Graphic: Shep McAlister

eBay’s running another big sale, this time taking 15% off thousands of items from popular brands with promo code POPULAR. This deal isn’t sitewide, but you can browse through eligible items here, and sort through the deluge by category or by seller. Just note that there’s a $25 minimum purchase requirement, and that the most you can save with the coupon is $50.

If you’re a bit overwhelmed, I’d start by checking out the Anker (hint: check out the refurbished Capsule projector for $221), Adidas, and Worx outlets, all of which offer a ton of selection and great prices, even before you factor in the promo code. Dyson is also included, and is perhaps the brand with the best eBay presence of all. The 15% off plus the company’s refurb discounts mean you can get a great vacuum like the Dyson V7 Animal for as little as $183.

Graphic: Amazon

Anker’s SoundCore Spirit X headphones are the sportiest member of the SoundBuds family, and are designed with active users in mind. Their ear wings ensure they stay put while you exercise, and an internal hydrophobic coating means your sweat won’t fry them. Their best spec though? 12 hours of battery life, which is basically unheard of in the space.



They normally sell for $40, but you can get a pair for $33 right now, no promo code required. Even if you already have a set of wireless headphones, it never hurts to toss an extra pair in your gym bag or luggage in case you forget them.

We’ve seen our fair share of USB power receptacle deals, but this model from iClever is the most affordable option yet. Half the things you plug in these days probably plug into USB, so it just makes a ton of sense to install these around your house. $10 is as cheap as these things ever get individually, but today, you can get a two-pack for $15 with promo code IC2A2U01. Just make sure you know what you’re doing.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

This Aukey surge protector orients its four AC outlets and two USB ports to the side, which is great for hiding behind furniture. But it’s also a night light and phone stand, which is sort of contradictory to the furniture thing, but I guess you could use it either way. Get it for $14 with promo code AUKEYP06.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Your favorite mobile devices are worthy of a throne, and you won’t find a better one than Twelve South’s HiRise Deluxe, now down to an all-time low $20.



Unlike many docks with built-in (and breakable) connectors, this incorporates either an included Lightning or MicroUSB cable, meaning you can swap them out as necessary. And despite its minimalist aesthetic, it’s strong enough to support even the largest tablets. Hell, one of the promo photos shows it holding an Apple Magic Keyboard.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you still listen to music, or any sounds really, through your TV or computer’s built-in speakers, it’s time for an intervention. The Logitech Z623 speaker set was one of Lifehacker readers’ five favorite computer audio systems, and it’s down to its best price ever today.



VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Vizio’s 65" P-Series TV has pretty much everything you could want, including Dolby Vision HDR (the good kind), smart apps, and even 128 local dimming zones. Walmart has it for $950 right now, compared to $1300 or more elsewhere on the web.



If that’s a little out of your price range, here are some more great TV deals that Walmart is currently offering, including a 55" 4K TV for just $280.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: All of these deals are still available, and still excellent, but we’ll add a mention of this 200GB SanDisk (a capacity that Samsung doesn’t offer) for $54. It was cheaper on Prime Day, but otherwise, that’s a very good deal.

Samsung’s U3-rated microSD cards are some of the fastest and most popular options out there—I have the 128GB model in my own Nintendo Switch—and all four sizes are down to new all-time low prices today on Amazon. If you need extra space for your action cam, smartphone, tablet, Switch, or anything else, these are extremely good deals.



Samsung 32GB MicroSD Card | $12 | Amazon



Photo: Amazon

Is Amazon’s Fire HD 8 in the same ballpark as, say, an iPad Pro? Of course not. But $60 is an insane price for a tablet with a 1280x800 screen, 32GB of storage (with a microSD slot for more), and a 12 hour battery. If you mostly want a tablet for passive media consumption, or just want one for your kid, this is probably all you need.



For context, the regular price for the smaller, 16GB model is $80, so you’re saving money and doubling your storage with this deal, if you can lock in your order in time.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Smart outlet switches have become the atomic unit of smart home gadgetry, and you can get stock up on Etekcity models with Alexa support and even energy monitoring today. Just use promo code YEJ7ZTJV at checkout to get a two-pack for $17, making these the cheapest smart plugs we’ve ever seen.

Image: Amazon

Sous-vide’s ease-to-results ratio is so good, it’ll feel like you’re cheating at cooking, and if you haven’t already gotten yourself a circulator, you can fix that today for as low as $56.



The four cheapest Gourmia models in today’s Amazon Gold Box all seem the same on paper, just with minor design tweaks through the generations. I’d probably get the cheapest of the four that hasn’t sold out.

For $75 though, you can upgrade to a Wi-Fi model, which allows you to set up your water bath in the morning (not with food in it, obviously), and then start your circulator on your way home from work, so that your water is up to temperature when you get home.

Whichever circulator you choose, these prices are only available today, and could sell out early.

It’s too hot now, but very soon, you’ll happy to hang out around a fire pit for a little extra warmth. This 26-inch AmazonBasics one has a mesh screen, log grate, all the fire tools included. At $43, this AmazonBasics fire pit hasn’t been this cheap since Black Friday and it folds up for easy storage.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

These are dark times we live in, but dammit, you can still take a bath to relax. This bamboo tray can expand to span your tub, and includes a cupholder, fold-up mirror, and more space to rest things like your Kindle or a scented candle. It’s only $25 with promo code OJTS4EC4, so go ahead, treat yourself.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Snag some new luggage from this Delsey Helium Woot sale. They have two carry-ons, a 25", and a 29", so you’ll be able to find the right size for any trip.

These lighweight, hardsided suitcases expand an additional 2 inches for all you overpackers, and have four spinner wheels for easy maneuverability. This sale will end at the end of the day or when the products sell out, so grab them before they’re gone!

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Chemical Guys make some of the most popular car detailing products on the market, and Amazon’s currently taking 20% off several soaps, waxes, tire and glass cleaners, and more today. They’ve been running coupons on their cleaning products relatively often, but today’s sale also includes some of their popular cleaning supplies for boats too.



Just note that the prices listed on this page don’t include the discount, but you’ll be able to see the discount at checkout.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

This giant clock has some extra features like a countdown mode, a stopwatch, and even a thermometer, but it’s okay if you never get around to using them. It’s a giant digital clock, it looks awesome, and it’s as cheap as it ever gets right now. That’s enough.



It’s been down to this price for a little while on Amazon, but it’s been out of stock for a lot of that time.

Try not to panic, but you’re probably pooping all wrong. Luckily, there’s an easy solution: a Squatty Potty, either the 7" model or the 9" model, marked down to $20 today from the usual $25.

Squatty Potty is designed to lift your legs into an ideal bowel movement position, and according to Amazon reviewers at least, it really works. I can’t really overstate how popular this thing has been with our readers over the past year or so, so it’s time to purchase or get off the pot. Choose whichever model works best with the height of your toilet, but if you aren’t sure, the 7" tends to be the most popular.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Doze off with these discounted pillow 2 packs from Amazon. Although they don’t have the brand recognition of My Pillow, they are one of Amazon’s top-selling brands. The king and queen sizes are discounted about $10 - $5 off to $28, and they’re designed for back and stomach sleepers. So if it’s time for a pillow refresh, pick these up before this deal hits the snooze button.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Shep McAllister

Love Alexa, and wish you could take her with you on your commute? Anker’s running a $14 discount on their hands-free, Alexa-enabled car charger today with exclusive promo code KINJASCC. designed one.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Lifewit describes this as a casserole dish carrier, but really, it’s just a picnic bag or lunch box, though I suppose it could hold a small casserole. But whatever you put in it, it’s attractive, insulated, and only $13 right now with promo code K3G7DU2G.

Photo: Sheets & Giggles

Sheets & Giggles new bed sheets are made from eucalyptus trees instead of cotton, which is way better for the environment, and just as importantly, makes for really comfortable sheets. They’re already 10% off this month as a preorder special, but for a limited time, promo code GIZMODO will save you an extra 10% on top of that.



Want to know more? Check out our impressions over on The Inventory.

Photo: Lin Mei (Unsplash)

Japan can feel like half a world away...because it is. But a trip across the Pacific is surprisingly obtainable with the latest vacation package deal from TripMasters, in partnership with Travelzoo.



Note: If the link isn’t working, try pausing your ad blocker.

Starting at about $1309 per person, you’ll get roundtrip flights, three hotel nights each in Tokyo, Kyoto, and Osaka, and a seven day rail pass that can take you between the cities (or elsewhere for day trips) on Japan’s famous Shinkansen bullet trains.

Prices vary based on your departure date and city, so if you have any flexibility, click around to find the best deal.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Halloween’s still a few months away, but let’s be honest here, there’s never a bad time to dress up your pet. Pet Krewe is the company that made the dog lion mane featured in this Amazon ad—hey, who’s chopping onions in here?—and our readers can save 25% on every costume they sell right now with promo code GDAG23DC.



Pictured above: Miller, our coworker Zach’s dog sporting the classic dog lion mane, and Garrus, my cat, rocking the feline version. They didn’t send us the dog spider to test, but that would be perfect for Halloween. Just be sure to head over to Pet Krewe’s Amazon store to see all the deals.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Vacuum-insulated bottles can keep drinks hot or cold all day long, and Hydro Flask makes some of the most popular options out there. REI has discounted a few colors of their 22 oz tumbler to just $15, that’s a good chunk off from the usual $30. This sale will end on Monday and it might sell out early, so grab one before they’re gone.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Chew on this: Amazon’s discounting Orbit, Extra, Altoids, 5 Gum, and even a caffeine-infused gum by couple bucks today. Just to note, some of these items are Add-On items, which means they’ll have to ship with a larger order. So head over to this sale and pick up some of your favorites before this deal bursts.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you own an Instant Pot, and I know for a fact that a lot of you do, this $19 kit (with promo code KINJA35OFF) will let you use it in a few new ways. You get a steamer basket, an egg bite mold, and two oven mitts, all made from non-reactive, easy-to-store, and dishwasher-safe silicone.



Photo: Amazon

Update: Working again, if you missed it yesterday.

This RGB lamp from Aukey is ostensibly meant for bedside use, but with a rechargeable battery and a hanging strap, you could use it in your yard, at a campsite, on your patio, or anywhere else where light is scarce and power isn’t readily available. Get it for $17 with promo code AUKEYS10.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

While its grip might not be quite as secure as a perfectly-sized socket, this Tacklife universal socket can get a good-enough hold on almost any bolt, not to mention oddly-shaped things like hooks, without taking up a ton of space in your tool box. Get it for just $6 with promo code ECQG7Z4L.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker’s home goods brand, Eufy, put its uber-popular copper string lights back on sale today for $10, one of the best prices we’ve seen on the version that includes a remote. Go make your patio pretty!



Graphic: General Tire

If your tires are due for a replacement, you can get up to a $100 rebate (in the form of a prepaid Visa card) this month by buying a set of four General Tires. Just check the list of eligible titles here (also embedded below), buy your tires, and submit your rebate online for the fastest processing.



I did a similar deal a couple months ago through Discount Tire, and my advice is to immediately use that prepaid card to buy something easier to use like an Amazon gift card.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Whether you’re dipping your toes into smart home tech, or just want to add a new accessory to the collection, TP-Link’s smart switch and LIFX’s smart white light bulb are both just $10 today with promo code SMART10. That’s the best price we’ve seen on either of them, and in fact, the best price we’ve seen on any products like them.



Update: The code will only work if you have an Alexa device tied to your Amazon account.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

You don’t need to spend a ton of money to get Ray-Bans. Right now, use the code KJRAY and choose from 13 different styles of shades from Daily Steals for just $69 each. The plethora of sizes and shapes means they’ll fit most face shapes, and the 100% UV protection means you won’t need to worry about anything while wearing these out in the sun for long periods of time.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s not like having a belt that doesn’t fit right is a huge issue, it’s a personal problem. But it’s really, really annoying. Ratchet belts are the answer to that small, but not insignificant problem, and Amazon has a bunch from ratchet belts discounted to just $9 each today when you use promo code JY63RPLU, which should work on every variety on the page. That’s a lot cheaper than similar belts we’ve seen, but they have great reviews, so at this price, why not give it a shot?



Note: The code will only work on belts sold by VBIGER; other third party sellers won’t accept the code. Also note that by default, the belts are sized for waists 37"-44", but if you need it smaller, there are instructions on how to cut it to size. The cut end will go inside the buckle, so it won’t be visible.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Lou & Grey used to be a humble section of Ann Taylor that has now exploded into its own great brand. I’ve written about how much I love the brand, and right now they’re giving you a 30% off select summer favorites, plus free shipping. There’s a lot to choose from (82 items to be exact) so it’s gonna be hard not to fill your cart with many, many things.

Preorder Polar Seal Heated Clothing | Kickstarter

Warmth on demand isn’t just science fiction anymore. Polar Seal clothes give you the ability to add even more warmth to your winter layers with built-in warming elements, powered by any standard USB battery pack. The two heating zones and three heating levels are controlled by the waterproof buttons on your wrist. With a 5,000 mAh battery, it’ll get you around four hours of heat, and a 10,000 mAh battery will bump it up to eight.

With their launch of three new styles, a hoodie, a vest, and a parka, you can outfit yourself in heated layers from bottom to top. All three styles are water-resistant and you can preorder them now through Kickstarter and automatically save up to $150.

Photo: Amazon

TriggerPoint’s peanut-style double massage roller is designed to curve around your spine to massage your back muscles, and you can even adjust its length to target different muscle groups. It’s small enough to throw in a gym bag, and at $17, it’s never been cheaper.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Soon, you’ll be thinking about layering and wool socks (I promise). But right now, Columbia is giving you 50% off select styles, no code needed, during their Summer Sale. Choose from over 1,000 styles for everyone. Pick up layering pieces, rain shells, t-shirts, and outerwear that’s perfect for the fluctuating temperatures, for a lot less than normal.

Plus, Greater Rewards Members get an extra 20% off sale items.



Graphic: Erica Offutt

Update: Get your orders in this weekend, this sale ends Monday!

REI’s Garage Sale is back once again, and this one includes tents, sleeping bags, hiking boots, clothes for men, women, and kids, and more, all up to 70% off. However, they’ve only stocked limited quantities, so today’s your best bet to snag the good stuff. Head over to REI before it’s gone.

Image: Groupon

If you missed last month’s Audible promotion, you can snag this Groupon for a 2-month subscription (a $30 value) for just $2. That’ll get you one free book per month and 30% off any additional books you buy.

If you’re not sure you’ll use it, audiobooks make road trips and long commutes about a thousand times more enjoyable, and for just $2, it’s worth checking out.

This deal is exclusive for new Audible subscribers. After the 2 months are up, you’ll be billed $15 per month. You can cancel the subscription at any time.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Hey, listen: The Deluxe edition of the Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia may be one of the coolest looking books ever made, and Amazon’s dropped the price down to an all-time low $40 today when you clip the $2.64 coupon. That means you won’t have to spend as much time cutting grass and breaking pots to afford it.



Obviously, that’s not a big coupon, but the $43 starting price is already very good for this book, so it’s just an added bonus.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Mark Bittman, the author of the super popular How to Cook Everything, has written a sequel that focuses on just the fundamentals of cooking. It’s a book with over a 1,000 photos to show you step-by-step directions on how to test doneness, crimp a pie crust shut, crack an egg, and buying better seafood. How to Cook Everything The Basics is just $3 today, so download it before this deal gets gobbled up.



Photo: Amazon

In the year 2018, Xbox One controllers still, inexplicably, don’t have rechargeable batteries built in. Luckily, it’s a pretty easy fix with these affordable kits, which include a charging dock and two battery packs that slot into the AA battery compartment on your controllers.



Beyond the color difference of the two models, the black, $17 option includes 1,200mAh batteries, while the white one bumps you up to 2,000mAh. Just be sure to note the appropriate promo codes for each.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Even if you buy most of your games physically, it’s worth having some Nintendo eShop or PlayStation Store credit for digital-only games and DLC packs that you can’t buy elsewhere. Today on the Swych app, you can save $6 on a $50 digital gift card to either store. Here’s how:

1. Download the Swych app for iOS or Android.

2. Click on the PlayStation Store or Nintendo eShop gift card in the gift card directory.

3. Select the $50 card.

4. Use promo code iluvgames to get $6 off.

5. Check out and receive your digital gift card.

Graphic: theC64.com

The Commodore 64 Mini finally comes out this October, and while shortages aren’t guaranteed like they would be for, say, a new Nintendo Classic mini console, it never hurts to preorder.



The half-sized scale model C64 Mini includes 64 games onboard, with the ability to add your own as well. Lock in your order now for $80, then drop your favorite C64 game suggestions in the comments below.

Photo: Amazon

If you want to play Super Smash Bros. Ultimate with a GameCube controller, as nature intended, you’ll want to preorder the controller and/or the official adapter now. Not only are they in stock (hardly a given with Nintendo hardware), Amazon’s actually taking a tiny bit off at checkout for each, no Prime membership required. It’s not a big discount, but it’s better than nothing.

Note: If you have the original adapter for the Wii U, or any old GameCube controller, those will work too.

Prime members can also preorder and save $12 on the game.

Grab yourself a Ridley Amibo while you’re there. You know you want to.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

When these 3/4-sized Arcade1Up arcade cabinets first went on preorder for $299, we thought it was a mistake, since they were supposed to cost $399. At this point though, it seems clear that $299 is in fact what they now cost, but inventory is still limited, since they were out of stock for awhile.

Anyway, they’re all back now, and they’re still $299, so if you want one, now’s your chance.

Graphic: Humble

Humble Monthly remains one of the best deals in gaming, and for the first time ever, you get a choice of this month’s early access titles. For just $12, you’ll get instant access to Sniper Elite 4, Tales of Berseria, and Staxel, or, you can forego those games and opt for a copy of Rise of the Tomb Raider instead.



Plus, more unannounced games will unlock in early September for all subscribers. As always, Humble Monthly is only $12 per month (or $11 if you prepay for a full year), and every game you get is yours to keep forever, even if you cancel.

