Friday's Best Deals: Clear the Rack, Ninja Foodi, Garmin, Funko POP!, and More

The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Clear the Rack is back, a $75 refurb. Ninja Foodi, and a weird, but delightful sale on Funko POP! figures lead off Friday’s best deals.



Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.

Advertisement

Roav SmartCharge T1 Bluetooth FM Transmitter Graphic : Shep McAllister

If your car is too old to have Bluetooth, or even an AUX jack built in, an FM transmitter is probably your least worst option for getting audio off of your phone, and onto your speakers.



Advertisement

Anker’s Roav SmartCharge T1 connects to your phone over Bluetooth 4.2, and then retransmits that audio to your choice of FM stations (or over AUX, if you prefer). Get it for your next road trip for just $20 by clipping the 5% coupon and adding code ROAV68T19.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Samsung says it’s time to buy a new TV, it seems. Today, Samsung dropped prices on a slew of its most popular 4K TVs, starting with a line of its lower-end LED TVs. The 50" model starts at a bargain-bin $348, bumping up to $548 for a 55", then leaping forward to 75" for just $748.



The company’s QLED panels are where things get really exciting. The Q60 Series 55" TV starts at $698. From there, Samsung is offering a series of 65" QLED displays with progressively better picture quality, starting with the Q70 Series for $1,198, on up to the Q90 Series for $2,198. Whatever your budget, there’s probably a Samsung TV waiting for you today.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beats Studio3 Wireless Over Ear Headphones Photo : Gizmodo

Advertisement

If you’ve dismissed Beats headphones in the past, it’s time to pay attention again. The Studio3 wireless sound much better than their predecessors, pair to Apple devices as easily as AirPods, and even include active noise cancelation. There may be better options at their regular $350 price tag, but they’re worth a listen at $200, a new all-time low price by a whopping $80.



Advertisement

Up to 20% Cash Back On Select Products With Amazon Prime Credit Card Screenshot : Amazon

Advertisement

If you’re an Amazon Prime member and if you pay your credit card bills off every month, then there’s a really good chance you already have an Amazon Prime credit card to get that sweet, sweet 5% cash back on every purchase. For a limited time though, you can boost that 5% to as much as 20% on select products throughout the store, including a bunch of brand name tech.



Advertisement

You can find all of the eligible items on this page, and we’ve highlighted a few of our favorites below. If you have a Prime credit card tied to your account, you should also see the offer in small print on the individual product page.

Also note that in many cases, the bonus applies to multiple SKUs within the same product family (i.e. the promotional page lists this 128GB microSD card as being eligible for 15% cash back, but you’ll get the same offer for 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB cards as well as long as they’re shipped and sold by Amazon).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Private Internet Access 1-Year Subscription Graphic : Private Internet Access

Advertisement

If you’re a NordVPN customer, you may have heard about a long-undisclosed security breach this week, and thus might be in the market for a new VPN provider. And even if you have no idea what I’m referring to, it might be worth signing up for a VPN service anyway, which can protect your privacy when browsing the web, and even let you access content from certain sites and streaming video providers that aren’t available in your physical location (Love Island, anyone?)



Advertisement

Private Internet Access has long been our readers’ favorite VPN service thanks to its low prices, its speed, and its excellent apps for every major platform. And now with the news of the NordVPN hack, they’re offering the best price we’ve ever seen on an annual subscription: $29 for the whole year. That’s $10 less than it’s been previously, and the best part is that your subscription will renew every year at the same $29 price, as long as you don’t cancel.

Advertisement

Pure Enrichment Heating Pad Gold Box Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

We’re at that point in the year where it is about to get cold very fast. Don’t let yourself freeze in your house. If you need a little extra warmth, shop the Pure Enrichment Heating Pad Gold Box on Amazon. Heating pads are great at keeping you warm, plus they’re also excellent for helping with aches and pains, from overexertion, cramps, and more. You can keep your feet nice and toasty with this sherpa-lined foot warmer.



Just remember, this is an Amazon Gold Box, which means these prices are for today only, while supplies last.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Insta-Bed Queen Air Mattress With Never-Flat Pump Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

Casper might be the best mattress for everyone, but not for your houseguests. Put them on this discounted Insta-Bed, marked down to $86, which is the best price in nearly two years.



That’s more than a lot of air mattresses, but this one includes a built-in pump with silently trickles more air into the mattress overnight, meaning it’ll still be fully inflated when they wake up in the morning. If that’s not a miracle, I don’t know what is.

Advertisement

Garden Systems Sale Graphic : Eric Ravenscraft

Advertisement

If you can’t be troubled with the difficult business of managing your herb garden effectively, then maybe you’d prefer something a little dumbed down. This all-in-one Aerogarden herb garden $98 takes much of the guess work out of growing your own gourmet herbs so you can get back to doing whatever it is you do all day.



Home Depot is also running a sale on other indoor garden-related items like this indoor fountain for $79, a fish tank that also grows herbs for $65, or an organic mushroom garden kit for $25. But let’s be real, the star of the show is that high tech, ultra powered herb garden.

Advertisement

Fels-Naptha Laundry Bar Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

When you’ve got a bad stain you need to remove, and nothing else seems to work, turn to Fels Naptha. The laundry bar has been rescuing fabrics for over 100 years, and for $1 when you choose Subscribe & Save (you can cancel after your first delivery), there’s zero reason not to stash one in your laundry room.



Advertisement

Advertisement

If you like to cook many different ways, but hate having eight different appliances to do so, you’re going to want to check out the Ninja Foodi. It is a pressure cooker, air fryer, dehydrator, and steamer all wrapped up on one pretty package.



Advertisement

Right now, you can get a 6.5 Qt. Ninja Foodi Cooker for only $75 on Woot as a “Scratch & Dent” refurb. They may show a little bit of wear, but they’ve all been tested to be in working condition, and come with a 90 day Ninja warranty. The Foodi comes with a crisping lid, which allows you to air fry, bake, roast, and broil. You won’t need any other kitchen appliances after buying this.



Just remember, this is a Woot deal, so it’s only available today, or until sold out.

Advertisement

Wavlink Halo Whole Home Mesh WiFi System (2-Pack) Graphic : Eric Ravenscraft

Mesh Wi-Fi systems allow you to place multiple hotspots throughout your house so you always have coverage. This particular mesh Wi-Fi system from Wavlink happens to do it on the cheap. At $59 for two hotspots, you can cover up to 5,000 square feet of your home, and if that’s not enough you can always add more.



Advertisement

Kasa Smart WiFi Plug Lite Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

Smart plugs are the atomic unit of smart home gear, and now you can grab TP-Link’s top-selling Kasa Smart Plug Mini for just $15, one of the best prices we’ve ever seen.



Bestsellers: TP-Link Smart Plug Mini Wi-Fi smart plugs are the easiest way to get started with home automation, and TP-Link’s Smart Plug Read more

Advertisement

These plugs won’t block the adjacent outlet, and work with your smartphone, Alexa, and Google Assistant anywhere you have an internet connection. Even if you only pull it out once per year to control holiday lights or something, it’s worth grabbing at this price.

Advertisement

Pure Enrichment Heating Pad Gold Box Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

We’re at that point in the year where it is about to get cold very fast. Don’t let yourself freeze in your house. If you need a little extra warmth, shop the Pure Enrichment Heating Pad Gold Box on Amazon. Heating pads are great at keeping you warm, plus they’re also excellent for helping with aches and pains, from overexertion, cramps, and more. You can keep your feet nice and toasty with this sherpa-lined foot warmer.



Just remember, this is an Amazon Gold Box, which means these prices are for today only, while supplies last.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Photo : Tim Dennert ( ( Unsplash

Advertisement

Go take a look at your international travel bucket list, because there’s a pretty good chance one of those destinations is included in Emirates’ big International Sale.



The best way to sort through the best deals is to select your departure airport from the dropdown menu on this page (13 U.S. airports are included), leave the destination blank, and hit search. You’ll then see a list of the best economy and business class fares, and you can also drill down on the available inventory with the search tools to only see fares for certain months, or in certain price ranges.

Advertisement

The cheapest flight we saw was from JFK to Milan for $459 roundtrip (in a double decker A380!), but as you’d expect from Emirates, there are also lots of options to far-flung destinations in the middle east, Asia, and Africa as well.

These fares are available (while supplies last, obviously) until November 12, and most seem to be valid for select travel days between November or December and May. Personally, I suggest finding a cheap flight you want now, and figuring out the rest of your vacation details later. That’s exactly what I did with a cheap flight from Newark to Athens in a previous Emirates sale, and now I have the entire trip planned out.

Advertisement

Men’s Chino Pants Photo : Jachs

Advertisement

Are you on the hunt for some early Black Friday deals? Jachs has got you covered. Right now, you can get a pair of Men’s Chino Pants for $39 using promo code CC39. If you want more than one pair, you can mix and mac to get three Chino pants for $100 with the code 3CC.



Some previously out-of-stock colors are back online, like slate blue and maroon. So go wild and restock your wardrobe with as many neutral and bold colors as you can. Orders over $100 come with free shipping and free returns.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Guess what’s back? Clear the Rack is back.



Now through 11/11, they’re taking an extra 25% off over 14,000 already-discounted clearance styles. It’s a great chance to stock up on high end denim from the likes of Joe’s Jeans and 7 For All Mankind, athleisure from Nike or Adidas, shoes from Cole Haan, or even accessories like belts, wallets, and ties.

Advertisement

There’s a lot to sort through here, obviously, so drop your picks into the comments!

Garmin Forerunner 235 Graphic : Eric Ravenscraft

Advertisement

For runners, a GPS watch like the Garmin Forerunner 235 can be a valuable tool to track runs, monitor your heartbeat, and keep track of your notifications while you’re on a run. And now at $150, this powerful watch is down to the lowest price it’s been since last year’s Christmas. Feels like Black Friday came early this year.



Advertisement

30% Off Sale Styles Photo : PUMA

Advertisement

It’s time to reset your wardrobe for the upcoming new season. Luckily, PUMA is having a Sale on Sale with 30% off over 2,100 items in men’s, women’s, and kids styles for Singles Day. This sale is full of athleisure and sneakers, so let’s just say your wardrobe will look like it’s scary ready to hit the gym, even if you aren’t. Just use promo code SINGLES19 at check out.



Miracle at Midway Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

If you’re planning to head to the theater this weekend to watch Woody Harrelson, Dennis Quaid, Patrick Wilson, Mandy Moore, and more in Midway, take a moment to read first. Right now, you can get a copy of Miracle at Midway, the book that inspired the film, for only $2 on Kindle.



Advertisement

First Three Months of Audible Screenshot : Amazon

Advertisement

Maybe you don’t feel like you have time to read a book, but you almost definitely have the time to listen to one. Audible has the largest selection of professionally narrated audiobooks anywhere, and Prime members can get their first three months for $7 right now, down from the usual $15.



Each month, you’ll receive a credit for one free audiobook of your choice. Seriously, any audiobook, even brand new releases. You’ll also get credits for two free Audible Originals of your choice, which mostly consist of shorter form content.

Advertisement

Just note that your subscription will auto-renew at $15/month if you don’t cancel.

Advertisement

To say that Akira is one of the most important movies—at the very least, one of the most important anime films—in history wouldn’t be overstatement. This classic from 1988 not only helped form the cyberpunk subgenre, but set animation standards that anime still follows to this day. $7 for a film like that is, frankly, a steal.

But if Akira isn’t your speed, Vudu is offering a few other fantastic anime films for $7 as well, including Perfect Blue, The Girl Who Leapt Through Time, as well as the 2016 Ghost in the Shell: The New Movie, and Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods.

Advertisement

Hasbro Game Gold Box Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

Get ready for a night of family fun! You can shop all of the best Hasbro games, thanks to today’s Gold Box. You can take your pick from a variety of famous Hasbro games, like Life, Guess Who, Twister, Yahtzee, Operation, Battleship, Risk, and more.



Just remember, this is an Amazon Gold Box, which means these prices are for today only, while supplies last.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

$ 6 Yahtzee From amazon 266 purchased by readers GMG may get a commission Buy now

Advertisement

Funko POP! Figure Gold Box Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

I think the folks who sell Funko POP! figures looked at their shelves last night, picked a bunch of random figures, and decided to put them on sale. Some of this kind of goes together but really doesn’t, at the same time.



This Funko POP! Figure Gold Box is perfect for anyone who likes Fortnite or loves Disney. There are figures from popular Disney movies like Toy Story, The Lion King, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Aladdin.

Advertisement

Just remember, this is an Amazon Gold Box, which means these prices are for today only, while supplies last.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nerf Gold Box Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

Christmas Day will be a hell of a lot more fun if you and your family (or your group of friends) can race around the house shooting each other with Nerf guns. Who wants to get all mushy and sentimental on Christmas when you can shoot each other in the face with Nerf darts?



Do yourself a favor and save big on Nerf products when you shop today’s Gold Box. Just remember, these prices are for one day only and while supplies last.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Harry Potter Invisibility Cloak Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

Don’t let the muggles get you down. If you’ve always wanted to disappear or sneak around under an invisibility cloak, now is your chance. Magic is real. Because you can actually buy your very own Harry Potter Invisibility Cloak! It’ll only cost you $56. This deluxe model can make you disappear in seconds when you use the associated smartphone app.



Just remember, this is an Amazon Gold Box, which means these prices are for today only, while supplies last.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you own a PlayStation 4, or are planning to buy one soon, today’s $39 deal for a year’s worth of PlayStation Plus is about as cheap as the service ever gets.



Just a heads up, this is for a physical card, so you’ll need to wait for it to ship. But this is a great price, and one that’s unlikely to be bested during the holiday season, at least not by more than a few bucks.

Advertisement

Humble Monthly Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

Humble Monthly’s new batch of early unlock games just unlocked, and it’s another solid trio. If you subscribe (or are already subscribed) to the service this month, you’ll get a Steam copy of Yakuza Kiwami, Soul Caliber VI (Geralt!!), and My Time At Portia instantly, in addition to whatever mystery games unlock at the end of the month.



As always, the games are yours to keep even if you cancel your $12 per month subscription, 5% of your subscription price goes to charity, and you get other benefits as well like discounts in the Humble store.

Advertisement

Tech

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

HOME

LIFESTYLE

MEDIA

Miracle at Midway | $2 | Amazon

GAMING

Advertisement

Deals You May Have Missed

PowerA Wireless GameCube Controller For Switch Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

We all know that the GameCube controller is the only appropriate controller for Super Smash Bros., and now you can use one for Smash Ultimate on your Switch, no wires required.



Advertisement

PowerA’s GameCube gamepad connects to your Switch over Bluetooth, no dongles required, and includes everything you need to play every modern Switch game, including home and screenshot buttons, and L3 and R3 clickable sticks, which the original GameCube controller lacked. Normally $50, you can snag one for $35 today in purple, an all-time low.

Advertisement

Buttheads Fart Launcher 300 Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Toys for kids are stupid. But dear lord, they provide hours of fun. Not only just for kids but adults too. This $17 Buttheads Fart Launcher 3000 might seem moronic, but the whole family will laugh when you bust this out. In reality, I can imagine many adults without any kids will get amusement out of this.

Advertisement

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition Graphic : Eric Ravenscraft

Advertisement

The PS4-exclusive Horizon Zero Dawn is a fantastic, open-world sandbox game where you hunt monsters, crawl through dungeons, and uncover the secrets of what happened to the vaguely post-post-apocalypse you find yourself in.

It’s a stellar game with one major flaw: it came out one week before The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. For that reason, you might’ve missed it when it came out, but the game is now down to a mere $14, and includes the DLC expansion The Frozen Wilds. If you haven’t gotten around to picking it up yet, do yourself a favor and grab it before some other hotly anticipated game lands on your PS4.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is time to reread Harry Potter again since Christmas is coming up. Rather than pull out your old paperbacks, why not indulge and finally buy the illustrated versions of each book? Right now, you can get books 1-3 from Amazon. All of the books in the collection are gorgeously illustrated by award-winning artist Jim Kay. You won’t need to picture everything in your head as you read, it will all be right there in front of you in magical detail.

Harry Potter: The Illustrated Collection (Books 1-3) for $48, when you add all three to your cart. The set includes Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, and Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. When you add books one and two to your cart, book three will be free.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Solimo 5mg Melatonin Gummies - 120 Count Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

If it’s your dream to get some solid shut-eye for once in your life, why not give melatonin gummies a try? You can get these strawberry-flavored ones by Solimo for just $7 on Amazon today, a new all-time low. Not to mention, they’re gluten-free, wheat-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and egg-free.



If nothing else, you should keep them handy for overnight flights, the night before job interviews, and other particularly challenging sleep situations.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Privé Revaux has long made some great looking, affordable sunglasses, and they’ve lately moved into blue light-blocking specs and higher-end frames. But no matter what style you’re interested in, everything on their site is 25% off today with promo code PRFRIEND.



I’d start your search with the new Black collection, which are built from polished acetate and stainless steel frames, and feature detailed riveting, high-end hinges, and laser engraved logos...stuff you’d normally see on glasses that cost in the $100 range. They’re a steal at $40, and you can get them for $30 each with this code.

Advertisement

Even if you aren’t interested in sunglasses, the brand also makes some of the best looking blue light blocking glasses out there, so you can ease your eye strain while you stare at a screen all day.

All orders ship for free, and glasses start at under $23 with the discount, so you might as well give at least one frame a shot.