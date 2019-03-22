Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A discount on Crocs, Coleman tents, Hue Ceiling Lamps and fancy dirt lead off Friday’s best deals.



Photo: Anker

Anker’s reader-favorite PowerLine charging cables have blossomed into an entire line of different products, and it hasn’t always been clear which one was the best:



PowerLine - The original. Rubber-wrapped, and kevlar-reinforced.

PowerLine+ - The same, but wrapped in Nylon for added durability, less tangling, and a better feel.

PowerLine II - A more durable version of the original, and backed by a lifetime warranty, but without the benefits of nylon wrapping.

That confusion can now become a thing of the past, because Anker combined the best of all of its cables into the new PowerLine+ II, and you can save on the 3' (promo code KJEXCLU2) or 6' (KJEXCLU23) USB-A to USB-C version today. It’s incredibly durable, it’s wrapped in nylon, and it comes with a lifetime warranty if it ever did wear out.

Those codes work on both red and black, but just be sure you’re using the right code for the right length. And remember, USB-A to USB-C cables don’t support USB-C Power Delivery charging speeds like C-to-C cables, but they do allow you to charge your USB-C gadgets from any standard, ubiquitous USB charger.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s currently backordered by 2-5 weeks, but this 65" 4K TV with HDR10 support from LG is a steal at just $617 (compared to $800 at Best Buy). That’s especially tempting for an IPS panel, which offers the best viewing angles in the LCD space.



Want it sooner? Walmart also has it for $650, which is itself a great deal.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Stop renting your modem from your ISP and shop this one-day Arris sale on Amazon. Depending on your contract and service, you could pick one up for as little as $80 and recoup your losses within a year.



These models (currently at their lowest prices ever) are compatible Comcast, Spectrum, Cox, and Cablevision but you’ll need to check with your provider if you use Charter, Time Warner and Brighthouse. Also make sure it can help output the speeds you’re paying for, since only one of these models offers Docsis 3.1.

For this kind of info, you’ll need to do a little bit of research or give your ISP a call. But trust me, you’ll sleep better knowing you’re not paying more than you need to.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

People who design giant power plugs that block multiple outlets should be jailed. But until that happens, this power strip is kind enough to space out its six outlets to accommodate those oversized plugs, and it’s only $16 today with promo code 89A37S5D. It even has four USB ports for your mobile devices, making it particularly great for a desk.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Whether you’ve been putting off buying a case for your fragile smartphone, curious about wireless headphones, or want a battery pack for your upcoming springtime trip, today’s Gold Box has you covered.

There’s a number of cases for the latest generation iPhones starting at just $7, headphones and neckband earbuds ranging from $20-$35, as well as power banks starting at $35.

The discounts are good for today only, so try not to procrastinate any more than you already have.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon’s latest Echo Dot usually costs $50, and its smart plug usually costs $25. Today though, you can get both of them for $40, and of course, they can work together to automate lights, certain kitchen appliances, and more with your voice.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Take your Alexa skills anywhere with this discounted Amazon Tap. You can get one for just $35 today on Woot, which is the best price we’ve ever seen.

If you live in an Alexa-powered household, it just seems right to have a portable version of your favorite smart assistant to take with you, like to the garage or next to your pool.

The best part? Alexa gets better all the time. And for $35, this is a cheap, smart Bluetooth speaker you’re unlikely to regret.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re the kind of person who scoffs in the face of warranties and wants to repair their own phone, this $24 tool kit (with promo code HA21HA21HH) has everything you need to open pretty much any gadget, including anti-static tools, a suction cup, spudgers (both metal and plastic), SIM removal tools, and of course, tons of tiny screwdriver bits. And of course, it’s all packaged up in a tidy little pouch.



Photo: Amazon

If you home has any ceiling mounts for lights or fans, you can install this gorgeous Philips Hue flushmount light for $163 today, down from the usual $200, and within $3 of an all-time low.

Unfortunately, it can’t display colors, but it can shift through various temperatures of white. For example, daylight when you want to feel energized, and warmer in the evenings when you’re trying to wind down for the day.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Diatomaceous earth is one of the most effective weapons we have against bugs, and Amazon will sell you a 10 pound bag of the stuff for $20, a rare discount from its usual $22. Despite the unspeakable things it does to bugs in your yard, it’s actually food grade, and completely non-toxic for humans and pets. It even works on bed bugs, though hopefully that’s not why you’re buying it today.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you don’t want to use a money belt to protect your valuables when traveling (I get it, it’s a little dorky), Zero Grid’s neck wallet might be the next best thing. Made from ripstop nylon, it can hold your passports and multiple cards underneath your shirt, or attached to your belt, and it’s even RFID shielded to protect you from more modern forms of theft.



For a limited time, you can get it for $12 with promo code GV62AELB, complete with a bunch of bonus RFID-blocking card sleeves. That’s a steal.

Image: Amazon

It’s time to dig in to your next DIY with this deal on the powerful Silhouette Cameo 3 in slate grey. This craft room MVP can cut any material your next project requires with ease and precision, and the $200 bundle includes a blade, cutting mats, sketch pens, and even some vinyl to get you going — all for the lowest price we’ve ever seen on Amazon. So go ahead and let those creative juices flow.



Image: Groupon

Join the club — you know, Sam’s Club — because right now, it’s much cheaper than usual to sign up. Via Groupon, you’ll pay $35 for a one year membership; that’s 56% off the regular price. And to top it off, you’ll also receive a $10 eGift Card, not to mention a $15 eGiftCard for first purchase on SamsClub.com over $15, and $10 off basket worth $10 or more of fresh produce. <Does math in head> That’s $35 worth of free stuff for $35, plus the membership!



Or, for $45, you’ll get the membership, a $20 gift card, a $15 online gift card, $20 off a fruit basket, and a free $5 rotisserie chicken. That’s $60 of free stuff for spending $45, not including the membership.

That’s quite a welcome, Sam, so go snag this deal before it sells out.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Temperatures are still pretty low, so stay warm inside with a nice hot cup of whatever made with this Cosori glass kettle, now on sale for $32 when you clip the 10% off coupon. A built-in LED light indicates when your water has reached its boiling point, and it certainly won’t be an eye sore on your kitchen counter. This deal won’t last long, so drink up this discount while you can.



We all love to hate Crocs, but guess what! Those lightweight, hole-y, rubber-y slides are cool now, thanks to the always groundbreaking runway scene and one Post Malone. And you too can be hip to the trend thanks to Crocs’ 30% off sitewide sale, plus an extra 10% off with promo code EXTRA10. Dozens of styles are available, and in case you haven’t noticed, Crocs makes other shoes that barely even look like Crocs. So go ahead and stock up on Crocs, because fashun.

Image: Nordstrom Rack

Run over to Nordstrom Rack, where an ace of a deal is going on now: ASICS sneakers for both men and women are marked way down, with pairs starting at as little as $38. With a wide range of styles and colors up for grabs, they’re all the motivation you need to keep those fitness goals up and running through spring. But be sure to lace up this discount quickly; these shoes will likely sell out soon, and the deal only runs through the next three days.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

A blowout sale is upon us. Lucky Brand wants to make sure you get lucky with some deeply discounted apparel with up to 75% off Lucky’s already marked-down sale sections for men and women. Plus, the brand is offering $25 off purchases of $100 or more, $50 off purchases of $150 or more, and $60 off purchases of $200 or more. So don’t waste another second; load up on tees, tops, denim, shoes, and even some parkas like it’s your lucky day.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Spring is here, which means it’s time to grab your sleeping bags and head out for a camping trip, even if it’s only in your own backyard. This Fast Pitch tent from Coleman has enough room inside for two queen air mattresses, and even has a screened-in “front porch” with space for a couple of chairs.



It’s priced at $240 right now, but if you use promo code CAMPSLEEP2019 for a limited time, you’ll only pay $99.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

There’s no such thing has having too many cozy sweats and activewear. Add to your collection of these vital basics with this deal on Hanes and Champion from eBay: Shoppers can take 25% off their orders of $25 or more. A range of necessities for men and women are available, including sweatpants, shorts, tees, sweatshirts, and more, so stock up now. The discount will be automatically applied at checkout.



Photo: Amazon

Just in time for picnic season, two different sizes of AO brand coolers (12 can and 24 can) are on sale for the best prices in about a year today.



These were a finalist in our best cooler reader poll, and it’s easy to see why. All four are guaranteed to keep ice frozen for 24 hours in 120 degree weather (editor’s note: JFC what are you doing in 120 degree weather?), and they also feature a side pocket for snacks. All you have to do is pick the size you want.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: TRTL

TRTL took a stale concept, the travel pillow, and completely reinvented it with the original TRTL, a unique neck wrap with interior ribs on one side to support the weight of your head. Thousands of our readers bought the thing, and now, the company’s back with a new and improved version.



Limited Time Deal: TRTL is offering 20% off on both colors of the TRTL Pillow Plus at launch with promo code 20TRTLPLUS, bringing it down to $48.

The TRTL Pillow Plus takes the same thesis as the original model, and expands it into a full dissertation. Everything here has been upgraded: the fabric is softer and more breathable, additional padding makes it way more comfortable, and dual velcro clasps make it less likely to slip off while you’re asleep. It still works in the same way, but every aspect of the experience is better.

But the biggest change is a brand new, and completely unique, adjustable height mechanism, which allows you to adjust the height of the ribs to find an ideal fit, just by twisting a couple of knobs. That makes it great for sharing with a partner of a different height, or for adjusting on the fly if you want to switch between tilting your head to the side or letting it fall forward. No two necks are the same, and people have different upright sleeping preferences, so while TRTL probably won’t be the right pillow for everyone, the fact that it’s so adjustable means that it should please most. I’m completely comfortable calling it the best travel pillow I’ve ever used, and it’s not particularly close.

The TRTL Pillow Plus originally launched on Kickstarter last year, and raised over 1,000% of its goal. Now it’s finally launched to the masses on Amazon, so you can have your settings dialed in for any summer vacation travel plans.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Now that your phone and your home are all smart, it’s apparently time to up the intelligence of your facial cleansing brush. The Clarisonic Mia Smart allows users to connect the brush to a smartphone app, which can customize preset routines on the device, in addition to the deep pore cleansing and exfoliating you’ve come to expect from the brand.

Now, do you need your facial cleansing brush to be bluetooth enabled? Nope. But it is a cool extra feature for those are who are looking to really maximize their cleansing routine. And now, all that cool skincare tech is on sale for $139 — the lowest price we’ve seen. Available in three colors, the brush also comes with a charging stand, and it’s waterproof, so feel free to scrub away while you’re in the shower or bathtub. And it’s compatible with any Clarisonic brush head, so you can really go all out.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

A new season is here, so get a new wardrobe to match. Bonobos has a sale section stocked with spring essentials, and you can take all of them home for an extra 50% off using promo code THRIFTY50. Make space in your closet for essentials like chinos, jeans, button-downs, and suits, and get ready to look on the outside like the put together guy you are on the inside. Just be aware: The items included in this promotion are final sale, so be sure about your purchase before you check out.

Jump Force [PS4] | $50 | Amazon

Jump Force [Xbox One] | $50 | Amazon

Jump Force is far from a perfect game, but if you love anime and fighting games, it’s a pretty unique crossover from some of the most popular series around. It came out about a month ago, and now, Amazon’s marked it down to $50 on both PS4 and Xbox One.

Here’s how happy I am about it:

Screenshot: Tacoma

Have you played Tacoma? Do you want to? It doesn’t matter, you should get it for free anyway. All you have to do is sign up for Humble’s newsletter, and it’s yours, forever. You can even unsubscribe to the newsletter! It’s true! It’s the law!



Tacoma: The Kotaku Review Tacoma is a narrative game about chasing ghosts. Set in the future aboard a large space station,… Read more Read

Screenshot: Tercius Bufete

Update: Humble just added Minit to this month’s early unlock games. It’s like Zelda, but you die every 60 seconds. It’s great!

It’s March, which means a new batch of awesome Humble Monthly games just dropped. This month’s early access games include Northguard, Mutant Year Zero: Road to Ede and Absolver: Downfall. And as always, more games will unlock every Friday until the end of the month.

If you’re not familiar, Humble Monthly is a $12 per month subscription service and releases a cache of PC games each month, plus 10% off in the Humble Store, and extra benefits on certain Humble Bundles. The best part? Even if you cancel your membership, every game you add to your Steam library is yours to keep.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Here ya go, nerds.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Xbox One controllers don’t drop to $38 very often, so if you think you might want one, right now is the best time to buy. These are the newest models with built-in Bluetooth, so they’ll also work with your PC without an adapter.

