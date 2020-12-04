Friday's Best Deals: Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Christmas Tree, Mpow Earbuds, Baby Yoda Sweatshirts, and More

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War leads Friday’s best deals.



Promoted Deal: Hover-1 Electric Scooters | $120-$350 | Best Buy | Sponsored

If you’re looking for a fresh way to get around the ‘hood, an electric scooter might be exactly what you need. Hover-1 has an array of models ranging from self-balancing, hoverboard-like scooters to more traditional electric models with handles, and a few of them are discounted at Best Buy right now.



The Hover-1 Superfly self-balancing scooter sees the biggest percentage discount at 40% off, which means you can snag it for just $120 right now. It has a 6-mile range and can cruise at up to 7 miles per hour, plus it’ll bump tunes from your smartphone via Bluetooth. Alternately, the RGB-lit Hover-1 Astro is $20 off the list price at $230.

Want something a bit faster with handles? The Hover-1 Gambit electric folding scooter is $90 off the list price right now, selling for just $160. It has a 9-mile operating range and can run at up to 15 miles per hour, giving you plenty of speed and range to work with. Need even more? The Hover-1 Alpha foldable electric scooter bumps up to 12 miles in range and 17 miles per hour for $350.

Mpow MDots Wireless Earbuds CJLL92OT Image : Mpow

Earbuds are still very much in fashion when it comes to preferred listening modes. The only downside is they do tend to be a bit more expensive than their tethered brethren. For the next two days take 32% off the Mpow MDots Wireless Earbuds. Just remember to clip the coupon and use code CJLL92OT at checkout.

I’ve tested a lot of Mpow and I’m never been disappointed. Their earbuds pair quickly and seamlessly. They absolutely fit securely so no worries if you’re wearing these to the gym, for a run, or even while just doing errands. All of Mpow’s earbuds produce robust and balanced sound. I use my M5s for phone calls and Skype sessions and have never had any issues with the mic or hearing the conversation clearly. As with most of their products you can have full control with just one tap of an earbud. Expect about 20 hours of playback time and you get about 4 full charges with the case before needing to plug it in for extra juice. The noise cancellation is something I’m always impressed by with these and I often have to take one of the earbuds out to hear someone speaking even when they are turned off. They’re no joke. These are top-quality earbuds that won’t break the bank.

Free shipping for Prime members.

LG UltraFine 32" 4K Monitor Image : Giovanni Colantonio

In order to game, you must first clear your mind. Close your eyes. Leave behind your worldly troubles. It is just you, a mouse, and a keyboard. Take a deep breath. But a single Dorito on your tongue, as if you are receiving communion. When you open your eyes like a newborn, the first thing you will see is your monitor. So it’s important that you’re using one that will capitalize on your newfound mental clarity with an equally clear image. If you’re looking to upgrade, BuyDig has the LG UltraFine down to $497. It’s a 32"4K monitor with a 60Hz refresh rate, that’s optimized for gaming with Dynamic Action Sync (a fancy way to say it minimizes input lag). Add in Radeon FreeSync technology, which helps prevent stutters, and you’ve got a solid all-around gaming monitor that will free your mind.

Anker Soundcore Life P2 Image : Ignacia Fulcher

I’ve been using a pair of Anker’s Soundcore Life P2 since January, and they’ve been fantastic AirPods alternatives. They were down to $50 back then, but Anker has dropped the price down to its lowest ever mark at $36, no code necessary.

These buds feature CVC 8.0 microphones for noise reduction, 40 hours of total playtime (seven in the buds, the rest in the charger), an IPX7 water rating, and Bluetooth 5.0 AptX for a cleaner wireless connection.

More importantly, these little bundles of plastic acoustical joy deliver powerful sound from the graphene drivers inside. If you’re new to the true wireless game, the Anker Soundcore Life P2 offers a perfect starting point.

Samsung 82" Class 8 4K TV Image : Giovanni Colantonio

A big TV deserves big savings. Best Buy currently has Samsung’s 82" Class 8 $600 off its usual price. Now down to $1200, this 4K TV has plenty of bells and whistles to justify its size. It’s got two 10W speakers and has a 240 motion rate. The built-in V-chip allows you to easily set parental locks on content so your kids don’t stumble into anything. Then there’s the smart features, because of course it’s a smart TV. Streaming apps are integrated into it and you can control the TV. All in all, there’s quite a lot this bad boy can do, making it a solid all-in-one option. Just make sure you can fit it in your entertainment center.

HP Omen Gaming Laptop - Ryzen 7 Image : Best Buy

You ever notice how no one ever plays video games anymore? Weird, right? They were such a phenomenon in the 80's and 90's, but now they basically don’t exist. Where’s Atari at? Is Sega still kicking these days? All we do is read books and watch the nightly news in 2020. It’s time for that to change. It’s time what we finally play some video games for once. If you want to join this revolution, the HP Omen gaming laptop is on sale over at Best Buy. It’s $400 off its usual price, taking it down to $850. That’s a solid price considering that it’s got an AMD Ryzen 7 processor and GeForce GTX 1660 Ti running in there. With a 15.6" full HD display, you can finally see what Sonic the Hedgehog has been up to lately.



Dell 24 Monitor Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Sometimes you just need a basic ass monitor, something that gets the job done as you’re working from home, and doesn’t hurt your wallet in the process. The Dell 24 Monitor is a no-frills 1080p IPS display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It has one port for HDMI and one for VGA. Its contrast ratio, 1000:1, is described as “typical” on the Dell website. It’s everything someone who doesn’t really care what monitor they use could ever dream of and more. There’s no HDR, no 4K, no swivel, no oversized panel, no bells and whistles to consider and think to yourself: Do I really need this?

The Dell 24 monitor is perfectly fine for number crunching, writing, casual gaming—whatever it is you spend your time on, unless it’s serious design or photo work, or like, professional esports, this display will probably suffice. And it’s $100, so who cares.

Up to 50% Off HyperX Gaming Accessories Image : Amazon

You got the games this weekend. Now it’s time to accessorize. HyperX gaming accessories are on sale today at Amazon, with discounts going as high as 50%. There’s a lot to explore here whether you’re looking for headsets, keyboards, or even Nintendo Switch accessories. We’ve added some noteworthy deals below, including the HyperX Cloud Alpha gaming headset, but I’m especially interested in the joy-con charging station. The handy little accessory can charge four joy-cons at once and features LED indicators to let you know when a controller is done charging. It’s only $15 too, which is a small price to pay for a curiosity.



Here’s a significant price cut for you: Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection is now down to $30. That’s a $50 price cut over the game’s usual $80 price tag, which is an incredible deal when you consider what’s included. The package comes with Wolfenstein: The New Order, The Old Blood, The New Colossus, and Youngblood. The Wolfenstein series was a highlight of the 2010's, reestablishing itself as an essential first-person shooter franchise among a crowded field. The series took an especially timely approach with The New Colossus, more directly commenting on the troubling rise of white supremacy in America. As far as power fantasies go, Wolfenstein is a blast, letting players chew through hundreds of Nazis like gum. For anyone who has yet to try out the newer games in the series, the Alt History Collection is an essential shooter bundle.

Another year, another Call of Duty game. War truly does never change. This year’s installment, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, is currently $10 off at Walmart. That means you can grab PS5/Series X versions for $60 and PS4/Xbox One editions for $50. Here’s a bit of a PSA if you’re not sure which version to grab. You’ll be able to upgrade the PS4 version to the PS5 one, though it will cost you a fee and you’ll always need the disc in the console to access it (sorry, trade-in gang). You won’t be ale to upgrade the Xbox One version if you’re thinking of getting a Series X later. Got it? With that out of the way, the PlayStation 5 version takes advantage of the DualSense controller’s adaptive triggers to give each gun different feedback when firing. If nothing else, it’s a good way to test how that controller could change shooters this generation.

We saw Ubisoft slash the price on games like Watch Dogs: Legion, Just Dance 2021, and even Assassin’s Creed Valhalla this Blyber Weekend, but the studio just took things to another level. You can now save $10 on Immortals: Fenyx Rising at Amazon. The game is quite literally brand new, so that’s about as fast a price cut as you can expect. Ubisoft’s latest open world game looks like it takes many cues from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, with free climbing, gliding, and rune-like abilities that can be used to solve puzzle shrines. Except it’s about Gods. If that sounds up your alley, you can grab the PS5, PS4, Xbox, and Switch versions at a discount now.



When I bring you deals, I try to find the most high demand items out there. Consoles? New releases? Essential tech? I’m here for you. But sometimes, you have to share something solely because it’s dang cute. With that preface, here’s some adorable Pokémon holiday plushies on sale for $12 at Amazon. Behold, Charmander with a little hat or Squirtle with some fluffy ear muffs so he doesn’t freeze. Squirtle is full of water, after all. With Mariah Carey back on the airwaves, you are legally allowed to get festive now, so why not ring in the cold season by cuddling up with these charmers? I’m feeling the winter love already. Bring on the snow!

Well football fans, we’ve got another deflategate on our hands. No, Tom Brady isn’t stealing the air out of balls. This time, we’re talking about Madden NFL ‘21. This year’s football simulation is down to $25, which is surely below the legal limit as set by NFL guidelines, right? I am calling Roger Goodell as we speak and trying to make sure it will not play in this year’s Super Bowl. I am also going to ask him if he can quit his job, but that’s unrelated. For those who aren’t bothered by this scandal, you’ll get a free next-gen upgrade when you buy the PS4 and Xbox One versions, so the $25 price tag is an especially solid value. Go Pats.



Three Months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Image : Microsoft

At this point, Microsoft’s sales on Xbox Game Pass have approached comedic levels. When the service was only $5 a month, it really seemed like an impossible steal. When Microsoft started doing $1 introductory offers, it became next to impossible to not check it out. Now Microsoft is approaching the point of parody. You can get three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $1. That is not a joke, but boy howdy does it sound like one. Technically, you’re getting one month for $1 and two free months thrown in on top of that, which is just plain goofy. This deal is only valid for new subscribers, but that seems to include anyone who has just the PC or Console version and is looking to upgrade. I had an active PC subscription and was able to upgrade to Ultimate and get the savings. I truly don’t understand how any of this is sustainable, but my wallet isn’t complaining.

If you’re a first-time PlayStation owner, you’re probably realizing that there’s a lot of extra fees when it comes to the console. PlayStation 5 games are $70, but then you’ll also need a PS Plus subscription if you want to play them online. Then factor in PS Now, which is an entirely different service, and the cost of the console starts to balloon rather quickly. Eneba is running a deal to help alleviate that that pain with the promo code PSFIRSTBUY. The one-time use code drops the price of one year subscriptions to PS Plus and PS Now significantly. You can also grab PlayStation gift cards at a discount with that same code, making a $50 gift card $5 cheaper. Shoppers can use the code PSSECONDBUY on subsequent purchases to buy more one year subscriptions and $50/$25 gift cards at a slightly higher price. It’s frankly a bit sneaky, but at least the rebuy prices only seem to be a dollar or two more.

Disclaimer: While we’ve heard your complaints about our use of Eneba links in the past, note the redirection to EU region-locked products has since been resolved by our affiliate partners at Eneba and Awin.

Deep breaths, deep breaths. Yakuza: Like a Dragon is down to $35 at Amazon, which is a very low price considering it just came out a few weeks ago. Personally, I just bought the game a few days ago for $60. Isn’t that funny? I figured, “There’s no way it’ll get discounted this early.” And then it went down to $50! Great, I love that for everyone that is not me! On Sunday, it went down to $40 and howled into a pillow. Lo and behold, I’ve woken up today and here we are at $35. Extremely cool and I’m happy for everyone who had the foresight to wait, like, two weeks. Anyway, Like a Dragon is the latest in the Yakuza series, which just seems to get increasingly weirder as time goes on. The biggest change this time around is a pivot to turn-combat, a departure for the series. You can also do a bunch of wacky and mundane side-missions like can collecting and go karting and that’s really the selling point here, frankly.

18" Pikachu Funko Pop Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Black Friday is over. Blyber Weekend is donezo. Cyber Monday? Dead and buried. Today is simply Tuesday. Normal Tuesday. Nothing fancy about it. Time really flies, right? You’re probably kicking yourself this morning for not loading up on deals this weekend, aren’t you? The FOMO is powerful and it will haunt you forever. But wait, what’s that in the distance? Why, it’s GameStop with some last minute Tuesday deals! And what do they have? It’s an 18" Pikachu Funko Pop for $70. We are saved. You will love 18" Pikachu Funko Pop. You will obey 18" Pikachu Funko Pop. 18" Pikachu Funko Pop does not judge you for missing game sales. 18" Pikachu Funko Pop only asks to sit on a shelf and be 18". This is what Normal Tuesday is all about.

I know that we’re in a bit of a “boy who cried wolf” situation at this point, but Cyberpunk 2077 is actually coming out. No, for real this time: it’ll be here on December 10. Really, I understand your skepticism, what with all the delays that have befallen it this year, but this is a real video game that you will be able to play with your actual hands soon. For those of you who believe me, here’s another fact: if you preorder the game at Amazon, you can save $10 and get it for $50 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. CD Projekt Red’s upcoming open world game promises to be memorable at the very least, so preorder a copy if you’re curious and use the extra $10 you saved to buy John Wick on DVD or something.



Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Screenshot : Nintendo

No snark here. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is down to $50 at Amazon, plain and simple. Sure, I could get snippy about Nintendo’s reluctance to mark down games, but why bother? It’s $10 off a superb fighting game that’s essential for Switch owners. I’ll take it! This is an especially notable deal for anyone who just bought a Switch during this whole mess of sales we’re living through right now. The game features all your favorite characters like Mario, Link, Kirby, Joker from Persona 5 and he has a literal gun that he uses to shoot people, and more. Grab it at a discount and have fun. It’s just that easy, folks!

12 Months Switch Online + 128GB microSD Card Image : Giovanni Colantonio

So, you’re going to buy all these Switch games on sale this weekend, right? Well, there’s two questions to consider in the wake of a buying spree. One, how am I going to store all of them on the system’s pithy internal storage? Secondly, how am I going to play a game like Splatoon 2 if I don’t have a Nintendo Online subscription? Get ready to kill two squids with one stone, because Best Buy has a bundle up that answers both needs. You can get 12 months of Switch Online and a 128GB microSD card (emblazoned with a happy-go-lucky mushroom) for just $35. That’s an $85 value normally, so it’s an excellent deal for new Switch owners especially.

I’ve been sifting through a never-ending barrage of game deals this Blyber Weekend, but I think I’ve finally found the winner. Dishonored & Prey: The Arkane Collection is $30 right now at Amazon. Why’s that such a good deal? This package just came out in August and usually sells for $60. Sure, it’s a bundle of older games, but what a bundle it is. You’ll get Dishonored, Dishonored 2, Dishonored: Death of the Outside, and Prey for that price. Just about each one of those is worth $20 on their own, so this is a no-brainer if you’ve yet to play any of these standout titles from Arkane Studios.

Hey toolheads—no, I’m not talking about fans of the band Tool (though I imagine there’s some overlap), I’m talking to the people who love power tools and can’t get enough of ‘em—Home Depot’s got a throuple of Milwaukee bundles on sale! Save $140 on the M12 12-volt lithium-ion cordless combo kit that squeezes a drill/driver, impact driver, Hackzall, rotary tool, three batteries, a tool bag, and a charger all into one box. Up your DIY game to 20,000 OPM with an M12 multi-tool kit for $99, impact driver, battery, and charger included. And last but not least, strip 50% off a ratchet and screwdriver combo kit, complete with a battery and charger.



Part of the M12 family of tools, all three of these sets are compatible with one another’s batteries and accessories and highly reviewed to boot. Of the trio, you’ll get the deepest savings from the 12-volt cordless combo tool kit, which normally runs $339, and includes most of the things you’d need to get started on your next DIY project. Wield a Hackzall that can cut through lumber, then sand down the edges with the enclosed rotary tool. Power through even the toughest screw with a power drill and driver. And if that doesn’t do the trick, the impact driver probably will. Unbound by oppressive cables, pull the trigger on your next cordless power tool purchase while supplies last.

7.5 Ft Premium Spruce Christmas Tree KINGSO456G Image : Sheilah Villari

Here is another Christmas tree deal. These have been huge drivers on the site, almost like you need them for something soon. All jokes aside this is a beautiful artificial tree that is currently 30% off. Just clip the coupon and use the code KINGSO456G on this 7.5 Ft Premium Spruce Christmas Tree.



This is a chonky tall tree will surely be a show stopper once you adorn it with your beloved ornaments. With 1,300 spines and a sturdy and stable metal base, the spruce looks like the real thing without the hassle of falling needles. As with most of these new trees, it’s made of an eco-friendly PVC material. It’s easy to set up, take down, and store. Fluff those branches for the fullest look and get to decorating.

This tree will ship for free.

Arlo Essential Spotlight Image : Arlo

Although we’re all mostly staying at home right now, even being away for a couple hours can be stressful if you’re waiting for an important package. A good security camera can help make sure your cargo’s secure, and it’ll also help you have some peace of mind that no trouble’s afoot back home. Arlo’s cameras should do the trick, and right now you can get the Essential Spotlight for $50 off at Home Depot, bringing it down to $80. That’ll get you a single camera with 1080p recording, night vision, and two-way audio.

Secura Air Mattress Image : Sheilah Villari

If things get a little better next year maybe, just maybe you’ll have friends and family visit you. Having enough room for houseguests is number one when hosting and sometimes that means turning to a reliable way to do so. This Secura Air Mattress is 34% off and is just that item. Grab this one now and always be prepared for a pal or sibling who needs to crash with you.

This air mattress is flocked on the top and sides which is such a fun soft material. They make Calico Critters out of that! Durable PVC was used to construct this eco-friendly, puncture-proof, and water-resistant matress. It’s got a Suregrip bottom so no worries about sliding around at night. The built-in air pump is efficient so you’ll have this mattress fully inflated in just 3-5 minutes. That being said it also takes about that time to get all the air out. The mattress measures 80" x 60" x 20" which means two adults will easily fit on this. It’s basically a queen size. All in all, it’s pretty comfy for an air mattress that won’t lose air while you slumber.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Christmas Tree Skirts & Collars Sale Image : Wayfair

Now that you’ve chosen the perfect pine and decorated it with all your favorite ornaments it seems like something is missing. There’s no skirt at the bottom of the tree. This was my roommate and I last night. We stood back admired our work and realized how naked the tree still looked. Wayfair is having a huge sale on Christmas tree skirts and collars. There are over 800 options so you’ll definitely find one to jive with your other holiday decor.

We all have a friend or relative where everything in their house is white. It’s like something out of Better Homes & Garden magazine. It does look beautiful, pristine, and calm. If this is you, you probably bring that aesthetic to the holiday season too. This Hansell Holiday Christmas Tree Skirt ($71) adds fuzzy faux fur fanciness to that. This 56" will wrap around your tree and give the illusion of soft little snowflakes collecting at the bottom. Your gifts will definitely pop with their bright wrapping on the flawless material underneath. If the look is what you’re going for this one is sophisticated.

If color is more your jam this Poinsettia Tree Skirt ($49) might be what you need. It’s a classic. That red will blend perfectly with the glistening green of your tree. The embroidered poinsettia cutouts add a cool dimension and definitely make your space more festive.

And now for something a little whimsical. What’s more jolly than ice skating dachshunds ($47) dressed as Santa? You don’t need to be a dog lover to appreciate how cute and cheery this tree skirt is. The beige and black actually make it a little more demure than you’d think it would be but hey it’s the holidays so have a little fun. And in 2020 if dogs on skate make you smile you proudly dress your tree in this one.

Free shipping on all orders over $35.

Dyson V7 Origin Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Let me tell you, the Dyson V7 is a game-changer, and I’m not just saying that because it’s on sale for $200 and we get a commission from each purchase. I bought one myself back in June and haven’t regretted it. Mounted to our wall, it’s much easier to store than a larger upright floor vac you might tuck away in a closet and rarely touch. I use mine almost every day to pick up kitty litter as my cat explodes from his spaceship. For smaller spaces, the canister yields a sufficient enough capacity that you can go about a month without emptying it out. Not to mention the actual process of dumping out the dirt and dust only requires the simple pull of a lever.



A $150 discount is not nothing, especially considering I paid $20 more for mine back in June. While it may not have the longest battery life in the world, clocking in at just 30 minutes, those living in quaint apartments or rancher-style homes shouldn’t take more than that to give their place a nice sweep.

Christmas Trees Under $100 Image : Wayfair

Now we’re in December it’s time for those trees to shine. My roommate put our’s up last night. I wanted to be salty about it because I won’t be seeing my family this year but it was really nice to see the dogs sleeping underneath it. If you’re in need of some holiday cheer in this dumpster fire year here are three trees from Wayfair under $100.

If you’re old fashioned and want a full spruce ($79) to decorate from top to bottom this is the tree for you. Ok so maybe no totally old-fashioned because this is artificial (they all are) but you’re a traditionalist. You live for getting to unstring lights and go through the maddening experience of connecting them. This bushy 6-foot tree comes with a foldable metal stand and will be easy to store in the off months. Even though the PVC branches are fake they sure look like the real deal. This is a great option and will fit all your decorations. It does come in a few sizes but this one is the standard.

It really does kind of warm your heart and connects you to old memories when you see a beautifully lit Christmas tree. I live in the NYC area so I’m spoiled with holiday lights and decor. But this year I won’t be going out to look at them so a gorgeously lit 6-foot fir ($82) will have to suffice. Half the work is done with this tree as the lights are built-in. It’s got 8 different light functions to fit your fancy and keep things sparkly. Again it’s very full and narrows perfectly to add anything at the top, an angel, a star, a picture of your dog. You can do a lot with this one.

For the funky spirits out there this soft pink fir ($87) is your yuletide bestie. I have a few pals that have different versions of this but if I’m honest this is my dream tree. I know, it surprised me too. I’m a sucker for pastels and color pallets from the 50s/60s and boy is this it. There is something really romantic about a 6 foot glowing pink eco-friendly and non-flammable tree. The foldable x-shaped iron stand keeps it secure and the PVC branches help prevent breakage. This tree could be a show stopper or just a new way to add Christmas flavor to your home.

These will all ship for free.

Milwaukee M12 Cordless Impact Driver Image : The Home Depot

To be honest, I only learned this morning what an impact driver does, but it seems like a practical thing to have around if you’re doing a lot of drilling and want to keep your hands from cramping up. From the explanation I read on the Home Depot website, it also sounds like, compared to power drills, an impact driver is faster and less likely to screw up your screws. Haha, see what I did there? I don’t know much about impact drivers, but I do know Milwaukee is a trusted name in power tools, and when something of theirs goes on sale at a discount as steep as 55% off, it’s worth a nod.

For one more day, you can grab an impact drill for yourself and finally get started on those DIY projects you’ve been putting off in quarantine. Whether you’re assembling furniture for a new home or remodel, or you’re adding onto your house in some fashion, an impact driver is probably a good investment. This one in particular is cordless and comes with a 4Ah removable battery, as well as the charger to power it up and a bag to carry it around without losing your bits. It’s 12 volts, which as I’ve gathered, is the baseline for impact drivers, though its variable speed options and portability make it versatile enough to hopefully make up for the average performance.

If you’ve been working at home as many maybe you’ve still been putting off how to make the environment as agreeable as possible. As we look to not be headed back to offices anytime soon it’s time to invest in good ergonomic furniture. Branch is here to help with that and more. They aim to save your back, your wallet, and the environment. Starting today take up to 20% off ergonomic chairs and desks in their early Black Friday sale.



Now you ask, how are they helping the planet? For every $100 you spend they’ll plant 5 trees. That’s pretty dang cool. It’s not often we get to shop and help Mother Earth. This is a real mind, body, and soul deal if you ask me. Keeping an eye on our globe and keeping your productivity up. You don’t need to be sitting in an uncomfortable chair or hunched over a makeshift work desk any longer.

Upgrade to Branch’s best selling ergonomic chair for $289 (down from $349). You can pick from 3 colors: white, grey, or black.

I’m a fan of a standing desk and while this one is $779 it works for shorties like me (at 5'3”) all the way to essentially LeBron James. I personally feel much more focused when I’m standing and you definitely get into the grove faster in my opinion. This comes in a sleek woodgrain beige color.

You can bundle these together too because there’s nothing wrong with options when the days are long. This set will run you around $940. But look at it this way, that’s also 45 trees you just helped plant.

Each of these will ship for free and all are easy to assemble.

DreamEase Sherpa Comfort Pillow Graphic : Sheilah Villari

If you were in search of the coziest and snuggliest pillow look no further than the DreamEase Sherpa, This faux sherpa dream machine was made for all sleeping positions to guarantee the most restful night. This ultra-soft pillow is 20" x 28" in size and easy to wash if need be. It’s made in the USA and this sale has it for 75% off. Time to upgrade your bedroom or all of them for that matter. These will not last so if you want a few buy now.



Free shipping on orders over $25.

Amazon Echo Show 5 with Blink Mini Camera Image : Daryl Baxter

If you want an assistant that can show you what your best friend is up to in another room while you’re working away, this combo of the Echo Show 5 with Blink Mini Camera is for you.

While you can watch and listen to the content that Amazon and other providers offer on the Echo Show 5, you can also ask Alexa to switch to the camera to see what the family dog is up to in 1080P quality.

You may have seen Atlas Coffee Club on Forbes, USA Today, Food & Wine, and even CNN, but for the uninitiated, this subscription-based coffee service is giving Kinja Deals readers a free sample of their offerings, i.e., one whole bag, no promo code required. On top of that, exclusively for the holidays, you can share the love with friends, family members, and even mortal enemies if you’d like, at up to a $55 discount. Every 2-4 weeks, you or your loved ones can look forward to half a bag of coffee on your doorstep from a different country around the world each time.



With more than 50 countries now producing coffee for the service—including Brazil, Ethiopia, Costa Rica, and Peru—you’ll have plenty of opportunities to refine your taste and sample a bunch of globally curated grounds, or whole beans for those who find satisfaction in grinding their own. Travel the world from the safety of your own home, in coffee form. In a time when sitting on a passenger plane puts yourself and others at risk, consider this a safer alternative to an international expedition.

This story was originally published by Gabe Carey on 07/15/2020 and updated with new information on 11/29/2020.

Insignia 115-Can Beverage Cooler Image : Gabe Carey

Looking to spruce up your Man Zone? Then turn on some royalty-free football for this stainless steel beverage cooler, now 32% off at Best Buy. Measuring 33" x 19" x 33", this bespoke mini fridge packs enough square footage to pack 115 brewskies at a time, so you can crack that shit, let it set, and enjoy that nice touchdown celebration coming up with a beer in your hand and a bro by your side.

VAVA Dual Dash Cam Image : Quentyn Kennemer

This Blyber Weekend, make sure you record all your road encounters by grabbing a Vava Dual Dash Cam, now $35 off with a standard discount. That’s $115 for front-and-rear vehicular eyes at 1080p, but if you opt to disable the rear camera, you can capture more detail at 2560 x 1440. It has all the works, including night vision, loop recording, collision detection for automatic accident recordings, and a parking mode that’ll automatically record and notify you whenever someone bumps into your car.

Ibanez AEG50N Acoustic Electric Guitar Graphic : Gabe Carey

Take it from me, someone who occasionally gets drunk and starts playing the same three chords repeatedly before ultimately putting it back on the wall and watching old NPR Tiny Desk videos of people who don’t suck at guitar: there’s no better time than like the present to learn a musical instrument. And this Ibanez acoustic electric guitar seems like a good place to start for a reasonable price, $300 at Adorama, down 33% from the sticker tag. Because it’s an acoustic electric, the AEG50N comes with a built-on preamp, complete with an LCD tuner, two control knobs, volume, and shape. Hook it up to an amp and annoy your lousy neighbors by putting on your own personal garage show.



The Japanese brand has quite the reputation among musicians. While I wasn’t able to find a review of this exact model, Guitar Society called the similar, albeit analog acoustic, Ibanez AC240's sound “warm, detailed, and defined” in its roundup of the best Ibanez guitars. Because you’re buying from Adorama, you’ll also get the option of 6-month financing, in case you can’t afford or don’t want to pay upfront. You can purchase extended warranties starting at $69, but considering the manufacturer’s warranty lasts a lifetime, I’m not sure it’s necessary. And yeah, I know it’s actually $300 and not $299 but the headline doesn’t rhyme otherwise. If there’s one thing I know about success in music, it’s the importance of rhyming over literally everything else.

Buy One Get One $10 off Image : Sheilah Villari

Ok so we know The Child has a name now and it’s not Baby Yoda, but that’s a lot easier to say than Grogu. It just flows off of the tongue better. But one thing is for sure he’s still absolutely adorable, the sweetest baby in the galaxy. No matter what his name is we are all still enamored. Right now Hot Topic is running a buy a sweatshirt/sweater and save $10 on the next one you pick. This covers a lot of their fandoms but let’s be real, it is the year of the Baby.

There are plenty of snuggly sweatshirts of The Child in this section, I mean there are over 1,000 of just Star Wars alone. Lots of cozy sweaters perfect for the yuletide month all providing ultimate comfort for unwrapping presents or lounging on the sofa binging The Mandalorian. There’s even a hoodie to do a closet cosplay version of Grogu complete with sweet little foam green ears and adorned with a Sorgan frog. This sale is a great gift idea to match with your bestie or share in the savings with a pal. No matter what you choose we know that everyone’s favorite 50-year-old bounty will put you in the holiday spirit.

Hot Topic also offers $6 standard shipping on all orders.

Band-Aids (100-Count) Graphic : Gabe Carey

Whether you’re nostalgic for the days hanging out in public pools or you simply need a multitude of emergency adhesive bandages to absorb the blood from your frequent boo-boos, you can’t go wrong with Band-Aid. In fact, it’s such a ubiquitous household name that most people didn’t know it was a trademarked brand at one point or another. While 100 of these bad boys would normally set you back a whopping $12, you can pay as little as a generic pack when you pick the Subscribe & Save option over on Amazon. But even if you don’t care for recurring deliveries, a 43% discount still ain’t bad. Just make sure to pick it up off the floor when one falls off because otherwise that shit’s nasty.



Shiseido 4-Pc. Benefiance Gift Set FRIEND Image : Sheilah Villari

K-beauty and J-beauty have seen a rise in popularity over the years and it’s easy to understand why. The products are amazing. Shiseido has been keeping people lovely for almost 150 years. This storied Japanese brand is well trusted in the beauty community and has long been a fan favorite in my house growing up. Today get their best-selling Benefiance treatment for just $45. This 4-Pc. Smooth Skin Set will make a great gift and you’re saving $25 on it, just use the code FRIEND at checkout.



Benefiance treatments are for those looking for a little help in the anti-aging department. This four-step process makes fine lines and wrinkles less visible by adding moisture back into the skin. You’ll be more youthful and glowy in no time. I trust this because Japanese women are ageless and some of the most stunning in the world. The gift set includes Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Day Cream, Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate, Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Cream, and Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Eye Cream. It’s never too soon to start taking care of your face. You’ve only got one and you want to keep it as gorgeous as long as possible.

This gift set will ship for free.

15% off The Onion Store Merch CYBERWEEK Image : The Onion

Those hilarious satirists at The Onion are at it again! Get this: the jokesters are doing a Cyber Monday sale where all merch on The Onion Store is 15% off with the code CYBERWEEK. Hilarious! Genius! This must be some sort of elaborate satire on the weird culture behind holiday sales, right? Like, I’m going to pop into The Onion Store and it’s just going to be a bunch of junk they found lying around their office, cleverly goofing on the fact that we’ll buy just about anything during Cyber Monday if someone says it’s on sale. That would be classic Onion!

Oh, uh, this is just good old, normal Onion merch. I mean, don’t get me wrong, that’s cool too! It’s actually probably more practical to get an Onion face mask than someone’s used coffee cup from March. There’s definitely some funny stuff here too, like this mug that just says “I Wish I Were Dead.” But it’s ha ha funny, not ha ha funny, you know what I mean? Honestly, that’s fine. We just came out of an endless presidential election cycle and I imagine everyone at The Onion is too tired to make an elaborate sale joke right now. I can respect that.

[Editor's Note: You can also save on wares from Gizmodo, io9, Kotaku, Lifehacker, Jalopnik, Jezebel, and the rest of our sites by clicking Shop on the upper-righthand side of their homepages and using the promo code CYBERDEALS at checkout. This note isn't funny, but I worked through the holidays so cut me some slack.]

Tarte Shape Tape Concealer Image : Elizabeth Lanier

If you struggle with dark undereye circles or blemishes, a quality concealer can make all the difference. Why not give your skin the absolute best?

Tarte’s cult beauty favorite, the Shape Tape concealer, is only $19 at Ulta right now. This is a classic cosmetic for a reason— the Tarte concealer is perfect for obscuring flaws and for aiding in contouring, if that’s your thing.

This amazing price point applies to all shades, of course, but the deal won’t last long. Get it while you can, because this concealer usually goes for $27-$30 at most retailers.

It’s Black Friday so treat yourself to some fun goodies. Bellesa feels the same way and has activated its sitewide deal. Take up to 30% off your order, but the savings here are tiered. So 20% off everything. But when you spend $79 that’s 25% off, and then if you hit $149 that’s the full 30%. Just use the code BLACKFRIDAY. This deal runs until November 29.



Bellesa’s own line has produced some amazing toys. (Yes, I cherish my Nirvana!) They’ve got some new toys and they are so adorable I’m already in love. Both of these are under the Diskreet moniker and are made for a life on the go. They are also just $39 with the code. And they look like perfect adult Polly Pockets from the outside, hence the discretion.

First is the sneaky version of the company’s best selling Air. The Diskreet Air uses the same cinetic suction tech as the original and this is the smallest, quietest, and most sneaky form this toy has ever been. There is a lot of power in such a small vibe. Plus it’s pretty, just so pretty.

The Diskreet Vibe is the companion piece to the Diskreet Air. This vibe sizes down the tech of the Aurora and Dea but not the potency. They somehow managed to get all that in just a 3.5” diameter toy. Choose how you want to groove with the multiple sides, there are options. This clitoral vibrator is just as cute as the above Air in its baby blue clamshell case. Both of these cases look like mirrors or compacts and fit snuggling in your purse. They’re USB charged and waterproof too.

Free shipping on orders over $29.

Spearmint and Cinnamon CBD Spiced Drops KINJAHS25 Graphic : Gabe Carey

For those overwhelmed by the sheer volume of Black Friday deals we’ve managed to post this year, fret not, the countless hours we’ve invested in finding the best discounts on all the hottest products need not go without some much needed R&R—for you at least. While I’ll be working 12 hour days through the end of Cyber Monday, you can do whatever the hell you want. It’s the holidays, go spend time with your family, preferably not in person! And once you inevitably flip back to your phone to avoid listening to yet another rant from your uncle about how the election was stolen by JFK Jr. or whatever, pop a bottle of spearmint- and cinnamon-spiced CBD drops for 25% off the list price using our exclusive promo code KINJAHS25.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, when I need a little CBD in my life, Sunday Scaries always comes through, and though I haven’t tried the spiced drops myself, if they’re anything like the Gummies for Chillin’—my personal favorite product of theirs—you can rest assured they’ll be as tasty as they are effective. Calm down and cool off by the fireplace, and roast some chestnuts for God’s sake! Throw on that Donny Hathaway and don’t mind the groove brought on by this vegan, non-psychoactive cannabinoid snack. Embrace it. Happy holidays from Kinja Deals.

Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed more than this second stimulus check we’re supposedly getting. Thankfully, you can still bury your head deep in Cyberpunk lore with The World of Cyberpunk 2077 Deluxe Edition. This hardcover book is down to $49 (clip coupon) and includes 192 pages of information about Night City and all its inhabitants.



Step into a dark future where violence, oppression, and cyberware implants aren’t just common—they’re necessary tools to get ahead. Explore the various districts, gangs, and history of Night City. Learn all there is to know about the technology of tomorrow and research the cybernetics, weapons, and vehicles of Cyberpunk 2077.

Here’s what you’ll find with the Deluxe Edition alongside the book:

An exclusive Night City map cover.

A slipcase featuring Night City graffiti.

Temporary Tattoos: show your alignment with any of Night City’s varied, colorful gangs.

Johnny Silverhand Poster: a memorial to the gone-but-not-forgotten superstar, Johnny Silverhand.

Vehicle Postcards: Four postcards that each showcase a vehicle from one of Night City’s diverse and unique lifestyles.

Find it at Amazon, and if you don’t need all the extras, the standard hardcover alone is just $23 when you clip the coupon. don’t forget you can still pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 for $50 and have it the day the game launches!

