Friday's Best Deals: Cornbread Hemp CBD, Razer Kishi, RAVPower Portable Power House, Hydaway Travel Pack, TaoTronics Massage Gun, and More

Cornbread Hemp CBD and the Razer Kishi lead Friday’s best deals.

Promoted Deal: Save 5% on HP Omen PC’s $1,000+ | HP | Coupon Code 5GAMER2021

Save 10% on HP Omen PC’s $1,400+ | HP | Coupon Code 10GAMER2021

If you’re in the market for a new gaming PC, you’ve probably noticed that NVidia’s speedy RTX 3070 and 3090 graphics cards are tough to come by. Even if you do manage to track one down, you’ll probably pay up to double the retail price.



Aside from waiting it out, there aren’t many options if you want to get your hands on an RTX-powered machine, unless you decide to go for a pre-built computer. If you do choose to go that route, HP’s got some deals for you. The company’s OMEN line of desktop PCs, which have optional Nvidia GTX 3070 and 3090 graphics cards, are currently $200 off at HP, and you can get an additional 5 to 10% off using the codes 5GAMER2021 (for builds $1,000 and up, which doesn’t include the GTX cards) or 10GAMER2021 (for builds $1,400+).

Sure, it’s not the spiffy custom build you’d been planning out, but at least you’ll get a crispy view of your favorite games.

OMEN 30L Desktop GT13-0255st

OMEN 30L Desktop GT13-0380t

Aukey EP-T31 Wireless Earbuds YSBCQRHX Image : Sheilah Villari

Aukey continues to make really affordable and quality products. The stands out for me are the earbuds. After testing many it really comes down to preference and needs. The EP-T31 Wireless Earbuds are sleek, compact, and comfortable. These are ideal for workouts and travel. Use the code YSBCQRHX and save 30%. This deal will run until February 6.

As I mentioned, these a designed for comfort and long wear. Low-latency technology transmits all sounds smoothly and clearly no matter where you are. The EP-T31s are petite, ergonomic, and waterproof, so perfect for long-haul runs or training sessions. These pair quickly and easily with your phone or Bluetooth device. The one-touch controls make life a lot simpler once you figure out how many taps for each function. There’s always a bit of a learning curve. My favorite feature is that these sense when they aren’t in the ear, so there is automatic pausing of tunes. You’ll get about five hours off of one charge, but the case will get you around thirty hours before you need to re-up power.

RAVPower Portable Power House KINJApB187 Image : Gabe Carey

For any happy campers going camping anytime soon, the fancy-pants RP-PB187, aka RAVPower Portable Power House, is currently 37% off from Amazon when you enter the promo code KINJApB187 at checkout. With it, you get two 110-volt AC outlets capable of juicing up your laptop, GoPro, car fridge, camping lamp, drone, Nintendo Switch, and more. When using only one, you can harness power up to 300 watts, or a still-impressive 250 watts while taking advantage of both outlets. It also has 60-watt Power Delivery USB-C input and output to fast charge any device that supports it.

But the real killer app is the power station’s versatile rechargeability. Not only can you plug it into a traditional power outlet to ramp it back up to full power, but you can also refill the battery using a car charger or equip it with an 80-watt or higher solar panel such as this foldable model from Jackery. A carry bag is included in the box, for optimal portability.

Vankyo V600 1080p LED Projector Image : Sheilah Villari

Making your own movie nights can be a great way to have a fun and cozy night at home. With so many theaters in limbo, closing, or with major restrictions, at-home movie marathons are on the rise. What better way to enhance that experience than with a projector. Save 44% on Vankyo’s V600 1080p LED Projector right now.

This projector has full HD resolution and is three times better and crisper than 720P projectors. Even an image as large as 300" will be clear, bright, and detailed. Because you want to see every line in Brad Pitt’s furrowed brow when you binge all the Ocean’s films. The V600 guarantees ten years of life in the lamp and says it can withstand even a full night of every episode of Wandavision. There are two HDMI ports to connect to laptops, smartphones, and/or streaming devices. The sound is consistent and strong given this projector’s size, but you connect to an external speaker if you’re looking for something more robust.

If you've read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you've seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many.

Anker Nebula Cosmos Max KINJA2150 Image : Anker , Graphic : Gabe Carey

No one like to *shudders* consume content on a tiny screen. Back in the CRT days, I remember thinking you were rich if you had a TV over 30 inches. Imagine how I’d react now if only I knew 55" would become the norm and that you’d no longer have to be a millionaire to afford a projector that spans anywhere between 75" and 150" at a 4K resolution, whatever that means (I’m not even sure I knew what a pixel was at the time). Through February 7, if you’re looking for a display that’s bigger and better than your current set, the Anker Nebula Cosmos Max is on sale for $1,300.



Now I know that sounds like a lot—because it is!—but considering it comes with a Dolby Digital Plus 3D Audio midrange soundbar-level speaker built-in, HDR10, and Android TV 9 smart TV functionality, it’s a pretty good value all things considered. Add to that Hybrid Log Gamma, which promises postprocessing restoration to archaic video formats like DVDs as well as low-res videos and live TV broadcasts, it may as well be the perfect pairing for your upcoming socially distant Super Bowl party this coming Sunday. You might have to cough up a few extra bucks for expedited shipping, or sign up for a Prime membership trial to get your order on time, but for anyone trying to build out their home theater setup already, here’s one place you could start.

Lenovo Smart Tab M10 Image : Lenovo

Android tablets may not be as robust or exciting as their iPad counterparts, but sometimes decent tablet still pops up. Lenovo’s Smart Tab M10 packs a 1920 x 1200 resolution into a 10.3" display, and it’s powered by an eight-core MediaTek Helio P22T Processor and 4GB of RAM. The tablet only has 64GB of storage, though, so be sure you know what you’ll be using it for before hitting that buy button. Speaking of, this tablet’s $30 off right now at Newegg, bringing the price down to $200.



Kindle Paperwhite

Kindle Image : Amazon

Tired of scrolling through the news every night? Maybe a Kindle may help you unwind after a long day without having to slog through Tweets and articles that might just bum you out. Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite, which is waterproof and has a lit display for night-time reading. Typically, it costs $130, but right now it’s down to $95, so grab it while you can.

If you want something a bit simpler, the base Kindle model is just $65 right now. It has the same-sized screen, albeit less crisp, plus it lacks the Paperwhite’s waterproofing. Still, it’ll get the job done and it’s $25 off right now.

North Bayou Monitor Desk Mount Image : Giovanni Colantonio

I recently discovered the joy of desk mounts. After years of awkwardly fiddling with a microphone stand to record podcasts, I got a desk mount for Christmas and it has changed my world. Not only does it clear up space, but it makes it way easier to get my microphone where I want it to be. Next up on the mount project? Getting my monitor elevated so I can swivel that around my L-shaped desk. If you’re looking for a cheap mount, check out this full motion monitor arm from North Bayou, which is just $24 today. The spring loaded mount can support up at 19.7lbs of weight, making it a perfect option for monitors up to 30". It provides a tilt angle from -30 degrees to +85 degrees, letting you swivel your monitor around to your heart’s content. It also looks like a Boston Dynamics robot arm too, and I do love sci-fi, so there’s that.

Aukey 10,000mAh Power Bank With Stand Image : Sheilah Villari

Are you the friend constantly asking if anyone has a charger? Or pre-pandemic, were you asking bartenders if you could plug your phone in somewhere? The second option is probably not on the table now, so what better way to solve the problem than by grabbing this Aukey 10,000mAh power bank for just $28. Just clip the coupon and see the savings appear at checkout. This deal will expire on February 5.

I’ve had Aukey products before and really like them. This power bank is a great deal at 30% off. I personally like to have a portable charger with me at all times. I’m not too fond of seeing the battery level go to red, not knowing where or when I can charge it next. This power bank shines with its foldable stand, which allows for hands-free phone viewing while it charges, which it can do cable-free thanks to the built-in Qi wireless functionality.

It’s a bit hefty, but it can charge an iPhone 12 up to 60% in just thirty minutes. The charger itself takes about three hours before it’s fully charged, and you can hit the road. This pack comes with a user manual and a 24-month AUKEYCARE Card.

This will ship for free for Prime members.

RAVPower 30W Two-Port USB Charger Graphic : Jordan McMahon

You can never have too many wall chargers to spare, and plopping a few throughout your house will save you the headache of having to hunt one down when you need a bit of juice. There’s no shortage of options, but this 30W charger from RAVPower packs a USB-A port plus a USB-C port into a tiny package that’s $2 off on Amazon right now using an on-page coupon. It supports 30W charging, and can provide fast charging for supported devices, so you won’t have to wait too long to get a good charge going.



30% off Adidas Headphones KINJA30 Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

From now until February 7, you can get 30% off Adidas headphones with the code KINJA30. You can choose between the RPT-01, down to $118, wireless over-ear headphones with an ergonomic design to keep them nice and flexible while you’re working out, or the RPD-01 only $69, wireless in-ear headphones, also designed for running and working out. They wrap around your neck for stability and have easy controls. What are you waiting for?

Adidas RPT-01 Headphones

If you haven’t played Skyrim at this point in your life, I’m frankly impressed. Bethesda’s RPG classic is difficult to avoid. No matter where you go, it feels like Skyrim is there lurking. Boot up any console? Skyrim. Open the Nintendo Switch eShop? Skyrim. Turn on your phone? Skyrim. This is Skyrim’s world and we are living in it. The logical conclusion to all this is us actually living in Skyrim via the VR version. Eneba currently has a Steam key for Skyrim’s VR version on sale for $11, which is a perfect entry into your new life. Just use the code YoureFinallyAwake at checkout and you’re set. Immerse yourself in its massive fantasy open world and truly become a cat person. That’s the magic of Skyrim VR.

Razer Kishi Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Cloud gaming doesn’t look like it’s going away any time soon. Google Stadia just celebrated its one-year anniversary by making Destiny 2 free to play (though it also just dismantled its original game development team), Amazon recently threw its hat in the ring with Luna, and Microsoft’s own cloud service is coming to iOS next year. Whether or not cloud gaming is the future of gaming, it’s certainly going to become more available in 2021. If you’re looking to dip your toe in, you’re going to want a proper controller setup. Razer currently has the best solution out there with the Kishi, a gamepad attachment that essentially turns your phone into a handheld system. You can currently grab a Kishi for $72 at Amazon and try for yourself. This version is compatible with Android devices, and is designed with Microsoft’s cloud gaming service in mind. and features a Type-C port and button layout that mirrors the Xbox controller’s.

So you just bought a PS5 or Xbox Series X? That’s cool, but have you considered throwing them directly in the garbage? Who cares about next-gen consoles when the Animal Crossing special edition Nintendo Switch is back on sale? This adorable bad boy was a hot commodity when it released back in March 2020 alongside Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Now it’s back and as precious as ever. It’ll ship by Christmas, so you can go ahead and flush Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War down the toilet. It’s Animal Crossing season, baby! It never stopped and it will never end! You can grab one at GameStop or at Amazon, but the latter won’t have them back in stock until March.

Advertisement

When’s the last time you checked out World of Warcraft? The MMO has been going strong for God knows how long at this point. It’s changed quite a bit in that time, especially if you haven’t touched it since your high school glory days. A big part of that is the new Shadowlands update, which adds new areas to explore and dungeons to loot. If you want to hop back in, Eneba is currently running a big World of Warcraft sale with all three editions of Shadowlands discounted. Get the standard for $18, the Heroic for $27, or the Epic for $45. Just use the promo code SAVINGFORAMOUNT at checkout for all three. Happy grinding, adventurer.

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands

It’s time to get into Monster Hunter. I’m sorry, but I don’t make the rules. The franchise is having a major resurgence in recent years thanks to the excellent Monster Hunter World and the absolutely awful Monster Hunter movie. With Monster Hunter Rise on the horizon, you legally now have to give the franchise a shot. If you want a good place to start, you can grab a PC key for Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition for $30 at Newegg. Just use the discount code BESTGY3 at checkout. The game is exactly what the name implies: you hunt down big monsters in a massive open world. This version includes the killer Iceborne expansion too, which brings an icy setting to the game just in time for February. Buckle up kiddos, we’re going to slay some beasts.

Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition (PC Key) BESTGY3 Screenshot : Capcom

Are you ready to be scared? Here we go. You find yourself browsing the corridors of the internet. You are clicking links, unsure of where each one will bring you. You slowly come across this article and carefully click it, careful not to make too much noise with your mouse. Suddenly you recoil in horror. Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition is on sale for $18 on PC when you use the promo code BESTGY3 at checkout. You throw up. You just can’t believe what you’re seeing. An incredible remake of a classic PlayStation survival horror game for under $20 ... and the deluxe edition, no less! Oh the humanity! You buy the video game and cry from fear. Okay, look, I tried. This isn’t a very good scary story. But it is a very good deal, so there’s that.

PlayStation Plus - 12 Months PLAYPLUSFEB Image : Giovanni Colantonio

With the launch of Destiny 2: Beyond Light, I’ve made my not-so triumphant return to the Crucible, the game’s PVP mode. As it turns out, everyone has gotten better at the game, and I’ve gotten much worse. If you want to raise your K/D ratio fast, here’s a tip: all you have to do is log into a match that I’m in and wait for me to shoot hand cannon shots 20 feet above your head, giving you ample time to one-shot me with just about any weapon, it seems.

If you’re a PlayStation owner and you want in on this easy target practice, you’ll need to make sure you have PlayStation Plus, which allows you to play games like Destiny 2 online. You can get a full year of Sony’s online service for $29 after service fees from Eneba by using the code PLAYPLUSFEB

at checkout. Make sure to wave emote at me before you embarrass me into orbit.

Disclaimer: While we've heard your complaints about our use of Eneba links in the past, note the redirection to EU region-locked products has since been resolved by our affiliate partners at Eneba and Awin.

PS Plus 12 Month Membership

amFilm Tempered Glass Switch Screen Protector Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Your Nintendo Switch is precious, and don’t let anyone convince you otherwise. It’s a bouncing baby that must be protected at all costs. That’s especially true for its little screen, which can be a bit fragile. Even the Switch dock can ever so slightly mark it up. Like a smart phone, you’ll want to make sure you protect your screen from wear and tear. That’s where tempered glass comes in. You can protect your screen by putting a small layer of glass over it, ensuring that it stays scratch-free. Today, Amazon has the extremely popular amFilm Switch screen protector down to just $7. This top seller has over 70,000 reviews on Amazon and is sitting pretty at five stars, so it’s the real deal. You’ll get two screen protectors in one pack with this, so you can save one just in case you cave and buy a special edition Switch sometime soon. (Note that this will only work for the regular Switch and not the Switch Lite.)

Some huge breaking news to report today. I’m getting word that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild ... is still a very good video game. That report is coming to us live from every Nintendo Switch owner who has played it. What a blockbuster report! And wait, I’m receiving some more information in my earpiece. What’s that? Wow. Folks, I’ve just been informed that you can currently get Nintendo’s open world magnum opus for $50 at GameStop. That’s a great price for — what now? Impossible. Folks, I have been informed that you can get a digital copy of the game from Walmart for just $40. An inconceivable news day all around. For Kinja Deals, I’m Giovanni Colantonio, signing off. Good night, and remember to smash your pots.

Buy One Plush Get One For $5 Image : Sheilah Villari

The Disney Store is running another awesome sale on plushes. There are well over 20 to pick from covering Pixar, princesses, and animated characters, old and new. The price that is the highest will be the one you pay, and then the next plush you select will be $5. The discounts will come out in your cart once you start to check out.

I love the Rex Cuddleez, perfect for snuggling, so I have to recommend him. I wish this Valentine Forky were included in the sale. But he is apart of their V-Day sale. Buy two or more and get 20% off select Valentine’s Day Gifts with the code LOVE.

But there are lots of adorable characters to choose from, so you’re sure to make the day of a Disney fan of any age.

Free shipping on orders over $75.

Dyson V7 Origin (Refurbished) Image : Dyson

Let me tell you, the Dyson V7 is a game-changer, and I’m not just saying that because it’s on sale for $150 and we get a commission from each purchase. I bought one myself back in June and haven’t regretted it. Mounted to our wall, it’s much easier to store than a larger upright floor vac you might tuck away in a closet and rarely touch. I use mine almost every day to pick up kitty litter as my cat explodes from his spaceship. For smaller spaces, the canister yields a sufficient enough capacity that you can go about a month without emptying it out. Not to mention the actual process of dumping out the dirt and dust only requires the simple pull of a lever.



A $150 discount is not nothing, especially considering I paid notably more for mine back in June. While it may not have the longest battery life in the world, clocking in at just 30 minutes, those living in quaint apartments or rancher-style homes shouldn’t take more than that to give their place a nice sweep. Plus, it comes in a super vibrant blue shade right now with red and purple accents. Grab it while you can!

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey on 6/10/2020 and updated by Jordan McMahon with new information on 2/4/2021.

TaoTronics Portable Space Heater 6OCV45BD Image : Andrew Hayward

Winter can bring some truly frigid days, and if your heating system can’t quite keep up or you don’t want to blast it throughout the house, here’s an option for easily bringing targeted heat to any room that needs it.



TaoTronics’ portable ceramic space heater is lightweight and even has a handle, and it provides up to 1500W of warming relief. It can oscillate too, plus it’ll automatically shut off if knocked over. It also comes with a remote for easy adjustments without leaving your bed, desk, or couch.

Right now, it’s marked down from $77 to just $60 when you use promo code 6OCV45BD for additional savings. I have a similar model and it’s a godsend for the extra-chilly nights in our barely-insulated upstairs bedrooms, which our furnace struggles to reach. It’s a very handy thing to have around!

Tacklife Rotary Tool Kit TF5XJ724 Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

A rotary tool might be one of the handiest tools you keep around your home, as the versatile little device can be used for drilling, sanding, cutting, polishing, engraving, and more. Tacklife’s rotary tool kit is well-reviewed by Amazon customers (4.5 stars) and much cheaper than the brand name Dremel version.



Right now, it’s 48% off the list price—just under $21—when you clip the coupon on the page and drop in promo code TF5XJ724 at checkout. This 32,000RPM rotary tool has an upgraded universal keyless drill chuck and ergonomic design, and comes with more than 100 accessories in the case, including four attachments. Whether for repairs or crafting, you could get a lot of use out of this affordable little tool.

If you like the idea of a Dyson cordless stick-like vacuum but don’t think it’ll be robust enough to handle your cleaning needs, then the Dyson V11 Outsize Origin might be the model you crave. It packs more power than the standard V11, has a 25% larger cleaning head, and also holds 150% more dust and dirt while you’re sucking away.

Advertisement

For larger homes, messier spaces, or business usage, it might be a savvier option than one of the smaller, standard Dyson cordless models. Right now, you can save $100 off from Dyson direct at a price of $630.

Too rich for your blood and/or more than you need? Dyson is also offering $50 off the Dyson V7 Absolute in black, for $300, which comes with two cleaning heads and provides 30 minutes of suction per charge. It’s a good all-around option that’ll be ideal for most homes and cleaning needs.

And if you don’t mind buying refurbished, Dyson is also selling the entry-level V7 Motorhead via Walmart for $150, or half the new list price. We’ve just updated our roundup of the best current Dyson deals in case you’re looking for other options, as well as Dyson hair care devices, air purifiers/fans, and lamps.

40% off Posters Image : Society6

Society6 is a great place to discover new artists and find pieces and decor from some amazing independent creators. And honestly, it’s ugly out there still, so why not thrive at home with some beautiful art. Take 40% off any print in the entire store today only. This is me just realizing now all the art in my bedroom is from Society6. And actually even my tapestry and bedspread too. Guess I’m a fan.

I purchased that La Tinta poster during quarantine to brighten my space up. If you’re an anime fan, her art is perfection. The detail and designs are breathtaking. Lots of gorgeous nerdy pieces in her store.

I also bought this Rainbow Cheetah poster by Megan Galante. I’m a sucker for anything that looks like it could be in a Wes Anderson movie. And with the colors, it blended super well with my very pink decor. There’s a definite whimsy to all of Megan’s pieces, so if you want to make your home into one the Tenenbaums would live in, this is the artist for you.

Standard shipping is $5 for one poster. This sale is only running for the rest of the day.

Frigidaire Microwavable Noodle Bowls Image : Sheilah Villari

For a short time, you can get two microwavable noodle bowls from SideDeal for $20. If you’re a fan of Ramen or any kind of pasta, you know how these work — they’re designed to cook pasta, noodles, soups, and anything else with the splatter-free lids to prevent shenanigans. These babies are also freezer- and dishwasher-safe, so! If you have a craving, I’d buy em’ now.

YietNL Star Projector With Speaker Image : YietNL

Maybe you’ve seen it on TikTok or Instagram, or maybe even in a viral tweet thread. There’s a zillion of ‘em out there, but these galaxy projectors are a sensation, blasting an array of stars and lighting effects onto your wall and ceiling to savor at nighttime.



If you’ve been wondering about these things but weren’t sure which one to snag, here’s a good option: the YietNL Star Projector is marked down to just $31 at Amazon today, a savings of more than $6 off the list price. It has a 4.5-star review average from 1,000+ customers and offers numerous projection modes, plus it has a built-in Bluetooth speaker for playing tunes from your phone. It also comes with a remote control for easy access. Bring the stars to you and wind down in the galactic glow with this bargain.

Cuisinart Stainless Steel Cookware Set Image : Sheilah Villari

Stainless steel is sleek and very professional looking. Live your best Ratatouille life today and snag this seven-piece contour cookware set from Cuisinart. It’s $149, which is 65% off what its original price is.

Again, how elegant do they look all shining together? Made from pure aluminum, they distribute heat evenly and don’t take long to get to the right temperature for each meal. But don’t worry, the handles stay cool and are designed for a solid grip. The glass lids fit solidly onto each piece to trap flavor in. Each is also oven, broiler, freezer, and dishwasher safe. They’re durable and easy to clean. If you select these, you’ll enjoy them for ages and prepare the perfect cuisine each use.

If you've read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you've seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it's a flat rate of $8.

Teccpo Electric Screwdriver 4QTZ3S35 Image : Gabe Carey

No matter what you’re fixing up or putting together, there are few stumbling blocks more frustrating than realizing the hard way that your old manual screwdriver just won’t cut it. Ideally, you’d have a reliable arsenal of power tools at your disposal, but most smaller projects don’t require much more than an electric screwdriver like this one. Now 40% off using the promo code 4QTZ3S35, you’ve probably never heard of Teccpo, but on Amazon, it’s a highly rated brand. Because sometimes you don’t need the best of the best, but rather something that’ll get the job done on a budget, the 45-piece set is an unbeatable value considering the price.

Whether you’re giving your home a makeover or moving into a new place altogether like yours truly, you might want to also pick up a cordless rotary tool while you’re at it, on sale for $14 using the code EYHI2UKA. With the code HV6IBZOB, you can repaint your walls (or your car?) with a high-powered paint sprayer from Tacklife for $25. Take home all three for less than $60 using the links on this page and save 40% overall.

Trifo Multi-Floor Robot Vacuum Image : Sheilah Villari

This is a 40% discount on the Trifo Multi-Floor Robot Vacuum, so if you’ve been looking for one, today’s your lucky day. This is a great deal if you have one or shedding pets and/or messy kids who have turned your house upside down. Your floors crying out for care. It’s a lot to be constantly wiping, sweeping, vacuuming up dirt, and even though we are at home more, it’s a chore no one wants to do. This classic vac is user-friendly with minimal buttons and easy to program through your phone. Like most robot vacuums, it knows when its battery is low and scurries back to the charging station so it won’t be left abandoned in the middle of an unfinished fur filled room. You’ll get almost two hours of cleaning time off of a single charge. Let this cute robo vac take away the headache of dusty floors and save $100 off its usual price too.

If you've read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you've seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it's a flat rate of $8.

TaoTronics Sound Machine/Night Light Image : Sheilah Villari

Troubled sleepers and fussy babies rejoice. Take $5 off the TaoTronics sound machine and night light; all you need to do is clip the coupon. You get an endless loop of twenty-five sounds to ease you into slumberland. This is paired with a night light that glows softly throughout the evening.

Those twenty-five sounds are ten nature sounds, seven animal sounds, and eight sleep sounds. You control everything right from your phone to through the TaoTronics app. Customize the sounds you desire for the perfect ambiance and relaxing vibe you need, down to the light’s brightness and color. Set alarms and sleep timers easily, all while connected to your WiFi. This versatile machine is also compatible with Google Home and Amazon Alexa. Create the ideal lighting and soothing sounds for any time of day.

Tacklife Mini Fridge R9BQOQM2 Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re looking for a place to store easy snackables like soda, beer, and whatever else, you should check out the Tacklife Mini Fridge. Only $134 with the promo code R9BQOQM2, you’ll get a 3.2cu.ft mini fridge with adjustable temperatures and adjustable shelves. It is Energy Star rated, so you’ll be doing something for the planet and not run up your energy bill, and can be accessed while watching the Super Bowl. And if you’re a fan of skincare, it can hold creams, serums, and jade face rollers without a sweat.

TaoTronics 4L Quiet Air Humidifier KINJA2ET Image : TaoTronics

Winter air can be rough on your sinuses, and I can always feel it when I wake up and realize I didn’t put on the humidifier overnight. If the dry air makes breathing rough for you during the cold months, especially if you’re inside with the heater on the majority of the time, a simple air humidifier can help.



This TaoTronics model is as good of a basic air humidifier as I’ve used, holding a solid 4L of water, running quiet, and having a big water tank opening for easier cleaning. It’ll run for up to 50 hours depending on output setting and has a 360-degree rotatable nozzle so that you can optimize the cool mist flow.

It’s listed at $50, but right now when you clip the coupon on the page and pop in the exclusive Kinja Deals promo code KINJA2ET at checkout, it drops down to just $24. I have one of these in my kid’s room and it’s been great; I think I might order another for my own room! It’s larger than the one I’m using now and will last longer, so here’s to fewer rough winter awakenings.

Had a long week? Same. Why not kick it with some CBD goods to bring your weekend relaxation to another level? We will even help you out with a nifty quiz to help you choose which products will help you chill out the most. If you complete it you’ll get 25% off your order!



If you’re not sure where to start and don’t have two minutes to check out the quiz on the bottom, we recommend checking out Cornbread Hemp’s CBD oil. It claims this is the strongest CBD oil you can find that is also USDA-certified whole plant organic.



You can get a bottle of the original stuff (which has 25mg CBD per milliliter) for $88, 20% off with our exclusive promo code KINJA20. If you want even more CBD goodness packed into every drop, the extra strength version is available with 50mg per milliliter in a larger bottle for $ after discount.

Cornbread Hemp ships to all 50 states and offers a 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re not happy with their products, making this purchase the least stressful thing about your weekend.

If you’re getting ready to plan a special night with your significant other for Valentine’s Day, Babeland wants to help. Make it an interesting one, and check out their Adventurous Love Items. There are over forty products that range from toys to games to bondage gear to books. Most are discounted, and some have had their prices slashed by 40%.



There’s no shame in spending V-Day alone, but that doesn’t mean you can’t love yourself too. The Play & Please Set can be for solo time or with a partner. There are three toys for fun, versatile pleasure. First, there is the Pebble, a petite vibe with a lot of power. It’s easy to hold and use by yourself or when you’re coupled up. There is also a classic vibe for inside and outside play. The big rounded end gives it a little bit extra in the way of sensations. And lastly, we have a flexible vibrating ring. But it can be worn on the fingers or even on another toy. The key here is the removable motor that you place in whichever you want to use. It’s got three speeds and two patterns for a total of five different vibes.

The Be Mine Kit is also great for some personal time or an adventure with your betrothed. This kit has a beaded butt plug, a cock ring, and a Tease & Please bullet. Made from velvety soft, body-safe silicone, even the ring vibrates for extra goodness for you and/or your playmate. Everything is 100% waterproof and can be used together or separately. Either way, this is a petting session you won’t forget.

Free shipping on all orders over $69.

TaoTronics Massage Gun KINJAMG04 Image : Andrew Hayward

If your muscles are just as stressed as you are, grab a TaoTronics massage gun. Down to $70 with a coupon clip and promo code KINJAMG04, you’ll have six gun attachments and 20 speed levels to really get into the deep tissue of your legs, shoulders, and wherever else you’ve got a little tension.



All told, it’s $50 off the list price right now when you clip the coupon and then pop in the code at checkout. It has a 4.9-star rating from 1,700+ reviews, too, so customers are loving the relief it brings.

Hydaway Hydration Travel Pack Image : Sheilah Villari

Hydaway makes really durable and quality gear for hikers, campers, and travelers. I love the Hydaway cups I have, so I was amazed to see this pack on sale. Just the Sunset color is discounted, but this is a great deal on a must if you’re an adventurer. For a limited time, grab this Hydration Travel Pack for 50% off.

These are collapsible water bottles. Reusable and safe for you and the environment. This one comes with a flip-up lid making it a lot easier to get your sips on the go. Believe it or not, you can fit twenty-five ounces of your chosen liquid in this bottle. Just expand it and fill. When you’re finished, collapse it and store it. It won’t be thicker than an inch. Stash it in the travel case to protect it in-between uses. It’s got a carry clip for the convenience of fastening to a belt loop or backpack. These are great bottles that are lightweight and dishwasher safe. I can’t say enough good things about the two I have. This is what you need for your next hike.

Up to 85% off Outerwear OT29 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Stay warm and chic for the rest of winter with JACHS NY’s huge outerwear sale. Until February 8, save 85% on over twenty-one jackets. Just remember to use the code OT29 at checkout. There are various cuts and colors so something is sure to catch your eye. Vests, puffers, and sherpa lined jackets are all included in this deal so it’s a hard one to pass up. Might as well grab a few and ride the chilly months out in style.



Free shipping for orders over $100.

Up to 25% off New Merch VDAY Image : Sheilah Villari

Our pals at Bellesa have just released ten cute and clever cozy sweatshirts and soft tees. Grab 15% off when you add one to your winter collection, or grab any four crewnecks and save $39. This is one of their tiered deals, so the more you snag, the more you save.



Each sweatshirt is a classic unisex fit but still pre-shrunk. So if you prefer yours to be big and comfy size up. They’re a poly/cotton blend and with that traditional look, cinched at the cuffs and hem with the collar a bit loose. “Braless & Flawless” is the biggest hit so far. I’m partial to “Hydrate & Masturbate,” a true life lesson to follow every day, in my opinion. As mentioned, there are a few styles to pick from, and you’ll save $5 even if you choose just one. Plus, they are sending out really adorable sticker sheets that match with each order.

These will all ship for free.

40-Pack: KN95 5-Layer Face Masks Graphic : Gabe Carey

I’m so proud of you for still wearing a mask, it’s super cool of you. But do you need an upgrade or maybe something a little more heavy-duty? Or maybe you just want to put your mind at ease with something a smidge more protective? Grab 40 of the KN95 masks from MorningSave right now for just $29.



These are industry-standard which means they are supposed to filter 95 percent of particles. That is just about as good as you can get. So the mask obviously doesn’t completely eliminate the risk of catching or spreading something but if you wear it correctly it still drastically reduces the likelihood. These are also great if you’ve got severe allergies or asthma and protect against pollen, dander, and whatnot. The KN-95 isn’t made for clinical environments not that you’re performing surgery with these but they will definitely protect you and others against what is currently out there. Not all heroes wear capes, but they do wear masks. So thank you.



If you've read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you've seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many.

Cultured Freshwater Pearl Strand Necklace Image : Sheilah Villari

Pearls are having a moment again thanks to the stylings of the new Vice President. They are an elegant and easy way to make an outfit a bit classier. I have one of these strands from a few years ago and still absolutely love them. This one is a smidge longer at eighteen inches, but it’s 85% off until Sunday.

Pearls are gorgeous and timeless. If you’re stuck on a gift for Valentine’s Day, this is one that will never go out of style. The necklace on sale is all white cultured freshwater pearls strung and held together with a sterling silver lobster clasp. Each pearl is about seven to eight millimeters in diameter, so substantial but not overbearing. This is a beautiful, sophisticated gift to give, even to yourself.

This will ship for free, and the sale ends on February 7.

Now that we’re at home all the time, slowly losing our minds, it’s crucial, now than ever, that we start taking our vision seriously. I mean, without the right pair of glasses, how are you going to finally binge-watch the entirety of The Sopranos over the next few weeks—without overworking your retinas? How are you going to comfortably see every bright, raytraced pixel on your new PS5 or Xbox Series X?



You’re going to need a fresh pair of prescription frames for 65% off, and we’re going to give that to you, courtesy of GlassesUSA. Right now. Take a moment. Find your next pair of glasses, look at the price, and slash that by two thirds. Now check out and enter the promo code KINJA65, and add blue light blocking lenses while you’re at it, for 50% less with the code BLUE50. Whether you’re staring at Good Screen or Bad Screen, your eyes will thank you for the added layer of protection. You don’t necessarily even need a prescription.

To further sweeten the deal, GlassesUSA is giving Kinja Deals readers a 20% discount on designer brands including Gucci, Prada, Armani, and more. Just drop the promo code PREMIUM20 in at checkout and watch the numbers shrink. No matter your standards, you’re bound to find a new pair of eyes that suit you well. If not, there’s a 100% money-back guarantee on ALL GlassesUSA orders. Before you check out with a fresh pair of frames, however, I do recommend uploading a photo of yourself and trying them on your virtual face—a real thing you can do on this website.

*Premium- and Sale-tagged frames excluded.

Better Love Don’t Text Your Ex Image : Ella Paradis

February is here, so if you have an S.O., the time is ticking to get a great gift for V-Day. But if you aren’t betrothed, we feel ya. It’s been a rough year for romance. Our pals at Ella Paradis want you to remain strong and love yourself instead of messaging that baddie from your past. Better Love’s Don’t Text Your Ex vibe is pretty, strong, and worth every penny, just like you.

This heart-shaped toy is 60% off to celebrate a month of self-love. Engage in some good old fashioned positive vibes with zero regrets. You can’t make calls if your hands are busy, and Better Love is very good at making sure our hands are full. Take the time to make sure your needs are met, and it’s consistent and reliable attention. Expect about an hour of playtime, but it’s easy to charge up and approve watersports. There’s ten vibes mode, and it’s user friendly. Games are played on your terms, you’re totally in control, and you’re never disappointed.

This will ship for free.

Outerwear Clearance Sale Image : Huckberry

Holy shirt is it cold outside! The wind’s blowing at 13 miles per hour here in New York, and while the temperature reads about 20 degrees, it actually feels like 10 degrees, which sucks!! Still, it feels like 3 degrees in Toronto, but I guess that’s the price you pay for free health care.

Speaking of prices, Huckberry’s holding a clearance sale on fall outerwear, which can technically be used as winterwear since fall feels like winter depending on where you live. This Proof Stealth hoodie, for instance, looks cozy enough to survive at least 6 more weeks of winter, no matter what the gopher says next week. It’s resistant against rain and snow and is made from down and feathers in an ethical way that ensures the animals involved are not hurt in the process. For extra warmth and insulation, consider the $130 Grayers quilted jacket. Despite its lightweight design, it can hold its own while combatting harsh temperatures.

Of course, jackets aren’t the only things discounted in this sale. You can also step into a pair of SeaVees Coronado boots, put on your best lumberjack impression in a Taylor Stitch flannel, or even protect your GameStop investment earnings in a durable Andar six-card wallet. Shop the whole sale here, and rest assured you’ll find something in there you were looking to buy anyway. It is finally approaching layer-wearing weather after all.

There’s so much to do in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla that I can’t imagine many people have hit the bottom of the content barrel yet. The open world game is filled with side-quests, collectibles, and secrets that give it a very long-tail. So fans probably aren’t sitting around wishing for more at this point. But for the extremely committed, the official Art of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla book is currently on sale. The regular hardcover is $25, but the nifty Deluxe Edition is $50. It comes with a decorative slipcover and a landscape lithograph. This 192-page book is the perfect way to experience the English countryside at your leisure. I mean, sure, you could just get a photography book of real world England, but where’s the fun in that?

