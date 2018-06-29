Two giant eBay sales, the sleeve your laptop deserves, an electric lawn mower, and more kick off today’s best deals.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

If you don’t already have enough Qi chargers in your life, this dual-coil TechMatte charging stand is a nice deal at $10.



It has a cooling fan that vents the back of your phone to prevent it from getting too warm, which can sometimes be an issue with wireless charging. Plus, today’s price is the lowest we’ve seen.



Image: Amazon

If you’re missing Alexa when you’re not at home (or in your car), you can take her anywhere with this Amazon Tap. Plus, now that you can enable an always-on microphone mode, it’s a much better product than it was when it launched. You can get a new one for just $85 today, which is the best price we’ve since Black Friday.

Photo: PIcaso Lab

Your laptop is one of the most expensive things you own, and it deserves to be treated as such. Rather than throwing it roughshod into your bag, slip it into one of PicasoLabs’ beautiful, hand-stitched leather sleeves, now back on sale just for our readers, this weekend only.



Jesus Diaz raved about these and interviewed the creator on Gizmodo a few years ago, and now you can pick your own from Amazon for 15% off with promo code KINJA015, plus $8 if you want it engraved.

There are several options available, and prices will vary depending on the size of your laptop. They’re all designed specifically for various MacBook models, but compare measurements, and you could probably find one to fit your Windows Ultrabook as well. No matter which one you choose, you’ll save 15% at checkout with that promo code.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

If you don’t have enough bluetooth speakers in your life, pick up this Aomais waterproof speaker for just $20 with promo code FXDO4H7K. It has 15W of power and can pair with your Amazon Echoes. I’m sure it’s not the best sounding speaker you’ve ever heard, but it puts out a lot of power for speaker at this price point and is small enough to fit into any beach or pool bag.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Seagate’s FireCuda is one of the most popular PS4 replacement hard drives out there, mostly thanks to its built-in 8GB of flash storage that can speed up loading times, and you can get the 2TB model for just $80 today, or roughly $15 less than usual.



Even if you don’t feel like cracking open your PS4, you could pop this into an inexpensive enclosure like this one, and use it as an external drive over USB.



Photo: Amazon

At first glance, Anker’s SoundCore Spirits look a lot like the reader-favorite SoundBuds Slims, but they do have a few key upgrades. The big one is IPX7 water resistance, plus added sweat-countering measures from Anker that make them ideal for working out, especially compared to the IPX5-rated Slims. They also last a bit longer with an eight hour battery (vs. seven), include a built-in cord shortener, and should have a bit more bass as well.



The SoundCore Spirits have sold for $40 since they launched, but today, they’re just $33.

Anker’s reader-favorite PowerLine charging cables have blossomed into an entire line of different products, and it hasn’t always been clear which one was the best:



PowerLine - The original. Rubber-wrapped, and kevlar-reinforced.

PowerLine+ - The same, but wrapped in Nylon for added durability, less tangling, and a better feel.

PowerLine II - A more durable version of the original, and backed by a lifetime warranty, but without the benefits of nylon wrapping.



That confusion can now become a thing of the past, because they’ve combined the best of all of their cables into the new PowerLine+ II, and you can save on the 10‘ Lightning version today for the first time ever. It’s incredibly durable, it’s wrapped in nylon, and it comes with a lifetime warranty, meaning it’s probably the last Lightning cable you’ll ever have to buy. Get it in any color you want today for $14, or about $6 less than usual, with promo code ANKER454.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You’d expect a $220 TV to be stripped of basically all features, but this 49" set from Hisense actually has smart apps, HDR support (though not Dolby Vision, sorry), and yes, even 4K resolution. It’s obviously not the best TV you can buy, but it’s a hell of a bargain.



You can also step up to the 55" version of the same set for $100 more.



Photo: Amazon

If most Bluetooth earbuds ar too large or heavy to stay comfortably in your ears, iClever’s lightest Bluetooth headphones are worth a look. The earbuds themselves weigh less than half an ounce each, and having tried them myself, they’re just as light and comfortable as any wired headphones I’ve ever used. Get a pair for just $13 today with promo code ICEBTH20. Even if you already have a pair that you like, at that price, it might be worth grabbing a spare set for your luggage or gym bag.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

You aren’t getting the most out of your computer monitor until you put it on a fully articulating and rotating arm. This one from North Bayou can hold monitors up to 27", and even includes cable routing and a USB hub on the base that can be easier to reach than the USB ports on the back of your display. At $20, it’s an absolute steal.



Screenshot: Humble

Humble’s newest bundle eschews games in favor of cyber security software. As usual, the contents are split among three different tiers, but the $15 top tier has some really great stuff, including a year of Dashlane Premium password management software and a year of Private Internet Access, our readers’ favorite VPN. Both of those are only valid for new users, but either one on its own would be a stellar discount.

You can also try PIA for a month for just $1 through this bundle, and if you’re ready to commit, get three years of the service for $90 with our exclusive discount. They don’t offer that price to the general public.

Image: eBay

Update: On top of the 20% off sale, eBay is running a 15% off sitewide sale with a $100 discount cap for today only. So depending on what you’re buying, this could be an even better deal. Minimum purchase of $25. Use code PERFECTDAY. See details

eBay’s back at it with another big sale. This one will get your 20% off pretty much every home goods category when you spend $25 or more, with a cap at $50 in savings.

I’d head over to check out the Dysons, tools, luggage, a surprisingly large collection of pool stuff, makeup and accessories, and more. Just be sure to enter promo code PARTYINUSA at checkout.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Roll in one of these RolliCool portable air conditioner units in your bedroom, living room, garage, or anywhere else that might need a little extra cooling this summer. All of them are at least $100 off in today’s Gold Box, and double as heaters and dehumidifiers so you can use them year-round.

They have three Alexa-enabled units to pick from, all with the same features but varying in size. The COOL100h puts out the most power. The description doesn’t say an ideal room size, but compared to other 14,000 BTU models, I’d guess around a 700 sqft room. If the room you’re trying to cool isn’t quite that big, the COOL310 should be good for a 550 sqft room, and the COOL208 for anything smaller.

This deal will only last through the end of the day or when the products sells out, so head over to Amazon.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Spending $400 on a espresso machine might sound indulgent, but when you add up all the money you spend at coffee shops, buying this Breville Barista Express might save you money over time.



I bought this machine about a year ago, and I can’t imagine mornings without it. It grinds the beans and dispenses the perfect amount for each shot, making it pretty much idiot proof. And, it makes vastly better tasting coffee than the less expensive machine I had before. The $400 price tag is about as cheap as this machine is going get, especially for a new, non-refurbished one. So, if you’ve eyeing an espresso machine for a while, today is a good day to pull the trigger. Use code PERFECTDAY at checkout.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

If you’re sick of filling your lawn mower with fuel and changing its oil, Sun Joe’s 12A mower is one of the cheapest ways we’ve seen to make the jump to electric.



At $79, this obviously isn’t the most powerful mower out there, and it’ll require an extension cord, rather than a battery. But even so, it’s more than adequate for smaller lawns, and even has a detachable bag to collect all of your clippings.



Graphic: Erica Offutt

You can feel a little cooler at night with these memory pillows. One side contains thermoregulating gel that stays cool to the touch. A traditional shape and contour pillows are both on sale today when you use code KINJAPILLOW at checkout. The same pillows are selling for around $30 on Amazon, so $19 is pretty good.

If you’ve ever spent more than 5 seconds sorting through your mismatched food containers to find the right lid, it’s time to throw them all out and upgrade to the uber-popular Rubbermaid Easy Find Lid system.



These containers come in six different sizes, and yet you only have to deal with three different lids, making it much easier to find the right one. The 24 piece set (smaller than the typical 42 piece set we often post) is on sale for $9 today on Walmart. We’ve seen better prices in the past, but this set has been selling for around $15 pretty consistently this year, so you’re saving about $6. Not too shabby.

While they might not conform to the classic look of our favorite chef’s knives , this Cuisinart knife set is anything but dull (get it?). You can own the whole collection today for just $16, one of the best prices we’ve seen.



Don’t let the colors fool you, these knives are stainless steel, and extremely sharp. The set has a 4.6 star average on nearly 4,000 reviews, and while the colors might not seem like your thing, they do help you keep track and avoid cross-contaminating food while you use them.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Snag some more Yankee candles for just $10 per large jar from this sale. They’re discounting more than 50 candles with some of the classics, like Lavender and French Vanilla, plus a bunch of summer scents I haven’t heard of before, like Summer Storm, Riviera Escape, and Turquoise Sky.

Orders over $60 will ship for free, which is kind of a steep threshold, but these candles normally cost around $20 each, so you should take advantage and stock up.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Update: This deal is back if you missed it earlier this month.

Stuff your face with over three pounds of Starburst candies for just $8, or the cheapest Amazon price ever. That’s around 300 candies, and if you’re lucky, you have a friend who is willing to eat the less delicious yellows.

It’s an Add-On item so it has to ship with a larger order. You can save a little more when you Subscribe & Save, just remember you can cancel your subscription at any time after the first order ships.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

You can snag this Lodge cast iron grill pan for its all-time-low price of just $15 after the 45 cent coupon. Which is a crazy good deal, considering if you take care of it, you’ll be able to use for decades.

You love Lodge’s cast iron skillets, but have you tried their dutch oven? It’s only $30 on Amazon today, the best price in over a year. And while it’s an excellent dutch oven, its coolest feature is actually its lid. Just flip it over, and you’ve got yourself an extra cast iron skillet. That’s two great pieces of cookware for the price of one.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

When compared to traditional blenders, stick blenders are 1,000x easier to clean up after. You can skip the blender work bowl and just place this stick blender in whatever container you were already using to make your sauce, smoothie, or whatever else needs to be pureed. That means less dishes, and more time to do all your other chores.



This blender is just $20 today, which is just a $1 away from its all-time-low price. Not sure what to use it for first? My suggestion: Make some refreshing watermelon juice using Alton Brown’s method.

Screenshot: Wayfair

Declare independence from your current furniture and decor and redecorate with Wayfair’s huge 4th of July sale. The sale includes extra savings on living room furniture, wall art, lighting, kitchen & dining room furniture, and more. They’ve rolled back the prices on select area rugs down to $50 and are running special discounts on kitchen appliances. So whatever your home needs, chances are Wayfair has it.



The sale ends the 5th, so head over there and start shopping. Have any recommendations? Drop them in the comments.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: These discounts are back if you missed them a couple of weeks ago

It’s not a true sitewide sale like we’ve seen in the past, but eBay’s currently running a 20% promo code for a variety of sellers, most notably Dyson.



For a limited time, Dyson’s eBay outlet is taking an extra 20% off any $25 order (maximum $50 discount) with promo code PARTYINUSA, including vacuums, fans, and even hair dryers. They sell a lot of new stuff on eBay, but the best deals are on the refurbs. Either way, they’re sold directly by Dyson; this isn’t a sketchy third party situation.

My favorite pick here would be the cordless Dyson V7 Animal (refurbished) for $210. If you want a corded upright, the Dyson Cinetic doesn’t require a filter, and is a great option at $186. Just don’t forget the code!

Image: Amazon

Shield a 15' x 15' area from mosquitoes with this $20 Thermacell lantern. It’s flame free, odor free, and as long as you keep it stocked with repellent, you should be bug bite free. It typically sells for around $25, so at $20 it’s a no-brainer if you plan on spending any time outside.

Image: Amazon

You can perch your spoons on the edge of your pots or pans with this silicone lazy spoon and ladle set. They can sustain heat up to 500 degrees, and will stop you from dirtying a spoon rest. The set is just $12 today, which isn’t the lowest, but is a couple bucks off the usual price.



If your tires are about due for a replacement, Discount Tire Direct is offering up to $100 in Visa gift card rebates (in addition to any manufacturer rebates) when you order four new tires as part of their Independence Day sale, plus an additional $100 if you order wheels as well, with extra gift cards available if you use or sign up for a Discount Tire credit card. Just enter your make and model, click the options to see tires on promotion, and you’ll see the rebate amount (either $25, $75, or $100) on the right hand side.

I took advantage of the basically identical Memorial Day sale last month, and it was easy. But just note that if you schedule your installation after the promotional period ends on July 1, you’ll want to call your local shop and pay for the tires over the phone in advance so that your receipt falls within the valid date range. Otherwise, they’ll charge you after they finish installation.

Just remember that you’ll have to submit the rebate form yourself (you can do it all online) to get the gift cards. You can find everything you need to know here.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Stovetop popcorn can become microwave popcorn with this silicone bowl, just $8 today with promo code X9IS9L3J. Just throw some kernels in the bowl with the salt and oil of your choice, cover, and microwave for 3-4 minutes, the same amount of time a bag of microwave popcorn would take. But unlike regular microwave popcorn, this lets you customize the flavors exactly how you like them.



Pro tip: Use coconut oil if you want it to taste like movie theater popcorn. Just trust me on this one.



Image: Amazon

If you’re scouting out a new tent for your summer camping trips, consider this $26 Coleman Sundome tent. It’s a 2-person tent ideal for warmer weather with mesh windows and floor vents to help keep the interior cool.



Today’s price on the green tent is discounted about $15 less than the usual price and the price we’ve seen in Black Friday, so go ahead and buy it before the price hikes back up.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

They aren’t a name brand, have flashy hardware or bright colors, but these crossbody bags are made from real leather, and only $25-$26, today only. Perfect for traveling, choose from a double-zipper with or without an outer pocket and from a bunch of different colors (just make sure you see the Deal of the Day countdown to get the right price).

Screenshot: Backcountry

It may be getting too hot outside to even think about spending more than 15 min in the sun, but that doesn’t mean you should pass up a good outdoor gear deal. Backcountry celebrating Independence Day by taking up to 40% off a ton of apparel, gear, bags, and more.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

$140 gets you all 24 films on Blu-ray, digital copies, 120 hours of bonus features, and even a mini book. So get ready to shake yourself a vodka martini, and settle in for a summer marathon. Today’s price is the best we’ve seen in 6 months.

Screenshot: Walmart

This barebones Xbox One S console is still down to its $199 E3 promotional price, but now, it also comes with a copy of Fallout 4 if you order through Walmart. It’s not the newest game out there, but the console alone is a pretty stellar deal, so it’s better than nothing

