This tiny, $6 USB charger isn’t much bigger than the one that ships with every iPhone, except it has two ports, folding prongs, and 2.4A of total power, compared to the 1A Apple gives you. No surprise, it’s one of our top sellers of all time. Just use promo code FQCJOBX6 to get the deal.

If you haven’t yet made the jump to 4K on your gaming rig, or just in your home office, this 27" ViewSonic IPS display is marked down to $350 today, an all-time low on Amazon by a whopping $120.



Featuring a fully adjustable stand, AMD FreeSync, and the gorgeous colors and viewing angles of IPS, it’s sure to impress, just make sure your computer is capable of driving it at 60Hz before you buy. Remember that this is a Gold Box deal though, meaning this price is only available today, or until sold out.

Update: This deal is back on Amazon today, and now includes a free Echo Dot!

It feels like nobody really talks about the NVIDIA Shield TV, but it’s a really good 4K HDR streaming box and a gaming console rolled into one, and it’s $40 less than usual right now.



Just note that for gaming, your options here are a selection of Android games, streaming games from your PC with a GeForce graphics card, or subscribing to GeForce Now, which gives you streaming access to an array of AAA titles. This version doesn’t come with a gaming controller in the box, but you can use any Bluetooth gamepad.

What were they thinking inventing this surge protector and not calling it the Power Tower? Missed marketing opportunities aside, it comes with 10 outlets, four USB ports, and its own 6ft retractable power cord. Plus, it rotates for optimum space-saving. Get it for $18 with promo code ROXH3B3E.

Walmart has already marked down a few of the TVs listed in their Black Friday ad: Grab a smart Sharp 50" TV with HDR (though not Dolby Vision) for $249, or a 55" version for $299, both the best prices we’ve seen. If size trumps features and you don’t need smart functionality or HDR, there’s also a 65" RCA on sale for $399.

Logitech’s K780 keyboard can connect to essentially any modern computing device over either Bluetooth or with a USB wireless dongle, including smartphones, tablets, home theater PCs, game consoles and smart TVs as well.



The same could be said for a lot of wireless keyboards though, so what’s so great about this one? The K780 can stay paired to three devices at once, and switch between them at the touch of a button, so you won’t have to go through a cumbersome pairing process every time you want to switch from controlling your smart TV to your Xbox One. It’ll also run for up to two years on a pair of included AAA batteries, and even has a stand built right in for phones and tablets.

$45's the best price Amazon’s ever listed on this model, so you never need to type in your Netflix password with a joystick ever again.

Jabra’s Elite 65Ts might just be the best true-wireless headphones out there. In addition to their excellent five hours of battery (plus 15 with the charging case), they feature some of the best microphones in class for calls, compatibility with all the major voice assistants, and even a two year dust and water resistance warranty, so you can work out in them without fear.

Normally $170, you can grab a pair for $120 right now, the best deal we’ve seen.

The best upgrade for an old PC is an SSD, and if you don’t need a ton of space, this 240GB model from SanDisk is down to $45 today, an all-time low. Just note that it’s only available for Prime members.

If you just got a new USB-C-equipped MacBook Air or iPad Pro, of if you already own a USB-C computer, you’re gonna want some dongles. Three different options from Anker are on sale today that give you extra USB ports, an SD card reader, or even a potpourri of USB, HDMI, and ethernet. Just be sure to note the promo codes.

The Anker PowerCore Fusion is one of our biggest sellers ever, because it combines a USB wall charger and a portable battery pack into a single product. Now, RAVPower has their own alternative with a slightly larger 6700mAh battery inside, and you can grab it for just $23 with promo code KINJABYC.



They sent me one to check out, and despite the larger battery inside, it’s barely bigger or heavier than the Anker, and would make a great holiday stocking stuffer.

Elevation Lab, the folks behind some of our favorite Apple accessories, has a brand new Qi charging pad, and it’s 30% off today with promo code A4J573SH.



The NightPad is somewhat unique among Qi pads, in that it’s not trying to get out of your way. It’s a big, unadorned black puck, which takes up a bit more space than other options, but means that it’s a lot easier to find on your nightstand in the dark. Elevation Lab also made the bold and laudatory decision to not put any LED lights on the thing. Your phone vibrates and lights up to let you know that it’s charging, so why would you want extra lights in your face when you’re trying to get to sleep? More of this, please.

Beyond the aesthetics, they also worked with Apple to ensure that it can charge iPhones at the maximum 7.5W charging speeds. Many pads claim this, but they don’t all deliver. Just note that you’ll need a Quick Charge 3.0 USB charger to power it properly. You can buy it bundled with the NightPad, or save a few bucks go without if you already have one.

Anker has long been the purveyor of our readers’ favorite affordable Bluetooth headphones, and the SoundCore Spirits looks to be one of the best models yet. With an IP68 rating and an additional hydrophobic nanocoating that keeps them operating under sweaty conditions, they’re perfect for working out. And that 10 hour battery is best in class for this form factor. They’ll normally sell for $50, they’re marked down to $40 with week with promo code SDCREPRO.

The release of the new Apple Watch Series 4 coincided with a price drop for the still-excellent Series 3. Today though, Walmart’s taking an extra $20 off those newly reduced prices, and throwing in a free official Apple Watch band of your choice.

This deal is valid for both 38 and 42mm models, both in GPS-only or GPS + Cellular configurations. All of the prices are $20 below Apple’s new MSRPs, and you get to choose an extra sport band or woven nylon band, in your choice of color, for free. That’s in addition to black sport band that comes with the watch, so you’ll be able to swap them out at will.

We see deals all the time on USB-A to USB-C cables, but discounts on C-to-C cables, which are necessary for faster Power Delivery charging (used by the new iPad Pros, the Nintendo Switch, and a bunch of laptops), are bafflingly rare. Today though, you can get an Anker PowerLine II C-to-C cable for just $7 with promo code ANKE8481, or double your length to 6' for $8 with promo code ANKE8482.



PowerLine II cables are incredibly durable, and also come with a lifetime warranty, so if you ever do wear it out, you can contact Anker for a free replacement.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Wayfair’s massive holiday sale just went live, and in addition to deals on holiday decor like 5-for-$25 ornaments and artificial Christmas trees, you’ll find wide-ranging deals on furniture that you’ll use all year long. We’re talking rugs starting under $15, furniture for every corner of your bedroom, and dining furniture to fit any style of decor. Every order over $49 ships for free, so this is a great chance to give your home a bit of a refresh.



Most air fryers take up a ton of counter space, but Dash’s 1.2 L model is perfectly sized for small apartment kitchens. It probably shouldn’t be your first choice if you’re cooking for a family, but for one or two people people, it can crisp up more than enough french fries, chicken wings, or anything else.



If you aren’t familiar, air fryers use hot air and convection to achieve the crispiness of deep frying, but without any oil. That means your food is healthier, and your apartment doesn’t smell like the back of a Burger King for four days. Today’s $40 price tag is a match for an all-time low, so don’t let this deal overcook.

1-pound bags of pistachios are $5 on Amazon right now, as low as we’ve seen them go. It’s listed as an add-on item, but it’ll ship by itself for free with Subscribe & Save.

Vacuum insulated stainless steel is almost always the right choice for carrying your beverage of choice, whether it’s hot or cold. That’s Manna Hydration’s specialty, and all of their products, from koozies to tumblers to 64 ounce growlers, can keep drinks at a stable temperature for hours on end, while insulating your hand from temperature extremes.



For a limited time, you can save 30% on all of their products on Amazon with our exclusive KINJA2018 promo code. Just be sure to choose Manna Hydration as the seller on the individual product page; the code won’t work with other third party sellers.

Microwave popcorn sucks, but this absurdly popular Whirley Pop makes it easy to make fresh popcorn on your stovetop, without burning it. Cooking it yourself means that you can customize your oil and butter (pro tip, coconut oil makes it taste like movie theater popcorn), and it only takes about three minutes to cook, so it’s basically just as fast as the microwave.



$21 is an all-time low, and compared to buying microwave popcorn bags, it’ll pay for itself over time.

Our readers buy a lot of tools, so it’s easy to assume that you guys have plenty of screws, nails, washers, and other little pieces to store as well. This AmazonBasics small parts organizer can keep everything easy to find with 25 adjustable compartments and a snap-on transparent lid. The coolest part about it is, if you buy more than one, you can snap them together, so your tool box will grow with you.



The price here typically fluctuates between $10 and $18, and $7 is an all-time low.

You might know it as nugget ice, or Sonic ice, or for you Texans out there, Buc-ees ice, but no matter what you call it, we all know it’s great. Now, there’s an expensive machine that can make it for you at home, but today, it’s $100 less expensive than usual (it’s been selling for $550 for the last several months, but previously MSRP’d for $500).



...It’s still expensive, but damn that ice is good.

String up these trendy string lights in your backyard and make Pinterest proud. This 48-foot strand is completely weatherproof, so you can leave them up year-round. I’m personally not a huge fan of the white model (though they make sense for winter), but $25 is easily the best price we’ve ever seen on this popular AmazonBasics product.



You probably wouldn’t want to use the Dremel MiniMite for, like, cutting through steel bolts, but it’s perfect for smaller tasks like sanding, polishing, engraving, and, uh, carving jack-o-lanterns. Plus, it’s battery powered, and only $20 today, making it a great addition to your toolbox.

Our readers’ favorite toaster oven can replace your actual oven in a lot of situations (including cooking Thanksgiving dinner sides), and it preheats a lot faster to boot. Two different sizes are on sale right now: The Smart Oven Mini for $120 ($30 off), and the standard model for $200 ($50 off).



I got the larger model as a wedding gift, and use it nearly every time I cook, if only to roast some vegetables while I cook something else on the stove or in my Instant Pot. But, you don’t have to take my word for it, here’s what our readers love about it:



Simply the best toaster oven you can get without buying a commercial convection oven. Since buying it we only use the big oven for Thanksgiving. Heats up quick, and 100 times more even than that POS you had in college. - SteveG

Free bacon. Forever. Do I have your attention?



Butcher Box ships grass fed beef, heritage grade pork, and free range chicken right to your door for less than $6 per serving, and if you sign up with our exclusive link, you’ll get $10 off your first box, plus a FREE pack of uncured bacon in every box for the life of your subscription. Think of all you could do with an extra pack of bacon every month.

Your reader-exclusive bonuses come bundled with any of Butcher Box’s pre-selected boxes, which are priced at $129 for 24 servings, or $238 for 48 servings, which can be delivered every 30 or 60 days. For a nominal surcharge, you can also build a completely custom box, with your choices of proteins.

Note: You’ll have to enter your email at the beginning of the process. I know, it’s annoying.

Trekking out to the Christmas tree farm is fun, but you know what’s even more fun? Saving money on your tree. Groupon is here to conserve your Christmas cash this year by taking pre-orders on a few festive options, all for about half-off, including a 6-Foot Premium Fraser Fir Tree for $80, a 22-inch Fraser Fir Wreath for $35, a Fraser Fir tree-wreath combo for $95, and a 6-Foot Snow-Tip Black Hills Spruce for $80. They’ll be shipped right to your front door starting on November 27 for maximum Christmastime freshness, but saving all that green on a tree is what will really make this holiday season merry and bright.



I have to say, I don’t think pressure washers ever crossed my mind as a market Anker might compete in, but here we are. Its 2100 PSI and 1.78 gallons per minute specs should be more than enough power to clean your car or driveway, and its 35' power cable and 26' hose mean you probably won’t even need an extension cord to go with it.



Its current $160 list price is a pretty solid value given those specs, and promo code ROAVWW22 makes it even more enticing at $119. If you aren’t convinced, five minutes on r/pressurewasherporn will change your mind.

For as long as humans have been fermenting grapes, wine has always been an “indoor” beverage. If you want to enjoy wine on the go, you’ve got a pack a big, breakable bottle, a corkscrew, and glasses. There’s an entire cottage industry dedicated to making the practice slightly less inconvenient. Here’s a better idea: just drink wine from a can, dummy!



The Drop is an online wine club that makes and sells its own canned wine, and our readers can save $20 on their first 24-pack with promo code KINJA20 by signing up for a subscription. By default, you’ll get eight cans each of red, white, and my personal favorite, rosé, but you can also customize the mix to your liking. Each can holds 1.7 glasses, or 1/3 of a bottle, making this deal essentially eight bottles of wine for $47. You don’t need to be a math whiz to know that’s a great deal.

If you stay on as a member, you’ll get a new box every month for $67 with free shipping, which still comes out to just over $8 per “bottle.” If you’ve got too many cans piling up, you can also skip a month or flat out cancel your subscription at any time.

FoodSavers can pay for themselves by keeping your frozen and refrigerated food fresher for longer, and that’s not even accounting for how great they are for sous vide.

This 5800-series model is one of the best your can buy. It automates every part of the process, from the bag feeding, to the sealing, to the cutting, and includes a handheld vacuuming hose that you can use with compatible FoodSaver accessories as well. You can buy it from FoodSaver’s site for just $120 right now, which is about half what Amazon is currently charging, and easily an all-time low.

Your KitchenAid can be used for a lot more than just mixing batters and doughs. Plug in this $63 attachment (the best price since May), and it can also core apples, peel fruits, and spiralize vegetables into healthy “noodles.”



You don’t necessarily need to buy a new mattress to get a better night’s sleep: Sometimes, a mattress pad will do, and one of Amazon’s most popular options is 25% off today with promo code KINJAPAD.



Unlike most mattress pads, these ExceptionalSheets bamboo mattress pads are stuffed with Revoloft synthetic fill, which should feel a lot like down, but without the associated allergies and poking feathers. They also feature a hypoallergenic—and extremely soft—bamboo cover.

They sent me one to try out, and while I had no prior complaints about my Casper, the pad added a welcome boost to softness, without getting warm at night. This is not like the memory foam topper that you used in your dorm room to improve that awful mattress. Your bed will still feel like your bed, just a cozier, nicer version of it. I’m actually laying in bed as I write this, and it feels like I’m on a really nice hotel mattress.

Prices range from just $67-$88 today after the promo code, which takes 25% off all sizes.

If you’re still using a regular ol’ bath towel to dry off after your daily scrubbing, you’re doing it wrong. Bath sheets are basically the bath towel’s bigger, more luxurious cousin, and for a limited time, you can get one of your own from Crane & Canopy for 15% off of their usual price of $48 each, using promo code KINJA15.



Measuring in at a whopping 40" by 70", these bath sheets are 67% larger than your typical bath towel, and they’re made from finely combed, long-staple cotton for an extra soft and absorbent feel. We’ve previously tested out these bath sheets and were particularly impressed by their most surprising, yet ingenious feature: a built-in loop for effortless hanging.

Snag your own set in any of six available colors by November 12, when this deal runs dry.

AmazonBasics makes pretty much everything at this point, and generally speaking, it’s a brand you can count on to be affordable and of good quality. While Amazon runs discounts on individual AmazonBasics products with some regularity, a whole bunch of it is on sale right now.

A few favorites are below, but dozens of other products are included, so head over to Amazon to see the full list.

Firstleaf is an online wine club that learns your preferences, offers tons of options, and most importantly, saves you money compared to buying from the store. It’s a solid deal any time, but it’s even better for our readers today.



Every new Firstleaf member gets an introductory delivery with three bottles of wine for just $15, plus $5 shipping. Considering that you aren’t locked in and can cancel any time, that’s a bargain. But it gets even better for our readers, as promo code Kinja will waive the $5 shipping charge, for a limited time. That’s three bottles of wine (all of mine had MSRPs over $20) for just $5 each shipped, with no commitment.

You can read more about the service in my review, but if you choose to remain a member (I did), every box thereafter includes six bottles for $80, plus $10 shipping.

prAna pants are ostensibly meant for the outdoors, but you’d fit right in—not to mention be really comfortable—wearing them around the city as well. Today only, a bunch of men’s and women’s pants (plus a few other prAna things) are on sale in Amazon’s Gold Box, so stock up!

SPANX pretty much has the market on shapewear cornered, and they’re not exactly cheap. So if you feel like that’s something you want, head over to Nordstrom Rack. The selection currently on sale includes SPANX of all shapes and sizes — everything from bike shorts, tanks, and slips to bras and briefs.



REI famously opts out(side) of Black Friday, but instead runs one of their biggest sales of the year leading up to Thanksgiving. It’s a distinction without a difference, and it’s live now.

As part of their Gear Up Get Out sale, the outdoor superstore is offering up to 30% off on select gear and clothing — including all their best stuff. Our readers’ favorite men’s socks, puffy jackets, and raincoats are just a few of the great clothing buys currently up for grabs. In terms of tech, there’s a $60 gift card available with the latest GoPro, which is the same deal we’re expecting elsewhere on Black Friday.

Don’t wait too long to bring in your haul. Everything from apparel to outdoor adventurers’ must-haves are sure to go quick, and by November 19, this sale will be off into the wild blue yonder.



GORUCK makes our readers’ favorite backpack, and anyone that follows the company knows that they’re not so big on the whole discount thing. This weekend’s Veteran’s Day sale is one of the biggest sales they’ve ever run, and it’s a great opportunity to save on a high end bag, or some clothes.

The reader-favorite GR1 isn’t discounted, but it does come with a free 3L Field Pocket. A few of the company’s smaller backpacks are discounted though, in addition to a bunch of clothes, and some other accessories. I wouldn’t say any of it is cheap, but it’s all incredibly well made, and comes with a lifetime guarantee.