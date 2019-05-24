Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Burgeoning audiophiles, rejoice. Drop (formerly MassDrop) and Sennheiser combined forces to give you the HD 58X Jubilee Headphones, a $150 pair of open-back headphones.

By design, these cans produce clear and detailed sound thanks to the open back design. It’s a modified version of the much-loved HD600, which is double the price.

These comfortable, mostly plastic (they had to cut corners somewhere) Sennheisers offer helpful features like detachable cables and adapters for different plug sizes. Better still, this is one of the best values in audiophile-grade headphones today.

Be warned, this type of headphones are designed for home listening—they leak sound, which could disturb those around you, and you hear a lot of the outside world. And these rarely stay in stock for long, get yours before they disappear again.

If you take your Wi-Fi seriously, NETGEAR’s Orbi mesh routers are some of the best you can buy according to Gizmodo and our readers, and this refurbished three-pack has never been cheaper.



Here’s how they work: multiple nodes, or access points, work together to blanket your home in signal. Better still, their glossy design encourages people to keep them outside of closets and drawers and in plain view to ensure unencumbered signal.

This current price is about $10 off the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this particular unit but will only stick around until the end of day, or sold out.

Anker’s new SmartCharge F3 is a Bluetooth FM transmitter that takes the Bluetooth signal from your phone, and rebroadcasts it the FM radio station of your choice (it can even scan to tell you the best option), giving you truly wireless audio and handsfree calls in older vehicles that don’t have Bluetooth built in. And since this is an Anker brand, you also get a high speed USB charging port with Quick Charge 3.0.



We’ve seen plenty of products that do this before, but the SmartCharge has one more trick up its sleeve: a car finder. Once you turn off your car and Bluetooth disconnects, the Roav app will drop a pin on a map, and help you find your vehicle later. You probably don’t need that feature very often, but it could come in handy on confusing city streets, or sprawling stadium parking lots.

Everyone is worried about mosquitos already, and while they’re annoying, don’t forget about flies. Deer and horse flies bite and those can be even more painful and itchy than mosquito bites. Don’t let flies ruin your summer, get this RESCUE Disposable Non-Toxic Fly Trap for only $5 right now. You can even get a two pack for only $9, which is an absolute steal.



I don’t care if you don’t have a pool or don’t know someone with a pool. Why would you ever skip past a $10 flamingo pool float? If you had this float, you’d find a damn pool. Right now, you can get the Intex Flamingo Inflatable Ride-On for a little over $5 off. The pool float is 56" x 54", which means it is big enough for an adult to comfortably ride or lounge on.



You know Fathead for the company’s silly life-sized wall decals of athletes and celebrities, but did you know they can also create custom ones? Not to mention custom throw blankets, custom towels, custom canvases, and even custom giant heads for photo ops and parties.

Now through Memorial Day, everything that Fathead can customize is 30-80% off, so go ahead and stock up on cheesy gifts for the rest of the year.

Would you believe that Amazon is hosting a patio furniture sale from a brand called Amazonia...and it’s not even an Amazon-owned brand?



Just in time for your summer barbecues, you can save big today on a variety of outdoor dining sets and seating, with a focus on large dining tables that would be ideal for hosting gatherings. Of course, they all include Prime shipping, so you can put your feet up, grab a lemonade, and wait for summer to arrive.

It doesn’t need to be Halloween to buy a giant bag of candy. You can eat your favorite treats 365 days a year. If you love to snack on sweets but try not to eat an entire candy bar in one sitting, then minis are the way to go. Right now, you can get a four-pound bag of Snickers, Twix, 3 Musketeers, & Milk Way Minis for $17 when you clip the 15% off coupon.

If you want to invest in your cooking, a good meat thermometer isn’t far behind a good knife in the hierarchy of important gear. And today, you can score a rare discount on the best thermometer out there. In fact, $59 is cheaper than the last open-box deal we saw on this thing.



Our readers love the Thermapen because it displays the temperature in 2 - 3 seconds, has a 3,000 hour battery, is waterproof, and is accurate to within 0.7°F.



Here are just a few readers gushing over the Classic model:



Thermapen Classic (or really any of the Thermapens). Bar none the best thermometer for cooking I have ever bought — accept no substitutes. Somewhat expensive at ~$70-$120 range, but I’ve been using mine for years and years, and it still gives me an accurate reading in less than three seconds. Well, well worth the price. Especially excellent for the grill. - theburners

Without a doubt. No other thermometer comes close. I’ve said it before on Kinja that the Thermapen is the best piece of kitchen equipment I’ve ever bought. - the-return-of-samba00

This model doesn’t see significant discounts very often, and when it does, it’s usually only on one or two colors, whereas today you can pick from several.

It’s 2019, and your vacuum shouldn’t have a cord anymore. Dyson’s cordless V-series stick vacs have long been go-to cordless options, but the powerful new V10 is arguably the first that can truly, completely replace a corded vacuum, at least for smaller homes.



The mid-range Animal is probably the one that most people should buy, thanks to a torque drive cleaning head and a larger dustbin than the entry level model. Today on Amazon, it’s back down to $400, within $20 of the best price we’ve seen.

If only the best will do, the top-end Absolute model is also on sale today for $500, a new all-time low. It’s exactly the same as the Animal, but includes a special soft cleaning head accessory that’s great for cleaning both large and small debris on hardwood floors.

Dagnabbit, the varmints are at it again! If you have a mole problem in your yard, don’t grab a blunderbuss like Yosemite Sam, just install these solar powered sonic stakes to scare them away from your yard, and into your neighbors’ instead. The set of four should cover around 7,000 square feet, and you can get the whole set for $46 with promo code KJSTAKES.

Buffy comforters are a boon for people who run hot, but also like to be tucked under a cozy, fluffy blanket at night. Made from super soft eucalyptus fibers and filled with BPA-free recycled plastic water bottles, the brand’s Cloud Comforter is breathable yet soft, plus it’s anti-microbial, cruelty-free, water-conservational, and machine-washable. And now, you can try one of your own for $20 less than usual using promo code MEMORIALDAY.



Because Buffy knows buying a comforter sight unseen is unsettling to say the least, they offer a 30-night commitment-free trial. That means that you won’t actually be charged for your purchase until the 30 days are up. But rest assured, once you are charged, the $20 discount will be applied accordingly.

If you’ve ever laid on a Leesa mattress in a Pottery Barn or West Elm store, and somehow managed not to buy one immediately, you’re in luck, because Amazon’s offering bigger savings on them today than you’d ever get from Leesa.com (or Pottery Barn, for that matter).



Prices start at just $340 for a twin, and queens are listed at $750 which is nearly $95 less than the current price on Leesa.com, and that’s with a sale running. And yes, even buying from Amazon, you’ll still get a 100 night trial, so you can rest easy.

Just note that this is a Gold Box deal, meaning these prices are only available today, or until sold out.

You know those “Magic Erasers” that can wipe stains off seemingly any hard surface? They’re really just melamine sponges with a marketing budget, and you can get 100 off-brand equivalents for just $3 on Amazon. I used these after moving into a new apartment a few months back, and they made quick work of all of the scuffs I made on the walls bringing in my furniture.



Here’s your reminder: You need dish soap. How many times have you put water in your soap bottle to stretch it a little longer, because you forgot to buy more soap? No shame here, we’ve done it too. Right now, you can get a six-pack of Seventh Generation Dish Liquid Soap for 25% off when you clip the coupon. You can save an extra dollar if you Subscribe & Save, but the 25% discount only will apply to your first order.



So, what doesn’t Amazon sell? You can buy literally everything you think of on Amazon. Now, you don’t have to go to the store to pick up dog food. In promotion of their new dog food brand, Wag, and the movie Secret Life of Pets 2, Amazon is offering 40% off your first order of a trial-size of Wag Dry Food. You can choose from turkey and lentil, beef and lentil with wild boar, salmon and lentil, lamb and lentil, or a multipack.



You will never have to drink warm white wine again, once you suck it up and get a wine cooler. If you’re looking to sip on a chill glass of Pinot Grigio or now that it’s summer, a glass of rosé, you’re in luck. Right now, you can get a Frigidaire Wine Cooler (aka wine fridge) for about $35 off. The little fridge can hold up to 12 bottles of wine. It even has room for four bottles to stand upright, in case you don’t finish your wine. Which is kind of useless, who doesn’t finish a bottle of wine in one sitting?

Just in time for a new season, Clear the Rack is on at Nordstrom Rack. And while we know and love this sale for being full to the brim with heavily discounted styles for men, women, and kids, this time around, Clear the Rack is really stepping things up with over 14,000 — yes, you read that correctly — items included in the promotion. Shoppers will be able to snag these already marked-down styles with an extra 25% off at checkout, for a total of up to 75% off savings.



The best way to sift through this massive stock is probably to sort by your favorite brands, since a few of your favorites — including Nike, Cole Haan, Nike, Levi’s, Kate Spade, and so, so many more — are up for grabs on clearance. And be sure to keep an eye out for some of our most beloved styles, like these hike-friendly Smartwool socks, a breezy Bonobos sweater, or a seasonally appropriate floral shirt. No matter what you’re in the market for, chances are it’s among the thousands of great deals that the Rack is clearing out now.

Update: The $349 premium suit deal is still available with promo code KINJA19, but now, you can also choose from these seasonal suits for just $299 with the same promo code. The premium suits feature more durable fabrics, but they’ll all look great.



Custom tailored suits aren’t just for Very Important Business People with Super Platinum Medallion status and briefcases that cost more than your rent. At Indochino’s prices, custom suiting is attainable for all, and that’s especially true with our exclusive sale.



You can grab any of the premium suits from this page for just $349, or any of these seasonal suits for just $299, with promo code KINJA19. The premium suits typically cost $389-$399, and feature more durable fabrics than Indochino’s seasonal offerings, but whatever suit you buy, all of your customizations, alterations, and shipping are included in the price. Options range from simple, versatile navy and gray options to brighter blues and even a burgundy suit, so you can definitely find something that will fill a niche in your closet.

For more details on how the tailoring and customization process works, head over to this post.

Zappos sales don’t come around too often, but right now, this one-stop shoe shop is marking down over 70,000 items—I swear, that’s not a typo!—with their Memorial Day Sale. The best way to sort through a sale of this size is to filter by brand, and as you’ve probably guessed by now, select styles from a slew of your favorites, including Adidas, Nike, Cole Haan, Frye, Puma, Sam Edelman, and more, are among the great deals available. And don’t forget, while Zappos is shoe central, they do also have great deals on apparel, including Columbia outerwear, joggers, socks, and more. So you’d better start sifting through this sale now, so you can snag everything you need to start summer off on the right foot.



It is pretty frustrating when you see a sale, but your favorite brand isn’t included. Thankfully, during Ulta’s Gorgeous Hair Event, you don’t have to worry about that. From May 12th to June 1st, Ulta is having a sale on hair tools, products, and more. Right now, you can get a variety of standard-sized shampoos and conditioners for $5 to $8 off each bottle.



Redken, Matrix Biolage, Paul Mitchell, AG, NIOXIN are all 2 for $24. You can get 2 for $20 on TIGI, Matrix, JOICO. HASK has the most budget-friendly pries for 2 for $10. The sale excludes jumbo and travel sizes.

When it comes to having a corner on the market, nothing really compares to Nike. And right now, use the code SAVE25 and take an extra 25% off their entire clearance section for both men and women. Over 2,500 already-discounted items are even cheaper now, and everything you could need for a good workout wardrobe is included, from apparel, to sneakers, to gear.



The time to gear up for your summertime outdoor adventures is now. Take advantage of Backcountry’s sale on big brands, including Patagonia, The North Face, Marmot, Smartwool, Sorel, and more, and be prepared for whatever the wilderness might throw your way. Everything from apparel, to backpacks, to shoes, and camping equipment is up for grabs, so shop now before you hit the trails.

Too Faced has a deal for your face as part of the brand’s Friends and Family Sale Event. Makeup lovers can take advantage of 25% off sitewide with promo code SUMMER25, not to mention free shipping on all orders. So it’s finally time to try fan favorites like the brand’s Sweet Peach Palettes, Diamond Highlighters, Better Than Sex Mascaras, and Hangover Primers, and get all dolled up for the long weekend.

If there were ever a time to get into K-beauty, it would be right now — both because May is about the time that summer weather starts really wreaking havoc on your skin, and because Soko Glam, one of the internet’s favorite K-beauty retailers, is in the midst of a Memorial Day Sale. Now through Monday, take 25% off a range of on-sale products and brands with promo code MEMORIALDAYGLAM. I’m personally a big fan of this very cute blackhead scrub stick, this Cosrx nourishing rice overnight mask, and this healing ampoule (basically just a super charged serum) from Missha, which also happens to feature it-ingredient snail mucin. Also, Soko Glam’s sale is a great opportunity to stock up on sheet masks to take you through the season, just saying.

Doom is finally getting a sequel this year, and Amazon just inexplicably dropped preorder pricing of Doom Eternal town to $50 from the usual $60, for both PS4 and Xbox One.



If you already preordered, Amazon will automatically give you this price when your game ships, and if you order today and it inexplicably gets even cheaper, the same protection will apply.

Twister is one of those classic party games that everyone has played. It is a game where people get up close and personal. Everyone’s gotten a butt to the face while playing Twister. Still, it is a fun game to play when you’ve got your friends or the whole family together. You can get Winning Moves Games Classic Twister for only $12 right now.

Right now you can pick up an AKRacing chair starting at $180 on Drop, which is kind of insane.



These models are ergonomically sculpted, include all the adjustment options you’d expect, and can let you lie all the way down. But these come with two added benefits: they are at least $100 cheaper, and are a lot more attractive. So toned down, in fact, they could be used in the office without attracting too many weird looks.

At checkout, you can go with the Opal for $180 and upgrade all the way to the $320 Onyx Deluxe (which offers top-grain leather upholstery.)

We occasionally see deals on individual Sonos refurbished products, but we’ve never seen a refurb sale like this.



For a limited time, you can grab a Sonos Play:1 for $119, a Sonos One with Alexa and Google Assistant for $139, a Play:5 for $399, a Playbar for $549, and a Sonos Sub for $549.

Note: If one color is showing up as out of stock, try the other.

The $119 Play:1 is the refurb deal we’re most used to seeing (though it’s been quite some time), but the others are extremely rare. Savings compared to buying them new range from $30 to $150, and you get the same one year warranty, free shipping, and free returns that you’d get with brand new speakers. So whether you’re starting your Sonos setup, or adding to the family, you’ll want to grab these before they’re gone.

If you’ve beaten your current phone or tablet case all to hell, you can treat yourself to a new one from Speck during their big Memorial Day sale. For a limited time, they’re marking down every case they sell by 30%, plus free shipping on all orders. They still aren’t the cheapest smartphone cases you can buy, but they’re among the best.

Our readers have bought thousands of Aukey’s nylon braided right angle Lightning cables, and now, you can do the same for USB-C. Get a pair of these unique, 6.6' long cables for just $12 with promo code NGXRR3X7, or a pack of two 3' cables for $10 with the same code.

Note: These being USB A-to-C cables, they don’t support Power Delivery charging speeds.