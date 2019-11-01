Friday's Best Deals: Casper Mattresses, OtterBox Coolers, Tommy John Underwear, and More

A wristwatch Gold Box, an EyeBuyDirect sitewide sale, and discounted crew socks lead off Friday’s best deals from around the web.



Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal. Deadspin was a good blog.

Advertisement

The Battery Organizer Storage Case Graphic : Shep McAllister

The Battery Organizer Storage Case | $16 | Amazon

It’s...beautiful.

Our readers have bought thousands of rechargeable batteries over the years, so it’s safe to assume you guys have some rolling around in the back of a drawer somewhere in your house. You can start organizing them with this $18 storage case. It has 93 slots of varying shapes and sizes, so it will fit most battery types, and has a removable battery tester. Today’s price is an all-time low, and $4 less than usual.



Advertisement

Puro Sound Labs Holiday Deals Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

Loud headphones can damage kids’ ears. We all know this, and while some devices have ways to limit volume through software, that’s certainly not the case across the board, and kids are notoriously clever at getting around software limitations.



Enter Puro Sound Labs, a headphone company that specializes in volume-limited audio products designed for kids’ ears. Running the gamut from Bluetooth headphones to headsets for Fortnite, they’re all designed to keep volume at a safe level no matter what they’re connected to.

Advertisement

The company just kicked off its holiday promotions, highlighted by the PuroQuiet noise canceling on-ears down to $80 (from $100), the PuroGamer gaming headset marked down to $50 (from $80), the JuniorJams Bluetooth headphones for $40 (from $50), and the PuroPlugs noise-deadening ear plugs for $20 (down from $30). All of those deals are available in every color, so you can get gifts for every kid on your shopping list.

Advertisement

Advertisement

10% off Any Order With Purchase of a Mattress Photo : Casper

Advertisement

Beyond the standard $50 discounts you hear about in the middle of every podcast, Casper mattresses don’t go on sale often, and Casper accessory deals are even rarer. But this 10% sitewide sale (live now) holds the promise of serious savings, if you still haven’t gotten rid of that old coil spring. They’ve run the same deal for a few other holidays this year, but this is still a solid deal if you’re in the market for a great bed.



To get this deal, you have to buy a mattress (sorry, dog mattresses don’t count), so you can’t take advantage if you’re only shopping for accessories. But 10% savings on a standard Casper mattress works out to nearly $100 on a queen, or as much as $269 on the new, advanced Wave mattress. Just use promo code HOUR at checkout to see the savings stack up.

Advertisement

The Internet Mattress Evolved: Casper Wave Casper was newly formed when I first went to their New York City showroom, which consisted of an… Read more

Advertisement

Update: This deal is still alive, but today (11/1) to celebrate National Turkey Day, you can get an extra $10 off your first delivery with promo code TURKEY10, in addition to your free bonus turkey.

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and Butcher Box is marking the occasion by throwing in a free turkey with your first delivery.



Advertisement

Butcher Box’s whole turkeys are 10-14 pounds, preservative free, and have never been given antibiotics or added hormones. That turkey ought to be big enough for about 8-10 people, so figure out your invite list, and start thinking about how you want to cook the thing (you have to invite me if you’re deep frying).

Your bonus come bundled with any of Butcher Box’s pre-selected boxes, which are priced at $129 for 24 servings, or $238 for 48 servings, which can be delivered every 30 or 60 days. For a nominal surcharge, you can also build a completely custom box, with your choices of proteins.

Advertisement

OXO Good Grips 16 Piece Leakproof Glass Food Storage Container Set Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

When it comes to leftover containers, once you go glass, you’ll never go back. These OXO leakproof containers are save in the freezer, in the microwave, in the dishwasher, and even in the oven, and the 16-piece set (eight containers with eight lids) is marked down by 20% on Amazon today.



Advertisement

Save Up to 50% on Fossil & Michael Kors Watches Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

It is time to clock in some savings on Michael Kors and Fossil watches. Today’s Gold Box has up to 50% off stainless steel and leather watches. Prices are as low as $55 for watches and $16 for jewelry. There is even a leather belt available for $27.



Just a reminder, this Fossil and Michael Kors Gold Box is for one day only and while supplies last. If you see a watch you want, don’t waste any time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fruit of the Loom Men’s Crew Socks Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

The cold weather is about to set in and it is going to be a total bitch. You’re going to want to stock up on socks now, rather than later. Get yourself a six-pack of Fruit of the Loom Men’s Crew Socks in white or black for only $8 on Amazon.



Advertisement

20% Off Sitewide Graphic : Chelsea Stone

Advertisement

As someone with dry skin, First Aid Beauty’s soothing products are some of my personal favorites, and today, you can take 20% off their entire site at the brand’s Daylight Savings Sale with promo code SLEEP20. Consider trying out some cult-favorite Ultra Repair Cream (or if you prefer something a bit lighter go the route of the Ultra Repair Moisturizer). I also stan the very gentle Ultra Repair Instant Oatmeal Mask for a boost of hydration, and the Ultra Repair Hydrating Serum, because in case you haven’t heard, hyaluronic acid is your friend. But really, with this sale, you can’t go wrong.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Look, you’re probably not going to wear these any time soon, with the possible exception of a two minute dog walk, but Rivieras makes some of the best summer espadrilles you can buy, and they’re cheaper than we’ve ever seen them before at just $30 per pair.



Seven different styles are available, but our Megan Collins is particularly fond of the red, white, and blue mesh Tour De Monde style:

A blend of cotton and mesh, this pair from Rivieras is both breathable (for those really warm days) and comfortable to boot. The navy with red trim lends a stylish, preppy look if you feel like channeling Vampire Weekend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The cold weather is on the way, so you’ll definitely need a jacket for the rest of the year. Luckily, several on-sale items from Columbia that would be perfect for fall’s breeziest nights are an extra 15% off with promo code EXTRA15. Gear up now, and get ready for whatever the weather throws your way.



Advertisement

If you wear glasses, it never hurts to have an extra pair. Whether you love your current frames or hate them, you’re going to want to check out the 20% Off Sitewide Sale at EyeBuyDirect. Just enter promo code GIFT20 at checkout to save. It shouldn’t cost you an arm and a leg just to be able to see.



Anyone who is on the market for a new pair of full-rim frames can check out the Yokote Matte Black Eyeglasses. If you’re tired of standard black frames and want a pop of color, you’ll love the Dutchess Matte Pink Eyeglasses.

Advertisement

iHealth Bluetooth Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

If you’re keeping an eye on your blood pressure, it can be useful to track any changes over time. Sure, you could write down readings in a notebook or make a spreadsheet, but the easiest way to monitor your BP is with your smartphone.



This Bluetooth-connected blood pressure cuff can sync with your iPhone or Android device, and in the iPhone’s case, even write the data to Apple’s native health app alongside your other vitals. Just clip the $10 coupon to get it for $30.

Advertisement

Tommy John Second Skin Boxer Brief Sale Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

Underwear is one of those things that you hopefully use every day, so it makes sense to invest in some that you really like.



Tommy John’s Second Skin boxer briefs blend soft micro modal with spandex for 360 stretch in a fabric that’ll feel luxurious, rather than technical. If any of the pairs in your underwear drawer are a little threadbare, you can pick up a pack of the Tommy Johns from today’s Amazon Gold Box.

Advertisement

Three pairs of trunks will set you back $67 (down from $96), five pairs will cost you $112 (down from $160), and three pairs of longer boxer briefs are marked down to $71, from $102. Yes, they’re still expensive, but those prices are the best Amazon’s ever listed, and shouldn’t you spend a little more on something that’s going to rub against your private bits all day long?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

As the cooler weather approaches, Otterbox is running a sale on cooler deals. If you like to hit the outdoors no matter what the temperatures are, you’ll need a sturdy cooler for a long trip. Right now, Otterbox has 25% Off Coolers + Cooler Accessories. That includes their popular hard-sided Venture cooler and their soft-sided Trooper cooler. This deal is for one day only, so don’t miss out!



Humble Book Bundle: Philosophy for Geeks by Wiley Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

The latest Humble Bundle spotlights features philosophy books that break down popular characters and series for great low prices, including titles like Arrested Development and Philosophy: They’ve Made a Huge Mistake, The Office and Philosophy: Scenes from an Unexamined Life, X-Men and Philosophy: Astonishing Insight and Uncanny Argument in the Mutant X-Verse and Final Fantasy and Philosophy: The Ultimate Walkthrough



As always, you can pay as much or as little as you want. Pay $8 or more, you can pick up philosophy books focused on House of Cards, South Park, and the Watchmen. $15 gets you Star Trek, Game of Thrones, and a whole bunch more. And the added bonus, you can chip in to support the National Coalition Against Censorship.

Advertisement

Gutterhead Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

Have you grown numb to Cards Against Humanity, and want a new game to make everyone in the room feel uncomfortable? Gutterhead just might do the trick. It’s sort of like Pictionary, but you have to draw things like “Wet Dream” or “Golden Shower.” Get it for 40% off today with promo code GUTTER40, and you’ll have it in time for when your grandparents visit for the holidays.



Advertisement

TECH

The Battery Organizer Storage Case | $16 | Amazon

Advertisement

Advertisement

HOME

Advertisement

LIFESTYLE

20% Off Sitewide | First Aid Beauty | Promo code SLEEP20

Advertisement

MEDIA

GAMING

Advertisement

FREE Costume Quest

FREE SOMA

Advertisement

Deals You May Have Missed

Advertisement

Let’s not kid ourselves: Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio for the iPad Pro is outrageously expensive. But it’s also the thinnest, sleekest, and most portable iPad Pro keyboard option by a considerable margin, and is the only one that works with the latest iPads’ Smart Connector, which means you won’t have to charge any batteries or fiddle with Bluetooth settings.



So if only Apple’s keyboard will do, the 12.9" version has a rare discount today down to $180. That’s $20 less than usual, and a match for an all-time low.

Advertisement

Advertisement

You might have heard a thing or two about some new Apple headphones last week, but they aren’t the only high profile wireless earbuds to get an upgrade recently.



These new and improved Zolo Liberty headphones are sort of a cross between the original Liberties and the now discontinued Liberty+, which we reviewed last year. They keep the design of the original Liberties, and still don’t have app-based EQ settings, but they did steal Bluetooth 5.0 and improved battery life from the more expensive version. In fact, they now claim to run for up to five hours untethered (the same as AirPods), and for up to 40 hours when combined with the charging case (a lot better than AirPods).

Advertisement

True wireless earbuds with Bluetooth 5 and that kind of battery life are no joke at any price, and these ‘buds usually sell for $99. Today though, you can get them for an all-time low $60 with promo code ZL2001HP.

Advertisement

Thermapen Mk4 Image : Thermoworks

Advertisement

Outdoor barbecues will be back before you know it, and you can be ready for that (and all of your other cooking needs) with a 20% discount on the best kitchen thermometer money can buy: the Thermapen Mk4.



You guys love the Thermapen because it displays the temperature in 2 - 3 seconds, has a 3,000 hour battery life, is waterproof, and is accurate within 0.7°F. Step back into the kitchen in just about any nice restaurant, and you’ll probably see some ThermoWorks gear in use.



Advertisement

Here are just a few readers gushing over it:



Thermapen Classic (or really any of the Thermapens). Bar none the best thermometer for cooking I have ever bought — accept no substitutes. Somewhat expensive at ~$70-$120 range, but I’ve been using mine for years and years, and it still gives me an accurate reading in less than three seconds. Well, well worth the price. Especially excellent for the grill. - theburners

Without a doubt. No other thermometer comes close. I’ve said it before on Kinja that the Thermapen is the best piece of kitchen equipment I’ve ever bought. - the-return-of-samba00

Advertisement

This model doesn’t see significant discounts very often, so pick one up in either black, orange, or yellow (spooky!) today.

eufy [BoostIQ] RoboVac 35C Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Our readers have fallen in love with Anker’s RoboVac line, and, right now, you can pick up one of their latest and most powerful models. Today only, Amazon discounting the eufy [BoostIQ] RoboVac 35C down to a low $180.



Cleaning-wise, it’s one of Anker’s most powerful and you can tell it to start cleaning via Alexa. One neat feature (sorry,) is it includes boundary strips so RoboVac only cleans the areas you want and also has a drop sensor, so it won’t go down a flight of stairs.

Advertisement

This Gold Box price is the lowest we’ve seen on this model on Amazon, or about $100 off its average price. However, the discounts will only stick around until the end of the day, or sold out. Losing out on this deal would definitely... suck. (Sorry!)

Advertisement

Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Jacket Graphic : Chelsea Stone

Advertisement

Everyone fucking loves this viral Amazon coat (not me, though, because I’m an individual!), and today, you can get one of your very own for much less than usual. Right now, The Coat, aka the Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Jacket is available in every color (for beige, black, grey, green, navy, and red) for just $107, down from its usual price of $140. As you can imagine, a coat this popular rarely goes on sale, so if you want to be hip to the trends this fall and winter, you better buy one right this second.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Sure, not really an amazing time of year to be hanging out outdoors, but good sunglasses are timeless. And there’s no better time than now to slide on a brand new pair of Ray-Ban shades from Nordstrom Rack, since the iconic eyewear brand is having its day in the sun with half off a wide selection styles. Now don’t be shady; shop this deal now so you can enjoy the sunshine while it lasts.



60% Off Merino Sweaters Photo : Jachs

Advertisement

The weather is finally getting on the cooler side and what better way is there to prepare for a crisp fall day than wrapping yourself up in a sweater? One of our readers’ favorite sweaters is back in stock, with more colors than last year, and is on super sale. You can get 60% off all Merino Sweaters from Jachs when you use promo code FLASH60.



If Merino sweaters aren’t exactly your thing, that’s okay. Jachs still has their Fall Sitewide Flash Sale going on, where you can get up to 60% off everything.

Advertisement

Extra 40% Off Sale Graphic : Chelsea Stone

Advertisement

Bonobos is stocked with fall essentials, and you can take all of them home for less at the brand’s Halloween Sale, using promo code EXTRASPOOKY. With this deal, you’ll get an extra 40% off everything on clearance. So make space in your closet for essentials like floral shirts, breezy sweaters, non-terrible T-shirts, chinos, jeans, button-downs, and suits, and get ready to look on the outside like the put together guy you are on the inside.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

If your wardrobe isn’t looking so hot, it’s time to hit up Original Penguin. Their Trick or Treat is on now, which means select styles including polos, tees, button-downs, and pants are an extra 40% off, with promo code SAVE40. Prices start at just $12 for T-shirts, so it’s a pretty great opportunity to score some classic new looks.

If you’re trying to get ready for the impending cold weather, you’ll want to shop the Fall Sitewide Flash Sale at Jachs. When you use promo code FLASH60, you can save on a wide variety of favorite styles at Jachs.



Advertisement

Ultra Soft Sueded Cotton Tees are down to $11, while a Heavyweight Quilted Hooded Puffer Jacket is $90 off during this flash sale. You can save on everything sitewide now through midnight on October 31st.

Advertisement

If you’ve been eyeing something special from Backcountry, now’s the time to buy, since the outdoor retailer is taking 20% off one full-price item of your choosing with promo code TAKE20WINTER.



Exclusions apply, of course; this deal isn’t stackable. Also, the offer is not valid on special orders, package discounts, gift certificates, passes, and lift tickets, nor can you use it on bikes and frames, helmet cams, and digital cameras, any item with GPS technology, personal locator beacons, strollers, ski and snowboard equipment, airbag packs, fly fishing gear, and fly fishing watercraft. I know, it sounds like a lot, but that does still live a good portion of gear and plenty of apparel up for grabs for a steal.

Advertisement

Humble Book Bundle: Philosophy for Geeks by Wiley Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

The latest Humble Bundle spotlights features philosophy books that break down popular characters and series for great low prices, including titles like Arrested Development and Philosophy: They’ve Made a Huge Mistake, The Office and Philosophy: Scenes from an Unexamined Life, X-Men and Philosophy: Astonishing Insight and Uncanny Argument in the Mutant X-Verse and Final Fantasy and Philosophy: The Ultimate Walkthrough



As always, you can pay as much or as little as you want. Pay $8 or more, you can pick up philosophy books focused on House of Cards, South Park, and the Watchmen. $15 gets you Star Trek, Game of Thrones, and a whole bunch more. And the added bonus, you can chip in to support the National Coalition Against Censorship.

Advertisement

Nintendo Super Mario Advent Calendar Graphic : Suarez

Advertisement

Of all of the Advent calendars we’ve opened so far, our favorite is finally on sale. It isn’t the biggest deal, but money off is money off. Right now, you can save $5 on the Nintendo Super Mario Advent Calendar. If you enjoy spoilers as much we do, you can check out our Spoilin’ Santa edition of this calendar to see who is inside.



Advertisement

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle and Starlink: Battle for Atlas Starter Pack Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Get a lot of bang, bang and pew, pew for your buck with this $30 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle and Starlink: Battle for Atlas bundle from Best Buy. Switch owners should 100% take advantage on this no-brainer bundle, especially considering that Kingdom Battle is worth it for that price alone (and it’s currently $25 on Amazon.)



Oh, did I mention there’s an exclusive Star Fox appearance for the Switch version of Starlink? Get it now, before it barrel rolls away.

Advertisement

Advertisement

LEGO Saturn V Apollo Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

In one giant leap for deal-kind, LEGO’s stunning Saturn V Apollo is back on sale for an entirely reasonable $90 right now, a $30 discount from its usual price, and the best deal we’ve seen since the 2018 holiday season.



What makes this set so popular? Well, it has 1,969 pieces (get it?), the main spacecraft is more than three feet tall when assembled, and the set allows you to simulate an entire mission, from launch to splashdown. We’re kind of bummed that it doesn’t come with a pack of astronaut ice cream for extra realism (and deliciousness!), but you can always get that at Amazon.

Advertisement

Save $10 When You Spend $50 on LEGO Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

I don’t care how old you are, it is always fun of play with LEGOs (sorry, I refuse to refer to them as just LEGO or LEGO bricks, I’m not a robot). If you too enjoy building a LEGO set and promptly knocking it over by accident, you’re in good company.



Right now, you can Save $10 When You Spend $50 on LEGO (qualifying sets only) on Amazon. A bunch of these LEGO sets are actually already on sale, so you’ll be doubling up on the savings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Save big on a couple of travel-friendly, Aukey USB-C wall plugs with our exclusive coupon. Use the promo code KINJAD546 to drop the price on an Aukey PA-D5 60W Dual-Port PD Wall Charger down to just $27. This unit offers *two* USB-C plugs to charge from. Here’s what Corey, our deal researcher, had to say about his experience:



I’ve been using the Aukey PA-D5 60W Dual-Port PD Wall Charger to charge my Switch and Dell Inspiron 13 for a couple of weeks. Both charge at their highest rates through USB-C PD.

Advertisement

But if you want to mix and match USB types, we’ve got you covered. An Aukey PA-D3 60W USB-C Charger with a standard USB port is down to $27 using the code KINJAD339.

Advertisement

If you’re still using the stock, single plug unit that came with your device, you’re in need of an upgrade. I mean, imagine the convenience of charging two of your devices at once? That’s the future. And this is an excellent opportunity to get one ahead of peak travel season.

Advertisement

DELOMO Dog Rope Toy Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

Give your dog a reason to wag their tail the next time they see you. You can get this 12-pack of DELOMO Dog Rope Toy for $14 when you use the promo code 30817BK3. It includes just about every style of rope toy there is, so your dog will have their pick of the litter.



Advertisement

Advertisement

With a whopping 900 lumens of brightness, an extended rechargeable battery that lasts up to 13 hours on the medium setting, a zoomable beam, and IP65 dust and water resistance, Anker’s LC90 flashlight is enough flashlight for just about everyone. And with those specs, it’s a steal at $28, down from the usual $36, with promo code KINJALITE.



Advertisement

If you don’t need that sort of military grade brightness, you can also get a 2-pack of the 400 lumen LC40 flashlight for $18, with the same KINJALITE promo code. Just note that they run off of AAA batteries, rather than a built-in rechargeable.

Advertisement

To give you a little context about the brightness here, your smartphone’s flashlight probably puts out about 40-60 lumens. Again, these have 900 and 400, respectively. Don’t look directly at them.

Elmer’s Washable Clear Glue, 1 Gallon Graphic : Chelsea Stone

Advertisement

Slime is objectively fun, so whip up a bunch of batches with this gallon of Elmer’s Washable Clear Glue for just $10 (you will also need baking soda and contact solution, or Elmer’s Magic Liquid, plus any food coloring and/or glitter of your choosing). I guess, if you insist, the glue could also be used for, uh, gluing things, but really, slime is the goal here, OK?



Advertisement

Early Bird Sale Photo : TRTL

Advertisement

We’re not sure what we’re early birds for. Celebrating Christmas before Halloween is over? Shopping Black Friday deals four weeks in advance? Cyber Monday? Whatever we’re early for, TRTL has a good deal for us. You can get 20% off sitewide when you use promo code EARLY20. Get yourself a nice neck pillow or some of TRTL’s brand new packing pods, which we covered over on The Inventory.



The Early Bird Sale goes now through November 3rd. The promo code will take 20% off your entire order, not just one item. However, we should note, if you only want the packing pods, you can use a separate code to get those for 30% off. Enter PACK30 at checkout to get the pods for only $56. Delivery is free on all U.S. orders.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s scary appropriate that Luigi’s Mansion 3 for Nintendo Switch is dropping during peak spooky season (marketing, amirite?) Less scary, however, is the fact that you can pick up this soon-to-be-released title for $10 off with code DS9 at Daily Steals.



RIP Luigi (1983-2018) Luigi Mario, best known to friends and family as Luigi, died this morning at the age of 35. He is… Read more

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something to do during Halloween that doesn’t involve the crowds and excessive drinking, Luigi’s Mansion 3 is an awesome option. It’s getting a lot of buzz before its release. If you order soon, you’ll get it in time for Halloween.

Advertisement

Buy 3, Get One Free Video Games Screenshot : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Amazon’s offering a buy-three-get-one-free offer on video games. Here’s what they’re saying, “Add 3 items from the selection on this page to your Shopping Basket via the ‘Add to Basket’. When you’re done shopping, click the ‘Proceed to Checkout’ button.” So, um, I see an “Add to Cart” button, but whatever. (So, isn’t it buy 2 get one free? Ugh.)



It’s a solid deal especially considering there are a lot of recently released titles here, including The Outer Worlds. Unfortunately, it would not let me buy three copies of Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch.

Advertisement

Dr. Bronner’s 5-Piece Sampler Gift Set Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

If you’re looking for a new soap, you’re going to want to get Dr. Bronner’s 5-Piece Sampler Gift Set while it’s back on sale for $22 on Amazon. It is a cult-favorite, and this sampler is cheaper than ever before on Amazon. You can find your preferred scent from this sampler, as it includes almond, eucalyptus, tea tree, lavender, and the famously tingly peppermint.



Zach Custer from The Inventory had to say about Dr. Bronner’s:

Dr. Bronner’s is now my default for a handful of cleaning needs, and a trusted fail safe when another bottle runs dry. Dr. Bronner’s hasn’t replaced all my cleaning supplies, but it’s definitely reduced the excess. And since it’s all natural, I don’t have to think twice about using it, it’s basically always safe. Just remember to Dilute! Dilute! Ok!



Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

You might not have heard of Kyoku, but we found their Daimyo damascus steel chef’s knife to be a joy to use, and incredibly beautiful to look at to boot.



Now, you can get the blade for $70 with promo code KYOKULUP plus a 10% clippable coupon on the product page. If you’re still hacking away at onions with the dull, chipped knife you bought back in college, this will completely change the way you cook. And since sharp knives are less prone to slipping, it’ll be safer to use too. You don’t want to cut your finger off, do you? No? Buy this knife.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now’s the perfect time of year to catch up on your outdoor fitness goals, and for PUMA, that means catching up with you. The athletic wear brand is taking an extra 30% off their entire sale section, plus free shipping on orders $35 or more. Thus, trendy sneakers and apparel for workouts and beyond are going much less than usual, so use promo code SPOOK30 and stock up for a new season now.

Advertisement

If you don’t have the time or inclination to shop for your own clothes, The Menlo Club will send you a couple of surprise products from Five Four, Grand AC, or New Republic each month, in your size, for $60. And today only, you can get $30 off your first order, plus a Kinja Deals-exclusive bundle consisting of a jacket, a t-shirt (or hoodie) and one accessory (socks or sunglasses). To get the deal, you’ll need to use promo code KINJABUNDLE at checkout.



Note: The promo code field may already have something else populated, so just replace it with KINJABUNDLE and press enter to apply the code.

Advertisement

When you sign up for a new subscription, you’ll provide Menlo Club with the styles that you like (Casual, Classic, Forward, or a mix), plus all of your shoe, pant, and shirt sizes, so you can be sure that everything will fit. If something doesn’t fit when it arrives, size exchanges are free, as is shipping.



Advertisement

You can cancel whenever you want, so there’s no risk. Just remember to use code KINJABUNDLE at checkout to get the deal.

Cable Matters 4-Rotating Outlet Wall Mount Surge Protector Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

You know those outlets behind your couch? Or your dresser? You know, the ones that you don’t use because it would mean having to permanently your furniture several inches away from the wall to avoid putting too much strain on the plug and cord coming out of the outlet?



With this four-outlet surge protector from Cable Matters, you can actually put those outlets to use, without compromising your furniture placement. Four swiveling plugs let your cords run out to the side, rather than straight out from the wall, and a couple of USB ports are onboard as well if you want to use this in an office or nightstand environment.

Advertisement

Normally priced at $20, get it for $17 today with promo code 15XWFPGL.

Advertisement

Advertisement

MicroUSB is the cockroach of the tech world: it’ll never truly die. Even now, as we round the corner into a new decade, a depressing number of electronics still use the archaic plug instead of a modern USB-C connector.



So what can you, the average consumer, do to make this frustratingly slow transition suck a little bit less? Buy two of these 2-in-1 cables for under $8, that’s what. The Cable Matters microUSB cables include USB-C tips on the end that you can attach when needed, and while they won’t support USB-C PD fast charging, they’ll let you charge just about every device not made by Apple.

Advertisement

Hamilton Beach Stand Mixer Graphic : Chelsea Stone

Advertisement

When I heard the words “stand mixer,” I think: KitchenAid. But if you’re not really interested in spending upwards of $200 on such an implement, consider this smart-looking Hamilton Beach Stand Mixer, now on sale for $170 in white. It features 12 speed settings and a 400 watt motor, so you know it can stir up any concoction that comes its way. Plus, a flat beater, dough hook, whisk and pouring shield are all included to satisfy any and all of your baking needs. Just be sure to whip up this deal before it gets gobbled up.



Advertisement

IMUSA Aluminum Espresso Stovetop Espresso Maker (6-cup) Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Right now, you can pick up a 6-cup IMUSA Aluminum Espresso Stovetop Espresso Maker for a low $5. That’s nuts considering this is one the best ways to make cafe con leche. If you have a grinder, you’re going to get awesome brews with this espresso maker. This product typically sells between $12-$8, so you’re getting a sweet deal today.



Advertisement

Amazon Echo Wall Clock Gif : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

Amazon’s Echo Wall Clock is a revelation for the specific (but I think quite large!) subset of people who:



1) Use Alexa timers in the kitchen with some regularity.

and

2) Don’t have an Echo Show with a screen built in.

Just pop in some batteries, hang the clock, and a ring of LEDs will automatically count down the minutes and final 60 seconds of any timer you set with your voice. It’s elegant, seamless, and I can’t stand how much I love the thing.

Advertisement

It came out late last year for $30, but it just got a rare discount to $25. The clock is ticking on this deal though, so don’t waste any time.

Advertisement

Oster ShedMonster De-Shedding Tool Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

If you live with a heavy shedder, you need to invest in a good grooming brush. And what better investment will you get by only spending $9 on this lifesaver? Normally, the Oster ShedMonster De-Shedding Tool is $14, but it is marked down by $5 right now. That is the lowest price it has even been on Amazon.



This brush is one of our readers’ favorites when it comes to grooming heavy shedding cats (and dogs).

Claw shaped brushes, like this Oster ShedMonster work really well for long haired cats with a dense undercoat. I use it alongside a more traditional wire brush (which is enough for my short haired cats) because it does such a nice job getting those undercoat hairs that will inevitably turn into hairballs if I don’t brush her regularly. Plus, it’s very very easy to clean out, so you don’t have to stop brushing to clean the fur out, you just clean it out every few strokes as you go. - silentstone7

Advertisement

Advertisement

MaidMAX Underbed Storage Bag Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

Does your dresser or closet look like it is about to throw up because it is so overstuffed with your clothing? Stop mistreating your storage. If you no longer have space in your drawers for all of your clothes, hide them under the bed in this in a MaidMAX Underbed Storage Bag. You can get one for $8 on Amazon when you use promo code U54LRMMS.

