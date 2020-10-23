Friday's Best Deals: Crane & Canopy Bath Towels, Atlas Coffee, Dyson Ball Vacuum, Aukey Webcam, and More

Crane & Canopy bath towels lead Friday’s best deals.



eufyCam Two-Cam Kit Graphic : Jordan McMahon

If you’ve been cooped up inside the last several months, there may not be much need for a security camera outside your door. Still, maybe you like the extra reassurance, or perhaps you’d rather be safe than sorry while you’re on your weekend camping trip. In any case, those seeking a good security camera setup can snag eufy’s eufyCam two-pack for $220, saving $140.



For your money, you’ll get two cameras that eufy says can last up to a full year on a single charge, along with facial recognition, Google Assistant and Alexa integration, night vision, and a decent waterproofing system to keep them safe.

Aukey 1080p Webcam KINJAM1E Image : Quentyn Kennemer

If you’re still looking for a webcam for all that Zooming you’ve been forced into, Aukey has one pretty cheap. It’s down to $50 on standard discount, and with a clipped coupon and exclusive promo code KINJAM1E, the total plummets even further to $30. This webcam delivers up to 1080p resolution on a 1/29" CMOS sensor with a 65-degree viewing angle, which isn’t terribly wide, but that may be a benefit for those with background anxiety. Plus, there’s a noise-busting microphone built-in if you don’t fancy a separate one.

Westinghouse 50" 4K Roku Smart TV Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Outside of forthcoming Black Friday specials, Best Buy has one of the best TV deals of the holiday shopping season. This 50" 4K Westinghouse TV is only $250 today following a $100 price drop. It supports HDR 10 for enhanced color and brightness in supported content, and with the Roku smart platform, you’ll have thousands of apps controllable with your voice via Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Treblab is a quality company that produces products at really affordable prices. The Treblab X3 Pro Wireless Earbuds fall right into line with that and right now they’re 22% off with the code KINJA22PRO. This sale runs until the end of October.

I’ve been using these on my errands for the last week or so and can say not only is the sound awesome they are super comfy to wear. I wasn’t sure about the hooks right away because they look rather cumbersome and truthfully the first few wears they are. But once I got them in the right place along with my mask they were great. The X3 Pro true wireless earbuds sounded perfect on my phone calls and there were little to no interruptions. I haven’t gone running with them yet but can already see how they’d be awesome in security in staying on and the music will definitely be strong no matter where I’m at. The charging case is cute and I was pleasantly surprised with the battery life. It was about two days of use before I had to recharge. And the earbuds on their own definitely seemed to go the distance so I can agree with the nine hours suggested of playtime off of a single charge. They pair fast, were easy to use, and the tunes are crisp. All in all a great option for wireless earbuds for someone who’s very active. This deal will run until October 31.

If you’re looking for some dependable, low-cost headphones that’ll get the job done, get into these Skullcandy Sesh Wireless Headphones. They’re only $30 at Best Buy (Amazon, too), which is 40% off the original list price. These have about 10 hours of listening time, and they’re also sweat-and water-resistant, so don’t be afraid to get your workouts in. Grab em’ before they’re gone!



Beats Solo Pro Wireless ANC Headphones Image : Liz Lanier

If you’ve had your eye on the Beats Solo Pro headphones, today is your lucky day. The full retail on these babies is $300, but you can get three vibrant color options at Best Buy for only $200. Of course, the dark blue, light blue, and red options have all hovered a good chunk lower than full retail at around the $230 price mark for the past 30 days. But still, this is a bigger discount than normal.

Now is your chance to listen to your music and podcasts in style for a better price— don’t miss it!

Anker 18W USB-C Charger Bundle Image : Ignacia Fulcher

For those still mad that they have to buy their own USB-C charger since Apple decided they were going to “save the earth” as a multi-billion corporation (eye-roll), you can save some money and grab an Anker 18W USB-C charger bundle. It’s $20 when you clip the coupon and includes the charger and a 3ft Lightning-to-USB-C power cable. Grab it before it’s gone. I might, too.

Mophie Powerstation 4,000mAh Plus Mini (2-Pack) Image : Sheilah Villari

Are you the friend constantly asking if anyone has a charger? Or pre-pandemic were you asking bartenders if you could plug your phone somewhere? The second option is probably not on the table now so what better way to solve the problem than by grabbing these two Power Banks for $20.

I’ve had Mophie products before and really like them. This two-pack is a great value so whether it’s you who needs these or a friend no one should be without power again. I personally like to have one at all times and swap two out each day, one is charging while one is out and about with me. Lightweight and in two color options you’ll get up to fifteen-plus hours of extra power on the go. Charge up fast with the USB-C port. You and your pal can juice up your phones together if you choose to share. You’ll also be able to recharge tablets or wireless headphones with these powerbanks.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Anker Liberty Air 2 Wireless Earbuds Image : Elizabeth Henges

You know, despite writing for Kinja Deals, and despite our consistent posting of headphone and earbud deals, I haven’t picked up any wireless headsets. Well, maybe this deal will convince me, as grabbing these Anker wireless earbuds for $80 is quite the deal.

These noise reducing earbuds will help you focus on your work without being so big and bulky, and these will stay charged for the duration of the work day.

LG CX 55" OLED TV Image : Andrew Hayward

If you’re going to give OLED a try, this might be the time to start considering. I’ll contend you can still get away with an LG B7, the baseline from a couple of generations ago, but the TVs have gotten exceptional. Burn-in and input lag are two of the biggest knocks against OLED, especially for gamers, but according to reviews, that should be a non-issue on the LG CX. So long as you’re not watching the news or playing games with the same HUD for many consecutive hours on end, you shouldn’t run into any nasty image retention issues anytime soon.

Now down to its lowest price ever at $1,497, this 55" TV is one of the best LG currently has to offer. It begins with that beautiful OLED panel, of course, which bids sayonara to muddy grays and backlight bleed thanks to its per-pixel lighting. For movies, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision HDR return to give you the best cinematic experience possible, the latter adding a feature that automatically tunes the picture around your ambient lighting conditions and the content you’re watching.

The TV also includes both AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-Sync, both of which are gaming features that eliminate screen tearing with little (if any) added input lag.

Western Digital 10TB Elements Portable HDD Image : Quentyn Kennemer

With games, movies, music, and more getting bigger and bigger in size, storage needs are always increasing. You can add it in bulk with the 10TB Western Digital Elements hard drive, which Newegg has cut down to $190.

The best thing about this hard drive is that its USB 3.0 port also delivers its power, so there’s no need to find an extra wall outlet.

You can use these on any standard PC, but it’s also perfect for gaming consoles like the Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro. Grab one if you’re tired of deleting games.

Pipishell TV Wall Mount IXZ77BP3 Image : Quentyn Kennemer

If you want a bit cleaner of an entertainment setup, a wall mount is one of the best ways to achieve it. Pipishell’s articulating bracket holds TVs between 26" and 55" up to 77 pounds. It has VESA holes up to 400 x 400, and it’s down to $21 with discount code IXZ77BP3.

With one, your TV can snuggle up to 2.2" close to the wall and extends 18" at full stretch,and you can tilt and swivel the thing to achieve the perfect angle.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Image : Gabe Carey

Anyone that owns a Nintendo Switch oughtta be familiar with the “joys” of Joy-Con drift. Unless you own a Switch Lite, there’s a high chance you’ve even experienced the phenomenon yourself. For those tired of putting up with Joy-Con altogether and prefer a more robust solution, the Switch Pro controller is your friend. Resembling the Xbox One controller, albeit with a cool translucent design, the Pro controller features textured grips, a built-in gyroscope, and charges over USB-C.

Perhaps the only thing it lacks are the pressure-sensitive triggers of the DualShock 4 and aforementioned Xbox One controller, which are much more suited to racing games like Burnout Paradise Remastered. Still, if you’re rocking Nintendo’s latest console, the Switch Pro controller is your best bet.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is all about vibing out and literally minding your business, so why not hop on a themed Nintendo Switch for $300? You’ll get the Joy-Cons in those calming colors which just set up a mood of relaxation. And while you’re at it, if you still haven’t bought it, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is only $50, which is $10 off its original list price. What are you waiting for? That weird owl thing is waiting for you.

As we await the arrival of the long-rumored Switch Pro, along with its dimensions and specs, it’s my opinion that the Switch Lite is the best way to play Nintendo games in 2020. Now, before you denounce me in a fit of rage, put one in your hands for a few minutes of Mario Galaxy or Burnout Paradise and you’ll see what I mean. Back in stock at Best Buy for the retail price of $199, you can do just that without getting swindled by a price-gouging third party seller.



The lightweight and truly portable handheld gaming console is reminiscent of the PS Vita hardware-wise, down to the actual D-pad as opposed to the discrete up/down/right/left buttons on the Switch proper. Though it’s admittedly disappointing there’s no way to output Switch Lite games to the TV due to hardware constraints, I haven’t missed the functionality since I traded up my launch day Switch for the bright yellow guy you’ll find here. Since a lot of Switch games look better on other platforms, mobility is the system’s primary advantage anyway. I haven’t regretted my purchase, and I doubt you will either.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey on 3/27/2020 and updated with new information on 10/21/2020.

With a $51 discount, Marvel’s Avengers; Earth’s Mightiest Edition for Xbox One might be a clutch gift for the biggest Captain America fan in your life. The centerpiece item in this box of physical extras is a 12" tall statue of the cap’ himself, plus a 6" Hulk bobblehead, a Mjolnir keychain, a Black Widow belt buckle, and a pin that feeds right into your childhood fantasies of becoming an Avenger in your own right. There’s also a steelbook case providing a lavish home for the game disk, a group photo, and a blueprint of Iron Man’s armor—you know, just in case you have to pick up the mantle of sweet unadulterated justice down the line.

With Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, you’ll see what it’s like to take an empire from sticks and stones to space tech, and thanks to some great forward-thinking by Firaxis and 2K Games, it’s available on every major gaming platform, including the Nintendo Switch. Amazon is allowing you to buy the full game there for just $15, an absolute steal for the endless hours this game will steal from you, especially now that you can leave the house and play. For those without a Switch, you can also find the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions on sale.

Civilization VI features dozens of civilizations to play, each headed by a unique leader with their own bonuses, perks, and exclusive buildings and units. You can grab an expansion bundle (which is still quite pricey at $50) to add 18 more historical nations to play, plus tons of new gameplay possibilities through the Rise and Fall and Gathering Storm expansions. Add this one to your collection while it’s cheap.

Xbox One controllers have been hard to come by since the pandemic hit, and the few in stock tend to hover above their original $60 price point. Thankfully, cheaper and cheaper listings are popping up. Both the Blue and Grey/Blue are down to $50.

These models all feature Bluetooth, so you can use them for Windows 10 PCs, tablets, and even Android smartphones.

The Child Enamel 6 Pin Set (Amazon Exclusive) Image : Sheilah Villari

I’m not about children but I am about The Child, and I know I’m not alone. This officially licensed six pin pack is exclusive to Amazon. Is this a good deal? Yes, very much so. These enamel pins are normally $10 each. So grabbing this 6-pin set for $22 is kind of a steal.

These pins are about an inch in size and have a backer with the basemetal. Only 10,000 packs were made and the collector’s packaging will be numbered. The Child is featured in these poses: napping in the pod, eating the frog, sipping on soup, pushing buttons, and using the force. You can’t deny how adorable he and these pins are, no matter how hard you try. You can’t fight the cute so you might as well buy this pack and share with your pals from a galaxy far far away.

Free one-day shipping on this item for Prime members.

Ready to jump back to the simpler moments of life? The nostalgia oozes from Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Remastered with its roster of classic legendary skaters, perfectly equipped abandoned buildings, and the soundtracks of your adolescence, all upgraded to full HD with 60 frames per second.



It launched for a reasonable $40, but you can save even more today with a 15% discount bringing your final total down to $34, and that goes whether you’re on Xbox One or PlayStation 4.

I don’t know about y’all, but I’ve been getting through this socially-distant life on the power of caffeine and stubbornness, alone. Luckily for you, though, I’ve found a deal to get you to explore the world of coffee with a subscription to Atlas Coffee Club and $10 off your first bag! The price per shipment is about $4, so that’s super cheap. Featuring beans from Kenya, my home country of Brazil, and a number of other places around the world, you can have your caffeine fix and imagine yourself on vacation in paradise whenever the world gets a vaccine. Sounds peaceful. Take me there.



Dyson Ball Total Clean Upright Vacuum (Refurbished) Image : Jordan McMahon

Dyson vacuums dominate recommendations for dirt-sucking dust devils, but they’re often pricey. Today’s deal, though, removes that barrier. The Dyson Ball Total Clean Upright vacuum in refurbished condition is down to $140 (22% off) today on Newegg. This is about as low of a price you can hope to find on a Dyson, since they hold their value pretty well! But take advantage of the savings while you can— this deal is only good for today.

Luxury Bath Sheets (Various) KINJABATH Image : Crane & Canopy

While any old towel will do for drying off, there’s nothing like a nice, soft premium cut of cloth hugging your dangly bits as you take your leave from the steam box. At Crane & Canopy, you can save 25% on premium bath towels in a variety of colors. There are both classic and plush styles available, both being extra soft, latter adding extra thickness and being a wh0le 100 grams lighter. These towels are made from 100% long-staple cotton and stretch 40" x 70" long. All are $48 each, but with exclusive code KINJABATH. The total shows as $36 post-discount.

Up to 30% off Simple Modern Insulated Water Bottles Image : Quentyn Kennemer

I’ve been using a 32oz Simple Modern vacuum insulated water bottle for about three years now, tasking it with keeping my nightstand water cold from dusk to the next day’s fiery afternoon sun. It has a modernistic, sleek look with premium, sturdy construction, and even after dozens of washes, it’s just as effective now as the day I bought it. You can grab your own for a bit cheaper with Amazon’s Gold Box sale today, where you’ll get up to 30% off a variety of different styles.

There are tumblers, water bottles, and even wine “glasses”. The amount of designs and size options available for each model is dizzying (I recently grabbed a water bottle in Packers’ Green and Gold myself), and you only have one day to decide, so get over to Amazon and find something that speaks to you.

Keurig K-Mini Plus Single Serve Coffee Maker Image : Sheilah Villari

I’m a big fan of these single-serve K-cup machines because I often make too much coffee and waste good grounds. As a coffee lover, something easy to get me going in the morning is welcome, especially when I’m already sleepy the easier to operate the better. This Keurig K-Mini Plus is just $70, which is a savings of $40 off the usual price.

This sleek black color is great if you’re trying to match it with other appliances or get it to blend in with whatever is already on your counter. It’s slim so it won’t take up much space and it has it’s own K-pod storage of up to nine of the little java units. You can use any K-pods in this machine as long as they are the same size. Most travel mugs fit snug right up to the drip so if you’re on the move you’ll have fresh hot joe too.

Free two-day shipping for Prime members.

KYOKU Knife Block (5ct) KYOKUKKR Image : KYOKU

If you’ve picked up on red meat consumption, you’ll need a good steak knife, especially if you prefer your cuts have the doneness of a chewed up rain boot. KYOKU’s knives have proven excellent for cutting into even the toughest of fleshy strands, and with so many in the steak family—sirloin, chuck, skirt, flank, porterhouse, rib-eye, t-bone, tenderloin—jeez, with so many different forms of steak, why isn’t that all we’re eating? And what kind of steak person are you anyway? Do you like to drown your meat in a vat of tangy substances, or do you pre—wait, what were we talking about? OH, RIGHT, KNIVES. You can get a set of five knives bringing different utility to the dinner table for $78. Just clip the coupon at Amazon and use code KYOKUKKR at checkout.

Anker Roav Jump Starter Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Because of a price drop, you can get your hands on an Anker Roav Jump Starter for a low $66. It’s 12V and can recharge gas engines up to 6.0L and diesel engines up to 4.0L. What are you waiting for? It’ll get you out of a pinch, and when you don’t need to get your car running, you can use it as a charger for your phones and chargers. Grab it before it’s gone.

Fleece Throw Sale Image : Sheilah Villari

It’s the season for a cozy blanket. Be it on the sofa, an extra one on the bed, or by the fireplace. Every house needs a comfy soft throw. If you live in a Disney house this $14 blanket deal is the best way to get snug and feel some of the magic of the house of mouse.

There nine different fleece blankets at this price so there’s something for you or your little fans. Mickey is the total classic and a nice direction for any home honestly. The bright blue color is sure to blend in with any decor.

Here’s your friendly neighborhood microfleece ready for a nap after Aunt May’s cooking. All these blankets are 60'’ x 50'’, polyester, and easy to wash. If you know a web-slinging aficionado this is the perfect gift.

Perhaps you’re blessed with a princess loving pipsqueak. This blanket is pretty in pink and is part of the Animators’ Collection, so the designs of the characters a little more unique. This throw features Moana, Ariel, Aurora, Belle, Cinderella and Rapunzel and will brighten up any space.

Bella Pro Series 4.3-qt. Air Fryer Image : Sheilah Villari

Air Fryers are such a wild trend and just when I think it’s time has passed a deal like this pops up and everyone goes crazy. In all seriousness, my pals who have one love it. If you’re in the hunt this Bella Pro Series model is 27% off today only at Best Buy.

This 4.3-quart air fryer is powerful and efficient to turn all your goods crispy and evenly cooked. The heat tech also makes sure you aren’t wasting energy as it preheats much fast than other fryers and convection ovens on the market. Although it might seem small it can handle about four pounds of food at a time, so if you’re thinking of making a ton of french fries the Bella Pro can take it. There’s auto-shutoff after thirty minutes so no fear about accidentally leaving it on. This fryer is easy to clean because the pan and tray can go in the dishwasher. It’s simple to use for frying, broiling, roasting, reheating, and even dehydrating with very little oil. Literally savings all around. Plenty of new things to try once get this appliance in your kitchen.

2-Day Blanket And Throw Sale Graphic : Sheilah Villari

The season of being wrapped up in a cozy blanket watching football or a Hallmark movie is upon us. Blankets and throws are the cornerstones of a perfectly lazy and comfy weekend. Wayfair has almost 4,000 on sale for the next two-days to upgrade your snuggly fall to winter experience.



Take 35% off this Nader Blanket ($37) and it’s still available in sixteen vibrant colors. This is your classic knitted throw that is at the foot of every bed in every guest room or hangs on the back of the sofa. The fringe gives it that timeless and retro feel because your grandparents’ house always had one or ten. You can practically smell the pie cooling and envision the hot chocolate on its way to you as you sink into the fluffy texture.



The perfect faux fur blanket is the ultimate in cold weather. This massive Snow Leopard throw (52%) is 100% polyester but has an extra layer for chilly nights. If you’re ready to do your holiday shopping this is a great gift as it’s packed up as a pristine present. And it’s from Christian Siriano so luxury is written all over it. Oh, it’s almost 60% off in this sale too.

Plush and lush. This is the ultimate blanket for curling up with a pet and good book. Another animal-friendly selection as the fur is faux, it comes in nine colors to blend in with the decor of any room. This blanket from Caston ($30) is 57% off and machine washable.

Free shipping on all orders over $35.

No-Contact Forehead Thermometer Image : LPOW

Don’t let anyone get it twisted: a temperature check is not a substitute for a COVID-19 test. Still, times are scary, and it doesn’t hurt to have another tool handy to make sure you’re in good health. A forehead thermometer keeps things a little less gross than one that gets stuffed in your ear or mouth, and you don’t have to dish out stacks of cash to get your hands on one. This one is down to $23 on Amazon right now, keeping your savings nice and safe, since it uses infrared lights for a no-contact scan of your temp.



BioBidet Bliss BB2000 Image : BioBidet

When we’re huddled around the fire, telling our grandchildren about the beginnings of the 2020 pandemic, there’s no doubt the Great Toilet Paper Shortage will get at least a nod. Once people got wind of that, bidets started going out of stock, too. It makes sense; your apartment’s already got water flowing, toilet paper stock is one less thing to worry about having to trek into the store for, and you’re saving a bit of paper along the way. Right now, the BioBidet Bliss BB2000 is down from $1,500 to $640. Still a big ol’ yikes from me, but if you want a bidet with an on-demand heating system, stainless steel nozzle, wireless controls, and motors, go for it.

Not all bidets are this pricey, and a quick search on Amazon shows there’s plenty of good ones you can get for a lower price. Here’s one for $43, another for $29, and a flashy one for $90; take your pick.

Inflatable Skeleton Unicorn Image : Sheilah Villari

The dream is to be tough but tender right? This undead My Little Pony knock-off is just that. If you’re still looking for a decoration for the haunting season but want to seem more approachable this 6-foot tall light up Inflatable Skeleton Unicorn is that. With the coupon save a total of $55 on it.

The LED lights on the inside of the mythical beast shine bright even on the darkest night. While yes this is built for the outdoors with its durable material, long power cord, fastened ropes, and built-in sandbags there’s nothing in the rulebook that says you can’t bring this inside if you’ve got the room. Quite the decoration this would be indoors, but hey if you’ve got the space why not? My neighborhood goes ham on Halloween with decorations so I think this eerie equine creature is adorable and in no way is obnoxious. Just because it’s Hallows’ Eve soon doesn’t mean it has to all be blood and gore, maybe a scary sweetie is what we need this year.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

Caliper CBD (30-Pack) KINJADEAL Image : Caliper CBD

Drink more water is easy advice to give, not so easy to follow. But hell, when you can mix it with CBD for maximum chillaximum, you’ve got more of an incentive stay hydrated. The only problem is, mixing CBD oil into your drinks is often more trouble than it’s worth—take it from me, a guy who used to make CBD tea by dissolving the oil into melted butter, stirring it along the way, and then pouring that new solution into a hot cup o’ H20 with a steeped tea bag inside. Caliper CBD, on the other hand, cuts out that middle step, is completely tasteless, and blends in perfectly to any drink.



Take it from me, someone who’s tried it out and loves the concept but was initially skeptical of the execution—could CBD powder be as effective as oils or edibles? Even though it’s been vetted by scientists, I remained unconvinced until I was sent a pack myself. After mixing it into water, tea, and even La Croix, I can vouch for Caliper CBD. It serves its function, helping you relax and relieving chronic pain, with a pre-measured 20mg of cannabidiol in every pack. And for a limited time, Caliper is $10 off for Kinja Deals readers (with free shipping) using the promo code KINJADEAL. If you’re a frequent CBD user, my guess is you won’t regret it. But in case you do, Caliper offers full refunds for anyone unsatisfied with the product. Try it out while it’s on sale.

TaoTronics Massage Gun KJPCA004 + Clipped coupon Image : Ignacia Fulcher

If your muscles are just as stressed as you are, grab a Taotronics massage gun. Down to $80 with promo code KJPCA004 and a clipped coupon, you’ll have six gun attachments and twenty-speed modes to really get into the deep tissue of your legs, shoulders, and wherever else you’ve got a little tension.

Up to 40% Off Select Shoes Image : Huckberry

If you’ve been staying in most of the last several months, you might not have noticed your shoes were in need of replacing. I recently replaced an old pair of Allbirds with a pair of Birkenstock Bostons, and reader, I should have done it sooner. Birkenstocks are expensive, though! Also, not for everyone. If you’re not into the open-back aesthetic of the Bostons, there’s plenty of sneakers on sale at Huckberry right now, with discounts up to 50%.



If I hadn’t spend my semi-annual shoe budget on those Birks, I’d probably take a look at the Royales from Great, which look sleek enough to fit most outfits without making too much of a statement, and are down from $180 to $125. On the other end of the spectrum are Saucony’s Jazz and Golden Era Azura shoes, which will turn a few more heads than the Royales. The Jazz shoes are down from $80 to $40, and the Azura’s are down from $100 to $50. If you’d rather go for high tops, the Novesta Star Dribble Classics are down from $125 to $60.

30% off N95 Masks KINJA30 Image : Ignacia Fulcher

COVID-19 is still a threat. That’s why we hooked y’all up with 30% off newly designed N95 masks (CE Niosh-approved N95s!) using the exclusive promo code KINJA30 at MQ Direct. As we know, real, NIOSH CDC certified and approved N95 masks filter out 95% of air particles and are the most effective way to block out airborne pathogens. You can grab a 10-pack for $35, and a 20-pack for $69! Please stay safe out there—let’s not play politics on a novel coronavirus!

If you find yourself in need of more sweaters, boots, and other fall apparel as we head into the second half of October, you should check out ASOS. The retailer is offering up to 70% off some seasonally appropriate attire right now, and I found more than a few good deals.



Perhaps the best deal is this super cute boxy crew neck sweater, only $17 right now. You can layer over it with this classic Only Lally Boucle wool coat, $63, as the season gets chillier.

These $41 London Rebel block heeled boots will pair perfectly with any outfit, and you can add a cable knit scarf in a bright shade for a pop of color for $22.

The men’s section has some sleek-looking burgundy leather boots on sale for just $43. They have the classic look like they will go with any fall outfit, which should definitely include a Brave Soul 100% cotton roll neck sweater— only $18 now. The weather may not be too cold yet, but you may also want to invest in warmer wear like the longline sherpa coat for $42, just to think ahead.

Some of these picks are selling fast on the site, so grab them while you can.

Colgate Cavity Protection Toothpaste (6-Pack) Graphic : Gabe Carey

As I recently learned reviewing the Colgate Hum for the first time, everyone should brush their teeth twice a day. It’s like making your bed, a routine that, once you get into it, you can’t live without. Colgate’s Cavity Protection fluoride toothpaste is a good place to start if you’re running out of toothpaste is a concern. Grab a six-pack for $8 on Amazon and never run out again—err, uh, at least not for a long time. This paste in particular is accepted by the American Dental Association (ADA) and contains no gluten! The mint is also sourced from American farmers, so you can rest assured you’re supporting domestic agriculture. Grace your mouth with a good clean feeling while this six-pack bundle is 47% off. It’s bound to spike back up to the $15 list price before long.



Philips Sonicare 7500 Electric Toothbrush Image : Quentyn Kennemer

If you’re serious about your teeth, you’ll want a quality electric toothbrush, and you can find one of Philips’ most popular models on sale, today only. Just $140 at Amazon (18% off), the Sonicare 7500 affords you three brushing modes depending on what you’re trying to achieve: whitening the pearls, simply removing the latest gunk off of them, or gently brushing your gums.

Puffing up the toothbrush’s list of particulars is a pressure sensor that’ll alert you whenever it thinks you’re brushing too hard to help protect your teeth and gums. It comes with a charging travel case and an extra brush head, too. Find it in Black, White, or Pink.

Liquid Powder Chromatic Eye Tint HELLOCLEAN Image : Sheilah Villari

Ilia Beauty is one of my favorite clean brands and I got to review a bunch of their products when I was at a sustainability site. Today they launch their Liquid Powder Chromatic Eye Tint line. If this is your first time at Ilia use the code HELLOCLEAN to get 15% off your entire order and see what all the fuss is about.



In eight shades this liquid eye tint dries quick and is easy to blend out. This means you can choose how intense a vibe you want with minimal adjustments. Each color is highly pigmented and has a metallic shimmer. Glides on and then sets as a powder so creasing is minimal which can be a problem with others like this. Made with horse chestnut flower and magnolia bark extract whatever look you land on it won’t budge. Now add some Midnight Express Liquid Eyeliner and you’re good to go.

Standard shipping is free on all orders over $50. Otherwise, shipping is $5.

Cats (2019) [Blu-ray] Image : Universal Pictures

I’m not a fan of musicals. No particular reason why, they’ve just never clicked with me ... that is until I saw Cats on the big screen back when you could still do that last year. A grotesque, obscene film starring some of your favorite celebrities—James Corden, Rebel Wilson, Idris Elba, Taylor Swift, and Jason Derulo—as feverishly horny anthropomorphic cats, watching it I finally understood the genre’s longstanding appeal. The absurdity isn’t a distraction from the plot, it’s the main attraction.



Alex Cranz from Gizmodo summed it up best in her delightful review which originally sold me on Cats at the time of its release:

The plot of Cats isn’t necessarily important. When Andrew Lloyd Webber adapted T.S. Eliot’s book of poems in 1981 he wasn’t trying to create a narratively complex musical. He was just making an experience—all dance and Spandex and discordant crooning. Everything you need to know is in the opening number when the cats explain that there will be a Jellicle Ball and old Deuteronomy will choose one cat to ascend to a higher plane of existence.

You have to witness Cats because you cannot comprehend it otherwise. And you still might not comprehend it even after you spend an hour and 50 minutes with these characters. But you will witness things no eyes should see and things nobody should be able to do, and you will be in awe. And that’s more than enough.

Experience the madness for yourself for just $14 on Amazon.



Treblab Z2 Wireless Headphones Image : Quentyn Kennemer

For the next week take 28% off these high-end wireless headphones from Treblab. The Z2s are quality and I was extremely impressed with the ANC. These are perfect for working out or for someone who just likes to literally tune out the world. I’ve been using the Z2s for a week or so and can tell you they are extremely comfy. They paired quickly and seamlessly. For their size, they are pretty lightweight and fit perfectly into a rather fetching hardshell case when not in use. The built-in mic for calls was clear and crackle-free. I take a lot of calls so this was a very important feature for me. You’ll get well over 30 hours of playtime off of one charge and the 3-hour quick charge has you taking these on the road a lot sooner than others on the market. There are easy button controls and you can even link up with your chosen voice assistant such as Siri, Google Assistant, or Alexa. If you need a more affordable pair of wireless noise-canceling headphones these are a great option.

This deal will run until October 26.

Anker Roav SmartCharge Image : Gabe Carey

“Eyes on the road, jackass!”



Sound familiar? If so, then you need to stop what you’re doing right now and check out Anker’s discounted $14 FM transmitter, the Roav SmartCharge, with which you can play your music, charge your phone, and make phone calls—completely hands-free.

Advertisement

The Roav SmartCharge is normally $17 full price. Like the cassette player FM transmitters of the past, that functionality is simple to use. Just find an unoccupied radio station, sync it to the Roav, and you’re set to start bumping your favorite playlist without the need for an integrated Bluetooth solution.

That said, the Roav SmartCharge also supports Bluetooth, meaning you can amplify your spring mix wirelessly over that protocol as well. It even has skip, backtrack, and “answer phone” buttons built-in so you never have to touch your phone while driving. Play it safe and avoid your next accident for $14 today.

Save up to 25% on Rubie’s Pet Costumes Image : Sheilah Villari

So you’re probably celebrating Halloween at home this year but that doesn’t mean you can’t do it in style. If you’re lucky enough to have a furry best friend this is their time to shine. Take 25% off almost 30 different costumes from the spooky dress up powerhouse Rubie’s. Snag a bag of cookies for your pet pal too so they don’t feel left out on that whole trick-or-treat part.

There is quite a variety and this sale covers lots of fandoms. If your pooch is your number one sidekick Robin is the way to go. Is your pet out of this world? I bet they’d look amazing as the Dark Lord Vader or even a Wookie. Or maybe your pupper is the best darn co-pilot in the skies. Just because things aren’t like they used to be doesn’t mean fun can’t be had with those you love this scary season. Even if it’s just you and your fur baby dress up, snack down, and get ghoulish.

All these ship for free if you’re a Prime member.