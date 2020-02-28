Friday's Best Deals: Epson Home Cinema Projector, Kyoku Chef's Knife, Mario Party Switch Bundle, and More

A $550 Epson ful HD home cinema projector, a $33 Kyoku paring knife, and a Mario Party Switch bundle at Kohls head up Friday’s deals of the day. TGIF indeed.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.



Advertisement

With 19 local dimming zones, Dolby Vision HDR support (that’s the good one), Apple AirPlay 2 support and built-in Chromecast, Vizio’s $500 65“ Class M-Series 4K Smart TV is a bargain. We see this full array backlit TV go for $200 more elsewhere. Admittedly, this was $20 cheaper a little while ago but that price did not last long. This is still a solid option for those who want a big TV for not too much money.

Epson Home Cinema Full HD Projector Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

At 1080p and 2,500 lumens, this Epson Home Cinema Full HD Projector is a capable contender if you want to replace your TV. Capable of projecting up to 11 feet, or 132 inches, this full-HD projector can seriously improve your movie nights. Epson says that this projector’s 35,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio can show off rich details even in darker scenes.



Advertisement

But, to be frank, I doubt it’ll match anything that you’ll find in the latest 4K displays. However, if you mostly use your TV for streaming movies on Netflix or Hulu, and don’t want to dedicate an entire area to a TV, this projector is a terrific option. It’ll cost you just $550 right now, which is about the price of a standard TV. If you’re on a mission to build a projector-based home theater, this is a solid option.

Advertisement

Shopping for a mechanical keyboard is tough. It’s difficult to grasp exactly what “clickiness” you’re into when all you have is a description on a website. That’s where the Griarrac Cherry MX Switch Tester comes in handy.



Advertisement

This nifty $15 tool gives you a tactile understanding of what it feels like to press on each Cherry MX switch. This purchase would ultimately remove the guess work from shopping for a keyboard, but when some mechanical models cost upwards of $150 it’s a worthy investment. (Hell, it might even help you decide which of our reader’s picks you should buy.)

It doubles as a weird fidget toy, too, if that’s your thing. But you’ll find plenty of use for this, if you’re the type to evangelize mechanical keyboards—I know I am.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Let’s get this out of the way: the sound quality and noise-canceling on these Mpow over-ear Bluetooth headphones won’t match those of Sony and Bose. But if you don’t want to spend hundreds of dollars for a pair, check these out.



Whether you want to drown out the ambient noise in an airplane, or ignore your co-workers, these active noise cancelling over-ears are about 1/10th of what you’d pay for the bigger brands. Just make sure to use the promo code MPOW143AH at checkout.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you take your home Wi-Fi coverage seriously, Netgear’s Orbi mesh routers are some of the best you can buy, and Amazon’s running a great deal on a brand new system. This Reader Favorite is now selling for just $200.



Advertisement

Here’s how they work: multiple nodes, or access points, work together to blanket your home in signal. Better still, their glossy design encourages people to keep them outside of closets and drawers and in plain view to ensure unencumbered signal. (Walls hamper signal, bro.)

Advertisement

This model also offers all the benefits of a modern router (e.g., 802.11ac/Wi-Fi 5 and app-based management) and is currently selling for about $10 off the lowest price we’ve ever seen on Amazon.

Advertisement

Anker Powerwave Charging Pad Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

I don’t know about you guys, but I often forget to plug in my (somewhat ancient) iPhone 8 Plus almost every other night, despite the cord being right on my nightstand. I’m sure there are a couple of folks who do the same thing, and I’m here to tell you we don’t have to suffer anymore.



Anker Powerwave Charging Pads have come through at a low price of $17 with a promo code, so you can charge both iPhones and Androids at at pretty good speed. The best part, besides coming in a pack of two is that you don’t have to take off your phone case to get a good charge! It can deliver power with cases up to 5mm thick, so don’t worry about your phone mysteriously falling and breaking its back on the cold, hard floor. I’d grab this duo before it is gone!

Advertisement

Anker Nebula Capsule, Smart Wi-Fi Mini Projector Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Take your binge-watching on-the-go with this discounted Anker Nebula Capsule mini projector. In his review, Shep said the product is “very well-made” and he appreciated the screen-mirroring feature.



At $349, this is one of the most expensive products Anker sells, but you’re rewarded with some really quality touches, like a soft carrying case, a standard tripod mount, and even automatic keystone correction when you have to tilt the Capsule forward or backward to line up with your screen. And though the projector will charge with basically any USB charger (including portable battery packs, for those extended movie nights), Anker splurged and included a Quick Charge 3.0 wall adapter in the box, so you can top off the battery at maximum speed.

Advertisement

Use the promo code KINJAD4111 to drop the price of this projector down to just $250. For what it’s worth, I think Anker projectors are the perfect compliment to a Nintendo Switch, and makes couch gaming a possibility wherever you go.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I love my fancy 11-inch iPad Pro and right now, you can take $125 off the 64GB space gray model on Walmart.



Advertisement

During Cyber Week, I picked up both the Pro and the regular 2018 iPad, and there was no question which had more power and a better screen.

While most people would be happy with the standard iPad, I couldn’t suffer through a non-laminated display. I’m also really excited to use it in tandem with the latest Apple Pencil, which is more convenient, and easier to hold.

Advertisement

Advertisement

AeroGarden Bounty Basic | $142 | Woot

Get the freshest herbs possibly by growing them yourself with this $142 AeroGarden Bounty Basic. This in-home gardening system is completely soil free and promises to grow salad greens, peppers and more faster than normal thanks to its energy-efficient LEDs.

Advertisement

Suffice to say, you don’t have to be a genius to get this to work. Just leave it alone, let it do its thing, and you’d basically be growing money. You *can’t* fuck it up.

This bad boy can grow up to 9 plants (up to 24" tall) and is down to its lowest price ever. For what it’s worth, this is currently selling for $242 on Amazon. Just remember that this discount is only available today, or until sold out.

Advertisement

Glad Tall Drawstring OdorShield 13-Gallon Trash Bags Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

It’s always nice to save on something that you needed anyway. Example: Right now, you can pick up 40 Glad Drawstring OdorShield 13-Gallon Trash Bags. To be fair, this is neither fun or exciting. But if you like saving money on stuff you were going to buy anyway, ordering this is a good idea.



For what it’s worth, this is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this particular bag, and it usually sells around $9. Just clip the coupon on the page.

Advertisement

Advertisement

You might not have heard of Kyoku, but we’ve been big fans of their Daimyo damascus steel chef’s knife and steak knives. So if you’ve been looking to add a paring knife to your collection, or want a budget (and surprisingly good) one for your kitchen, now’s a great time to buy. Use the promo code KYOKU6NH to drop the price to just $33, the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sure, subscription boxes are cool. But you know what’s cooler? A subscription box filled with stuff that can trick your cat into liking* you. Inside the KitNipBox, you’ll find toys, treats and other goodies for your feline friend. For $10, this is a straight-up bargain, and a wonderful investment in relationship** with your cat.



If you opt to keep going with the subscription, it’ll cost you $20 for every shipped box. There’s, of course, nothing stopping you from cancelling after the first one.

Advertisement

*Your cat will never like you.

**It’s not a wonderful investment, your cat is a jerk and doesn’t know gratitude.

Advertisement

25% off Lavazza Ground & Beans Coffee Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Suze Orman once hilariously (?) said, “If you waste money on coffee, it’s like ‘peeing $1 million down the drain.’” And while it’s a little tone deaf, it’s sound advice. Making your own coffee is one of the easiest ways to save cash every single day. Right now, Amazon is offering a 25% off coupon on select Lavazza coffee beans and grounds.



Just make sure to clip the coupon to get the discount at checkout. There are twelve options to choose from. So it’s likely you’ll find something you like.

Advertisement

Nicewell Food Scale Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

They never said cooking is an exact science, but it is always a good thing that you know how much of one thing that’s going in a recipe, especially if you’re really about portion control. Well, the Nicewell Food Scale can definitely come in handy. It’s only $20, has four high-precision load sensors and can even subtract the weight of a plate or container for an accurate measurement. Not only that, but it has a waterproof surface, which is ESSENTIAL for any cooking gadget. I’d get one before they disappear.



Advertisement

Cast Iron Bacon Press Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

There’s nothing like some savory, somewhat crunchy bacon, and a dedicated bacon press makes that process so freaking easy. It’s only $15, and it can transform your bacon-eating life. If you’re like me and can’t stand a fatty curl that comes with your bacon strips, you should definitely take advantage of this deal. Or, if you’re not a bacon aficionado, you can use it for hamburgers and handmade grilled cheese — the possibilities are endless. Make sure to grab one of these before they’re gone!

Advertisement

Universal Car Phone Mount Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Let’s just be honest with one another here, using your phone while diving is, in fact dangerous, but we do it anyway. Blame it on the culture of multitasking — we really just can’t help ourselves. But! In the spirit of not wracking up traffic tickets, I present to you a universal phone mount. It’s only $17 with a clipped coupon, and it can be easily hooked up on your car’s dashboard or windshield. The mount itself can be adjusted to about 360 degrees so you can get your viewing angle juuuuust right. Sounds perfect for all those springtime road trips you’ll be taking. Snatch one of these before they disappear.



Advertisement

Chef’s Choice Electric Knife Sharpener Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

They say the biggest kitchen injuries happen when there are dull knives around. To that I present a solution — the Chef’s Choice electric knife sharpener. It’s $90 and made with 100% diamond abrasives, which basically means any other kind of metal your knives are made of will actually be sharp by the time you’re through. There are even angle guides for whichever knife category you need and/or want. Chefs in the making are grabbing this and so should you.



Charmin Ultra Strong Toilet Paper (18 Rolls) Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Low on toilet paper? Here’s a deal on 18 rolls of Charmin Ultra Strong Toilet Paper. When you use the Subscribe and Save option, this 3-pack drops down to just $25, matching the lowest price we’ve ever seen.



In all honestly, this is not one of those fun deals you’ll get excited about and sit in front of your door for a la Scott Pilgrim. But it’s rarely a bad idea to save on something you need. Better still, this is good toilet paper.

Advertisement

Diaper Backpack Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

I’m not a parent, but I do know that babies require a bunch of stuff. Bottles, diapers, bibs, you name it. Of course all those things are cumbersome and need a place to be stored just in case your bundle of joy needs it. This diaper backpack is only $15 after entering a promo code, and can cary bottles, clothes, and whatever else your kid might need. It also comes with an anti-theft pocket for your cellphone and wallet, which is always a good thing. Your baby needs this, so grab one before they’re gone.



Advertisement

Hanes Baby Clothes Gold Box Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

First off all, babies deserve a new wardrobe just like full-grown adults do. If you’re a parent, aunt, uncle, or grandparent, luckily for you I have a dope deal just for you. For today only and while supplies last, you can save up to 30% on the Hanes Ultimate Baby Collection. Ranging from onesies, pants, sweaters, and diaper covers, you can stock up on your little one just in time for spring. I don’t know if babies care about fashion at all, but you’re never too young to experience TASTE. So hop on this deal before it goes away!



Advertisement

Advertisement

Anjou Dead Sea Mud Mask Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Skincare is so important. If not for your actual skin, but for the all around relaxation that comes from it. Infused with aloe and lactic acid, Anjou’s Dead Sea Mud Mask will relax your skin and help with inflammation. Plus, it’s only $10, so it’s cheap enough to give it a try. So why not grab a bottle, slap some on your face and close your eyes for about 15-20 minutes to let the mask do it’s magic. If you have sensitive skin, I would recommend placing a small amount on the back of your wrist just to be safe! Snatch one up before it is gone!



Advertisement

Advertisement

While spring is out here teasing us with bright sunlit skies and mid-50 degree weekends (hey, that’s t-shirt weather here in New York), it’s time to start thinking about your next vacation. And so long as you book by March 15 and travel by May 24, Hotels.com is sweetening its (up to) 40% discount with an extra 15% using the promo code TRIP15.



So that international trip you’ve been putting off because the lodging is too expensive? Yeah, it’s time to book it. Get out of town and escape to somewhere free of haunting thoughts about tomorrow’s board meeting or your college exams, or whatever is eating at your brain right now. Everyone deserves a break now and then, so why not you?



Advertisement

Zip Up Hoodie Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Hoodies are timeless. They are appropriate for any point in your life and if anyone says otherwise, they are a narc. With spring right around the corner, it’s time to reintroduce ‘em to your rotation.



Of course, you can’t keep wearing the same Billabong hoodie you’ve owned since high school.

Advertisement

Luckily for you, Jachs is blowing out a ton of zip-up hoodies this week. Some are even lined with sherpa for a super luxurious (and warm) feel. Just use the promo code HD20 at checkout to see the discount.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Razer Huntsman Elite Gaming Keyboard | $160 | Amazon

Razer Huntsman Gaming Keyboard | $80 | Amazon

Razer’s latest, and greatest gaming keyboard, as well as its cheaper cousin are both down to their lowest prices ever. The Huntsman Elite is down to a low $160, and the regular Huntsman is down to just $80.

Advertisement

Gizmodo says:

If you’re a gamer though this is a no brainer... This keyboard is really damn nice to type and game on and it will pair well with all the high-end hardware out there intended for gamers.

Advertisement

So what do you get for the extra $70? Primarily, dedicated media keys and a wrist rest. Otherwise, everything seems pretty similar with these two Opto-Mechanical keyboards.

For me, I’d go with the standard Huntsman for $80. It’s great enough for most gamers.

Advertisement

Nintendo Switch Bundle Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Ok y’all, let me introduce you to this cool deal. For a short time you can grab a dope Nintendo Switch Bundle that includes the ever-playable Mario Party as well as a deluxe travel case for $380. But the best part about this deal is you can rack up to $105 in Khols cash, which means FREE MONEY (technically). So why not purchase the bundle, host a bunch of friends at your apartment, and enjoy the company? Snatch it up before it’s gone!



Advertisement

Right now, you can order Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age for $12 less than the sticker price. In addition to the base game, the definite edition includes newly added character-specific stories and the ability to swap between Japanese and English voice-overs.



I think it’s pretty cool, too, that you can swap between HD or 16-bit visuals, symphonic or synth music in this game. So act fast, before Amazon’s coupon disappears.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s time to d-d-d-d-duel! Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution is down to just $24 for the Nintendo Switch after you clip the coupon on the page.



As a former Yu-Gi-Oh! player (I had a Lava Golem, Chaos Emperor and The Creator decks), I’ve been curious about this game since it was announced. With access to thousands of cards and the ability to play some of the duels from the anime, it seemed like a really affordable way to get some of that nostalgia I’ve been thirsting for without having to drop hundreds of dollars on boosters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It doesn’t matter how old you are, magnets are stupid fun. Speks 2.5mm Magnetic Balls make a terrific desk toy and right now, you can get 1000 Gold Speks for 40% off. Each package comes with a thousand little balls that you can smush and form them into whatever geometric or asymmetrical thing you want. Use promo code GOLDDIGGER to attract this discount to your shopping cart.



Advertisement

Note: It’s probably a good idea to skip these if you have kids... especially if they’re still prone to putting everything in their mouths.

Enter The Gungeon Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Enter The Gungeon is one of those games I’m admittedly terrible at, but I still play just because it’s so much fun. With so many ridiculous guns to try out and the ability to play with a friend, it’s one that deserves to be on your Switch.



Advertisement

Better still, this is $10 off what’s currently on Amazon.

Nintendo Switch Lite ( Yellow and Turquoise

Advertisement

Nintendo Switch Lite (Yellow and Turquoise) | $183 | eBay



If you’ve been waiting for a sweet Nintendo Switch Lite discount, here’s your chance. eBay has the yellow and turquoise models for a low $183. If you’ve been living under a rock, the Nintendo Switch Lite differs from the standard model in a few ways:

Smaller Screen

Handheld Only, Non-Detachable Joy-Con, Longer Battery Life

Costs less

Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White is selling for a low $30 right now. I, in fact, have been waiting for a good sale on this particular game. With Studio Ghibli art style, this JRPG truly is special.



Ni no Kuni: The Kotaku Review It would be easy, while reviewing Ni no Kuni, to sit at my desk and fling adjectives on the page… Read more

Advertisement

For what it’s worth, Kotaku’s Jason Schreier called the game “whimsical, charming, beautiful, fascinating, smart, pleasant, challenging, slow-paced, grand, surreal, and aggressively colorful.” (Read the rest of the review here.)

Despite being $5 more expensive than Black Friday, this is still a solid bargain on a terrific game.

Advertisement



Tech

Home

Lifestyle

Media

Gaming

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Deals You May Have Missed

Anker PowerPort Strip PD 3 with 6ft Long Extension Cord Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

If tasked to design the perfect power strip, I’d want to include: a flat plug, surge protection, a nice clean design (nice enough to keep on a desk,) and, of course, a USB-C port. Luckily for me, Anker already made that power strip. The Anker PowerPort Strip PD 3 features nearly everything you’d ever want for a power strip and, right now, it’s down to just $26. No coupon necessary.



But if you’re looking for a larger surge protector with more outlets, consider this one with double the number of AC plugs. If you clip the coupon on the page, the price drops to just $40. It, too, has a built-in USB-C port and two standard USB ports.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Logitech Gaming Mouse Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If you’re in the market for a new, dependable gaming mouse, look no further than the Logitech G604 Wireless Gaming Mouse. At $80 and with 15 programmable controls and six separate thumb buttons, you can have your characters (literally) in the palm of your hand. You can also toggle between Bluetooth and lightspeed wireless connectivity — the choice is quite honestly yours. Plus, with one AA battery, you can go up to 240 hours of gaming. Imagine what your Sims characters could get up to in that time? A lot. Grab it before it’s gone!



Advertisement

TaoTronics Hybrid Active Noise Canceling Headphones Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

If you’re looking for a terrific pair of budget ANC Bluetooth headphones but don’t want to pay $300+, checkout these TaoTronics Hybrid Active Noise Canceling Headphones. Usually selling for about $110, if you clip the $10 on-page coupon and use KINJA649 at checkout the price drops to $80. That’s incredible.



I’ve been using these headphones for the past couple of weeks and I’d highly recommend them. Of course, the sound quality and ANC can’t match those of Bose or Sony, these can dampen enough noise to make your music really sing.

Advertisement

Oh, yeah they sound pretty good, too.

They offer a stable Bluetooth 5.0 and charge via USB-C which is nice. In fact, if you plug ‘em in for 5 minutes, you can get 2 hours playback. They’ll typically last you for 30 hours before they need to be recharged completely.

Advertisement

Give ‘em a shot, I doubt you’ll be disappointed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If your router doesn’t include enough Ethernet ports for your liking, this 8-port gigabit switch from Netgear is a cheap and easy way to solve that. This current $15 price is the best we’ve ever seen. Want lower latency for Overwatch? More reliable Netflix streaming? A better-performing Plex server? Ethernet is the only way to go.



Unlike a lot of the switch deals we’ve posted here, this particular unit offers management software to give you some controls to “configure, secure, and monitor your network.”

Advertisement

50% off Everything Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Looking to reinvigorate your wardrobe in time for spring? Look no further. Nasty Gal, one of the hottest women’s clothing stores to come out of LA, is enjoying a massive 50% off storewide sale as we speak. (And yes, that includes sale items.)



New arrivals featured in the sale include a wool houndstooth jacket for $57, faux leather heeled boots for $38, and a warm $36 floral mini dress that’s perfect for the change of seasons. Shop the sales section and you’ll find a stylish $42 denim boilersuit, a $19 oversized turtleneck sweater, and a wide variety of badass faux leather pieces to show off your goth side.

Advertisement

Everything is 50% off for a limited time, or 40% off if you opt for free shipping, so act fast before the deals pass you by.

Plugable Performance NIX Video Game Capture Card Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Are you ready to start streaming your insane gameplay? You’ll need to pick up this discounted Plugable Performance NIX Video Game Capture Card. This capture card is a must-have to start recording and streaming your frags and inane gameplay banter.



Advertisement

Of course, it’ll work with all of the streaming platforms and services out there, like OBS, plus it’s basically plug-and-play which is fantastic for beginners.

While you could just go the processor route for lower-tier, retro games, you’ll need a dedicated capture card like this one to stream demanding gameplay. Better still, it’ll work with consoles, too. This unit is $15 less than its usual selling price and a lot less than something from Elgato.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Today, the physical copy of Civilization VI is down to $15 for the Nintendo Switch. The game has changed quite a bit since its original release, and this is the best price we’ve ever seen. Unfortunately, you’ll still need to pony up for the expansion packs. But that’s totally optional.



Advertisement

Just be sure to place your order before Gandhi nukes the deal.

Advertisement

It’s Saturday. Zero fucks given. You need to buy groceries, but you can’t find your keys. Oh well, guess you’re not leaving the apartment this weekend. But wait, what if you had a device that could find your keys for you? Good news: Tile is running a sale right now that nets you a Google Nest Mini for free when you buy a four-tracker pack from its website starting at $70.



That would mean, not only being able to ring your keys and track their location from your phone, but having the convenience of asking Google for help, too. Since Tile supports Google Assistant voice commands, including “Ring my keys,” “Ring my bag,” and “Ring my passport,” you’ll have less of a reason not to get out of bed when you run into the same problem next weekend.

Advertisement

Until then, you can snag a Tile Essentials 4 pack for $70, a Combo 4 pack for $75, or a Pro 4 pack for $100—all of which include a 2nd-gen Google Nest Mini for you to keep in your house.

50% off Office-Ready Styles Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

If you’re anything like me, you’d prefer to strut into work donning a fresh pair of Yeezys and a beat up Champion sweatshirt. But sometimes employee comfort doesn’t totally align with workplace dress code enforcements. That’s why J. Crew is trimming 50% off its office-ready styles this weekend including blazers, suit pants, khakis, ties, belts, and more.



What’s more, the factory is chopping up to 50% off everything else. So even if you’re comfy with your current professional wardrobe, you can keep it casual with a new pair of yoga pants or a fun pair of polka dot high-rise chinos. For an extra dose of savings, you can snag an additional 40% off clearance items. That cute floral top you’ve been eyeing? It’s $21 with the promo code LEVELUP.