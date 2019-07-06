Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Samsung’s “entry” level QLED TV for 2019, the Q60, isn’t 8K like its more expensive siblings, but it carries over many of the same impressive features, and is a fantastic display in its own right.



Today, you can get the 55" version for a new all-time low $898, which is about $100 less than the previous lowest price. That includes Samsung’s Quantum Dot-enhanced panel for more vivid color, and even Samsung’s “Clean Cable” solution that offloads your ports to a separate box that’s easier to hide.

Staring at a laptop screen sitting on a desk is terrible for your neck and your posture, but a laptop stand can bring your screen up to a more ergonomic height. This one from Lamicall looks great, rotates 360 degrees on its base, and is only $20 right now with promo code LAPTOP55.



How to Ergonomically Optimize Your Workspace We spend a lot of time sitting at our desks every day, and while it may not look like it, it can… Read more Read

Photo: Amazon

Amazon’s Fire TV Cube is basically the love child of a Fire TV Stick and an Echo Dot, and Woot’s blowing them out for $60 each today. That’s half the cube’s normal price, and a better deal than we saw on Black Friday.



At $120, it was probably a tough sell, but for just $10 more than a 4K Fire TV Stick, with the same HDR and Atmos abilities, in addition to hands-free Alexa, it may be worth it.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Samsung makes some of the best smartphones around and right now they’re offering some rad bonuses with the purchase of one of their latest phones.



In addition to a free year-long subscription to YouTube Premium, Samsung will throw in a pair of wireless Galaxy Buds when you purchase any Galaxy S10 (Gizmodo’s pick for the best all-around phone) or Note9 (Gizmodo’s best hyper phone) from their website.

You can also trade in an older device for up to $450 off. But quite frankly unless you’re trading in a latest generation iPhone, you won’t get that much.

So, if you’ve been wondering when the best time to buy a new Samsung phone... this is it. Just don’t wait too long, this ridiculous bundle deal ends tomorrow. (Oh, your dad might like one btw.)

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

We’re less than two weeks away from the first official day of summer and the sales are ramping up. If you like to host a lot of outdoor parties when the weather is nice, why not impress your guests with some new patio furniture? You can get up to 20% off Chris Knight Patio Furniture on Amazon today only. If you’ve always wanted a teardrop hanging chair but didn’t want to pay full price, you can get a wicker one for only $200. You can soak up the sun in a set of two teak chaise loungers for $343.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Today’s Gold Box is lowering the price on a a number of pre-seasoned Cuisinel cast iron pans, Dutch ovens and skillets. And, frankly, you’ve got a lot of options.



Don’t know where to start? Cast iron skillets and Dutch ovens are pretty much mandatory for any kitchen.

If you love making pizza, try out this baking pan for $21 which doubles as flat pan to sear, grill and saute stuff outdoors, These prices are only available today though, so don’t let these deals simmer for too long.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Unfortunately, it’s probably not the best idea to eat a donut every day. But a daily cup of donut-flavored coffee? Sure, why not! In honor of National Donut Day, Amazon is marking down a batch of Keurig K-Cup Pods in a variety of donut flavors from Krispy Kreme and The Donut Shop. Just be sure to buy today, since this do-nutty deal will be eaten up by tomorrow.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Summer is here, but let’s be real: You’ll probably still need a jacket for cool nights, and you’ll definitely need one when fall arrives. So even though Mountain Hardwear is taking up to 60% off a selection of past season sale styles, you could probably still use many of the on-sale items right now, and for future winters to come. So load up on outerwear to keep you toasty warm the next time you step outside.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

I don’t think anyone really looks forward to lingerie shopping, but at Journelle—a brand known for being well made, size inclusive, and actually attractive—the whole process is shockingly bearable. And right now is a great time to hit up Journelle, since everything is 50% off thanks to their Semi-Annual Sale. So shop now and save on scores of bras, underwear, bodysuits, bathing suits, robes, and much more.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Just because you love camping and love nature and love communing with the great outdoors doesn’t mean you have to love sleeping on the damn ground. There’s dirt there! And rocks! And bugs!



This inflatable sleeping pad only weighs about a pound, and goes under your sleeping bag to let you actually get comfortable and wake up feeling refreshed. It’s not from Klymit, the leader in this space, but it is only $20 after clipping the $6 coupon and using code CSAUA9W4 to save an extra $14.

Photo: Breda

We’re big fans of Dallas-based Breda’s minimalist timepieces, and starting under $60 for a ton of different styles, they’d make for a great Father’s Day gift.



For a limited time, use promo code KINJA30 to save 30% on the dozens of watches found on this page, plus free shipping, and even a free gift box.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

There’s a lot to celebrate this time of year, and Clarks is here to help you out with a few of those gifts. In honor of graduation season and Father’s Day, take 20% off a selection of the brand’s comfy-yet-stylish footwear with promo code GRAD20. No matter who you’re gifting to, you’ll definitely be putting your best foot forward.

If you didn’t buy enough years for $40 back on Black Friday, you can get the exact same price today on PlayStation Plus from Amazon today in celebration of E3. If you own a PlayStation 4, or are planning to buy one soon, the only question is how many of these membership years you should buy, not whether you should buy them.

Screenshot: Amazon

2D Mario > 3D Mario don’t @ me.



New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe has enough levels to keep you jumping and stomping until Mario Maker 2 comes out, and it’s down to $45 on Amazon today, the best price we’ve seen on this particular Switch game.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

They aren’t new games by any means (one is actually a remaster of a PS3 game), but The Last of Us Remastered and Horizon Zero Dawn are basically mandatory inclusions in any PS4 game library. Now, for E3, both of them are marked down to $10. The Horizon Zero Dawn deal is even for the complete edition!



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

If you’ve been waiting to buy an Xbox One X, now is the time to spend your money. As a probable tie-in to the NBA Finals, you can get an Xbox One X 1TB Black Console NKA 2K19 Bundle for only $300 on eBay, the discount will appear at checkout. The bundle includes a black controller and Xbox One X, as well as a digital download of NBA 2K19. The Xbox One X has an AMD Octa-core CPU, 12GB RAM, 1TB HD, and 4K Blu-ray and streaming.

Unlike the (more powerful) Xbox One X, the PS4 Pro has been remarkably resistant to discounts since its release. Today though in celebration of E3, you can get it for $350, down from the usual $400. Just note that it doesn’t come with any bundled games.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s only available in black, but $40 is about as good a deal as you’re likely to see on the DualShock 4 outside of Black Friday. Best of all, it’ll work with your iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV once iOS 13 comes out in the fall.



The PlayStation Classic doesn’t have Suikoden II, which means it’s a skip for me. But people who know better than me say it’s relatively straightforward to add some yourself. And even if you don’t bother hacking it, there’s still plenty worthwhile pre-loaded games to keep you entertained.



$30 PlayStation Classic 820 bought by readers GMG may get a commission Buy now

While $100 was a lot to ask, this sale makes it *a lot* easier to just bite the bullet and buy it for $30 already. And if you want an even bigger discount, eBay has a few open-box units for just $28.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you love board games, you owe it to yourself to buy Betrayal Legacy, especially when it’s on sale.



The game is the Legacy version of the popular Betrayal at House on the Hill, and takes place before the events of the original game, fleshing out its backstory while giving you the freedom to craft that story through your play.

Here’s what Eric Ravenscraft had to say about the game on The Inventory:

With each successive chapter, you unlock new rules, discover new secrets, and unfold the tale of the world’s most haunted mansion. Legacy games in general have a sense of permanence to them. You’ll have to destroy certain cards or make permanent alterations that might make the obsessive game collector cringe. What you’re left with at the end, though, is a tale (and a game) that’s thoroughly yours. Once you’ve finished the story chapters, the game can be played as much as you want just like a normal Betrayal game. Your copy will have unique traits that no other copy has. And now, you know the deep and disturbing history of every tile, every item, and every body haunting the house on the hill.

$55 is within about $1 of the best price we’ve ever seen, and gets you a prologue and 13 chapters, each of which should take about 75 minutes to play through. And once you’re done with the Legacy campaign, you’ll be left with a fully functional (but totally unique to you) Betrayal game that you can continue to play.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

I know, I know, gaming chairs look ridiculous. But whether you sit for extended play sessions, or just spend a lot of time at your desk for work, they really can be worth the cost and potential embarrassment for the comfort they provide.



AKRacing is one of the biggest names in the space, and their entry-level Core Ex chair is marked down to $186 at Drop (formerly Massdrop) today, way down from its $329 MSRP. Even though this is the company’s cheapest gaming chair, it still includes full 180 degree recline, a rocking function, “3D” armrests, and even adjustable head and lumbar pillows to help you get the perfect fit for extended gaming or work sessions.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Let’s get meshy. Asus’s mesh routers are great, and this three-pack has never been cheaper.



Here’s how they work: multiple nodes, or access points, work together to blanket your home in signal. Better still, their glossy design encourages people to keep them outside of closets and drawers and in plain view to ensure unencumbered signal.

This current price is about $40 off its normal price. So, if you’re wondering what the whole mesh network fad is all about, this deal isn’t a bad place to start.

Photo: Amazon

The first USB-C battery packs were all gigantic things that were designed for situations like keeping a laptop powered up during a long flight, and indeed, those are great!



But lately, we’ve seen a proliferation of smaller, less powerful, and significantly cheaper USB-C PD packs like this one from RAVPower, just $24 today after clipping the $2 coupon and using code QSMXCUZR. Its 18W USB-C port can’t charge a MacBook at full speed (though it can usually maintain its current battery level as long as you aren’t playing games or exporting video), but it’s enough power to charge a Nintendo Switch while you play Zelda at 40,000 feet, or your iPhone at the fastest possible speed before you land (with a compatible Lightning cable). For a lot of us, that’s exactly what we need out of this sort of thing.

Will Mpow’s EG3 gaming headset match the sound quality of a HyperX Cloud? Of course not. Do you want fancy LED lights? Try something from Razer. But if you’re on a budget and want to experience 7.1 surround sound (which really helps in games like Fortnite and PUBG), you can’t beat $19. Just use promo code MPOWEG3A at checkout to get the deal.



Photo: Amazon

Why pay for an electric scooter by the minute when you can just buy one outright for the best price ever? The Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter can cruise at 15+ mph for over 18 miles, depending on conditions, and includes some nice quality-of-life features like a built-in headlight and taillight, and a regenerative braking system to extend your range.



At an all-time low $399, it’s a better long term investment than the plague of electric scooters that befell our cities over the past year. Just don’t leave it in the middle of the damn sidewalk, please.

Photo: Amazon

Amazon makes its own wireless headphones now, which shouldn’t be too surprising, and you can try them out for an all-time low $15 right now.



That’s a solid price for any Bluetooth earbuds, but particularly so considering that these boast an impressive 10 hours of battery life, and come with three sizes of tips and four sizes of wings to help you find the perfect fit. Even if you already have a set of wireless headphones that you like, it’s never a bad idea to keep a spare set in your luggage or gym bag in case you ever forget your primary pair.

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s EufyCam home security system was a Kickstarter sensation, raising over $3,000,000. And now that the new version is available to all, you can get the 2-camera starter kit for $260 with a $20 coupon plus promo code EUFYCA88, the 3-camera kit for $370 with code EUFYCM55, a single add-on camera for $140 with code EUFYAD22, or the new entry sensor for doors and windows for $22 with code EUFYCM99.



These 1080p cameras are water resistant, support two-way intercom, include an audible alarm if someone tries to steal them, and most importantly, they run for a full year on a single battery charge, so you can set them up and forget about them.

Like most of these security systems, you can pay a nominal fee ($2.99 per camera) for Anker’s cloud DVR service, but the base station also comes with a 16GB microSD card that can save your recordings locally as well. Either way, you’ll still be able to get motion alerts and check in live from your phone for free.

Note: Apple announced that Eufy would support its new HomeKit-enabled cloud DVR service, but we’ve been told that this will require new hardware.

Photo: Amazon

If your outdoor space consists of a drab, uninspired concrete slab patio or apartment balcony, and you don’t have the time, money, and/or permission from your landlord to do anything about it, I have some good news.



These terracotta-looking tiles (they’re actually plastic) are down to their best price since January, lock into place and sit on top of your existing patio, and allow for adequate drainage without making any permanent changes to your patio. They’re nearly a square foot each, and cost $13 for six, so buy as many packs as you think you’ll need before the sun sets on this deal.

Call me crazy, but all the string lights and tiki torches in the world won’t do as much to improve your patio as these.



Photo: Amazon

