Wars love in another way. Now is the perfect time to stock up on LEGO building sets. Right now, you can get the Battle of Hoth set for only $24 while a bunch of Star Wars LEGO Building Sets are marked down on Amazon.



Lexar Professional SL100 Pro 500GB Portable SSD Graphic : Eric Ravenscraft

Advertisement

Portable SSDs can give you massive amounts of storage that transfers insanely quickly. Lexar’s 500GB external is down to an all-time low price of $80, making it an excellent addition to your gear bag.



If you like to pack lunch, instead of dropping $10-15 a day on it, you’re in luck. You can get a Lifewit Large Insulated Lunch Box for only $9 when you clip the coupon code on the page and the code ZW2D8WKJ at checkout. This lunch box can fit your entire lunch, plus a couple of snacks to help you last through the workday. Or, if you need a mini cooler for a tailgate or party, this insulated lunch box can fit 12 cans or six tall bottles.



Winter Mega Sale Photo : Crane & Canopy

It is time to put away your fall bedding and buy yourself a giant comforter to prepare for the “polar coaster” winter we’re going to have. Crane & Canopy has an assortment of fun patterns available during their Winter Mega Sale. You can snag some items for up to 60% off during the sale. The Crane & Canopy Winter Mega Sale runs now until January 5, 2020. The discount will automatically be applied in cart, no coupon code required.

RAVPower 60W 6-Port Charging Station Photo : Amazon

If you’re looking to power a bunch of devices at once, you’re in luck. This RAVPower 60W 6-Port Charging Station is only $15 when you clip the $2 coupon and use promo code KINJAM28. It has six fast-charging ports to simultaneously charge phones, tablets, or a combination of both. It has a 60W power supply to charge your devices at full speed.

