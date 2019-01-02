Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Das Keyboards, SSDs, Jojoba Oil, and another Instant Pot lead off Friday's best deals from around the web.

Das has long made some of the best typist-focused (rather than gaming-focused) mechanical keyboards money can buy, and today, you can save $50 on the new Das 5Q, which is another beast entirely.



Advanced key switches, aluminum construction, fast response, n-key rollover? That’s all here, of course. But what sets the 5Q apart from other Das keyboards is its smart macro feature. Featuring dozens of built-in applets, and the ability to program your own, the keyboard’s RGB lighting can shift based on things like new emails arriving in Gmail, your RAM usage, Asana tasks, Twitch streams going live, weather forecasts, and more. Whether it’s gimmicky or useful probably depends on how you work, but it’s undoubtedly unique.

SanDisk’s microSD cards are some of the most popular and highest rated on the market, and if you need a lot of extra storage for your Switch, GoPro, drone, or dash cam, this 256GB model is down to $45 today, which is within $5 of the best price we’ve seen (it was cheaper around Black Friday).



With 100 local dimming zones, Dolby Vision HDR support (that’s the good one), and built-in Chromecast, Vizio’s 2018 P-Series TVs are stunners, and you can grab the 55" version from Walmart for $648 right now. If your local store has it in stock, you can even pick it up in time for the Super Bowl.



If you have an old 2.5" hard drive or SSD lying around, you can build an external drive with this Vantec NexStar enclosure. What sets this particular model apart is its USB-C connection, which allows for faster transfer speeds and a hardwired connection to those pesky MacBooks.



Amazon’s new 4K Fire TV Stick has basically everything you could want in a streaming dongle in a tiny, unobtrusive package, including Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos support. Not bad for $40.



That’s $5 more than Black Friday’s deal, but it’s still a solid price given the feature set.

I’m not saying you’re going to need a power inverter in your car all the time, but it’s never a bad idea to have the option handy for plugging in a laptop, a light, or anything else that can’t run off of USB or DC power. This 140W model from Stanley includes a couple of USB ports in addition to a power outlet, and you can stash it in your glove box for just $12 today.

The best upgrade for an old PC is an SSD, and if you don’t need a ton of space, this 240GB model from PNY is down to $35 today, an all-time low. You could even stick it in a cheap enclosure, and use it as an ultra-fast portable hard drive.

If you don’t own a pressure cooker, today’s a great day to fix that, as Amazon’s knocked the highly-rated Instant Pot IP-DUO60 down to $80, or $20 less than usual. While that’s not as good as some deals we saw late last year, and the Plus model was on sale for the same price yesterday, it’s still worth mentioning for anyone who hasn’t bought one of these yet.



Instant Pots do more than just cook foods quickly, though they certainly do that. In fact, it’s is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. To put a fine point on it: It’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own, and worthy of all the hype. If you order quickly, you could even have it in time to help prepare Super Bowl snacks.

Ring is best known for its security cameras and doorbells, but its indoor home security system is one of our favorite options without a monthly fee (but if you do want 24/7 monitoring, it’s only $10 per month). The five-piece entry level starter kit includes a keypad, base station alarm, a contact sensor, a motion sensor, and a range extender, and today’s $159 deal is the best price Amazon’s ever listed.



And oh yeah, they’re throwing in a free Echo Dot too. That means you can arm, disarm, and check the status of your system with only your voice.

If you have trouble turning off your brain and falling asleep at night, this feature-packed white noise machine might be the key to better sleep.



LectroFan can pump out 10 white noise sounds plus 10 fan sounds. And since they’re all generated dynamically, you’ll never hear any jarring looping. It’s even USB-powered, so you can easily charge it with any normal phone charger.

It has nearly 8,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating on Amazon and very rarely goes below $45, but you can get one today for just $35. We don’t know how long this deal will last though, so don’t sleep on it.

Choosing to invest in a standing desk is a big commitment, so don’t commit. Instead, become a fair-weather desk stander with the Halter ED-257, now down to the shockingly low price of $80 (in the cherry wood color only). This desk comes pre-assembled; all you have to do is place it atop your existing workspace, and switch off between sitting and standing to your heart’s (and your legs’) content. But this isn’t a standing offer. In fact, it likely won’t be up for long.



And while you’re at it, treat your feet to this cool standing desk mat, also on sale.

Start your journey to healthier skin and hair with this Amazon sale on jojoba oil. Right now you can save a few bucks off a Cliganic 16oz. bottle, which is plenty to create a bunch of cool experiments.



This versatile oil is also used in many DIY concoctions for makeup removal wipes and shampoo (you can mix it with beer, too, for silky, shiny hair.) Just don’t drink this $22 bottle of oil, it’s for external purposes only.

Valentine’s Day is officially 13 days out, which means it’s time to start planning something special for that special someone. If you’re smart, you’ll consider getting the object of your affection a bouquet of flowers, because flowers are classic, easy to procure, and — thanks to this deal from 1800Flowers — not too pricey.



For a limited time, if you order select Valentine’s Day flowers to be delivered sometime between February 8 and 12, 1800Flowers will give you 25% off — a pretty solid incentive to make Valentine’s Day come a couple days early. Just use promo code DLVRCUPID and get your S.O. anything from a classic bouquet of roses or an elegant orchid, to a not-so-traditional heart-shaped bamboo plant or azalea bonsai tree. Meanwhile, I personally am feeling emotional about this chocolate-filled gift basket, and also this bucket of popcorn. (Single men of New York City, are you listening?!)

These boots were made for walking in cold weather, and that’s just what they’ll do if you take advantage of an extra 25% off men’s and women’s sale items at Timberland. The additional discount on already marked-down styles will show up in your cart, and it will pay off big time for your winter-weary feet. After this week’s polar vortex, a re-boot is in order, anyway.



The changing of the seasons is a great time to buy new clothes, and while it might not currently feel like spring is on the horizon, warmer temperatures will be here before you know it. Right now, Marmot’s taking up to 50% off hundreds of sale items during the company’s end of season sale, which is a great opportunity to save on clothes for the coming months, or stock up on cheap winter wear for next year. No promo code required.

Need somewhere to get started? The Marmot Precip (men | women) and Minimalist (men | women) were both among our readers’ favorite rain coats, and I’m a particular fan of the minimalist’s hood brim.

Twice a year, ExOfficio blows out its inventory with an end of season sale, so get over there right this minute and stock up for a rare 40-60% off.



Obviously, ExOfficio’s Give-N-Go underwear is the stuff of legends, and a great place to start with this sale. But dig a little deeper, and you’ll find leggings, shirts, pants, jackets, and more. Orders over $50 ship for free, so fill up that cart.

Image: Backcountry

Winter may already be half over — fingers crossed, right? But in case the cold doesn’t go anywhere anytime soon, Backcountry’s Semi-Annual Sale is here to ensure that you are prepared to weather any conditions over the next few months. Starting today, take up to 50% off tons of gear, clothing, and accessories from your favorite brands, including Patagonia, Marmot, Mountain Hardware, Sorel, and others, and fear the frigid outdoors no more.



It’s officially February, so if you’re starting to waver on your New Year’s fitness resolutions, perhaps this can help. The TRX Pro suspension training system lets you get a surprisingly comprehensive workout in the comfort of your own home, so you don’t have to drag yourself to the gym in the polar vortex anymore, because let’s be honest, that ain’t happening.



Normally $200, today’s $120 deal is the best Amazon’s ever listed on this set, which includes all of the following, in addition to an app that can teach you different workouts:

Features the Pro3 Suspension Trainer, 3 Suspension Anchors, Durable Textured Rubber Grip Handles, Padded Foot Cradles, Pro-Trainer 8-Week Workout Guide & 8 Training Videos to your limits.

It’s finally February, which means the official countdown to Valentine’s Day is underway. If your significant other has a soft spot for precious stone jewelry, pick up their gift with Amazon’s one-day sale on diamond studded-accessory sale.



Prices start at just $25 and the sale includes rings, bracelets, and earrings, and with Amazon’s two-day shipping, you’ll have your present way in advance. Just note that this is a Gold Box, so these prices will only stick around for a day.

You are perfect the way you are. But if you want some extra motivation to jumpstart a more active lifestyle in 2019, the Fitbit Charge 3 can help.



Typically priced between $135 and $149, this $119 Woot price is the lowest we’ve seen on this particular fitness tracker.

While it’s not as full-featured as an Apple Watch, fitness trackers can give you data on your heart rate, how many steps you’ve taken and how many calories you’ve burned. It can also alert you if you’ve received a text or phone call. The Fitbit Charge 3 can also last up to an entire week, a feat that basically no smartwatch can achieve.

Who else used to shriek like a banshee when their mom tried to brush the knots out of their hair back in the day? Just me? OK. Well, I wish my mom had had this Wet Detangler Hair Brush back then, but luckily, you can get two now from Daily Steals for just $10 with promo code KJBRUSH3.



It’s fine to use on wet or dry hair and will even work on wigs and hair extensions. And with over 1,500 reviews on Amazon, this brush comes highly recommended by the tangled hair set. Not today, knots.

Uniqlo is known for both it’s Ultra Light Down and Seamless Down, but both lines join forces in the retailer’s Ultra Light Down Seamless Parka for men and women, now marked down to $70. This jacket is thin and light enough to grant you full range of motion, but durable enough to keep you feeling cozy. It will certainly serve you well as winter turns to spring over the next several months.



Amazon Echo owners are already winners on Game Day this year: Right now, they can get four free months of Amazon Music Unlimited, in celebration of the Super Bowl. The deal only applies to new subscribers and will renew automatically, but if there were ever a reason to start streaming, it’s this sale. If you’re a Prime member, it’ll renew at $8 per month after your four free months, which is cheaper than the likes of Spotify and Apple Music.

Deals You May Have Missed

I’m not sure if you’re aware, but it’s cold as hell outside, and I can’t think of a better time for a weighted blanket. In addition to keeping you warm, a weighted blanket can work wonders for your anxiety, and several different models are on sale today for the first time since the holiday shopping season, including a beefy 20 pounder for just $80. Just be sure to note the promo codes.



Personally, I want my weighted blankets to be capable of breaking ribs, but the general recommendation is 10% of your body weight. Not to stress you out, but we wouldn’t expect this deal to last for long.

Don’t buy the AmazonBasics microwave because it has Alexa support. Buy it because at today’s $42 (down from the original $60), it’s one of the cheapest microwaves you can buy, period.



But once you have it, the Alexa commands (fed to it via any Alexa speaker, not included) are actually pretty cool. Instead of punching in numbers, you can just tell Alexa what you’re cooking or reheating, and Amazon’s AI will program the microwave for you. Want to add 30 seconds to your cook time while your fingers are covered in raw chicken juice? You can do it with your voice. The microwave still has regular buttons, and obviously, Alexa support isn’t a true necessity in a microwave, but it’s undoubtedly pretty cool, especially when you aren’t really paying for the privilege.

You probably have a big-ass battery pack that can keep your phone charged for days, and that’s great! But you should also own one that can fit in your pocket, and this 5,000mAh model from RAVPower fits the bill.



Clip the $2 coupon and use promo code KINJA652 at checkout to get it for $11, which is a great price for a full phone charge whenever you need it.

There were a lot of Sonos deals around the holidays, but if you missed out on those, their Super Bowl sale could be your last chance to save for quite some time.



The new Beam sound bar is $50 off, while the Sonos Sub, the Playbase, and the larger Playbar sound bar are all $100 off. Even at full price, the Beam is arguably the best value in the Sonos lineup, so that’s where we’d recommend most people start. And of course, you can also pair any Sonos Play:1s or Ones with any of these products to use as satellite speakers in a surround sound setup.

With the advent of affordable monitor risers, it’s never been easier to become a part-time or full-time standing desk user, but it’s important not to skimp on the anti-fatigue mat when you decide to make the transition.



Most of these mats are flat slabs of foam, and that’s better than nothing. But what if you could do more with your feet than just balance on them? That’s the idea behind TerraMat, which is essentially a fidget toy for your feet. In the middle, you can stand on it like a normal mat. But off to the sides, you’ll find massage mounds. On the front, a balance bar and “pressure peaks.” On the back, there’s a power wedge to stretch your calves. Surrounding it all is a support track to help you stretch your hip flexors. Basically, it gives your feet things to do while the rest of your body is busy filling out spreadsheets or whatever.

Amazon’s selling the mat for an all-time low of $70 right now, or $20 less than usual.

Are you backing up your files? No. Buy an external hard drive.



Running out of space on your Xbox One or PS4? Buy an external hard drive.

Have $45? Buy an external hard drive.

There are few things more frustrating than having to mail a package, and realizing you’re out of packing tape. But order this six-pack of Scotch tape rolls and dispensers, and that nightmare scenario won’t come to pass for a good long while.



The $10 list price isn’t all that unusual, but the automatic 15% discount for using Subscribe & Save is. Just be sure to cancel after your first shipment if you don’t want to inundated with adhesive.

Get caffeinated with this 15% off coupon on 12 packs of Starbucks Doubleshot espresso drinks. This time around, the deal’s only available on the Espresso + Cream flavor, but you can’t beat ~$1 per can.



You’ll have to use Subscribe & Save to get the deal, so just be sure to cancel your subscription after the first order ships if you don’t want more.

They aren’t double sided, sadly, but these TravelWise packing cubes are actually Amazon’s top sellers, boasting a 4.6 star average from over 2,000 customers, and you can save 20% on the color of your choice today by clipping the coupon.



I know what you’re thinking...luggage for your luggage? But trust me when I say that they make packing easier by compressing and organizing your clothes, and they make it a lot easier to unpack when you arrive at your destination.

Playtime for your pet just got more exciting with this sale from Chewy. Take a bite out of 20% off hundreds of toys, from plushes and ropes, to dog bones to cat scratchers. But these prices won’t be making tails wag for long. Ready? Go get it, boy!

A first aid kit is one of those things you should probably keep in your glove box, and you should definitely have at home, and at $12 for 299 pieces, there’s no excuse not to be prepared for minor accidents.



It includes bandages, gauze, medicines, an instant cold pack, and more, all tucked away in a refillable soft pack. The only thing it’s missing is kisses from mom to make the boo boo feel better.

I do not live in the midwest or the mid-Atlantic, but if I did, I would be spending my entire day under one of these heated blankets, conveniently on sale today at Amazon.



My advice: get the more expensive one. It’s only a few bucks more, but it’s a lot larger than the sherpa blanket, and has 10 different heat settings instead of three. That’s not a big deal today, when the only setting that matters is “maximum,” but you’ll be glad to have more options later.

Even though there are record low temps across the country right now, Sorel is saying it’s the end of the season — whatever you say, Sorel. Still, you can take advantage of the boot brand’s rush to declare that winter’s over; right now, select items are marked down by up to 40% for their End of Season Sale, meaning it’s the best time to buy boots that will certainly keep your toes feeling toasty in these tundra-like conditions.



Update: This deal is back on select polos. The page now has a lot of $25 and $30 options mixed in, but there are still a lot of $20 shirts.

Advertisement

No guy’s closet is complete without a handful of good polo shirts, and Original Penguin has dozens of styles to fit any mood. Normally priced at $55-$69, the whole lot of them have been marked down to $20 for a limited time, with free shipping if you log into a free account. Over 50 different styles are included, so get some for every season.

That aerobic platform you use at the gym? You can have one in your own home for less than you might think. This circuit sized version of The Step is down to $33 today, and the health club size is on sale for $60.

