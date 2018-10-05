Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

While supplies last at T-Mobile (which probably won’t be long), $40 gets you a refurbished T-Mobile AC1900 router (with promo code CPOROUT), which is actually just a rebranded version of the $148 ASUS RT-AC68U, our readers’ favorite router.



The T-Mobile version has some T-Mobile branding, and uses custom firmware that claims to be optimized for Wi-Fi calling, but under the hood, it’s just a standard (and very popular) Wi-Fi router. You can even flash the firmware and install the original ASUS version, or a third party solution, if you wanted to put in the work. Just check out the customer reviews for ideas.

Apple’s 12" MacBook is one of the thinnest and most travel-friendly laptops out there, and you can get the original 2016 for $800 today on Woot today, or the 2017 model (with more color options) for $900. Both include a base Core M3 processor (the 2017's is obviously a bit faster), 8GB or RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

Again, this computer is a couple years old at this point, and it wasn’t exactly a powerhouse when it was originally released. But if you just need a travel-friendly Mac, and don’t need it to be particularly powerful, this is one of the best deals we’ve seen. I have this exact model model as my work computer, and I’m happy with it, especially when I travel.

These computers are brand new, not refurbished or open box. The catch is that they were intended as Apple warranty replacements, and Woot can only offer them at these prices by including a 90 day Woot warranty, rather than an Apple warranty.

Anker’s ever-expanding family of dash cams just got a new member, and it’s $22 off today with promo code ROAVS1BB, the best deal yet.

The Roav DashCam S1 looks just like the original model that we reviewed on The Inventory, but it shoots 1080/60 instead of 1080/30, giving you twice as many opportunities to get a clear shot of a license plate. An upgraded Sony image sensor improves low light performance, built-in GPS lets you log your trips, and it even comes with a 32GB microSD card and two port car charger in the box, so you’ll have everything you need to get started.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You all have bought a ton of Brother monochrome laser printers, and with good reason! But if you really need to be able to print in color, today’s your lucky day.



The Brother HL-3170CDW has all the features you’d expect from a Brother printer, including wireless networking (including AirPrint and Google Cloud Print), and the ability to spit out roughly 20 pages per minute, but with the added bonus of printing in color.

$160 is a little more than you’d spend on a monochrome printer, but that’s about $15-$40 less than its usual price range, so it’s time to kiss that inkjet goodbye.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: The Gold Box is over, but the codes are still working!

A couple of RAVPower USB charging products are on sale in today’s Amazon Gold Box, but this time around, we have promo codes to make the deals even better.

The most exciting product is this 25,00mAh battery pack with a freakin’ solar panel built in. Obviously, that little solar panel won’t recharge it very quickly, but it can add a little trickle of juice if you’re out on a camping trip, or at a tailgate. It also includes two regular USB ports, a USB-C port, and the ability to recharge it quickly by plugging in a USB-C and microUSB charger simultaneously. Get it for $38 with promo code WP2M4NLE.

Next up is a USB charging hub with a USB-C port. Unfortunately, that port doesn’t have Power Delivery, so it maxes out at 15W, but it’s still handy to have around. Use code A39DXT9S to get it for $19.

If you like the idea of keeping your credit cards and phone attached at the hip, but don’t want to saddle your beautiful phone with a bulky case, this $7 CardNinja can attach right onto the back with easily-removable 3M adhesive. Once it’s attached, the elastic pouch allows it to store up to 8 cards, plus some cash, meaning you really can ditch your wallet.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker’s original PowerLine Lightning cables were our readers’ favorites, and while they’ve been iterated on in the years since, the originals remain far nicer and stronger than Apple’s own cables. For a limited time, you can grab a 6' cable in any color you want for just $8.



The white one is marked down to that price already, but promo code ANKER239 will get you the deal on the other colors. These are great for traveling, because they’re durable enough to survive repeated coiling, and the added length comes in handy in hotels with inconveniently placed power outlets.

Graphic: Walmart

The NVIDIA Shield TV is a really good 4K HDR streaming box and a gaming console rolled into one, and if you buy one from Walmart today, you’ll get a Google Home Mini for free.



Just note that for gaming, your options here are a selection of Android games, streaming games from your PC with a GeForce graphics card, or subscribing to GeForce Now for $8 per month, which gives you streaming access to an array of AAA titles. This version doesn’t come with a gaming controller in the box, but you can use any Bluetooth gamepad.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If size trumps features in your hierarchy of new TV needs, here’s as good a deal as you’ll see.



This 75" RCA is the barest of barebones sets. While it does have 4K support, it lacks HDR, and even built-in smart apps. But you can always plug in a 4K-compatible streaming dongle for the same effect, and at just $900 (including the mandatory $50 freight shipping charge), it’s one of the cheapest 75" sets we’ve ever seen.

Don’t need to go quite that big? The 55" version of the same set is down to $260, and a 65" RCA is also down to $420.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you want to use a case to prevent scratches and protect from (short) drops, but don’t want to add much bulk to your iPhone, Vincoe’s UltraRaw iPhone cases are as unobtrusive as they come, at just .33mm thin. For a limited time, our readers can outfit their new (or old) iPhone for just $10 with promo code KINJADEALS, which is valid on any of their iPhone 7/8, 7+/8+, X, Xs, or Xs Max (these names, man) cases.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: Now $26.

An SSD—any SSD—will give your hard drive-based PC a serious speed boost. If you can get by with 128GB, or if you have space in your case for a secondary drive, $25 is an absurdly good price for this drive from Silicon Power.

Graphic: Private Internet Access

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

If you own an Instant Pot, and I know for a fact that a lot of you do, this $19 kit (with promo code 35OFFKINJA) will let you use it in a few new ways. You get a steamer basket, an egg bite mold, and two oven mitts, all made from non-reactive, easy-to-store, and dishwasher-safe silicone.

Still don’t have an Instant Pot? They’re on sale right now for just $80!

Breville Smart Oven Air | $320 | Amazon

Breville added air frying and dehydrating features to your favorite line of toaster ovens, and the feature-packed Smart Oven Air is $80 off today, within $11 of the best price we’ve ever seen.



Trust me when I say that once you own one of these, you’ll hardly ever use your “real” oven anymore. It preheats significantly faster, it’s much easier to program, and it’s big enough to cook all but the biggest meals. They don’t go on sale often though, and the Air model hasn’t been this cheap since April. Trust me, it’ll really come in handy when it comes time to prepare Thanksgiving dinner.

Netgear Arlo Pro 2-Pack | $239 | Walmart

Netgear’s Arlo home security system is a lot like Nest Cam, except the cameras are waterproof and can run off battery power, so you really can stick them anywhere. If that sounds like something you’re looking for, Walmart will sell you a two-camera starter kit for $239 today, the best price we’ve seen.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Meat smoking is so hot right now (but not too hot!), and ThermoWorks dual-probe Smoke thermometer is a great accessory to monitor your barbecue’s progress.



It includes a base unit with a large screen to show you the two probes’ temperature, plus a wireless lanyard so you can leave the grill while still keeping an eye on your temperature. And of course, you can set a min/max temperature for each probe, and get an audible alarm if the smoker needs your attention.

The Smoke sells for $99, but ThermoWorks just marked it down to $84, for a limited time. That’s an extra $15 you can spend on brisket.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

1-pound bags of pistachios are $6 on Amazon right now (after the $1.20 coupon is applied)...so what are you still doing here?



Note: It’s listed as an add-on item, but it’ll ship by itself for free with Subscribe & Save.

Eagle Creek Pack It Cube Set | $20 | Amazon

I know packing cubes can seem redundant—they’re like luggage for your luggage—but trust me when I say that they make packing, unpacking, and repacking during a trip so much more pleasant, and can also help you squeeze more clothes into your carry-on.

Eagle Creek makes some of the best cubes out there, and this three-piece set is down to $20 on Amazon today, within a couple bucks of the best price ever.

Photo: Amazon

In a small apartment, a laundry basket is an albatross that takes up far too much floor space, which is what makes this collapsible model so ingenious. When not in use, it folds up flat enough to squeeze it into the gap next to your washer and dryer, or you could just lean it against the wall in your closet. Today’s $22 price (with promo code VRMILNDRY20) is the best we’ve seen, so go ahead, reclaim a few square feet.

Note: Blue model only.

With a reliable motion sensor and an easy-to-charge battery pack, I’ve put OxyLED’s T-04 light strips in every closet of my apartment. I might just have to rip them out now though and replace them with this new model, which features a warmer color temperature, in addition to all of the old model’s features.

The best part about these lights is that when it comes time to recharge the light, the battery pack pops right out and plugs directly into any USB port to recharge. There are no cables to deal with, and no wasted AAs either. Get it for $13 today with promo code RXA8TA6N.

Photo: Zachariah Hagy (( Unsplash)

Firstleaf is an online wine club that learns your preferences, offers tons of options, and most importantly, saves you money compared to buying from the store. It’s a solid deal any time, but it’s even better for our readers today.



Every new Firstleaf member gets an introductory delivery with three bottles of wine for just $15, plus $5 shipping. Considering that you aren’t locked in and can cancel any time, that’s a bargain. But it gets even better for our readers, as promo code Kinja will waive the $5 shipping charge, for a limited time. That’s three bottles of wine (all of mine had MSRPs over $20) for just $5 each shipped, with no commitment.

You can read more about the service in my review, but if you choose to remain a member (I did), every box thereafter includes six bottles for $80, plus $10 shipping.

Photo: L.L. Bean

When it comes to fall-friendly fashion, L.L. Bean is at the top of the heap. For a limited time, you can save 25% on everything they sell (including sale items) with promo code BEAN25. That includes our readers’ favorite toiletry bag, and your next pair of iconic Bean Boots.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon usually front-loads its big protein powder sales in January, when everyone’s still sticking to their new year’s resolutions. But if you need a resupply heading into the winter, they’re running a big one day sale today on Isopure zero-carb powder, in a huge variety of flavors.



Prices vary a bit by flavor, but you’re generally looking at about $30 for three pounds, which is excellent. You can also save a little more if you use Subscribe & Save.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon’s been using its Gold Box deals lately to promote small and medium-sized businesses that sell on the site, and today, it’s Rohb’s turn.

Our products are fit for women with many different body types to ensure an inclusive experience. We uphold contemporary standards for fashion design using quality fabrics. We strive to have chic designer pieces that never go out of style at a price that will leave you guessing how we do it, that’s our X-factor.

Inside, you’ll find dresses, skirts, tops, and more, with tons of styles available for under $20.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Even the nicest smart watches look like butt compared to even an affordable Timex, and you can save an extra 20% on already-discounted sale styles (men | women) today with promo code AUTUMN20.



Not sure where to start? The reader-favorite Weekenders are always a safe bet.

Photo: Kickstarter

What if your clothes could do more during the winter than just keeping body hit in. What if they actually generated heat of their own? That’s the promise of Flare, a new smart shirt from Blanc.



Flare is a stretchy, long sleeved shirt/pullover with three integrated carbon fiber heating pads - one on your belly, and two on your back. A zippered pocket features a USB port to power them; just plug in a USB power bank (one is included), and hold down the power button on the bottom of the shirt to fire it up.

About those heating pads. You can definitely tell that there’s something sewn into the fabric, but they’re remarkably thin and flexible. Wearing Flare is like wearing a shirt, not like wearing a tech product. You can even throw it in the washing machine like the rest of your clothes, as long as you take out the power bank first. You are encouraged to air dry it, however.

Unfortunately, Flare won’t be out until the end of the winter, but you still stand to save by preordering it on Kickstarter.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It might not have the name recognition or cool factor of a YETI, but this 55 quart Lifetime cooler is a lot cheaper at just $97 today, and keeps ice frozen for up to seven days. It just met that threshold in this YouTube test, even when it was left outside in the hot sun.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Score 15 iconic and creepy films in one attractive box. $60 is the lowest price Amazon’s ever offered on the Alfred Hitchcock Ultimate Collection. Each film has been digitally restored, and you also get 15 hours of bonus content, and a collectible art book.

Image: Comixology

New York Comic-Con is upon us, and even if you can’t take part in all the Javits Center fun, you can still save on thousands comic books during Comixology’s NYCC sale. Shop thousands of titles, discounted up to 65%, and spanning the worlds of DC, Marvel, The Walking Dead, Dragon Ball, and more.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Japanese cooking can seem intimidating, but Morimoto (of Iron Chef fame) makes it approachable with his home cooking cookbook:



Chef Morimoto reveals the magic of authentic Japanese food, showing home cooks how building a pantry of half a dozen easy-to-find ingredients allows them access to hundreds of delicious dishes, empowering them to adapt recipes and create their own dishes. From revelatory renditions of classics like miso soup, nabeyaki udon, and chicken teriyaki to little-known but unbelievably delicious dishes like nitsuke (fish simmered with sake, soy sauce, and sugar), Mastering the Art of Japanese Home Cooking brings home cooks closer than ever before to the authentic experience of Japanese cuisine.

Download it to your Kindle (or better yet, your Kindle app to see the 150 full color photos) for just $3 today.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Have any Nintendo fans that you need to cross off your shopping list? Both the Legend of Zelda Hyrule Historia and Art & Artifacts hardcover books are down to their best prices in months right now. Each book includes hundreds of pages of exclusive Zelda art, lore, and fan service, and at these prices, you won’t have to chop too much grass or break too many pots to afford them.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Nintendo Switch has been around long enough that we’re starting to see certified refurbs hit the market en masse. This one’s available for $275, which is only a $25 discount, but it’s sold direct from Nintendo’s own eBay storefront, and includes the standard one-year warranty.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

There’s a new Super Smash Bros. Nintendo Switch bundle on the way, and it includes a download code for the game, Smash-themed Joy-Con, and a unique Switch Dock with all of the original N64 game’s characters tastefully embossed on the front. It’s up for preorder now for $360 (and a clippable Amazon coupon saves you a whopping $3.60 - it’s better than nothing!), and comes out November 2, though the game won’t unlock until December 7.



Already have a Switch? You can preorder the game by itself here, and Prime members will get a $10 Amazon credit added to their account about a month after it ships.

The official Smash Ultimate GameCube controller is in stock as well.

The official controller adapter is currently sold out, but this third party option has terrific reviews.

Screenshot: Humble

Of all the themes you could choose for a Humble Bundle, “Overwhelmingly Positive,” meaning overwhelmingly positive Steam ratings, has to be near the top of the list. Pay what you want to get the likes of Subsurface Circular, SOMA, and Opus Magnum.

As always, the games are split among different price tiers, but $15 will unlock everything, including a $2 Humble Wallet credit for Humble Monthly members.

Graphic: Humble

Update: This Monthly bundle is in its final day, so don’t miss out.

This month’s Humble Monthly already featured Overwatch as an early-unlock game, in addition to Dungeons 3 and Hidden Folks, which is pretty damn good lineup. But if you were still on the fence, they just added a $25 Humble Wallet credit when you prepay for a year (which effectively brings the price down to $11 per month).

Subscribe now, and you’ll get instant access to all three games, plus more mystery games when the month unlocks in early October. And of course, every game you get is yours to keep forever, even if you cancel.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If your desk isn’t adorned with quite enough adorable Funko figures at the moment, you can fix that right now with Walmart’s big sale. A bunch of licensed figures from Stranger Things, Star Wars, Blade Runner, Horizon Zero Dawn, and more of your favorite media are on sale for $5 or less today.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you have any notable holes in your Nintendo Switch game library, you can fill them today with rare discounts on first party Nintendo games. Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Mario Tennis Aces are all marked down to $45, and that’s just for starters. Check out the image caption above for all the deals.

